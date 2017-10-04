MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS 

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

95TH ANNUAL MAUI FAIR – Thu. Oct 5 – Sun. Oct 8. The Maui Fair is a family-oriented educational event that features an array of local food, first-rate entertainment, E.K. Fernandez Joy Zone, plus horticulture, orchid, livestock, homemaking, photo and art exhibits and competitions. Find unique and innovative products and services in the Maui Fair Products and Services tent, visit the Events Arena for how-to demonstrations, check out the popular Chili Cook-Off, the annual Pie Contest, and lots more interactive fun. $3+. 8:00am. Maui Fair, (War Memorial Complex, Kahului); Mauifair.com

MAUI SALSA & BACHATA CONGRESS – Thu. Oct 5 – Sun. Oct 8. The second annual Maui Salsa and Bachata Congress is an unforgettable four-day event featuring dance workshops, performances, and beach parties. Learn from world-class artists including 8-time world salsa champions and America’s Got Talent winners, Junior and Emily, U.S. Salsa and Bachata champions Javier and Katya, live music performances by Voz a Voz, and many more. Sign up for one, two, or all four days with live music, social dance, and learn a lot of new dance techniques. 9am-12am. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com; Mauisalsacongress.com

‘THE VALLEY’ ALBUM RELEASE – Fri. Oct 6. Two shows: Wailuku musician Drew Martin has been living in Seattle for the past 4 years, sharing his music and spreading aloha. Back on Maui for his first full length LP “The Valley,” the album features songs he has written throughout the West Maui mountains and Iao Valley. He will be accompanied by fellow musician Isaac Castillo. 3:00pm. Request Music, (10 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com/RequestsHawaii; 6:30pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 North Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

MAUI PRIDE WEEKEND 2017 – Fri. Oct 6 – Sun. Oct 8. The Maui Pride Festival kicks off Friday, with the Maui Pride Film Festival at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. See the feature film “Equal Means Equal,” a documentary about Women in America and the Equal Rights Amendment, and partake in a Friday night DJ Pajama Party at Kono’s on the Green. On Saturday, Maui Pride Day will be at Trinity Church By-the-Sea and will feature a youth talent show, pagent-style pet parade, music, food, games and more. The Saturday night Dance Party Drag Show presented by #PoundTown and ManCandy Productions starts at 9pm in Ma’alaea. And on Sunday is the Maui Pride Brunch at Nalu’s South Shore Grill from 10:30am-12pm. 5:30pm. Maui Pride; Mauipride.org

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Oct 6. Dine and groove with live bands, and take part in wonderfully raucous street festivities with friends and family under the Maui moon. Come down for a great time and help support the local community and businesses. Featuring live entertainment, food vendors, local artisans, jewelry, fashion and a beer garden. Free. 6:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

THE MAUI DEBUT OF BADFISH – A TRIBUTE TO SUBLIME – Sat. Oct 7. Get ready for one of the most high-energy nights of the year when Badfish: a Tribute to Sublime takes the stage. Badfish long ago secured its reputation as a knock-out live act and the audience will be bouncing off the rafters from early until late. Music that defined an era served up at your doorstep in one of Hawaii’s most iconic music halls by a truly stand-out live band. $30. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

UNDERGROUND HOUSE MUSIC – Sat. Oct 7. High Pockets and DJ Collelo are bringing that Dirty Underground House Music to the Monkey. 21+. $15. 10:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

SILENT RAVE FULL MOON PARTY – Sat. Oct 7. It’s time to rave silently under the full moon! DJ’s Love and Quick will be dropping the electronic beats which can only be heard through headphones. Choose your channel. 21+. $5. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY 2017! – Mon. Oct 9. Let’s rise as Indigenous people for future generations and learn more about the many issues happening on Maui. There will be speakers, Kaleikoa Ka’eo, John Kalei Lamana, Kaniloa Kamaunu, and Daniel Kanahele, who will be sharing his experiences from standing rock. There will also be native prayers and songs, petition signing, sign making, local food trucks and more. 12pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

TOMMY EMMANUEL LIVE! AT THE RYMAN – Mon. Oct 9. Esteemed and acclaimed Grammy Award-winning guitarist, Tommy Emmanuel will perform in the Castle Theater in support of his new album ‘Live! At The Ryman’. An accomplished fingerstyle player, Emmanuel frequently threads three different parts simultaneously into his material, operating as a one-man band who handles the melody, the supporting chords, and the bass all at once. $25.50 – $41. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

