MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | September 13th-19th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

Hip Hop Cypher – Thu. Sep 13. Itʻs ʻHip Hop Cypherʻ featuring live emcees tearin’ it up, along with live DJs puttin’ it back all back together. 21+. 9:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Sep 14. Get to know the Lahaina community and try delicious food from one of the restaurants, trucks or vendors. Enjoy live entertainment and music, and check out the local art galleries for a variety of special events. Free. 4:30pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

iLLmaculate – Fri. Sep 14. Battle rapper and American hip hop artist Gregory Poe is better known by his stage name, iLLmaculate (a.k.a. iLLmac). He’ll be joined by OnlyOne, APAUL08, NYKON, JAHSUN, RA SOL and more special guests. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

I KA NANI O LELE – AMIDST THE BEAUTY OF LAHAINA – Sat. Sep 15. Celebrate and support student activities, events and athletics at the Lahainaluna High School Festival. Check-out Maui’s favorite eateries and food trucks, local artisans and vendors, game booths, keiki activities and a silent auction. There’ll also be live entertainment by Uncle George Kahumoku Jr., Leipono, Matagi Trio, Kaleo Phillips, Lahainaluna Hawaiian Club, Lahainaluna Jazz Band, and Na Kapuna Ohana Serenaders. $5/pre-sale. $10/gate. 4:00pm. Lahainaluna High School, (980 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-662-4000; Lahainalunahs.org

HENRY KAPONO AND FRIENDS LIVE! – Sun. Sep 16. A star-studded line up of Hawaiʻi‘s most popular entertainers join Henry Kapono for an evening of music, laughter, and stories as they share hit songs and celebrate the soundtrack of Hawaiʻi. The evening will feature; Kalapana, Jerry Santos of Olomana, Keola Beamer, Na Leo Pilimehana, Brother Noland, Robi Kahakalau, Alx Kawakami, Josh Tatofi, Kalani Pe`a, Landon McNamara, Tavana, Amy Hanaiali‘i and Starr Kalahiki. Tickets: $40/GA, $15/GA children age 2-12; $55, $75/RESERVED; $150/VIP. Gates: 4pm. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DARUDE SUMMER SEASON – Sun. Sep 16. Pushing the boundaries and igniting audiences around the globe, Darude returns to Maui as part of his Summer Season. As one of dance music’s most influential stars, get ready to rage on an epic night as this legendary DJ brings his eclectic mix of trance, tech, breaks, and house music to Maui’s club scene once again. Also performing will be Maui’s own DJ Riri Haki and DJ Sweets. 21+. $25. 5pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Johndoeentmauu.myevent.com

GAY NIGHT – Sun. Sep 16. It’s finally here!! A night we can all be proud of. Every Sunday, you can enjoy a night dedicated to Maui’s LGBTQP. 7:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

TECH N9NE – Tue. Sep 18. Ranked as one of the most successful independent hip-hop artists in the world, Tech N9ne’s career spans over twenty years. Dominating the world of hip-hop, his music has been featured in movies, television shows, and video games. Longtime Tech N9ne fans can look forward to enjoying a powerful musical moment. Joining him will be special guest, Krizz Kaliko. Tickets available on Eventbrite. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

WAI FIYA! – Wed. Sep 19. If you’re ooking to get your roots, dancehall, reggae, rocksteady and remix fix on, then come see the Maui Roots Syndicate collective of DJ’s hit the stage. No Cover. 6:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

HERB OHTA JR. – Wed. Sep 19. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature Herb Ota Jr. Herb is the undisputed master ‘ukulele instrumentalist of his generation. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99 – $95. Doors: 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

OPEN MIC – Thu. Sep 13. Musicians, poets, community announcements, and more: Welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5. Put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Ha‘iku Road, Unit 244); 808-633-4820; Coworkmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Sep 15. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician will treat you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Sep 17. Do you love music? Are you the ultimate performer? Let’s put your lips and your hips to the test in the Tournament Style Lip Sync Battle with elimination rounds. You choose the song and show your best moves. Cash, prizes, specials and a good time. Sign up 9:30pm. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Sep 18. Here’s a high-energy, fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Sep 19. Power Up Comedy welcomes all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

