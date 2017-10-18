MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | October 19th-25th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

SKIN AND TONICS 2ND ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – Thu. Oct 19. Celebrating their two year anniversary with live music by DJ sweets, pupus, cocktails and new juice shots by Choice. There’ll also be raffles, special offers and tons of fun. 5:00pm. Skin and Tonic, (143 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-250-9303; Skinandtonicmaui.com

MAKAWAO TOWN PARTY- Fri. Oct 20. The October theme is “Makawao Sleepy Hollow,” and will feature a keiki costume parade, pumpkin carving contest, and the “Eerie Komoda Corral.” There will also be live entertainment by Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo, Maui Aerial Arts Troupe, Travis French and Naomi T. Don’t forget the ono grinds from award winning Makawao Restaurants or the pop-up food court. Free. 6:00pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

BRUCE BOEGE BIRTHDAY BASH – Fri. Oct 20. Soul Kitchen Maui celebrates the “Big Milestone Birthday” of a great guy and sax player -Bruce Boege! In addition to Soul Kitchen’s usual musical mayhem, the evening will feature special musical guests, food, drink, and of course birthday cake. $10. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

‘A NIGHT OF BEAUTY’ KICK OFF EVENT – Fri. Oct 20. The kickoff party for the “A Night of Beauty” Showcase Competition will feature an awards ceremony and VIP cocktail reception. This event will also serve as a fundraiser for the local organization, Women Helping Women Maui. $20. 7:00pm. Loft 145, (145 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-243-LOFT; facebook.com/loft145

PARADISE BEAUTY HAIR, MAKE-UP AND PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW – Sat. Oct 21. The 1st Annual Paradise Beauty Hair, Make-Up and Photography Showcase will featuring talented educators, artist, and product companies. Showcasing talent, skill to hair salon owners, stylist, hairdressers, make-up artist, photographers, students, beauty professionals, clients and individuals of the public. It will bring the glam and lights of style artistry and grace of talent, which boost visibility, and promotes all brands and companies involved. $20. 8:00am. Courtyard By Marriott Kahului Airport, (532 Keolani Pl., Kahului); 808-871-1800; Marriott.com

THE 21ST KEIKI ‘UKULELE CONTEST – Sat. Oct 21. Youth ‘ukulele players from kindergarten through high school will perform on stage in front of a live audience. Keiki will compete in a solo division, group division, or both. 3rd, 2nd and 1st place winners will receiving their very own KoAloha ‘ukulele. 9:00am. Hula Grill, (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

MAUI FIL-AM HERITAGE FESTIVAL – Sat. Oct 21. The Festival celebrates Filipino-American History Month, and this year will feature a Master P-Noy Chef Cook-Off, Speedy Balut Eating Contest, P-Noy Artist Contest, Any Kine Adobo Contest, We Got History Exhibit, The Oh Wow! Parol Making Contest, Polovorn Challenge: Eat and Tweet, Pabitin at the Fest and Your Name in Baybayin. There will also be Filipino restaurants selling Filipino food, and entertainment featuring Filipino dances, songs, and music. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SKULL FEST – Sat. Oct 21. Head to the North Shore for the third annual Skull Fest in support of the Paia Youth and Cultural Center (PYCC). The line-up includes The Lamonts, Flat Jackson and the B.A.D.S for a mix of, bluegrass, punk rock, funk and blues. Get dress up in your skull gear for a chance to win prizes for most creative. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BLACK UHURU – Sun. Oct 22. The Legendary Black Uhuru is one of the most popular and successful reggae groups to come out of Kingston Jamaica’s “Waterhouse” district. Opening the show will be multitalented Rising-Reggae Star Onesty and special guest Maui’s Marty Dread and Jordon T. Gates open at 5pm. $35 – $55. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

SEUSSICAL JR. – Sat. Oct 21 – Sun. Oct 29. The Maui OnStage Youth Theater program presents Seussical Jr. The colorful characters will transport you from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Performances is on Saturday at 11am and Sunday at 1pm. $5 – $10. 11:00am. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Oct 21. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI CHAMBER ORCHESTRA SEASON OPENING CONCERT – Sat. Oct 21 – Sun. Oct 22. The Maui Chamber orchestra presents its Gala Season Opener: The Audacity of Genius. Conducted by Maestro Robert E. Wills, the program includes Grieg’s Holberg Suite for String Orchestra, Brahms’ Serenade No. 2, and Beethoven’s Symphony No 1. On Saturday the show starts at 7:30pm and on Sunday the show starts at 5pm. A conversations with the conductor is at 3:30pm on Sunday only and free to all ticket holders. $27 – $55. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Mauichamberorchestra.org

