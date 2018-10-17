MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | October 18th-24th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

HAROLD LOPEZ-NUSSA TRIO – Thu. Oct 18. It’s hard to imagine the U.S. jazz scene without the influence of the many Cuban musicians, and Cuban pianist Harold Lopez-Nussa is one of the brightest lights on Havana’s thriving jazz scene. The leader of the superlative trio along with his younger brother, the phenomenal drummer Ruy Adrian Lopez-Nussa, and bassist Gaston Joya, hear them live in the Castle theater. Tickets: $30-$65 and half-price for 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Oct 19. This months M3F block party is celebrating with a ‘Spooktacular Rock of Ages Makawao’ theme. Enjoy entertainment by Electric Church Maui, fire dancing with Travis French and Nicole Casper, magic with Timothy Wenk, a keiki costume giveaway, and more. The party will of course have the good eats on the street and in the restaurants, vendor booths, arts and crafts, the Komoda Keiki Zone, and the Classic Car Showcase. Free. 6:00pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

THE EGG – Fri. Oct 19. UK’s live rocktronic band “The Egg” will offer their debut Hawai‘i performance, in support of their 5th album, ‘Galactic Love Machine.’ The band radiating with alacrity, merging their ethereal motifs and seductively funky grooves makes dancing to their music a transcendent experience. Come and get enlivened by The Egg’s soulfully charged sonic experience. Opening the show will be, Chad, The Curator. 21+. $20. 9:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

SCREAM FOR THE 90’S – Fri. Oct 19. Take a stroll to Maui’s North Shore in your best 90’s costume for a pre-Halloween edition. It will be a full night debut with DJ Joralien. 21+. $10. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MOHALA MAI 2018 – Sat. Oct 20. Kumu Hula Napua Greig and Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka, the overall champions at this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival, will present Mohala Mai 2018 in the Castle Theater. Joining forces with Na Hoku Hanohano award winning groups, Keauhou and Na Hoa, they’ll create a magical evening of hula and Hawaiian music. There will also be a one-of-a-kind silent auction in the Yokouchi Pavilion at 3:30pm. $36. 5:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GRATEFUL TED BAND – Sat. Oct 20. Join in a night of high energy rock music with the Grateful Ted Band. It’s a collaboration between three guitar playing friends: Randy, Ted and Alan Stevens. On bass will be Bernie Cortinez from the Jimmy Mac Band, and Josh Greenbaum will be on the drums. 8:00pm. Kahale’s Dive Bar, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

SKULL FEST 2018 – Sat. Oct 20. Costume up, grab your skull gear and head to the North shore cause it’s time for the 4th annual SKULL FEST. Happening a week before Halloween, the night will include a costume contest with prizes, visuals on the projector and bands; The Neverminds, The B.A.D.S. and Maui’s own The EXILES all sharing their styles, from old school punk rock to funky blues surf rock and some Rolling Stones too. This night is a fundraiser for the Paia Youth and Cultural Center. $20. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

CHALA LIVE! – Sat. Oct 20. Enjoy a night of reggae spiced with Latin, hip hop, R&B, and positive lyrics. Chala is a collective of Maui’s finest musicians: Benjamin Cerda, Jimmy Cui, Kana Pikini, Andrew Hubbar, Natalie Robles, Jeff Hornbeck, and Paul Bunaun. The night will also feature Steven Bradley and David Electric of Steel Pulse, plus special guests InnaVision. 21+. $10. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

STASH BASH – Sat. Oct 20. Come out for a fundraiser to support Maui Roller Derby. The night will include drag performances by Maui skaters, affiliates and the fabulous Anita Therapist and Kitten Kattrall. Plus, there’ll be a DJ dance party that goes all night. 21+. $10 cover. Doors open at 8pm. Show starts at 10pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

SOUL KITCHEN’S UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Oct 21. Bring your dancing shoes and enjoy a Sunday afternoon performance by Soul Kitchen Maui for an acoustic musical experience. $10. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com; Soulkitchenmaui.com

LAHAINA STRONG BENEFIT CONCERT – Sun. Oct 21. Come and support families displaced by the fires. Enjoy performances by Na Wai Eha, Darren Benitez, Ke Ka‘a Jeep the ‘Ohana Kekona, John Cruz, Matagi, Willie K and Amy Hanaiali‘i, Nuff Sedd and Pi‘ilani Arias, Ekolu, Kapali Keahi and Lahaina Grown, Damon Williams, Bradda Waltah, and Loeka Longakit. The event will also include a keiki zone, silent action, and ‘ono eats. Proceeds generated will be donated to the families displaced by the fires. $20 pre-sale tickets available at all Minit Stop location; $25/day of; free for kids 10 and under. 12-8pm. Lahaina Recreation Center, (Corner of Shaw Street & Ipu Aumakua Lane, Lahaina)..

