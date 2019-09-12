MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | September 12th-18th, 2019

BIG SHOWS

BROOKS MAGUIRE W/JIMMY DILLON ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE – Thu. Sep 12. Brooks Maguire breathes new life into Americana music by summoning his Gulf Coast roots with that Southern touch of gospel, rock, blues, and country. Brooks is joined by blues-rocker Jimmy Dillon who has backed up the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Sting, and John Lee Hooker! Free. 6:30pm. Mulligans On The Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Brooksmaguire.com; Jimmydillon.com; Mulligansontheblue.com

HFUU MAUNA KAHALAWAI CHAPTER MEETING – Thu. Sep 12. Hawai’i Farmers Union United’s Mauna Kahalawai Chapter presents an evening with respected Hawaiian practitioner and living legend Sam Kaʻai. The master artisan, cultural practitioner, and noted scholar will share his mana‘o about the upcoming makahiki season. He will unlock the complexity of makahiki, and illustrate how it pertains to modern times. The evening also includes a hands-on ku‘i kalo (taro pounding) activity and Hawaiian-style dinner. Admission: $10/HFUU members; $15/non-members. This is a waste-free event. Please bring your own plate and utensils. 5:30pm. Maui Tropical Plantation’s Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); HFUUHI.org

LIVE GUEST DJ – Thu. Sep 12. For your booty shaking pleasure, plus the fun will never end. Food and drink specials. No cover. 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

FRIDAY SETS W/DJ PHOENIXFIRE – Fri. Sep 13. From the depths of Africa to the far East, DJ Phoenixfire is bringing you the very best DJ mixes of deep, soulful, funky, tribal, and uplifting dance music from around the world. Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui Liquor Law). 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY: LAHAINA’S FESTIVALS OF ALOHA – Fri. Sep 13. This month’s town party will kick off Lahaina’s Festivals of Aloha with complimentary Hawaiian music, locally made goods, informational booths, and more! Be sure to check out the segment “2nd Friday Take the Stage” as the Nonprofits within Campbell Park introduce themselves. Fun at the Keiki Zone with art, crafts, games, and activities for all ages, and walk the block for more local vendors, galleries, and restaurants. Free 5pm. Lahaina Town, (Front St.); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

THE NEW MAUI DANCE BAND – Fri. Sep 13. Come out and dance! Joe Sterling, Brandon Lund, and David Connolly are serving up a wide range of genres and styles from funk, pop, classic rock, soul, and and many of your favorites along with a variety of funky originals. All ages. No cover 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

REGGAETON & DANCEHALL – Fri. Sep 13. Head over to Maui’s North Shore and dance to the beats of Maui’s Best Club DJ Illz. Plus special guest Melody Jay. 21+. $10 cover. 9pm. Charleys Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MURRAY THORNE SOLO – Sun. Sep 15. Come out for a lively show from Murray Thorne, lead singer of the Celtic Tigers Band. He’ll be playing a variety of your favorite Irish, rock tunes. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

ADRIAN TREVINO – Mon. Sep 16. An outstanding blend of classic rock and blues. Come listen to one of Maui’s finest artists Mondays from 7-10pm at Diamonds Ice Bar & GrilI. Your heart and soul will not be disappointed in this weekly event (no cover). Free. 7pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

CASANOVA’S FAMOUS LADIES NIGHT 2.0 – Wed. Sep 18. It’s Ladies Night in Makawao! Come dance the night away at the “Best Late Night” and “Best Singles Scene” venue on Maui. DJs Kurt and TRVR preside over the turntables. $10. 10pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

CONCERT AT THE SHOPS W/ KAMAKA KUKONA – Wed. Sep 18. Welcoming back Grammy-nominated musician and kumu hula Kamaka Kukona and his award-winning Halau o Ka Hanu Lehua for with a free performance. The September concert series benefits Best Buddies Hawai‘i. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

STAGE SHOWS

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Sep 12 & Sat. Sep 14. Karaoke and good times with Brant. 7pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

AUDITIONS: MATILDA THE MUSICAL – Fri. Sep 1 & Sat. Sep 14. Maui OnStage is calling singers and actors of all ages to audition for Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical. Auditions will be scheduled in five-minute increments from 4-9pm. Sign up online. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); Mauionstage.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Sep 14. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. Free 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KARAOKE NIGHT! – Mon. Sep 16. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Sep 16. You know how to bust a move! Get on the mic in this tournament style Lip Sync Battle and win some prizes.You choose the tune and let your lips and hips do the rest. Win cash and swag while you enjoy drink specials and laughs. Sign up at 9:30pm. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Sep 17. Master of magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW W/HERB OHTA, JR, – Wed. Sep 18. This week’s slack show will feature ‘ukulele master Herb Ohta Jr. Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Sep 12. Join chef Ikaika Manaku for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