THE ELEPHANT MAN – Until – Sun. Oct 8. Based on the life of John Merrick, a man living with horrifying, rare skin and bone diseases. Abandoned by his family and seen as a freak by society. His life changes when young physician Frederick Treves agrees to care for him, quickly becoming a favorite of the English aristocracy. Showtimes are Thursdays to Saturday at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

HARVEY – Until- Sun. Oct 15. Elwood P. Dowd is an affable man who claims to have a friend Harvey- whom he describes as a six-foot, three-and-one-half-inch tall pooka resembling an anthropomorphic rabbit. Elwood’s sister Veta tired of his hallucination tries to have him committed to a sanitarium, but winds up being committed herself. What will happen to Veta, and is Elwood crazy or is Harvey really real? Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. $20 – $40. 8:00am. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Oct 5. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Oct 7. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Oct 10. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Oct 10. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Oct 11. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KOHO GRILL AND BAR FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT BREAST CANCER – Until- Tue. Oct 31. Queen Kaahumanu Center and Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation announces fundraising support by Koho Grill and Bar for the 2nd Annual Kokua 4 Kokonuts, a fundraising walk for Breast Cancer. Purchase the renown Kilauea Snowball dessert and $1 of every sale will benefit the Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation. Koho’s Grill and Bar, (275 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-5588.

OKTOBURGERFEST – Thu. Oct 5 – Tue. Oct 31. Try Cool Cats October burger of the month, ‘The Oktoburgerfest.’ It’s their signature beef patty marinated in Newcastle beer and Worcestershire sauce, stuffed with onion and bacon on a fresh onion bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and Pepper Jack cheese. It’s also topped off with crispy fried onion straws and spicy avocado ranch. Cool Cat Cafe, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Oct 5. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Oct 5. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily, go call or go online to make reservations. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Oct 5. Offered daily, guest can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resorts Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Oct 5. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is also available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

7TH ANNUAL ROCKTOBERFEST – Fri. Oct 6 – Sun. Oct 22. The rock-inspired family-friendly restaurant will kick off its seventh annual month long Rocktoberfest. It’s an annual celebration of food, beer and rock music in honor of the traditional Bavarian festival. Enjoy a special Rock and Brews menu full of German-inspired dishes and beer specials. Rock and Brews, (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. Oct 6. In partnership with Maui Brewing Co., Luana is proud to offer cask ale and firkin keg tapping! Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, this is draft beer at its best. Live music to follow, you don’t want to miss this beer explosion. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

OFF DA VINE WINEMAKER DINNER – Fri. Oct 6. This exclusive food and wine pairing dinner includes four sumptuous courses prepared by Executive Chef Geno Sarmiento, paired with specially selected Torbreck Barossa Valley wines. Treat your palette to the Hamachi crudo paired with 2014 Woodcutter’s Semillon; Coffee-rubbed filet mignon paired with 2013 The Steading; Aged ribeye paired with 2012 Shiraz The Struie and 2012 The Descendent, and end with the Dessert Panna cotta paired with 2013 Muscat The Bothie. There will also be fresh Kona coffee and tea. Reservations required. $100. 5:00pm. Son’z Steakhouse, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4506; Sonzrestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Oct 6. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins, and Maya Alexander. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party,’ and will feature a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

GYPSY PACIFIC DINNER SHOW – Fri. Oct 6. Hear Tom Conway, Willy Wainwright, Marcus Johnson and Phil Benoit live. It will be an instrumental collection of classic Island Swing and ballads performed with passion, elegance and dazzling musicianship in the Hot Club style known as Gypsy Jazz. Reservations required, call 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

BEER AND DONUT PAIRING – Sat. Oct 7. Kohola Brewery and Donut Dynamite pair up to present their first ever Beer and Donut pairing. Enjoy four locally crafted beers from Kohola Brewery and four handcrafted donuts from Donut Dynamite. 21+. $25. 5:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

CHEF CELEBRATION AND MENU UNVEILING – Sat. Oct 7. Guests will have the opportunity to sample an array of fresh items with tastings of three special creations from each menu. In addition, Executive Chef Lyndon Honda, Executive Sous Chef Chris Lederer and Sous Chef Mitch Cooper will each showcase their distinct styles by preparing a creation inspired by their childhood and journey in the culinary industry. A portion of proceeds will benefit Save Honolua Coalition. Call for reservations at 808-662-8059. $60. 5:30pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

