MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | October 4th-10th,2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

96TH MAUI FAIR – Thu. Oct 4 – Sun. Oct 7. Now in its 96th year, Maui’s largest four day event of fun, food, friends and family returns. The Fair will open with the traditional parade, on Thursday, at 4:30pm, starting from UHMC along Ka‘ahumanu and ending at the War Memorial Complex on Kanaloa. The Fairground will open 5pm, continuing with rides, food, first-rate entertainment and more. Go online for more info. Maui Fair, (War Memorial Complex, Kahului); Mauifair.com

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Oct 5. This month’s party is themed ‘Fall For Wailuku.’ It will feature Kuikawa Trio, Nevah Too Late, U-Jam and Zumba with DA 808CR, and an Open Mic hosted by Atlas at Wailuku Coffee Co. There will also be artist showcases at Fresh Island Art and Art On Market and of course food booths and trucks, local artisans, and pop-ups. Free. 5:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

REBELUTION FREE REIN HAWAII TOUR – Fri. Oct 5. Rebelution hits Maui for their Free Rein Hawaii Tour. Eric Rachmany, Rory Carey, Wesley Finley, and Marley D. Williams are a phenomenon, always remaining creative, and spreading the good vibes. They will be joined by special guests Tribal Seeds and Hirie. $29.50-$49.50/GA; $89.50/VIP. Gates open at 5pm. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

1ST FRIDAY COUNTRY NIGHT – Fri. Oct 5. Guys and gals sharing the love for country music are sure to have a honky tonk time as Kaina Country hit the stage for an entertaining show. There will also be food and drink specials throughout the night. $5. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

KAHALE’S LIBRA BIRTHDAY BASH! – Fri. Oct 5. Celebrating all Libra’s with high energy rock and soul, hear the debut of The Automatix’s (Marty Fera, Lenny Castellanos, and Kirk Evans) Co-hosted by Lenny Francis, attendees can expect special musical guest appearances along with an amazing night of music. No cover. 8:00pm. Kahale’s Dive Bar, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

GAY PRIDE PARTY – Fri. Oct 5. Kick off Pride weekend and show your PRIDE on Fri-YAY. See DJ Kurt and Tiare Larage along with more friends on the scene ready to make you dance all night long. No cover. 9:00pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

MAUI PRIDE 2018 – Sat. Oct 6. Show your pride with flair! Participate in the second annual pet parade, sign up for the talent contest or just watch. The day will also include Pride’s favorite DJs, unique local vendors, games, prizes, giveaways and ono grindz from Fatt Chicks. 10:55am. Trinity Episcopal Church By-the-Sea, (100 Kulanihakoi St., Kihei); 808-879-0161; Trinitybts.org

DTH OKTOBERFEST 2018 – Sat. Oct 6. Bust out your Bavarian dirndl and lederhosen and head to the ‘Best Bar on Maui’ for the Oktoberfest biers celebration. The festivities will begin at 3pm with Maui Brewing Company’s ‘Festbier Firkin.’ Dave Kresy will provide live music until 5pm and biers remain on special all day long. At 10pm, the party will go on with Oktoberfest games and prizes while DJ Gary O’Neal provides the beats. 3:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

KALANI PE‘A NO ‘ANE‘I CD RELEASE CONCERT – Sat. Oct 6. Grammy Award Winner Kalani Pe‘a has risen to be one of the best young Hawaiian singers! He brings a modern sensibility to his own vision of Hawaiian traditions. “No ‘Ane‘i” which translates to “We belong here” is the title of Pe‘a’s sophomore album. Pe‘a will perform brand new original compositions off of his latest release, along with Na Wai ‘Eha. $30 – $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GAY NIGHT – Sun. Oct 7. Every Sunday, you can enjoy Maui’s dedicated LGBTQP night. 7:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

COLLELO’S BIRTHDAY BASH – Sun. Oct 7. Another year around the sun for Colleo, so of course it’s time to celebrate! Come party it up on the South side with Colleo, #POUNDTOWN, friends and happy hour prices all night long. No cover. 9:00pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

WAI FIYA! – Wed. Oct 10. If you’re looking to get your roots, dancehall, reggae and rocksteady fix on, then catch the vibes with Maui Roots Syndicate and a collection of DJ’s. No Cover. 6:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

