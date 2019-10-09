MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | October 10th-October 16th, 2019

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

CHRISTIAN SANDS TRIO – Thu. Oct 10. Christian Sands is currently one of the most in-demand pianists working in jazz and being hailed as one of the greatest jazz pianists of his generation. Tickets: $40, $50. Half price/kids; 10 percent MACC member discount. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE CLASSIC SONGS OF DEAN MARTIN WITH JOHN WILT – Thu. Oct 10. Crooner John Wilt will present a one-man show featuring 32 of Martin’s greatest hits, including “That’s Amore,” “ You’re Nobody, Til Somebody Loves You,” “Little ‘Ol Wine Drinker Me,” “Sway,” “I Will,” “Innamorata,” “Kiss Me,” “Naughty Lady of Shady Lane,” and other well-known songs made famous by the popular American icon, all highlighted by brief historical film clips of Martin’s remarkable singing career. The concert will also feature Puremotions Dance and Entertainment Artistic Director, Yezzi. $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY: – Fri. Oct 11. This month’s town party features entertainment by Maui Jam Band and Na Wai Eha. Local Maui Writers Ink artist and author Nansy Phleger will launch her children’s book “Li Chou and the Dragon’s Promise” plus there’ll be fun at the Keiki Zone with art, crafts, games, and activities for all ages. And walk the block for more local vendors, galleries, and restaurants. Free. 5pm. Lahaina Town, (Front Street); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

ARTIST 2 ARTIST WITH HENRY KAPONO: JERRY SANTOS – Fri. Oct 11. Grammy-nominated, award-winning vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, and composer Henry Kapono along with Jerry Santos will share music and stories from their careers, and answer questions, giving the audience an up-close-and-personal seat at the jam session! Individual tickets: $35-$65. Also available “Hangin with Henry” Backstage pre-show additional $45. (includes talk story, some music, photo and autograph). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Oct 11. Enjoy a night of tropical latin dance music with Dr.Nat & Rio Ritmo. Get your hips swinging to salsa, bachata, samba, and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro level salsa lesson. BYOB event. Cover: $10/adults, $5/under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm. Music: 8:30-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

BLUE LAVA BLUES BAND – Fri. Oct 11. Join the Blue Lava Blues Band and Bay Area blues musician Fast Freddy Sims for a hot evening of real deal blues featuring Bluesman Steve Freund. Doors: 6:30pm. $20. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

REGRUVENATION – Fri. Oct 11. Here’s a night of live music celebrating American funk band “The Meters.” Join Mark Johnstone, Matt Del Olmo, John Zangrando, John Michael Jeliffe, Brad Canton, and Berto Prieto in a tribute to a group which has inspired all to FUNKIFY their lives. Intermission music provided by DJ Sweet Beets. $10. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

3 POUNDS OF KALO – Fri. Oct 11. Bringing their island style Mala ’til Midnight with 3 pound of Kalo: Kale Nagasako, Peter DeAquino, and Nestor Ugale. Plus drink and food specials all night. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com

FAMILY DAY 2019! – Sat. Oct 12. Enjoy art, food, and fun at the Hui’s annual Family Day event at the historic Kaluanui Estate. Explore all of the art studios with live artist demonstrations in jewelry and ceramics! There will also be plenty of art projects and a scavenger hunt for the first 100 keiki! Guests can also enjoy food from Pele’s Pizza and Ono Pono Acai Bowls on the scenic Hui lawn. This year also celebrates the artwork of the Malama Wao Akua Exhibition and will be joined by various conservation groups, including EMWP and Leeward Haleakala Watershed Restoration Project! 10am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MOONLIGHT MELE WITH GEORGE KAHUMOKU, JR. & FRIENDS – Sat. Oct 12. The Maui Historical Society is hosting a benefit concert featuring Hawaiian music by the University of Hawai‘i Maui College Institute of Hawaiian Music with Keola Donaghy and Hawaiian entertainer and Hawaiian music mentor, George Kahumoku, Jr. The talented Kuikawa members Joshua Kulhavy-Sutherland, James “Koakane” Mattos, and Lukela Kanae will also perform celebrating their third anniversary. Admission: $5/person; Free/Keiki (12 and under). Food and beverage will be available for purchase. 5pm. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