ARC OF MAUI COUNTY ‘DONATE WHILE YOU DINE’ FUNDRAISER – Fri. Sep 13. Here’s a delicious way to help raise money. Join local nonprofit Arc of Maui County for a night of fun, onolicious food, live music, giveaways, a silent auction, and more. Help support an amazing organization with a great cause. Tante’s will donate 10 percent of all dinner sales to the Arc of Maui County. 5-9pm. Tante’s Ma‘alaea at Ma‘alaea Harbor Shops (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); Arcofmaui.org

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA‘AU – Fri. Sep 13. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; Half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Sep 13. Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. Enjoy favorites such as panko crusted island catch, guava glazed chicken, kalua pork, the fresh catch poke bar and much more! Live entertainment gets the party started. $45. $22/keiki (6-12). 5:30pm. Mauka Makai at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. Sep 13, Tue. Sep 17 & Wed. Sep 18. Get you vegi-licious fresh local farm-grown produce, and specialty products in the open-air market. Free 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Sep 14 & Sun. Sep 15. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm/both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Sep 15. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Sep 15. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations, and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

SUSTAINABLE SUSHI AT SEA – Sun. Sep 15. PacWhale Eco-Adventures is proud to partner with ʻAipono Award-Winner Three’s Catering to present Maui’s only sustainable sushi and sake sunset cruise: Sustainable Sushi at Sea. This trip is limited to only 60 guests on a 147 passenger, ultra-smooth catamaran for a more intimate and attentive event and includes complimentary sake, wine, cocktails and beer to enjoy with your delicious pupu, sushi prepared on board, and sunset views. Sustainable Sushi at Sea is meant to offer passengers an enjoyable time on the water and also educate them on sustainable seafood practices. 5:30pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Sep 16. Enjoy half-off all wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This is a weekly special benefiting local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart, and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690.

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Sep 17. All day every Tuesday get tacos for $3 YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

THROWBACK TUESDAYS – Tue. Sep 17. Good vibes and a little nostalgia, bringing the best of the ‘70s and ‘80s with a $6 menu offering call liquor drinks, shooters, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken quesadilla, pork tacos, and broccoli and truffle cheese! And staring at 10pm is late night jam with DJ RON. 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Sep 17. Vintage tiki cocktails made contemporary by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawaii’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Sep 18. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Sep 18. All day every Wednesday stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Sep 18. The No. 1 dinner and show package of Willie K. Choose from Willie K’s four-course dinner or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. Reservations required. Call 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea).

ART SCENE

FELISHA LAPCHYNSKI AKA DEL TIKKANI – Until Mon. Sep 30. Felisha is an emerging Maui artist that goes by the alias Del Tikkani. Creating artwork both digitally and on silk, her subject matter is often derived from nature and her unique medium of fabric dye and silk brings exciting new esthetics to her creations. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Mon-Sat. until Dec 28. Na Akua Akea, The Vast and Numerous Deities exhibition is the culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui haumana practitioners, delving into their collective past of ancestral memories to connect with their kupuna for knowledge and guidance to learn ‘ie ‘ie style basketry and hone their artistic skills in their recreations of ki‘i akua hulu manu, representations of Hawaiian ancestral deities. 10am-4pm. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. Sep 12 & Tue. Sep 17. Portraits: babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

ART NIGHT AND FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Sep 13. Stop by and see artwork from local artists while enjoying “fresh squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen. Then it’s the “Official Art Walk After Party”, featuring a local DJ. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Sep 14 & Sun. Sep 15. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry and more! 9am-5pm/both days. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Lahainacannerymall.com

KEIKI O KA‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Sep 15. Educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local, shop local from our eclectic artisan vendors with their made-on-maui products. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina);

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Sep 15. The largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.);

ARIEL QUIROZ – Mon. Sep 16. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. A very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

KELSI – Mon. Sep 16. Come be inspired and find your inner compass with Kelsi of Pandeia Compass Sundial Watches. Kelsi will be creating live her amazing hand-crafted, naturally stained leather and antique brass watches. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ – Tue. Sep 17. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. A very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