NATHAN AWEAU – Wed. Oct 10. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature 3-time ‘Male Vocalist of the Year,’ Nathan Aweau. Along with his beautiful vocals, he’ll demonstrate his extraordinary bass skills on his 8-string electric bass, and Kelehua Kawai will interprets through hula. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99 – $95. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘OTHER DESERT CITIES’ – Until – Sun. Oct 7. Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother, and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family’s history – a wound they don’t want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it. Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

RUMORS – Until – Sun. Oct 14. At a large, tastefully-appointed Sneden’s Landing townhouse, four couples are gathering for their tenth wedding anniversary. But the Deputy Mayor of New York and host has just shot himself, now his lawyer and wife, must get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday Matinee at 3pm. $20 – $40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

OPEN MIC – Thu. Oct 4. Musicians, poets, community announcements and more, welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5, put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5 to watch. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Haiku Road, Unit 244, Haiku); 808-633-4820; Coworkmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Oct 6. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Oct 9. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy. Brenton Keith will amuse and amazes the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Oct 10. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

ROSE ALL DAY – Until – Sun. Oct 14. Join Taverna for music and fun at their End of Summer Celebration. There’ll be Chef Action Stations along with selections of Rose’s from around the world. $80 All inclusive. 6:00pm. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Oct 4. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Oct 4. Experience a new and interactive culinary event at Mauka Makai and join the restaurant chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus, sample the chef’s favorite dishes. $20-$25. 4:30pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Oct 4. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. 4:45pm. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Oct 4. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu, a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Oct 5. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Oct 5. Join Chef de Cuisine Jesse Pita and restaurant general manager and wine expert, Jim Hansen as they show step-by-step preparation of two dishes – some from the resort and others from Chef Jesse’s personal recipes. $25. 4pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY – Fri. Oct 5. Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, it’s cask ale and firkin keg tapping in partnership with Maui Brewing Co. Enjoy draft beer at its best followed by live music. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Oct 5. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Fri. Oct 5. Enjoy live entertainment and local Hawaiian-style dishes at Mauka Makai. Also featuring their new seasonal drink, the Pineapple Thyme, made with the resort’s exclusive Single Barrel Buffalo Bourbon, caramelized pineapple, and handmade thyme syrup in a keepsake tiki glass. A portion of all proceeds go towards local Maui charities as part of their “Sip to Support” program. $22-$45. 5:30pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Oct 5. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya, followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Oct 6. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

SUPERFOOD POWER SNACKS! COOKING CLASS – Sat. Oct 6. Learn how to use nutrient dense superfoods like hemp seeds, spirulina, maca, chia, raw cacao and healthy fats to create less-sweet, satisfying snacks. Also learn easy recipes for packable and kid friendly bars, nuggets and smoothies, even breakfast to go using gluten free and paleo friendly recipes. $55. 1:30pm. Hale o na Kaula Church, (2 Anuhea Pl., Pukalani); 808-572-2186

PAILOLO OKTOBERFEST – Sat. Oct 6. Pailolo Bar and Grill will host the second annual Pailolo Oktoberfest benefit event for the Pacific Cancer Foundation. Guest can enjoy seasonal and flagship craft beer from Maui Brewing Co. and Kohola Brewery, along with specialty cocktails by Pau Vodka and Oktoberfest-inspired fare, like bratwurst, pretzels, schnitzel sliders. Admission includes a “Das Boot” souvenir mug, one boot fill of beer, all-you-can-eat of Chef’s selected dishes and live DJ entertainment. Additional beer available for purchased. 21+. $35. 2:00pm. Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Oct 6. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the “Chef’s Table”, see the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Oct 6. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom with opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

BRUNCH AND JAZZ – Sun. Oct 7. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance by Gary Larson Duo and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and steak and eggs. “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

BREKKIE PAJAMA PARTY – Sun. Oct 7. It’s a morning thing, so roll out of bed, leave on the PJs and head to the West side. DJ Louvera will provide the beats while you enjoy Benny Samplers and Mini Chicken and Waffles, $10 Carafes of Mimosa’s, Bloody Mary’s, and Lahaina Sunrises. 7:30am. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Oct 7. Falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create-your-own omelet stations. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10am-1pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

MAUKA MAKAI SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Oct 7. Enjoy live entertainment accompanied by an indulgent buffet. Mauka Makai will be serving up irresistible dishes including king crab legs, lemongrass poached shrimp, prime rib, and a variety of fresh salads as well as mimosas and beermosas. 10am-2pm. $18-$49. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Oct 7. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live music by Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Oct 7. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 12-2pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Oct 7. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Oct 9. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails all inspired by the tropics while highlighting the classic style with tiki elixirs and exotica-era tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Oct 10. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad, and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Oct 10. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Oct 10. Enjoy 3-course dinner and show with Uncle Willie K. Hear an astounding array of music styles, like Hawaiian, Latin, Italian and opera. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI ART SCENE

