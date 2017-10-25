MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | October 26th-November 1st, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

JOHN KADLECIK – Thu. Oct 26. Mana’o Radio and Chuck Deleonaris present John Kadlecik for his fall Hawaii tour. Joining him will Troll Garcia. A portion of each ticket purchased will be donated to Mana’o Radio. $30. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY’S ‘HALLOWEEN KICK-OFF PARTY’ – Fri. Oct 27. Keiki with have fun at the Halloween Kick-Off Party with a Rainbow Chameleon Art Party, face painting, balloon twisting, mechanical bull riding, human bowling balls, hula hooping, The Maui Spider Jump, bubbles and crafts. See Stilt Walker Jolie Strickland, the Lokelani School Band, Taiko Drums, Neto and Barbara’s Hot Salsa Band, The Drivers and Uptown Dance Troupe with “Thriller.” Check out the many food booths and trucks, and over 50 arts and crafts vendors, and plenty of great local shopping. Free. 6:00pm. Kihei Town Party, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

‘OLD SCHOOL FRIDAYS’ – Fri. Oct 27. Next Level Productions and DaJam 98.3 will rock the hottest old school party on Maui. The evening will feature music from the 80s and 90s. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CHALA – Fri. Oct 27. Presented by Q103, see Chala and special guests Valley of The Kings with David Electric and Stephen Bradley of Steel Pulse. 21+. $10 – $15. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI COMIC CON 2017 – Sat. Oct 28 – Sun. Oct 29. Maui Comic Books and Collectibles presents “Tales from the Maui Comic Con.” This two day event will featuring Stan Sakai, Mark Texeira, Joe Rubinstein, Brian Kohne, Adi Ell-Ad, and RoboBabe: Gaylin Gorg and more. 8:00am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu; Mauicomiccon.com

ST. ANTHONY’S STRENGTH IN UNITY GALA – Sat. Oct 28. The gala will recognize St. Anthony’s 2017 Alumni Hall of Fame and Guardian Angel honorees. Guests will enjoy silent and live Auction, a performance by the St. Anthony Golden Royals Jazz Orchestra, dinner entertainment by Nevah Too Late and camaraderie amongst alumni, supporters and community stakeholders. Proceeds will help to raise needed funds for student tuition assistance. $130. 5:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com; Sasmaui.org

DEAD ROCK STAR PARTY – Sat. Oct 28. The Wisdom Center for Autism is moving to a new location, together with Schauss Glassblowing in the Haiku Marketplace. They will be having a party benefit to help them in their move, and to help all of the special needs kids and families of North Shore Maui. Join them to celebrate all of the great creative artists that live on. 6:00pm. the CORE, (810 Haiku Rd., Haiku); Wisdomcenterforautism.org

PIANIST, STEPHEN HOUGH – Sun. Oct 29. Stephen Hough has not only distinguished himself as a masterful and insightful concert pianist, but also as a writer and composer. Hough will perform the works of Debussy timed with the centennial of the composer’s death in 1918 and will include works by Chopin, and Beethoven. $12 – $65. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

5TH ANNUAL TOUCHDOWN FOR TATAS – Mon. Oct 30. Enjoy Monday night football in Kahana. This is a charity event benefiting Pacific Cancer Foundation. Dress in pink for the occasion and help to support and raise funds for breast cancer awareness, along with sporting your favorite football gear. There will be prizes at each quarter end and donations for each touchdown. 2:30pm. The Beach House Bar and Grill at Sands of Kahana, (4299 Lower Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-5000; Beachhousekahana.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

SEUSSICAL JR. – Sat. Oct 28 & Sun. Oct 29. The Maui OnStage Youth Theater program presents Seussical Jr. The colorful characters will transport you from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Performances are on Saturday at 11am and Sunday at 1pm. $5 – $10. 11:00am. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Oct 28. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Oct 31. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Oct 31. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Nov 1. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

OKTOBURGERFEST – Until – Tue. Oct 31. Try Cool Cats October burger of the month the Oktoburgerfest. Signature beef patty marinated in Newcastle beer and Worcestershire sauce, stuffed with onion and bacon on a fresh onion bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and Pepper Jack cheese, topped off with crispy fried onion straws and spicy avocado ranch. Try it with their LifeFoods Veggie patty. 10:30am. Cool Cat Cafe, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

GERMAN OKTOBERFEST – Fri. Oct 27. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat Oktoberfest buffet with a live Oompah Band, The Dorfmusikante. Get 10 percent off if dressed in German attire. $42. 5:00pm. Brigit and Bernard’s Garden Cafe, (335 Hoohana St., Kahului); 808-877-6000.

