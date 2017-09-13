MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | September 14th-20th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

Apocalypse – Thu. Sep 14. Wildfires here, hurricanes there, nuclear threats and earthquakes left and right…Come seek refuge at our safe haven and dance in support of disaster relief. DJ’s include Kraeks, Deviant and Aloha Pants. Partial proceeds will be donated to disaster relief. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com; TeamDiscoNap.com

APPRECIATION PARTY – Fri. Sep 15. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill wants to show all of their wonderful customers some appreciation for being loyal customers over the many years. They are offering free pool and swag with half-off everything and DJ Jamo will be rockin’ the house. 11:00am-close. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY SWING INTO SEPTEMBER – Fri. Sep 15. Head Upcountry and celebrate the theme “Swing into September” with live entertainment from Rick Martinelli, Maui Blues and Company, James Junior and the Aces, the Get Up and Dance Troupe, the Maui Taiko Drummers and more. The Keiki Zone will feature a Spider Jumper bungie trampoline, face painting with Mellissa Buck and balloon creations with Crystalline. Don’t forget the ono grinds from award winning Makawao Restaurants or the pop-up food court. Free. 5:30pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

3RD ANNUAL HO’OULU – Sat. Sep 16. This year’s event will feature performances from Punana Leo o Lahaina, Na Kula Kaiapuni o Lahaina, Lahainaluna Hawaiiana Club, Ohana Feig, Maui Music Mission, Marvin Tevaga and Mark Yamanaka. There will be fun family activities at the cultural fair include a variety of food booths, local arts and crafts vendors, a silent auction, a keiki zone and a rummage sale. $5 – $7. 9:30am. Princess Nahienaena Elementary School, (816 Niheu St., Lahaina); 808-662-4020.

RICHARD HO’OPI’I LEO KI’EKI’E FALSETTO CONTEST – Sat. Sep 16. The 16th annual Richard Ho’opi’i Leo Ki’eki’e Falsetto Contest is themed “Aloha ka Ho’i a ka Holokahiki” – Beloved is the sailors return home as they join in the celebration of the return of Hokule’a and Hikianalia. Admission is $60 and includes a buffet dinner, festival ribbon and entertainment. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-280-8098; Kbhmaui.com; Festivalsofaloha.com

THE GIRLY SHOW AND MYSSFITS DRAG REVUE – Sat. Sep 16. Presented by ManCandy Productions, see Athena Roxafellah, Boy Valentine, Bea Willing, Alannah Monee, Kitty Kattrall and more. BYOB. 21+. $30. 8:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

THE LAMBSBREAD AND ARKAINGELLE – Sat. Sep 16. Celebrating the release of the Lambsbread’s brand new album “World Needs Love,” and Arkainelle’s new album “Tru Da Fyah.” Head to South Maaui for some roots and reggae music. 21+. 9:00pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

SKYLOUNGE + LATIN ROOM – Sat. Sep 16. This will be a more exclusive clubbing experience with the biggest sound and lighting effects system, and top DJ’s like JamnJ and Nexus. They’ll be spinning all the hottest club bangers from top 40 to hip hop, and electronic dance to Latin music. 21+ doors open at 9pm. $10 – $20. 10:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

RICHARD MARX – Tue. Sep 19. Richard Marx is a performer, songwriter and producer. Known for romantic music, expect to hear hits like “Hold on to the Nights,” “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Satisfied,” “Right Here Waiting” and more. See why he is named Best Male Rock Vocal Performer. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thur, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thur, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

‘LAUGH DA ISLAND WAY’ COMEDY TOUR – Fri. Sep 15. Favorite local comedian Augie T is proud to announce the “Laugh Da Island Way” comedy tour, a benefit for B.R.A.V.E Hawaii in an effort to bring an anti-bullying message to school-aged youth. Presented by Island Air and Primo, the opening act will be Shawn Garnett. Tickets are available at AugieT.com. $20. 8:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Sep 16. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

AUDITION: CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG – Sat. Sep 16. Attend auditions for Maui OnStage’s Hawaii debut of Disney’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the musical. All roles are open and all ages are welcome. Please prepare two contrasting one-minute songs (up-tempo and ballad) from a traditional musical theater piece, (not contemporary or rock). Bring sheet music in your key – an accompanist will be provided or you may sing to a CD or M3P player – accompaniment should NOT include vocals. 5:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Sep 18. Do you love music? Are the ultimate performer? Let’s put your lips and your hips to the test in the Tournament Style Lip Sync Battle with elimination rounds. You choose the song and show your best moves. Prizes, specials and a good time. Free. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Sep 19. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Sep 19. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Sep 20. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