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Oct 24. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Oct 24. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Oct 25. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KOHO GRILL AND BAR FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT BREAST CANCER – Until – Tue. Oct 31. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center and Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation announces fundraising support by Koho Grill and Bar for the second annual Kokua 4 Kokonuts, a fundraising walk for breast cancer. Purchase the Kilauea Snowball dessert and $1 will benefit the Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation. 7am. Koho Grill and Bar, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-5588.

OKTOBURGERFEST – Until – Tue. Oct 31. Try Cool Cat’s October Burger of the Month, “The Oktoburgerfest.” It’s their signature beef patty marinated in Newcastle beer and Worcestershire sauce, stuffed with onion and bacon on a fresh onion bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and Pepper Jack cheese. It’s also topped off with crispy fried onion straws and spicy avocado ranch. Cool Cat Cafe, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

ROCKTOBERFEST – Until – Sun. Oct 22. The rock-inspired family-friendly restaurant will kick off its seventh annual month-long Rocktoberfest. It’s an annual celebration of food, beer and rock music in honor of the traditional Bavarian festival. Enjoy a special Rock and Brews menu full of German-inspired dishes and beer specials. Rock and Brews, (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com

GERMAN OKTOBERFEST – Until – Fri. Oct 27. The 20th annual German Oktoberfest will happen on Fridays and Saturdays nights. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat Oktoberfest buffet with a live Oompah band, The Dorfmusikante. Get 10 percent off if dressed in German attire. $42. 5pm. Brigit & Bernard’s Garden Cafe, (335 Hoohana St., Kahului); 808-877-6000.

KINGS VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Oct 19. This is a great opportunity for wine lovers, and for anyone who wants to learn more about grape production on Maui. This tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Oct 19. Offered daily, guest can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resorts Banyan Tree Restaurant. Cost is $65 and wine pairngs are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Thu. Oct 19. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Oct 19. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Oct 20. Take a wine tour around the globe and taste 5 wines paired with cuisine inspired by the highlighted region. Advanced registration required. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

MAUI NUI MARINE RESOURCE COUNCIL CHARITY EVENT – Fri. Oct 20. Maui Nui Marine Resource Council works to keep the waters of Maui Nui clean, coral reefs healthy and native fishes abundant. Help MBC’s Kihei Tasting Room donate half of their house beer profits to support MNMRC. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

MAUI CHEFS TABLE – Sat. Oct 21. In this unforgettable culinary evening, find yourself exploring the modern tastes and textures of Maui’s local and organically grown produce, fruit, and proteins as each of the seven courses is served to you. 6:00pm. The Mill House Bar and Restaurant, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Oct 21. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by, multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening set is with Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

FOOTBALL SUNDAY FUN DAY – Sun. Oct 22. Cheer on your favorite team while enjoying a special football Sunday menu and full bar. Menu highlights include Football Fried Rice, Corned Beer Hash Loco Moco and the Hail Mary cocktail. Kama’aina will get 20 percent off on food with valid Hawaii ID. 7:00am. Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Oct 22. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

HAWAIIAN SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Oct 22. Enjoy Sunday brunch with live music from Hawaii’s most talented entertainers, featuring the Legendary Willie K with Arlie Asiu and Na Koa. $50 inclusive, $25 for children 10 and Under. Reservations required. 10:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Sun. Oct 22. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily, go call or go online to make reservations. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Oct 22. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

