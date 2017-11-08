MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | November 9th-15th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

SUN YAT-SEN CHINESE HERITAGE FESTIVAL – Fri. Nov 10. Lahaina honors the life and achievements of Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, known as The Father of Modern China. Celebrations include displays depicting the life of Sun Yat-Sen from Maui to China and storytelling by Lahaina’s Chinese families. Explore cultural art activities, watch students perform dances and listen to traditional music. Free. 10am. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-5553; Lahainarestoration.org/wo-hing-museum

Tempa and Naor Project – Fri. Nov 10. The Tempa and Naor Project is an authentic musical exploration grounded in the beauty, richness, and wisdom of the universal human experience. Through the creative vehicles of collaborative composition and live performance, Tempa and Naor blend layered musical structures with playfully infectious rhythms to form a seamless harmonic flow. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Nov 10. Bring your family and friends down to Lahaina Town for delicious food from West Maui restaurants, food trucks and vendors. The monthly event will also provide many opportunities to get to know the Lahaina community better and enjoy live entertainments and music under Maui’s magical sunset. Free. 4:30pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

27TH ANNUAL HULA O NA KEIKI – Sat. Nov 11 – Sun. Nov 12. Ka’anapali Beach Hotel, Hawaii’s Most Hawaiian Hotel, will host the 27th Anniversary of Maui’s only children’s hula competition, Hula O Na Keiki. Participants ranging from 5-17 years old will compete in their respective categories in this two-day competition. Entering as soloists or palua, contestants will perform kahiko and auana hula styles that reflect both traditional and personal interpretations of competition songs. On Sunday, the event will close with a special Sunday Champagne Brunch at the resorts Tiki Terrace. 8:00am. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

DANCE MAUI 2017 – Sat. Nov 11. Dance Maui brings together the island’s many culturally-diverse dance organizations and gives them a platform to present their art as one dance community in a family-friendly setting. Adaptations Dance Theater proudly presents this outdoor performance festival to recognize the breadth and depth of Maui’s vibrant professional dancers, and to celebrate their contributions to the greater arts community. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Gypsy Maui Food Truck, Vitali-Tea Kombucha, and the ADT Bake Sale. Tickets are $12 and free for 10 and under. 2:00pm. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Adaptationsdancetheater.com/dance-maui

ALAN CLEMENTS IN UNCENSORED: SPIRITUALLY INCORRECT – Sat. Nov 11. Boston born Alan Clements is an author, activist, political and spiritual satirist. He’ll perform his one person show in the McCoy Studio Theater. $31 – $41. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MURRAY THORNE’S ‘IN THE FLESH’ – Sat. Nov 11 – Sun. Nov 12. It will be a solo 2-night visual and musical journey featuring Murray Thorne performing the music of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall.” There will also be synchronized room light by Keith Langlois of Epic Lighting LLC, an interactive large screen movie created by Murray with opening music by Klaus Simmer. Tickets cost is: $40 Reserved Table Seats with dinner option for additional $20; $30 Theater Seats and $15. 7:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com; InTheFlesh.eventbrite.com

LOCAL WILD FOOD CHALLENGE AFTER PARTY – Sat. Nov 11. Here’s the afterparty for the culinary adventure competition at Lumeria Maui in Makawao. Head to Paia for music with Randall Rospond and The Haiku Hillbillys. 21+. $10. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

SMOKE AND MIRRORS DRAG SHOW – Sat. Nov 11. Head to South Maui for a sexy drag show and rave. The event is presented by JVIPE and hosted by Boy Valentine. 21+. Doors open at 9pm. $15. 11:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINE MIDNIGHT TERROR TOUR – Sun. Nov 12. Black Tiger Sex Machine is a trio of electronic music producers from Montreal, Canada. Known for their heavy electro and bass sound, they’ll perform a unique show in with a combination of tracks, loops, drums, samples and synths. They’ll also be wearing their iconic Tiger Helmets. $25 pre-sale tickets available at Eventbrite or $40 at-the-door. 9:00pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com

