MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | October 12th-18th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

SONGS OF FRANK SINATRA AND THE BIG BAND SOUNDTRACK – Thu. Oct 12. Crooner John Wilt will present a one-man show of Frank Sinatra’s classic songs in the McCoy Studio Theater. Hear hits from a timeless era including, “Day In, Day Out,” “Witchcraft,” “Luck be a Lady,” “New York, New York,” “All or Nothing at All” and more. Proceeds will go to Maui Mediation Services, Inc. $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE CLEAN WATER PROJECT TOUR – Thu. Oct 12 & Fri. Oct 13. Culture Crew and The Clean Water Project will be bringing the joy of music to the island community for the The Clean Water Project ‘You Do You’ Tour. Special guest Reggae Sensation Big PATI along with Kelly Wiglesworth and her son Rio, from CBS Survivor and Show Up will be on the bill. There will also be a variety of merchandise for purchase and all proceeds go to the Be Love and Influence Foundation. Tickets available at Eventbrite. 10:12: $15. 7:00pm. Watercress Sb, (270 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-243-9351; facebook.com/watercress.sb; 10:13; $20. 9:00pm. Kaanapali Grille and Tap Room, (100 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-7733; K-grille.com

LAHAINA TOWN PARTY: PAINT THE TOWN PINK – Fri. Oct 13. The Lahaina 2nd Friday Town Party is themed “Paint the Town Pink!” for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There will be entertainment throughout the evening with Maui Jam Band, the Maui Music Mission, Kuaola, Na Pua O Kapi’olani, Vincent Cacal and the Heartbeat Silent Disco. Free. 4:30pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

HEARTBEAT SILENT DISCO ‘BANYAN TREE BENEFIT’ – Fri. Oct 13. The Silent Disco provides headphones giving you personal volume control, 3 channels/genres of music and a long range so you can hear the music while mingling around. Bring snacks, glow sticks, and anything to contribute to the fun. A valid Driver’s License is required for use of headphones. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards the lighting of the Banyan Tree. $5+. 6:00pm. Banyan Tree Park Lahaina, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); Heartbeatsoundsystem.com

Tempa and Naor Project – Fri. Oct 13. The Tempa and Naor Project is an authentic musical exploration grounded in the beauty, richness, and wisdom of the universal human experience. Through the creative vehicles of collaborative composition and live performance, Tempa and Naor blend layered musical structures with playfully infectious rhythms to form a seamless harmonic flow. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

EUPHORIA TRIBAL DANCE PARTY – Fri. Oct 13. Come experience “Euphoria” for a night of ecstatic tribal dancing with DJ Paul Gotel Divadeva and live percussion with Gabriel Donihi in the Wailuku Studio. Limited space for this amazing event, so be sure to sign up early. Cost includes two chocolates from the Euphoria Chocolate Lounge. $20. 7:30pm. Afterglow Yoga, (Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku, ); 808-268-9723; Afterglowyoga.com

FRIDAY THE 13TH SLAUGHTERHOUSE – Fri. Oct 13. It’s Friday the 13th and the Daddy’s Top Drawer crew is ready to kill it on stage. Head to the West Side for freaky shenanigans, dancing, drinks, laughs and brand new original songs. 10:00pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Wainee St., Lahaina); 808-667-6655.

ROWDY LOVE – Sat. Oct 14. Enjoy a family friendly fun night of food and music with rockabilly-folk duet, Rowdy Love. $5. 7:00am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

2ND ANNUAL SURFRIDER FOUNDATION MAUI PA’INA – Sat. Oct 14. The second annual event will feature pupus, cocktails and a silent auction. The emcee for the evening will be Malika Dudley with live music provided by Na Hoku Hanohano winner Kanekoa. $99. 5:00pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

MOONLIGHT MELE – Sat. Oct 14. Enjoy a Moonlight Mele benefit concert, featuring Hawaiian music by the University of Hawaii Maui College Institute of Hawaiian Music with Keola Donaghy, George Kahumoku, Jr., and Kuikawa. $5. 5:00pm. Bailey House Museum, Hale Ho’ike’ike, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

