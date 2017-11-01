MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | November 2nd-8th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

Pat Simmons Jr. – Thu. Nov 2. Enjoy a blend of Hawaiian inspired acoustic folk music. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

KIMIE MINER LIVE – Thu. Nov 2. Singer-songwriter Kimie Miner will perform live in the resort’s Lehua Lounge. A Hawaii native, and self-taught songwriter and guitarist, she is best known for her ability to weave acoustic soul, reggae and Hawaiian music with a touch of R&B. Enjoy cool sultry melodies. 7:00pm. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com

FAUSTWORK MASK THEATRE: THE MASK MESSENGER – Thu. Nov 2. Masks are usually thought of as something that hide and conceal. For Faustwork Mask Theatre founder Rob Faust, the opposite is true: masks are magical objects that have the power to transform. He creates characters based on explorations in the Art of the Mask, perfectly matched with precise body movements to create vignettes that delight audiences of all ages with a unique synthesis of theatre, physical comedy, music, dance, and poetry. $28. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FLAT JACKSON – Thu. Nov 2. Freshly back from their Mainland tour, hear Flat Jackson live for a rare West Maui appearance. Flat Jackson will round the treacherous Pali to bring some Upcountry Americana aloha to Lahaina. 10:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MADE IN MAUI COUNTY FESTIVAL – Fri. Nov 3 – Sat. Nov 4. Maui County’s largest products show returns for its fourth year. This popular two-day event features over 140 vendors offering a wide variety of made in Maui County products: foods, art, crafts, jewelry, fashion, furniture, gifts, collectibles and more. The “Exclusive Shopping Day” is on Friday and the “Big Festival Day” is on Saturday. $5 – $35. 1:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Nov 3. Dine and groove with live bands, and take part in wonderfully raucous street festivities with friends and family under the Maui moon. Come down for a great time and help support our local community. Featuring live entertainment, food vendors, local artisans, jewelry, fashion and a beer garden. Free. 6:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

RON ARTIS II AND THE TRUTH – Fri. Nov 3. Oahu’s own all original funk and soul band returns to Paia with special guest DJ BOOMSHOT. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

ALEJO AND PYDELL – Fri. Nov 3. Expect a night packed full of auditory, visual pleasures and bass weight. Maui UBF will present two psychedelic bass artists Alejo and Psydell. Local support provided by DJ’s TRVR, Monks and Turtle and visual experience provided by Professor LightWAV. $15. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

HULA KI’I: PERFORMANCE AND DISCUSSION – Sat. Nov 4. Hula Ki’i can be manifested in different ways: dancers may form the Ki’i with their own bodies or they dance with or manipulate puppets made of natural materials like wood, coconuts, stones, shells, nuts, greens, kapa, fibers, and feathers. Featured ki’i practitioners participating in the event include Kaponoai Molitau, Aulii Mitchell, and Mauliola Cook. $19. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SILENT RAVE FULL MOON PARTY – Sat. Nov 4. It’s time to silently rave again under the Maui full moon. DJ’s O’Neal and Leanne will be dropping the electronic beats which can only be heard through headphones which you can rent for $5. Choose your channel. 21+. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MANA’O RADIO UPCOUNTRY SUNDAYS ACOUSTIC STYLE – Sun. Nov 5. Mana’o Radio invites all to join the fun with a great musical lineup of Soul Kitchen, an acoustic-infused music alchemy. Also on the bill will be Chad Kaya, Maui-born local singer and songwriter. Opening the show will be Maverick, a rare mix of musicians playing original acoustic music with Western influences. $7. 2:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

UNDERGROUND DANCE PARTY – Sun. Nov 5. What? A dance party in Kihei with DJ Kurt. Mixed it up at VIBE and boogie the night away. 9:00pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Nov 4. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Nov 7. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Nov 7. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Nov 8. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