HAWAIIAN TRIO, KEAUHOU – Wed. Nov 15. See award-winning Hawaiian musical trio, Keauhou. The group consists of three graduates of the Kamehameha Schools Kapalama – Kahanuola Solatorio and brothers, Nicholas and Zachary Lum. This year, the trio took top honors at the Na Hoku Hanohano awards attaining nine awards in nine categories for their debut album, “Keauhou.” Free. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

ADAM HUNTER IN HAWAII – Thu. Nov 9, Fri. Nov 10 & Sat. Nov 11. Chino’s 2017 Still Jokin’ Tour presents comedian Adam Hunter live. A New York City native, Adam Hunter is one of the hottest young comedians around today with an act that is brash, deep and hilarious. You may have seen him on The Tonight Show, Last Comic Standing, Chelsea Lately, The Late Late Show, Showtime and more. You definitely want to catch his act. 11/9: 21+. $10. 7:00pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com; 11/10: 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com; 9/11: 21+. $10. 9:30pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Nov 11. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HOW I BROUGHT PEACE TO THE MIDDLE EAST: A TRAGICOMEDY – Mon. Nov 13. David Kaye takes you back to his years in Vermont when he was “Jew-ish.” He then fast forwards to Israel, then back to the northern regions of New England. He introduces you to former neighbors and people met in a foreign land, morphing beautifully into each character. Everything about his delivery is engaging, whether he’s a middle school bully, a frantic parent or a confused man. His deft weaving of personal and international histories, tales of events and encounters, family dynamics and the mundane makes for a compelling story. Free. 6:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Nov 14. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Nov 14. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Nov 15. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

COMICS AND COMICS! – Wed. Nov 15. Hosted by Willie Simon and featuring Ino, check out this comedy show and the comics. There will be free pizza, too. Free. 8:00pm. Maui Comics and Collectibles, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-868-0219; Facebook.com/MauiComics

MAUI FOODIE

RAISE MONEY AND AWARENESS FOR THE HAWKSBILL SEA TURTLE – Wed. Nov 1 – Sun. Dec 31. Hawaii Wildlife Fund will partner with five-local businesses, and a portion of proceeds from a featured Naked Turtle Rum cocktail to be donated to the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. Cocktails and Bars include: Naked Runner at South Shore Tiki Lounge, Kihei; Honu Hemingway at Wai Bar, Wailuku; Seasonally Fresh Fruit Mojito at Flatbread Company, Paia and Save Squirt at Down the Hatch, Lahaina. 8:00am. Hawaii Wildlife Fund. Wildhawaii.org

SEE’S CANDIES SHOP RETURNS FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Thu. Nov 9 – Sun. Dec 24. National retailer, See’s Candies, will reopen for the holiday season. Choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, and every visitor gets to try a piece. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Nov 9. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Nov 9. Offered daily, guest can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resorts Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Nov 9. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Nov 10. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Nov 10. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Nov 10. This fun night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight different types of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

LOCAL WILD FOOD CHALLENGE – Sat. Nov 11. The Inaugural Maui Local Wild Food Challenge, is a culinary adventure competition. Competitors use their local natural environments and source wild ingredients through hunting, fishing, foraging and gathering to create dishes. Guest will enjoy seeing and tasting dishes created by locals such as Sunny Savage, Gary Johnson (Hana Ranch), Isaac Benaco (Andaz), Kimi Werner (Oahu spear), Brian Etheridge and more. 12:00pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com; Localwildfoodchallenge.com

BEER AND CHEESECAKE PAIRING – Sat. Nov 11. Join the Kohola crew and Maui Sweet Cakes for a beer and cheesecake pairing; four locally handcrafted beers and four cookie crusted cheesecakes. 21+. $25. 5:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Nov 11. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