COMICS AND COMICS! – Wed. Sep 20. Hosted by Willie Simon and featuring Ino, check out the comedy show and the comics. There’ll also be free pizza. Free. 8:00pm. Maui Comics and Collectibles, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-868-0219; Facebook.com/MauiComics

MAUI FOODIE

KOHO GRILL AND BAR FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT BREAST CANCER – Until – Tue. Oct 31. Queen Kaahumanu Center and Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation announces fundraising support by Koho Grill and Bar for the 2nd Annual Kokua 4 Kokonuts, a fundraising walk for Breast Cancer. During the month of September and October, purchase the renown Kilauea Snowball dessert and $1 of every sale will benefit the Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation. 7:00am. Koho’s Grill and Bar, (275 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-5588.

DINE-OUT AND SUPPORT GROW SOME GOOD – Until – Sat. Sep 30. During the month of September, dine at one of these four restaurants and help Grow Some Good continued support in school gardens at 11 schools island-wide. $1 will be donated each time the following salads or pupus are ordered: Greek at Manoli’s Pizza Company, Maui Wowie at Nick’s Fishmarket, Caprese at Sarento’s on the Beach and Black n Blue Ahi at Son’z Steakhouse. 8:00am. Grow Some Good, (1215 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-344-0469; Growsomegood.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Sep 14. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Sep 14. Offered daily, guest can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resorts Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine parings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Sep 14. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily, call or go online to make a reservation. 5:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Sep 14. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

SERVING IT UP FOR THE SOUTH: HELPING HURRICANE IRMA’S VICTIMS – Fri. Sep 15. Send Aloha for the South. The Mill House Restaurant, Bar, and Roasting Cafe will be donating 15 percent of total sales to Direct Relief, an agency aiding victims of Hurricane Irma and Jose. They will also be featuring chefs Kenny Gilbert of Florida and Travis Grimes of South Carolina, who brought their Southern hospitality to Maui with 100 percent of the proceeds from those dishes to go to Direct Relief. 11:00am. Mill House Maui at Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Sep 15. Take a wine tour around the globe and taste 5 wines paired with cuisine inspired by the highlighted region. Advanced registration required. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

MAUI TASTEMAKER SERIES WITH MAUIWINE – Fri. Sep 15 – Fri. Sep 29. Every Friday in September, Japengo is partnering with MauiWine to celebrate their shared passion for using fresh and locally grown products. Experience an unforgettable dinner with a selection of MauiWine estate vintages, pineapple and blended wines, alongside delicious and flavorful three courses prepared by talented Japengo chefs. $80. 5:30pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

LAUNCH PARTY: MOSAIC MO’BETTA – Fri. Sep 15. Join the Maui Brewing Co. ‘ohana in the Kihei Tasting Room for the release of Mosaic Mo’Betta Double IPA, available in cans for the first time. Originally brewed in Dec. 2015, this has become a favorite among craft beer lovers. 5:30pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Sep 15. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. The event will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party.” featuring a local DJ. Free. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

A PAIRING FOR PETS – Sat. Sep 16. Kohola Brewery and Chef Rob Mason of RJ Gourmet Maui present “A Pairing for Pets,” a benefit for the Maui Humane Society. The ticket price includes two food dishes expertly paired with two 10oz Kohola beers. Parking available at West Maui Center. 21+. $30. 5:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Sep 16. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by, multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom with opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Sep 17. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Sep 17. Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Sep 17. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Mon. Sep 18. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Sep 19. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Sep 20. The Hawaiian Luau buffet and Huaka’i ‘Journey through Polynesia’ show includes a lei greeting, traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and complimentary Mai Tai and Juice. There will be beautiful Hula performances and music and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Sep 20. Enjoy the Best Dinner Show on Maui with Uncle Willie K. His incredible performances include an astounding array of music styles, ranging from Hawaiian to Latin to famous Italian arias! His stories and wit have audience in stitches between songs. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Sep 20. Start with a wine tasting selected from each week’s wines, $5 to sample 4 wines! Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet! 21+. $5. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SPINELESS: PORTRAITS OF MARINE INVERTEBRATES THE BACKBONE OF LIFE – Until – Sun. Oct 1. Acclaimed photographer, Susan Middleton, is well known for the exhibitions Archipelago, and Remains of a Rainbow, brings us a new body of work exploring the mysterious world of marine invertebrates—underwater animals without backbones. Her images capture the unexpected beauty and intimacy of this realm of life. With a deep passion and investment in time and research she reveals astonishing creatures we may never get to see. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Until – Sat. Sep 23. Artists interested in participating in SPC 2018 may submit their work on Sep 23, 2017, 9am-noon. The Challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. All works entered must be original one-of-a-kind and newly-created specifically for this exhibition. Exhibition dates will be Jan. 16 to Mar. 18, 2018. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PLEIN AIR PAINTER, DIANE SNOEY APPLER – Until – Fri. Sep 29. Diane’s warm landscape scenes of California and Maui are inspired by a sincere love of the outdoors. Come by the gallery to meet this talented artist and view her work every Fridays in September. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