ART & ACTIVISM: ARTISTS TALKS – Wed. Sep 18. In conjunction with the “Art & Activism: An Exhibition About Change,” Maui artist Abigail Romanchak will give a walkthrough in the gallery to talk about her ideas and approach to printmaking. 10:30am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PINCH, COIL & SLAB-BUILDING WITH CLAY – Wednesdays until Oct. 30. Learn to pinch, coil, and slab-build with clay from teaching Artist Jennifer Owen. Create mugs, vases, boxes, bowls, and anything else you can imagine. Beginners are welcome, and experienced students can take their skills to a new level with challenging projects like teapots. 5pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Thursday, September 12

DOGGIE FOSTER HOMES NEEDED – The Maui Humane Society has an urgent need for short-term foster homes for dogs. MHS will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster. Please consider opening up your heart and home to a shelter dog! For more information, call, email, go online or visit the shelter anytime between 11am-6pm and look for the “Foster sign” on any dog kennel. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680 ext. 3; [email protected]; Mauihumanesociety.org

20TH ANNUAL BABY OF THE YEAR CONTEST SEEKING ENTRIES – Pacific Media Group is looking for Maui’s awesome keiki to show what they’ve got and display their baby bravado for the judges. Contestants born on or between Oct. 6, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2018 will be eligible to participate. Baby of the Year Contest is Oct. 5 at the 97th Maui Fair. The entry deadline is Sep. 23, 2019, or the first 97 contestants. Interested parents can register online. Mauifair.com/attractions/baby-of-the-year 97th

CHINESE MOON FESTIVAL – Until Sat. Sep 14. Hosted by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation throughout the week, see a special exhibit with traditional offering for the Chinese Moon Goddess, educational displays, and mooncakes from China available for purchase. Saturday will be a daylong celebration, with cultural presentations, a cooking demonstration, hands-on experiences like Chinese knot-tying, calligraphy, and Mahjong, along with kids art activities, mini-tasting of Taiwanese mooncakes, and Hong Zhou will be playing the Erhu, a traditional Chinese stringed instrument. 10am-4pm daily and Saturday will close at 8pm. Wo Hing Museum and Cookhouse, (8580 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; [email protected]; Lahainarestoration.org

2019 TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS DRIVE! – Until Mon. Sep 30. Show your support for Maui County schools by donating supplies. Your donations can be dropped off at any of these Azeka merchants: Island Art Party (Tue-Fri. 2-9:30pm, Sat. 12-9:30pm, Sun. 5-9:30pm); during Kihei 4th Fridays at the Keiki Zone (6-9pm); Maui Powerhouse Gym (Mon-Thu. 5:30am-12am, Fri. 5:30am-10:30pm, Sat. 7am-9pm, Sun. 8am-9pm); Nalu’s South Shore Grill (Mon-Sun. 8am-9:30); NextHome Pacific Properties (Mon-Fri. 9am-4pm). For more information call or go online. Azeka Shopping Center, (Both Mauka and Makai Locations, Kihei); 808-871-6230 x12; Azekamaui.com

AKAKU UPSTAIRS PRESENTS: HOME HEALTH CARE FOCUS – Thu. Sep 12. Living with comfort, independence and dignity will be the topic of discussion. Presented by staff members of Badaya Home Care, Eliza Lipp, Melissa Goueytes, Kyle Herzog and Gabe Givnish will share their experiences as members of the Badaya team in addressing concerns of elders facing the challenges of aging, family members recovering from injury, or children with special needs. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

DIVINE FEMININE DANCE WITH JENNIFER LOFTUS – Thu. Sep 12 & Tue. Sep 17. Divine Feminine Dance guides you to move your body on the outside, so that you can feel your energy move on the inside. Using conscious guided movement, you’ll quickly begin to experience more joy, freedom, and power in your body. All women welcome, no experience necessary. Drop-in or passcards Accepted. Classes: Tue. 12:30-1:30pm and Thu. 7:45-8:45am. Island Spirit Yoga, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Islandspirityoga.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Sep 12 & Tue. Sep 17. QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Sep 12. Lap steel guitar at it’s best, Gerry Valdriz is joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Sep 12. In association with Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, Hi THAI, pop up vendors, food trucks and entertainment, come discover and create a nite life in Wailuku. 808-298-5034. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main).

Friday, September 13

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Offered every Friday until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

MAUI WRITERS INK LOCAL AUTHORS TABLE – Fri. Sep 13. Friday the Thirteenth features Malia Bohlin with her novel Left at Hiva Oa, Elaine Gallant with her spy thriller The 5th C, and Everett Peacock will pique your interest with his Agent Boudreaux Series. Additionally, Maui Writers Ink Authors will also have their two anthologies Short Stories and Poems and Supernatural Tales available. 5pm. Campbell Park, (Front Street, Lahaina).