FOOTBALL SUNDAY FUN DAY – Sun. Nov 12. Cheer on your favorite team while enjoying a special football Sunday menu and full bar. Menu highlights include Football Fried Rice, Corned Beer Hash Loco Moco and the Hail Mary cocktail. Kama’aina will get 20 percent off on food with valid Hawaii ID. 7:00am. Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Nov 12. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Nov 12. Enjoy a full buffet featuring a roast beef carving station and a create-your-own omelet station while listening to amazing Hawaiian, Contemporary and Falsetto Singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Mon. Nov 13. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Nov 14. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Nov 15. Enjoy the Best Dinner Show on Maui with Uncle Willie K. His incredible performances include an astounding array of music styles, ranging from Hawaiian to Latin to famous Italian arias! His stories and wit have audience in stitches between songs. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Nov 15. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet. 21+. $5. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: HE MAKANA – Until – Sat. Dec 23. The exhibition is from the collection of Gertrude Mary Joan Damon Haig, and offers a nostalgic look back into the history of old Hawaii. He Makana, meaning “a gift,” is a distinguished collection of paintings, prints, and traditional art forms of Hawaii from the 1930s- 1970s. See “Traditional Arts of Hawaii” like ancient ko‘u calabashes, ahu ‘ula cape, Ni‘ihau shell leis and a Hawaiian flag quilt circa 1898. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ART FROM DOODLES AND AMERICAN ICONS EXHIBIT – Until – Wed. Nov 29. “Art from Doodles” is an exciting exhibit featuring 2D and 3D artwork. See framed doodles on cocktail napkins, the back of the phone bill, envelopes, scraps of paper and more. The “American Icons” exhibit is the first showing of a collection of original photographic prints from the 1950s to 1970s, shot by photojournalist Carl W. Rozycki. 10:30am. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

AMANDA MCCUMBEE – Tue. Nov 7 – Mon. Dec 4. Photorealistic artist Amanda McCumbee uses crisp edges and vibrant colors to bring the beauty around her to canvas. Her art will be featured daily in the Old Jail Gallery. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

BLEACHED ART EXHIBIT – Tue. Nov 7 – Mon. Dec 4. Amy Madrin’s new watercolor paintings will be on display. Justen’s art explore the effects of sunlight in the ocean and the bleaching of our coral reefs. 9:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Nov 9. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Nov 9. The collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments go under review by the Trump Administration. 9am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

PLANTATION MUSEUM RE-OPENING CELEBRATION – Fri. Nov 10. Lahaina Restoration Foundation is pleased to announce a re-opening celebration of its expanded Plantation Museum at The Wharf Cinema Center. The expanded museum space features attractive displays of heirlooms, appliances, tools and sports gear from plantation camps and family homes in Lahaina. The celebration will include refreshments. Free. 5:00pm. Plantation Museum, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; LahainaRestoration.org/plantation-museum

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Nov 10. The cafe is bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd.); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Nov 10. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

‘HOW SWEET IT WAS’ EXHIBITION – Fri. Nov 10. Enjoy a gala reception featuring a Jo Rockwell art collection that depicts Maui’s sugar mills and scenes of plantation life on Maui. 6:00pm. Village Galleries Lahaina, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-4402; Villagegalleriesmaui.com

‘JUST PLEIN AIR’ ART EXHIBIT AND SALE – Sat. Nov 11 – Sun. Nov 12. See outdoor landscapes and gardens of Maui in oil pastels painted on location. Artists include Darrell Orwig, Christina Cowan, Robin Curammeng, Honey Bun Haynes, Annamarie Sheehan, Marlene Singlehurst, Carla Thistle, Lelenya L. Vann and Christine Waara. Free. 10:00am. Thistle’s Property, (4785 Hana Hwy., Haiku).

AMANDA SCOTT – Mon. Nov 13. See watercolor artist Amanda Scott create her female figures which she renders beautifully in a variety of ethnic contexts, primarily Polynesian. Visit the gallery and see Scott practice her pyrography techniques. 10am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

STEPHANIE MABEN – Mon. Nov 13. Maben is a jeweler that creates her pieces from ancient techniques such as keum boo and granulation. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

LEE OLULANI PLEVNEY – Tue. Nov 14. Ceramicist Lee Olulani Plevney’s art engages the Hawaiian Islands—its landscape, sea life, animals and people through clay. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

LUANA KAMA – Tue. Nov 14. Watercolorist Luana Kama paints and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper. Kama’s favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. Visit the gallery and see her creations. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