KEVIN BROWN – Wed. Oct 24. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature traditional Slack Key guitarist and Hawaiian vocalist, Kevin Brown. One of Hawai‘i’s finest musicians and instructors, the crowd is sure to enjoy his easy-going style. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. Doors open at 6:45pm. $37.99 – $95. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

OPEN MIC – Thu. Oct 18. Musicians, poets, community announcements, and more: Welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5. Put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Ha‘iku Road, Unit 244); 808-633-4820; Coworkmaui.com

HONK! JR. – Sat. Oct 20 – Sun. Oct 28. Maui OnStage’s Youth Theater Program is presenting the classic fable the Ugly Duckling. Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out being different is not a bad thing to be. $6 – $10. Showtimes are Saturday at 11am and Sunday at 1pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Oct 20. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages, magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

BEETHOVENFEST – Sat. Oct 20 – Sun. Oct 21. The Maui Chamber Orchestra, directed by Robert E. Wills, is pleased to a two-day Beethoven concert. Pieces being performed are Beethoven’s Eggmont Overture, his Piano Concerto No. 5 (Emperor), featuring Pianist Jacopo Giacopuzzi, and his Symphony No.4 in B-flat Major. $27-$55. Saturday from 7:30-9:30pm and Sunday from 5-7pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Mauichamberorchestra.org

‘BROOD OF FRANKENSTEIN’ – Sat. Oct 20. Join the Free Range Comedy troupe for some horrifically good laughs! Bring a can of food for the Maui FoodBank or check in on Yelp for $2 off. $10. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220; Mauifreerangecomedy.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MAGIC MONDAY – Mon. Oct 22. Come down for a night of excitement and laughter with Resident Magician Holden Mowat. Let loose, have a drink, and allow yourself to wonder, don’t blink an eye or he’ll fool you again. $10. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Oct 23. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Oct 18. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, and a walk through the vineyard grounds. Learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Oct 18. Sit back, relax and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu, a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

‘SIP TO SUPPORT’ PROGRAM! – Thu. Oct 18. The featured cocktail for the “Sip to Support” program is “Chai Mango Lassi.” It’s made with Ocean Vodka, fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream and a chai tea concentrate (available daily during dinner services, and not available during happy hour, breakfast or lunch). A portion of all drink proceeds will go back to local Maui charities. 5:30-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

TASTE OF KOHOLA BREWERY – Thu. Oct 18. Explore the Aquarium while enjoying Kohola craft beers during a benefit for Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute and Hui O Wa‘a Kaulua. The evening will include; two 16 oz. pours of Kohola Beer in Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute commemorative glass (additional beer available for purchase), coral feeding and sea turtle explore stations, dive presentations, a celestial navigation by the stars with Hui O Wa‘a Kaulua, stargazing with anthropologist-astronomer, and more. 21+. $39.95. 6:00pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Oct 19. Join an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

PULEHU’S FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Oct 19. Join Chef de Cuisine Jesse Pita and restaurant general manager and wine expert, Jim Hansen. They’ll present a step-by-step preparation of two dishes– some from the resort and others from Chef Jesse’s personal recipes. $25. 4:00pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (Westin Kaanapali Resort, 6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Oct 19. This is your last chance to experience a new and interactive culinary event at Mauka Makai. Join the restaurant chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus sample the chef’s favorite dishes. $20 – $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

OKTOBERFEST AT LUANA – Fri. Oct 19. Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Luana Lounge. It will feature a tasting menu including 5 specialty brews from Maui Brewing Company, and a smorgasbord of tasty bites prepared by Luana chefs. Call for reservations. $49+. 5:00pm. Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2290; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Fri. Oct 19. Enjoy live entertainment and an island-inspired buffet of Hawaiian favorites such as Teriyaki Beef and seasonal vegetables from the pulehu (grill) action station, Banana Steamed Fresh Catch, a signature Poke Bar and much more. $45 for adults, $22 for keiki (6-12 years) and keiki 5 and under eat for free! 5:30-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Oct 19. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It will be followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BEATS AND EATS – Fri. Oct 19. The night offers the sweetest vibes for a night of tasty bites, Maui beers, and music by local DJs. Bring your friends, mingle with new friends, sip craft brews and libations, and enjoying culinary creations by Chef Jojo Vasquez. Go online for more information. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Oct 20. Enjoy the Northshore with brunch items including the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

‘LA BUENA CUCHARA’ FUNDRAISING LUNCHEON – Sat. Oct 20. Pukalani-based nonprofit Somos Ohana Nicaragua will host a luncheon with typical Latin American foods. Attendees can enjoy a lunch buffet and dessert bar and live Latin music by The NandB Band with Dr. Nat and friends. There will also be a silent auction and Nicaraguan craft sale. Funds go the 3rd wing of the secondary school they have built at La Carreta in NW Nicaragua. $25 ($10 for ages 3-9). 11:00am. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia); .808-205-4067; Somosohananicaragua.