TASTE OF UPCOUNTRY – Sat. Oct 7. Gather in celebration of Upcountry bounty for a farm-to-table culinary celebration bringing Maui’s top culinary talent. Maui Country Club’s Sean Christensen; Four Season’s Craig Dryhurst; Star Anise Catering’s Uma Dugied; Cutting Edge Catering’s Brian Etheredge; Hana Ranch’s Gary Johnson; Chef Kojima and The Wooden Crate at Lumeria’s Jacquelyn Torres with desserts by Jessica Kapoor. The festivities also include a silent and live auction, and live musical entertainment. All proceeds will go to support of the keiki of Montessori School of Maui 2017-18 school year. 21+. $80. 6:00pm. Montessori School of Maui, (2933 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-573-0374; Momi.org

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Oct 7. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists. The opening set is with Anthony Pfluke, and then you can hear Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

FOOTBALL SUNDAY FUN DAY – Sun. Oct 8. Cheer on your favorite team while enjoying a special football Sunday menu and full bar. Menu highlights include Football Fried Rice, Corned Beer Hash Loco Moco and the Hail Mary cocktail. Kama’aina will get 20 percent off on food with valid Hawaii ID. 7:00am. Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Oct 8. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Oct 8. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Mon. Oct 9. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Oct 10. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Oct 11. The Hawaiian Luau buffet and Huaka’i ‘Journey through Polynesia’ show includes a lei greeting, traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and complimentary Mai Tai and Juice. There will be beautiful Hula performances and music and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Oct 11.Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet. 21+. $5. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

MALAMA WAO AKUA: A NATIVE SPECIES EXHIBITION – Until – Tue. Nov 7. Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) is a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lanai, Molokai, Kaho‘olawe). In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, artists were asked to explored watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species through art in a meaningful way. Free. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Oct 5. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

MAUI OPEN STUDIOS: CALL FOR ARTIST – Thu. Oct 5 – Wed. Nov 1. The 8th Annual Maui Open Studios Event is now seeking artists to participate in the 2018 MOS event. All artists working in any visual medium, at any level of their career, are invited to participate in the upcoming Maui Open Studios Event in February of 2018. Artist Registrations are now available until midnight on November 1. Learn more about the specific dates, weekend assignments, benefits of participation and register online. Maui Open Studios at UHMC, (Paina Culinary Arts Center, Kahului); Mauiopenstudios.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Oct 5. The collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments go under review by the Trump Administration. The exhibit includes 30 individual mounted photos from photographers David Littschwager and Susan Middleton, who spent time in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and have published a book of photography titled Archipelago. 9am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Oct 5 & Sun. Oct 8. Jewels of Maui jewelry is handcrafted using a variety of quality materials. Purchase gems including Tahitian Pearls, coral pieces, seashells, sea glass and semi-precious stones. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

WATERCOLORIST, LUANA KAMA – Fri. Oct 6. Kama enjoys painting with watercolor and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, her favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. Stop by the gallery and see her paint. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Oct 6. The cafe is bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Oct 6. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase the newest artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

ALOHA NECTAR MAUI – Tue. Oct 10 & Wed. Oct 11. Handcrafted and constructed with seashells, semiprecious stones, exclusive kekai sea glass and Tahitian pearls, Aloha Nectar’s inspiration is drawn from the tropical flowers and the blues and greens of the ocean here on the islands. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

STEVE RINALDI – Wed. Oct 11. Rinaldi’s painterly style is representational and locally inspired. His portraits reveal the essence of an individual, and his landscapes inspire a sense of light and awe. Stop by the gallery and see him paint in person. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

AMANDA SCOTT – Wed. Oct 11. Scott makes art because she enjoys being transported to a fantasy world of her own creation. Visit the gallery and see her create a new piece of art right before your eyes. 1:00pm. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

AFFORDABLE HOUSING DEMONSTRATION – Wed. Oct 11. District 12 of the Democratic Party of Maui will host a presentation by Autumn Ness, Executive Assistant to County Councilwoman Elle Cochran. She will discuss Maui County Council’s efforts to increase the inventory of affordable housing, and report on key findings including zoning changes for ohana’s, smart growth, pre-approving building plans, tiny homes, multi-family housing and more. 5:30pm. Upcountry Pool, (90 Pukalani St., Pukalani); mauicounty.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/22.