OIL PAINTER, STACY VOSBERG – Until – Fri. Sep 29. Vosberg will be at the gallery every Friday in September. See a collection of her colorful paintings, drawings and murals and watch her painting techniques. 11:00am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

MIXED MEDIA ARTIST, AMANDA SCOTT – Until- Mon. Sep 25. Scott makes art because, for a while, she is transported to a fantasy world of her own creation. She will be at the gallery every Monday in September practicing her pyrography techniques. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

PAINTER, JEANNE YOUNG – Until – Wed. Sep 27. Young explores any subject and style that stimulates her artistic passion, her favorite subject to paint are people and water. Visit the gallery and watch her process and techniques every Wednesdays in September. 1:00pm. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Sep 14. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Sep 14. Collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments under review by Trump administration. The exhibit, includes 30 individual mounted photos from photographers David Littschwager and Susan Middleton who spent time in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and have published a book of photography titled Archipelago. Additional images of Presidents Bush and Obama are on view from the same area from NOAA and an image from artist Solomon Enos. 9:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

MALAMA WAO AKUA: A NATIVE SPECIES EXHIBITION – Fri. Sep 15 – Tue. Nov 7. Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) is a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lanai, Molokai, Kahoolawe). In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, artists were asked to explored watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species through art in a meaningful way. Opening Reception takes place on Friday, September 15 from 5-8pm. The exhibit will be on display until November 7. Free. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

WALFRIDO ART SHOW – Fri. Sep 15. Meet local artist Walfrido and see his fantastic landscape art. 10:00am. Wyland Galleries Lahaina, (711 Front Street, Lahaina); 808-667-2285; www.signaturegalleries.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Sep 15. The cafe is bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. Couple that with a local’s favorite hangout along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks – and you have a great way to wind-down after a long week. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Sep 15. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MAUI MACRAME – Sun. Sep 17. Learn how to make your own macrame in a contemporary style with Little Feral’s fiber artist, Kaysie Condron. This unique class will offer guests the opportunity to not only learn a new craft and make beautiful decor for your home, but will allow guests to find time for self-reflection, expression and meditation in a casual, informative and fun environment. RSVP by calling: 808-243-4703. $45. 4:00pm. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com

THE BUSINESS OF ART – Mon. Sep 18. Award-winning Artist Ira Ono will help artists navigate the principles of the business of art. Artist will gain new insights which are realistic and result in profitable solutions. Topics covered include: pricing your product for profit, fool-proofing presentations, wholesaling to galleries and gift shops, internet marketing and more. Cost is $75 for members and $94 for non-members. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

BRUSHSTROKES AND BREWS – Tue. Sep 19. In collaboration with Island Art Party, MBC invites the island’s artists, foodies and beer lovers to create paintings, taste beers and enjoy a special happy hour while making new friends in the Kihei Tasting Room. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

MAUI ‘THROWDOWN THURSDAY’S’ RALLIES – Thu. Sep 14. THE MARCH GOES ON! Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. Everyone is invited to come out and bring a sign reflecting why you march and make your voices heard! Join for the advancement of human rights for yourselves, your communities and your world! Rallies are a partnership between Organizing for Action-Maui Chapter (OFA) and the Women’s March on Washington – Maui Team. Free. 4:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