FIGHT CHILDHOOD HUNGER IN AMERICA – Until Mon. Oct 1. For the sixth year, Tommy Bahama partners with the No Kid Hungry campaign to fight childhood hunger in America. Throughout the month of September, you can make a $5 donation to No Kid Hungry and receive a $20 promotional award card redeemable in October. All funds generated are used to raise awareness about child hunger in the U.S., create public-private partnerships that align kids with the resources they need, and support nutrition programs such as school breakfast and summer meals. More details can be found online. Tommy Bahama, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-9983; Tommybahama.com/restaurants/wailea

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Sep 13. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Thu. Sep 13. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Sep 13. Experience a new and interactive culinary event at Mauka Makai. Join the resort chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus, you can sample the chef’s favorite dishes. $20-$25. 4:30pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6370; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Sep 13. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. 4:45pm.Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Sep 13. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine, and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Sep 14. Join Chef de Cuisine Jesse Pita and Jim Hansen (general manager and wine expert) as they show step-by-step preparation of two dishes – some from the resort and others from Chef Jesse’s personal recipes. $25. 4pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Sep 14. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provide a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Fri. Sep 14. Enjoy live entertainment and local Hawaiian-style dishes at Mauka Makai. They’ll also feature their new seasonal drink, the “Pineapple Thyme.” It’s made with the resort’s exclusive Single Barrel Buffalo Bourbon, caramelized pineapple, and handmade thyme syrup, all in a keepsake tiki glass. A portion of all proceeds go towards local Maui charities as part of their “Sip to Support” program. $22-$45. 5:30-9pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Sep 14. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Sep 14. This fun night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

PIE MEET UP! – Sat. Sep 15. Join Lawelawe Hawaii and Edible Hawaiian Islands for the 7th annual Pie Meet Up. Bring a homemade savory or sweet pie made with as many local ingredients as possible to share with the pie loving public (no dairy cream filled pies allowed). This is a zero waste event and will take place at The Mill House. (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu). 10:00am. Lawelawe Hawaii; Lawelawehi.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Sep 15. Spend your Saturday on the North Shore enjoying brunch items like the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

CHEF ROB’S POP-UP KITCHEN – Sat. Sep 15. Come out for delicious eats and cool tunes. Musical guest Karrie O’Neill will treat your ears to her acoustic stylings as Chef Rob Mason prepares his “Philly Special,” a slow roasted pork sandwich w/ sharp provolone, blistered shishito peppers, house made pickle and pork jus. 21+. 5:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Sep 15. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, and come to the “Chef’s Table.” See the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Sep 15. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd); 808-891-8650.

BRUNCH AND JAZZ – Sun. Sep 16. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance by the Gary Larson Duo. Savor delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and steak and eggs. “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Sep 16. Falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create-your-own omelet stations. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10am-1pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

MAUKA MAKAI SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Sep 16. Enjoy live entertainment accompanied by an indulgent buffet serving up irresistible dishes including king crab legs, lemongrass poached shrimp, prime rib, and a variety of fresh salads as well as mimosas and beermosas. $18-$49. 10am. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6370; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Sep 16. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live music by Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Sep 16. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Sep 16. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish at Ko Restaurant. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh-catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CHINESE MOON CAKES FOR SALE – Mon. Sep 17 – Sat. Sep 22. Chinese moon cakes from Hong Kong will be on sale all week (September 17-22). The Chinese Moon Festival takes place on September 22. 8:00am. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-5553; Lahainarestoration.org/wo-hing-museum

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Sep 18. At the Luana Lounge, enjoy paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic tiki-style elixirs and tunes. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