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Oct 20. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories and told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the “Chef’s Table”, see the action, take pictures, and get to know the Chefs. 6:00pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

OKTOBERFEST – Until – Sun. Oct 28. Celebrating their 20 year anniversary with an Oktoberfest menu every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of October. Enjoy a traditional all-you-can-eat German buffet including grill haehnchen, sauerbraten, kalbsbratwurst, pork bratwurst, Bavarian-style meat loaf, Hungarian goulash, spaetzle, apple strudel, and much more. They’ll also serve special Oktoberfest beer along with live music from “The Dorfmusikanten” Oohmpah Band. 6pm-closing. Brigit and Bernard’s Garden Cafe, (335 Ho‘ohana St., Kahului); 808-877-6000.

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Oct 20. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55; Show: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Oct 20 & Sun. Oct 21. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. 12-2pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

BRUNCH AND JAZZ – Sun. Oct 21. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance by Gary Larson Duo and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and steak and eggs. “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

MAUKA MAKAI SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Oct 21. Enjoy live entertainment accompanied by an indulgent buffet. Mauka Makai will be serving up irresistible dishes including king crab legs, lemongrass poached shrimp, prime rib, and a variety of fresh salads, as well as mimosas and beermosas. 10am-2pm. $18-$49. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

DUKE’S SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Oct 21. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific, yummy breakfast options, and live Hawaiian music by Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun. Oct 21. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (Westin Kaanapali Resort, 6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Oct 21. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Oct 23. Enjoy paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails all inspired by the tropics while highlighting the classic style with tiki elixirs and exotica-era tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ABOVE THE FOLD: NEW EXPRESSIONS IN ORIGAMI EXHIBIT – Until Sun. Nov 25. Above the Fold presents the work of nine renowned artists from four different continents, working in six different countries. These artists have been pushing the boundaries of origami – the Japanese art of paper folding. This art form has been evolving in remarkable new directions, including sculpture, large-scale installations, and conceptual works that express contemporary social, political, and aesthetic ideas. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MALAMA WAO AKUA – Until Fri. Nov 9. In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership (EMWP), this juried art exhibition, Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods), celebrates the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, Kaho‘olawe). Free admission. Open daily 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

GRAFICA: AUWAHI – Until Mon. Dec 31. Experience the jaw dropping work of Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl. See his spectacular mural on display in the History Room. Free. 9am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

GIRLS! GIRLS! GIRLS! POP UP ART SHOW – Until Sat. Oct 20. Join in this decidedly feminine space as Maui female artists’ like Erin Brothers, Beth Cooper, Melody Guini, Megan Koeberle, Amy Justen, Pamela Neswald, and Chika Weiss examine human impact on the environment through art. It’s open Monday-Saturday from 2-8pm, and there’ll be a DJ party taking place on October 20. This is a benefit for Lahaina Arts Association, providing free art classes to the keiki of Maui County. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); Lahaina-arts.org

INAUGURAL OLA I KA PU HALA WEAVING CONFERENCE – Wed. Oct 17 – Sat. Oct 20. This first-of-its-kind event on will be led by master weaver Pohaku Kaho‘ohanohano and KBH Hawaiian cultural resource specialist, Gayle Miyaguchi. There will be a craft fair, displays, presentations and a silent auction open to the public. 8:00am. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com; Mauiweavingconference.com.

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Oct 18. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FINDING YOUR VOICE THROUGH ART – Thu. Oct 18. Tim Garcia is a Maui sculptor who transforms stone, wood and metal into incredible works of art. Tim will share samples of his work and life lessons he has learned along the way. He’ll talk about his journey as an artist on Maui, and the search to finding his voice through the art he makes. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Oct 19. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

‘ART HOP’ FINE ART EVENT – Sat. Oct 20 – Sun. Oct 21. Join the Lahaina Arts Society in the Beer Garden Grounds during this two day event. Showcasing 20+ local Maui artisans including pottery, jewelry, photography, painting, woodworking, ceramics and more. Come talk story with the artists, enjoy music, food, brews, and fine art during this two day event. Funds will benefit the Maui artists and fund children’s free art programs in Maui county. Free. 11am-6pm on both days. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Oct 21. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); 808-385-7594

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Oct 21. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

PONO NETWORK COMMUNITY MEETING – Thu. Oct 18. This is a community event for the ‘aina and people with Elle Cochran and Alika Atay. Be inspired and informed, meet the ‘Ohana Candidates and ask questions. Learn about grassroots ways to participate and make a difference. 5:30pm. Paia Community Center, (Hana Hwy., Paia).

