MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | October 25th-31st, 2018

MAUI COMIC CON 2018 – Fri. Oct 26 – Sun. Oct 28. Maui Comic Con is a comic convention that showcases local talent as well as some of the biggest names in the comic industry! Packed with local businesses, comic shops, and food, this year special guests include: Trina Robbins (Wonder Woman, Wimmin’s Comix, Vampirella), Steve Leialoha (Doctor Strange, Howard the Duck, New Mutants, Fables), Steve Lavigne (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mirage Publishing), Bob Camp (Ren and Stimpy, Thundercats, Mighty Magi-swords), the creator of Venom, legendary Marvel comics writer David Michelinie, and local artists and Hawaiian Comic Book Alliance members. There’ll also be the official ‘Night Darling Cosplay’ competition. Free. 9:30am-6pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu; Mauicomiccon.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Oct 26. Come to the south shore for K4F and enjoy live entertainment, a keiki zone, local merchants, food booths, trucks and eateries. Free. 6:00pm. Kihei Town Party, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR – Fri. Oct 26. Musical genres from folk, pop, gospel, jazz – and upbeat storytelling and ballads to full orchestra performances, Livingston Taylor well-crafted, introspective, and original songs have earned him listeners worldwide. A natural performer playing both guitar and piano, hear hits, like “I Will Be In Love with You” and “I’ll Come Running”. $45 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE ESSENCE OF FADO – Fri. Oct 26. Journey to the world of Portuguese fado with Ramana Vieira. From whispering, haunting ballads of fado, to American classics and jazzy blues, Ramana’s versatile songs are light-hearted and engaging. She’ll be joined by a masterful ensemble including Jeff Furtado and Maui’s own Andrea Walls, and Danny M. 7:30pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

THE GOODS – Fri. Oct 26. It’s going down with Maui favorite DJs: Jay.P, Boomshot, Joralien and Carone. Roll thru and vibe out to some R&B, Hip Hop, Funk and Future Beats. 21+. Doors open at 9pm. $10. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

GRAND OPENING – Fri. Oct 26. Maui’s brand new night club Tante’s Late Night opens in Ma‘alaea! See DJ Big Mike and special guests live in da video mix. This party is gonna rage! For complimentary table reservations call/text 808-205-0350. 21+. Free. 10:00pm. Tante’s Fish Market, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-868-2148; Tantesfishmarket.com

PONO PRIMITIVE FRIDAY: PUNANI MANA TAKEOVER – Fri. Oct 26. Giving it all up to the power of the Goddesses, get ready to hit it full throttle with Sarine Inna Dream, Sarah Love and Brandi aka BASSNYMPH. Party with a purpose, and witness the weaving of these Maui songstresses. A portion proceeds go towards Women Helping Women and their mission. 21+. $10. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

SURFRIDER MAUI’S OCEAN GUARDIAN AWARDS GALA – Sat. Oct 27. The Surfrider Foundation’s Maui Chapter will honor leaders in environmental protection, celebrate their volunteers and supporters, and the year’s accomplishments at the 3rd annual ‘Ocean Guardian Awards Gala.’ The evening will feature live music from Tavana, delectable food and libations, a premier silent auction, and the awards program. Cultural ambassador Kainoa Horcajo will serve as emcee for the night. Purchase tickets online. Maui.surfrider.org/ocean-guardians. $95. 6:00pm. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com

KOOL KEITH – Sat. Oct 27. Dr. Octagon himself, the man Kool Keith, is coming to hit the stage in Wailea. This is a must see event for all of you seasoned hip-hop heads out there. Brought to you by Jahsun and Hi-Grade Productions, a limited amount of presale tickets starting at $20 is available for purchase on Eventbrite.com. 21+. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

FULL MOON SILENT RAVE – Sat. Oct 27. Party in the open-air courtyard under the Full Moon with live DJs as they drop the beats. Headsets are required to hear the music and you can choose the channel you want to groove to. $5. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

THE HIGH COUNCIL – Sat. Oct 27. Live from Seattle Washington, ‘The High Council’ kicks it Maui style bringing that reggae, rock and psychedelia beats. 21+. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

THE ESSENCE OF FADO – Sun. Oct 28. Back by popular demand, Fadista Ramana Vieira returns to Maui presenting her own authentic spin on traditional Portuguese music or “Fado.” Romantic, passion-filled, and even haunting ballads, Ramana will be accompanied by musicians Jeff Furtado on guitar, Andrea Walls on violin, and Danny M. on bass. Enjoy a captivating rendition of American classics and jazzy blues. $15. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

