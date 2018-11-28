MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | November 29th-December 5th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

BMI MAUI SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL KICK-OFF EVENT – Thu. Nov 29. This intimate, “in the round” acoustic set will bring you 6 talented singer/songwriters in two pull-style rounds. Hosted by Storme Warren (of SiriusXM The Highway), Round 1 will include Ray Benson, Angaleena Presley and Lily Meola, and Round 2 brings Jessie Alexander, Jon Randall and Randy Houser. $60 – $100. 8:00pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

HAWAII INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL – Fri. Nov 30 – Sun. Dec 2. As the vanguard forum of international cinematic achievement in the Asia-Pacific region, Hawai’i International Film Festival (HIFF) recognizes new and emerging talent and facilitates dynamic cultural exchange through the cinema arts. The festival includes documentaries and film shorts, including premieres, experimental films, animation/digital works, and first features by new directors. Go online for more info. $12. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SOUL KITCHEN’S FAREWELL PARTY FOR TEMPA AND NAOR – Fri. Nov 30. If you‘ve not yet heard, Soul Kitchen’s beloved members, Tempa and Naor, will be leaving Maui permanently for the Portland, Oregon. Come and get your fix of Zydeco Soul. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

O MY SOUL – Fri. Nov 30. Live in concert, see O My Souls’ Jim Felechner (vocals/guitar), Gordan Cvetkovic (guitar), Mike Tuttle (drums), and Brett Moore (bass/vocals) with their original contemporary Christian rock n roll. 7:30pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

BMI MAUI SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL – Sat. Dec 1. Country superstar Miranda Lambert makes her Maui debut, headlining the 4th annual BMI Maui Songwriters Festival acoustic concert. The concert will also include special guests Pistol Annies, Randy Houser, Luke Combs, Tom Johnston of the Doobie Brothers, Lukas Nelson, Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel, and Lily Meola will join her in an acoustic performance filled with songs and stories. $49-$129, with a limited number of $159 Gold Circle premium seating. Gates open at: 4:30pm. 5:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MANA‘O RADIO’S UPCOUNTRY SUNDAYS – Sun. Dec 2. Join the fun with a great musical lineup with Three to 5- Earl South, Matt Del Olmo and Kevin Garland with Conscious Funk-Music with Mana! Also on the bill will be Von Linne Express performing classic rock and blues. Opening the show will be rocker vocalist-songwriter with Texas Roots, Alan Cottrell. $10. 2:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

HOLIDAY POPS FEATURING HENRY KAPONO – Sun. Dec 2. Under the baton of music director James Durham, the 50+ member Maui Pops Orchestra extends an invitation to ring in the holiday season with a festive concert featuring Grammy award-nominated and 14-time Na Hokuu Hanohano award-winner, Henry Kapono. The concert will feature some of his most-loved songs of the islands as well as many holiday favorites. Allow the joy of it all to draw you into the spirit of the season. $22 – $60. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALL TIME LOW – Sun. Dec 2. Making their first appearance on Maui, All Time Low consists of quartet- Alex Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Zack Merrick, and Rian Dawson. Here’s a chance to hear this chart-topping platinum-certified, American rock band from Maryland. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MCA FUNDRAISER WITH NAPUA GREIG – Wed. Dec 5. Join an enchanting evening of Hawaiian song and dance with Na Hoku Hano Hano award winning artist, Napua Greig. Funds raised will go towards the Maui Coffee Attic’s improvement of the concert hall (new sound/lighting/AC). Enjoy food, drink and good company, and check out the Silent Auction prior to the show and help MCA reach their New Showroom goal. Limited seating. Reservations required. $25/GA; $50/VIP. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

LED KAAPANA – Wed. Dec 5. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature Hawai‘i’s premier master Slack Key guitarist, Led Kaapana. Kaapana inventiveness and fluidity, versatility in multiple tunings, and playfulness on stage, make him a leading master of this art. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99 – $95. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

ELF THE MUSICAL – Fri. Nov 23 – Sun. Dec 9. Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. The would-be elf with Santa’s permission journeys to New York City and is faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe. See Buddy win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday, 7:30pm; Sunday, 3pm. $20-$40.Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