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

THE CLEAN WATER PROJECT TOUR – Thu. Oct 12 & Fri. Oct 13. Culture Crew and The Clean Water Project will be bringing the joy of music to the island community for the The Clean Water Project ‘You Do You’ Tour. See special guest reggae sensation Big PATI along with Kelly Wiglesworth and her son Rio. There will also be a variety of merchandise for purchase and all proceeds go to the Be Love and Influence Foundation. Tickets available at Eventbrite. 10/12: $15. 7:00pm. Watercress Sb, (270 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-243-9351; facebook.com/watercress.sb; 10/13: $20. 9:00pm. Kaanapali Grille and Tap Room, (100 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-7733; K-grille.com

SONGS OF FRANK SINATRA AND THE BIG BAND SOUNDTRACK – Thu. Oct 12. Crooner John Wilt will present a one-man show of Frank Sinatra’s classic songs in the McCoy Studio Theater. Hear hits from a timeless era including, “Day In, Day Out,” “Witchcraft,” “Luck be a Lady,” “New York, New York,” “All or Nothing at All,” and more. Wilt will be accompanied by a big band soundtrack and the performance will be highlighted by historical film clips of Sinatra’s rise to fame as one of America’s premier singers. Proceeds will go to Maui Mediation Services, Inc. $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CHAMBER ORCHESTRA’S SEASON OPENING CONCERT – Sat. Oct 21 & Sun. Oct 22. The Maui Chamber Orchestra presents its Gala Season Opener, ‘The Audacity of Genius.’ Conducted by Maestro Robert E. Wills, the program includes Grieg’s Holberg Suite for String Orchestra, Brahms’ Serenade No. 2, and Beethoven’s Symphony No 1. On Saturday the show starts at 7:30pm and on Sunday the show starts at 5pm. A conversation with the conductor is at 3:30pm on Sunday only, and free to all ticket holders. $27 – $55. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Mauichamberorchestra.org

BLACK UHURU – Sun. Oct 22. Blues Bear is proud to present Grammy Award winning Reggae Super Stars Black Uhuru on their island “Skankin’ on da’ Rock” Jammin’ Roots Reggae Festival Hawaii Tour. The Legendary Black Uhuru is one of the most popular and successful reggae groups to come out of Kingston Jamaica’s “Waterhouse” district. Opening the show will be multitalented Rising-Reggae Star Onesty and special guest Maui’s Marty Dread and Jordon T. Gates open at 5pm. $35-55. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

OKAREKA DANCE COMPANY: MANA WAHINE – Thu. Oct 26. Okareka Dance Company fuses contemporary dance with indigenous Maori themes to create authentic and diverse works led by Taane Mete and Taiaroa Royal. An all-female work, Mana Wahine (Powerful Woman), draws strength from traditional Maori culture to illustrate a tapestry of dance, theatre and film. It emulates the journey from creature to motherhood, life force to the spirit world, the honoring of mother earth and sky father. $12 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5TH

‘Getting Old Ain’t for Everyone’ with Reverend Bodhi Be – Thu. Oct 12. Bodhi Be is the Executive Director of Doorway Into Light, a 501c3 non-profit organization on Maui. He is a funeral director, end-of-life and bereavement counselor, hospice volunteer, teacher and trainer of death midwifery and a ceremonial guide. If you’re curious about how to frame a conversation regarding aging, death and dying, you’ll want to attend this special event. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

LET’S SEE A MOVIE TOGETHER! – Until – Tue. Oct 31. Shoppers who spend $100 or more (Monday through Thursday) at any of QKC merchants in one day will receive one complimentary Consolidated Theaters Kaahumanu 6 movie ticket valid for regular admission. Bring your receipt(s) to the Guest Service Desk. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Oct 5. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

ZENZIVA – Thu. Oct 5. Polish your skin and soul to absolute radiance with body scrubs and oil in the resorts’ spa lobby. Free. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FOSTER S.O.S. – Thu. Oct 5. The Maui Humane Society is seeking immediate short-term foster homes for dogs due to crowded conditions at the organization’s kennel. They will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster home to a shelter dog. Visit the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

HOSPICE MAUI SUICIDE GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP – Thu. Oct 5 – Thu. Nov 9. Losing a loved one to suicide is one of life’s most painful experiences. The feelings of loss, sadness, and loneliness experienced after any death are often magnified in suicide survivors by feelings of guilt, confusion, rejection, shame, anger, and the effects of stigma and trauma. Hospice Maui will offer a 6-week Suicide Grief Support Group on Thursdays, pre-registration is required. 3:00pm. Hospice Maui Hale, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5555; Hospicemaui.org

MOVIE SCREENING OF ‘GET A JOB!’ – Thu. Oct 5. Enjoy an evening of comedy and fun with the award winning movie screening of “Get A Job!” directed by Brian Kohne. Filmed on Maui in 2011, it captures the heart and spirit of life on the island, while setting a retro feel of slapstick comedy with heart and humor. Fueling the fun is a colorful cast of islanders including Willie K, Eric Gilliom, Carolyn Omine, Augie T, Jake Shimabukuro and Mick Fleetwood. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Oct 5. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Oct 5. Want to learn hula? Drop by the mall’s center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Thu. Oct 5. The Polanui Hiu is comprised of a group of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources. The Hiu believes that by involving people of like minds and like hearts and working together, the reefs can heal and find balance. The major objectives are to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6TH