LIBRA PARTY – Sat. Oct 14. Celebrate balance in music and life at a Libra Party with DJ Eric Forbes from Las Vegas. There will be a great line-up of local Maui music mixologists to support, plus AllBuss will be there too. Expect future house, hip hop, and R&B nightclub vibes with two sound systems. 18+. $20-$25. 9:00pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com

FREERADICALS PROJEKT ‘THE RIOT SHOW’ – Sat. Oct 14. Time to get together, shed out summer and get ready for winter with energy, whales and surf. But first shake out the worries and dance uncontrollably to the sound of the Radicals with friend Gretchen Rhodes. Opening comedy will be provided by Chino Laforge. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI UKULELE FESTIVAL 2017 – Sun. Oct 15. Ukulele advocate and teacher, Roy Sakuma, will serve as emcee. This year’s lineup includes Willie K, Paula Fuga, Richard Ho’opi’i, Kamakakehau Fernandez, Derick Sebastian, the Hula Honeys, Andrew Molina, Arlie Asiu, Nelly Baduria, Nick Acosta, Rui Okawa, the Aloha Picking ‘Ohana, the Kalama Intermediate ‘Ukulele Band, and more. Free. 1:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PUERTO RICO HURRICANE BENEFIT – Sun. Oct 15. There’ll be a benefit for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief. Support a good cause while enjoying great food and live entertainment by Kanekoa and more. 5:00pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

UNDERGROUND DANCE PARTY – Sun. Oct 15. Check out this weekly dance party with DJ Kurt. Mixed it up at VIBE and boogie the night away. 21+. 9:00pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

14TH ANNIVERSARY MULTI-ARTIST CELEBRATION OF THE SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Oct 18. Join in celebrating the 14th Anniversary of George Kahumoku Jr’s Slack Key Show – Masters of Hawaiian Music at the resort’s Aloha Pavilion. This special multi-artist showcase will feature George Kahumoku, playing his signature 12-string guitar, falsetto legend Richard Hoʻopiʻi, slack key guitarist Kevin Brown, Hawaiian lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz and The Slack Key Show Ohana, guitarist Sterling Seaton, ukulele expert and vocalist Peter deAquino, and hula dancer Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘HARVEY’ – Until – Sun. Oct 15. Elwood P. Dowd is an affable man who claims to have a friend Harvey- whom he describes as a six-foot, three-and-one-half-inch tall pooka resembling an anthropomorphic rabbit. Elwood’s sister Veta tired of his hallucination tries to have him committed to a sanitarium, but winds up being committed herself. What will happen to Veta, and is Elwood crazy or is Harvey really real? Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. $20-40. 8am. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, their resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64-104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Oct 14. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Oct 16. Do you love music? Are the ultimate performer? Let’s put your lips and your hips to the test in the Tournament Style Lip Sync Battle with elimination rounds. You choose the song and show your best moves. Prizes, specials and a good time. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Oct 17. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

COMICS AND COMICS! – Wed. Oct 18. Check out the comedy show and the comics, hosted by Willie Simon and featuring Ino. There’ll also be free pizza. Free. 8:00pm. Maui Comics and Collectibles, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-868-0219; Facebook.com/MauiComics

MAUI FOODIE

KOHO GRILL AND BAR FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT BREAST CANCER – Until- Tue. Oct 31. Queen Kaahumanu Center and Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation announces fundraising support by Koho Grill and Bar for the second annual Kokua 4 Kokonuts, a fundraising walk for breast cancer. Purchase the Kilauea Snowball dessert and $1 will benefit the Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation. 7am. Koho Grill and Bar, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-5588.

OKTOBURGERFEST – Until – Tue. Oct 31. Try Cool Cat’s October Burger of the Month, “The Oktoburgerfest.” It’s their signature beef patty marinated in Newcastle beer and Worcestershire sauce, stuffed with onion and bacon on a fresh onion bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and Pepper Jack cheese. It’s also topped off with crispy fried onion straws and spicy avocado ranch. 10:30am. Cool Cat Cafe, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

7TH ANNUAL ROCKTOBERFEST – Until – Sun. Oct 22. The rock-inspired family-friendly restaurant will kick off its seventh annual month long Rocktoberfest. It’s an annual celebration of food, beer and rock music in honor of the traditional Bavarian festival. Enjoy a special Rock and Brews menu full of German-inspired dishes and beer specials. 11am. Rock and Brews, (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com

GERMAN OKTOBERFEST – Until – Fri. Oct 27. The 20th annual authentic German Oktoberfest will happen on Fridays and Saturdays nights. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat Oktoberfest buffet with a Live Oompah Band, The Dorfmusikante. Get 10 percent off if dressed in German attire. $42. 5:00pm. Brigit & Bernard’s Garden Cafe, (335 Hoohana St., Kahului); 808-877-6000.

