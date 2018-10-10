MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | October 11th-17th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

TONY BENNETT’S CLASSIC SONGS – Thu. Oct 11. Crooner John Wilt will present a one-man show of Tony Bennett’s classic songs featuring 30 of Bennett’s greatest hits including “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Best is Yet to Come,” “The Good Life,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” “Rags to Riches,” and much more other well-known songs. The performance will be highlighted by brief historical film clips of Bennett’s remarkable singing career. Proceeds will go to the Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA). $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

RETURN OF THE VINCE ESQUIRE BAND – Fri. Oct 12. It’s been five and a half years since the Vince Esquire Band took the stage, and there’s been a lot of steam brewing up ready to explode on a hot night. With Vince, aka the guitar god of Maui, will shred with his strong, heartfelt voice, backed by Joshua Greenbaum along with Jason Ganis on bass they are sure to break the ice on a hot night. $20 advance tickets available at: Bounty Music (Kahului), Mulligans and online. $25 at the door. 7:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Hitidenation.com

FRED’S GARAGE – Fri. Oct 12. The Fred’s Garage band will play all your favorite classic rock and blues hits from the 70s and 80s. 8:00pm. Java Jazz, (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

GARRATT WILKIN AND THE PARROTHEADS – Fri. Oct 12. Billed as the #1 Jimmy Buffett tribute band (exclusively performing Buffett music), Garratt Wilkin and the Parrotheads have performed as a six-piece “core” band and up to as large as a 13 piece band including steel drums, horn section, harmonica and pedal steel guitar. Here’s your chance to celebrate and meet Jimmy Buffett fans while making new ‘Parrothead’ friends. 8:00pm. Kahale’s Dive Bar, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

THE LAMONTS – Fri. Oct 12. If you want sexy, you’re gonna get it, because The Lamonts are returning for more of the funky/punky jams you’ve grown to love. DJ sets will be provided by the infamous Boomshot and CPNess. 21+. No cover. 9:00pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

DANCEHALL DAYS – Fri. Oct 12. Combining astonishing musicianship, Dancehall Days returns to Maui’s heart of Paia. 21+. Tickets start at $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

WORLD NEEDS LOVE HAWAII TOUR – Fri. Oct 12 – Sat. Oct 13. Giving the Maui massive two nights of love, The Lambsbread will be bring their original roots reggae sound back to Maui. Also on the tour is Rastafari reggae artist Arkaingelle, who is just coming off a run in Europe. They are all ready to bring the people of Hawai‘i some positive energy and sweet reggae music. Fri. Oct 12: Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); Sat. Oct 13: Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku). Cost for both shows is $10 in advance on Eventbrite or $15 at the door.

DJ STELLAR ON MAUI – Sat. Oct 13. Propel your party into the atmosphere with LA’s DJ Stellar. As one of the fastest-rising producers from the West, Stellar is making his mark in electronic music. From big room, heavy bass and beyond, his energy is nothing short of addictive. Also on the bill will be Maui’s own Trent Nox, Pash-Sean and riri haki. Additionally, for every drink bought Pau Vodka, they’ll be donating a portion of the proceeds to the Pacific Cancer Foundation. Doors open at 6pm. Show 7-10pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

LEHUA KALIMA AND SHAWN PIMENTAL – Sat. Oct 13. Award-winning recording star Lehua Kalima and consummate musician and award-winning record producer, Shawn Kekoa Pimental, have been performing as a duo since 2011. As a dedication to the purity of the music and of their Native Hawaiian culture, hear their easy-going style, witty banter, and eclectic musical tastes. $30 and half-price for 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

VILLAGE PEOPLE – Sat. Oct 13. As one of the most iconic party bands of all time, the Village People will be playing all the hits – “YMCA,” “Macho Man,” “Go West,” “In the Navy,” and more. Join this non-stop party with the guys who ruled an era. Food options will be available from Maui Ohana Catering from 5:30-7:30pm. $45-$85; $125/includes meet-and-greet and photo with the Village People. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DANCEHALL DAYS – Sat. Oct 13. Thrilling audiences all over, with a repertoire that is wildly diverse and authentic, Dancehall Days returns for a night of bliss. Performing a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, enjoy hearing the entire Rumours album along with their greatest hits. Go online for ticket options. 21+. 9:00pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

LIKKLE JORDEE: WHA ‘DIS WHA’ DAT – Sat. Oct 13. Pana Productions presents young international reggae artist from Oahu, Likkle Jordee. He’ll share music off his “Wha ‘dis Wha’ Dat” CD. He will be backed by Maui’s Innavision, and special guest Jahtomatic Possee will join in to share their authentic reggae music. $15 advance tickets available online or $20 at the door. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Likklejordee.com/events-shows.

