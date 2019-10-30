MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | October 31st-November 7th, 2019

HALLOWEEN

LAHAINA TOWN 2019 HALLOWEEN PARTY – For one night each year, Front Street transforms into a giant Halloween Party starting at 12pm.

ROTARY CLUB OF LAHAINA 40TH ANNUAL KEIKI HALLOWEEN PARADE – Keiki are invited to come in costume and parade down Front Street to Campbell Park led by the Lahainaluna High School Marching Band. 4pm.

HALLOWEEN BURGER & SHAKE SPECIALS – Halloween special cow-a-mari burger and ghoul-icious trick-or-treat candy corn milkshake. The Burger Shack, (DT Flemings Beach Park, Kapalua); 808-669-6200; Burgershackkapalua.com

ALL TREAT, NO TRICK! – A special treat for Halloween all kids can come and get a brand-new book for free. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St.); 808-875-6833; Librarieshawaii.org

BEATS & TREATS – It’s their first holiday season! 5-9pm. Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St.); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

CANDY LANE – Here is a fun Halloween event featuring great food, tons of candy, and more. 6:30-9:30pm. Kings Cathedral, (777 Mokulele Hwy., Kahului); 808-871-7311; Kingscathedral.com

FALL PUMPKIN PATCH 2019 – Pumpkin, corn maze, and more. 9am-4pm. Kula Country Farms, (6240 Kula Hwy.); 808-878-8381; Kulacountryfarmsmaui.com

FREE MOVIE NIGHT: GOOSEBUMPS 2 ‘HAUNTED HALLOWEEN’ – Thu. While collecting junk one day, best friends Sonny and Sam meet Slappy. 6:30pm. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.)

A PLACE TO FIND YOUR BOO! – Get spooky at the Best Bar on Maui! Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HALLOWEEN FARM & GAMES – Keiki and their ‘ohana can come dressed up for Halloween and enjoy fun games. 3-6pm. Happy Trail Rides. Bamboo Kai Farms, (3890 Hana Hwy., Ha‘iku); 808-868-2070; Mauihappytrailrides.com

HALLOWEEN DANCE PARTY – Von Linne Express Band returns for another great Halloween dance party. 3pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

HALLOWEEN AT THE WHARF – Face painting and balloon twisting with Cirque Jolie from 3-6pm, and live music from 5-7pm with Damien Awai. The Wharf, (658 Front St., Lahaina)

HALLOWEEN BASH! – Costume up for an all night spook-tac-ular dance party. 9pm. Captain Jack’s Island Grill, (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjackmaui.com

HALLOWEEN BOO BASH – Get your costume ready for the annual bash. 4-6pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

HALLOWEEN CANNERY KID’S NIGHT – Come in costume for spooktacular Halloween festivities, with store to store trick or treating. 5-8pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HALLOWEEN DANCE PARTY – Join Island Soul Band: Ron Metoyer, Jerry Kovarsky and more. 7-10pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

HALLOWEEN DAY AND NIGHT PARTY! – Daytime trick-or-treat for keiki from 2-4pm and night time fun for mom and dad starting at 10pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

HALLOWEEN DND BASH! – Join the Dog and Duck girls along with DJ Corey. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

HALLOWEEN SPOOK-TACULAR – Celebration with store-to-store trick-or-treating, and more. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SPOOKTACULAR SAIL – Come aboard the luxurious sailing catamaran, and take a cruise to action. Details online. Alii Nui Sailing Charters, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd., Slip 56); 808-875-0333; Aliinuimaui.com

SWING & SOUL HALLOWEEN DANCE PARTY – Maui’s swing queen Louise Lambert along with Curt Lee will treat the crowd! Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-205-3971; Louiselambert.com

HALLOWEEN WITH THE LAMONTS! – Make your Halloween even more kick ass with some live music. 9pm. Cool Cat, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com

HALLOWEEN YOGA COSTUME CONTEST – Wear your Halloween costume to class for a chance to win awesome goodies. 9am. Maui Yoga Shala, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Maui-yoga.com

HARVEST FESTIVAL 2019 – Here is a safe and fun place for families and their keiki to enjoy. 6-9pm. Living Way Church, (399 N Market St., Wailuku)

HELL HOUSE 2: LET ME IN – Experience a creative alternative to the traditional haunted house. 7-10pm. Kings Chapel, (286 Lahainaluna Rd.)