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Oct 12. This is a great opportunity for wine lovers, and for anyone who wants to learn more about grape production on Maui. This tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Oct 12. Enjoy the electric sounds of Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is also available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

LITTLE CHEF BIG CHEF – Fri. Oct 13. This year’s event will feature Maui’s top chefs working with club members in an exciting culinary team competition. Teams from each of the six clubhouses will be collaborating with local producers and farmers to learn about local foods to create delicious appetizers where you can vote for your favorite. Individual tickets are $225 with a couples special available for $425. There are also sponsorship table of 10 available ranging from $2,500-15,000. For more information or to reserve your spot today, contact Amy Cozad at 808-242-4363 x322. 5:30pm. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Oct 13. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. Free. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Oct 13. This fun Friday night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

MALA (GARDEN): NATURAL FARMING – Sat. Oct 14. with Michael Marchand and Devin Fredericksen. 11:00am. Keokea Marketplace, (Mile Marker 17, Kula).

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Oct 14. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by, multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

FOOTBALL SUNDAY FUN DAY – Sun. Oct 15. Cheer on your favorite team while enjoying a special football Sunday menu and full bar. Menu highlights include Football Fried Rice, Corned Beer Hash Loco Moco and the Hail Mary cocktail. Kama’aina will get 20 percent off on food with valid Hawaii ID. 7:00am. Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Oct 15. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Oct 15. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Mon. Oct 16. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Oct 17. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Oct 18. Enjoy the Best Dinner Show on Maui with Uncle Willie K. His incredible performances include an astounding array of music styles, ranging from Hawaiian to Latin to famous Italian arias! Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Oct 18. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet. 21+. $5. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

MALAMA WAO AKUA: A NATIVE SPECIES EXHIBITION – Until – Tue. Nov 7. Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) is a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lanai, Molokai, Kaho‘olawe). In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, artists were asked to explored watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species through art in a meaningful way. Free. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI OPEN STUDIOS: CALL FOR ARTIST – Until- Wed. Nov 1. The eighth annual Maui Open Studios Event is now seeking artists to participate in the 2018 MOS event. All artists working in any visual medium, at any level of their career, are invited to participate in the upcoming Maui Open Studios Event in February of 2018. Artist Registrations are now available until midnight on Nov. 1. Learn more about the specific dates, weekend assignments, benefits of participation and register online. 8am. Maui Open Studios at UH Maui College, (310 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauiopenstudios.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Oct 12. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Oct 12. The collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments go under review by the Trump Administration. The exhibit includes 30 individual mounted photos from photographers David Littschwager and Susan Middleton, who spent time in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and have published a book of photography titled Archipelago. 9am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Oct 12 – Fri. Oct 13. Jewels of Maui’s jewelry is handcrafted using a variety of quality materials. Purchase gems including Tahitian Pearls, coral pieces, seashells, sea glass and semi-precious stones. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

LUANA KAMA – Fri. Oct 13. Kama enjoys painting with watercolor and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper, her favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. Stop by the gallery and see her paint. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Oct 13. The cafe is bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Oct 13. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

EXHIBIT: HE MAKANA – Sun. Oct 15 – Sat. Dec 23. The exhibition from the collection of Gertrude Mary Joan Damon Haig, offers a nostalgic look back into the history of old Hawaii. He Makana, meaning “a gift,” is a distinguished collection of paintings, prints, and traditional art forms of Hawai’i from the 1930s- 1970s. See “Traditional Arts of Hawaii” like, ancient ko’u calabashes; ahu ‘ula cape; Ni’ihau shell leis; and a Hawaiian flag quilt circa 1898. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BRUSHSTROKES AND BREWS – Tue. Oct 17. In collaboration with Island Art Party, MBC invites the island’s artists, foodies and beer lovers to create paintings, taste beers and enjoy a special happy hour while making new friends in the Kihei Tasting Room. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

