MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | October 3rd-October 9th, 2019

97TH MAUI FAIR – Thu. Oct 3-Sun. Oct 6. Maui’s largest event, themed “Create Memories, Share Moments,” will return for its 97th year with fun, ‘ono multi-cultural food, exhibits, entertainment, contests, top-notch entertainment, and the E.K. Fernandez Joy Zone, plus horticulture, orchid, livestock, homemaking, photo and art exhibits, and competitions. There’s also unique and innovative products and services in the “Maui Fair Products & Services” tent, and the Events Arena with how-to demonstrations. The Fair will open with the traditional parade (Maui’s largest) on Thursday, plus the return of the Maui Fair Street Party, happening Friday through Sunday at 5:30pm. Fair times are; Thu., 5-11pm; Fri & Sat., 5-12pm; Sun., 10am-11pm. Admission: $10/adults; $5/keiki (5-11 years); free/keiki 4 and under. War Memorial Events Arena, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Mauifair.com

RED DIRT BAND – Thu. Oct 3. Come see one of Maui’s most versatile bands spanning multiple genres. Influences include Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Miles Davis, David Bowie, Hendrix, along with surf music, blues, jazz, and rock. There’ll be snacks, desserts, and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. BYOB. $10. Doors: 6:30pm. 7pm. Gig’sPlace Maui, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplacemaui.com

Mike Love Duo – Fri. Oct 4 & Sat. Oct 5. Presented by Mana‘o Radio and HI Tide Nation Mike Love with opening guests Ua Aloha Maji on Friday and Pat Simmons Jr. on Saturday. Tickets: $25. A portion of the proceeds benefits Mana‘o Radio! Doors: 8:30pm. Show: 9pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); Eventbrite.com

ALOHA FRIDAY HAWAIIAN ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Oct 4. Start the weekend off right with a full day of live Hawaiian entertainment. ‘Ukulele extraordinaire Derick Sebastian kicks off followed by band Ma‘a bringing lu‘au style entertainment with chanting, drumming, hula kahiko and hula ‘auana styles. Then favorites Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato team up entertain you for the remainder of the evening. 11am. Hula Grill, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com

WAILUKU FIRST FRIDAY, “FALL FOR WAILUKU” – Fri. Oct 4. his month’s town party themed “Fall For Wailuku” will feature live entertainment by Christafari, Rabbit Music, Nevah Too Late, Maui OnStage Youth, and sweet style magic by Holden Mowat. There will also be a Blue Zones Project with a proclamation by Mayor Mike Victorino, keiki build activity, and the “Grouchy Grandma” game at Mystery Maui Escape Room. Plus local shopping, pop-ups, art work, good eats, and more. Wailuku Town, 808-281-2801; Mauifridays.com

CLUB NIGHT W/ DJ ILLZ – Fri. Oct 4. Club night with DJ Illz, playing all your favorites: dance, top 40, hip-hop, and more. 21+. $10. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

DEL SOL – Fri. Oct 4. Mixing them house, hip-hop, and Latin-infused beats, it’s Del Sol on Maui’s North Shore. 21+. $10. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT VINYL W/ DJ ELIZA – Fri. Oct 4. Going old school… That’s right! Oceanfront partying with DJ Eliza. A little retro, strictly vinyl, and all the dancing you can handle. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

HENRY KAPONO – Fri. Oct 4. A household name throughout Hawai‘i and the Pacific, Henry Kapono touches the soul with the simple honesty of his lyrics and music that haunts you long after he leaves the stage. Stop in for Aloha Hour and enjoy some upbeat, rock-infused Hawaiian music. 3pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

KAINA KOUNTRY – Fri. Oct 4. Come listen and dance to your favorite country tunes with Kaina Kountry featuring Bear, Davy Boy, G-Man, and Ray Ray. Order your favorite food and adult beverages. $5. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Oct 4. Enjoy a night of tropical Latin dance music with Dr.Nat & Rio Ritmo. Get your hips swinging to salsa, bachata, samba, and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro-level salsa lesson. BYOB. Cover: $10/adults, $5/under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm. Music: 8:30-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

DJ Z-TRIP – Sat. Oct 5. The legend returns! Z-Trip will be performing an exclusive set in Lahaina. Last time he was on Maui, both shows sold out, so we encourage you to grab your tickets fast. This will be his one-and-only Maui show this time around! $25. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