DJ PHOENIXFIRE – Sat. Oct 12. From the depths of Africa to the far East, DJ Phoenixfire is bringing you the very best DJ mixes of deep, soulful, funky, tribal and uplifting dance music from around the world. Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui Liquor Law). 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

OCEAN GUARDIAN AWARDS GALA – Sat. Oct 12. Surfrider Foundation – Maui Chapter invites you to its 4th annual Ocean Guardian Awards Gala. This year they’ll celebrate accomplishments and honor their 2019 Ocean Guardians: Campbell Farrell (Ocean Athlete); Lucienne de Naie (Community Member); and Skyline Hawai‘i (Business). The event will feature live entertainment by ‘ukulele virtuoso Derick Sebastian, a silent auction, a gourmet dinner, and a cash bar. 125+ tickets at Eventbrite.com. 5:30pm. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr.).

MAMo @ THE MACC – Sat. Oct 12. A component of the Maoli Arts Movement (MAMo), the Wearable Art Show celebrates Hawaiian design in fabric and clothing specifically in terms of cultural motif – definitely NOT a typical fashion show! This year’s designers include Ari South, Kehaulani Nielson, Kanoelani Davis, Maile Andrade, Kawika Lum, Marques Marzan, Micah Kamohoali‘i, Meilin Vitale, and Anna Kahalekulu (designers subject to change). Tickets: $35, $45 ($65 ticket includes advance trunk show preview and meet-and-greet with designers). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CARLOS NAKAI QUARTET – Sat. Oct 12. Mixing original compositions with inspired improvisation, the R. Carlos Nakai Quartet features R. Carlos Nakai on Native American flute, concert flute, trumpet, and vocals, backed by a talented trio saxophonist-keyboardist AmoChip Dabney, ethno-world drummer Will Clipman, and bassist Johnny Walker. Their music spans the sonic spectrum, from quietly contemplative to highly combustible and from soothingly meditative to irresistibly danceable, always delivered with an impeccable blend of rhythm, melody, and harmony and a positive vibration. $30-$50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PUALANI KANAKA‘OLE KANEHELE IN THE GREEN ROOM – Sun. Oct 13. The Merwin Conservancy presents an evening with Hawaiian scholar and living treasure Dr. Pualani Kanaka‘ole Kanahele. The first event of the “Memorial Series” of the Green Room arts and ecology salons, in this special presentation, Dr. Kanahele will read from W.S. Merwin’s epic Hawaiian narrative poem, “The Folding Cliffs,” and will discuss his masterwork through a kanaka maoli lens. The presentation will be followed by a book-signing at a courtyard reception with refreshments. All profits from the event benefit the local nonprofit Merwin Conservancy. $10-$25. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CONCERT AT THE SHOPS W/ HAWAIIAN MUSIC DUO KUPAOA – Wed. Oct 16. Welcoming six-time Na Hoku Hanohano award winner Kupaoa. See husband and wife duo Kellen and Lihau Paik accompanied by Maui’s own Halau Kamaluokaleihulu (Kumu Hula Kahulu Maluo-Pearson) for a free performance at Fountain Courtyard. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

SALSA DANCING WITH BARBARA & ERNESTO – Thu. Oct 10. 8pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

KARAOKE WITH CASEY JONES – Thu. Oct 10 & Tue. Oct 15. Karaoke with the best host KJ/DJ Casey Jones! Come dance and sing! Free. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Oct 10 & Sat. Oct 12. Karaoke and good times with Brant. No cover. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