‘YOUR VOICE’ FREE ONE-HOUR WORKSHOP – Mon. Sep 18 – Fri. Sep 22. Add your voice at the State Capitol! The Legislature’s Public Access Room (PAR) is offering workshops at several locations on Maui. Topics include understanding the legislative process, deadlines, and power dynamics, as well as tips on effective lobbying, testifying, and communicating with Senators and Representatives. “How-To” guides, informational handouts, and other resources will be available. Schedule: Sep. 18, 1:30pm at Kahului Community Center, Sep. 19; 1:30pm and 6pm at Kenolio Recreation Complex; Sep. 20, 1:30pm at Tavares Community Center and 6pm at Haiku Community Center; Sep. 21, 6pm at Wailuku Public Library and Sep. 22, 1:30pm and 6pm Kaunoa West Maui Senior Center. 1:30pm. Hawaii Public Access Room, (); 808-587-0478; LBRhawaii.org/PAR

MAYOR ALAN ARAKAWA COMMUNITY BUDGET – Mon. Sep 18. Mayor Alan Arakawa and his administration will host a community meeting to receive comments and suggestions from the public regarding the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2018-2019. Citizens with an interest in the County budget are encouraged to attend the meeting and offer input, either as individuals or on behalf of an organization. Both written and verbal comments will be accepted. 5:30pm. Haiku Community Center, (Pilialoha St, Haiku); co.maui.hi.us

MAYOR ALAN ARAKAWA COMMUNITY BUDGET – Tue. Sep 19. Mayor Alan Arakawa and his administration will host a community meeting to receive comments and suggestions from the public regarding the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2018-2019. Citizens with an interest in the County budget are encouraged to attend the meeting and offer input, either as individuals or on behalf of an organization. Both written and verbal comments will be accepted. 5:30pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St., Makawao); co.maui.hi.us

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

OKTOBERFEST BEER GARDEN – Fri. Sep 22. Experience an evening in Kapalua while indulging in a variety of specialty beers and a delicious selection of German fare at the second annual Oktoberfest. The resorts Executive Chef Chris Damskey; Cane and Canoe Chef de Cuisine, Robert Barrera and chef Jojo Vasquez, Executive Chef of The Plantation House, will each have an action station. The event will showcase crafted brews from Maui Brewing Company, Kohola Brewery and Ayinger Brewery. 21+ $75. 4:00pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay; Kapalua-beer-garden-2017.eventbrite.com

‘THE ELEPHANT MAN’ – Fri. Sep 22 – Sun. Oct 8. Based on the life of John Merrick, a man living with horrifying, rare skin and bone diseases. Abandoned by his family and seen as a freak by society. His life changes when young physician Frederick Treves agrees to care for him, quickly becoming a favorite of the English aristocracy. Showtimes are Thursdays to Saturday at 7:30 and Sundays at 3pm (no performance on Sunday, Oct. 1). $26. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

A TOUCH OF SOUL WITH JOSH TATOFI – Fri. Sep 22. Hawaiian Music Live calls him the Polynesian Luther Vandross. Honolulu-born Josh Tatofi comes from a musical lineage–his album, Pua Kiele, was named Island Music Album of the Year in the 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano awards, where he also won the coveted Male Vocalist of the Year award. Hear his soothing voice in the McCoy Studio Theater. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE STEPPAS AND UNIFIED SOUL – Sat. Sep 23. HHH Entertainment presents The Steppas, Unified Soul, and HHH DJ’s! Hosted by Shane the Hawaiian Homeboy. $25 pre-sale ticket available at Headquarters Maui at the Maui Mall, Aloha Vapes or Mulligan’s. $30 day of and $50 VIP includes pupus and refreshments. (Cash Only). 21+. 6:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

‘AHA ALOHA ‘OCEAN OF LOVE’ III – Sun. Sep 24. Enjoy an evening of pule, blessings, live original spirit full music of Hawaii, original dance and hula, insights, reflections, contemplations, wisdom and manao from nearly three generations of special friends and family of Hawaii. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for keiki 12 and under, cash the day of program. Advance cash tickets of $25 available at Maui Kombucha and MacNet. 5pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Alohainaction.com