SASSY + CLASSY W/ #POUNDTOWN – Sat. Oct 5. Keeping it sassy and classy it’s ladies night with #Poundtown plus a special guest DJ. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

MANA‘O UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Oct 6. This month’s benefit showcase with feature high-energy songwriters Rowdy Love. Also on the bill will be Melissa Mitchell, touring artist from Alaska. Opening the show will be Sweet Beets, one of Maui’s favorite songwriters. $10 at the door goes entirely to benefit Mana‘o Radio. 2pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); Manaoradio.com

MAPA’S 31ST ANNUAL GARDEN PARTY! – Sun. Oct 6. Spend a magical afternoon with friends and family enjoying fine cuisine provided by top Maui restaurants and wines specially selected for this event. Bid on unique silent and live auction items including original art created by well known Maui artists at the event. Compete for prizes in the hat contest and marvel at the live performances by top Maui performers. And feel great about giving Maui kids the chance to take dance and drama classes by supporting MAPA’s Scholarship Fund. Tickets: $85/advance; $95/door. 21+. 1-5pm. Yokouchi Family Estate, (2471 W Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-8760; Mauiacademy.org

RICHARD THOMPSON ELECTRIC TRIO – Sun. Oct 6. Acclaimed guitarist and songwriter Richard Thompson returns to Maui. Named by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the Top 20 Guitarists of All Time, Thompson is also one of the world’s most critically acclaimed and prolific songwriters. Hear hits from his most recent album 13 Rivers. Tickets: $40, $55, $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JEFF & JOSH COUNTRY JAMS – Sun. Oct 6. Be sure to wear your boots and jam out with your favorite cowboys Jeff & Josh for a special night of country music. No cover. 8pm. Kahale’s, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com

ALBATROSS GOLF ADVENTURES 2019 INAUGURAL TOUR CELEBRATORY EVENT – Mon. Oct 7. Albatross Golf Adventures is Hawai‘i’s newest guided golf tour and celebrity fan experience. Come celebrate the inaugural tour, with celebrities like Jose Canseco, Jim McMahon, and Zoe Klopfer. There’ll be live entertainment by Hawaiian legend Henry Kapono and Kathy Collins, as well as a silent auction benefiting the keiki program for The First Tee of Hawaii and their efforts to start a Maui chapter. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at Beauty Spa Maui located at Azeka Shopping Center or by calling 808-250-1943. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea,).

AN EVENING WITH NAINOA THOMPSON: ‘MALAMA HONUA (CARE FOR ISLAND EARTH): IN A CHANGING WORLD, HOPE COMES WITH ACTION’ – Tue. Oct 8. The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council presents an inspiring presentation with Nainoa Thompson, President of the Polynesian Voyaging Society and a master in the traditional Polynesian art of non-instrument navigating, as part of the “Know Your Ocean” Speaker Series. Tickets: $10-$20. Doors: 5:30pm. Presentation: 6pm. Historic ‘Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson,the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Oct 3 & Sat. Oct 5. Karaoke and good times with Brant. No cover. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

KARAOKE W/ CASEY JONES – Thu. Oct 3 & Tue. Oct 8. Karaoke with the best host KJ/DJ Casey Jones! Come dance and sing! 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

OPEN MIC IN HA‘IKU – Thu. Oct 3. This open mic is unique for its ability to hold loving space for whatever you need to share on stage, providing a grab bag of performance art to enjoy. Great place for first time performers. No alcohol and talking during performances. $5 at the door, artists who perform get paid back. Doors open at 6:30pm, with pre-show jam sessions! Show starts at 7pm. Ha‘iku Cannery, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-633-4820.