STEVE RINALDI – Wed. Oct 18. Steve Rinaldi’s painterly style is representational and locally inspired. His portraits reveal the essence of an individual and his landscapes inspire a sense of light and awe. Stop by the gallery and see him paint in person. 11am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

AMANDA SCOTT – Wed. Oct 18. Scott makes art because she enjoys being transported to a fantasy world of her own creation. Visit the gallery and see her create a new piece of art right before your eyes. 1pm. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY 50TH CELEBRATION – Tickets available Until Oct 18. The Lahaina Arts Society celebrates 50 years with an event at The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort on Nov. 19. The evening will feature a dinner buffet and entertainment by Uluwehi Guerrero, Barefoot Minded, Kalapana Collars and Kuikawa. You may stop by the gallery, call or purchase tickets on Eventbrite. $150. 8:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

SEUSSICAL JR. – Sat. Oct 21 – Sun. Oct 29. The Maui OnStage Youth Theater program presents Seussical Jr. The colorful characters will transport you from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. Performances are on Saturday at 11am and Sunday at 1pm. $5 – $10. 11:00am. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MAUI CHAMBER ORCHESTRA’S SEASON OPENING CONCERT – Sat. Oct 21 – Sun. Oct 22. The Maui Chamber Orchestra presents its Gala Season Opener, ‘The Audacity of Genius.’ Conducted by Maestro Robert E. Wills, the program includes Grieg’s Holberg Suite for String Orchestra, Brahms’ Serenade No. 2, and Beethoven’s Symphony No 1. On Saturday the show starts at 7:30pm and on Sunday the show starts at 5pm. A conversation with the conductor is at 3:30pm on Sunday only, and free to all ticket holders. $27-55. 7:30pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Mauichamberorchestra.org

BLACK UHURU – Sun. Oct 22. Blues Bear is proud to present Grammy-winning Reggae Super Stars Black Uhuru on their island “Skankin’ on da’ Rock” Jammin’ Roots Reggae Festival Hawaii Tour. The Legendary Black Uhuru is one of the most popular and successful reggae groups to come out of Kingston Jamaica’s “Waterhouse” district. Opening the show will be multitalented Rising-Reggae Star Onesty and special guest Maui’s Marty Dread and Jordon T. Gates open at 5pm. $35-55. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

OKAREKA DANCE COMPANY: MANA WAHINE – Thu. Oct 26. Okareka Dance Company fuses contemporary dance with indigenous Maori themes to create authentic and diverse works led by Taane Mete and Taiaroa Royal. An all-female work, Mana Wahine (“Powerful Woman”), draws strength from traditional Maori culture to illustrate a tapestry of dance, theatre and film. It emulates the journey from creature to motherhood, life force to the spirit world, the honoring of mother earth and sky father. $12-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALOHA FADO MAUI TOUR WITH RAMANA VIEIRA AND ENSEMBLE – Sat. Oct 28 & Sun. Oct 29. Two Shows: Making her way to Maui for a third time is internationally acclaimed artist Ramana Vieira. Singing her heart out in the enchanting land of aloha, she will present her authentic spin on traditional Portuguese music, aka fado. She’ll join extraordinary musicians like Brad Bivens, Don Lax and Danny M. for an evening of romance and passion-filled music. Tickets are $15 in advance online or $20 at the door. Oct. 28: 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Oct. 29: 3pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Brownpapertickets.com