KAPALUA RESTAURANT WEEK – Mon. Oct 23 – Sun. Oct 29. Eat out in Kapalua while supporting the Maui Food Bank’s Aloha Backpack Buddies program. Restaurants will offer either a prix fixe two-course or three-course menu, or a special menu item. Participating restaurants include: the Montage Kapalua Bay Resorts, Cane and Canoe Restaurant and Hana Hou Bar; the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Resorts, Banyan Tree Restaurant and the Burger Shack Kapalua; The Plantation House; Pineapple Grill, Taverna and The Wine Palette. For every restaurant week item sold a donation of $1 will go to support the Aloha Backpack Buddies program. Go online for menu offering, pricing and to make a reservation. 8:00am. Kapalua Restaurant Week; Kapaluarestaurantweek.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Mon. Oct 23. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Oct 24. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Oct 25. The Hawaiian Luau buffet and Huaka’i ‘Journey through Polynesia’ show includes a lei greeting, traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and complimentary Mai Tai and Juice. There will be beautiful Hula performances and music and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Oct 25. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet. 21+. $5. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

MALAMA WAO AKUA: A NATIVE SPECIES EXHIBITION – Until – Tue. Nov 7. Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) is a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lanai, Molokai, Kaho‘olawe). In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, artists were asked to explored watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species through art in a meaningful way. Free. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI OPEN STUDIOS: CALL FOR ARTIST – Until- Wed. Nov 1. The eighth annual Maui Open Studios Event is now seeking artists to participate in the 2018 MOS event. All artists working in any visual medium, at any level of their career, are invited to participate in the upcoming Maui Open Studios Event in February of 2018. Artist Registrations are now available until midnight on Nov. 1. Learn more about the specific dates, weekend assignments, benefits of participation and register online. 8am. Maui Open Studios at UH Maui College, (310 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauiopenstudios.com

EXHIBIT: HE MAKANA – Until – Sat. Dec 23. The exhibition is from the collection of Gertrude Mary Joan Damon Haig, and offers a nostalgic look back into the history of old Hawaii. He Makana, meaning “a gift,” is a distinguished collection of paintings, prints, and traditional art forms of Hawai’i from the 1930s- 1970s. See ‘Traditional Arts of Hawaii’ like ancient ko’u calabashes, ahu ‘ula cape, Ni’ihau shell leis and a Hawaiian flag quilt circa 1898. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Oct 19. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Oct 19. The collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments go under review by the Trump Administration. The exhibit includes 30 individual mounted photos from photographers David Littschwager and Susan Middleton, who spent time in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and have published a book of photography titled Archipelago. 9am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

LUANA KAMA – Fri. Oct 20. Luana Kama enjoys painting with watercolor and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, her favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. Stop by the gallery and see her paint. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Oct 20. The cafe is bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists.:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Oct 20. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

ALOHA NECTAR MAUI – Sat. Oct 21 – Sun. Oct 22. A local family company creating chic, exquisite and bold jewelry. Handcrafted and constructed with seashells, semiprecious stones, exclusive kekai sea glass and Tahitian pearls, Aloha Nectar’s inspiration is drawn from the tropical flowers and the blues and greens of the ocean here on the islands. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

COLORS OF MAUI PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Sat. Oct 21. The solo photography show will feature ‘Colors of Maui’ by Rick Brayner. Stop by meet the artist and get your canvas prints signed in person. Free. 7:00pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); 781-726-1136; Treehouseartstudios.com

STEVE RINALDI – Wed. Oct 25. Steve Rinaldi’s painterly style is representational and locally inspired. His portraits reveal the essence of an individual and his landscapes inspire a sense of light and awe. Stop by the gallery and see him paint in person. 11am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

AMANDA SCOTT – Wed. Oct 25. Scott makes art because she enjoys being transported to a fantasy world of her own creation. Visit the gallery and see her create a new piece of art right before your eyes. 1pm. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

OKAREKA DANCE COMPANY: MANA WAHINE – Thu. Oct 26. Okareka Dance Company fuses contemporary dance with indigenous Maori themes to create authentic and diverse works led by Taane Mete and Taiaroa Royal. An all-female work, Mana Wahine (“Powerful Woman”), draws strength from traditional Maori culture to illustrate a tapestry of dance, theatre and film. It emulates the journey from creature to motherhood, life force to the spirit world, the honoring of mother earth and sky father. $12-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALOHA FADO MAUI TOUR WITH RAMANA VIEIRA AND ENSEMBLE – Sat. Oct 28 & Sun. Oct 29. Two Shows: Making her way to Maui for a third time is internationally acclaimed artist Ramana Vieira. Singing her heart out in the enchanting land of aloha, she will present her authentic spin on traditional Portuguese music, aka fado. She’ll join extraordinary musicians like Brad Bivens, Don Lax and Danny M. for an evening of romance and passion-filled music. Tickets are $15 in advance online or $20 at the door. Oct. 28: 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Oct. 29: 3pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Brownpapertickets.com