PROARTS CLASSICAL SERIES: RUSSIAN REFLECTIONS – Thu. Oct 3. Jacopo Giacopuzzi, pianist, returns to Maui and will be joined by internationally renowned cellist, Georgy Gusev, in a performance of Russian Masterpieces: Sergei Prokofiev’s Sonata for Cello and Piano Op. 119 and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Sonata for Cello Piano, Op. 40. $30. 7:30pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); Proartmaui.com

THE GRADUATE – Until Sun. Oct 6. Benjamin Braddock (Elisha Cullins) is a confused young man. Having spent four years achieving a brilliant scholastic record, upon graduation he finds himself adrift, uncertain about his future, disconnected from his purpose, and increasingly alienated from the upper-class, suburban, “plastic” world of his parents. Fighting panic and boredom, he is deeply conflicted but ultimately willing when Mrs. Robinson (Marsi Smith), the unhappily married, alcoholic, and dangerously charismatic wife of his father’s business partner, tempts him into an affair. $20-$40. Showtimes: Thu-Sat., 7:30pm; Sun., 3pm. Historic ‘Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

AUDITIONS FOR PROARTS PRODUCTION OF THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME – Fri. Oct 4. Fifteen-year-old Christopher Boone falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor’s dog. He sets out to identify the true culprit which leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever. Callbacks: Oct. 5, 3pm. Rehearsals begin on Oct. 28. Shows: Jan. 10-26. Details online. 6pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

BELLY DANCING – Fri. Oct 4. Get your authentic Mediterranean vibe on with an exotic belly dancing show. 6pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

RUSSIAN REFLECTIONS CLASSICAL CONCERT – Sat. Oct 5. Jacopo Giacopuzzi, pianist, returns to Maui and will be joined by internationally renowned cellist, Georgy Gusev, in a performance of Russian Masterpieces: Sergei Prokofiev’s Sonata for Cello and Piano Op. 119 and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Sonata for Cello Piano, Op. 40. The evening will begin with welcoming drinks and treats, and following the program enjoy wine and food with guests and artists. Seating is limited to 50 guests. $65. 6:30pm. Halekalani Kula, (505 Kamehameiki Rd.); Chambermusicmaui.com

COMEDIAN TODD BARRY LIVE! – Sat. Oct 5. Here’s a lovely night of stand-up comedy with Todd Barry from Netflix and Comedy Central. Opening performances by Chuck Thompson and Ted Anderson. $35. 7:30pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); Eventbrite.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Oct 5. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. Free 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. Oct 7. Hosted by Matt Del Olmo, step on stage and show the crowd what you got. No cover! 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Oct 8. Master of Magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Oct 8. Are you funny? Or think you are funny? Well you just might be the next top comedian. Presented by Maui Comedy LIVE there will also be food and drink specials. No cover charge! 9pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW W/LED KAAPANA – Wed. Oct 9. This week’s slack show will feature Hawai‘i’s premier master slack key guitarist, Led Kaapana. A mastery of stringed instruments and extraordinary baritone and leo ki‘eki‘e (falsetto) voice, his easy-going style and charm captivates his audience. Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm. Doors: 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort, Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA‘AU – Fri. Oct 4. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY – Fri. Oct 4. Maui Brewing Co. and Luana partner so you can drink ale the old school way. Cask ale and firkin keg tapping, poured straight from the keg using good ‘ole gravity. Keg is let loose right at 4:30pm, don’t miss the reveal! Live music keeps the party going from 7-10pm . Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Oct 4. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails, based on seasonal local ingredients. There is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Tue, Wed & Fri. Get you vegi-licious fresh local farm-grown produce, and specialty products in the open-air market. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Oct 4. Join chef Ikaika Manaku for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Oct 5 & Sun. Oct 6. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm/Both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Oct 5 & Wed. Oct 9. Get some Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, and visit the local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Find Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings, plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, handcrafted dolls, and unique handcrafted items. Join this fun community event with free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Oct 5. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. $150/person. Advance ticket purchase required. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

GROWING AND MARKETING BRAZILIAN TROPICAL FRUIT IN HAWAI‘I – Sat. Oct 5. Hawai’i Tropical Fruit Growers presents “Growing and Marketing Brazilian Tropical Fruit in Hawai‘i” featuring Brazilian fruit experts Antonio Luiz Morschabacker and Marco Lacerda. Attendees will tour the tropical fruit tree repository site and Tatura V-trellis system in Waikapu before the presentation. Cost: $10/HTFG members; $60/non-members (includes one yer membership). Register online. Maui County Business Resource Center, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); HTFG.org

JINI’S CURRY 6TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – Sat. Oct 5. Celebrating their sixth anniversary serving Fiji-Indian food on Maui. Join them in celebrating with a lunch buffet special featuring butter chicken, shrimp curry, tandoori chicken wings, mango lassi, kheer, cauliflower paneer, eggplant and potatoes, spinach in coconut, signature salad, and vegetable palau. Cost: $25/adults, $10/kids. Reservation must be made by Oct. 3. 11:30am. Jini’s Curry, (2050 Main St., Wailuku); 808-243-3454; Fijiindianfood.com