KAPALUA RESTAURANT WEEK – Until – Sun. Oct 29. Eat out in Kapalua while supporting the Maui Food Bank’s Aloha Backpack Buddies program. Restaurants will offer either a prix fixe two-course or three-course menu, or a special menu item. Participating restaurants include: the Montage Kapalua Bay Resorts, Cane and Canoe Restaurant and Hana Hou Bar; the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Resorts, Banyan Tree Restaurant and the Burger Shack Kapalua; The Plantation House; Pineapple Grill, Taverna and The Wine Palette. For every restaurant week item sold a donation of $1 will go to support the Aloha Backpack Buddies program. Go online for menu offering, pricing and to make a reservation. 8:00am. Kapalua Restaurant Week; Kapaluarestaurantweek.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Oct 26. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Oct 26. Offered daily, guest can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course sunset menu in the resorts Banyan Tree Restaurant. Cost is $65 and wine pairngs are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Oct 26. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

MAUI PITBULL RESCUE CHARITY EVENT – Fri. Oct 27. Maui Pitbull Rescue (MPR) is a no-kill, non profit shelter with a mission to rescue, rehabilitate and find forever homes for unwanted, abused, and neglected pit bulls. Help MBC donate half their house beer profits to support MPR. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Oct 27. Experience cocktails inspired by stars and classic films of the silver screen! Mixologists stir up movie magic following with live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CHAYOTE SQUASH COOKING WORKSHOP – Sat. Oct 28. Participants will tour the garden’s chayote squash field, discuss growing and using chayote squash, sample recipes, and have the opportunity take home a squash and view the garden’s cookbook. No cost if attended the National Make a Difference Day Volunteer Garden Event prior to workshop. Call to register or get more information. $10. 2:00pm. Haliimaile Community Garden, (Aoiki St., Haliimaile); 415-480-4769; haliimailegarden.com

21ST ANNUAL NOBLE CHEF GALA – Sat. Oct 28. Maui’s top celebrity chefs will present appetizers at the cocktail reception created and prepared by a chef-student team followed by a sit-down, coursed dinner. Handcrafted cocktails featuring local island producers Maui Winery, Hawaii Sea Spirits and Hali’imaile Distillery will be created by master mixologists, and a selection of fine wines will be available during the reception and paired with the dinner course. The evening wraps up with a surprise dessert finale and a special pastry art presentation. 5:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Oct 28. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by, multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

FOOTBALL SUNDAY FUN DAY – Sun. Oct 29. Cheer on your favorite team while enjoying a special football Sunday menu and full bar. Menu highlights include Football Fried Rice, Corned Beer Hash Loco Moco and the Hail Mary cocktail. Kama’aina will get 20 percent off on food with valid Hawaii ID. 7:00am. Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Oct 29. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Oct 29. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Mon. Oct 30. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Oct 31. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

JAPANESE TEA CEREMONY – Wed. Nov 1. Please join a Japanese Tea Ceremony – Chanoyu – demonstration to celebrate the dedication of the Roselani Place Japanese Tea Ceremony Display. Enjoy a traditional cup of tea and refreshments while being entertained by music played on the Koto, a traditional Japanese stringed musical instrument. Followed by a discussion of the history of the Japanese Tea Ceremony in Japanese History and Culture. Free. 2:00pm. Roselani Place, (88 S Papa Ave., Kahului); 808-871-7720; Roselaniplace.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Nov 1. The Hawaiian Luau buffet and Huaka’i ‘Journey through Polynesia’ show includes a lei greeting, traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and complimentary Mai Tai and Juice. There will be beautiful Hula performances and music and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Nov 1. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet. 21+. $5. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

MALAMA WAO AKUA: A NATIVE SPECIES EXHIBITION – Until – Tue. Nov 7. Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) is a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lanai, Molokai, Kaho‘olawe). In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, artists were asked to explored watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species through art in a meaningful way. Free. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

EXHIBIT: HE MAKANA – Until – Sat. Dec 23. The exhibition is from the collection of Gertrude Mary Joan Damon Haig, and offers a nostalgic look back into the history of old Hawaii. He Makana, meaning “a gift,” is a distinguished collection of paintings, prints, and traditional art forms of Hawaii from the 1930s- 1970s. See “Traditional Arts of Hawaii” like ancient ko‘u calabashes, ahu ‘ula cape, Ni‘ihau shell leis and a Hawaiian flag quilt circa 1898. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ART FROM DOODLES AND AMERICAN ICONS EXHIBIT – Until – Wed. Nov 29. The ‘Art from Doodles’ is an unique and exciting exhibit featuring 2- and 3-D artwork. See framed doodles on cocktail napkins, the back of the phone bill, envelopes, scraps of paper and more. The ‘American Icons’ exhibit is the first time showing of a collection of original photographic prints from the 1950’s–1970’s, shot by professional photojournalist Carl W. Rozycki. 10:30am. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Oct 26. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Oct 26. The collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments go under review by the Trump Administration. 9am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