RAISE MONEY AND AWARENESS FOR THE HAWKSBILL SEA TURTLE – Until – Sun. Dec 31. One of Maui’s most critically endangered species is the Hawksbill Sea Turtle. They are so rare that even many lifelong residents have never seen one. Hawaii Wildlife Fund will partner with five-local business, and a portion of proceeds from a featured Naked Turtle Rum cocktail to be donated to the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. Cocktails and Bars include: Naked Runner at South Shore Tiki Lounge, Kihei; Honu Hemingway at Wai Bar, Wailuku; Seasonally Fresh Fruit Mojito at Flatbread Company, Paia and Save Squirt at Down the Hatch, Lahaina. 8:00am. Hawaii Wild Life Fund; Wildhawaii.org

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Nov 2. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Nov 2. Offered daily, guest can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resorts Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine pairngs are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Nov 2. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. Nov 3. In partnership with Maui Brewing Co., Luana is proud to offer cask ale and firkin keg tapping! Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, this is draft beer at its best. Live music to follow, you don’t want to miss this beer explosion. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Nov 3. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Nov 3. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. Make sure to stay for the ‘Official Art Walk After Party.’ 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

GYPSY PACIFIC DINNER SHOW – Fri. Nov 3. Tom Conway, Willy Wainwright, Marcus Johnson and Phil Benoit will perform their instrumental collection of classic Island Swing and ballads performed with passion, elegance and dazzling musicianship in the Hot Club style known as Gypsy Jazz. Reservations required, call 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Nov 4. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by, multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

FOOTBALL SUNDAY FUN DAY – Sun. Nov 5. Cheer on your favorite team while enjoying a special football Sunday menu and full bar. Menu highlights include Football Fried Rice, Corned Beer Hash Loco Moco and the Hail Mary cocktail. Kama’aina will get 20 percent off on food with valid Hawaii ID. 7:00am. Alaloa Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-669-6200; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Nov 5. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. Relax and enjoy a live musical jazz performance with new brunch selections each week in addition to the regular menu including favorites Shrimp and Grits, Chicken and Waffles and Steak and Eggs. Enjoy a “Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar” with an assortment of liquor, mixers and all the trimmings to make a most decadent libation. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Nov 5. Enjoy a full buffet featuring Roast Beef Carving Station and Create-Your-Own Omelet Station while listening to amazing Hawaiian, Contemporary, Falsetto Singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Sun. Nov 5. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily, go call or go online to make reservations. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Nov 5. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Mon. Nov 6. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Nov 7. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Nov 8. The Hawaiian Luau buffet and Huaka’i ‘Journey through Polynesia’ show includes a lei greeting, traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and complimentary Mai Tai and Juice. There will be beautiful Hula performances and music and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Nov 8. Enjoy the Best Dinner Show on Maui with Uncle Willie K. His incredible performances include an astounding array of music styles, ranging from Hawaiian to Latin to famous Italian arias! His stories and wit have audience in stitches between songs. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Nov 8. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet. 21+. $5. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

MALAMA WAO AKUA: A NATIVE SPECIES EXHIBITION – Until – Tue. Nov 7. Malama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) is a juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lanai, Molokai, Kaho‘olawe). In collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, artists were asked to explored watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species through art in a meaningful way. Free. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

EXHIBIT: HE MAKANA – Until – Sat. Dec 23. The exhibition is from the collection of Gertrude Mary Joan Damon Haig, and offers a nostalgic look back into the history of old Hawaii. He Makana, meaning “a gift,” is a distinguished collection of paintings, prints, and traditional art forms of Hawaii from the 1930s- 1970s. See “Traditional Arts of Hawaii” like ancient ko‘u calabashes, ahu ‘ula cape, Ni‘ihau shell leis and a Hawaiian flag quilt circa 1898. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ART FROM DOODLES AND AMERICAN ICONS EXHIBIT – Until – Wed. Nov 29. “Art from Doodles” is an exciting exhibit featuring 2D and 3D artwork. See framed doodles on cocktail napkins, the back of the phone bill, envelopes, scraps of paper and more. The “American Icons” exhibit is the first showing of a collection of original photographic prints from the 1950s to 1970s, shot by photojournalist Carl W. Rozycki. 10:30am. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Nov 2. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Nov 2. The collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments go under review by the Trump Administration. 9am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Nov 3. The cafe is bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Nov 3. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