OKTOBERFEST 2019 W/ MBC – Sat. Oct 5. Dust off your dirndl and let loose your lederhosen as DTH is transformed into an Oktoberfest Bier Hall! The celebration begins with the tapping of MBC Festbier Firkin with Maui Brewing Co. brewers Josh Scoggins, Nick Reiss, Tim Campos. There will also be Oktoberfest games and prizes, JUMBO pretzels, MBC specials, and DJ Gary O’Neal spinning! 8am. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

ALOHA MAUI PRIDE: LGBTQ BRUNCH – Sun. Oct 6. Aloha Maui Pride week kicks off with a super special LGBTQ brunch in South Maui. There’ll be a blessing by a Hawaiian cultural practitioner, a delish Pride buffet, mimosas, a special surprise, and first-time-available Aloha Maui Pride logo T-shirts and tank tops for sale! 10:30am. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); Alohamauipride.org

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Oct 6. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE W/THE HAIKU HILLBILLIES – Sun. Oct 6. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music by The Haiku Hillbillies, yummy BBQ options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Oct 6. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Oct 8. Vintage Tiki cocktails made contemporary by Luana Mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawaii’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Oct 9. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Oct 9. All day, stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

ART SCENE

ART & ACTIVISM: AN EXHIBITION ABOUT CHANGE – Until Thu. Oct 31. Activists in Hawaiʻi today are working on many fronts – education, land use, sustainability, discrimination and equity, reclamation of sacred spaces and a refocusing of our relationship to our natural environment. The exhibit will feature new work from six nationally selected artists: Sandow Birk and Elyse Pignolet, Orly Cogan, Kanani Miyamoto, Paul Mullowney, and Abigail Romanchak. The exhibit is designed to encourage visitors to consider the power of politically driven art and how it affects society. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MALAMA WAO AKUA 2019 EXHIBIT – Until Fri, Nov 8. The East Maui Watershed Partnership in collaboration with Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center brings you Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) – a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lanaʻi, Molokai, Kahoʻolawe). See Maui artists use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species. Open: 9am-4pm/Daily. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

‘THE FORGOTTEN WAR REVISITED’ EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Dec 27. The Korean War Veterans Association, Maui No Ka Oi Chapter 282. with support from the Maui Korean Community Association presents their exhibit “The Forgotten War Revisited.” Along with panels detailing the history of the Korean War, visitors will be able to see artifacts from the personal collections of the Korean War Veteran Association members. Docents for the exhibit will be Korean War Veterans. Open: 12-4pm/Mon-Fri. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Until Sat. Dec 28. Na Akua Akea, The Vast and Numerous Deities exhibition is the culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui haumana practitioners, delving into their collective past of ancestral memories to connect with their kupuna for knowledge and guidance to learn ‘ie ‘ie style basketry and hone their artistic skills in their recreations of ki‘i akua hulu manu, representations of Hawaiian ancestral deities. Open: 10am-4pm/MonSat. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. Oct 3 & Tue. Oct 8. Portrait: babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Oct 3. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 1pm. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

AMANDA SCOTT – Fri. Oct 4. The diversity of mixed media artist Amanda Scott’s experience supports the diversity of her art in style and medium. Her muse is usually the female figure. See her collection of works and watch her her painting techniques. 1pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

‘TALK STORY’ WITH BEAU – Fri. Oct 4. Beau Jack Imua Key grew up deep sea fishing and creating big game fishing lures on the Big Island of Hawai‘i. He then challenged himself for many years to master the art of carving and lashing the ancient forms of the Hawaiian fishhook. As a photographer and carver, Beau Jack blends today’s technology with traditional Hawaiian forms. Learn about Beau’s many creative endeavors. Samples of his one-of-a-kind finished work will be on hand to enjoy and inspire. 3pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CORDAGE & LASHING WORKSHOP – Sat. Oct 5 & Sun. Oct 6. Join master carver and plaiter Beau Jack Key to learn traditional cordage and lashing techniques. Students will learn Hawaiian plaiting (flat braiding) techniques using supplied materials. The class will start with a flat chevron pattern braid followed by the more complex and coveted four- or eight-strand braid. Beau will also demonstrate various lashing techniques. Cost: $85. 10am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