HELL-OWEEN – Hallow with DJ BLKSHP. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

KEIKI HALLOWEEN PLAYHOUSE – Spooky and exciting fun! Admission: $5/person; free/keiki (under 2). 6-9pm. The Keiki Playhouse, (Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, Kahului); 808-268-7267; Thekeikiplayhouse.com

MALAWEEN ‘WEIRD SCIENCE’ 2019 – Malaween and mixology go hand and hand as they’re getting weird. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com

KNEEL ‘MONSTER MASH’ – Dress up, enjoy the fun, laugh and sing along. 3pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St.)

THE NIGHT MARCHERS PREMIER – Guaranteed to thrill, see the premiere of the Cousins Brothers Productions new film Night Marchers. Made up entirely of local talent, and produced on the Big Island.. Maui Mall Megaplex, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Regmovies.com

PA‘IA HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL 2019 – Candy and hot popcorn, haunted decor, spooks, and scares. 5-9pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

PI‘ILANI HALLOWEEN – A family friendly Halloween event featuring live music with Jimmy Mac & The Kool Kats. 6-9pm. Pi‘ilani Shopping Center, (225 Pi‘ikea Ave., Kihei)

PSYCHO – Spend your Halloween evening with Norman at the Bates Motel. 7-9pm. Consolidated Theatres Ka‘ahumanu 6, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Consolidatedtheatres.com

ROGUE HALLOWEEN TAP TAKEOVER – Featuring Batsquatch, Dead Guy Ale, Pumpkin Patch Ale, Hazelnut Brown Nectar, Rhubarb Schmubarb, Outta Line IPA, and more Rogue Ales and Lagers on tap. What Ales You, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com

3RD ANNUAL SOUTH SHORE CIRCUS FREAKS HAUNTED HOUSE – $5. 6pm. Azeka Makai, (1279-1280 S Kihei Rd.)

SPOOK-TACULAR HALLOWEEN BREAKFAST BUFFET – Halloween themed menu with items like the very bloody Mary bar, pumpkin pancakes and muffins, and more. 6:30-11:30am. The Ritz-Carlton, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7089; Opentable.com

TODDLER HALLOWEEN STORYTIME! – Halloween themed stories, songs, and movement, and a fun trick-or-treat parade. Non scary costumes welcome. 10:30-11am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St.); 808-875-6833; Librarieshawaii.org

VANA’S HALLOWEEN SOCIAL – Celebrate Halloween in style! 7-11pm. Paia Inn, (93 Hana Hwy.) Paiainn.com

HELL-OWEEN – Hallow with DJ BLKSHP. Costume contest and drink specials like the HELL-Balls and Hell Juice! VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

ALIEN INVASION – Music by DJs Kamikaze and Big Mike, plus giveaways and cocktail specials. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.,); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

RIDE SMART WITH LYFT THIS HALLOWEEN – Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Lyft is making it easier for riders to get into the Halloween spirit with a reliable ride option to and from their destination. Lyft riders receive $5 off their next two Lyft LUX or Lyft XL with promo code MAUIHALLOWEEN

STILL IN COSTUME PARTY – Fri. Nov 1. Keeping Halloween going with Maui’s Best DJ ILLZ along with special guests. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

WAILUKU FIRST FRIDAY “DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS” – Fri. Nov 1. Adorned with festive street decorations, a street procession, and an altar. Plus more special activities. 6pm. Wailuku Town, (Market St.); 808-281-2801; Mauifridays.com

HEAR THE PAST IN PERSON AT HISTORY THEATRE – Nov. 1 & 2. 6pm. Waine‘e Graveyard at Waiola Church, (535 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL – Nov 1, 2, & 3. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); Proartmaui.com