THE GRADUATE – Fri. Oct 11-Sun. Oct 13. Benjamin Braddock is a confused young man having spent four years achieving a brilliant scholastic record, and upon graduation he finds himself adrift. Fighting panic and boredom, he is deeply conflicted but ultimately willing when Mrs. Robinson, the unhappily married, alcoholic, and dangerously charismatic wife of his father’s business partner, tempts him into an affair. $20. Showtimes: Friday & Saturday: 7:30pm; Sunday: 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Oct 12. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

TREVOR ONAGA’S KKHS SR. PROJECT BAND – Sat. Oct 12. Ripples of jazz, rock, and funk with Trevor and his talented classmates from King Kekaulike High School. 6pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Oct 15. Master of magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. Oct 14. Hosted by Matt Del Olmo, step on stage and show the crowd what you got. No cover! 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

OPEN COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Oct 15. Are you funny? Or think you are funny? Well you just might be the next top comedian. Presented by Maui Comedy LIVE there will also be food and drink specials. No cover charge! 9pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea,); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR’S 16TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW WITH SONNY LIM & KEVIN BROWN – Wed. Oct 16. This weeks slack show will feature Big Island slack key and lap steel guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Sonny Lim, along with traditional slack key guitarist and Hawaiian vocalist Kevin Brown. Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort’s Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

FOOD AKAMAI SERIES – Gary Albitz will lead you through a series of eight workshops designed to launch a successful food business on Maui! Sessions offer a systemic approach for profitable food business development targeting food manufactures, restaurateurs, food truck operators, farmers, and chefs interested in creating value-added food products. Deadline to apply is Oct. 16. Contact Chris Speere, at [email protected] Classes are on Wednesdays until Dec. 4. $250. UHMC Maui Food Innovation Research Kitchen, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Maui.hawaii.edu/foodinnovation

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri, Tue & Wed. Get your vegi-licious, fresh, local farm-grown produce, and specialty products in the open-air market. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA’AU – Fri. Oct 11. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala’au. $49.95/adults; Half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Oct 12 & Wed. Oct 16. Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters, and salad dressings. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Oct 12 & Sun. Oct 13. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days 11am. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LATIN AMERICAN LUNCHEON CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF SOLIDARITY IN NICARAGUA – Sat. Oct 12. The Pukalani-based nonprofit Somos Ohana Nicaragua will host a Latin American luncheon celebrating 20 years of solidarity with the villages we bring services to in rural NW Nicaragua. The fundraiser will include lunch buffet and dessert table. Guests will enjoy typical Latin American foods, a silent auction, a Nicaraguan craft sale, and live music by the N&B Band followed by Dr. Nat and Friends, who will play Latin music for dancing. Proceeds from the event will help the group fund an auditorium for the rural secondary school they have built at La Carreta in rural northwest Nicaragua. $10. 11am. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Avenue, Pa‘ia); 808-572-9898; Somosohananicaragua.org

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Oct 12. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

KANOA & RABBITT DINNER SHOW – Sat. Oct 12. 8pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Oct 13. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Oct 13. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); Kahiliterrace.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE W/SWEET BEETS & YUM YUM – Sun. Oct 13. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music by Sweet Beets & Yum Yum, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Oct 16. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores,); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

ART SCENE

CALL FOR ARTISTS: 10TH ANNUAL MAUI OPEN STUDIOS EVENT 2020 – Sign up before november 1. Now seeking artists to participate in the 2020 MOS event. All artists working in any visual medium, at any level of their career, are invited to participate in the upcoming February event. Artists can learn more about the specific dates, weekend assignments, benefits of participation and to register online. Mauiopenstudios.com

ROBERT GANN – Until Thu. Oct 31. Robert Gann signature technique of “Floating Layers” captivates the eyes and the paintings actually feel different. See Robert’s works on display. Open: 9am-5pm/daily. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