PSYCHIATRIC MEDICATIONS PART I – Fri. Sep 13. Dr. Adam Coles is a child psychiatrist with the State of Hawai‘i Health and Child Adolescent Mental Health Division and the Clinical Director of the Maui Family Guidance Center. He will take attendees on a tour through the major classes of medications used in psychiatry. He will discuss how they work, why they are used, and common side effects. Learn how best to benefit from medication in mental wellness. All of this with some history and anecdotes along the way. To register email Danielle Bergan, community coordinator. 12pm. J. Walter Cameron Center Conference Room 1, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului); [email protected]

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E COASTAL DUNES AND WETLANDS REFUGE WITH PWF – Fri. Sep 13. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Visit Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, a remarkable coastal area rich in Hawaiian history and bird watching. Free 8am. Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

Saturday, September 14

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Sep 14 & Sun. Sep 15. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

‘PEACE IN THE PACIFIC VOYAGE TO CHALLENGE NUCLEAR MADNESS AND MILITARISM IN THE PACIFIC’ – Sat. Sep 14. The Golden Rule is a historic sailboat which came to Hawai‘i in an attempt to stop nuclear testing in the Pacific 61 years ago. Join in a public talk by Helen Jaccard, project manager of the Veterans for Peace Golden Rule peace sailboat project. The event includes discussion and screening of the 10-minute film Making Waves: Rebirth of the Golden Rule. Free 2pm. Garden Room of Kalama Heights, (101 Kanani St., Kihei); 808-874-8696; Vfpgoldenruleproject.org

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Sep 14. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI VALLEY – Sat. Sep 14. Volunteer with the Pacific Whale Foundation and Malama Honokowai and visit the hidden valley. Among Hawaiian archaeological sites, you’ll learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. Bring water, snacks, lunch, sunscreen and bug repellent and wear long-pants, closed-toe shoes, and a t-shirt. Free 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train,” Lahaina); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

VOLUNTEER WITH CORAL REEF ALLIANCE & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Sat. Sep 14. Clean water is vital for both communities and coral reefs. Sediment and nutrient pollution from land makes its way to the ocean, threatening coral reefs and human health. Revegetating eroding landscapes with plants can stabilize soil, absorb nutrients and sediments, and prevent pollutants from reaching the ocean. As a volunteer, you will help the Coral Reef Alliance revegetate stream banks with native plants, create sand bag corridors, and take part in other fun stream restoration activities up in the West Maui Mountains. Free. 8:30am. West Maui Mountains, (275 Oka Kope Rd., Lahaina); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

Sunday, September 15

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Sep 15. Bring your ‘ohana to Center Court for the weekly Cultural Sunday celebrations from 1-3pm. Free hula show from 1-2pm, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Sep 15. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Find out who’s Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Sep 15. Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui-made products and more at Center Court. Free 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH NARA AND FRIENDS – Sun. Sep 15. Good vibes, foo,d and drink. It’s an evening of sultry sounds with Nara and Friends Free 6pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Sep 15. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm 11am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

Monday, September 16

FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021COMMUNITY BUDGET MEETING – Mon. Sep 16. Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration will host a community meeting to receive comments and suggestions from the public regarding the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021. Tables will be set up to allow directors and staff from each County department to meet with members of the public, hear budget-related needs, listen to concerns and answer questions about various County-related issues. Both written and verbal comments will be accepted. 5:30pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Social Hall, (91 Pukalani St.); 808-270-7855; Mauicounty.gov/Budget

WATER AND INFRASTRUCTURE COMMITTEE MEETING – Mon. Sep 16. The Maui County Council’s Water and Infrastructure Committee will discuss changes to ordinances affecting subdivision improvements. The Committee is considering proposed legislation to limit subdivision water main extension reimbursements to $100,000, provide a consistent 50 percent reimbursement rate, and allow subdividers five years to complete subdivision water system improvements. Written testimony may be emailed to [email protected], referencing WAI-18. The Committee is also considering proposed legislation to require improvements to existing streets for a subdivision creating two developable lots, except for an applicant on the priority list for the Upcountry water system who qualifies for the exemption from fire protection mainline infrastructure improvements. Written testimony may be emailed to [email protected], referencing WAI-38. The meeting is open to the public. All interested residents are encouraged to attend or submit testimony. King Kekaulike High School Cafeteria, (121 Kula Hwy.).