STEPHEN HOUGH – Sun. Oct 29. Stephen Hough has not only distinguished himself as a masterful and insightful concert pianist, but also as a writer and composer. Hough will perform the works of Debussy timed with the centennial of the composer’s death in 1918 and will include works by Chopin and Beethoven. $12-65. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FAUSTWORK MASK THEATRE: THE MASK MESSENGER – Thu. Nov 2. Masks are usually thought of as something that hide and conceal. For Faustwork Mask Theatre founder Rob Faust, the opposite is true: masks are magical objects that have the power to transform. He creates characters based on explorations in the Art of the Mask, perfectly matched with precise body movements to create vignettes that delight audiences of all ages with a unique synthesis of theatre, physical comedy, music, dance, and poetry. $28. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HULA KI’I: PERFORMANCE AND DISCUSSION – Sat. Nov 4. Hula Ki’i can be manifested in different ways. Dancers may form the Ki’i with their own bodies or they dance with or manipulate puppets made of natural materials like wood, coconuts, stones, shells, nuts, greens, kapa, fibers and feathers. Featured ki’i practitioners participating in the event include Kaponoai Molitau, Aulii Mitchell and Mauliola Cook. $19. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALAN CLEMENTS IN UNCENSORED: SPIRITUALITY INCORRECT – Sat. Nov 11. Boston born Alan Clements, is an author, activist, political and spiritual satirist. He’ll perform his one person show in the McCoy Studio Theater. $31 – $41. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINE MIDNIGHT TERROR TOUR – Sun. Nov 12. Black Tiger Sex Machine are a trio of electronic music producers from Montreal, Canada. Known for their heavy electro and bass sound, they perform a unique show in which they combine tracks, loops, drums, samples and synths into an intense barrage of sounds and beats. Also, they’ll be wearing their iconic Tiger Helmets. $25 pre-sale tickets available at Eventbrite or $40 at-the-door. 9:00pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19

OCTOBER BLOOD DRIVES: VAMPIRE SEASON – Thu. Oct 19 Fri. Oct 20. October is the perfect month for vampires and Blood Bank of Hawaii is ready to quench the need of Hawaii’s patients. 10/19 at Cameron Center from 10am-5pm and 10/20 at Cameron Center from 7am-1:30pm. Sign up to save lives today. 8:15am. Blood Bank of Hawaii; 808-848-4770; BBH.org

HOSPICE MAUI SUICIDE GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP – Every Thursday until Thu. Nov 9. Losing a loved one to suicide is one of life’s most painful experiences. The feelings of loss, sadness, and loneliness experienced after any death are often magnified in suicide survivors by feelings of guilt, confusion, rejection, shame, anger, and the effects of stigma and trauma. Hospice Maui will offer a 6-week Suicide Grief Support Group on Thursdays, pre-registration is required. 3:00pm. Hospice Maui Hale, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5555; Hospicemaui.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Oct 19. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Oct 19. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FOSTER S.O.S. – Thu. Oct 19. The Maui Humane Society is seeking immediate short-term foster homes for dogs due to crowded conditions at the organization’s kennel. The Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster home to a shelter dog. Visit the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm.Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Oct 19. The featured guest will be Wailau Ryder, who is known for his slack key style. There will also be delicious fresh baked cookies and coffee from the Roselani Place kitchen. Bring your lunch, a lawn chair, relax and enjoy the beautiful sounds of Hawaii. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High Street, Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

STORYTELLING AS A MARKETING TOOL WITH SHAGGY JENKINS – Thu. Oct 19. Since cavemen painted on walls, storytelling has been one of the most unifying elements of mankind central to human existence and taking place in every known culture in the world. Shaggy Jenkins, KAKU 88.5FM Production Director, will discuss the importance of storytelling in business covering online, print and in person. He will share the essential elements needed to convey a successful message to either gain a new client or solidify an existing one. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Oct 19. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