ART & ACTIVISM: AN EXHIBITION ABOUT CHANGE – Until Thu. Oct 31. Activists in Hawaiʻi today are working on many fronts – education, land use, sustainability, discrimination and equity, reclamation of sacred spaces and a refocusing of our relationship to our natural environment. The exhibit will feature new work from six nationally selected artists: Sandow Birk and Elyse Pignolet, Orly Cogan, Kanani Miyamoto, Paul Mullowney, and Abigail Romanchak. The exhibit is designed to encourage visitors to consider the power of politically driven art and how it affects society. Parts of this exhibition contains mature content, please review prior to bringing young children. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MALAMA WAO AKUA 2019 EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Nov 8. The East Maui Watershed Partnership in collaboration with Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center brings you Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) – a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lanaʻi, Moloka‘i, Kahoʻolawe). See Maui artists use of creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species. 9am-4pm/daily. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

‘THE FORGOTTEN WAR REVISITED’ EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Dec 27. The Korean War Veterans Association, Maui No Ka Oi Chapter 282. with support from the Maui Korean Community Association presents their exhibit “The Forgotten War Revisited.” Along with panels detailing the history of the Korean War, visitors will be able to see artifacts from the personal collections of the Korean War Veteran Association members. Docents for the exhibit will be Korean War Veterans. 12-4pm/Mon-Fri. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Until Sat. Dec 28. Na Akua Akea, The Vast and Numerous Deities exhibition is the culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui haumana practitioners, delving into their collective past of ancestral memories to connect with their kupuna for knowledge and guidance to learn ‘ie ‘ie style basketry and hone their artistic skills in their recreations of ki‘i akua hulu manu, representations of Hawaiian ancestral deities. Open: 10am-4pm/Mon-Sat. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

JOHN ENSIGN – Thu. Oct 10. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 1pm. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. Oct 10. Portraits: babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MIRANDA ROSE ART OPENING – Thu. Oct 10. View artists Miranda Rose’s works on the cafe walls. Also enjoy sets by a guest DJ. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

AMANDA SCOTT – Fri. Oct 11. The diversity of mixed media artist Amanda Scott experience supports the diversity of her art in style and medium. Her muse is usually the female figure. See her collection of works and watch her her painting techniques. 1pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

ART NIGHT AND FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Oct 11. Stop by and see artwork from local artists Chloe Cryan Underwater while enjoying “fresh squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen. Then it’s the “Official Art Walk After Party”, featuring a local DJ. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

HENNA BODY ART HISTORY & BASICS – Fri. Oct 11. Learn the history and beginner basics of traditional Henna body art with Nikki from 11:eleven Manifestations! Starting with cone holding and beginner techniques to establish confidence in your grip, we will then practice a simple design using your own skin as a canvas! Each attendee will receive a full Henna Starter Kit which includes: 1 Henna cone, 1 Sealant Spray and 1 Aftercare Oil Roller to take home. All materials are included. $45. 6pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Oct 12 & Sun. Oct 13. Come out and talk story with LAS artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry and more! 9am-5pm/both days. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Lahainaarts.com

‘SOMETHING TOLD ME’ BOOK SIGNING BY WAIKIKI – Sat. Oct 12. “Something Told Me” is a true and riveting page-turner, about that small voice inside of you, an omnipotent silent voice that comes from the Holy Spirit. Many of us experience this and do nothing about these messages. Hear Waikiki’s presentation followed by a book-signing. 4pm. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

MACRAME PUMPKIN HANGER WORKSHOP – Sat. Oct 12. A fun, festive, and knotty class of creating macrame pumpkin hangers with KNOTS BY KATE! Plants and pumpkins are not included but will be available for purchase. All materials are included. BYO beer or wine to sip on and enjoy while you get creative! 21+. $35. 6pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

THE SOCIAL – Sat. Oct 12. Entertaining Lahaina’s artistic community from photography to film, music to performance art. Gather with culinary cocktails, late night cuisine, and Maui vibes oceanside. Hosted by David Parias with a mixed media showcase featuring photography, glass Blowing, and more with artists Hannah Preziosi & Julia Corbi. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Oct 13. Educational fun and games for the youth, free hula lessons, eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Oct 13. The largest arts and crafts fair with over 50 vendors, featuring jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina).