SCIENCE NIGHT OUT – Tue. Sep 18. Join Maui Science Center for a fun Science Night Out. Enjoy wood-fired pizzas with organic ingredients from local farms. The night will also include an amazing Silent Auction presenting only the best Maui products. A portion of proceeds from each flatbread sold will be donated to the Maui Science Center. No time for dinner, consider Flatbread take out. 5-10pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com; Mauisciencecenter.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Sep 19. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Sep 19. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

ANNUAL MAUI OPEN STUDIOS CALL FOR ARTISTS – Until Thu. Nov 1. The 9th Annual Maui Open Studios Event is now seeking artists to participate in the 2019 MOS. All artists working in any visual medium, at any level of their career, are invited to participate in the upcoming event which takes place in February. Artist registrations are available until Nov. 1. Artists can learn more about the specific dates, weekend assignments, benefits of participation, and how to register for the event online. Mauiopenstudios.com

ABOVE THE FOLD: NEW EXPRESSIONS IN ORIGAMI – Until Sun. Nov 25. “Above the Fold” presents the work of nine renowned artists from four different continents, working in six different countries. These artists have been pushing the boundaries of origami – the Japanese art of paper folding. This art form has been evolving in remarkable new directions, including sculpture, large-scale installations, and conceptual works that express contemporary social, political, and aesthetic ideas. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KIRK BOES – Until Tue. Oct 2. Author of the love story titled “An American Dog in Paris,” Kirk Boes’ original art from his book will be on display along with representational works depicting scenes of Lahaina. A reception to meet Kirk will be take place Sep. 20, 9-11am and will include light refreshments. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

ART AND “FRESH SQUEEZED” FRIDAY – Fri. Sep 14. Enjoy an evening of art featuring local artist Danielle Clark. Meet her, and view her works while sipping “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails prepared by the house craftsmen. Danielle will have a piece benefiting the Lahaina Art Association’s Youth Outreach Program. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Sep 16. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made-on-Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts, and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina); 808-385-7594

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

AFROMAN – Fri. Sep 21. Jahsun and Hi-Grade Productions present Afroman. Making this the hottest hip-hop show in Wailea, he’ll be joined by Aktion Twenty Birdz, King Rippa, Poets with Power, Jahsun & Rasol, DJ Braddahtom, and PK sounds. This show is gonna be lit. You don’t wanna miss it. 21+. $30-$40. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

‘OHINA SHORT FILM SHOWCASE – Fri. Sep 21. The ‘Ohina Short Film Showcase is Hawai‘i’s largest annual short film festival. It’s dedicated to gathering and presenting original works by students, amateurs, and professional filmmakers. See incredible independent films from Hawai‘i including Kalewa, The Last Taxi Dance, Hae Hawai‘i, The Moon and the Night, and Mauka to Makai. Following the screening will be a conversation about the films with Gerard Elmore of ‘Ohina and Alika Maikau, filmmaker of Mauka to Makai. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘OTHER DESERT CITIES’ – Fri. Sep 21 – Sun. Oct 7. Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history – a wound they don’t want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it. Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm (no performance on Sep. 29) and Sunday at 3pm (two performances on Sep. 30, 2pm and 7pm). ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

COMEDY HYPNOSIS NIGHT – Sat. Sep 22. This is a one-night-only, not too be missed comedy event like no other. No two shows are ever the same. Come see the show (or be the show) as Master Hypnotist Joshua Blue opens your minds while you laugh your ‘okole off. $10. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

BENEFIT FOR THE BIRDS – Tue. Sep 25. The Maui Forest Birds Project is dedicated to the conservation and research of rare and endangered bird species on Maui, like the Kiwikiu. Enjoy a delicious meal and give back to your community. When you purchase your meal mention the project’s name and follow the restaurant’s instructions to have 20 percent of your meal’s price donated to Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project. RSVP online. 5pm. Bistro Casanova, (33 Lono Ave., Kahului); 808-873-3650; Groupraise.com/events/64554

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Sep 26. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians, fire artists, and Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with performer at each table and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally-sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $179. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