WMTA 2018 CANDIDATES NIGHT – Wed. Oct 24. The West Maui Taxpayers Association (WMTA) invite you to attend the only forum of its kind in West Maui. The forum will feature the Candidates for the following: State Senator District 06, State Representative District 10, Maui Mayor, and Maui County Councilmember-all districts. No signs, banners or other campaign materials will be allowed inside, and all election activities must be conducted outside. Anyone displaying disruptive or disrespectful behavior will be asked to leave. Dinner service will be provided and served at 5pm, program begins at 5:30pm. Kaunoa Senior Center Lahaina, (788 Pauoa St., Lahaina); 808-661-9432.

‘SOIL’- Thu. Oct 25. “Soil” is an intercultural dance theater project exploring crisis in three Southeast Asian cultures and their historical relationship with America. Directed, co-written, and co-choreographed by Michael Sakamoto, it’s a lush music score by Japanese koto and guitar duo, lmanishi Reiko and lsohata Shinichi. $35-$45; and half-price for 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR – Fri. Oct 26. Livingston Taylor’s well-crafted, introspective, and original songs have earned him listeners worldwide. A natural performer playing both guitar and piano, hear hits, like “I Will Be In Love with You” and “I’ll Come Running”. $45 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JA RULE – Fri. Oct 26. JAH RULE is an american rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, record executive, and actor from Queens, New York. His debuted album Venni Vetti Vecci and its single “Holla Holla” was only the start of Ja Rule’s ascension in the music industry. A limited amount of VIP passes available addition to ticket purchases for $50 and includes a souvenir lanyard, and a photo op at a post-show meet and greet. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SUPERHERO 5K RUN/WALK – Sat. Oct 27. Be a superhero for you community and participant in a fun, 3.1 mile course. There will be Bubble Station at start and finish and Water Stations throughout course with bubbles galore. Race is not timed. Prizes for Best Costume; 1st, 2nd and 3rd place overall; and prize drawings. Packet Pick-up: Early packet pick-up on Oct. 26 at Maui United Way (95 Mahalani St., Kahului) from 1-4pm. Race day check-in and late registration is at 7am. 8:00am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Mauiunitedway.formstack.com/forms/superhero5k

SURFRIDER MAUI’S OCEAN GUARDIAN AWARDS GALA – Sat. Oct 27. The Surfrider Foundation’s Maui Chapter will honor leaders in environmental protection, celebrate their volunteers and supporters and the year’s accomplishments at the 3rd annual ‘Ocean Guardian Awards Gala.’ The evening will feature live music from Tavana, delectable food and libations, a premier silent auction, and the awards program. Cultural ambassador Kainoa Horcajo will serve as emcee for the night. Purchase tickets online. $95. 6:00pm. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com; Maui.surfrider.org/ocean-guardians

KOOL KEITH – Sat. Oct 27. Dr. Octagon himself, the man Kool Keith is coming to hit the stage in Wailea. This is a must see event for all of you seasoned hip-hop heads out there. Brought to you by Jahsun and Hi-Grade Productions, a limited amount of presale tickets starting at $20 is available for purchase on Eventbrite.com. 21+. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

