MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | November 7th-November 13th, 2019

BIG SHOWS

DONAVON FRANKENREITER ‘THE RECORD PLAYER TOUR’ – Nov. 7 & 8. With the creative mojo flowing and growing, Donavon released a new album Bass & Drum Tracks, an assemblage of stripped-down jams giving the world a whole new way to get down, get creative, and get into some good old fashioned Frankenreiter fun. To celebrate this new selection of tunes, Donavon will be promoting the release of the album and the new songs by performing it live. 21+. Doors: 9pm. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia).

3 POUNDS OF KALO – Fri. Nov 8. Bringing their island style Mala ’til Midnight with 3 pound of Kalo: Kale Nagasako, Peter DeAquino, and Nestor Ugale. Plus drink and food specials all night. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com

ARTIST 2 ARTIST WITH HENRY KAPONO AND ALX KAWAKAMI – Fri. Nov 8. Grammy-nominated, award-winning vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, and composer Henry Kapono along with Alx Kawakami will share music and stories from their careers and answer questions, giving the audience an up-close-and-personal seat at the jam session! Tickets: $35-$65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ISLAND SOUL – Fri. Nov 8. Maui’s top Dance Party, Island Soul band is co-led by guitarist and lead singer Ron Metoyer and keyboardist Jerry Kovarsky in a collaborative effort, featuring a surprise female lead vocalist so you get a wide variety of your favorite dance and listening tunes to enjoy. Whether it be soul, funk, or dance music, every song they play is a party. Call or go online for reservations. $5. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288; Mulligansontheblue.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY – Fri. Nov 8. This month’s town party features entertainment by Maui Jam Band and Arlie-Avery Asiu, along with Local Maui Writers Ink artists Malia Bohlin and Nansy Phleger. Plus fun at the Keiki Zone with art, crafts, games, and activities for all ages. And walk the block for more local vendors, galleries,entertainment and restaurants. Free. 5pm. Lahaina Town, (Front Street); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

2019 HULA O NA KEIKI – Nov 8 & 9. The 29th anniversary of Maui’s only solo children’s hula competition, Hula O Na Keiki, will commemorate one of Hawai‘i’s richest traditions in the Kanahele Ballroom. See keiki in the solo hula competition, while also learning, interpreting, and performing a Maui chant. Plus, there’s a Palua (couple) Division. Local artisans from the Hawaiian Festival of Arts and Crafts will feature educational sessions through demonstrations, presentations, and workshops, and Hawai‘i-based fashion label Manaola will host a pop-up shop. Tickets: $20-$40 available on Eventbrite. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

HARD DRIVING TEXAS BLUES COMES TO MAUI! – Nov 8, 9, 14, 15, 17. Hard Driving Texas Blues is coming to Maui, featuring legendary recording artist and blues Hall of Fame inductee, Mr. Chris Duarte, and friends performing with special guest Beth Lee of Breakups Band and The Vince Esquire Band. Nov. 8 and 9, 8pm at Kahale’s Bar. $25; Nov. 15 and 17 at Casanovas Restaurant; Nov. 14, 8pm at The Coffee Attic. Tickets are $25 at the door. Chris Duarte will also be Teaching a Guitar Players Master Class for advanced guitarists on Nov. 14, 5-7:30pm at The Coffee Attic for $35 at the door. (Workshop tickets do not include the later show).

2019 ANNUAL BICYCLE BUILD FOR LOCAL MAUI KIDS! – Sat. Nov 9. This is an AWESOME chance to volunteer and help out local KIDS across Maui County! Every year there is a BICYCLE build of 500 bikes for boys and girls across Maui. However, volunteers are needed to come out and help build them! Even if your not mechanically inclined there is so many other things that need to get done! Come out for just a few hours and help out the kiddos! 9am-5pm. Maui Marketplace, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-572-2299.

EKOLU’S 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – Sat. Nov 9. Celebrating 20 years in the Island music industry, Ekolu presents a night to remember. Stacked with Hawai‘i’s top musicians: Lahaina Grown, Braddah Waltah & Loeka Longakit, Kohomua, Ho‘aikane, and Three Plus, along with special guests: SpenceJah, Rod Da Fire, Micah G, and Mahkess. $30/GA (all ages); $45/day-of at the door. $100/VIP (21+). Available at Eventbrite. Doors: 4pm. War Memorial Events Arena, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku).