WALTER JONES LIVE IN-STORE APPEARANCE – Fri. Oct 20. Calling all Mighty Morphin’ Power Ranger fans! Walter Emanuel Jones, the original Black Ranger from the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers show will be appearing live to meet and greet fans. Autographs and photo opportunities will be available as follows: $40 autographs, $40 selfies with Walter and $60 autograph and photo combination. 5:00pm. Maui Comics and Collectibles, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-868-0219; Facebook.com/MauiComics

KA LIMA O MAUI’S 6TH ANNUAL JOB FAIR – Fri. Oct 20. Update your resume! There will be over 30 employers, practice interviewers, and a drawing for a chance to win $100 in interview clothes at Sears or a free haircut at IBS. Safelink will also be present to offer free cell phones to those who qualify. For more information call 808-244-5502. Free. 9:00am. Wailuku Community Center, (395 Waena Pl., Wailuku); Kalimaomaui.org

Maui Goat Yoga Class – Fri. Oct 20. Enjoy beautiful views of Maui’s breathtaking coastline, and relish the psychological benefits of animal-assisted therapy while exercising and challenging your physical and mental capacity with lovable, adorable goats and live music. Locals get half-off. Classes are filling up fast reserve your spot now. $24.50. 12:00pm. Maui Goat Yoga, (936 Keanuhea St., Kula); 808-379-3335; Mauigoatyoga.com

HALLOWEEN AT THE OUTLETS OF MAUI – Fri. Oct 20 – Tue. Oct 31. Visit the Halloween Haunted House of Horror for scary fun and Halloween treats. There will also be a photo booth. Cost is $10 and $5 for 12 and under (must be accompanied by adult). $5 – $12. 3:00pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Oct 20. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

KAMAAINA NIGHTS – Fri. Oct 20. Enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ohana. The event will feature popular Maui bands, store and restaurant specials and prize giveaways. Free. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

STAR WATCH BENEFIT FOR SIERRA CLUB MAUI – Fri. Oct 20. Spend an evening with astronomer Harriet Witt and learn about the lore of the Hawaiian night sky for the Sierra Club Maui’s bi-annual Na Hoku-Star Watch benefit. Bring comfortable folding chair and covered flashlight. Limited space available – RSVP to [email protected] or call/text 808-419-5143. $10. 6:00pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com

NATIVE HAWAIIAN PLANT SOCIETY TALK – Fri. Oct 20. Michelle Osgood, Horticulturalist at Haleakala National Park, will talk about her work hand pollinating the critically endangered Schiedea haleakalensis from the only two remaining natural populations of the plant on Haleakala. Her talk will cover the history of the plant’s protection and recent successes in producing seed from nursery stock. Free. 7:00pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St., Makawao).

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

MONSTER SMASH ROLLER DERBY – Sat. Oct 21. Monster Smash returns with a double header of hard hitting action! Maui Roller Girls and Team Hawaii take on State 48, all the way from Arizona. Track side tunes with DJ T, food and refreshments by Gypsy Maui. Glam and gore costumes encouraged, prizes for best dressed. A portion of all proceeds will go to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease research. $5. 2:30pm. Central Maui Boys and Girls Clubhouse, (100 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-4363; bgcmaui.org

3RD ANNUAL MAUI SPIRIT OF SURVIVAL WALK AGAINST BREAST CANCER – Sat. Oct 21. The 3 mile walk along the scenic Wailea Coastal path will start and end at Polo beach. Those interested in participating as an individual walker, creating a team or supporting the team with a donation may do so by going online. Walkers may also register the day of the event at the registration table. All proceeds go directly to the American Cancer Society. 7:00am. Wailea Coastal Path, (4400 Makena Rd., Wailea); 617-710-7073; Mauispiritofsurvivalwalk.com

KEIKI ENTREPRENEUR FAIR – Sat. Oct 21. Keiki of all ages learn and sharpen their entrepreneurial skills. See their handmade items, crafts, art and more for purchase. There will also be an entertainment lineup where you can see the musical talents of Maui’s youth. 10:00am. Keokea Market Place, (Mile Marker 17, Kula).