ANNUAL MAUI OPEN STUDIOS CALL FOR ARTISTS – Through Thu. Nov 1. The 9th Annual Maui Open Studios Event is now seeking artists to participate in the 2019 MOS event. All artists working in any visual medium, at any level of their career, are invited to participate in the upcoming Maui Open Studios Event, which takes place in February. Artist registrations are now available until November 1. Artists can learn more about the specific dates, weekend assignments, benefits of participation and register for the event online. Maui Open Studios, Mauiopenstudios.com

ABOVE THE FOLD: NEW EXPRESSIONS IN ORIGAMI EXHIBIT – Through Sun. Nov 25. Above the Fold presents the work of nine renowned artists from four different continents, working in six different countries. These artists have been pushing the boundaries of origami – the Japanese art of paper folding. This art form has been evolving in remarkable new directions, including sculpture, large-scale installations, and conceptual works that express contemporary social, political, and aesthetic ideas. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MALAMA WAO AKUA – Through Fri. Nov 9. In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership (EMWP), this juried art exhibition, Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods), celebrates the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, Kaho‘olawe). Free admission. Open daily 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

GRAFICA: AUWAHI – Until- Mon. Dec 31. Experience the jaw dropping work of Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl. See his spectacular mural on display in the History Room. Free. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Oct 4. View original art and giclees by Local Maui artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Oct 5. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MEET THE ARTIST: MONICA MORAKIS – Fri. Oct 5. A fabulous Mosaic artist, Monica Morakis’ work has been selected to exhibit in many of the juried art shows that Maui has to offer. Stop by for a ‘meet and greet,’ check out her works and say aloha. Free. 6:00pm. Art on Market, (42 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-727-2543; Artonmarket.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Oct 7. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts, and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina); 808-385-7594

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Oct 7. Enjoy locally-made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. Mauigiftandcraftfair.com. 9am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St.); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com

BRUNCH AND BROWSE – Sun. Oct 7. Come find something unique during this local handmade crafts vending event. Studio residents and outside vendors showcase their latest and greatest fashion, fine art and jewelry. Shoppers will also get free brunch and coffee. Free. 9am-1pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); ; Treehouseartstudios.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

TONY BENNETT’S CLASSIC SONGS – Thu. Oct 11. Crooner John Wilt will present a one-man show of Tony Bennett’s classic songs featuring thirty of Bennett’s greatest hits including “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Best is Yet to Come,” “The Good Life,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” “Rags to Riches,” and more. The performance will be highlighted by brief historical film clips of Bennett’s remarkable singing career. Proceeds will go to the Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA). $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE RETURN OF THE VINCE ESQUIRE BAND – Fri. Oct 12. It’s been five and a half years since the Vince Esquire Band took the stage, and there’s been a lot of steam brewing up ready to explode on a hot night. $20 advance tickets available at: Bounty Music (Kahului), Mulligans and online. $25 at the door. 7:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com; Hitidenation.com

DJ STELLAR ON MAUI – Sat. Oct 13. Propel your party into the atmosphere with LA’s DJ Stellar. As one of the fastest-rising producers from the West, Stellar is making his mark in electronic music. From big room, heavy bass and beyond, his energy is nothing short of addictive. Alos on the bill will be Maui’s own Trent Nox, Pash-Sean and riri haki. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

LEHUA KALIMA AND SHAWN PIMENTAL – Sat. Oct 13. Award-winning recording star Lehua Kalima and award-winning record producer, Shawn Kekoa Pimental, have been performing as a duo since 2011. A dedication to the purity of the music and of their native Hawaiian culture, hear their easy-going style, witty banter, eclectic musical tastes. $30 and half-price for 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

VILLAGE PEOPLE – Sat. Oct 13. The Village People with a full band will be playing all the hits – “YMCA,” “Macho Man,” “Go West,” “In the Navy,” and more. Join this non-stop party with the guys who ruled an era. Food options will be available from Maui Ohana Catering from 5:30-7:30pm. $45-$85; $125/includes meet-and-greet and photo with the Village People. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