ROYAL RUMBLE: PRINCE VS. QUEEN YOGA AND DANCE – Sat. Nov 2. Work it out with Sweaty Mercury and DJ Purple Rooster. $15. 6pm. Maui Powerhouse Gym, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6737; Facebook.com

BIG SHOWS

MADE IN MAUI COUNTY FESTIVAL EXCLUSIVE SHOPPING DAY! – Fri. Nov 1. Maui County’s largest products show, the annual Made In Maui County Festival, features over 140 vendors offering a wide variety of locally made products, including food, produce, art, crafts, jewelry, fashions, furniture, gifts, collectibles, and more. Those who want to be first through the gate and who appreciate a leisurely shopping experience won’t want to miss this year’s “Exclusive Shopping Day.” Get a one day head-start on your Festival shopping! $35. 1:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-244-0081; Madeinmauicountyfestival.com

16TH ANNUAL ARBOR DAY 1,000 HAWAIIAN TREE GIVEAWAY – Sat. Nov 2. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens will give away 1,000 Hawaiian trees for free, one tree per person, any age! Experts will be available to recommend the best Hawaiian tree for your area of residence. The celebration will also feature lectures, activities, and many community organizations sharing critical environmental information. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808 249-2798; Mnbg.org

THE BYRNE BROTHERS – Sat. Nov 2. The Byrne Brothers from Donegal are currently taking America by storm! Youngest ever cast members of Disney, they are Luca (15) on accordion, Finn (13) on banjo, Dempsey (10) on bodhran, along with their their dad Tommy on guitar, fiddle, uilleann pipes, and bagpipes. All are County Champions on their instruments and Ulster Champion Irish Dancers. 7pm. ‘A‘ali‘ikunoua Creative Arts Center at Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); Thebyrnebrothers.com

MADE IN MAUI COUNTY FESTIVAL BIG FESTIVAL DAY! – Sat. Nov 2. Maui County’s largest products show, the annual Made In Maui County Festival, is a full day of shopping along with product demonstrations, a fashion show, food trucks, prize drawings, and more. Enter to win a “Maui Getaway Travel Package, and the first 2,000 attendees will receive a free Festival tote bag! Opening ceremonies will begin with complimentary light pupu. $5. 8am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-244-0081; Madeinmauicountyfestival.com

SKULL FEST FUNDRAISER FOR PYCC – Sat. Nov 2. The fifth annual Skull Fest is happening at Charley’s on Saturday, November 2nd. It’s a benefit for Pa‘ia Youth and Cultural Center programs. Entertainment will include performances from Dr. Nat, The Lamonts, and B.A.D.S. Guests are encouraged to dress up in skull gear/costumes for a chance to win prizes. 21+. $12. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon. $12. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

LEI NAHONOAPI‘ILANI SONGS OF WEST MAUI – Sun. Nov 3. In celebration of the newly-released songbook, Maui’s best entertainers Josh Tatofi, Napua Greig-Nakasone, Kamaka Kukona, ‘Iliahi and Haunani Paredes, Uluwehi Guerrero, Cody Pueo Pata, Hoʻomanawanui Apo, Ikaika Blackburn, Trustee Hulu Lindsey, Mihana Souza, Kamalei Kawa‘a, the keiki of Halau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi, Halau Na Lei Kaumaka o Uka, Halau o Ka Hanu Lehua, and Halau Hula Kauluokala present their collective aloha for the wahi pana of West Maui, through mele, hula, and more. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, Castle Theater, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – Thu. Oct. 31. For your booty shaking pleasure with DJ Lobster, plus food and drink specials. No cover. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

Latin Nights – Fri. Nov 1. Enjoy a night of tropical latin dance music with Dr.Nat & Rio Ritmo. Get you hip swinging to salsa, bachata, samba and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro level salsa lesson. B.Y.O.B. event. Cover: $10/Adults, $5/Under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm, Music: 8:30-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia)