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Oct 21. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Oct 21. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FALL FESTIVAL – Sat. Oct 21. Come and join the fun at the Fall Festival! There’ll be a costume contest and parade, six bounce castles, face painting, balloon animals, music and dancing. See a special “Thriller” dance performance by Shooting Star Dance of Kihei, and enjoy food vendors selling delicious treats. A portion of proceeds go to support the Kihei Elementary PTA. 5:00pm. Kihei Elementary School, (250 Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-875-6818; kiheielementary.org/

MOHALA MAI WITH KUMU HULA NAPUA GREIG AND HALAU NA LEI KAUMAKA O UKA – Sat. Oct 21. Multiple award-winning kumu hula and recording artist, Napua Greig, showcases music and hula from her brand new release entitled “Makawalu.” Over 100 beautiful dancers from Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka will also grace the stage. Enjoy a one-of-a-kind silent auction to be held in the Yokouchi Courtyard/Pavilion featuring rare, handmade items that cannot be found elsewhere. Silent auction begins at 3:30pm. $35 – $40. 5:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Oct 21. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22

DODGERS BASEBALL STAR, MAURY WILLS AUTOGRAPH SIGNING – Sun. Oct 22. Legendary Dodgers, National Baseball Hall of Fame Candidate and All Star Shortstop, Maury Wills will be at the mall to talk story and sign autographs for avid baseball enthusiasts. Wills was an essential component of the Dodgers’ championship teams in the mid-1960s, and is credited for reviving the stolen base as part of baseball strategy. Since 2009, Wills has been a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization serving as a representative of the Dodgers Legend Bureau. 2:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Oct 22. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Oct 22. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. Oct 22. Let’s keep Ka’ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore on the 4th Sunday of every month. This beautiful sandy/rocky coastline gets inundated with marine debris from all over the Pacific. These items can be deadly ingestion and entanglement hazards to animals of all sizes. Come lend a hand for a few hours of fun and exercise. Bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies provided. More information available online. Free. 9:00am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihee); SHARKastics.org; HIhawksbills.org; HAMERinHawaii.org

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Sun. Oct 22. Enjoy a traditional Polynesian performance by Te Tiare Patitifa on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 23

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Oct 23. Sandy Callender, Registered and Kripalu Certified yoga teacher will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength. Find a deeper connection to your wholeness, and turn on your ‘relaxation response.’ Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

GIRLS IN THE LINE UP: TRAINING DAYS – Mon. Oct 23. Join a fun workout with Yoga, strength, balance and more. Learn about things like leadership, goals, community and how to get what you want out of life. Meet girls from all over Maui and have fun with awesome adult mentors. Open to all persons who identify as female. Classes are Mondays for Jr High School (6-8th grade) and Wednesdays for High School (9-12th grade). Cost is $5 per class. $5. 3:30pm. The Office Maui, (250 Alamaha St., Kahului); TheOfficeMaui.com

HAWAII’S PUBLIC PENSION SYSTEM: CRISIS AVERTED, WHAT NEXT? – Mon. Oct 23. The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii presents Thomas Williams, executive director of the Employees’ Retirement System of the State of Hawaii. Mr. Williams will talk on solutions to the debt problem focusing on Hawaii’s public pension system, and the looming crisis of $12 billion in unfunded liabilities. Light pupus and sandwiches will be provided. Register at Eventbrite. 6:30pm. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5546; Jwaltercameroncenter.com

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Oct 24. EnhanceFitness has been researched for over 20 years and has led to proven improvements in strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement in the elderly. The program will meet on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for individuals age 50+. A voluntary contribution of $20 per month is suggested to offset the cost of the program. Registration is required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

SCIENCE NIGHT – Wed. Oct 25. Enjoy a cold brew on the West Side, featuring a presentation and talk story about Maui’s water quality. 21+. Free. 6:30pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-1:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove and Steven Monroe 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Ryan Incerpi 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brian Santana 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly Covington Duo 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Josh Kahula and Dave Wood 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Fri, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kono’s on the Green – Sun, Live Music 5-8pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Wed, Damien Awai 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Wed, Kanoa 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Steel Horse Saloon – Fri, Damien Awai 9pm-12am; (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-245-2206.

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com