JERRY SANTOS – Wed. Sep 26. Best known for his work in the musical group Olomana, Santos has been a familiar presence on the Hawai‘i music scene for almost four decades. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99 – $95. Doors: 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI SALSA BACHATA CONGRESS – Thu. Sep 27 – Mon. Oct 1. Learn, connect, and celebrate dance, music, and aloha during the 3rd annual Maui Salsa Bachata Congress. There’ll be four days of dance workshops, classes, performances, and social-dancing. See world-class artists like World Salsa Champions Junior and Emily Alabi, U.S. Salsa and Bachata champions Javier Rebollar and Ekaterina “Katya” Ivanova, and more. Go online for more info. $250. 2pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Mauisalsacongress.com

SUSAN MIDDLETON AND FRIENDS IN THE GREEN ROOM – Thu. Sep 27. In this special presentation of the Merwin Conservancy’s “Green Room,” artist and author Susan Middleton will present portraits from two of her acclaimed books, “Spineless” and “Remains of a Rainbow.” The presentation will include an on-stage conversation between Middleton and botanists and endangered species protection experts, Steve Perlman and Hanke Oppenheimer. Refreshments and book signing to follow. $10 – $25. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FIGHTING CANCER WITH GRACE: A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR CYNTHIA CLARK – Fri. Sep 28. This benefit concert for Cynthia Clark’s ‘Fighting Cancer with Grace’ will featuring a star-studded lineup of local Maui musicians including; Soul Kitchen, Eric Gilliom, Amy Hanaiali‘i, Lily Meola, Tom Conway, Gina Martinelli, Cheryl Rae, Elua Kane, Merv Oana, plus more surprise guests. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at Eventbrite.com or at-the-door, with one-hundred percent benefiting Cynthia Clark’s medical expense fund. 6-10pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

‘RUMORS’ – Fri. Sep 28 – Sun. Oct 14. At a large and tastefully-appointed Sneden’s Landing townhouse, four couples are gathering for their 10th wedding anniversary. But the deputy mayor of New York and host has just shot himself, and now his lawyer and wife must get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday matinee at 3pm. $20-$40. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

NORTH SHORE RUN – Sat. Sep 29. The 3rd annual North Shore Run is a unique race distance of 7.25 miles. This hilly course takes you on a mix of asphalt and dirt roads in Pa‘ia. Participants receive a t-shirt and racing bib. Medals are awarded to the top male and female finishers and overall relay team in their age category. All proceeds go directly to tuition for the keiki. $50; $100 for relay teams of 4. 7am. Doris Todd Christian Academy, (519 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9237; Doristoddchristian.org

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FUR BALL – Sat. Sep 29. This year, the Maui Humane Society Fur Ball returns with the theme of “Gimme Shelter… A Rock and Roll Fur Ball.” This rockin’ night to remember will include a gourmet dinner, no-host bar, Hard Rock Cat-sino, premium items for purchase during the live and silent auctions, and much more. Tickets are $175 individual or $1,750 for tables of 10. 5pm. Four Seasons Resort (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-877-3680 ext. 218; Mauihumanesociety.org

PERFECT PAIRINGS MAUI – Sat. Sep 29. Attend this festival-style event in support of the match and mentorship programs of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui. The event will feature local craft beer and small-batch spirits paired with delicious regional cuisine. There’ll be exclusive beer selections and specialty cocktails from Maui Brewing Co., Ocean Vodka, and Kula Rum. There will also be live entertainment by Ben Deleon and a silent auction, with all ticket and auction proceeds to be donated to BBBS. $90. 6pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Bbbshawaii.org/mauievents

ZEPMAUI IX – Sat. Sep 29. ZepMaui is an annual presentation of Maui artists gathering to honor-via music-all things Led Zeppelin. Now in its ninth year, celebrate the music of Led Zeppelin with a slew of Maui’s most amazing musicians. Guests can take a trip back in time with a high-energy show full of exciting performances, dancing, food, and entertainment in a festival setting. ZepMaui is now an all-ages event with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Willie K Cancer Fund. Call or go online for ticket options. Gates open at 5:30pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

RUSHwahine MIX.MEET.MINGLE – Wed. Oct 3. Join RUSHwahine at The Point at Kapa Bar and Grill for an evening of networking. Carved out with the entrepreneur woman in mind, this RUSHwahine Social Event will get you discussing the throws of the daily hustle. From mommyhood, marriage, partnership to business practices and the like – dish on your favorite topic with other women who are on parallel journeys and give/take best practices that elevate each one of us. Limited seating. $39/member and $59/non-member, includes drinks and pupus. 5:30pm. Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-285-8458; RUSHwahine.com/Events.