JIMMY DILLON – Sat. Nov 9. San Francisco artist Jimmy Dillon rocks the house to deliver an exciting mix of original material with some eclectic arrangements of classic dance tunes. He will be joined by local virtuoso Dayan Kai. $25. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

MAUI PRANKSTERS ‘10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY TOUR’ – Sat. Nov 9. Maui Pranksters are returning to Maui’s North Shore celebrating 10 years of playing Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band. Come for a fun night of dancing and booty shaking. Tie-dyed apparel encouraged. $10 at the door. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

WINTER OF HOUSE WITH JJ FLORES – Sat. Nov 9. Maui House Collective presents Winter of House with JJ Flores from LA. DJs Ben and Dustin will open the show. 21+. Free. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

HIPPIE SABOTAGE LEGENDS OF FALL TOUR – Sun. Nov 10. Widely recognized for their eclectic, genre-bending sounds, Hippie Sabotage is brothers Kevin and Jeff Saurer. With their evolved sound from hip-hop, psych rock, and chill wave, Jeff ripping on guitar, it’s your chance to see an explosive performance. 21+. Doors: 8pm. $25. 9pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea).

STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. $69. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Nov 7 & 9. Karaoke and good times with Brant. No cover. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

KARAOKE WITH CASEY JONES – Nov 7 & 12. Karaoke with the best host KJ/DJ Casey Jones! Come dance and sing! Free. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

BELLY DANCING – Fri. Nov 8. Get your authentic Mediterranean vibe on with the exotic belly dancing show with Isa Inca. 6pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177.

LATE NIGHT KARAOKE – Nov 8 & 9. Feeling like singing a tune? There is nothing better than belting one out over some award-winning half-price sushi and tasty sake. Let karaoke with Dean satisfy your appetites! 21+. 10pm. Sansei, (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

MAUI LIVE COMEDY SERIES – Nov 8 & 9. Maui OnStage and MAUI live Comedy Series present two evenings of comedy with the Outlaw of Comedy, Carl Labove! Currently headlining his own residence every weekend in Las Vegas at the Laugh Factory in the Tropicana Hotel/Casino, Labove is taking a vacation to Maui to share some laughs. $25-$40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

REMEMBERIN’ STUFF – Nov 8, 9, & 10. King Kekaulike High School Drama invites the public to see their dramatic comedy, Rememberin’ Stuff. It’s a story of a group of high school students who are asked by their drama teacher to remember stuff. Students are then featured in vignettes and monologues that recreate memories for each other. Some of the scenes maybe inappropriate for children under 12. Tickets are $8/students and $10/adults, available at the box office 45 minutes before showtime. Showtimes are: Friday and Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday at 3pm. King Kekaulike Performing Arts Center, (121 Kula Hwy.); 808-727-3559.

CIRCUS LOLO – Until Sun, Nov 17. Circus Lolo is Maui’s own zany comedy performance that combines brilliant irony with slapstick fun. Dozens of hilarious acts – in an incredible array of crazy costumes – perform rather poorly, as Crescendo, the Ringmaster, delivers a non-stop patter of theatrical nuance, crafty alliteration, razor-sharp wit, and well-aged schtick. It’s a life-size cartoon circus, brah! Tickets: $17/keiki (12 and under), $35/adults. Showtimes: Friday 7:30pm, Saturday 4:30pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday at 2pm, 4:30pm and 7:30pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartmaui.com

PLAY ON! – Until Sun. Nov 17. Stop by the famous Loudon Mini-Theater and see the production of “Play On!” a hilarious comedy by BHS Drama Club and Theatre Guild. Tickets: $8/adults; $7/seniors; $6/students (11-17); $3/kids (10 and under). Showtimes: Nov. 8, 9, 15, and 16, 7:30pm; and Nov. 17 at 3pm. Baldwin High School, (160 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Wailuku).