SILENT DISCO – Sat. Oct 13. Party in the open-air courtyard with DJs Gary O’neal and CPNess as they drop the beats. Headsets are required to hear the music, and you choose the channel you want to jive too. The kitchen is open until midnight, and there’ll also be drink specials. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

PRIDE NIGHT – Sun. Oct 14. Here’s a night we can all be proud of! Every Sunday, you can enjoy Maui’s dedicated LGBTQP night. 21+. $5 cover. 7:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

GARRATT WILKIN AND THE PARROTHEADS – Sun. Oct 14. Billed as the #1 Jimmy Buffett tribute band (exclusively performing Buffett music), Garratt Wilkin and the Parrotheads have performed as a six-piece “core” band and up to as large as a 13 piece band including steel drums, horn section, harmonica and pedal steel guitar. Here’s your chance to celebrate and meet Jimmy Buffett fans while making new ‘Parrothead’ friends. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

KANEKOA’S UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Oct 14. Stop by and get your dance on as Na Hoku Hanohano Awards winner Kanekoa treat the upcountry crowd to an ‘ukulele powered Hawaiian, reggae, folk, rock kiddo friendly show. $10. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

WAI FIYA! – Wed. Oct 17. Catch the reggae vibes on Wednesday night as Maui Roots Syndicate and a collective of DJ’s hit the stage. No Cover. 7:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

15TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW – Wed. Oct 17. Hawai‘i’s Renaissance Man, George Kahumoku Jr, along with his slack key ohana welcome you to the 15th anniversary Slack Key Show. The night will featuring multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, performer, and Grammy Award winner Daniel Ho and Slack Key and Lap Steel Guitarist Sonny Lim. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. Doors: 6:45pm. $37.99 – $95. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

OPEN MIC – Thu. Oct 11. Musicians, poets, community announcements and more, welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5, put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5 to watch. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Haiku Road, Unit 244, Haiku); 808-633-4820; Coworkmaui.com

‘RUMORS’ – Until Sun. Oct 14. At a large, tastefully-appointed Sneden’s Landing townhouse, four couples are gathering for their tenth wedding anniversary. But the Deputy Mayor of New York and host has just shot himself, now his lawyer and wife, must get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday matinee at 3pm. $20-$40. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Oct 13. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PURE ORGANIC IMPROV COMEDY – Sat. Oct 13. Back from the International Improviganza Improv Festival on Oahu, see the Free Range Comedy coupe: Chris Rose, Lina Krueger, John Williams, Karen Stavash, and Matt Brassis. They are ready to wow you with their made-up-on-the-spot special brand of comedy. Guest improvisor Kevin Scott will be on hand to add to the craziness. Bring a can of food for the Maui Food Bank, or check in at Yelp get $2 off. $10. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com; Mauifreerangecomedy

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Oct 15. Do you love music? Are the ultimate performer? Let’s put your lips and your hips to the test in the Tournament Style Lip Sync Battle with elimination rounds. You choose the song and show your best moves. Cash, prizes, specials and a good time. Sign up 9:30pm. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Oct 16. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy! Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Oct 11. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, and a walk through the vineyard grounds. Learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Oct 11. Experience a new and interactive culinary event at Mauka Makai and join the restaurant chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus, sample the chef’s favorite dishes. $20-$25. 4:30pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Oct 11. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu, a glass of sparkling wine, and an amuse bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

‘SIP TO SUPPORT’ PROGRAM! – Thu. Oct 11. The featured cocktail for the “Sip to Support” program is “Chai Mango Lassi.” It’s made with Ocean Vodka, fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream and a chai tea concentrate (available daily during dinner services, and not available during happy hour, breakfast or lunch). A portion of all drink proceeds will go back to local Maui charities. 5:30-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Oct 12. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Oct 12. Join Chef de Cuisine Jesse Pita and restaurant general manager and wine expert Jim Hansen as they show step-by-step preparation of two dishes – some from the resort and others from Chef Jesse’s personal recipes. $25. 4pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Oct 12. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person; half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Fri. Oct 12. Enjoy live entertainment and local Hawaiian-style dishes at Mauka Makai. Also featuring their new seasonal drink, the Pineapple Thyme, made with the resort’s exclusive Single Barrel Buffalo Bourbon, caramelized pineapple, and handmade thyme syrup in a keepsake tiki glass. A portion of all proceeds go towards local Maui charities as part of their “Sip to Support” program. $22-$45. 5:30pm. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Oct 12. This fun night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Oct 13. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