NEW ORDER – Wed. Oct 3. Electronic music pioneer New Order was formed by members of the post-punk band, Joy Division. Their integration of post-punk with electronic and dance music made them one of the most critically acclaimed and influential bands of the 1980s. They even recorded the 1990 English World Cup Soccer anthem, “World in Motion.” See what they have in store for the Maui crowd. $49-$150. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BROTHER NOLAND – Wed. Oct 3. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature the Brother Noland aka the ‘Father of Jawaiian Music.’ He’s a composer, innovator, and traditional Hawaiian man. Noland has deeply influenced contemporary Hawaiian music, while remaining in touch with traditional Hawaiian music and cultural roots. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99 – $95. Doors: 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

REBELUTION FREE REIN HAWAI‘I TOUR – Fri. Oct 5. California reggae band and touring juggernaut Rebelution hits Maui for their Free Rein Hawai‘i Tour. They’ll be spreading the good vibes, and be joined by special guests Tribal Seeds and Hirie. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KALANI PE‘A NO ‘ANE‘I CD RELEASE CONCERT – Sat. Oct 6. Grammy Award-Winner Kalani Pe‘a has risen to be one of the best young Hawaiian singers, bringing a modern sensibility to his own vision of Hawaiian traditions. “No ‘Ane‘i” translates to “We belong here,” and is the title of Pe‘a’s sophomore album. Pe‘a will perform brand new original compositions off of his latest release, along with Na Wai ‘Eha. $30-$45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TONY BENNETT’S CLASSIC SONGS – Thu. Oct 11. Crooner John Wilt will present a one-man show of Tony Bennett’s classic songs featuring 30 of Bennett’s greatest hits including “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Best is Yet to Come,” “The Good Life,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” “Rags to Riches,” and many more well-known songs. The performance will be highlighted by brief historical film clips of Bennett’s remarkable singing career. Proceeds will go to the Maui Academy of Performing Arts. $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

INAUGURAL OLA I KA PU HALA WEAVING CONFERENCE – Wed. Oct 17 – Sat. Oct 20. The Ola I Ka Pu Hala Weaving Conference will serve as the first-of-its-kind event on Maui. Led by master weaver Pohaku Kaho‘ohanohano and KBH Hawaiian cultural resource specialist Gayle Miyaguchi, master weavers from all over Hawai‘i will share their expertise and skills during the four-day cultural event. Taking place in the Kanahele Ballroom, there will be a craft fair, displays, presentations, and a silent auction open to the public. 8am. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0124; Mauiweavingconference.com

8TH ANNUAL HAWAII FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL: ROY’S 21ST ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC – Fri. Oct 19. Put your best foot foreward at the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival 21st Annual Roy’s Golf Classic. This tee-rrific play-and-eat tournament is a benefit for IMUA Family Services. Drive your way through the course, hit holes-in-one, and partake in delectable chef creations, refreshing beer, and thirst-quenching cocktails. A dinner reception and award ceremony will follow at Roy’s Ka‘anapali. Reserve your team today. Space is limited. 11:30am. Ka‘anapali Golf Resort, (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 866-454-4653; Hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com.