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Nov 9. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. Free. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

JAM SESSION / OPEN MIC – Sat. Nov 9. Come by for a jam session, hosted by Doc. No cover. 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

LIVE BAND KARAOKE – Sat. Nov 9. Join Trip Wilson and some of the baddest musicians on Maui as they play and you sing your favorite songs while sipping’ on a craft cocktails. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Nov 12. Master of magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Nov 12. Are you funny? Or think you are funny? Well you just might be the next top comedian. Presented by Maui Comedy LIVE there will also be food and drink specials. No cover. 9pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU’S SLACK KEY SHOW WITH DANIEL HO – Wed. Nov 13. This weeks slack show will feature multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, performer, and Grammy Award-winner, Daniel Ho. Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm. Doors: 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

MAUI SUICIDE PREVENTION LUNCHEON – Thu. Nov 7. Mental Health America of Hawaii is proud to announce that we will be holding a Suicide Prevention Luncheon on Maui for community leaders and supporters. This important event is to increase awareness and support suicide prevention efforts in Maui County. The Keynote Speaker will be Dr. Adam Coles, child psychiatrist with the State of Hawaii and the Clinical Director of the Maui Family Guidance Center. $62. 11:30am. Kahili Golf Course Nahele Banquet Room, (500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-242-6461; [email protected]; Mentalhealthhawaii.org

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA’AU – Fri. Nov 8. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Nov 9. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Nov 9 & 10. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Nov 9 & 10. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Nov 9 & 13. It’s got it all: Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

POG FEST – Sun. Nov 10. Food, music, games and fun! Pouring POG IPA, POG Hazy, POG Sour, POG Cider, and POG Seltzer. It’s a POG extravaganza, with music by The Maui Beach Boys, followed by DJ Boomshot. 3-7pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Nov 10. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations, and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

LEGENDS OF KA’ANAPALI LUAU – Mon. Nov 11. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous Fire Walk makes an enchanting experience. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com

HOSPICE MAUI’S 10TH ANNUAL DINE OUT – Tue. Nov 12. Thirty two of Maui’s most popular restaurants, will participate in the 10th annual “Dine Out for Hospice Maui!” Community members and Maui visitors can choose a participating restaurant or two and enjoy your meal. A portion of the proceeds from your meal will be donated to Hospice Maui. See complete list of participant restaurants online. Hospice Maui, 808-244-5555; Hospicemaui.org

TACO TUESDAYS – Tue. Nov 12. Stop by a get $2 off, tacos, nachos, Tequila and Corona. 3-8pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

THROWBACK TUESDAYS – Tue. Nov 12. Good vibes and a little nostalgia bringing the best of the ‘70s and ‘80s and a $6 menu, offering call liquor drinks, shooters, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken quesadilla, pork tacos, and broccoli & truffle cheese! Followed by late night jam with DJ RON. 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Nov 13. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Nov 13. All day stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Nov 13. The No. 1 dinner and show package of Willie K. Choose from Willie K’s four-course dinner or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. Reservations required. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288.

ART SCENE

LISA LOUIE – Until Mon. Dec 2. Fiber artist Lisa Louie knits volcanoes in wearable art like hats and capes, but also on sculptures and wall art. One of Louie’s recent pieces represents the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018. There will be a reception on Sunday Nov. 17 from 11am-3pm for the public to meet Lisa, learn more about her art, and enjoy some refreshments. Works will remain on display daily from 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

‘THE FORGOTTEN WAR REVISITED’ EXHIBIT – Daily Until Fri. Dec 27. The Korean War Veterans Association, Maui No Ka Oi Chapter 282 with support from the Maui Korean Community Association presents their exhibit “The Forgotten War Revisited.” Along with panels detailing the history of the Korean War, visitors will be able to see artifacts from the personal collections of the Korean War Veteran Association members. Docents for the exhibit will be Korean War veterans. 12-4pm/Mon-Fri. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Until Dec 28 . Na Akua Akea, The Vast and Numerous Deities exhibition is the culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui haumana practitioners, delving into their collective past of ancestral memories to connect with their kupuna for knowledge and guidance to learn ‘ie ‘ie style basketry and hone their artistic skills in their recreations of ki‘i akua hulu manu, representations of Hawaiian ancestral deities. 10am-4pm/Monday-Friday. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

THE ART OF WEAVING – Thu. Nov 7. Learn about this essential part of Polynesian life and try your hand at weaving by the Whale Pavilion. Free. 11:30am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

CHRISTINE HALTON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Nov 7. Oil on wood painter Christine Halton invites warmth and texture to her pieces through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. Meet Christine, see a collection of her work, and watch her painting techniques. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali) at 11am, and (612 Front St., Lahaina) at 3pm. Mauihands.com

ECSTATIC PAINTING – Thu. Nov 7. Show up and paint! All supplies included. Donation based. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

JOHN ENSIGN – Thu. Nov 7. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

MALAMA WAO AKUA 2019 EXHIBIT – Thu. Nov 7 & Fri. Nov 8. The East Maui Watershed Partnership in collaboration with Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center brings you Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods), a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lanaʻi, Molokai, Kahoʻolawe). Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ART NIGHT AND FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Nov 8. Stop by and see artwork from local artists Katie Austin while enjoying “fresh squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen. Then it’s the “Official Art Walk After Party,” featuring a local DJ. 5:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Nov 9 & Sun. Nov 10. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry and more! 9am-5pm/both days. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.).