ALEXIS ROCKMAN – Sat. Oct 27. The Merwin Conservancy presents an intimate evening with renowned painter Alexis Rockman in the Green Room. Inspired by 19th-century landscape painting, science fiction film, and firsthand field study, Rockman’s paintings proffer avision of the natural world that is equal parts fantasy and empirical fact. Courtyard reception to follow with a pop-up book fair and book signing with Alexis Rockman with live entertainment and refreshments. $25 and $10/special student price. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY – Sun. Oct 28. Returning to Maui, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has top 40 hits and rap classics like “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” “Foe Tha Love of $,” “1st of Tha Month,” and “Tha Crossroads.” Here’s a chance to hear their unique brand of street rap melded with lush R&B harmonies. Reserved seats: $39.50-$59.50; Standing only: $69.50 (includes access to the Pit/Dance Floor; VIP: $125 (includes Premium reserved seat, access to the Orchestra Pit/Dance Floor and a Meet and Greet with the Artists. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KOOL KEITH – Sun. Oct 28. Hip-hop icon Kool Keith Aka Dr Octagon is coming to Lahaina for his first time! Brought to you by Jahsun and Hi-Grade Productions, they will be joined by special guest Power of Power. Limited amount of Early Bird tickets are being released for $20 available on Eventbrite.com. 21+. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TANGO EXTRAVAGANZA – Thu. Nov 1. Twirling Tangos, mesmerizing Milongas… Take a journey to South America and celebrate Tango’s greatest masters, from Di Sarli to Pugliese to Piazzolla. Hawaii Symphony Orchestra concertmaster, Iggy Jang, will be joined by award- winning dancers Guillermo Merlo and Fernanda Ghi, bandoneonist Javier Sanchez, and director/pianist Alfredo Minetti. Hawaii’s very own guitarist, Ian O’Sullivan, will join in on the celebration. Get ready for an enchanted and enthralling evening! $35 and half-price for 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MADE IN MAUI COUNTY FESTIVAL – Fri. Nov 2 – Sat. Nov 3. Now in its fifth year, this popular two day event features over 140 vendors offering a wide variety of made in Maui County products, including food, art, crafts, jewelry, fashion, furniture, gifts, collectibles and more. For more info, go online. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; MadeInMauiCounty.com

Hula O Na Keiki – Fri. Nov 9 – Sat. Nov 10. Experience language and culture through the art of hula and oli (chant) during the annual two-day children’s hula competition. On Friday, see hula students from Hawaiʻi and around the world compete in kahiko (traditional) and ‘auana (modern) style hula, while learning, interpreting, and performing a Maui oli. On Saturday, they will showcase their “aloha spirit” one last time, and those who have entered in the Palua (couple) division can dance in tandem. Additionally local artisans from Hawaiian Festival of Arts and Crafts will feature educational sessions through demonstrations, presentations, and workshops. Friday: 4-9pm; Saturday: 1-8pm. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

EMBER’S FIRE CD RELEASE AND BENEFIT FOR SMA – Sat. Nov 10. Tempa and Naor Project are excited to announce their debut, all original album, “Ember’s Fire.” Dedicated to Tempa and Naor’s niece, Ember, who currently fights her own battle against Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), “Ember’s Fire” is an exploration of soulful originals, a journey through touching themes of transformation, love, loss, and letting go in what they call, “Medicinal Musical Mojo”. Proceeds from the benefit will be given to the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation. $25 and VIP ticket are $60. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

‘ANYTHING GOES’ – Sat. Nov 10 – Sun. Nov 18. Opening its 30th anniversary season with one of the great Cole Porter musicals, Anything Goes. The 1930s comedy romance set is on an ocean liner and will include a cast of over two dozen student sailors, gangsters, evangelist singers, society debutantes, and a Wall Street tycoon. Choreographed by David Ward, they will take the stage in one of their most successful musicals. Pre-Sell: $5-$13; At The Door: $7-$15. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday 7pm and Sunday 3pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

ALOHA KALIKIMAKA BENEFIT GALA – Sat. Nov 17. Don’t miss an opportunity to support Maui Nui’s cancer community at Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Aloha Kalikimaka Benefit Gala. Guests will enjoy a fabulous evening filled with live entertainment, festive holiday adornments, delicious cuisine, fine wine and cocktails, and amazing holiday auction shopping opportunities. 5:00pm. Yokouchi Family Estate, (2471 W Main St., Wailuku); Pacificcancerfoundation.org

DIRTY HEADS 2018 FALL TOUR – Sat. Nov 17. After two decades spent chiseling their unique, multi-genre infused sound, the Dirty Heads have finally come into their own. The five-piece band; Jared Watson, Dustin “Duddy B” Bushnell, Jon Olazabal, Matt Ochoa and David Foral are ready to bring their unique style to the masses. Let’s see what they have in store. All-ages. $25-$35/GA; $55/VIP. Doors: 6pm. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PUMPKIN PATCH 2018 – Until Wed. Oct 31. It’s time for Kula Country Farms annual Pumpkin Patch featuring a children’s garden, farm animals, corn maze, photo opportunities, and more! There will be a variety of pumpkins, decorative gourds, Indian corn, and a selection of carving tools and fun stuff to accessorize. $3; free for 2 and under. 9am-4pm. Kula Country Farms, (375 Koheo Rd.); 808-878-8381; Kulacountryfarmsmaui.com