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

THRIVE AND SURVIVE: CANCER SURVIVORSHIP WORKSHOP – Until – Thu. Oct 18.The Pacific Cancer Foundation is offering a 6-week cancer survivorship workshop to Maui’s cancer community at no cost. The workshop is an evidence-based program developed by Stanford University to teach those affected by cancer the necessary skills and techniques to “thrive and survive” during and after cancer care. Space is limited. Call or go online to register. Free. Thursdays from 9:30am-12pm. Pacific Cancer Foundation, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Sep 6. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HEMP REVOLUTION – Thu. Sep 13. Steve Rose is the Chief “Hempster” of the Maui Hemp Institute for Research and Development (MHIRD). Steve will give a short presentation on “Maui’s Hemptastic Future” and the MHIRD’s plans for the production of hemp. He will share how MHIRD will support future sustainable agriculture, products, housing and soil/water remediation. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org; Conta.cc/2NiaKKM.

ENVIRONMENT, MIND AND MOOD – HOW OUR SURROUNDINGS INFLUENCE OUR INNER WORLD – Thu. Sep 20. Dr. Adam Coles, Psychiatrist and Clinical Director at the Maui Family Guidance Center, will lead a lively discussion on how in todayʻs world we process thousands of reference points from our environment. His talk will begin with the biology of how the environment is perceived, followed by how all of this information is processed. In addition, he will show us how we can act locally in our own micro-environments to better prepare for our future. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org; Conta.cc/2oIAUIF.

SHANTI SACRED SOUND BATH – Thu. Sep 13. Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for an evening filled with positive vibrations. Space is limited. Advance reservations required. Doors open at 5:45.. 6:00pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Drive, Lahaina); 808-662-6600; Shantiyogasound.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Sep 13. Seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development, and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. 8:00am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc.; 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Sep 13. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis, and all ages are welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

WEST MAUI DISASTER PREPAREDNESS PLANNING IS A HOT TOPIC – Thu. Sep 13. Recent Hurricane Lane brought about some unexpected disasters to West Maui. The WMTA has been working on a Master Preparedness Plan for West Maui Community and look forward to becoming the first community in Maui County with an official disaster preparedness plan. The final final draft can be viewed online, which will be discussed during the meeting. 5:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu; Westmaui.org/emergency-planning

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

CHI GUNG FOR CANCER PATIENTS – Fri. Sep 14. Open to all cancer patients and survivors, join Kurt Miyajima as he teaches gentle movements of Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung to help release stress and maintain strength and energy. Hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii at no charge for cancer patients/survivors. 3pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-268-9622; Mauiymca.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

INTERNATIONAL COASTAL CLEANUP: SUGAR BEACH REEF – UNDERWATER ONLY – Sat. Sep 15. Join Maui Ocean Center’ Marine Institute and help remove trash from the Sugar Beach reef. Volunteers will meet at the Kealia Boardwalk. Please bring your own snorkeling gear, collection bags, and tools for cutting fishing line. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. For questions and to RSVP email: [email protected] (Kealia Boardwalk), N. Kihei Rd. Free. 7:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com

RUN FORREST RUN FRONT STREET MILE AND 5K/10K – Sat. Sep 15. Sign up for the Run Forest Run Front Street Mile and 5k/10k. This great morning race, starts in front of Bubba Gumps with the 5k/10k events, with medals given to the top 3 finishers in each age category. Following will be the Front Street Mile which is also a Hawai‘i State Championship event, with special medals given out to the State Champions in 4 categories. Open to everyone come out and have fun. 8:00am. Runners Paradise Inc.; Runnersparadiseinc.com

LAHAINA TOWN CLEAN UP – Sat. Sep 15. Volunteers are being sought for the 14th annual Lahaina Town Clean Up. Registration will begin at 8am, and instructions and equipment will be distributed to participants. The cleanup will be held from 9am-noon, followed by lunch for volunteers donated by Pacific’O and water provided by Tropic Water. The clean up is supported by Malama Maui Nui’s “Get the Drift and Bag It!” campaign, in conjunction with The Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Clean Up Day. 8:00am. Kamehameha Iki Park, (525 Front St., Lahaina); Visitlahaina.com