A TRIBUTE TO W.S. MERWIN IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Sep 29. In celebration of his 90th birthday, the Merwin Conservancy presents an evening in tribute to U.S. Poet Laureate, two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, translator, environmentalist and 40-year Maui resident W.S. Merwin. The evening will feature readings of his poetry, led by Edward Hirsch of the Guggenheim Foundation, and Merwin’s editor, Michael Wiegers of Copper Canyon Press. State officials will also present a Gubernatorial Proclamation proclaiming Sept. 30, 2017, as “W.S. Merwin Day” in Hawaii for his lifelong achievements. The presentation will be followed by a courtyard reception with dessert, champagne and live musical entertainment. All ticket sales benefit the nonprofit Merwin Conservancy. $10-25. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SHANK’S MARE’ – Fri. Sep 29. Yara Arts Group presents a collaborative puppet performance by American puppet artist, Tom Lee, and Japanese traditional puppeteer, Koryu Nishikawa V in the Castle Theater. This beautiful and detailed production combines Japanese traditional puppetry, live video projection of miniature sets, and a haunting score on hammered dulcimer and Japanese shamisen and flute. $12-55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HopeFest Maui Gala – Sat. Sep 30. This year’s theme is “Maui by Moonlight,” which will showcase the best of what Maui has to offer. HopeFest will begin with a cocktail reception that features a special drink by Ocean Vodka and fabulous silent auction items. Attendees will be treated to a gourmet dinner buffet paired with unique handcrafted wine by MauiWine. Maui’s own Tony Takitani will return as emcee and auctioneer, as well as fellow Mauian and five-time Na Hoku Hanohano winner, Napua Greig headlining as the entertainment. All net proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society Clarence T. Ching Hope Lodge Hawai‘i. $195. 5:30pm. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui; hopefestmaui.org

DAMIEN ‘JR. GONG’ MARLEY AND J BOOG LIVE – Sat. Sep 30. Jamaican reggae artist Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley is back on the road. The youngest son of iconic reggae musician Bob Marley, he’ll promote his newly released Stony Hill album. Damian will be joined by J Boog. Enjoy reggae, R&B, hip hop and a little bit of rock in this can’t miss performance. $40-109. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ZEPTEMBER VIII – Sat. Sep 30. It’s year 8! This year, take a trip back to ‘Earl’s Court 1975’ and enjoy the playlist Zeppelin covered. $35 pre-sale ticket available at Alice in Hulaland, 808 on Main, 808 Deli, Las Pinatas of Maui or Mulligan’s. $45 at the door. (Cash Only). 21+. 6:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

THE MAUI DEBUT OF BADFISH – A TRIBUTE TO SUBLIME – Sat. Oct 7. Badfish long ago secured its reputation as a knock-out live act and the audience will be bouncing off the rafters from early until late. Music that defined an era served up at your doorstep in one of Hawaii’s most iconic music halls by a truly stand-out live band. $20-30. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

CALL FOR ENTRIES: 95TH MAUI FAIR LIVESTOCK AND POULTRY EXHIBIT – Until – Wed. Sep 20. Entries for the Livestock and Poultry Exhibits are now being accepted for the 95th Maui Fair, which takes place from Oct. 5-8. Entry forms and Rules and Regulations are available online. Deadline to apply is Sep. 20th. Entries will be accepted in two divisions: Youth (age 17 years and under), or the Adult Division on a first come basis. 8:00am. Maui Fair, (War Memorial Complex, Kahului); ; Mauifair.com

4TH ANNUAL ‘MAUI SWIM AND FIN’ – Until- Sat. Sep 23. This public community event welcomes all swimmers of all ages and swim levels to partake in the fourth annual Maui Swim and Fin to benefit Special Olympics Maui Swim Team on Sep. 30. For entry forms, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, and more information, please contact Toni Rojas, Parent Volunteer and Event Co-Chairperson at [email protected] or 344-8880. Entries are due by Sep. 23, and donation of $35 is due on day of event. 8:00am. Kihei Aquatic Center, (303 E. Lipoa St,, Kihei); 808-270-6138; worldwideaquathonday.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Sep 14. Currently seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development, and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome for all positions! Pacific Primate Sanctuary is not open for public visitation. Please contact the sanctuary for more information or an application. If you have any pet carriers that you would like to donate, please contact them. 8:00am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., ([email protected], Haiku); 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Sep 14. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR MUSEUM EDUCATION PROGRAM – Until – Thu. May 31. The Sugar Museum is looking for volunteer tour guides (docents) for its Education Program on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30-11:30am. Please contact Holly at 871-8058.Free. 9:30am. Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Rd, Puunene); 808-871-8058; Sugarmuseum.com

GROOVE TO MOOVE – Thu. Sep 14. Bring your walking shoes and get “moving” together toward a healthier community. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Sep 14. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. Free. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Sep 14. Want to learn hula? Drop by the malls center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