‘BUCKS FOR DUCKS’ – Until Wed. Oct 31. The Art On Market gallery’s “Bucks for Ducks” campaign supports local charities through the sales of Rubber Ducks. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Pacific Cancer Foundation will be this month’s recipient. Rubber Ducks are sold at $3 each or 2 for $5. If you get a chance, stop by the gallery and pick up a Duck! Every little bit helps. Free. 5:30pm. Art on Market, (42 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-727-2543; Artonmarket.com

FUEL UP. DO GOOD – Until Mon. Dec 31. The Arc of Maui County (Arc) has been selected as the beneficiary of the Ohana Fuels “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program. Now until December, a portion of proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of the eight Ohana Fuels stations on Maui will be donated to the Arc. Go online for more info. 7am. Ohana Fuel Stations; Ohanafuels.com; Arcofmaui.org

VAMPIRE SEASON: OCTOBER BLOOD DRIVES – Until Fri. Oct 19. October is the perfect month for vampires, and Blood Bank of Hawaii is ready to quench the need of Hawai‘i’s patients. Blood on the shelves saves lives. Schedule: Oct. 18, 10am-5pm and Oct 19, 7am-1:45pm, Cameron Center. For general requirements and make an appointment go online. Blood Bank of Hawaii; 808-848-4770; BBH.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Oct 18. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SHANTI SACRED SOUND BATH – Thu. Oct 18. Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for an evening filled with positive vibrations. $30. Doors open at 5:45. 6:00pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Drive, Lahaina); (808) 662-6600; Shantiyogasound.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Oct 18. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

GUIDED BIRD WALKS – Thu. Oct 18. Here is a chance to learn more about the refuge and native birds including the endangered Hawaiian stilt, Hawaiian coot and migratory waterfowl. Visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. Free. 9:00am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); FWS.gov

KA LIMA O MAUI’S ANNUAL JOB FAIR – Thu. Oct 18. In Honor of National Disability Employment awareness month, Ka Lima O Maui will hold its 7th annual Job Fair supporting an inclusive workforce. The theme and focus this year is: “America’s Workforce: Empowering All.” There will be over 30 employers in attendance and mock interviews will be available on site. So update your resume and come meet some of Maui’s finest employers. Call for more information. 9-11:30am. Free. 9:00am. Wailuku Community Center, (395 Waena Pl., Wailuku); 808-244-5502.

TAI CHI – Thu. Oct 18. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. This is presented by Southern Praying Mantis, and all ages are welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Oct 18. Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions invite the community to enjoy an afternoon of live Hawaiian music. Hear Maui’s most popular female Hawaiian trio Ahumanu (Liz Morales, Marjalehua Apisaloma, and Kekai Robinson) blend their voices on stage. Guest can also enjoy fresh baked cookies and coffee while relaxing to the beautiful sounds of Hawai‘i. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High St., Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

THIRSTY THURSDAY GAME NIGHT – Thu. Oct 18. Ho! Do you like happy hour?? Do you like board games?? They will have both. 4:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

PAR LEGISLATIVE WORKSHOPS – Thu. Oct 18. Learn how to make your voice heard at the state capitol. Offering two presentation, beginner is from 5:30-6pm and advance is 6:45-7:45pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org; 808-587-0478; LBRhawaii.org/PAR

HALEAKALA NIGHT – Thu. Oct 18. Join an evening celebrating the wonder and beauty of Maui’s only National Park with a premiere of short film, “Haleakala – A Rare and Sacred Landscape.” The event will include a lovely dance performance by Halau Hula Wehena O Ke Ao, songs from George Kahumoku, Jr., and more. A discussion with the filmmaker, Steve Bumgardner and park officials about what makes Haleakala so unique and the importance of preserving it, will precede the special screening. First come, first admitted. Free. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PUMPKIN FEST 2018 – Fri. Oct 19. Celebrating their 21st annual event, enjoy performances by John Cruz, Eric Gillion and Barry Falnagan, and Amy Hanaiali‘i. The fest will also include arts and crafts, games, book sale, a silent auction, baked goods a jumping castle and ‘ono grindz from Maui food trucks. 4:00pm. Emmanuel Lutheran School, (520 W. One St., Kahului); 808-877-3037; Els-maui.org

CHI GUNG FOR CANCER PATIENTS – Fri. Oct 19. Open to all cancer patients and survivors, join Kurt Miyajima as he teaches gentle movements of Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung to help release stress and maintain strength and energy. Hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii at no charge for cancer patients/survivors. Call for more information. 3:00pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-7661; 808-268-9622; Mauiymca.org

KAMA‘AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Oct 19. Every 3rd Friday, enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ‘ohana. Hosted by Sista Val, enjoy live performances by popular Maui bands, store and restaurant specials, and prize giveaways. 6-8pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

NATIVE HAWAIIAN PLANT SOCIETY TALK – Fri. Oct 19. The public is invited to attend a talk with Ethan Romanchak, Co-owner of Native Nursery, LLC. Romanchak will present his experience and lessons learned from landscaping with native Hawaiian plants for over 15 years. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions on topics such as irrigation, appropriate plant choice, pest control, pruning and fertilizing. Talk will take place in the Poolside Room. Free. 7:00pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St., Makawao).