RICHARD DIGIACOM – Sun. Oct 13. Creating metal fused art by the etching of aluminum panels and color, and fused with various techniques, his technique calls for many coats of clear seals, applied to create depth and movement. Come and watch Richard work his magic on aluminum panels. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ – Mon. Oct 14. A very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

CECILIA CHENAULT – Tue. Oct 15. Oil paintings, both plein air and portraiture, capture the natural beauty of Chenault’s subjects with illuminating color and realistic renderings. She is inspired by nature, human emotions and ancient wisdom. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

ART & ACTIVISM: ARTISTS TALKS – Wed. Oct 16. In conjunction with the Art & Activism: An Exhibition About Change, Kanani Miyamoto and Paul Mullowney will discuss their work in the gallery, followed by a demonstration at the UHMC campus art department. 1:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALOHA MAUI PRIDE EVENTS

ALOHAMAUIPRODE.ORG

A.M.P. IT UP MUSIC NIGHT – Thu. Oct 10. Ready to get dancing… then A.M.P. IT UP MUSIC NIGHT will be the ticket! Aloha Maui Pride brings an amazing party with Hawaiian drumsong, chant, R&B, ballads and soul by a collaborative of local singers Nara Boone, Rabbitt, Makamae, John Galvan and more awesome musicians! The MC for the night is Maui’s own Kathy Collins. $10/advance; $15/door. 7pm. Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, (1279 S Kihei Rd.).

NATIONAL COMING OUT DAY – Fri. Oct 11. Join Mayor Victorino and members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies in the mayor’s office to be part of his reading of a proclamation in honor of National Coming Out Day. Meet at 2:45pm in the 1st floor lobby. 3pm. County Building, (200 S High St., Wailuku).

GAY YOUTH SKATE NIGHT! – Fri. Oct 11. Join the fun with Maui Roller Derby Girls: Pain Gwen, Skarre Bomb, and G.I. Jersey as they show off their skills on wheels! Look for the Pride table outside the rink to register and grab some free pizza from Pizza Madness, plus snacks, and drinks. All ages welcome. $5/skate rental. 5:45pm. Kalama Park Skating Rink, (1280 S Kihei Rd.).

KANIKAPILA DINNER SHOW – Fri. Oct 11. Enjoy a three-course dinner (with vegetarian options) and performances by 2 great Hawaiian artists: “Sistah” Robi Kahakalau and Maui’s own Anthony Pfluke. These versatile performers will get everyone moving and swaying to their upbeat and traditional Hawaiian sounds. $40/person includes dinner and the show, drinks sold separately. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.).

HIKE AT LA PEROUSE BAY! – Sat. Oct 12. Moderate hike for like minded individuals who want to meet others, expand their network of friends, and enjoy the outdoor treasures of Maui. 8:30am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei).

ALOHA MAUI PRIDE FESTIVAL – Sat. Oct 12. This year’s Pride fest is about celebrating diversity and inclusivity. MC of the day will be Cathy Collins, and DJ Pash Sean and DJ Kurt will bring the music to dance to. They’ll be plenty of performers including ManCandy Productions, Kau‘i Kruger, the Teohi nui Dance School, the Hawai‘i All Star Cheer group, and the Full Flava Band, with some words from Maui’s elected representatives. There’ll be vendor and nonprofit booths, food vendors, silent auction items, Aloha Maui Pride logo shirts for sale, and Pride giveaways! 11am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei).

‘THE LOVE BOAT’ BOAT PARTY – Sat. Oct 12. Getting the boat rocking is DJ Bradford Lane from Kaua‘i. Cruise includes three drinks and pupus. They’ll be logo merchandise for sale, special surprises and giveaways! 3:45pm. Pacific Whale Foundation’s Ocean Odyssey, (PWF Ocean Store, Ma‘alaea).

AFTER-PRIDE PARTY – Sat. Oct 12. ManCandy Productions brings DJs Play w/ Fire Ono, Kurt, and PashSean to get everyone dancing along with the lovely Drag Queens entertaining between sets. 21+. $10. 8:30pm. Sunsets Bar & Grill, (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei).