AKAKU UPSTAIR SALON SERIES: FACEBOOK PROFILE PRIVACY AND TIPS FOR BEST USE – Thu. Sep 14. Learn some basic tips and personal strategies while using Facebook with Danielle Miller, Maui’s Marketing Coach. Facebook is constantly changing, every action you take has privacy and sharing implications. Miller will cover topics like: When you post, who can see it and share it? What private information do game apps collect about you and your friends, and What information can people see based on a Facebook profile search. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

OPEN HOUSE FOR DISTRICT PARK PLANS – Thu. Sep 14. The open house is part of a Parks Department project to prepare a System Plan, which will define future recreation needs, an overall strategy, and specific capital improvements. Offering opportunities for participants to: offer ideas to improve parks, recreation facilities, and programs; suggest the kinds of parks that are needed; discuss ways that aquatics facilities to be improved; speak with project consultants or Parks Department staff; learn about the condition of existing facilities and more. 5:00pm. Kenolio Recreation Complex, (131 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei).

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Sep 14. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

MAUI KULEANA LANDS AND GENEALOGY WORKSHOP – Fri. Sep 15. The discussion will be lead by OHA’s Genealogist and Kuleana Tax Exempt Specialist, Luci Meyer. Attendees will learn how to research and build their ‘ohana genealogy record, and will also learn about kuleana land titles by accessing documents from the Hawaii State Archives, Bureau of Conveyances, and Survey Department of the Department of Land and Natural Resources. The workshop is in two sessions, the first is from 9:30-11am and the second is from 1:30-3pm. 9:30am. Office of Hawaiian Affairs, (33 Lono Ave., Kahului); 808-873-3364; OHA.org

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Sep 15. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

KAMAAINA NIGHTS – Fri. Sep 15. Enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ohana, featuring popular Maui bands, store and restaurant specials, and prize giveaways. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

STARRY NIGHT CINEMA: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – Fri. Sep 15. Bring a low-back beach chair and/or a blanket and spread out on the lawn for a special screening of the live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast.” Come early and enjoy pre-show entertainment with Brian and Meryl and an art activity for the kids prior to the film. You can also purchase food and drinks from local food trucks and enter their prize giveaway. Gates open at 5:30pm. Free. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

RUN FOREST RUN FRONT STREET – Sat. Sep 16. For over 15 years, the Run Forrest Run Front Street Mile has been one of the most exciting annual sports events on Maui. Whether young or adult and beginner or experienced, this event is a must. The addition of the 5k and 10k will make this event even more exciting. Sign up online today to reserve your spot. 7:00am. Runners Paradise Inc; Runnersparadiseinc.com

Social Ballroom and Latin Dance Party – Until- Sat. Sep 30. Enjoy Latin and Ballroom dancing, mini lessons, light pupus and drinks – byob Saturdays in September. Parking will be validated. $5. 7:30pm. Keoni’s Hot Lava Dancefit at The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); Mauidancevisions.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Sep 16. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

E-CYCLING – On Saturdays until September 30. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include all phone, audio device, and gaming equipment ever made, computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, vcr and dvd players, flat screen TV’s, speakers, amplifiers, etc. Items NOT accepted are CRT TV’s or microwave ovens. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-280-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

MAUI BREWING COMPANY HOSTS BEACH CLEAN-UP – Sat. Sep 16. Maui Brewing Company will be hosting a cleanup as part of the month-long “Get the Drift and Bag It” campaign, spearheaded by local nonprofit Malama Maui Nui. Cleanup bags, trash pickers, gloves, and instructions on entering the data of items collected will be provided. Those who participate will receive a bracelet to get $4 beers at either Maui location and 25 percent off food at the Kahana pub between 11am-3:30pm following the event. To volunteer, please contact [email protected] or call 808.213.3002, ext.115. 7:00am. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

MALAMA KALEPOLEPO – Sat. Sep 16. The sanctuary is coordinating a cleanup of Kalepolepo Park, their Kihei Campus and the area surrounding the sand dunes next to the former Maui Lu Resort, as part of the month-long “Get the Drift and Bag It” campaign, spearheaded by local nonprofit Malama Maui Nui. Gloves, trash bags, and water coolers will be provided. Meet at the picnic tables next to visitor center. 7:00am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

LAHAINA TOWN CLEAN UP – Sat. Sep 16. The 13th Annual Lahaina Town Clean Up event will comb the coastline from Puamana to Mala Wharf. Cleanup supplies will be provided but volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, litter grabbers, small nets, and trucks to haul rubbish and recyclables. Coffee and breakfast snacks will be provided by Ruth Chris Steak House, lunch will be provided by Pacific’O and water provided by Tropic Water. Hosted by Down the Hatch, Lahaina Town Action Committee, Volcom and Malama Maui Nui. This is a waste free event please bring a reusable water bottle and reef safe sun protection. Free. 8:00am. Kamehameha Iki Park, (525 Front St., Lahaina); .