DISCOVER YOUR POWER IN THE STATE LEGISLATIVE PROCESS – Mon. Sep 16. Ever wonder how laws are made in our State? And how you can try to affect them? Each year approximately 3,000 bills are introduced at the State Capitol… one or more of those bills may be of interest to you. If you’re interested in getting involved or learning more about how things work… attend a free session! For additional information, contact the Public Access Room (PAR). 6pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave.); 808-587-0478; [email protected]; Lrbhawaii.org/par

KANIKAPILA MONDAYS – Mon. Sep 16. Enjoy the melodies of local Maui musicians as you relax to the sounds of Hawaiian Music at Center Court. Free. 1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauimall.com

VOLUNTEER IN SOUTH MAUI WITH HOALOHA ‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Mon. Sep 16. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. 7:30am. (Various South Maui locations); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

Tuesday, September 17

KI-AIKIDO PUBLIC INTRODUCTORY COURS – Tuesdays until Sep. 24. An introductory aikido course for adults and teens, introducing all aspects of ki-aikido practice, sponsored by Maui Ki-Aikido and the County of Maui Dept. of Parks and Recreation. The instructor is 4th dan Fincher Sterling under the direction of Hawaii Ki Federation chief instructor Chris Curtis, 8th dan. The suggested donation of $40 can be applied to ongoing dues after the introductory month. 6:30-8:30pm. Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St.,); 808-268-3818; Mauiaikido.com

BINGO! – Tue. Sep 17. Beer, food and BINGO! Have fun with friends at the brew pub. 7pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

DISCOVER YOUR POWER IN THE STATE LEGISLATIVE PROCESS – Tue. Sep 17. Ever wonder how laws are made in our State? And how you can try to affect them? Each year approximately 3,000 bills are introduced at the State Capitol… one or more of those bills may be of interest to you. If you’re interested in getting involved or learning more about how things work… attend a free session! For additional information, contact the Public Access Room (PAR): 6pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St.); 808-587-0478; [email protected]; Lrbhawaii.org/par

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Sep 17. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Free to play and prizes given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

KIDS AIKIDO UPCOUNTRY MAUI – Tue. Sep 17. Maui Ki-Aikido is re-starting aikido for children and teens for the 2019-2020 school year. Beginners are welcome. Ages 6 through elementary school will practice from 6-7pm, and youth 12 and up from 7-8pm. The instructor is Joni Jackson, 6th dan with Hawaii Ki Federation. $25. Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St.); 808-283-9226; Mauiaikido.com.

TRIVIA NIGHT W/ DYLAN – Tue. Sep 17. Come out and give that brain the workout it deserves. This trivia also involves a little extra oomph because you have to wager your points for the final question in each set. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out (and they’ll help you if you’re nice)! 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

VOLUNTEER TRAINING AT HOSPICE MAUI – Tue. Sep 17. Volunteers have been a cornerstone of Hospice Maui’s compassionate care in our community over 35 years. Interested volunteers who can speak or translate Japanese, Ilocano, and Tagalog are also strongly encouraged to apply (fluency not required). For more information contact Hospice Maui volunteer coordinator, Sara Sparling. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5555; [email protected]; Hospicemaui.org/volunteer

Wednesday, September 18

FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021COMMUNITY BUDGET MEETING – Wed. Sep 18. Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration will host a community meeting to receive comments and suggestions from the public regarding the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021. Tables will be set up to allow directors and staff from each County department to meet with members of the public, hear budget-related needs, listen to concerns and answer questions about various County-related issues. Both written and verbal comments will be accepted. 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall, (1840 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-270-7855; Mauicounty.gov/Budget

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – Wed. Sep 18. It’s free to play and win – two rounds of five games with gift cards and other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there happens to be a tie, there will be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food and drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

DISCOVER YOUR POWER IN THE STATE LEGISLATIVE PROCESS – Wed. Sep 18. Ever wonder how laws are made in our State? And how you can try to affect them? Each year approximately 3,000 bills are introduced at the State Capitol… one or more of those bills may be of interest to you. If you’re interested in getting involved or learning more about how things work… attend a free session! For additional information, contact the Public Access Room (PAR). 6pm. Akaku Studios Conference Room, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-587-0478; [email protected]; Lrbhawaii.org/par

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sat, Gary Larson 6-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Alex Calma 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Gu Fidelis 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Mon, Brian Monsano 7-10pm; Mon, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores Pl.); 888-582-8858. Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Maverick 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6690; Montagekapalua.com. Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Joe Benedett 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com. Fri, Sunburn 8-11pm; Mon, Adrian Trevino 7-10pm.

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Willy Wainwright 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kaleo Phillips 5:30-6:15pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events