STACY VOSBERG – Sat. Oct 5. Colorful paintings, drawings, and murals. Come meet Stacy, see a collection of her pieces, and watch her paint in person! 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

AUDRA CORNS – Sun. Oct 6. Mixed metal jeweler Audra Corns is the designer behind Seek The Wildflowers Jewelry. Creating bohemian jewelry, her brass pieces are all textured with natural stones such as lava rock from the island. Each shape and design is hand cut, so no two are alike. Meet Audra and see her unique designs. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Oct 6. Educational fun and games for the youth, free hula lessons, eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Oct 6. The largest arts and crafts fair with over 50 vendors, featuring jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

RICHARD DIGIACOMO – Sun. Oct 6. Known for his innovative approach to coloration Richard DiGiacomo is a master of his craft. Creating metal-fused art by the etching of aluminum panels and color, and fused with various techniques, his technique calls for many coats of clear seals, applied to create depth and movement. Come and watch Richard work his magic on aluminum panels. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ – Mon. Oct 7. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. A very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

CECILIA CHENAULT – Tue. Oct 8. Oil paintings, both plein air and portraiture, capture the natural beauty of Chenault’s subjects with illuminating color and realistic renderings. She is inspired by nature, human emotions and ancient wisdom. See a collection of Cecilia work and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

Thursday, October 3

DOGGIE FOSTER HOMES NEEDED – Ongoing. The Maui Humane Society has an urgent need for short-term foster homes for dogs. MHS will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster. Please consider opening up your heart and home to a shelter dog! For more information, call, email, go online, or visit the shelter anytime between 11am-6pm and look for the “Foster sign” on any dog kennel. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; [email protected]; Mauihumanesociety.org

FALL PUMPKIN PATCH 2019 – Daily until Oct. 31. Come and pick your own pumpkin, available in different sizes, colors, and varieties, along with decorative gourds, Indian corn, and a large selection of carving tools and fun stuff to accessorize. Enjoy the children’s garden, farm animals, and corn maze too! During the weekends there’ll be lots of ‘ono food, goodies, farm games, jumping castles, face painting, shave ice, pumpkin carving, costume contests, and more. Admission: $3/person. Free/kids (2 and under). 9am. Kula Country Farms, (6240 Kula Hwy.); 808-878-8381; Kulacountryfarmsmaui.com

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Oct 3. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HANA METALS AND ELECTRONICS RECYCLING EVENT – Oct 3-5. Available for East Maui residents, accepted items include metal – large appliances, up to 15 auto tires, auto batteries, propane tanks, and scrap metals; appliances – refrigerators, freezers, A/C units, water coolers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges/stoves, and water heaters; electronics – computers, keyboards, monitors, printers, and TVs. For more information about metals drop-offs call Refrigerant Recycling, Inc. at 351-3504; computer drop-offs call E-cycling hotline at 280-6460; or call the County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at 270-8217. 8am. Hana Landfill.

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. & Tue. QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Oct 3. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

Friday, October 4

HAUNTED HAIKU HIKE: UPCOUNTRY’S HISTORIC GHOST TOUR – Fridays until Oct. 25. Take a one mile stroll in the twilight, explore eerie waterways and ancient caves, visit the ghouls and specters that haunt Upcountry, hear and experience spooky tales of old Hawai‘i, and discover the hidden secrets of Maui’s dark past. By reservation only at [email protected] Awalau Farms, (1008 Awalau Rd., Ha‘iku); 808-878-8091; Hauntedhaikuhike.com

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Fridays until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

Saturday, October 5

GRANDCARES FALL 2019 CLASSES – Saturdays until Nov 2. For grandparents raising grandkids. Kids classes are based on 4-H activities and designed to help self-confidence and leadership skills with fun activities. Classes for grandparents discuss the topics of stress management, dealing with difficult emotions, and connecting to local resources. Program includes free breakfast and a bagged lunch. Email [email protected] to register. Free. 9:30am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-269-7396.