BEACH BBQ & POTLUCK – Sun. Oct 13. Everyone is invited to the 3rd annual Womyn’s Networking Breakfast Club’s event. Bring a dish to share and enjoy hamburgers, chicken, or veggie-burgers, then head over for some lawn games and you can even tie-dye a shirt in rainbow colors! They’ll also be DJ Kalei, dancing, vendors, a silent auction along with a closing blessing. 12pm. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei).

CALENDAR OF EVENT

Thursday, October 10

DOGGIE FOSTER HOMES NEEDED – The Maui Humane Society has an urgent need for short-term foster homes for dogs. MHS will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster. Please consider opening up your heart and home to a shelter dog! For more information, call, email, go online, or visit the shelter anytime between 11am-6pm and look for the “Foster sign” on any dog kennel. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; [email protected]; Mauihumanesociety.org

FALL PUMPKIN PATCH 2019 – Daily, until Oct. 31. Come and pick your own pumpkin, available in different sizes, colors, and varieties, along with decorative gourds, Indian corn, and a large selection of carving tools and fun stuff to accessorize. Enjoy the children’s garden, farm animals, and corn maze too! During the weekends there’ll be lots of ‘ono food, goodies, farm games, jumping castles, face painting, shave ice, pumpkin carving, costume contests, and more. Admission: $3/person. Free/keiki (2 and under). 9am-4pm. Kula Country Farms, (6240 Kula Hwy.); 808-878-8381; Kulacountryfarmsmaui.com

AKAKU UPSTAIRS: FIRE PREVENTION – NOT EVERY HERO WEARS A CAPE – Thu. Oct 10. Captain Paul Haake of the Department of Fire & Safety will provide fire safety information to help reduce the risk of a fire occurring in the home. Learn what preparation is needed to evacuate the house safely. RSVPs are recommended. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Oct 10. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Oct 10. It’s 5 rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

Friday, October 11

HAUNTED HA‘IKU HIKE: UPCOUNTRY’S HISTORIC GHOST TOUR – Fridays until Oct. 25. Take a one mile stroll in the twilight, explore eerie waterways and ancient caves, visit the ghouls and specters that haunt Upcounty, hear and experience spooky tales of old Hawai‘i, and discover the hidden secrets of Maui’s dark past. By reservation only at [email protected] Awalau Far’s, (1008 Awalau Rd., Ha‘iku); 808-878-8091; HauntedHaikuHike.com

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH – SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES -FridaS until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

Saturday, October 12

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Sat. Oct 12 -Mon. Oct 14. The Friends of Haleakala National Park are seeking volunteers for an overnight service project. The group of up to 12 will do a variety of tasks, directed by the Park’s volunteer coordinator, Amandine Maury. Participants will stay in the bunkhouse. Haleakala National Park, Kipahulu District, (Hana Hwy., Mile Marker 41); 808-205-4067; [email protected]; Fhnp.org

GRANDCARES FALL 2019 CLASSES – Saturdays, until Nov 2. For grandparents raising grandkids. Kids classes are based on 4-H activities and designed to help self-confidence and leadership skills with fun activities. Classes for grandparents discuss the topics of stress management, dealing with difficult emotions, and connecting to local resources. Program includes free breakfast and a bagged lunch. Email to register. 9:30am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); [email protected]

EXPLORING MAUI’S GREENWAYS: GUIDED RIDE SERIES – Sat. Oct 12. The group ride will include scenic breaks and stops for lunch. The ride is limited to 30 peeps and registration is required. Rides are led by trained ride leaders. 8:30am. Honokowai Marketplace, (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd, Lahaina); Mauibike.org

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI VALLEY W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Sat. Oct 12. Malama Honokowai and visit the hidden valley. Among Hawaiian archaeological sites, you’ll learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. Bring water, snacks, lunch, sunscreen and bug repellent and wear long-pants, closed-toe shoes, and a t-shirt. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train”, Lahaina); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