Friday Night Vinyl w/DJ Eliza – Fri. Nov 1. Going old school… That’s right! Oceanfront partying with DJ Eliza. A little retro, strictly vinyl and all the dancing you can handle. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); Malaoceantavern.com

MANA‘O UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Nov 3. This month’s benefit showcase will feature Citrus Mission, a fresh-squeezed blend ranging from boot-stomping country picking to finger-licking funk grooves! Also on the bill will be Steve Noonan, clear vocals entwined in pleasingly connected sections, all surrounded by his 12-string guitar’s lush open chords. Opening this show will be Michael Hebert, embracing the sounds and soul of the streets of New Orleans! $10 at the door goes entirely to benefit Mana’o Radio. 2pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); Manaoradio.com

FAST FREDDY’S BLUES HOUSE PARTY & SHOW – Mon. Nov 4. Join Bay Area blues musician Fast Freddy Sims and the Blue Lava Band for an unforgettable night of pure Blues. If you love the blues this event is for you. $10 tickets available at the door. Doors: 6:30pm. Show: 7-9pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); Gigsplaceaui.com

STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BELLY DANCING – Fri. Nov 1. Get your authentic Mediterranean vibe on with an exotic belly dancing show. 6pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Nov 2. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW W/LED KAAPANA – Wed. Nov 6. This weeks slack show will feature Hawai‘i’s premier master slack key guitarist Led Kaapana. A mastery of stringed instruments and extraordinary baritone and leo ki‘eki‘e (falsetto) voice, his easy-going style and charm captivates his audience. Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

JAZZ AT THE SHOPS W/ KELLY COVINGTON – Wed. Nov 6. Maui’s own, jazz artist Braddah Keoki Ruiz, continues to share his musical gifts, performing contemporary and Latin smooth jazz as a vocalist and Hawaiian slack key instrumentalist. Hear him perform in the upper level luxury wing. A portion of the special event parking fees will go to benefit Halau Ke‘alaokamaile. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI FOODIE

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA‘AU – Fri. Nov 1. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY – Fri. Nov 1. Maui Brewing Co. and Luana partner so you can drink ale the old school way. Cask ale and firkin keg tapping, poured straight from the keg using good ‘ole gravity. Keg is let loose right at 4:30, don’t miss the reveal! Live music keeps the party going from 7pm to 10pm. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri, Tue, Wed. Get your vegi-licious, fresh, local farm-grown produce, and specialty products in the open-air market. Free. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Avenue, Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Nov 2. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Nov 2 & Sun. Nov 3. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Nov 2 & Wed. Nov 6. Get Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits and visit the local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. There’s Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus, beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Join this fun community event with free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Nov 3. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE W/RHYTHM SON’S – Sun. Nov 3. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music by Rhythm Son’s, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Nov 3. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Nov 6. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

ART SCENE

CALL FOR ARTISTS: 10TH ANNUAL MAUI OPEN STUDIOS EVENT 2020 – Sign Up Before November 1st. Now seeking artists to participate in the 2020 MOS event. Mauiopenstudios.com

ART & ACTIVISM: AN EXHIBITION ABOUT CHANGE – Last Day. Thu. Oct 31. Activists in Hawaiʻi today are working on many fronts – education, land use, sustainability, discrimination and equity, reclamation of sacred spaces and a refocusing of our relationship to our natural environment. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ROBERT GANN – Last Day. Thu. Oct 31. Robert Gann signature technique of “Floating Layers” captivates the eyes and the paintings actually feel different. See Robert’s works on display. 9am-5pm/daily. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

THE ART OF WEAVING – Thursdays. Learn about this essential part of Polynesian life and try your hand at weaving by the Whale Pavilion. 11:30am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.)

MALAMA WAO AKUA 2019 EXHIBIT – Daily, until Nov 8. The East Maui Watershed Partnership in collaboration with Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center brings you – a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lanaʻi, Moloka‘i, Kahoʻolawe). Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Mon-Sat, until Dec 28. 10am. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

‘THE FORGOTTEN WAR REVISITED’ EXHIBIT – Daily, until Fri. Dec 27. The Korean War Veterans Association, Maui No Ka Oi Chapter 282. Free. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Tue-Thu. Portraits: babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

SETH MCMAHON – Sat. Nov 2. Solo exhibition: a street graffiti edge to the visionary landscape. Enjoy the work before it’s shipped off to the mainland! 6pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W Kuiaha Rd., Ha‘iku); Treehouseartstudios.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat & Sun. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry and more! 9am-5pm/both days. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.)