HAWAIIAN ISLANDS LAND TRUST SILENT AUCTION – Fri. Nov 3. There will be a silent art auction and gallery viewing with a portion of proceeds to go to the Hawaiian Islands Land Trust. 7:00pm. Fresh Island Art Gallery, (46 Market St., Wailuku); 808-298-5034; Freshislandart.com

AMANDA SCOTT – Mon. Nov 6. See watercolor artist Amanda Scott create her female figures which she renders beautifully in a variety of ethnic contexts, primarily Polynesian. Visit the gallery and see Scott practice her pyrography techniques. 10:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

GRAFFITI PARTY – Mon. Nov 6. Everybody is the artist, and every BODY is the canvas. Wear white and get ready to give your body over to art and everything creative at the DTH Annual Graffiti Party! All markers and paints will be provided. There will be a local DJ, drink specials and the kitchen is open ’til Midnight. 9:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

AMANDA MCCUMBEE – Tue. Nov 7 – Mon. Dec 4. Photorealistic artist, Amanda McCumbee, uses crisp edges and vibrant colors to bring the beauty around her to canvas. Her art will be featured daily in the Old Jail Gallery. 9:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

BLEACHED ART EXHIBIT – Tue. Nov 7 – Mon. Dec 4. Amy Madrin Justen’s new watercolor paintings will be on display in a Bleached Art Exhibit. Justen’s art explore the effects of sunlight in the ocean and the bleaching of our coral reefs. 9:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

LEE OLULANI PLEVNEY – Tue. Nov 7. Ceramicist, Lee Olulani Plevney, engages the Hawaiian Islands—its landscape, sea life, animals and people through clay. Visit the gallery and see Plevney’s creations. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

LUANA KAMA – Tue. Nov 7. Watercolorist, Luana Kama, paints and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper. Kama’s favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. Visit the gallery and see her creations. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

ALOHA NECTAR MAUI – Wed. Nov 8. Handcrafted and constructed with seashells, semiprecious stones, exclusive kekai sea glass and Tahitian pearls, Aloha Nectar’s inspiration is drawn from the tropical flowers and the blues and greens of the ocean here on the islands. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

OIL ON ETCHED WOOD PAINTINGS BY CHRISTINE HALTON – Wed. Nov 8. Christine’s most recent pieces are very well received and reflect her love of the natural beauty of Maui. They are a combination of the fine expression of line through wood burning and the depth of color with oils paints. Come and meet the artist and watch her create these beautiful pieces. 11:00am. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-7997; mauihands.com

STEVE RINALDI – Wed. Nov 8. Oil Painter Steve Rinaldi’s painterly style is representational and locally inspired. Hiis portraits reveal the essence of an individual and a sense of light and awe. Visit the gallery, meet Rinaldi and see him paint. 11:00am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

ALAN CLEMENTS IN UNCENSORED: SPIRITUALITY INCORRECT – Sat. Nov 11. Boston-born Alan Clements is an author, activist and satirist. He’ll perform his one-person show in the McCoy Studio Theater. $31-41. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINE MIDNIGHT TERROR TOUR – Sun. Nov 12. Black Tiger Sex Machine are a trio of electronic music producers from Montreal, Canada. Known for their heavy electro and bass sound, they perform a unique show in which they combine tracks, loops, drums, samples and synths into an intense barrage of sounds and beats. Also, they’ll be wearing their iconic Tiger Helmets. $25 pre-sale tickets available at Eventbrite or $40 at-the-door. 9pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com