JINI’S CURRY’S ANNIVERSARY LUNCH BUFFET SPECIAL – Sat. Oct 13. They are celebrating their 5th year with a lunch buffet special for all. Enjoy vegan options like palaka paneer, eggplant and potatoes and cauliflower and peas, and non-vegan food including masala chicken wings, butter chicken wings, and tomato shrimp curry. There will also be a variety of sides, appetizers and desserts with an anniversary cake too. Advance tickets of $20 for adults and $8 for kids (over 8) are available in advance via email or by phone. 11:30am. Jini’s Curry, (Wailuku Promenade Food Court, 2050 Main St., Wailuku); [email protected]; 808-243-3454; Fijiindianfood.com

POP-UP BENEFIT FOR THE MAUI NUI SEABIRD RECOVERY PROJECT – Sat. Oct 13. From the South to the West, Shearwater Tavern heads to Kohola Brewery to host a Pop-Up Kitchen benefit for the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project. Enjoy the evening with live music by Karrie O’Neill, cold local brew, and ‘ono food including; pazole soup, nachos and the smash burger along with happy hour specials. This is a benefit for the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project. 5:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Oct 13. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the “Chef’s Table”, see the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

OKTOBERFEST – Sat. Oct 13 – Sun. Oct 28. They’ll be celebrating their 20 year anniversary with an Oktoberfest menu every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of October. Enjoy a traditional all you can eat German buffet including; grill haehnchen, sauerbraten, kalbsbratwurst, pork bratwurst, Bavarian-style meat loaf, Hungarian goulash, spaetzle, apple strudel and much more. They’ll also serve special Oktoberfest beer along with live music from “The Dorfmusikanten” Oohmpah Band. 6pm-closing. Brigit and Bernard’s Garden Cafe, (335 Hoohana St., Kahului); 808-877-6000.

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Oct 13. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55. Show: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

BRUNCH AND JAZZ – Sun. Oct 14. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance by Gary Larson Duo and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. 7:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Oct 14. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance by Gary Larson Duo and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and steak and eggs. “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

MAUKA MAKAI SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Oct 14. Enjoy live entertainment accompanied by an indulgent buffet. Mauka Makai will be serving up irresistible dishes including king crab legs, lemongrass poached shrimp, prime rib, and a variety of fresh salads as well as mimosas and beermosas. 10am-2pm. $18-$49. Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Oct 14. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live music by Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Oct 14. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 12-2pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Oct 14. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh-catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Oct 16. Enjoy paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails all inspired by the tropics while highlighting the classic style with tiki elixirs and exotica-era tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Oct 17. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad, and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Oct 17. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

ANNUAL MAUI OPEN STUDIOS CALL FOR ARTISTS – Until Thu. Nov 1. The 9th Annual Maui Open Studios Event is now seeking artists to participate in the 2019 MOS event. All artists working in any visual medium, at any level of their career, are invited to participate in the upcoming Maui Open Studios Event, which takes place in February. Artist registrations are now available until November 1. Artists can learn more about the specific dates, weekend assignments, benefits of participation, and register for the event online. Maui Open Studios, Mauiopenstudios.com

ABOVE THE FOLD: NEW EXPRESSIONS IN ORIGAMI EXHIBIT – Until Sun. Nov 25. Above the Fold presents the work of nine renowned artists from four different continents, working in six different countries. These artists have been pushing the boundaries of origami – the Japanese art of paper folding. This art form has been evolving in remarkable new directions, including sculpture, large-scale installations, and conceptual works that express contemporary social, political, and aesthetic ideas. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MALAMA WAO AKUA – Until Fri. Nov 9. In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership (EMWP), this juried art exhibition, Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods), celebrates the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, Kaho‘olawe). Free admission. Open daily 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

GRAFICA: AUWAHI – Until- Mon. Dec 31. Experience the jaw dropping work of Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl. See his spectacular mural on display in the History Room. Free. 9am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