ARIEL QUIROZ – Sun. Nov 3. Live painting Is the new wedding trend. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Nov 3. Educational fun and games for the youth, free hula lessons, eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina)

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Nov 3. The largest arts and crafts fair with over 50 vendors, featuring jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.)

SUNDAY DRAWING SESSIONS – Sun. Nov 3. Host figure/life drawing with a model for artists to work in a sun-lit gallery. By donation. 3pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W Kuiaha Rd., Ha‘iku); Treehouseartstudios.com

ALL ABOUT THE COCONUT – Wed. Nov 6. Gain unique insight into one of Hawai‘i’s major staples and experience a husking demonstration by the Whale Pavilion. 11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

THE 2019 ALOHA CLASSIC: ‘CAN KAI BE KING?’ – Until Sat. Nov 9. The most prestigious windsurfing event on Earth: The Aloha Classic returns with big wave innovator Kai Lenny. Ho‘okipa Beach Park, (Mile #9 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); Internationalwindsurfingtour.com/maui-aloha-classic-2019

2019 KA‘ANAPALI CLASSIC – COLLEGIATE INVITATIONAL – Thu. Oct 31-Sun. Nov 3. Golfers from 20 universities across America will compete in the sixth annual 54-hole, individual and team stroke-play tournament. Ka‘anapali Golf Courses, Royal Course, (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-3691; Kaanapaligolfcourses.com

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Oct 31. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OFFERING SPONSORED ADOPTION FEES – Thu. Oct 31. Due to a recent influx of cats, the Maui Humane Society announces that adoption fees on all adoptable cats six months and older are being sponsored. 11am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); [email protected]; 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

FREESTYLE FEELGOOD DANCE CLASS – Thu. Oct 31, Fri. Nov 1, Mon. Nov 4 & Tue. Nov 5, Wed. Nov 6. Relax your mind, reflect on your purpose, and connect to your higher self and your surroundings with freestyle dance, affirmation, and visualization. $25. Call for kama‘aina rates. 7:30am. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-990-8844; Farimajoya.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Oct 31 & Tue. Nov 5. QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Free. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MEDITATION DANCE CLASS – Thu. Oct 31, Fri. Nov 1, Mon. Nov 4, Tue. Nov 5 & Wed. Nov 6. Join in this fun and highly spiritual experience for emotional release, clarity and sense of well being. Relax your mind, reflect on your purpose and connect to your higher self with free style dance, affirmation, and visualization. $25. 7:30am. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Farimajoya.com

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

BASIC VIDEO STORYTELLING CLASS – Fridays and Tuesdays until Nov 26. Students will learn the fundamentals of digital video production in the field, from idea to finished edit, during the eight-session class. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

BEING WITH DYING – Open to all: the dying, their families, the grieving, caregivers, and all those who may die one day. 6:30pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-575-5220; Templeofpeacemaui.com

NEUROPATHY WORKSHOP: USING THE PRACTICES OF QI GONG AND TAIJI – This class is a collaborative effort between the Pacific Cancer Foundation and the University of Hawai‘i, Maui College. The class uses the gentle movements of Qi Gong and Taiji to release stress and maintain strength and energy while undergoing cancer treatment. 9am. University of Hawaii, Maui College, (310 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Laulima 105); Pacificcancerfoundation.org

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – A remarkable coastal area rich in Hawaiian history and bird watching. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN – PELT Women’s Collective is hosting their first live event. This is a high-energy, interactive workshop where participants will gain tangible tools that help build self-confidence and friendship with other self-identifying women on Maui. Program facilitated by Florabeth Coble, music sets provided by Mana‘o DJ Krysti Kicks, dinner crafted by celebrity chef Kristin Michaels. Ticket: $55 before Oct 1 and $65 after. 4pm. Makawao Union Church’s Community Hall, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); [email protected]; Peltcollective.com