ABE LAGRIMAS TRIO – Thu. Nov 16. Na Hoku Hanohano winner Abe LaGrimas, Jr. is a versatile multi-instrumentalist. Most well-known as a drummer, Abe is proficient on vibraphone and ‘ukulele. Joining him in the McCoy Studio Theater are Noel Okimoto on drums and Dean Taba on bass. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SONGBIRDS OF HAWAII – Fri. Nov 17. Welcome three lovely, distinctly recognizable voices, all rich in Hawaiian musical tradition, numerous Na Hoku Hanohano awards, for one night only in the intimate McCoy Studio Theater. Join Darlene Ahuna, Ku‘uipo Kumukahi and Mihana Souza as they share their fun-filled stories and exquisite skills for the Songbirds of Hawaii show. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

RITA COOLIDGE – Sun. Nov 19. Blues Bear is proud to present two-time Grammy award winner, Rita Coolidge. Enjoy classics like ‘Fever, We’re All Alone,’ ‘One Fine Day,’ ‘The Way You Do The Things You Do’ and more. Rita is touring in support of her book “Delta Lady” and upcoming 2018 new album release. Her book will available during the show, and she will be happy to meet you and personalize each book purchased with an autograph. $40 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG – Fri. Nov 24 – Sun. Dec 10. See an eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, restore an old race car and discover the car is magic. Will evil Baron Bomburst want the magic car for himself? Showtimes are: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm with a special 2pm showing on December 2 and 9. Sundays at 3pm with a special 6pm showing on December 3. $20 – $40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MULLIGAN’S CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sat. Nov 25. The 15th annual Mulligan’s Charity Golf Tournament is a benefit for Hale Kau Kau, a meal program that has been serving nutritious meals to the hungry and the homebound since 1991. All sponsorships and entries include green fees, breakfast and lunch. Please go online for more information. 6:00am. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

THOMPSON SQUARE ‘THIS IS US TOUR’ – Sat. Nov 25. Multi-platinum selling duo Thompson Square will return to perform on Maui as part of their first ever acoustic tour, titled ‘This Is Us.’ With just two stools and an acoustic guitar, the tour will bring the fan experience closer than ever to the award-winning duo. $45 – $125. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Nov 2. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY FOSTER S.O.S. – Thu. Nov 2. The Maui Humane Society is seeking immediate short-term foster homes for dogs due to crowded conditions at the organization’s kennel. The Maui Humane Society will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster home to a shelter dog. Visit the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm. 11:00am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Until – Sat. Nov 11. Enthusiastic and fit hikers are sought for a service trip with the Friends of Haleakala National Park in Haleakala Crater on Veterans Day weekend, November 11-13. Volunteers will stay at Holua Cabin Saturday and Sunday nights and perform tasks related to native species protection. They will hike out Monday up the Switchback Trail. Learn more and register online, then contact the trip leader listed on the website. Free – $2. 7:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR MUSEUM EDUCATION PROGRAM – Until- Thu. May 31. The Sugar Museum is looking for volunteer tour guides (docents) for its Education Program on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Please contact Holly at 871-8058 or [email protected] Free. 9:30am. Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Rd, Puunene); 808-871-8058; Sugarmuseum.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Nov 2. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HOSPICE MAUI SUICIDE GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP – Thu. Oct 5 – Thu. Nov 9. Losing a loved one to suicide is one of life’s most painful experiences. The feelings of loss, sadness, and loneliness experienced after any death is often magnified in suicide survivors by feelings of guilt, confusion, rejection, shame, anger, and the effects of stigma and trauma. Hospice Maui will offer a 6-week Suicide Grief Support Group on Thursdays. Pre-registration is required. 3:00pm. Hospice Maui Hale, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5555; Hospicemaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Nov 2. Want to learn hula? Drop by the malls center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD

BOOK SIGNING EVENT WITH WAYNE MONIZ – Fri. Nov 3. Reflecting on stories from his childhood, memories of Maui’s past and his travels on the Mainland, here readings from Moniz’s his new book, ‘Barefoot Boy in the Mango Tree: A Memoir of Maui and Me.’ Lunch included. RSVP. 10:00am. Kaunoa Senior Center Paia, (401 Alakapa Pl., Paia); 808-270-7308.