GIRLS! GIRLS! GIRLS! POP UP ART SHOW – Mon. Oct 8 – Sat. Oct 20. Join in this decidedly feminine space as Maui female artists’ like Erin Brothers, Beth Cooper, Melody Guini, Megan Koeberle, Amy Justen, Pamela Neswald and Chika Weiss examine human impact on the environment through art. It’s open Monday-Saturday from 2-8pm, and there’ll be a DJ party taking place on October 20. This is a benefit for Lahaina Arts Association, providing free art classes to the keiki of Maui County. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com; Lahaina-arts.org

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Oct 11. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

LOCAL AUTHORS TABLE – Fri. Oct 12. Maui Writers Ink will feature two guest authors during Lahaina’s 2nd Friday event. Everett Peacock will launch his new book series featuring Agent Boudreaux and advises the book is ‘for adults only.’ Malia Bohlin will also be presenting her book Left at Hiva Oa. Come meet the authors have your purchases autographed. 5:00pm. James Campbell Park, (127 Wainee St. , Lahaina).

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Oct 12. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

‘PURE COLLAGE’ WORKSHOP – Sat. Oct 13 – Sun. Oct 14. Join volcano artist Iraono in a “Pure Collage” 2-day workshop. Student will learn to use a number of different mixed-media techniques including; collage/faux finishes, mono prints, and shadow box framing to transform their memories into one-of-a-kind works of art with deep personal significance. Limited enrollment. Register online. 10am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Oct 14. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made-on-Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts, and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations, and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina); 808-385-7594

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Oct 14. Enjoy locally-made art, jewelry, gifts, and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. Mauigiftandcraftfair.com. 9am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St.); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11

VAMPIRE SEASON…OCTOBER BLOOD DRIVES – Until – Fri. Oct 19. October is the perfect month for vampires, and Blood Bank of Hawaii is ready to quench the need of Hawai‘i’s patients. Blood on the shelves saves lives. Schedule: Oct 15, 9am-2:30pm, King Kekaulike High School; Oct. 16, 9:30am-3pm, Kamehameha School; Oct. 17 and 18, 10am-5pm and Oct 19, 7am-1:45pm, Cameron Center. For general requirements and make an appointment go online. 9:00am. Blood Bank of Hawaii; 808-848-4770; BBH.org

FUEL UP. DO GOOD – Until – Mon. Dec 31. The Arc of Maui County (Arc) has been selected as the beneficiary of the Ohana Fuels ‘Fuel Up. Do Good.’ program. Now until December, a portion of proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of the eight Ohana Fuels stations on Maui will be donated to the Arc. Go online for more info. 7:00am. Ohana Fuel Stations; Ohanafuels.com; Arcofmaui.org

‘BUCKS FOR DUCKS’ – Until – Wed. Oct 31. The Art On Market gallery’s “Bucks for Ducks” campaign supports local charities through the sales of Rubber Ducks. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Pacific Cancer Foundation will be this month’s recipient. Rubber Ducks are sold at $3 each or 2 for $5. If you get a chance, stop by the gallery and pick up a Duck! Every little bit helps. Free. 5:30pm. Art on Market, (42 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-727-2543; Artonmarket.com

PUMPKIN PATCH 2018 – Until Wed. Oct 31. It’s time for Kula Country Farms annual Pumpkin Patch featuring a children’s garden, farm animals, corn maze, photo opportunities, and more! There will be a variety of pumpkins, decorative gourds, Indian corn, and a selection of carving tools and fun stuff to accessorize. Entry fee: $3; free for 2 and under. 9am-4pm. Kula Country Farms, (375 Koheo Rd.); 808-878-8381; Kulacountryfarmsmaui.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Oct 11. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. Days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Oct 11. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HAWAII TRUSTS – Thu. Oct 11. Local estate planning attorney John Roth of Hawaii Trust and Estate Counsel will explain the pros and cons of using a trust as part of an estate plan. While doing so, he’ll share little-known stories about real trusts established by Princess Pauahi, Queen Liliuokalani, Queen Emma, Samuel Damon and James Campbell. Free. 5:30pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

RECHARGING YOU: 5 PROVEN TECHNIQUES TO ACHIEVE YOUR GOALS – Thu. Oct 11. Join LaTasha Baldwin, motivational speaker and owner of Little Details, LLC for a workshop on how to make your goals a reality. Baldwin will take the audience on a journey into exploring the goal-setting process. This mini-workshop will explore five proven techniques that can be used to achieve your goals. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org; Conta.cc/2DpQmUw

TAI CHI – Thu. Oct 11. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis. All ages are welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