PRISM GAY NIGHT – Sun. Oct 28. Come experience a sickening fun house party with special guest, Keara Lamour DeCastle. The night will be full of house and EDM music! DJ Sets From Kurt and Tiare La Rage. 21+. $5-$10. 7:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY – Sun. Oct 28. Returning to Maui, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony from scored top 40 hits with rap classics like “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” “Foe Tha Love of $,” “1st of Tha Month,” and “Tha Crossroads.” Here’s a chance to hear their unique brand of street rap melded with lush R&B harmonies. Reserved seats: $39.50-$59.50; Standing only: $69.50 (includes access to the Pit/Dance Floor; VIP: $125 (includes Premium reserved seat, access to the Orchestra Pit/Dance Floor and a Meet and Greet with the Artists. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KOOL KEITH – Sun. Oct 28. Hip-hop icon Kool Keith Aka Dr Octagon is coming to Lahaina for his first time! Brought to you by Jahsun and Hi-Grade Productions, they will be joined by special guest Power of Power. 21+. Limited amount of Early Bird tickets are being released for $20 available on Eventbrite.com. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

HONK! JR. – Until – Sun. Oct 28. Maui OnStage’s Youth Theater Program is presenting the classic fable, The Ugly Duckling. Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out being different is not a bad thing to be. Showtimes are Saturday at 11am and Sunday at 1pm. $6 – $10. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

ONSTAGE DANCE COMPANY AUDITIONS! – Thu. Oct 25 – Mon. Nov 5. Auditions for the first ever OnStage Dance Company will take place on Nov 5, 2018. Six local choreographers are looking to cast dancers in their pieces ranging from tap, to jazz, to lyrical/contemporary and more. The inaugural performances will be part of the 2019 Maui Fringe Festival in January. Preparation is not needed, just be ready to dance and have fun. Wear appropriate shoes and dance attire. Must be at least 15 years old to audition. To reserve your spot, call or email Dejah Padon, [email protected] 6:00pm. Maui OFFStage Studio, (811 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-244-8680; Mauionstage.com

OPEN MIC – Thu. Oct 25. Musicians, poets, community announcements and more, welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5, put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5 to watch. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Haiku Road, Unit 244, Haiku); 808-633-4820; Coworkmaui.com

A DANCE THEATER WORK – SOIL BY MICHAEL SAKAMOTO – Thu. Oct 25. “Soil” is an intercultural dance theater project exploring crisis in three Southeast Asian cultures and their historical relationship with America. Directed, co-written, and co-choreographed by Michael Sakamoto, a lush music score by Japanese koto and guitar duo, lmanishi Reiko and lsohata Shinichi. $35-$45; and half-price for 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LIVE ORGAN CONCERT – Fri. Oct 26. Maui’s largest digital church organ will be featured in a free concert. Performing on the Allen Organ will be Rick Mazurowski, organist and choir director at Hilo’s Church of the Holy Apostles and featured organist at Hilo’s Historic Palace Theatre. The program will include favorites of Bach, Mozart, Gounod and original compositions by Mazurowski. Also on the program will be trumpeter Cody Sarmiento performing the David Johnson “Trumpet Tune in D” accompanied by Mazurowski on the organ. Free. 7:00pm. St. Anthony Church, (1627 B Mill St., Wailuku); Churchorganshawaii.com.

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Oct 27. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician will treat you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Oct 30. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OKTOBERFEST – Until Sun. Oct 28. Celebrate their 20 year anniversary with an Oktoberfest menu every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of October. Enjoy a traditional all-you-can-eat German buffet including grill haehnchen, sauerbraten, kalbsbratwurst, pork bratwurst, Bavarian-style meat loaf, Hungarian goulash, spaetzle, apple strudel, and much more. They’ll also serve special Oktoberfest beer along with live music from “The Dorfmusikanten” Oohmpah Band. 6pm-closing. Brigit and Bernard’s Garden Cafe, (335 Ho‘ohana St., Kahului); 808-877-6000.