INAUGURAL OLA I KA PU HALA WEAVING CONFERENCE – Wed. Oct 17 – Sat. Oct 20. The Ola I Ka Pu Hala Weaving Conference will serve as the first-of-its-kind event on Maui. Led by master weaver Pohaku Kaho‘ohanohano and KBH Hawaiian cultural resource specialist Gayle Miyaguchi, master weavers from all over Hawai‘i will share their expertise and skills during the four-day cultural event. There will also be a craft fair, displays, presentations and a silent auction open to the public. Those interested in participating in the weaving activities cost is $250 due by August 31 and includes lunch and dinner on Saturday). 8:00am. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com; Mauiweavingconference.com

HUI HOLOMUA BUSINESS FEST – Wed. Oct 17. The Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce presents the 12th annual Hui Holomua Business Fest. They will examine the crucial interdependence between those who grow, manufacture, prepare and consume food. Conferees will hear from farmers, business leaders, and those who depend upon locally-grown foods about how agriculture can be a more viable career option in 21st century Hawai‘i. Keynote speakers will be Chef Sam Choy. A vendor exhibition will feature Hawaiian-owned and managed businesses and a charity auction to benefit Punana Leo o Maui. Presentations are free. Luncheon fee: $75/members and $85/non-members. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com; Mnhcoc.org/businessfest.

15TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW – Wed. Oct 17. George Kahumoku Jr., along with his slack key ohana welcome you to the 15th anniversary Slack Key Show. The night will featuring multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, performer and Grammy Award winner Daniel Ho, and Slack Key and Lap Steel Guitarist Sonny Lim. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. 6:45pm. $37.99 – $95. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

HAROLD LOPEZ-NUSSA TRIO – Thu. Oct 18. It’s hard to imagine the U.S. jazz scene without the influence of the many Cuban musicians, and Cuban pianist Harold Lopez-Nussa. He is one of the brightest lights on Havana’s thriving jazz scene. The leader of the superlative trio along with his younger brother, the phenomenal drummer Ruy Adrian Lopez-Nussa, and bassist Gaston Joya, hear them live in the Castle theater. $30-$65 and half-price for 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

8TH ANNUAL HAWAII FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL: ROY’S 21ST ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC – Fri. Oct 19. Put your best foot forward at the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival’s 21st Annual Roy’s Golf Classic. This tee-rrific play-and-eat tournament is a benefit for IMUA Family Services. Reserve your team today. Space is limited. 11:30am. Kaanapali Golf Resort, (2290 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 866-454-4653; Kaanapaligolfcourses.com; Hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com

HONK! JR. – Sat. Oct 20 – Sun. Oct 28. Maui OnStage’s Youth Theater Program is presenting the classic fable of the Ugly Duckling. Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out being different is not a bad thing to be. Saturday at 11am and Sunday at 1pm. $6 – $10. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MOHALA MAI 2018 – Sat. Oct 20. Kumu Hula Napua Greig and Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka, the overall champions at this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival, present Mohala Mai 2018. Joining forces with Na Hoku Hanohano award winning groups, Keauhou and Na Hoa, they’ll create a magical evening of hula and Hawaiian music. There will also be a one-of-a-kind silent auction in the Yokouchi Pavilion at 3:30pm. $36. 5:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BEETHOVENFEST – Sat. Oct 20 – Sun. Oct 21. The Maui Chamber Orchestra, directed by Robert E. Wills, is pleased to present Beethovenfest, in an all two-day Beethoven concert. Pieces being performed are Beethoven’s Eggmont Overture, his Piano Concerto No. 5 (Emperor), featuring Pianist Jacopo Giacopuzzi, and his Symphony No.4 in B-flat Major. Concert schedule is, Saturday from 7:30-9:30pm and Sunday from 5-7pm. There will also be a Talk Story with the Artists on Sunday only at 3:30pm, free to all ticket holders. $27-$55. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Mauichamberorchestra.org