MAUI FIL-AM HERITAGE FESTIVAL – Sat. Oct 12. This family-friendly event promotes and perpetuates the FIlipino culture through cuisine, entertainment, history exhibits and activities. The day will feature Master P-Noy Chef Cook-Off, Speedy Balut Eating Contest, Pinoy Artist Contest, and much more, plus register to win roundtrip airfare to the Philippines. Celebrate the month of October as Filipino American History Month. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI TOMORROW 30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION! – Sat. Oct 12. Maui Tomorrow is celebrating its 30th birthday this year, right where it all began: Makena. The community is invited to join them for a potluck picnic beach party. Bring your favorite picnic dish, your beach chairs and mats, your musical instruments, and your family and friends. Some basic refreshments will be provided. 11am-3pm. Makena State Park, (3rd Entrance, Wailea); 808-244-7570; Maui-tomorrow.org

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Oct 12 & Sun. Oct 13. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Oct 12. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ARM BALANCES YOGA WORKSHOP WITH NADIA TORAMAN – Sat. Oct 12. Deepen your understanding, build strength, and have fun! Arm balances are fun! However in regular classes there is often not enough time to go through the build up and progression of them. For all levels: beginner to advanced. $30. 4pm. Maui Yoga Shala, (381 Baldwin Ave, Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Maui-yoga.com

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Oct 12. View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. Public welcome. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Sunday, October 13

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Oct 13. Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. Free 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Oct 13. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Oct 13. Bring your ‘ohana to Center Court for a cultural Sunday celebration, featuring a hula show, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E. 1-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Oct 13. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Find out who’s Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GAME NIGHT! – Sun. Oct 13. Hosted by Jon Ternity. 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

Monday, October 14

HAWAIIAN LUA KAIHEWALU LINEAGE WAHINE WORKSHOP – Mon. Oct 14. Hawaiian Lua is the only combat art native to Hawaiian people. Starting purely open hand, weapons introduced includes pohaku (rocks), shark teeth, tree bark, fish, and human bones. Hosted by Cheri Kualaau the workshop will be taught by Michelle Manu, Kumu Lua and Knight Commander of the Royal Order of Kamehameha I. Never has there been a Lua workshop held for only wahine. 11am. Paukukalo Hawaiian Homes Gym, (661 Kaumuali‘i St., Wailuku); 808-264-1256; 714-330-9764.

KANIKAPILA MONDAYS – Mon. Oct 14. Enjoy the melodies of local Maui musicians as you relax to the sounds of Hawaiian Music at Center Court. Free. 1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

HEALERS HEALING HEALERS @ TOP! – Mon. Oct 14. If you are a healer that gives all the time and would like to receive, than this is the group for you! This meet-up is to connect you with other healers, sharing methods and working on each other. Open group for all mind-body-spirit practitioners to share and receive healing methods. Bring your medicine bag and an open mind! No fee. Offerings accepted. 6pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-575-5220; Templeofpeacemaui.com

BINGO! – Mon. Oct 14. Start brushing up on your Bingo lingo, and be “first on board” – that’s right ladies & gentlemen, its Bingo Night with your chance to win DTH cash to put towards your food or your bar tab. Hosted by Miss Ashely Rose. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Tuesday, October 15

MAUI BLOOD DRIVE BLOOD BANK OF HAWAII – Tue. Oct 15. October is a favorite month for vampires, but knowing one in six people that enter the hospital need blood, BBH is focused on quenching the needs of Hawai‘i’s patients. Blood on the shelves saves lives – call or go online for more information and to make an appointment. 9:30am. King Kekaulike High School, (121 Kula Hwy., Makawao); 808-848-4770; Bloodbanktough.org