DRINK PINK! – Thu. Oct 25 – Wed. Oct 31. Drink Pink – For the month of October, enjoy Tropical Cosmos at the Botero Lounge while supporting Breast Cancer Research and Awareness. Proceeds from sales of Tropical Cosmos will go to support the American Cancer Society. 2-11:30pm. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Oct 25. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Oct 25. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Oct 25. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu, a glass of sparkling wine, and an amuse bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

‘SIP TO SUPPORT’ PROGRAM – Thu. Oct 25. The featured cocktail for the “Sip to Support” program is “Chai Mango Lassi.” It’s made with Ocean Vodka, fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai tea concentrate (available daily only during dinner services). A portion of all drink proceeds will go to local Maui charities. 5:30-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

PUPUS AND PAU HANA! – Fri. Oct 26. Join in a special beer tasting and chef’s pairing. The menu includes: Chicken Lollipop and Kohola’s famous Talk Story Pale Ale, Fried Oysters with Pineapple Ale, Steak Poke with Red Sand Ale, and Shrimp Ceviche with Lokahi Pilsner. Space is limited and menu is based on availability. Register online in advance. $29. 3:00pm. Pineapple Grill, (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Oct 26. Join an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. Tours are available: Fri, Sat and Tue 4-6pm. $20 – $39. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Oct 26. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

PINT NIGHT FOR HARF – Fri. Oct 26. Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation (HARF) is a no kill shelter committed to educating the community about the humane treatment of animals, and finding loving forever homes for each animal that comes to them. Half the pub profits from house beers sold will go to support HARF. 21+. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.coml; Hawaiianimalrescue.org

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Oct 26. Mixologists stir up movie magic with cocktails inspired by the stars, and classic films of the silver screen. It will be followed by live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Oct 27. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Oct 27. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the “Chef’s Table”, see the action, take pictures, and get to know the Chefs. 6:00pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Oct 27. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55; Show: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Oct 27. & Sun. Oct 28. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. 12-2pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

BRUNCH AND JAZZ – Sun. Oct 28. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance by Gary Larson Duo and delicious brunch selections like shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

MAUKA MAKAI SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Oct 28. Enjoy live entertainment accompanied by an indulgent buffet. Mauka Makai will be serving up irresistible dishes including king crab legs, lemongrass poached shrimp, prime rib, and a variety of fresh salads, as well as mimosas and beermosas. 10am-2pm. $18-$49. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

DUKE’S SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Oct 28. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific, and yummy breakfast options. Enjoy live Hawaiian music with Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Oct 28. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Oct 30. Enjoy paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails all inspired by the tropics while highlighting the classic style with tiki elixirs and exotica-era tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Oct 31. This is a perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Oct 31. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

‘ABOVE THE FOLD: NEW EXPRESSIONS IN ORIGAMI’ EXHIBIT – Until Sun. Nov 25. Above the Fold presents the work of nine renowned artists from four different continents, working in six different countries. These artists have been pushing the boundaries of origami – the Japanese art of paper folding. This art form has been evolving in remarkable new directions, including sculpture, large-scale installations, and conceptual works that express contemporary social, political, and aesthetic ideas. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MALAMA WAO AKUA – Until Fri. Nov 9. In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, this juried art exhibition, Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods), celebrates the native species of Maui Nui. Free. Open daily 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

GRAFICA: AUWAHI – Until Mon. Dec 31. Experience the jaw dropping work of Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl. See his spectacular mural on display in the History Room. Free. 9am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Oct 25. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Oct 26. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

OBSERVE AND PLAY FAMILY DAY – Sat. Oct 27. In conjunction with the “Above The Fold: New Expressions In Origami” exhibit, families are invited to view the exhibit together. Discover the art and mathematics of origami, and enjoy the fun of paper-folding with hands-on activities. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

METAL STAMPING JEWELRY CLASS – Sat. Oct 27. If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to metal stamp jewelry, this workshop is a perfect introduction! In this class, you will learn the basics of stamping on metal to produce your own personalized jewelry with a meaningful name or date, inspirational words or phrases. They will discuss the tools and materials needed, have a brief instruction and get right into practicing the technique. By the end of class, you will take home 2 hand-stamped aluminum cuff bracelets. All materials are included. $40. 3:00pm. Sabado Studios, (1980 Main St, #1, Wailuku); sabadostudios.net

ALEXIS ROCKMAN IN THE GREEN ROOM – Sat. Oct 27. The Merwin Conservancy presents an intimate evening with renowned painter Alexis Rockman in the Green Room. Inspired by 19th-century landscape painting, science fiction film, and firsthand field study, Rockman’s paintings proffer avision of the natural world that is equal parts fantasy and empirical fact. Courtyard reception to follow with a pop-up book fair and book signing with Alexis Rockman with live entertainment and refreshments. Tickets: $25 and $10/special student price. All ticket sales benefit the non-profit Merwin Conservancy. $10 – $25. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Oct 28. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); 808-385-7594.