BEACH CLEANUP – All are invited to participate in a Beach Clean-up. Meet at the beachfront, Pool Hale. Cleaning supplies and light snacks/beverages will be provided to all volunteers. Let’s keep our island clean! 8am. The Whaler on Ka’anapali Beach, (2481 Ka‘anapali Pkwy)

CHESS TOURNAMENT FOR TEENS AND KIDS! – Chess tournament for teens and kids 18 and under. General rules is touch move, 10min. clock, win by checkmate or if opponent runs out of time. Prizes will be awarded to the top 2 players: 2nd place is travel chess set, 1st place will be a chess clock. Taking 16 players. Call and register your spot. 9am. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097

DAY OF HOPE 10K RUN & 5K RUN/WALK – Celebrating 30 years of hope. The day’s events start with a scenic 10K Run and 5K Run/Walk, followed by a continental breakfast on the Ocean Front Lawn. Master of Ceremonies, Howard “Dash” Dashefsky, will preside over the morning’s events, including the presentation of prizes and stylists from the Resort’s salon will be cutting off ponytails for “Wigs for Kids” while kids enjoy the Keiki Dash on Wailea Beach. The day will conclude with a traditional Hawaiian canoe ceremony. $60. All proceeds from the community event benefit Pacific Cancer Foundation, Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children, and American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge. 6:30am. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); Dayofhopemaui.com

POLANUI HIU REEF RESTORATION – Na Papalimu O Pi‘ilani, the reef off Maui’s Lahaina coastline at Polanui, was once known for its abundance of fish and edible limu (algae). Now showing signs of significant human impact associated with overharvesting, recreational use, sediment, and poor water quality. Help restoration efforts. 9am. Polanui Hiu HQ, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

RITA CHURCH’S ANNUAL FALL SALE – The 9th annual St. Rita Church Fall Sale will feature a huge rummage sale, fresh produce, plants, crafts, jams, jellies and scrumptious breads baked by the St. Rita bakers. Kalua pork plate, Gandule rice and Portuguese soup are on the food venue. 7am. St. Rita Church, (655 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-575-2601

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER AT HALEAKALA W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Free. 7:30am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI VALLEY W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Malama Honokowai and visit the hidden valley. Among Hawaiian archaeological sites, you’ll learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. Free 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train,” Lahaina); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

GRANDCARES FALL 2019 CLASSES – Saturdays Until Nov 2. For grandparents raising grandkids. Kids classes are based on 4-H activities and designed to help self-confidence and leadership skills with fun activities. Classes for grandparents discuss the topics of stress management, dealing with difficult emotions, and connecting to local resources. Program includes free breakfast and a bagged lunch. Email to register. 9:30am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-269-7396; [email protected]gmail.com

Sunday, November 3

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE -Sun. Nov 3. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Bring your ‘ohana to Center Court for a cultural Sunday celebration, featuring a hula show, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E. 1-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Find out who’s Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GAME NIGHT! – Hosted by Jon Ternity. 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

HISTORICAL WALKING TOUR OF MAKAWAO TOWN – Want to learn more about the history of Makawao? The Makawao History Museum will be having walking tours of Makawao Town with a guide and brochure/map. Residents and visitors are invited, families welcome! Suggested donation of $5 will help ensure the continued preservation of the history of Makawao and Upcountry. $5. 10am. Makawao History Museum, (3643 Baldwin Ave.); 808-572-2482; [email protected]

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

GAME NIGHT – Liven’ up your potentially mellow Monday night and have some good old fashion fun with adult Jenga, giant Connect Four, Uno, and more. Late night specials. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

NATIONAL VETERANS WEEK – One day celebration in Maui, for the nation’s National Veteran Small Business Week (Nov. 4- 8). This is the third time that NVSBW happened on Maui. The daylong event of business education features guest veterans of Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy as well as Maui Business Brainstormers staff. 9am-4pm. Mauibusinessbrainstormers.com