ARIEL QUIROZ – Sun. Nov 10. Live painting Is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of fine art that you will have to remember forever. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Nov 10. Educational fun and games for the youth, free hula lessons, eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Nov 10. The largest arts and crafts fair with over 50 vendors, featuring jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

SUNDAY DRAWING SESSIONS – Sun. Nov 10. Host figure/life drawing with a model for artists to work in a sun lit gallery. By donation. 3pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W Kuiaha Rd., Ha‘iku); Treehouseartstudios.com

CECILIA CHENAULT – Tue. Nov 12. Oil paintings, both plein air and portraiture, capture the natural beauty of Chenault’s subjects with illuminating color and realistic renderings. She is inspired by nature, human emotions, and ancient wisdom. See a collection of Cecilia’s work and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CHRISTINE HALTON – Tue. Nov 12. Oil on wood painter Christine Halton invites warmth and texture to her pieces through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. Meet Christine, see a collection of her work, and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Tue-Wed. Portraits: babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

ALL ABOUT THE COCONUT – Wed. Nov 13. Gain unique insight into one of Hawai‘i’s major staples and experience a husking demonstration by the Whale Pavilion. Free. 11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

FREESTYLE IKEBANA WITH LARRY TONOGAN – Wed. Nov 13. Students will learn basic concepts of the Japanese style of flower arranging in a shallow dish. The class will practice manipulating various types of plants and flowers and learn ways to enhance arrangements using proportion, texture, and color. 10am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

WINTER PALS ONLINE REGISTRATION – Registration for the program will need to be completed online only by Nov 15. Open to children 5-12, this will be the only registration period for the 2019 session. Program is from Dec 24-Jan 3. If unable to access the internet or are in need of assistance regarding registration, call to schedule an appointment. Maui, Moloka‘i and Lana‘i, 808-270-7404.; Mauicounty.gov

DOGGIE FOSTER HOMES NEEDED – Ongoing. The Maui Humane Society (MHS) has an urgent need for short-term foster homes for dogs. MHS will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

AKAKU UPSTAIRS: HOMESCHOOLING, IT’S EASIER THAN YOU THINK! – Homeschooling advocate, Gail Nagasako, will share her experience and wisdom about educating children at home, rather than enrolling them in school. Helping you to provide a full, robust education tailored specifically to your child’s personality, talents, difficulties, and learning style, and still have lots of time left over to enjoy your family life together. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

CRYSTALLINE SOUND TEMPLE: SOUND HEALING & MEDITATION – Relax and let go into an immersion of sound frequency that “cleanses and heals the soul” with alchemical crystal bowls, authentic natural instruments, angelic singing, and sonic toning. Join ShaLeiYana as she leads us in a co-creative intention of abundance, love, joy, celebration, and bliss! You will be able to relax and let go, as we set a sacred space to allow our intentions to be expressed from our hearts. The crystal bowls will amplify any intention you may have; you may choose healing, abundance, creation, or letting go of pains from the past. $25. 6:30pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-4325.

FREE HULA LESSON – Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIQUOR CONTROL ADJUDICATION BOARD MEETING – Hearings before the board. Complaints and accusations. 9am. Department of Liquor Control, (2145 Kaohu St. Rm. 105, Wailuku); 808-243-7753; Mauicounty.gov

PUB QUIZ – It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

THE 2019 ALOHA CLASSIC: ‘CAN KAI BE KING?’ – Nov 7, 8, & 9. The most prestigious windsurfing event on Earth: The Aloha Classic, returns with big wave innovator Kai Lenny. World Titles will all be decided as Kai will be up against superstars in their home countries; Philip Koster (Germany), Ricardo Campello (Venezuela), Jaeger Stone (Australia), Marcilio Browne (Brazil), Antoine Martin (Guadeloupe / France), Thomas Traversa (France), as well as local giants like Morgan Noireaux, Bernd Roediger, Levi Siver, and Robby Naish. Those interested in participating can register online. Ho‘okipa Beach Park, (Mile #9 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); Internationalwindsurfingtour.com/maui-aloha-classic-2019