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Oct 28. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

FUEL UP. DO GOOD – Until Mon. Dec 31. The Arc of Maui County has been selected as the beneficiary of the Ohana Fuels “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program. Now until December, a portion of proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of the eight Ohana Fuels stations on Maui will be donated to the Arc. Go online for more info. 7am. Ohana Fuel Stations; Ohanafuels.com; Arcofmaui.org

‘BUCKS FOR DUCKS’ – Until Wed. Oct 31. The Art On Market gallery’s “Bucks for Ducks” campaign supports local charities through the sales of rubber ducks. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Pacific Cancer Foundation will be this month’s recipient. Rubber ducks at $3/each or $5/two. If you get a chance, stop by the gallery and pick up a duck! Every little bit helps. Free. 5:30pm. Art on Market, (42 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-727-2543; Artonmarket.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Oct 25. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. Days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Oct 25. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Oct 25. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Oct 25. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis. All ages are welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS CLASSES – Thu. Oct 25. Are you prepared if a disaster hits? Give yourself peace of mind by creating your own emergency preparedness kit for your home or office that you can take with you, and learn how to be more prepared during a disaster. Receive information to share with your community so you can help them be better prepared. Cost is $99 per person and includes a 2-person emergency kit. Space is limited to 25 attendees. Call or go online to register. 10:30am. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-0081; Mauichamber.site-ym.com/events/event_list.asp

LIVESTOCK AND FORAGES SEMINAR – Thu. Oct 25. Farmers, ranchers and the general public are invited to learn how to integrate livestock into a traditional cropping system. Dr. David Wright from the North Florida Research and Education Center at the University of Florida will share his expertise from theory to practice. 1:30pm. Oskie Rice Arena, (Olinda Road, Makawao).

MAUI MEN’S MARCH AGAINST VIOLENCE – Thu. Oct 25. PAU Violence, in collaboration with the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa Women’s Center, and MADE IN HOPE, invites everyone in the community to participate in an organized men’s march to end domestic violence, intimate partner violence, and gender violence. The event will include food, music, and informational services from local agencies. Free. 3:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu; Facebook.com/mauimensmarch

THIRSTY THURSDAY GAME NIGHT – Thu. Oct 25. Do you like happy hour and board games? They got both. 4:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

OHANA BINGO BASH – Thu. Oct 25. Join Blue Zones Project in playing America’s favorite family-friendly game! There’ll be awesome prizes from Whole Foods, Longs, Subway and other Maui Mall merchants. Also learn about ways to live longer, better, happier lives in Central Maui. Space is limited. Registration will begin 4:30pm. 5:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

SACRED CACAO + SOUND CEREMONY – Thu. Oct 25. Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for a uniquely inspired meditational journey through the spirit of plant medicine and divine sound! Opening power of ceremonial drinking cacao, as it intensifies the sound journey with increased oxygen, awareness and the release of “bliss” chemicals within the body. There will also be a discussion on the “Food of the Gods” and its healing properties and more. Ages 14+. Space is limited. Advance reservations required. $45. Doors open at 5:45. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Drive, Lahaina); 808- 662-6600; montagehotels.com/spamontage/kapaluabay

BILL NYE TELLS THE TRUTH ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE, EVOLUTION AND A SCIENCE-BASED WORLDVIEW – Thu. Oct 25. Bill Nye is a man on a mission to stop the spread of anti-scientific thinking across the world. The former star of the popular kids’ show “Bill Nye the Science Guy” is now advocating for the importance of science, research and discovery in public life. With intimate and exclusive access as well as plenty of wonder and whimsy – this behind-the-scenes portrait of Nye follows him as he takes off his Science Guy lab coat and takes on those who deny climate change, evolution and a science-based worldview. The film features Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ann Druyan and many others. The film is a PBS Distribution release. This event is a collaboration with POV, PBS’ award-winning nonfiction film series. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

MAKANOKAHAKU LIVE – Thu. Oct 25. Young vocalist, and pianist Madison ‘Makanokahaku’ Scott, will treat guests to a traditional Hawaiian musical performance. The evening includes music by Ikaika Blackburn and Al Nip. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fr, Tue & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

CHI GUNG FOR CANCER PATIENTS – Fri. Oct 26. Open to all cancer patients and survivors, join Kurt Miyajima as he teaches gentle movements of Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung to help release stress and maintain strength and energy. Hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii at no charge for cancer patients/survivors. Call for more information. 3pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-7661; 808-268-9622; Mauiymca.org