STEPHEN HOUGH – Sun. Oct 29. Stephen Hough has not only distinguished himself as a masterful and insightful concert pianist, but also as a writer and composer. Hough will perform the works of Debussy timed with the centennial of the composer’s death in 1918 and will include works by Chopin and Beethoven. $12-65. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Oct 12. Want to learn hula? Drop by the mall’s center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LET’S SEE A MOVIE TOGETHER! – Until – Tue. Oct 31. Shoppers who spend $100 or more Monday through Thursday at any of QKC merchants in one day will receive one complimentary Consolidated Theaters Kaahumanu 6 movie ticket valid for one regular admission. Bring your receipt(s) to the Guest Service Desk. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HOSPICE MAUI SUICIDE GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP – Until – Thu. Nov 9. Losing a loved one to suicide is one of life’s most painful experiences. Hospice Maui will offer a 6-week Suicide Grief Support Group on Thursdays. Pre-registration is required. 3:00pm. Hospice Maui Hale, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5555; Hospicemaui.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Oct 12. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FOSTER S.O.S. – Thu. Oct 12. The Maui Humane Society is seeking immediate short-term foster homes for dogs due to crowded conditions at the organization’s kennel. The Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster home to a shelter dog. Visit the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm. 11:00am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

GETTING OLD AIN’T FOR EVERYONE WITH REVEREND BODHI BE – Thu. Oct 12. Bodhi will be discussing the challenges, issues and decisions one encounters when dealing with aging, dying and death, followed by a questions and answers session. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Oct 12. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

Maui Goat Yoga Class – Fri. Oct 13. Enjoy beautiful views of Maui’s breathtaking coastline, and relish the psychological benefits of animal-assisted therapy while exercising and challenging your physical and mental capacity with lovable, adorable goats and live music. Locals get half-off. Classes are filling up fast reserve your spot now. $24.50. 12:00pm. Maui Goat Yoga, (936 Keanuhea St., Kula); 808-379-3335; Mauigoatyoga.com

PART II “ONE PUKA-PUKA: THE PURPLE HEART BATTALION” EXHIBIT – Fri. Oct 13 – Sat. Dec 16. Part II will cover the stories of the 100th IFB’s exploits from Anzio to the capture of Rome and onto Leghorn (Livorno) where the Battalion was officially attached to the 442nd RCT. Featured in this exhibit is the Battle of Belvedere where the 100th IFB upset an SS unit, resulting in their being awarded a Presidential Unit Citation. Free. 12:00pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Oct 13. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

BLUE ZONES PROJECT GARDENING DEMO – Fri. Oct 13. Learn how to start your own garden and deal with pesky pests. A few lucky guests may even go home with their own starter plants. Meet people from your community and join a potluck group to win awesome prizes! 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com; Hawaii.bluezonesproject.com

STARRY NIGHT CINEMA: ‘THE BFG!’ – Fri. Oct 13. Grab the family and spread out on the lawn for a special screening of “The BFG!” Enjoy pre-show entertainment by singer Anthony Pfluke, and an art activity for the kids prior to the film and enter for prize giveaways. Sorry no coolers, outside food or beverages allowed, so check out the local food trucks. Low-back beach chair and/or a blanket are welcome. Gates open at 5pm. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

ANNUAL KOKUA 4 KOKONUTS – Sat. Oct 14. Queen Kaahumanu Center and Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation announces the second annual Kokua 4 Kokonuts, a fundraising walk for breast cancer. This fun walk through QKC is appropriate for all ages and skill levels. There will be entertainment, keiki activities, a visit from Hello Kitty and much more. Registration fee is $35 for adults and $10 for keiki 12 and under. 8:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com; Mauihospitalfoundation.org

BEACH CLEAN-UP – Sat. Oct 14. The Miss Maui Organization will be partnering with Malama Maui Nui for a beach cleanup at the Kahului Harbor. Enjoy coffee and pastries upon arrival and during cleaning, along with a complimentary lunch to follow. The cleanup is the finale to a month long campaign for #GetTheDriftandBagIt, a nonprofit force in the fight against litter and pollution. 8:00am. Kahului Harbor, (103 Ala Luina St., Kahului); ; KahuluiHarbor.com

SOMOS OHANA NICARAGUA FUNDRAISER YARD SALE – Sat. Oct 14. Somos Ohana Nicaragua is a Pukalani-based non-profit that build schools and provides scholarships and health services in rural northwest Nicaragua. All proceeds will go for the 3rd wing of the secondary school at La Carreta in Chinandega province. 8:00am. Kula Kai, (51 Mano Dr., Kula); Somosohananicaragua.org

LA ‘OHANA (FAMILY) DAY – Sat. Oct 14. Hosted by Save Ka’anapali, come learn about the Save Ka’anapali movement, how you can get involved, and the impacts this proposed development will have on the future on West Maui. This is a ZERO FREE waste event, please bring your own reusable containers. 9:00am. Hanakaoo (Canoe) Beach, (Honoapiilani Hwy. Mile Marker 23.4, Lahaina).