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Nov 7 & 12. QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KIDS AIKIDO UPCOUNTRY MAUI – Nov 7, 9, 11, & 12. Beginners are welcome. Ages 6 and up. Those who are interested can call or go online for more information. 6pm. Maui Ki-Aikido, (194 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

FREESTYLE FEELGOOD DANCE CLASS – Nov 7, 8, 11, 12, & 13. Relax your mind, reflect on your purpose, and connect to your higher self and your surroundings with freestyle dance, affirmation, and visualization. $25. Call for kama‘aina rates. 7:30am. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-990-8844; Farimajoya.com

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH – SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Offered every Friday until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

FIREFIGHTING AND FIRE SAFETY DEMONSTRATION – Held in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, the Maui County Department of Fire and Public Safety hosts Maui’s largest firefighting and fire safety demonstrations. The show includes safety messages and a visit from Sparky the Dog and Smokey the Bear, Air One helicopter, demos of Turnout Gear and HAZMAT suits, along with demos from the different trucks like “Jaws of Life,” fire attack, water spray, and ladder display. For more contact Nohea Williams at 808-876-4695 or [email protected] 9:30am. Lahaina Recreational Park, (157 Leoleo St.).

MAUI WRITERS INK LOCAL AUTHORS TABLE – Malia Bohlin will be signing and selling “Left at Hiva Oa,” while Nansy Phleger will sign and sell her children’s book “Li Chou and the Dragons’ Promise.” Additionally, Maui Writers Ink Authors will be there. 5pm. Campbell Park, (Front St., Lahaina);

NEUROPATHY WORKSHOP: USING THE PRACTICES OF QI GONG AND TAIJI – This class is a collaborative effort between the Pacific Cancer Foundation and University of Hawai’i, Maui College. Free. 9am. University of Hawaii, Maui College, (310 W Kaahumanu Ave. Laulima 105, Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – A remarkable coastal area rich in Hawaiian history and bird watching. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

HFUU 2019 STATEWIDE CONVENTIONS “FARM AS ECO-SYSTEM – Nov 8, 9, & 10. Growing Hawai‘i Agriculture. The three day convention will feature expert presenters and interactive engagement, hands on demos, regenerative ag discussion facilitators, a private screening of Fantastic Fungi, and more. Attendees can also enjoy abundant locally produced food, unique and inspiring vendor offerings, agricultural demonstrations, ku‘i pa‘i‘ai pounding, local drumming and live music led by Micah Nelson & friends, healing arts (reiki, massage), and more. Go online for full schedule, cost, and to register. Mahi Pono Community Farmlands, HFUUHI.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

9TH ANNUAL MALAMA THE TREES FREE WORKSHOP – Open to the community, landscape & tree professionals. Learn about trees from pruning to planting and the benefits that trees give us Plus a special presentation of the TreeCircus with Tim Womick entertaining and educating about what do trees give us? 8am. UH Maui College Campus, (310 Ka‘ahamanu Ave. Ka Lama 103, Kahului); Mauibeautiful.org

CPR CERTIFICATION WORKSHOP – Certification through American Safety & Health Institute and taught by Owen Deatrick, one of the best CPR teachers on island! $50, cash or check only (checks payable to Owen Deatrick). 9am. Body in Balance, (142 Kupuohu St., Lahaina); 808-661-1116; Bodybalancemaui.com

EXPLORING MAUI’S GREENWAYS GUIDED RIDE SERIES – The Maui Chapter of the Hawaii Bicycle League is offering a new guided tour series. Starting from Honokowai through Honolua Bay (intermediate), and all the way to Nakalele (advanced). The group ride will include scenic breaks and stops for lunch. The ride is limited to 30 peeps and registration is required. 8:30am. Honokowai Marketplace, (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd); Mauibike.org

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. Public welcome. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

LONOIKAMAKAHIKI ‘MAUI HIKINA’ – From Ko‘olau to Kaupo. The rising of Makali`i (the constellation Pleiades) signals the start of the Makahiki season. Ccelebrate this time of peace, festivities and games. The day will start with ‘aha Mahakiki (opening Makahiki ceremony, followed by ‘aha ‘aina (ceremonial foods), and concluding with wa pa‘ani (Makahiki games). Call for more information.. 11am. Kahanu Gardens, (4224 Hana Hwy., Hana); 808-248-7841; Alakukui.org