OIL PAINTER, STEVE RINALDI – Wed. Nov 15. Oil painter Steve Rinaldi’s painterly style is representational and locally inspired. His portraits reveal the essence of an individual and a sense of light and awe. Visit the gallery, meet Rinaldi and see him paint. 11am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

TICKETS ON SALE

ABE LAGRIMAS TRIO – Thu. Nov 16. Na Hoku Hanohano winner Abe LaGrimas, Jr. is a versatile multi-instrumentalist. Best known as a drummer, Abe is proficient on vibraphone and ‘ukulele. Joining him in the McCoy Studio Theater are Noel Okimoto on drums and Dean Taba on bass. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SONGBIRDS OF HAWAII – Fri. Nov 17. Welcome three lovely, distinctly recognizable voices, all rich in Hawaiian musical tradition, numerous Na Hoku Hanohano awards, for one night only in the intimate McCoy Studio Theater. Join Darlene Ahuna, Ku‘uipo Kumukahi and Mihana Souza as they share their fun-filled stories and exquisite skills for the Songbirds of Hawaii show. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘MY ALOHA’ WITH THE PETER ROWAN TRIO- Sat. Nov 18 – Sat. Jan 20. Peter Rowan is a singer-songwriter with a career spanning over five decades. Rowan has built a devoted, international fan base through a solid stream of records, collaborative projects and constant touring. His most recent release, ‘My Aloha,’ is a folk legend that comes full circle to American music’s deep Hawaiian roots. $30 – $60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AN EVENING WITH COACHES BANQUET – Sun. Nov 19. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian buffet and listen in as each of the eight head coaches preview the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Resort’s Napili Gardens. Traditional hula dancers and fire knife performers will set the stage as the teams and the coaches are introduced to the audience. More details can be found online Mauiinvitational.com/tickets. 6:00pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

RITA COOLIDGE – Sun. Nov 19. Blues Bear is proud to present two-time Grammy award winner Rita Coolidge. Coolidge is touring in support of her book Delta Lady and upcoming 2018 new album release. Her book will available during the show, and she will be happy to meet you and sign it. $40-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI JIM MAUI INVITATIONAL – Mon. Nov 20 – Wed. Nov 22. The 34th annual Maui Jim Maui Invitational is hosted by Chaminade. Monday: Game 1: Marquette vs. VCU; Game 2: Wichita State vs. California; Game 3: Notre Dame vs. Chaminade; and Game 4: Michigan vs. LSU. Winner’s of each game will go on to play games 5-8 on Tuesday. The final four games 9-12 will take place on Wednesday. More information, individual ticket and packages are available online. 9:30am. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); Mauiinvitational.com/tickets

JOY KOY – Wed. Nov 22. Selling out clubs across the nation, Jo Koy is infectious! His explosive energy on stage, insightful jokes and family-inspired humor crosses all boundaries. Jo has appeared on VH1, World’s Funniest Fails, the Joy Behar Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly and Jamie Foxx: Laffapalooza. Opening the show will be comedian Chase Durousseau. For mature audiences. Two Show Times: 7:30pm and 10pm. $36.50 – $46.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG’ – Fri. Nov 24 – Sun. Dec 10. See an eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts restore an old race car and discover the car is magic. Will evil Baron Bomburst want the magic car for himself? Showtimes are: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm with a special 2pm showing on Dec. 2 and 9. Sundays at 3pm with a special 6pm showing on December 3. $20-40. 7:30pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MULLIGAN’S CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sat. Nov 25. The 15th annual Mulligan’s Charity Golf Tournament is a benefit for Hale Kau Kau, a meal program that has been serving nutritious meals to the hungry and the homebound since 1991. All sponsorships and entries include green fees, breakfast and lunch. 6am. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

THOMPSON SQUARE ‘THIS IS US TOUR’ – Sat. Nov 25. Multi-platinum selling duo Thompson Square will return to perform on Maui as part of their first ever acoustic tour. With just two stools and an acoustic guitar, the tour will bring the fan experience closer than ever to the award-winning duo. $45-125. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FOSTER S.O.S. – Thu. Nov 9. The Maui Humane Society is seeking immediate short-term foster homes for dogs due to crowded conditions at the organization’s kennel. The Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster home to a shelter dog. Visit the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm. 11:00am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Nov 9. Want to learn hula? Drop by the mall’s center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Nov 9. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH

BLUE ZONES PROJECT COMMUNITY WALKING MOAI LAUNCH – Fri. Nov 10. Find a new way to get healthier, happier and more connected! Register and attend the free Launch Event to join a Walking Moai Team. Free. 11:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com; Hawaii.bluezonesproject.com

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Nov 10. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

PUNANA LEO O MAUI 30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – Fri. Nov 10. Hawaiian immersion preschool, Punana Leo o Maui, will celebrate its 30th anniversary. Current and past Punana Leo o Maui students, alumni, parents, teachers and Hui Kipaepae students are invited to attend. The event will feature Hawaiian entertainment by Halau Nawaipunahele, Na Wai ‘Eha and Napua. There will be a short film showcasing a documentary and Punana Leo o Maui’s anthem mele (song) will also debut. The program will conclude with information about the future direction of the school and its efforts to further educate Maui’s community about the Hawaiian language and culture. Naleopulama.com. 5:00pm. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Nov 11. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

ANNUAL DAY OF HOPE 10K RUN AND 5K RUN/WALK – Sat. Nov 11. This scenic course takes participants through the rolling hills of Wailea and Makena and provides sweeping views of the neighboring Hawaiian Islands. Finishers are invited to celebrate their success with a continental breakfast on the gorgeous Ocean Front Lawn. All proceeds from the event will benefit multiple cancer foundations, local hospitals and patients. For more information call the Pacific Cancer Foundation at 808-242-7661 or go online Pacificcancerfoundation.org. 7:00am. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui

KEOKEA ANNUAL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR – Sat. Nov 11. The fair presents a wide array of Maui made crafts, handmade items and artisan goods, garden-fresh fruits, veggies, tropical plants and flowers. There will be live entertainment, a keiki corner featuring keiki vendors, Aunty Pikake’s famous pastele stew and kalbi ribs, Tina’s Haleakala supah shots, la’au lapa’au teas and scones and more. Bring your slippers and partake in a lauhala class, and learn to weave and decorate your own pair for $20. Admission is free. 10:00am. Keokea Market Place, (Mile Marker 17, Kula).

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Nov 11. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Nov 11. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GRANDFAMILY GAMENIGHT – Sat. Nov 11. GRANDcares presents Grandfamily Gamenight, a special night for Grandparents raising grandchildren. Enjoy fun games, carnival treats and pizza in suite B8. This is a FREE community event every second Saturday, but you must register by calling 808-269-7396 or emailing [email protected] 5:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Nov 11. Cruise with Maui’s car and truck club and their friends as they showcase their low riders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturdays. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12TH

MADE WITH ALOHA CRAFT FAIR AND EXHIBIT SHOW – Sun. Nov 12. Start you holiday shopping early and support Hawaii’s locally owned and operated business. There will be handmade items, yummy goodies, local entertainment, a silent auction and more. A portion of proceeds will go towards local families with a Happy Thanksgiving Dinner. 9:00am. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

LAA’S ANNUAL SILENT AUCTION – Sun. Nov 12. Join the festivities with, live music, an Interactive Art booth offering educational art activities and a silent auction. This year’s auction items will include gift certificates and products from Maui community businesses and a large collection of artwork by local Maui artists. Visit the historic Old Lahaina Courthouse, and the Old Jail gallery where LAA exhibits local children’s artwork all year. Funds raised will go to support the Lahaina Arts Association children’s art education programs. 10:00am. Banyan Tree Park Lahaina, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina).