FIT6615 INTRODUCTION TO GOLF – Sat. Oct 5. Get out and play golf on Maui! Designed for beginning golf enthusiasts with modest experience, this class meets four consecutive Saturday mornings at the Waiehu Golf Course driving range and introduces participants to the fundamentals of golf including: putting, grip, posture, and swing mechanics on the golf range. You will gain insight into the history, etiquette, equipment and rules of this growing year-round sport. Golf I is basic instruction primarily focusing on the proper swing, tempo, and alignment with chipping and putting tips. $189. 10am. Waiehu Golf Course, (200 Halewaiu Rd.); 808 984-3231; Ce.uhcc.hawaii.edu

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat & Sun. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR 2019 HOOPS CLINICS – Sat. Oct 5. The Maui Jim Maui Invitational 2019 Hoops Clinics, presented by HMSA, will feature instruction from Chaminade coaches and players from the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Registration for all clinics is free, and participants will receive a souvenir T-shirt and basketball. Limited space available to participants in grades 3-8. Register online. 9am. Lahaina Civic Center, Outdoor Dream Court, (1840 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Mauiinvitational.com/clinics

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Oct 5. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Sunday, October 6

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Oct 6. Bring your ‘ohana to Center Court for a cultural Sunday celebration, featuring a hula show, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E. 1-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Oct 6. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Find out who’s Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HISTORICAL WALKING TOUR OF MAKAWAO TOWN – Sun. Oct 6. Makawao Walking Tours are back! Want to learn more about the history of Makawao? The Makawao History Museum will be having walking tours of Makawao Town with a guide and brochure/map. Residents and visitors are invited, families welcome! Suggested donation of $5 will help ensure the continued preservation of the history of Makawao and Upcountry. Reservations are helpful, but they are not required. Call or email the Makawao History Museum at 572-2482 and [email protected] We hope to see you on Sunday at 10am! $5. Makawao History Museum, (3643 Baldwin Ave.); 808-572-2482

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Oct 6. Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. Free 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Monday, October 7

ALOHA MAUI PRIDE: PLANNING MEETING – Mon. Oct 7. 5:30pm. Ceramic Tile Plus & Exclusively Yours, (25 Kahului Beach Rd.); Alohamauipride.org

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION SYMPOSIUM – Mon. Oct 7 & Tue. Oct 8. The eighth annual two-day event will engage participants in hands-on field trips hosted by Maui community partners during Ka La Huaka‘i (Field Trip Day), then immerse them in interactive workshops and presentations during Ka La Ho‘ike (Presentation Day). The theme for this year’s symposium is “Strengthening Sense of Hawaiʻi: Cultivating Community Relationships Through Environmental Education and Stewardship.” Registration: $150 and includes both days, food and beverage services, pau hana meet and greet, silent auction bidding access, and a gift. Kamehameha Schools Maui, (270 ‘A‘apueo Pkwy., Kula); 808-769-1859; [email protected]; Eesymposium.wixsite.com/2019maui/register

FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 PA‘IA COMMUNITY BUDGET MEETING – Mon. Oct 7. Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration will host a community meeting to receive comments and suggestions from the public regarding the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021. Tables will be set up to allow directors and staff from each county department to meet with members of the public, hear budget-related needs, listen to concerns and answer questions about various County-related issues. Both written and verbal comments will be accepted. 5:30pm. Pa‘ia Community Center, (252 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-270-7855; Mauicounty.gov

GAME NIGHT – Mon. Oct 7. Liven’ up your potentially mellow Monday night and have some good old fashion fun with adult Jenga, giant Connect Four, Uno, and more. Late night specials. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

INTRODUCTION TO PUBLIC ACCESS TV CLASS – Mon. Oct 7. All residents of Maui County who are interested in learning about public access television can join in a free orientation. Attendees will learn why public access TV came to be, how it works, and the role it plays in our community. You’ll also receive a class handbook detailing Akaku’s policies and a tour of the Akaku Studios. This class is a prerequisite for all other TV production classes at Akaku, but may be taken concurrently. Free. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

KANIKAPILA MONDAYS – Mon. Oct 7. Enjoy the melodies of local Maui musicians as you relax to the sounds of Hawaiian Music at Center Court. Free. 1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauimall.com

Tuesday, October 8

DREAM CIRCLES – Tue. Oct 8. Learn to interpret your own dreams using active dreaming easy 4 step technique. Share a night dream with the group, practice interpreting your own and others dreams, and experience a “waking dream” (Lucid Dream). Sessions is taught by Lalena L. Vann. 10am. The Sacred Garden, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-757-8761; Activedreamingmaui.com

FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 KIHEI COMMUNITY BUDGET MEETING – Tue. Oct 8. Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration will host a community meeting to receive comments and suggestions from the public regarding the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021. Tables will be set up to allow directors and staff from each county department to meet with members of the public, hear budget-related needs, listen to concerns and answer questions about various county-related issues. Both written and verbal comments will be accepted. 5:30pm. Kihei Community Center, (303 E Lipoa St.); 808-270-7855; Mauicounty.gov

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Oct 8. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Oct 8. Bringing the nation’s best live-hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Free to play and prizes given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

I’LL GIVE YOU A HINT TRIVIA – Tue. Oct 8. Test your knowledge during trivia night for a chance to win cool prizes. Plus enjoy a cold beer and good food in the Tasting Room. All ages welcome. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

KIDS AIKIDO UPCOUNTRY MAUI – Tue. Oct 8. Beginners are welcome. Ages 6 through elementary school practice from 6-7pm, and youth 12 and up from 7-8pm. The instructor is Joni Jackson, 6th dan with Hawaii Ki Federation. Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St.); 808-283-9226; Mauiaikido.com

Wednesday, October 9

AM I READY TO FARM? – Wed. Oct 9. Hawaii Farmers Union United and its Foundation present “Am I Ready To Farm?” an introductory evening for potential applicants to The Farm Apprentice Mentoring Program (FAM). RSVP via email at: [email protected] 5:30pm. UH Maui College Paina Bldg., (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).

WOMAN WITHIN OPEN CIRCLE – Wed. Oct 9. Four to 12 women encourage, support, and uplift one another in a private, confidential setting. Neither the Women Within Weekend or Circle Training are required but you must be at least 18 years old. It’s free. Bring friends if you wish. Even one open circle can have a big impact. It’s a perfect way to introduce those you love to who they are and what they do. RSVP to Jane at [email protected] for directions and details. 5:30pm. Woman Within Hawaii, Womanwithinhawaii.org

TOUCHDOWN: IT’S FOOTBALL

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – NFL – Football Sunday. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sat, Gary Larson 6-8pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Gu Fidelis 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm.

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali ́i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali ́i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Mon, Christine, Brian, and Andrea 7-10pm; Tue, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, The Maylee Trio 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

MERRIMAN’S KAPALUA – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com. Thu, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Fri, Peter D 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tempora 3-5pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 9:30am-1pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-8:30pm; Tue, The Benoits 5-8:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-7pm; Thu, May and Shawn 7-9pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Fri, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Sat, Ben DeLeon 7-9pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sun, Brian and Dennis 4-7pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh and Piilani 1-3pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 4-7pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Tue, Kaleo Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 1-3pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd. Ste. B1); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Matt Del Olmo 5:30-8pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Montagekapalua.com. Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sun, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Mon, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

THE WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS – (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com. Thu, Mauka Makai Live Music 4-8pm; Fri, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sat, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sun, Mauka Makai Live Music 11am-1pm

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com. Mon, Adrian Trevino 7-10pm.

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.,i); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com. Thu, Gina Martinelle & Jeff Bowen 8-10pm; Sat, Sunburn 8-10pm; Sun, Jeff & Josh 8-10pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Thu, Brado Mamalias 7-10pm; Fri, Brado Mamalias 7-10pm; Sat, Brado Mamalias 7-10pm; Sun, Alika Nakaoka 5-7pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6pm; Mon, Amber Fussle 4:30-6pm; Mon, Kamu Kalehuawehe 6:45-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Dane Patao Jr. 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-7pm; Fri, Koa Lopes 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Sat, An Den 4-7pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Kaena Music 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 4-7pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Thu, Brooks Maguire – Solo Acoustic Showcase (Americana/Rock/Blues) 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kaina Kountry 7-9pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

SANSEI KIHEI – (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004. Thu, Joe Chee 10pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr); 808-891-6770. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC – (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com. Thu, Kika Kila with Gerry Valdriz and Friends 11am-12:30pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Thu, SweetBeets 5-8pm; Sun, Maui Beach Boys 5-8pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com. Sun, Soulful Sunday with Nara and Friends 6-8pm.

image courtesy of FlickrForest-Kim-Starr