ROSELANI PLACE CELEBRATES 15TH ANNIVERSARY – Fri. Nov 3. Roselani Place invites you to their 15th Anniversary Garden Party and Community Open House, with a presentation to acknowledge residents and staff who have been with Roselani Place since they opened in 2002 along with a proclamation from Mayor Alan Arakawa’s office. Enjoy live entertainment by Uluwehi Guerrero with Halau Hula Kauluokala, Glenn Foster, Bobbie Jo Curley and Howard Miyake. There will also be refreshments, door prizes and tours of model apartments. Free. 2:00pm. Roselani Place, (88 S Papa Ave., Kahului); 808-871-7720; Roselaniplace.com

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Nov 3. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. Meet-up with friends and co-workers or gather the family together and start your weekend on a beautiful note. Stay for dinner at one of The Shops’ award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH

POP-UP USED BOOK SALE – Sat. Nov 4. The Maui Friends of the Library will hold a pop-up sale of used books in the front of Kihei Safeway. Featuring pre-loved books of all kinds: fiction and non-fiction, kids and adult, all are starting at only $1. PLUS: Every youngster (0-18) gets to choose and take home a book for FREE! ALL proceeds benefit Maui’s public libraries. 9:00am. Maui Friends of the Library; MFOL.org

ARBOR DAY 1,000 HAWAIIAN TREE GIVEAWAY – Sat. Nov 4. In partnership with Maui Electric Company and Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program, Maui Nui Botanical Gardens will give away 1,000 Hawaiian trees for free, 1 tree per person, any age! Experts will be available to recommend the best Hawaiian tree for your area of residence. The celebration will also feature lectures, activities, and many community organizations sharing critical environmental information. 10:00am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Nov 4. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Nov 4. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MONTESSORI HALE O KEIKI FULL MOON BOCCE BASH – Sat. Nov 4. Help support Montessori Hale O Keiki for the 5th annual Full Moon Bocce Bash event. The event will consist of 5 games of round-robin play and a championship glow-in-the-dark game for the top two teams. Team costumes are encouraged! Attendees must be 21 years and older. Funds raised at the event will benefit the school’s tuition aid and educational programs. $90. 4:30pm. Maui Nui Golf Club, (1345 Piilani Highway , Kihei); .

Our Story Studio – Sat. Nov 4. Writers young, old, published, or rusty: Join Our Story Studio writer Nancy Taylor (N.T. Arévalo) and other writers to talk story, publishing, and writing. For location and to learn more call/text or go online.. 10:00am. Our Story Studio, (Makawao); 956-997-4830; Ourstorystudio.blogspot.com

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Nov 4. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PIPE ORGAN CONCERT AND SILENT MOVIES – Sat. Nov 4. Celebrate the rededication of the newly renovated pipe organ with world renowned musician, Christian Elliott. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Nov 4. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH

HOLOHOLO KA’A EVENT – Sun. Nov 5. Hawaiian immersion preschool, Punana Leo o Maui, will host the annual Holoholo Ka’a event at the Campus parking lot. This hands-on event (climb aboard, pretend to drive, take photos in) is an opportunity for kids to get close up and inside emergency vehicles, heavy machinery, various construction rigs, farm equipment and more. The event will feature shave ice from Maui Girlz Shave Ice with proceeds benefitting Kahalau Au Hoon, a three-year-old girl from Wailuku who is fighting neuroblastoma. There will also be food, drinks, and Hawaiian language logo wear for sale by Kula Kaiapuni o Maui. $1. 9:00am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