HAWAII WILDLIFE FUND HOSTS COASTAL CLEAN-UP – Sat. Sep 16. Hawaii Wildlife Fund will be hosting a coastal clean-up as part of the month-long “Get the Drift and Bag It” campaign, spearheaded by local nonprofit Malama Maui Nui. Help protect native wildlife and make news friends. Bring your own refillable water bottle, reef-friendly sunscreen, sturdy shoes and sun protection. 8:00am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihee).

MOCMI HOST BEACH CLEAN-UP – Sat. Sep 16. Join the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute staff and volunteers on Kealia Beach for the largest global cleanup event of the year. They will have a table set up on the beach near the entrance to the board walk to check-in. 8:00am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Route 31, N. Kihei Rd., Kihei).

WEST MAUI KUMUWAI HOSTS COASTAL CLEAN-UP – Sat. Sep 16. West Maui Kumuwai will be hosting a coastal clean-up as part of the month-long “Get the Drift and Bag It” campaign, spearheaded by local nonprofit Malama Maui Nui. Cleanup bags, trash pickers, gloves, and instructions on entering the data of items collected will be provided. 8:30am. Mala Warf, (Lahaina); Malamamauinui.org

SOUTH MAUI’S COASTAL CLEAN-UP – Sat. Sep 16. As part of the Ocean Conservancy Worldwide International Coastal Cleanup join Hawaiian Paddle Sports and Hawaii Mermaid Adventures in a South Maui clean-up. Please bring a reusable water bottle and sun protection. All cleanup supplies are provided and lunch will be provided to the first 50 volunteers. 8:30am. Po’olenalena Beach Park (Chang’s Beach), (4700 Makena Alanui, Kihei); .

MAUI HULIAU HOST COASTAL CLEAN-UP – Sat. Sep 16. Maui Huliau Foundation will be hosting a coastal clean-up for International Coastal Cleanup Day. Gloves, trash bags, and other clean-up supplies will be provided. At the end of the cleanup there will be lunch and photos ops. 9:00am. Hawaiian Canoe Club, (Kahului Harbor, Kahului); 808-893-2124; Hawaiiancanoeclub.org

EXPANDED SERVICES IN KIHEI COMMUNITY MEETING – Sat. Sep 16. The public is invited to attend a meeting to hear updates on the homeless services that are provided on Maui. A presentation regarding the homeless community in Kihei will be conducted by Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers and The Family Life Center, followed by a discussion facilitated by the office of Council member Kelly King. Input will be sought from the community and stakeholders regarding possible expansion of services for the homeless in Kihei. 9:00am. MEDB’s Malcolm Center, (1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 5, Kihei); 808-875-2300; Medb.org

GARDEN PARTY – Sat. Sep 16. A lot of help is needed in the Haiku Elementary School Garden, from painting signs, planting seeds, moving soil, building fences, pulling weeds and building compost structures. There will be amplified music to get you in the groove, Flatbread pizza and other tasty local treats. Here your chance to give back to the keiki and the aina and help the school garden grow. 9:30am. Haiku Elementary School, (105 Pauwela Rd., Haiku); 808-575-3000; Haikuschool.org

MAUI ELECTRIC ENERGY FAIR 2017 – Sat. Sep 16. Maui Electric Energy Fair 2017 is a celebration of all things energy, the event features live electrical safety and robotics demonstrations, hands-on energy displays, and more. The entire family can learn about electrical safety, renewable energy, power generation and distribution, and the importance of energy conservation and efficiency, while keiki can enjoy educational games and fun prizes. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MABUHAY FESTIVAL – Sat. Sep 16. Join the Maui Filipino Community Council for a day of food, games, prizes, and fun. 10:00am. Binhi at Ani, Maui Filipino Community Center, (780 Onehee Ave., Kahului).