DA KIDNEY DA KINE DAY – Sat. Oct 14. The event will feature live entertainment, kidney disease screenings, height, weight, blood pressure, glucose check, vision screening, and interviews with a clinician. Free. 10:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

‘UKULELE WORKSHOP – Sat. Oct 14. This fun workshop is conducted by Roy and Kathy Sakuma and is geared for all ages, child to adult, beginning to intermediate players. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS FAIR – Sat. Oct 14. The event is designed to provide information about domestic violence and the support and resources available to the community. Participating organizations include Women Helping Women, PACT (Parents And Children Together), Child and Family Services, the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney – Victim Witness Program, and Maui Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit. 11:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Oct 14. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Oct 14. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GRANDFAMILY GAMENIGHT – Sat. Oct 14. Enjoy fun games, carnival treats and pizza in suite B8. This i community event is every second Saturday, and you must register by calling 808-269-7396 or emailing [email protected] Free. 5:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

BOOK SIGNING EVENT WITH WAYNE MONIZ – Sat. Oct 14. Reflecting on stories from his childhood, memories of Maui’s past, and his travels on the Mainland, Wayne will speak about his new book, ‘Barefoot Boy in the Mango Tree: A Memoir of Maui and Me’. Pupu’s included. RSVP. 6:30pm. St. Anthony School, (1618 Lower Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4978; Sasmaui.org

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Oct 14. Cruise with Maui’s car and truck club and their friends as they showcase their low riders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturdays. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Our Story Studio – Sat. Oct 14. Writers young, old, published, or rusty can join N.T. Arévalo and other writers to talk story about publishing and writing. Every second Saturday. 10:00am. Our Story Studio, (Makawao); 956-997-4830; Ourstorystudio.blogspot.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Oct 14. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

MAUI MARATHON AND HALF-MARATHON – Sun. Oct 15. One of the top 10 Most Scenic Marathons in the nation by Runner’s World magazine (Feb. 96), and the #10 destination marathon in North America, by the Ultimate Guide to Marathons. A Full marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K. 5:00am. Westin Maui Resort and Spa, (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

HALAU HULA O KEOLA ALI’IOKEKAI – Sun. Oct 15. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Oct 15. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Oct 15. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16

OCTOBER BLOOD DRIVES: VAMPIRE SEASON – Mon. Oct 16 – Fri. Oct 20. October is the perfect month for vampires and Blood Bank of Hawaii is ready to quench the need of Hawaii’s patients. Schedule of drives are: 10/16 at UHMC Pilina Building from 8am-2:45pm; 10/17 at King Kekaulike High School from 8:15am-2pm; 10/18 and 10/19 at Cameron Center from 10am-5pm and 10/20 at Cameron Center from 7am-1:30pm. Sign up to save lives today. 8:15am. Blood Bank of Hawaii; 808-848-4770; BBH.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Oct 17. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

MAUI CONSERVATION AWARENESS TRAINING – Wed. Oct 18. The goal is to educate tour operators and guides about native ecosystems and species found in Hawaii, and the projects that are helping conserve it. See presentations about conservation and our natural environment given by representatives from the Maui Invasive Species Committee, East Maui Watershed Partnership, and Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project. Reserve your spot online. Free. 12:00pm. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Route 31, N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); Mauimauka.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Evan Dove and Steven Monroe 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly Covington Duo 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Josh Kahula and Dave Wood 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Fri, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Wed, Curtis Love 8-12pm; Wed, Curtis Love 8-12pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Kono’s on the Green – Sun, Live Music 5-8pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Sun, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tempa and Naor Project 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Wed, Kanoa 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

The Shops at Wailea – Wed, Amy Hanaiali’i 5:30-7:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Three’s Bar and Grill – Sun, Louise Lambert Jazz 7-10pm; (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com