HUI! LANAKILA – Sun. Nov 12. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Hui! Lanakila on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

LIFE IS SWEET FESTIVAL – Sun. Nov 12. Through voting, event-goers will help determine the people’s choice on the winning dessert. In addition to sampling the tasty creations, attendees of the 2017 Life Is Sweet celebration will be treated to gourmet appetizers, wine tasting, live Hawaiian entertainment, a silent auction, and more. For tickets and more information please visit: Bestbuddies.org/lismaui; Biddingforgood.com/bestbuddieslis. 2:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

DADDY’S LITTLE SWEETHEART BALL – Sun. Nov 12. This will be an enchanted and magical evening for girls 3+to share with their dad, stepdad, grandfather, uncle or other father figure. Enjoy a Lizada Photography studio session, Digitoon Caricature drawings, princess guests, magicians, glamour stations, 4H activities, balloon twisters, goodie bags, a dinner buffet and more. Cost is $100 per father/daughter couple and $40 per additional daughter. Tickets available online. 3:00pm. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-873-7834; Mauibeachhotel.net; Netlevel808.com/daddys-little-sweetheart-ballfather

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Nov 12. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Nov 12. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Nov 13. Hula is a significant part of the Hawaiian culture and is known throughout the world as an icon of Hawaii. With Papa Hula (Hawaiian for “dance class”), you will gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance. Guest will learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements and also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Nov 13. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

SUNSCREEN SEA TALK – Mon. Nov 13. Dr. Craig Downs (Ph.D., Executive Director of Haereticus Environmental Laboratory) is one of the leading researchers in the subject of sunscreen pollution and its effect on coral reefs. Dr. Downs will present, The Ingredients of Sunscreen Pollution and the Threat to Hawaii’s Coral Reefs. 6:00pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

BINGO NIGHT – Mon. Nov 13. Start brushing up on your Bingo lingo, and be ‘first on board.” 9:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14TH

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Nov 14. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

REAL PROPERTY TAX SALE – Tue. Nov 14. The County of Maui Department of Finance will be holding a real property tax sale. The sale will auction off properties that have been delinquent for three or more years and have received their final notice of tax sale. Information on the tax sale, including a list of the properties being sold, may be found at Mauicounty.gov/RPT. 8:30am. Kihei Community Center, (303 E. Lipoa St., Kihei); .

DIABETES DAY COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR – Tue. Nov 14. Maui Health System announces the thirs Annual Diabetes Day – a community health fair to celebrate World Diabetes Day. The event will include informational booths, entertainment, prizes and feature guest speakers from the Maui medical community lending their expertise on diabetes prevention and management. Free. 4:00pm. Maui Memorial Medical Center, (221 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-442-5773; Mauimemorialmedical.org

3RD ANNUAL HOT TOPICS MEETING – Tue. Nov 14. The West Maui Taxpayers Association (WMTA) invites all to Join them to discuss housing shortages for the unsheltered, houseless or homeless. They will lead a moderated discussion with attendees intended to amplify action on one of the highest priorities of WMTA with respect to West Maui’s diversified housing needs. Free. 4:30pm. West Maui Senior Center, (788 Pauoa Street, Lahaina); 808-661-9432; Westmaui.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH

Google Workshop: Mobile Advertising – Wed. Nov 15. Over the last 5 years, the customer journey has drastically changed to center around mobile. Get an overview from these Google experts about how your small business can get ahead of these changes. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WEST MAUI DISASTER PLANNING MEETING – Wed. Nov 15. The West Maui Taxpayers Association invites the public to join them and be a part of the solution to plans that may well be the reason why lives will be saved when disasters strike. Guest speaker this month will be Sharon Mielbrecht of the Pacific Disaster Center, and the meeting will focus on Risk Assessment – Sample Methods for Assessing Risk. Free. 5:30pm. West Maui Senior Center, (788 Pauoa Street, Lahaina); 808-661-9432; Westmaui.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Fri, Evan Dove and Steven Monroe 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and Ryan Incerpi 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Henry Kapono 5-7pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Fri, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kono’s on the Green – Sun, Live Music 5-8pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Wed, Damien Awai 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tempa and Naor Project 7-9pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Three’s Bar and Grill – Wed, Louise Lambert and Curt Lee 7-10pm; (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 7-9pm; Fri, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Sun, Acoustic Soul 7-9pm; Wed, Brian Santana 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Steel Horse Saloon – Fri, Damien Awai 9pm-12am; (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-245-2206.

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com