MEN’S HEALTH & PROSTATE CANCER WORKSHOP – Tue. Oct 15. Join The Pacific Cancer Foundation for a discussion on Men’s Health and Prostate Cancer with Dr. Mark Scholz from Prostate Oncology Specialists in Marina Del Rey, California and Dr. Benjamin Falit from Pacific Cancer Institute in Wailuku. They will cover the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer, as well as general health tips that all men need to know to optimize longevity and maintain quality of life. The opportunity for audience questions and answers will follow. 11am-12:30pm. Maui Country Club, (48 Nonohe Pl., Pa‘ia); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Oct 15. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Oct 15. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Free to play and prizes given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

BINGO! – Tue. Oct 15. Beer, food, and BINGO! Have fun with friends at the brew pub. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Wednesday, October 16

MAUI BLOOD DRIVE – BLOOD BANK OF HAWAII – Wed. Oct 16. October is a favorite month for vampires, but knowing one in six people that enter the hospital need blood, BBH is focused on quenching the needs of Hawai‘i’s patients. Blood on the shelves saves lives – call or go online for more information and to make an appointment. 7am. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-848-4770; Bloodbanktough.org

WAHINE WEDNESDAY W/ ASHLEY TOTH – Wed. Oct 16. Celebrating women’s empowerment, this week features Ashley Toth. Cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There will also be kama‘aina drink specials. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

TOUCHDOWN: IT’S FOOTBALL

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – NFL – Football Sunday & Bloody Mary bar. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – Sat, Gary Larson 6-8pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com

COOL CAT – Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com

DOWN THE HATCH – Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Alex Calma 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Gu Fidelis 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am. (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm. (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

HULA GRILL – Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali ́i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm. (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com

JAPENGO – Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Gibran Vicente 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Jason Arcilla 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm. (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

JAVA JAZZ – Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Tue, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm. (3350 L. Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

KIMO’S – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, The Maylee Trio 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm. (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com

MERRIMAN’S – Thu, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Fri, Peter D 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tempora 3-5pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 9:30am-1pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-8:30pm; Tue, The Benoits 5-8:30pm. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – Thu, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-7pm; Thu, May and Shawn 7-9pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 1-3pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Fri, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Sat, Ben DeLeon 7-9pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sat, Kaleo Phillips 4-7pm; Sun, Brian and Dennis 4-7pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh and Piilani 1-3pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 4-7pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Tue, Kaleo Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 1-3pm. (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA -Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm. (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

PIONEER INN MAUI – Thu, Greg DiPiazza & Joel Katz 5-8pm. (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858

THE BEACH CLUB – Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm. (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-3723

THE DIRTY MONKEY – Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Matt Del Olmo 5:30-8pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 4-7pm. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – Thu, Joe Benedett 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm. (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Montagekapalua.com

THE WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS – Thu, Mauka Makai Live Music 4-8pm; Fri, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sat, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sun, Mauka Makai Live Music 11am-1pm. (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – Mon, Adrian Trevino 7-10pm. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – Tue, Soul Easy 10pm. (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – Fri, Dat Guys 9pm. (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

KAHALE’S – Thu, Gina Martinelle & Jeff Bowen 8pm; Fri, Natalie & Friends 8pm; Sat, Sunburn 8pm; Sun, Jeff & Josh Country Jams 8-10pm. (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – Thu, Brado Mamalias 7-10pm; Fri, Brado Mamalias 7-10pm; Sun, Vaughn Razo 5-7pm. (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

MAUI BREWING CO.– Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Alex Segovia 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm. (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-7pm; Fri, Koa Lopes 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Sat, An Den 4-7pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Kaena Music 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 4-7pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm. (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com

MULLIGANS ON THE BLUE – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm. (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

SANSEI – Thu, Damien Awai & Friend 10pm. (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseithawaii.com

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm. (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Fri, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Sat, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Chad Kaya 5-8pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm. (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

WHAT ALES YOU – Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm. (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm. (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com.

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC – Thu,Gerry Valdriz and Friends 11am-12:30pm. (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

FLATBREAD CO. – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm. (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989.

PA‘IA BAY COFFEE AND BAR -Fri, Rabbitt & Kanoa 5-8pm; Sun, Karrie O’Neill 5-8pm. (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – Sun, Nara and Friends 6-8pm. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com.