OHANA BINGO BASH – Thu. Oct 11. Join Blue Zones Project in playing America’s favorite family-friendly game for awesome prizes from Whole Foods, Longs, Subway and other Maui Mall merchants. Also learn about ways to live longer, better, happier lives in Central Maui. Space is limited. Registration will begin 4:30pm. 5:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12

SKOOBZ AND THE FRONT STREET WEREWOLF – Fri. Oct 12. Keiki are invited to join an early Halloween mystery-solving scavenger hunt during the 2nd Friday Lahaina event. Designed for ages 3+ each child will undergo “detective training,” complete with a detective badge and magnifying glass, and then embark on a character-led scavenger hunt along Front Street. A photo booth opportunity and light afternoon refreshments with Skooby snacks and goodie bags will be provided. Participation is limited to the first 50 ticket holders. $52. 5:30pm. Lahaina Loft, (736 Front St., Lahaina); Lahainaloft.com; Imaginationrealityllc.com/event

CHI GUNG FOR CANCER PATIENTS – Fri. Oct 12. Open to all cancer patients and survivors, join Kurt Miyajima as he teaches gentle movements of Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung to help release stress and maintain strength and energy. Hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii at no charge for cancer patients/survivors. Call for more information. 3:00pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-7661; 808-268-9622; Mauiymca.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13

PRE-RACE SHAKEOUT RUN – Sat. Oct 13. In part of the Maui Marathon Race weekend, get your legs and head ready for Sunday’s races by doing a short 3-mile shake out run. Maui Running Company will guide attendees through a pre-run warm up and finish with some strides so you’ll be at your best for race day! Meet in front of the Westin at 6:45am. Run will start at 7am. RSVP: Facebook.com/events/2182281725389605. Free. 7:00am. Westin Maui Resort and Spa, (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

YOGA FLOW FOR RUNNERS – Sat. Oct 13. In part of the Maui Marathon Race weekend, find your pre-race flow with a complimentary oceanfront yoga practice. Led by Lululemon legacy ambassadors, stretch out your muscles and relax your mind during this yoga class. Mats will be provided. All ages and levels welcome. RSVP: Facebook.com/events/701721096848975. Free. 8:00am. Westin Maui Resort and Spa, (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

KOKUA 4 KOKONUTS – Sat. Oct 13. Maui’s Mistress of Ceremonies, Kathy Collins, will lead fun and lively entertainment including a high energy warm up by Yanagida Fitness and entertainment by The Wonder Girls. There will also be a special appearance by Sanrio’s Hello Kitty, refreshments from the Pink Wing, door prizes and a grand prize for the most donations. Additionally, Koho Grill and Bar will donate $1 for every famous Kilauea Snowball dessert purchased throughout the month of October. Strollers and walking aids are welcome. Additional information and registration form and requirements can be found online. Minimum registration fee is $35 and $10 for 12 and under. Registration in person starts at 8am. Walk is 8:30-10am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI CHILDREN AND YOUTH DAY – Sat. Oct 13. Join a special celebration to honor the children and youth in Maui during the 12th annual Maui Children and Youth Day. The day will include entertainment, fun and educational activities, arts and crafts, games, taiko drumming, demonstrations, giveaways, keiki ID, food booths and more. Free. 4am-8pm. 808-879-8698. 9:00am. Kenolio Recreation Complex, (131 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei).

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Oct 13. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10:00am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Oct 13. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI WALK OF HEROES CELEBRATION – Sat. Oct 13. It’s time for the most outstanding Block Party of the year. The 5th annual celebration will feature a Hands and Feet in Cement Ceremony honoring special guests: Gladys Baisa, Jeannie Skog, and Uncle Les Kuloloio, with Masters of Ceremonies: John A.H. Tomaso and Kahu David Kapaku. The Andy Kaina Band and special musical guests will provide live music and there will be a “live” telecast on the giant video screen plus ono grinds too. This is a well behaved pet and family friendly event. Free. 2:30pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org; Conta.cc/2D6QCHU

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Oct 13. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI CRUISE NIGHTS – Sat. Oct 13. Every 2nd and 3rd Saturday, view Maui’s hottest showcase of hot rods, classic cars, lowriders and lifted vehicles in the West parking lot. Car and Truck Clubs welcome. Free admission. 6-9pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14

MAUI MARATHON EVENTS – Sun. Oct 14. The 48th annual Maui Marathon is one of the oldest and top 10 most scenic marathons in the nation. The event includes a full marathon, 4-person team marathon relay, half marathon, 10K and 5K. 5:00am. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com; Mauimarathon.com