WHAT DOES JUSTICE LOOK LIKE FOR SENIORS IN MAUI COUNTY? – Fri. Oct 6. Hawaii’s Access to Justice Commission is a statewide group working to improve how the community interacts with the justice system. In conjunction with Maui Mediation Services, they are looking for seniors willing to to talk story about the legal system and justice in the community. Join them to share your experiences. Refreshments and food will be provided. Open to Maui seniors 55 and older, participants are asked to call and reserve a seat by calling the Maui Mediation Services at 808-244-5744; Free. 10:00am. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5546; Jwaltercameroncenter.com; Mauimediation.org

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Oct 6. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour! Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7TH

PACIFIC CANCER FOUNDATION 8TH ANNUAL PADDLE FOR LIFE – Sat. Oct 7 – Sun. Oct 8. Over 200 of cancer survivors and supporters will journey across the open ocean for two days, to embark on a challenging physical, mental and emotional journey that can only be achieved through perseverance, determination and teamwork. The teams will travel in six-person outrigger canoes across the ‘Au’au channel from Lahaina to Lana’i, a 34-mile round trip journey, to raise funds for Pacific Cancer Foundation. For more information call 808-242-7661 or go online. 6:00am. Hanakaoo (Canoe) Beach, (Honoapiilani Hwy. Mile Marker 23.4, Lahaina); Pacificcancerfoundation.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Oct 7. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Oct 7. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Oct 7. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Oct 7. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8TH

MAUI PADDLE FOR A CURE – Sun. Oct 8. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, The Butterfly Effect and Maui Jim present the 2017 annual Maui Paddle for a Cure. This fun non-competitive event for stand up, kayak and canoe paddlers takes participants along the beautiful shoreline of Ka’anapali Beach. The event raises funds for Susan G. Komen Hawaii; efforts for breast cancer awareness, education, prevention and treatment in the Hawaiian Islands. Follow the event on social media with hashtag #HyattPinkPaddle. 7:00am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

HUI! LANAKILA – Sun. Oct 8. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Hui! Lanakila on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Oct 8. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Oct 8. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9TH

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Oct 9. Join Sandy Callender, a Kripalu Certified Registered Yoga Teacher, as she shows you how using traditional yoga postures, breath work and practice to bring you greater flexibility, strength and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

THE COCKTAILS AND CANVAS EXPERIENCE – Mon. Oct 9. Grab a cocktail and start painting! In collaboration with Island Art Party, Cocktails and Canvas is a fun and creative class to mingle and learn step-by-step instructions to create your own Maui memory. Admission includes cost of materials, one complimentary drink and appetizers. 16+. $59 – $69. 4:30pm. Aston Kaanapali Shores, (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-687-7101; Astonkaanapalishoresresort.com

WEST MAUI DISASTER PLANNING MEETING – Mon. Oct 9. The West Maui Taxpayers Association invites the public to join them and be a part of the solution to plans that may well be the reason why lives will be saved when disasters strike. This month’s guest speaker will be Sharon Mielbrecht of the Pacific Disaster Center. The meeting will focus on Understanding Vulnerability and Capacity. Free. 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); Westmaui.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10TH

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Oct 10. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11TH

11TH ANNUAL BUSINESS FEST – Wed. Oct 11. Brian Schatz, Senior Senator, will be the keynote speaker at the 11th Annual Business Fest produced by the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce. He will address this year’s theme, “Ka ‘Ikena ‘Oiwi: Native Wisdom.” He will be joined by Native American speaker: Ben Sherman, Chairman of the World Indigenous Tourism Alliance; Native Alaskan speaker Celeste Ferguson, Executive Director of the American Indian and Alaska Native Tourism Association; and Native Hawaiian speaker Ramsay Taum, Founder of Life Enhancement Institute of the Pacific. Hawaii State Senator Brickwood Galuteria will offer opening remarks about the potential for indigenous tourism programs to increase Native Hawaiian well being. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com; Mnhcoc.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove and Steven Monroe 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Evan Dove and Steven Monroe 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Henry Kapono 5-7pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly Covington Duo 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Brian Santana 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Summer Macedo 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Josh Kahula and Dave Wood 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Fri, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Wed, Curtis Love 8-12pm; Wed, Curtis Love 8-12pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Kono’s on the Green – Sun, Live Music 5-8pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Wed, Kanoa 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com