MAUI’S INTERNATIONAL COASTAL CLEANUP – Sat. Sep 15. Get involved in International Coastal Cleanup Day with a morning of beach cleaning and fun camaraderie. Hawaiian Paddle Sports and Hawaii Mermaid Adventures invite fellow ocean lovers to clean up South Maui’s Po‘olenalena Beach Park. Participants are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle and sun protection. Cleanup supplies will be provided. Free lunch will be provided for the first 50 volunteers by Pau Maui Vodka. 8:30am. Poolenalena Beach Park, (Makena Alanui, Makena); 808-442-6436; Hawaiianpaddlesports.com/beach-cleanup

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Sep 15. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

STAND FOR CHILDREN RALLY – Sat. Sep 15. Maui Family Support Services presents the “Stand for Children Rally” to bring attention and support to the children and families of our community. The event will feature on-stage entertainment with performances by Maui’s children, along with fun activities and early childhood information. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com; Mfss.org.

THE STORY OF THE ‘UKULELE AND CONCERT – Sat. Sep 15. The Hawaiian Serenaders, husband-wife duo Richard Tom and Mele Fong, will share information about the ‘ukulele as they play and sing a variety of Hawaiian, hapa haole, pop, and jazz favorites. Free. 11:00am. Lahaina Public Library, (680 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-662-3950; Librarieshawaii.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Sep 15. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PEACE DAY CELEBRATION – Sat. Sep 15. All ages are invited to prepare for the International Day of Peace with a drop-in origami-making class. You can also enjoy a rousing taiko finale in front of the library by Zenshin Daiko. Free. 1:00pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Sep 15. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI CRUISE NIGHTS – Sat. Sep 15. Every 2nd and 3rd Saturday, you can view Maui’s hottest showcase of hot rods, classic cars, lowriders and lifted vehicles in the West parking lot. Car and Truck Clubs welcome. Free admission. 6-9pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

FREE REIKI DEMOS – Sun. Sep 2 – Sun. Nov 4. Our body’s internal energies need maintenance the same way our physical bodies do. Here’s a great opportunity to experience Reiki, and operate at your fullest potential. Reserve your free 30 min time slot between 9-11am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Sep 16. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7 years and older. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

SOUL KITCHEN’S UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Sep 16. Bring your dancing shoes and enjoy a Sunday afternoon performance by Soul Kitchen Maui for an acoustic musical experience. $10. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com; Soulkitchenmaui.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Sep 16. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center. It features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Ki-Aikido introductory course for adults and teens – Until – Tue. Oct 2. A public introductory course in Ki-Aikido will be offered on four consecutive Tuesday nights, Sep.11 through Oct. 2. Ki-Aikido is a Japanese martial art based on Zen principles that teaches practical self-defense with a peaceful mindset, and calmness training through movement. The classes are designed to introduce and practice all aspects of Ki-Aikido. A suggested donation of $40 can be applied to pay for first dues if student continues training after the 4-week course. Call for more information and registration. $40. 8-9:30pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St., Makawao); 808-268-3818.

THE STORY OF THE ‘UKULELE AND CONCERT – Tue. Sep 18. The Hawaiian Serenaders, husband-wife duo Richard Tom and Mele Fong, will share information about the ‘ukulele as they play and sing a variety of Hawaiian, hapa haole, pop, and jazz favorites. Learn the history, types, parts, and tuning of Hawai‘i’s official instrument, along with a display of the different instruments. Free. 6:30pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Sep 18. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

BNI West Maui Professionals – Wed. Sep 19. West Maui Professionals is the newest BNI Chapter in West Maui. If you are a local business owner or representative of your company, want to network, expand, learn, and grow with like-minded people, join us! $17. 11:30am-1pm. Pi Artisan Pizzeria, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Sep 19. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Kealii Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Wed, Southside Mike and Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Merv Oana 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-6pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Pour House – Sat, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; (700 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Thu, Nevah Too Late Trio 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Micah Manzano 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Jules Trowbridge 4-6pm; Tue, DJ Sean Dubs 7-9pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Karrie O’Neill 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Sean Kim 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Ami Schoor 5-7pm; Fri, 6ftBossa 5-7pm; Wed, Jules Trowbridge 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com