PHONE SMARTS FOR THE 50+ – Akaku Maui Community Media and AARP Hawai‘i are partnering to offer basic literacy training on cell phones for residents 50+. Learn the basics about how to use your Android or iPhone so that you can connect to the people and activities you care about. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); Akaumaui.org

VOLUNTEER W/ HOALOHA ‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. 7:30am. (South Maui Locations); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

AQUARI-OM – Yoga is an ancient practice renowned for its benefits to physical and mental health. Take your practice to a completely new level of peace during a unique yoga class at Maui Ocean Center’s Open Ocean exhibit, complete with sharks, stingrays, and huge ulua! $20. 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd.); Mauioceancenter.com/product/aquari-om

BINGO! – Beer, food and BINGO! Have fun with friends at the brew pub. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Prizes awarded for the top teams at the end of the night. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE NURSERY ACTIVITY – The Friends of Haleakala National Park is offering a one-day service activity at the park’s plant nursery in the summit district. Volunteers will help with various jobs involving caring for the rare, endemic plants being propagated. Those interested call Mary at 808-572-1584 for a reservation and carpool arrangement from Pukalani. 8am-12:pm. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); Fhnp.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – It’s free to play & win – 2 rounds of 5 games with gift cards & other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games – If there happens to be a tie, there will be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize – Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food & drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Free. 8:45am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd, Kula); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

TOUCHDOWN IT’S FOOTBALL

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

DOLLIE’S PUB & CAFE – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (4310 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Kahana); 808-669-0266; Dolliespizzakahana.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

LAHAINA SPORTS BAR – Thursday Night Football; Sun, NFL – Football Sunday; Mon, Monday Night Football (843 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Mauisportsbar.com.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Saturday College Games; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com.

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Joe Cano 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Thu, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm; Fri, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Sun, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Levi Poasa 2-5pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 6:30-9:30pm; Wed, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Thunder n Lightnin’ 2-5pm; Wed, Thunder n Lightnin’ 7-10pm.

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali ́i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali ́i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm.

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com. Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Mon, Christine, Brian, and Andrea 7-10pm; Tue, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Shawn & Summer 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

MERRIMAN’S KAPALUA – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com. Thu, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Fri, Peter D 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tempora 3-5pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 9:30am-1pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-8:30pm; Tue, The Benoits 5-8:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-7pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 1-3pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Fri, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Sat, Ben DeLeon 7-9pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sat, Kaleo Phillips 4-7pm; Sun, Brian and Dennis 4-7pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh and Piilani 1-3pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 4-7pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Tue, Kaleo Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 1-3pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB AT ASTON KA‘ANAPALI SHORES – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-667-2211; Astonkaanapalishoresresort.com. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, Von Linne Express Band 4pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 6:30-9:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6690; Montagekapalua.com. Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm.

THE WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS – (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com. Thu, Mauka Makai Live Music 4-8pm; Fri, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sat, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sun, Mauka Makai Live Music 11am-1pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

GIG’S PLACE – (330 Ohukai Rd. Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplaceaui.com. Mon, Fast Freddy’s Blues House Party & Show 7-9pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl, Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com. Thu, Annie & the Orfinz 8-10pm; Thu, KAHALLOWEEN 8-10pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Aaron Booth 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Dane Patao Jr. 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-7pm; Fri, Koa Lopes 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Sat, An Den 4-7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Kaena Music 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 4-7pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm.

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Randallrospond.com. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Fri, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Sat, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Chad Kaya 5-8pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC – (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com. Thu, Kika Kila with Gerry Valdriz and Friends 11am-12:30pm.

MAUI MALL – (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); ; Mauimall.com. Mon, Kanikapila Mondays 1-3pm.

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CASANOVA ITALIAN RESTAURANT – (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com. Wed, Casanova’s Famous Ladies Night 2.0 10pm.

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com. Sun, Soulful Sunday with Nara and Friends 6-8pm.