FREE REIKI DEMOS – Every Sunday until Sun. Nov 4. Our body’s internal energies need maintenance the same way our physical bodies do. Here’s a great opportunity to experience Reiki, and operate at your fullest potential. Reserve your free 30 min time slot between 9-11am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

SALSA AND BACHATA DANCE CLASS – Sun. Oct 14. Julia Crespo and Stephen Smith offer a session of Latin dance classes for beginners. No partner needed and no previous dance experience necessary. This class promises to be supportive and patient to all who want to get their groove on. Salsa starts at 6pm followed by Bachata at 7:30pm. Drop in: $15-$25. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit; 808-344-7122; 920-400-0706; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Oct 14. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sunday’s from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; 920-400-0706; Hotlavadancefit.com

ECSTATIC DANCE! – Sun. Oct 14. Enjoy ecstatic dance in free form, where the music is the teacher! Take a journey through space with DJ Chaitanya as he spins a wide variety of deep dance beats like sounds from Berlin, Ibiza, London, and the global scene. $10. 11am. Maui Yoga Shala Pa‘ia, (381 Baldwin Ave. Pa‘ia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

RESTORE HONOKOWAI WITH MAUI CULTURAL LANDS – Sun. Oct 14. Spend a day off the beaten path and help restore an ancient Hawaiian village on the west side. Remove invasive plants encroaching on an 800-year-old archaeological site deep in the valley and learn about Hawaiian medicinal plants, history, and culture. Tools and transportation into the valley will be provided. Space is limited and RSVP is required via email or phone, once registered more information will be provided. Free. 9am. [email protected]; 808-270-7059.

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Oct 14. Stop by the shelter on a Sunday, and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7 years and older. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, OCTOBER 15

PAR LEGISLATIVE WORKSHOPS – Mon. Oct 15 – Thu. Oct 18. Public Access Room (PAR) staff will be on Maui from October 15-18 as part of their neighbor island outreach program. They will be offering two workshops each day in beginner and advance presentation. Learn how to make your voice heard at the state capitol. Schedule is: Oct. 15 at Makawao Public Library; Oct. 16 at Kihei Public Library; Oct. 17 at Akaku Community Media; and Oct. 18 at Wailuku Public Library. Times for all workshops are 5:30-6pm for Beginner’s and 6:45-7:45pm for advanced. Hawaii Public Access Room; 808-587-0478; LBRhawaii.org/PAR

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16

‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Oct 16. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17

INAUGURAL OLA I KA PU HALA WEAVING CONFERENCE – Wed. Oct 17 – Sat. Oct 20. The Ola I Ka Pu Hala Weaving Conference will serve as the first-of-its-kind event on Maui. Led by master weaver Pohaku Kaho‘ohanohano and KBH Hawaiian cultural resource specialist Gayle Miyaguchi, master weavers from all over Hawai‘i will share their expertise and skills during the four-day cultural event. Taking place in the Kanahele Ballroom, there will be a craft fair, displays, presentations and a silent auction open to the public. Those interested in participating in the weaving activities cost is $250 due by August 31 and includes lunch and dinner on Saturday). 8:00am. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com; Mauiweavingconference.com

DONATION-BASED YOGA CLASSES – Every Wednesday until Wed. Oct 31. Classes will incorporate asana, pranayama, and meditation for a relaxing and centering experience. Yoga mats and other equipment will be provided. Classes are donation based; participants are encouraged to pay what they can afford, with all proceeds going to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Shelter in Wailuku. 6:30pm. Om Maui Studio, (12 Kiopaa Pl., Pukalani); 808-573-5566; Ommauistudio.com

BNI West Maui Professionals – Wed. Oct 17. West Maui Professionals is the newest BNI Chapter in West Maui. If you are a local business owner or representative of your company and want to network, expand, learn, and grow with like-minded people, join them. $17. 11:30am-1pm. Pi Artisan Pizzeria, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Oct 17. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, David Connolly 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawerence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Kealii Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Wed, Thunder n’ Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Merv Oana 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-6pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Danyel Alana 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Thu, Nevah Too Late Trio 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Fri, Micah Manzano 6:15-8pm; Sat, Micah Manzano 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Derick Sebastian 4-6pm; Tue, JamRock 7-9pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sat, Sean Kim 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Fri, Gene Argel and Johnny Z 4-8pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com