KEVIN BROWN – Wed. Oct 24. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature traditional Slack Key guitarist and Hawaiian vocalist, Kevin Brown. One of Hawai‘i’s finest musicians and instructors, the crowd is sure to enjoy his easy-going style. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99 – $95. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR – Fri. Oct 26. Taylor’s well-crafted, introspective, and original songs have earned him listeners worldwide. A natural performer playing both guitar and piano, hear hits, like “I Will Be In Love with You” and “I’ll Come Running”. $45 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JA RULE – Fri. Oct 26. Jah Rule is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, record executive, and actor from Queens, New York. His debut album Venni Vetti Vecci, and its single “Holla Holla” was only the start of Ja Rule’s ascension in the music industry. $42, $59, $84/Dance Floor Only. A limited amount of VIP passes available addition to ticket purchases for $50 and includes a souvenir lanyard, and a photo op at a post-show meet and greet. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SURFRIDER MAUI’S OCEAN GUARDIAN AWARDS GALA – Sat. Oct 27. The Surfrider Foundation’s Maui Chapter will honor leaders in environmental protection, celebrate their volunteers and supporters, and accomplishments at the 3rd annual ‘Ocean Guardian Awards Gala.’ The evening will feature live music from Tavana, delectable food and libations, a premier silent auction, and the awards program. Cultural ambassador Kainoa Horcajo will serve as emcee for the night. Purchase tickets online. $95. 6:00pm. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com; Maui.surfrider.org/ocean-guardians.

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 4

FUEL UP. DO GOOD – Until – Mon. Dec 31. The Arc of Maui County (Arc) has been selected as the beneficiary of the Ohana Fuels ‘Fuel Up. Do Good’ program. Now until December, a portion of proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of the eight Ohana Fuels stations on Maui will be donated to the Arc. Go online for more info. 7:00am. Ohana Fuel Stations. Ohanafuels.com; Arcofmaui.org

PUMPKIN PATCH 2018 – Mon. Oct 1 – Wed. Oct 31. It’s time for Kula Country Farms annual Pumpkin Patch featuring a children’s garden, farm animals, corn maze, photo opportunities and more! There will be a variety of pumpkins, decorative gourds, Indian corn, and a selection of carving tools and fun stuff to accessorize. Entry fee $3 and free for 2 and under. 9am-4pm. Kula Country Farms, (375 Koheo Rd., Kula); 808-878-8381; Kulacountryfarmsmaui.com

MAUI HULIAU FOUNDATION: HOW FILM CAN BE A TOOL FOR SOCIAL CHANGE – Thu. Oct 4. Learn about the Maui Huliau Foundation’s history and programs, and watch some of their most popular student films. Staff members and Huliau students will share information about youth-led environmental efforts and their perspectives on using film as a tool for inspiring environmental stewardship. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

SHANTI SACRED SOUND BATH – Thu. Oct 4. Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for an evening filled with positive vibrations. Advance reservations required. $30. 6:00pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Drive, Lahaina); (808) 662-6600; Shantiyogasound.com

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Oct 4. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

AFROCARIBE DANCE WORKSHOP – Thu. Oct 4 – Sat. Nov 10. Join internationally Kimberly Miguel Mullen (renowned dance artist and Cultural Ethnologist) for a al 6-week AfroCaribe Dance Workshop. Though a series of guided rhythmic movements, students will embody elements of AfroCuban and AfroBrazilian dance traditions. Kimberly will take students on a spiritual journey that invites them to engage every part of their physical, emotional and mental well-being. $300 for 6-week package and $20 for a single class. Go online for more info. Makawao Union Church and Maui Yoga Shala, 808-633-2770; Maui-yoga.com

TAI CHI – Thu. Oct 4. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. All ages are welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TRIVIA NIGHT – Thu. Oct 4. Enjoy Trivia on the Garden Patio with happy hour specials. 7:30pm. Pi Artisan Pizzeria, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5

‘BUCKS FOR DUCKS’ – Fri. Oct 5 – Wed. Oct 31. Art On Market’s “Bucks for Ducks” campaign supports local charities through the sales of Rubber Ducks. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Pacific Cancer Foundation will be this month’s recipient. Rubber Ducks are sold at $3 each or 2 for $5. Free. 5:30pm. Art on Market, (42 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-727-2543; Artonmarket.com

CHI GUNG FOR CANCER PATIENTS – Fri. Oct 5. Open to all cancer patients and survivors, join Kurt Miyajima as he teaches gentle movements of Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung to help release stress and maintain strength and energy. Hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, there is no charge for cancer patients/survivors. Call for more information. 3:00pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-7661; 808-268-9622; Mauiymca.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 6

PADDLE FOR LIFE – Sat. Oct 6 – Sun. Oct 7. It’s time for the Pacific Cancer Foundation’s 10th annual Paddle For Life Event. Over 200 of cancer survivors and supporters will journey across the open ocean in six-man outrigger canoes to embark on a challenging physical, mental and emotional journey that can only be achieved through perseverance, determination and teamwork. Teams will travel in six-person outrigger canoes across the ‘Au’au channel from Lahaina to Lana’i, a 34-mile round trip journey, to raise funds for Pacific Cancer Foundation. Call or go online for more info. 808-242-7661; 6:00am. Hanakaoo (Canoe) Beach, (Honoapiilani Hwy. Mile Marker 23.4, Lahaina); Pacificcancerfoundation.org.