MAUI FAMILY YMCA YOUTH TRIATHLON 2019 – The Maui Family YMCA promotes active participation in the sports of swimming, biking, and running. Open to all participants of any fitness level age 5-12, there will be a fun triathlon course with a swim, paved path bike ride, and paved path run. Grab bags and snacks provided with the $20 registration fee and $5 shirts are available for purchase. The Y Facility will also be open to the public all day, so bring the whole family to enjoy the heated pool, workout equipment, and many group fitness classes! 7am. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-9007; Mauiymca.org

MAUI WALK OF HEROES CELEBRATION – Billed as “The most outstanding Block Party of the Year”. Share in the joy and dedication as four of Maui Nui’s favorite heroes: Keali‘i Reichel, Hannah Bernard, Lucienne deNaie, and Uncle Pilipo Solatorio hand and footprints are enshrined in cement. Adding to the fun will be video on the big screen and on-air interviews by Akaku’s youth media whiz kids. Andy Bumatai will serve as Master of Ceremonies, while Andy Kaina and surprise musical guest provide the dancing music. Festivities will also be broadcast “live” on Akaku Channel 55. 2:30pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

SHOP LOCAL & CELEBRATE NEIGHBORHOOD TOY STORE DAY – Initiated by the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA), the day encourages shoppers to remember the neighborhood toy stores in their communities as they kick off the holiday shopping season. The store will also be offering a 10 percent discount on all retail and there’ll be lots of puzzles, games and activities, and prize drawings throughout the day. Island Art Party, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-419-6020; Islandartparty.com

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI VALLEY W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION -Malama Honokowai and visit the hidden valley. Free. 9am. Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train”, Lahaina; 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

VOLUNTEER WITH CORAL REEF ALLIANCE & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Clean water is vital for both communities and coral reefs. Sediment and nutrient pollution from land makes its way to the ocean, threatening coral reefs and human health. Free. 8:30am. West Maui Mountains, (275 Oka Kope Rd., Lahaina); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Nov 9, & 10. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Nov 9, 11, & 13. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures, with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION ONLINE AUCTION – Nov 9-18. Pacific Whale Foundation’s Keiki Whalewatch program is offered to create an impactful and interactive learning experience for our future generation. Designed so that children preschool through high school can experience these majestic animals in their natural habitat, and allows children to connect with our marine environment. To help continue this program into 2020, Pacific Whale Foundation will host its 2019 annual Online Auction. For details email or go online. [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org/you-can-help/online-auction

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Bring your ‘ohana to Center Court for a cultural Sunday celebration, featuring a hula show, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E. 1-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Find out who’s Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FULL MOON SOUND HEALING – Needing to relax and unwind? Come to Giuliano Geronymo’s sound healing ceremony and do just that! Lose yourself in the sound and leave feeling rejuvenated, grounded, and at peace. $33. 6:30pm. Body in Balance, (142 Kupuohu St., Lahaina); 808-661-1116; Bodybalancemaui.com

GAME NIGHT! – Hosted by Jon Ternity. 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

JAZZ WITH THE BENOIT’S – Live jazz with husband and wife duo Phil and Angela Benoit. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Stop by the shelter and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

Monday, November 11

THE ART AND SCIENCE OF TAROT W/ JONATHAN DAILEY, LAC – Tarot is an incredible tool for tapping into the inner self and learning how to master your own inner world. Join Jonathan in this four week, hands-on series to learn the ancient practice of Tarot! $30/class. 6pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd. Ste.); 808-875-4325.

BINGO! – Start brushing up on your Bingo lingo, and be first on board. That’s right ladies and gentlemen, its Bingo Night with your chance to win DTH cash to put towards your food or your bar tab. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HEALERS HEALING HEALERS – If you are a healer that gives all the time and would like to receive, then this is the group for you! This meet-up is to connect you with other healers, sharing methods and working on each other. 6pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-575-5220; Templeofpeacemaui.com

VOLUNTEER W/ HOALOHA ‘AINA & PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. 7:30am. South Maui Locations, 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

DREAM CIRCLES – Tue. Nov 12. Learn to interpret your own dreams using active dreaming easy 4 step technique. Share a night dream with the group, practice interpreting your own and others dreams, and experience a “waking dream” (Lucid Dream). Sessions is taught by Lalena L. Vann. 10am. The Sacred Garden, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-757-8761; Activedreamingmaui.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Nov 12. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Nov 12. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