LANI LACE LINGERIE TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Oct 26 – Fri. Oct 27. This two day event will feature one of a kind pieces using quality locally sourced lace in the resorts Spa lobby. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

LUANA KAMA – Fri. Oct 27. Luana Kama enjoys painting with watercolor and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, her favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. Stop by the gallery and see her paint. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Oct 27. The cafe is bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists.:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd.); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Oct 27. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

ALOHA NECTAR MAUI – Mon. Oct 30 – Tue. Oct 31. Handcrafted and constructed with seashells, semiprecious stones, exclusive kekai sea glass and Tahitian pearls, Aloha Nectar’s inspiration is drawn from the tropical flowers and the blues and greens of the ocean here on the islands. 9am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

ARTwalk – Wed. Nov 1. This is an opportunity to meet fellow art lovers, visitors, residents, artist and experience the creativity of some of Hawaii and the world’s finest artists. Galleries include: Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, Ki’i Galleries, Lahaina Galleries, National Geographic/Fine Art Galleries, and Tasini Tiki Gallery. Free. 6:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

FAUSTWORK MASK THEATRE: THE MASK MESSENGER – Thu. Nov 2. Masks are usually thought of as something that hide and conceal. For Faustwork Mask Theatre founder Rob Faust, the opposite is true: masks are magical objects that have the power to transform. He creates characters based on explorations in the Art of the Mask, perfectly matched with precise body movements to create vignettes that delight audiences of all ages with a unique synthesis of theatre, physical comedy, music, dance, and poetry. $28. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HULA KI’I: PERFORMANCE AND DISCUSSION – Sat. Nov 4. Hula Ki’i can be manifested in different ways. Dancers may form the Ki’i with their own bodies or they dance with or manipulate puppets made of natural materials like wood, coconuts, stones, shells, nuts, greens, kapa, fibers and feathers. Featured ki’i practitioners participating in the event include Kaponoai Molitau, Aulii Mitchell and Mauliola Cook. $19. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALAN CLEMENTS IN UNCENSORED: SPIRITUALITY INCORRECT – Sat. Nov 11. Boston born Alan Clements, is an author, activist, political and spiritual satirist. He’ll perform his one person show in the McCoy Studio Theater. $31 – $41. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINE MIDNIGHT TERROR TOUR – Sun. Nov 12. Black Tiger Sex Machine are a trio of electronic music producers from Montreal, Canada. Known for their heavy electro and bass sound, they perform a unique show in which they combine tracks, loops, drums, samples and synths into an intense barrage of sounds and beats. Also, they’ll be wearing their iconic Tiger Helmets. $25 pre-sale tickets available at Eventbrite or $40 at-the-door. 9:00pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com

ABE LAGRIMAS TRIO – Thu. Nov 16. Na Hoku Hanohano winner Abe LaGrimas, Jr. is a versatile multi-instrumentalist. Most well-known as a drummer, Abe is proficient on vibraphone and ‘ukulele. Joining him in the McCoy Studio Theater are Noel Okimoto on drums and Dean Taba on bass. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SONGBIRDS OF HAWAII – Fri. Nov 17. Welcome three lovely, distinctly recognizable voices, all rich in Hawaiian musical tradition, numerous Na Hoku Hanohano awards, for one night only in the intimate McCoy Studio Theater. Join Darlene Ahuna, Ku’uipo Kumukahi, and Mihana Souza as they share their fun-filled stories and exquisite skills for the Songbirds of Hawaii show. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Thu. Oct 26 – Sat. Nov 11. Enthusiastic and fit hikers are sought for a service trip with the Friends of Haleakala National Park (Haleakala Crater on Veterans Day weekend, November 11-13). Volunteers will stay at Holua Cabin Saturday and Sunday nights and perform tasks related to native species protection. They will hike out Monday up the Switchback Trail.Learn more and register online, then contact the trip leader listed on the website. Free – $2. 7:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Oct 26. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FOSTER S.O.S. – Thu. Oct 26. The Maui Humane Society is seeking immediate short-term foster homes for dogs due to crowded conditions at the organization’s kennel. The Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster home to a shelter dog. Visit the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm. 11:00am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