KULA MAKAI MOKU AND AHUPUA‘A SIGN PROJECT – Fri. Oct 26. A day of gratitude and celebration has finally arrived to install the Hawaiian names to their boundaries in South Maui (Kula Makai), to help preserve the history of the Hawaiian culture, and to educate the general community and visitors. The signs will be installed on Pi‘ilani and Mokulele highway and South Kihei road. The sign names identifying the ahupua‘a of Pulehunui, Waiakoa, Ka‘ono‘ulu, Waiohuli, Keoekea and Kama‘ole. Neighboring Ohana Wailuku and Honua‘ula Mokuʻs will also be honored with signs Paeahu and Waikapu ahupua‘a. 8:30am. Kenolio Recreation Complex, (131 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei).

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Oct 26. All ages, dancers and non-dancers alike, are invited to come enjoy the tropical Latin music of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo. The evening will also include an intro dance. $10/adult, $5/children. BYOB. 8:00pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia).

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. Oct 27. Sandy Callender will show how using traditional yoga postures, breath work, and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength, and a deeper connection to your wholeness. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (Waipulani Park, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

Yin and Yang Yoga Immersion – Sat. Oct 27. Did you know at least half of your mobility, flexibility and ease in movement depends on the connective tissues and joints? The tightness you feel is not just in the muscles. $35.00. 2:00pm. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-205-0908; WisdomFlowYoga.com

LET’S TALK STORY ABOUT END-OF-LIFE CARE – Sat. Oct 27. Learn about end-of-life care choices, how to talk story with loved ones about your wishes, and complete your Advance Health Care Directive. Presented by Kokua Mau and sponsored by the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii. Call to register. Free. 1:00pm. Makawao Buddhist Temple, (1074 Makawao Ave, Makawao); 808-572-7229; makawaohongwanji.org

BUDDHIST WOMEN ASSOCIATION’S AUTUMN CRAFT AND FOOD FAIR – Sat. Oct 27. The annual event will feature craft items from Maui and Oahu vendors including baby blankets, kitchen towels, scrubbies, handbags, t-shirts, stationeries, along with plants and a farmers market. There will also be food items for sale: rice dishes, pickled vegetables, nishime, bentos, bake products and chow fun. 7:00am. Wailuku Hongwanji Mission, (1828 Vineyard St., Wailuku); 808-244-0406 or 808-244 -9647; Wailukuhongwanji.org

SUPERHERO 5K RUN/WALK – Sat. Oct 27. Be a superhero for you community and participant in a fun, 3.1 mile course. There will be Bubble Station at start and finish and Water Stations throughout course with bubbles galore. Race is not timed. Prizes for Best Costume; 1st, 2nd and 3rd place overall; and prize drawings. Registration: Early Bird until Sep. 30, $25/adults, $10/children. After Sep. 30 $30/adults, $15/children (proceed to benefit Maui United Way). Adult will receive a souvenir beach towel and children will receive a bottle of bubbles. Packet Pick-up: Early packet pick-up on Oct. 26 at Maui United Way (95 Mahalani St., Kahului) from 1-4pm. Race day check-in and late registration is at 7am. 8:00am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Mauiunitedway.formstack.com/forms/superhero5k.

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Oct 27. How many visitor centers let you watch Humpback Whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10:00am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

UNCLE WAYNE AND THE HOWLING DOG BAND – Sat. Oct 27. It’s a rollicking good time at this high-energy program. Get ready for an energetic and entertaining sing-along full of laughter, learning and fun with Uncle Wayne Watkins and the Howling Dog Band. Suitable for toddlers to age eight. Free. 10:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

NATIONAL TAKE‐BACK INITIATIVE – Sat. Oct 27. The Department of the Attorney General and Department of Public Safety Narcotics Enforcement Division, in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), bring the DEA’s 16th National Take‐Back Initiative (NTBI) in the MPD parking lot. This service is free and anonymous- no questions asked. Tablets, capsules, liquids, and other forms of medication will be accepted. New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted. For more information go online. 10:00am. Maui Police Department, (55 Mahalani St., Wailuku); Dea.gov; Ag.hawaii.gov

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Oct 27. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Oct 27. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Oct 28. Get your sweat on! Everybody is welcome. Free. Sunday’s from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit; 808-344-7122; 920-400-0706; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE REIKI DEMOS – Sun. Oct 28. Our body’s internal energies need maintenance the same way our physical bodies do. Here’s a great opportunity to experience Reiki, and operate at your fullest potential. Reserve your free 30-min time slot between 9-11am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