MAUI MADE SUNDAY’S – Sun. Nov 5. This is a fantastic showcase for Maui-made products that appeal to both kamaaina and visitors alike. Featured products are made, manufactured, grown or created in Maui County. Enjoy Halau O Na Pua O Pakipika (keiki hula) and live island style performances while shopping. If you are interested in becoming a Maui Made Vendor, contact QKC. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HALAU HULA O KEOLA ALI’IOKEKAI – Sun. Nov 5. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Nov 5. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Nov 5. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

Free Reiki Demos- Sun. Nov 5. This is a great opportunity to experience reiki if you’ve never done it before. Relax and rejuvenate the body, mind and spirit so you can operate at peak performance. Free. 9:00am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

Kirtan – Mantra Meditations – Sun. Nov 5. Share a meal, make friends, and dive deep into the ocean of spiritual bliss hearing and chanting sacred sounds of Kirtan. Sunday meditations include talks on yoga wisdom. Nothing quite compares to the collective experience of voices uniting in sacred chants! Family Friendly. 860 Holopuni Rd Kula Hi 96790 Ph: 599-0827. 5:00pm. Maui Kirtan Yoga Center, (860 Holopuni Rd, Kula); 808-599-0827; mauikirtan.com

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Sun. Nov 5. The Polanui Hiu is comprised of a group of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources. The Hiu believes that by involving people of like minds and like hearts and working together, the reefs can heal and find balance. The major objectives are to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6TH

GIRLS IN THE LINE UP: TRAINING DAYS – Mon. Nov 6. Join a fun workout with yoga, strength, balance and more. Learn about things like leadership, goals, community and how to get what you want out of life. Meet girls from all over Maui and have fun with awesome adult mentors. Open to all persons who identifies as female. Classes are Mondays for Jr High School (6-8th grade) and Wednesdays for High School (9-12th grade). Cost is $5 per class. $5. 3:30pm. The Office Maui, (250 Alamaha St., Kahului); ; TheOfficeMaui.com

OUTWOD GROUP FITNESS EVENT – Mon. Nov 6. OUTWOD launches first inaugural Maui event inviting LGBTQ community members and friends, to sweat together in a safe, inclusive group fitness environment regardless of your gender, sexuality or orientation. Let’s work for a better tomorrow and help raise funds for the LGBTQ+ charity, with proceeds benefitting Maui Pride. Register at Outwod.com/events/outmaui17. 5:15pm. Maui CrossFit Extreme, (1495 Lower Main St., Wailuku); 808-727-0645; Mauicrossfitextreme.com

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Nov 6. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work will bring you greater flexibility and strengt. Enjoy a deeper connection to your wholeness and turn on your ‘relaxation response’. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7TH

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Nov 7. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI’S NATIVE FOREST BIRDS AND THEIR HABITAT – Tue. Nov 7. Learn about Maui’s rare and unique forest birds during a free multimedia presentation by ornithologist Laura Berthold. 6:30pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH

SCIENCE NIGHT – Wed. Oct 25 – Wed. Nov 22. Enjoy a cold brew on the West Side, featuring a presentation and talk story session. 21+. Free. 6:30pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Fri, Evan Dove and Steven Monroe 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and Ryan Incerpi 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Josh Kahula and Dave Wood 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Fri, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music at Auntie’s Kitchen 4-7pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kono’s on the Green – Sun, Live Music 5-8pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Wed, Damien Awai 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Wed, Kanoa 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Roselani Place – Fri, ROSELANI PLACE CELEBRATES 15TH ANNIVERSARY 2-5pm; (88 S Papa Ave., Kahului); 808-871-7720; Roselaniplace.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Steel Horse Saloon – Fri, Damien Awai 9pm-12am; (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-245-2206.

Wailuku Town – Fri, Luna Overdrive 6-9pm; (Market and Main St., Wailuku); .

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com

Ulupalakua Ranch Store – Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; (14800 Piilani Hwy., Kula); 808-878-2561; Ulupalakuaranch.com