LEGISLATIVE FORUM FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES – Thu. Oct 26. The 21st Annual Legislative Forum for People with Disabilities will be held with the theme “Community Inclusion.” Local state and county lawmakers will be on hand to answer questions and speak to their constituents. This year politicians and community members will join on teams to play a game of “Ohana Feud,” matching wits and knowledge to answer questions about multifaceted issues facing members of the community. Free. 4:30pm. Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, (395 Waena St., Wailuku); mauicounty.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Velma-McWayne-Santos-Community-Center-149

HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT SERIES – Thu. Oct 26. For this edition, see Hawaiian master 12-string guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, Mike Kaawa. As one of Hawaii’s most highly regarded musicians, Kaawa is a regular performer at Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festivals and popular venues around Hawaii. Hear his robust sound and vocal expression that comes straight from the heart. Limited seating is provided; mats and low beach chairs are welcome. 6:00pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Oct 26. Want to learn hula? Drop by the mall’s center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Oct 26. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Oct 27. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

‘CHASING CORAL’ FILM SCREENING – Fri. Oct 27. Enjoy a free showing of Chasing Coral on the new 20 foot screen. Sponsored by the Oceanology Whale Center of Hawaii, the screening will be followed by a discussion, and a question and answer panel hosted by local coral reef researchers. Free. 6:00pm. Whalers Village Kaanapali, (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-661-4567; whalersvillage.com

MAPA DANCE PERFORMANCE – Fri. Oct 27. Enjoy a night of live entertainment with Maui Academy of Performing Arts and its dance performance groups and hip hop crews for lively student dance performances on the Mall’s center stage. Free. 6:30pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

MAUI WAENA BAZAAR AND RUMMAGE SALE – Sat. Oct 28. The annual sale will have lots of useful items at great prices like clothes, toys, household goods, etc. There will be a silent auction, crafts food and more. Funds raised will got towards the schools STEMworks program, which helps nurtures the development of skills in media, robotics, and agriculture during after school hours. 7:00am. Maui Waena Intermediate School, (795 Onehee Ave, Kahului); 808-873-3070; mauiwaena.com

2017 RIDGE TO REEF RENDEZVOUS – Sat. Oct 28. Fun for all ages, the event will begin with a catch and release keiki fishing tournament (check-in 8am). Tour the first-ever “haunted reef,” just in time for Halloween and enter the scavenger hunt. Engaged in conversation with local conservation groups under the Ridge to Reef hui tent with volunteer information, hands-on interactive displays, demonstrations, and giveaways. There will be music by Captain Billie Bones, and lunch will be provided first-come, first-serve by the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, CJ’s Deli and Diner, and Maui Grill Kaanapali. Free. 9:00am. Kahekili Beach Park, (65 Kai Ala Dr, Lahaina); .

LAHAINALUNA MUSIC DEPARTMENT’S SILENT AUCTION – Sat. Oct 28. There will be live entertainment featuring Merv Oana and the LHS Marching Band, the Majorettes with Color Guards and a Keiki Hula Show. Their latest fundraiser, Molokai Bread original, will be available for pickup during the event. Free. 10:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

NATIONAL TAKE-BACK INITIATIVE: TURN IN YOUR UNUSED AND/OR EXPIRED MEDICATIONS – Sat. Oct 28. The Department of the Attorney General is once again partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and State Narcotics Enforcement Division, Department of Public Safety to coordinate a prescription drug take-back event. Anyone with expired or unused prescription medications is encouraged to bring their medications for safe, anonymous disposal. 10:00am. Maui Police Department, (55 Mahalani St., Wailuku).

NATIONAL MAKE A DIFFERENCE DAY – Sat. Oct 28. Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are invited for a one day project to till, mend, fertilize and replant the Goodwill Gardens. Following volunteers can stay for the garden’s cooking workshop, where you will tour the garden’s chayote squash field, discuss growing and using chayote squash, sample recipes, and have the opportunity take home a squash and view the garden’s cookbook. Lunch and snacks provided. 11:00am. Haliimaile Community Garden, (Aoiki St., Haliimaile); 415-480-4769; haliimailegarden.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Oct 28. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Oct 28. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KARAOKE STAR SATURDAYS – Sat. Oct 28. Grab your friends or go solo for QKC’s Karaoke Night with Karaoke Jockey Dean Sakurai of Star Tracks Karaoke Maui. There’ll be thousands of songs to choose from and KJ Dean is available to help you select just the right tune. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Oct 28. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. Rather than depending on outside inputs which have a carbon footprint and often carry toxic components such as heavy metals and antibiotics, they strive to grow needed amendments right here on their land. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29