SATURDAY AT THE REFUGE – Sat. Oct 20. Join a guided bird and wetlands walk followed by a Hawaiian Hoary bat presentation. Stroll through the native pollinator garden to see greenery that attracts bees, moths, beetles and butterflies and enjoy walking the wetland paths to quietly observe nature. This family-friendly event also features crafts for keiki, wildlife viewing opportunities, and a visitor center with interpretive displays. 9:00am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); FWS.gov

KEOKEA HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR – Sat. Oct 20. Keiki entrepreneurs will be featured during the Keokea Farm Lots Association annual Holiday Craft Fair. The day will be showcasing Maui’s talented keiki and their handcrafted products, holiday craft fair items along with live entertainment and local eats. Free admission. 10am-4pm. Keokea Marketplace, (Mile Marker 17, Kula).

ARC OF MAUI COUNTY CAR WASH FUNDRAISER – Sat. Oct 20. Come out and show your support! Arc of Maui County is having a Car Wash Fundraisers for a $8 donation per vehicle. Pre-sale tickets are available by calling Rayven Kahae at 808-242-5781 ext 206. 9am-1pm. Ohana Fuels – Kahului, (85 S Wakea Ave., Kahului).

MICHAEL BACKES ‘DOUBLE-HEADER’ PRESENTATION – Sat. Oct 20. Medical cannabis researcher and author, Michael Backes returns to Maui for a “double-header” presentation. His first presentation: “Brunch and Learn” from 9:30-11:30am will cover Cancer, Pain and Cannabis. Later, the “Lunch and Learn” presentation will take place from 1-3pm, Backes will present Terpenes 101, an explorations of synergies between cannabinoids and the plant’s essential oils called terpenes. 9:30am. Leis Family Class Act Restaurant at UHMC, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3280; Terpeneslunch.eventrbrite.com

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Oct 20. How many visitor centers let you watch Humpback Whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10:00am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Oct 20. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI CRUISE NIGHTS – Sat. Oct 20. Every 2nd and 3rd Saturday, view Maui’s hottest showcase of hot rods, classic cars, lowriders and lifted vehicles in the West parking lot. Car and Truck Clubs welcome. Free. 6-9pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KIDS SPOOKTACULAR SILENT DISCO – Sat. Oct 20. Kick off Halloween with your keiki (ages 3-14) at this kid-friendly silent disco. Come in costume and get a free glow stick. Children must be accompanied by an adult. $15 entry includes use of headphone. 6:00pm. 808 Gymnastics, (65 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 970-306-5627; Facebook.com/808gymnastics

2018 MAUI WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S – Sat. Oct 20. Each registered walker with a wristband will receive a Promise Garden flower and can choose the color that best represents your connection to the disease. Blue represents someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, Purple is for someone who has lost a loved one to the disease, Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, and Orange is for everyone who supports the cause and vision of a world without Alzheimer’s. Strollers, and well-behaved dogs are welcome. Donations raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Register online or day of walk starting at 7am. 7:00am. Central Maui Boys and Girls Clubhouse, (100 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-4363; bgcmaui.org; Alz.org/walk

SHANTI CACAO + SOUND CEREMONY – Sat. Oct 20. Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for a uniquely inspired meditational journey through the spirit of plant medicine and divine sound. Ages 16+. Limited to 16 guests. Advance reservations at least 6 hours prior required. $45. 7:00pm. 808 Wellness Center, (2439 S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); Shantiyogasound.com

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. Oct 20. Sandy Callender will show how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength, and a deeper connection to your wholeness. 8:00am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (Waipulani Park, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Oct 21. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7 years and older. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sun. Oct 21. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Oct 21. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center and features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4:00pm. Kahului Shoping Center, (65 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com

WEST SIDE PUMPKIN PATCH – Sun. Oct 21 – Mon. Oct 22. The Lahainaluna Future Farmers of America program will be holding a two-day Pumpkin Patch for West Side families at the schools agriculture field. Families and keikis are invited to come and pick out a fresh, locally-grown pumpkin to carve out for your Halloween festivities! Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will be sold during the event, and price will be determined by the size of the pumpkin. Only cash will be accepted for your pumpkin. Light refreshments and snacks will be available. Funds raised will be used to support the Lahainaluna FFA members in travel costs to State FFA Conferences, Leadership camps, field trips, and to provide scholarships for graduating seniors. 8am-1pm each day. 8:00am. Lahainaluna High School, (980 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-662-4000; Lahainalunahs.org