ECSTATIC DANCE! – Sun. Oct 28. Enjoy ecstatic dance on Sunday mornings! Take a journey through space with DJ Chaitanya as he spins a wide variety of deep dance beats, including sounds from Berlin, Ibiza, London, and the global scene. $10. 11am. Maui Yoga Shala, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

CONSCIOUS DANCE – Sun. Oct 28. Dance and move to an masterful ever-changing soundscape. Track how your body feels, and what emotions are present while allowing your imagination and intuition to inspire you. Dance alone, connect and dance in community. This is a drug-free and alcohol-free event. No experience necessary. $15. 4:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

Women’s Group – Sun. Oct 28. Women’s Empowerment Circle: Discover your deepest potentials. Now more than ever women are learning to reclaim their power. Beginning Sunday October 28th, bi-weekly Time: 4:00-5:30pm Where: Kihei (you will receive detailed address upon registration). Suggested donation $10-20. All are welcome. Limited space available. 4:00pm. Kihei; https://www.facebook.com/events/273529299940837/

SHANTI CACAO + SOUND CEREMONY – Sun. Oct 28. Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for a uniquely inspired meditational journey through the spirit of plant medicine and divine sound! Opening power of ceremonial drinking cacao, as it intensifies the sound journey with increased oxygen, awareness and the release of “bliss” chemicals within the body. There will also be a discussion on the “Food of the Gods” and its healing properties and more. Ages 16+. Limited to 16 guests. Advance reservations at least 6 hours prior required. $45. 7:00pm. Soulasana, (70 E. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); Soulasanayoga.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Oct 28. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7 years and older. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Oct 28. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center and features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Oct 29. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q&A session. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

WINDSURFING CLASSICS – Mon. Oct 29. Party at the cafe with the International Windsurfing crew on tour. The evening will feature great food and drink, and classic windsurf films. 5:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

PINCHING YOUR PENNIES: FINANCE FOR ENTREPRENEURS – Tue. Oct 30. Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB) announces the return of their empowering Startup Weekend Maui Series. Learn how to run your business more profitably and avoid mistakes that cause businesses to fail. Led by Gerry Smith, MEDB’s Director of Business Development, you’ll learn valuable tips and tricks to ensure that whatever product or service you offer is profitable for your business. Dinner will be provided. Space is limited. Reservations required. $20 per person. 5:00pm. MEDB’s Malcolm Center, (1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 5, Kihei); 808-875-2300; Medb.org; Startupweekendmaui.com

‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Oct 30. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar! Stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

BNI West Maui Professionals – Wed. Oct 31. West Maui Professionals is the newest BNI Chapter in West Maui. If you are a local business owner or representative of your company and want to network, expand, learn, and grow with like-minded people, join them. $17. 11:30am-1pm. Pi Artisan Pizzeria, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

DONATION-BASED YOGA CLASSES – Wednesdays until Wed. Oct 31. Classes will incorporate asana, pranayama, and meditation for a relaxing and centering experience. Yoga mats and other equipment will be provided. Classes are donation based; participants are encouraged to pay what they can afford, with all proceeds going to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Shelter in Wailuku. 6:30pm. Om Maui Studio, (12 Kiopaa Pl., Pukalani); 808-573-5566; Ommauistudio.com

DOWN SYNDROME AWARENESS DAY – Wed. Oct 31. Head Upcountry for the 2nd annual “Down Right Perfect” Down Syndrome Awareness Day event. Stop by the Down Syndrome Awareness Tent for free items and enjoy yummy treats including: popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream and more! Free admission for adults and kids with disabilities. 9am-4pm. Kula Country Farms, (375 Koheo Rd., Kula); 808-878-8381; Kulacountryfarmsmaui.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Oct 31. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawerence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Kealii Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Wed, Thunder n’ Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Merv Oana 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-6pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (Napili Kai Beach Resort; 5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar – Sun, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; Mon, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; (700 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Thu, Nevah Too Late Trio 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Scott Baird 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Keith Sardinha 4-6pm; Mon, Alex Segovia 6:15-8pm; Tue, Derick Sebastian 4-6pm; Tue, JamRock 7-9pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Karrie O’Neill 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Sean Kim 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Brian Santana 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, SweetBeets and YumYum 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Sat, Pat Simmons Jr. 5-8pm; Tue, 6ftBossa 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com