GIRLS IN THE LINE UP: GIRLS BEACH DAY – Sun. Oct 29. All kids 8-18 who identify as female are invited for fun day at the beach with water games and sports. Learn SUP, canoe, windsurf and swim skills. Start with a little breakfast, a fun beach workout and then get in the water for more fun. After, all will help clean the beach together. Free. 8:00am. Hawaiian Canoe Club, (Kahului Harbor, Kahului); 808-893-2124; Hawaiiancanoeclub.org

HUI! LANAKILA – Sun. Oct 29. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Hui! Lanakila on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Oct 29. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Oct 29. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30

MAUI CONSERVATION AWARENESS TRAINING – Mon. Oct 30. Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness Training’s (MMCAT) goal is to educate tour operators and guides about native ecosystems and species found in Hawaii and the projects that are helping conserve it. See presentations about conservation and our natural environment given by representatives from the Maui Invasive Species Committee, East Maui Watershed Partnership, and Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project. Free. 9:00am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Route 31, N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); Mauimauka.org

GIRLS IN THE LINE UP: TRAINING DAYS – Mon. Oct 30. Join a fun workout with yoga, strength, balance and more. Learn about things like leadership, goals, community and how to get what you want out of life. Meet girls from all over Maui and have fun with awesome adult mentors. Open to all persons who identifies as female. Classes are Mondays for Jr High School (6-8th grade) and Wednesdays for High School (9-12th grade). Cost is $5 per class. $5. 3:30pm. The Office Maui, (250 Alamaha St., Kahului); TheOfficeMaui.com

EXPANDING HOMELESS SERVICES IN KIHEI – COMMUNITY MEETING II – Mon. Oct 30. The public is invited to attend a follow-up discussion on ideas from the initial Sept. 16 public meeting on homelessness in South Maui. An update will be given on the funding agreement which provides approximately $1.5 million to address affordable housing, homelessness and transitional housing. The discussion will be facilitated by the office of Council-member Kelly King, and input will be sought from the community and stakeholders regarding expansion of services for the homeless in Kihei. Pupus and light beverages will be provided. 5:30pm. Kihei Community Center, (303 E. Lipoa St., Kihei); mauicounty.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/155

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Oct 31. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

2017 NATIONAL VETERANS SMALL BUSINESS WEEK – Wed. Nov 1. Open to all veterans and non-veterans. The guest keynote speaker will be Raymond Jardine Jr, Former Colonel of the Army and current Chairman and CEO of Native Hawaiian Veterans, LLC. Jardine, will inspire you with battle-tested insights applicable to your off-duty journey. Complimentary pupus included. RSVP online is required. Once register then you will be given the location. 11:00am. Maui Business Brainstormers; Meetup.com/MauiBusinessBrainstormers

FAMILY PAU HANA MAUI – Wed. Nov 1. You and your keiki will sing, dance, and play, or sit back and relax at this one-of-a-kind evening out for the whole family. Bring a chair, blanket and a warm sweater! There will be food trucks on site. All ages welcome. 5:00pm. Carden Academy of Maui, (55 Makaena Pl., Makawao); cardenmaui.org

MAUI NUI MARINE RESOURCE COUNCIL MONTHY MEETING – Wed. Nov 1. The meeting will include a presentation on quantitative water studies examining the relationship between Maui Ocean Center’s flow-through sea water system and Ma’alaea Harbor water quality. The results will be presented by Tapani Vuori, Maui Ocean Center General Manager; Aviad Cahana, Maui Ocean Center Environmental Director; and Robin S. Knox, Maui Ocean Center Regulatory Expert Consultant and Co-founder of Water Quality Consulting, Inc. The meeting will also feature updates on Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s expanded water quality testing efforts in South Maui and the progress of a proposed County bill to ban the sale of personal care products with oxybenzone and octinoxate. Refreshments will be served. Attendees are invited to bring a snack or drink to share at the refreshment table. 5:00pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org; Mauireefs.org

SCIENCE NIGHT – Every Wednesday. Enjoy a cold brew on the West Side, and an enjoy a feature presentation and talk story about science and local issues. 21+. Free. 6:30pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-1:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove and Steven Monroe 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Ryan Incerpi 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly Covington Duo 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Lahaina Town – Tue, Luna Overdrive 6-8:30pm; (Lahaina); .

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Josh Kahula and Dave Wood 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Fri, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kono’s on the Green – Sun, Live Music 5-8pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Wed, Damien Awai 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Wed, Kanoa 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

The Shops at Wailea – Wed, Jazz at The Shops 5:30-7:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Steel Horse Saloon – Fri, Damien Awai 9pm-12am; (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-245-2206.

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com