OCTOPUS KIDS YOGA PRESENTS: “A VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR” – YOGA STYLE! – Sat. Sep 16. Keiki (ages 2 to 8 although all ages welcome) are invited to join this fun-filled class, featuring Eric Carle’s classic “A Very Hungry Caterpillar” set to yoga poses. Young keiki must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver; bring a mat if you have one. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Sep 16. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

TRADITIONAL PUPPETRY WORKSHOP – Sat. Sep 16. Experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact with a master Japanese artist Koryu Nishikawa V, a 5th generation Master Puppeteer of the Kuruma Ningyo style. Assisting Master Nishikawa will be Tom Lee, Puppet Artist. Participants can get up close to see the beautiful traditional Japanese puppets and watch how they are brought to life through skillful puppetry technique. 2:00pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Sep 16. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

SUNDAY NIGHT TRIVIA – Sun. Sep 17. Join in Sunday Night Trivia, hosted by Professor Fincher with Lots of Prizes! Team Trivia, 4 Rounds, 2 Traditional Rounds with categories, 2 Crowd-Sourced Rounds with 7 Questions per Round, each question is worth 5 points. Final Question Round will be a WAGER ROUND, you decide how much you will gain or lose from your own points and there’s only 1 master question from Professor Finch. Free. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

TINY TEMPLE HOME ON WHEELS – On Sunday’s until – Sun. Sep 24. Mandala Eco Homes is hosting an Open House every Sunday in September. Featured on HGTV’s Tiny Paradise. Tiny Temple Homes are made in Bali, shipped completely with high end appliances and ready to move in. Here is an opportunity to experience this new creation. Please RSVP by email to [email protected], call 808-579-9099 or text to 808-268-2898, and they will contact you with directions to the location. 8:00am. Mandala Eco Homes; 808-579-9099; Mandalaecohomes.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Sep 17. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Sep 17. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MALAMA LAND AND SEA ROADSIDE CLEAN-UP – Sun. Sep 17. Make a meaningful and positive impact on Hawaii’s marine life and help turn the tide against marine debris by preventing land-based litter from entering the delicate ocean ecosystem. Volunteers will receive two complimentary Day Journey Passes and light refreshments. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a refillable water container. 7:30am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

HALAU HULA O KEOLA ALI’IOKEKAI – Sun. Sep 17. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

BOOK SIGNING EVENT WITH JAIMAL YOGIS – Sun. Sep 17. Spirituality and Health magazine presents an evening of oceanic storytelling with award-winning writer, surfer, and teacher Jaimal Yogis. Jaimal is also the author of Saltwater Buddha and The Fear Project, and will lead a brief ocean inspired meditation, then give a talk and reading his new book, “All Our Waves Are Water”. Following the talk there will be a questions and answers period where Jaimal will sign books. Book sales will benefit the Surfrider Foundation’s Maui Chapter. 5:00pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Sep 18. Sandy Callender, Registered Yoga Teacher and Kripalu Certified, will show how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Sep 19. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

E-CYCLING – On Tuesdays until September 26. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include all phone, audio device, and gaming equipment ever made, computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, vcr and dvd players, flat screen TV’s, speakers, amplifiers, etc. Items NOT accepted are CRT TV’s or microwave ovens. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 1:00pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-280-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

SHAMATHA MEDITATION CLASSES – Tue. Sep 19. Buddhist Practitioner, Khandro Sherab Drolma, will give the basic instructions and transmission for the practice of Shamatha meditation and practice supports for the path. The class will be focusing on the beginning of opening with a certain gentleness and appreciation for humanness and capacity in developing compassion, and wisdom, in practice and in everyday practical life and situations. Free. 6:00pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

DISCOVERING THE CLASSICS WITH PAPA LOPAKA – Wed. Sep 20. Keiki (ages 6 and older) can join Papa Lopaka (Robert DeVinck) for a dramatic reading of the Classics Illustrated comic book, The Spy by James Fenimore Cooper. A brief discussion and questions and answers session will follow. 3:00pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 6-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Sat, Go Get Um 10pm-12am; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly Covington Duo 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kawika LumHo 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Jasmine Rice 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Josh Kahula and Dave Wood 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Apocalypse | The Dirty Monkey 9pm-2am; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Fri, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Fri, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Band 5-8pm; Mon, Gina Martinelli 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Fri, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Wed, Kanoa 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

The Shops at Wailea – Wed, Kuana Torres Kahele 5:30-7:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-268-6884; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com