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Sat. Oct 6 – Mon. Oct 8. The Friends of Haleakala National Park are seeking physically fit volunteers to participate in a 2-night service trip project. The group will stay at the Kapalaoa Cabin, work on protection of native plants, and have ample time for recreational activities. Participants must be able to hike in and out of the Crater with sleeping bag, personal gear and a share of the food. Details and register online then email trip leader Andy. Free. 7:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

‘GET THE DRIFT AND BAG IT’ – Sat. Oct 6. Join Malama Maui Nui and partners, Pa‘ia Town Association, Maui Lifeguards Association and Surfrider Foundation – Maui Chapter. Please download the Clean Swell app prior to the cleanup. 9:00am. Baldwin Beach Park, (Alawai Rd., Paia); Oceanconservancy.org/trash-free-seas/international-coastal-cleanup/cleanswell.

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Oct 6. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10:00am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Oct 6. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Oct 6. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Good Beer Brewing Made Easy_ENR6137 – Sat. Oct 6 – Sat. Oct 20. This beginner class covers all the basics of extract brewing and teaches you how to get creative with different grains, yeasts, and hops. Join an award-winning home brewer to show just how easy it is to make great homebrew! We will cover the history of ales, beer styles and trends that make this the largest growing hobby in the United States. This class will show you how to brew good beer in three 2-hour sessions. Please bring a picture ID. Participants must be 21 years of age. $169. 2:00pm. EdVenture at UH Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3231; Edventuremaui.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7

SALSA AND BACHATA DANCE CLASSES – Sun. Sep 23 – Sun. Oct 14. Julia Crespo and Stephen Smith offer a four week session of latin dance classes for beginners on Sundays. No partner needed and no previous dance experience necessary. This class promises to be supportive and patient to all who want to get their groove on. Salsa starts at 6pm followed by Bachata at 7:30pm. Drop in $15-$25; Four Week Series $50-$80. $15 – $80. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit; 808-344-7122; 920-400-0706; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Oct 7. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; 920-400-0706; Hotlavadancefit.com

ECSTATIC DANCE – Sun. Oct 7. Enjoy ecstatic dance in free form; where the music is the teacher! Take a journey through space with DJ Chaitanya as he spins a wide variety of deep dance beats like sounds from Berlin, Ibiza, London and the global scene. $10. 11:00am. Maui Yoga Shala Paia, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

FREE REIKI DEMOS – Sun. Sep 2 – Sun. Nov 4. Our body’s internal energies need maintenance the same way our physical bodies do. Here’s a great opportunity to experience Reiki, and operate at your fullest potential. Reserve your free 30 min time slot between 9-11am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAY – Sun. Oct 7. Every 1st Sunday of the month enjoy live island style entertainment while shopping for locally made products. 10am-5pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Oct 7. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7 years and older. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, OCTOBER 8

BINGO NIGHT – Mon. Oct 8. Start brushing up on your Bingo lingo, and be ‘first on board’ for your chance to win DTH cash to put towards your food or your bar tab. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9

‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Oct 9. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar! Stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FLOATING SOUND BATH – Tue. Oct 9. Cocoon in a yoga hammock and float away on a healing cloud of sound. Live Tibetan singing bowls, crystal quartz bowls, chimes, tingshas and a gong to envelope, align chakras, clear negativity and ground energy with healing intentions to help relax, rejuvenate and release energy. Reservations are required. 16+. $30 – $55. 7:00pm. Uplift Maui Wellness Studio, (Hotel Wailea, 555 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10

BNI West Maui Professionals – Wed. Oct 10. West Maui Professionals is the newest BNI Chapter in West Maui. If you are a local business owner or representative of your company and want to network, expand, learn, and grow with like-minded people, join them. $17. 11:30am-1pm. Pi Artisan Pizzeria, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Oct 10. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, David Connolly 3-3pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Damian Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawerence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Kealii Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Wed, Southside Mike and Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Merv Oana 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-6pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Danyel Alana 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Thu, Nevah Too Late Trio 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Jules Trowbridge 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Alex Segovia 4-6pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Tue, JamRock 7-9pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

The Shops at Wailea – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Sean Kim 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com

Stopwatch Sportsbar – Fri, Bethel D Band 8pm-12am; (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380.