I’LL GIVE YOU A HINT TRIVIA – Tue. Nov 12. Test your knowledge during trivia night for a chance to win cool prizes. Plus enjoy cold beer and good food in the Tasting Room. All ages welcome. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – It’s free to play and win: two rounds of five games with random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

FM RADIO BROADCASTING – Mamma always said that you had a voice for radio. Time to make her proud! This free orientation to radio broadcasting will introduce students to Akaku’s low- powered FM talk radio station, KAKU FM 88.5, and cover some basics about using microphones and adhering to FCC regulations. Call ahead to register. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

GUITAR WORKSHOP MASTERCLASS WITH CHRIS DUARTE – Learn techniques and theory behind the music from 5-7pm for $35. Includes jam session after class from 7:30-9pm. $20 for meet and greet concert only. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

PRE-WHALE SEASON BRIEF AND DEMONSTRATIONS – The sanctuary will provide presentations about the upcoming 2019-2020 whale season, along with displays and demonstrations of equipment used in humpback research, monitoring, and disentanglement. Dr. Marc Lammers, sanctuary research coordinator, will discuss trends, vessel surveys, tagging, shore station work and results from last whale season. Ed Lyman, sanctuary natural resource specialist, will talk about health, risk monitoring, and the sanctuary’s large whale entanglement response efforts. Both presenters will take questions from the audience. 6pm. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli. Free. 8:45am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-249-8811; [email protected]; Pacificwhale.org

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Alex Calma 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Gu Fidelis 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Thu, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Thu, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm; Fri, I-DRIVE 7-10pm; Fri, Rhythm Sons 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Rhythm Sons 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Sat, I-DRIVE 7-10pm; Sat, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Thunder n Lightnin’ 7-10pm; Sun, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2-5pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Levi Poasa 2-5pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 6:30-9:30pm; Wed, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Thunder n Lightnin’ 2-5pm

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali ́i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali ́i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Mon, Christine, Brian, and Andrea 7-10pm; Tue, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Shawn & MayLee 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm

MERRIMAN’S – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com. Thu, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Fri, Peter D 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tempora 3-5pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 9:30am-1pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-8:30pm; Tue, The Benoits 5-8:30pm

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-7pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 1-3pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Fri, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Sat, Ben DeLeon 7-9pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sat, Kaleo Phillips 4-7pm; Sun, Brian and Dennis 4-7pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh and Piilani 1-3pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 4-7pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Tue, Kaleo Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 1-3pm

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm

THE BEACH CLUB AT ASTON KA‘ANAPALI SHORES – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-667-2211; Astonkaanapalishoresresort.com. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Fri, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 6:30-9:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Guest Musician 5:30-8pm

THE WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS – (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com. Thu, Mauka Makai Live Music 4-8pm; Fri, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sat, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sun, Mauka Makai Live Music 11am-1pm

TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. Thu, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Fri, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sat, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sun, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Wed, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm

SOUTH MAUI

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm

GANNON’S – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

GIG’S PLACE MAUI – (330 Ohukai Rd. #106, Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplacemaui.com. Fri, Ono Grimes Band 7-9pm

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com. Thu, Gina Martinelle & Jeff Bowen 8pm; Fri, Chris Duarte 8pm; Sat, Chris Duarte 8pm

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Thu, Brado Mamalias 5-7pm; Fri, Joshua Lum 5-7pm; Sat, Vaughn Razo 5-7pm; Sun, Brado Mamalias 5-7pm

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Kamu Kalehuawehe 4:30-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Mon, Amber Fussle 4:30-6pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Alex Segovia 6:45-8pm; Wed, Alex Segovia 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-7pm; Fri, Koa Lopes 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Sat, An Den 4-7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Kaena Music 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 4-7pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Thu, Brooks Maguire’s Acoustic Songwriter Showcase 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Island Soul 7-10pm; Wed, Kaleo Phillips 5:30-6:15pm

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sun, Jazz with the Benoit’s 6:30-9pm

SANSEI – (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004. Thu, Joe Chee 10pm

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Fri, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Sat, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Chad Kaya 5-8pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Thu, SweetBeets 5-8pm; Fri, Ami Schoor 5-8pm; Sat, Maui Beach Boys 5-8pm

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com. Sun, Nara and Friends 6-8pm