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Oct 21. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sunday’s from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit; 808-344-7122; 920-400-0706; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE REIKI DEMOS – Sun. Oct 21. Our body’s internal energies need maintenance the same way our physical bodies do. Here’s a great opportunity to experience Reiki, and operate at your fullest potential. Reserve your free 30 min time slot between 9-11am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

ECSTATIC DANCE! – Sun. Oct 21. Enjoy ecstatic dance on Sunday mornings! Take a journey through space with DJ Chaitanya as he spins a wide variety of deep dance beats, including; sounds from Berlin, Ibiza, London and the global scene. $10. 11:00am. Maui Yoga Shala Paia, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

PAIA MOVIE NIGHT: AVATAR – Mon. Oct 22. Enjoy an outdoor movie in the tropical garden cafe with comfortable seating, and free hot popcorn. Free. 5:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Oct 22. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q/A session. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Wed & Fri. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Oct 23. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar! Stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FLOATING SOUND BATH – Tue. Oct 23. Cocoon in a yoga hammock and float away on a healing cloud of sound. Live Tibetan singing bowls, crystal quartz bowls, chimes, tingshas and a gong to envelope, align chakras, clear negativity and ground energy with healing intentions to help relax, rejuvenate and release energy. $30-$55. 7:00pm. Uplift Maui Wellness Studio, (Hotel Wailea, 555 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com

MAUI MAUKA CONSERVATION AWARENESS TRAINING – Tue. Oct 23. The workshops aims to connect Maui’s conservation professionals with Maui’s tourism professionals to increase the quality of nature interpretation, and awareness of Hawai‘i’s natural resources. Training will focus on watersheds, native plants and animals, invasive species and Maui’s unique natural environment. Presenters are include East Maui Watershed Partnership, Maui Invasive Species Committee, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, and Haleakala National Park. Training is free but donations are encouraged. Please Sign up online. 9:00am. Waihee Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd., Waihee); 808-244-3326; Hilt.org; Mauimauka.org

HAIKU IN ENGLISH – Wed. Oct 24. Every 4th Wednesday, you can enjoy Haiku in English with the Maui Friends of the Library. 4:30-6pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

BODY/MIND/FUNK/TIME: DANCE CLASS WITH MICHAEL SAKAMOTO – Wed. Oct 24. Working from elements inspired by butoh and hip hop dance practices, Michael will lead students through a series of movement and image exercises in order to demonstrate his unique blend of intercultural identity and contemporary dance. The class is designed for all dance levels; ages approximately 16+. The class will be physically demanding, with a lot of movement, coordination, and musicality. Michael Sakamoto’s SOIL show is on Thu, Oct 25. $10. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Oct 24. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FULL MOON SOUND BATH – Wed. Oct 24. Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for a magical journey through divine sound during the energy of the full moon! Go online for further details. $25/Adv. $30/Door. Doors open at 6:45pm. 7:00pm. Maui Yoga Shala Paia, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

BNI West Maui Professionals – Wed. Oct 24. West Maui Professionals is the newest BNI Chapter in West Maui. If you are a local business owner or representative of your company and want to network, expand, learn, and grow with like-minded people, join them. $17. 11:30am-1pm. Pi Artisan Pizzeria, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

DONATION-BASED YOGA CLASSES – Every Wednesday until Wed. Oct 31. Classes will incorporate asana, pranayama, and meditation for a relaxing and centering experience. Yoga mats and other equipment will be provided. Classes are donation based; participants are encouraged to pay what they can afford, with all proceeds going to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Shelter in Wailuku. 6:30pm. Om Maui Studio, (12 Kiopaa Pl., Pukalani); 808-573-5566; Ommauistudio.com

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawerence Alva 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Kealii Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Merv Oana 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-6pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; (Napili Kai Beach Resort; 5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Red Dirt 6-8pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar – Sat, Nino Toscano 7-9pm; Sun, Nino Toscano 7-9pm; (700 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Thu, Nevah Too Late Trio 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Sat, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15-8pm; Sun, Peter Hamilton 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Derick Sebastian 4-6pm; Tue, JamRock 7-9pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Sean Kim 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Brian Santana 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Fri, SweetBeats and YumYum 5-8pm; Sat, Pat Simmons Jr. 5-8pm; Sun, Maui Beach Boys 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com