OPEN MIC – Thu. Nov 29. Musicians, poets, community announcements and more, welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5, put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5 to watch. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Haiku Road, Unit 244, Haiku); 808-633-4820; Coworkmaui.com

ALADDIN JR. – Fri. Nov 30 – Sat. Dec 8. Take the kids and enjoy a joyous musical telling of the Disney favorite Aladdin Jr. featuring ProArts Youth Theater actors. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7pm. $8 – $15. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

FAME JR. THE MUSICAL – Fri. Nov 30 – Sat. Dec 1. See the Maui Preparatory middle and upper school drama class’ production of Fame Jr. The Musical! in the Ballroom. Set during the last years of New York City’s celebrated High School for the Performing Arts in the early 80s, Fame JR. is the bittersweet, but ultimately inspiring, story of a diverse group of students who commit to four years of grueling artistic and academic work. With candor, humor and insight, the show explores the issues that confront many young people today. Tickets are available Maui Preps Front Office and also sold through participating students. Performance time is 7-8:15pm on both days. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Dec 1. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Dec 4. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy! Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Nov 29. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Nov 29. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Nov 29. Sit back, relax and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu, a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SIP TO SUPPORT” PROGRAM – Thu. Nov 29. The featured cocktail for the “Sip to Support” program is “Chai Mango Lassi.” Made with Ocean Vodka, delight in fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream and a chai tea concentrate, available daily during dinner services. (not available during happy hour, breakfast or lunch). A portion of all drink proceeds will go back to local Maui charities. 5:30-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Nov 30. Join an educational tour of permaculture design features. Tours available: Fri, Sat and Tue 4-6pm. $20 – $39. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Nov 30. Experience a new and interactive culinary event and join the restaurant chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus sample the chef’s favorite dishes. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Nov 30. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It’s followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUKA MAKAI FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Fri. Nov 30. Enjoy live entertainment and an island-inspired buffet of Hawaiian favorites such as Teriyaki Beef and seasonal vegetables from the pulehu (grill) action station, Banana Steamed Fresh Catch, a signature Poke Bar and much more. $45 for adults, $22 for keiki (6-12 years) and keiki 5 and under eat for free! 6:00pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

PINT NIGHT FOR THE BIRDS – Fri. Nov 30. Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project (MFBRP) is dedicated to the conservation and research of rare and endangered bird species on Maui, like the Kiwikiu. All 21+ are invited to enjoy local beers while helping endangered species. Half the pub profits from house beers sold will go to support MFBRP. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com; Mauiforestbirds.org

DAWN PATROL – Sat. Dec 1. Surfrider Foundation – Maui Chapter is partnering with Down the Hatch and gathering at Breakfast! It’s a great time to bring the whole family and support the Surfrider Foundation and our beautiful island of Maui, while getting really good grinds. DTH will be offering a Fried Rice Plate special w/Fresh Squeezed Juice for $15 with $5 to be donated to the Surfrider Foundation! Surf Session before breakfast. Location of the community surf sesh TBA depending on conditions. 7:30-10:30am. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Dec 1. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including; the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

PAILOLO BAR AND GRILL TAP TAKEOVER PARTY – Sat. Dec 1. Check out the newly refreshed bar and take a tour at the Tasting Tent on the North Lawn while trying locally crafted beers and complimentary bites. Meet Brewmasters from 6 breweries including Maui Brewing Co., Kohola Brewery, Honolulu BeerWorks, Waikiki Brewing, Big Island Brewhaud and Stone Brewing. After your tasting tour, get a pint of your favorite beer in the restaurant. Also featuring a new and improved menu with Chef Jacob Arakawa’s newest creations. 21+. No entry fee. For more information, call or visit any Concierge Desk. 12:00pm. The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Dec 1. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats and come to the “Chef’s Table.” 6:00pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Dec 1. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Dec 1 & Sun. Dec 2. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. 12-2pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

BREKKIE PAJAMA PARTY! – Sun. Dec 2. It’s a morning thing, so roll out of bed, leave on the PJs and head to the West side. DJ Louvera will provide the beats while you enjoy Benny Samplers on Special and Mini Chicken and Waffles, along with $10 Carafes of Mimosa, Bloody Mary’s, and Lahaina Sunrises. There will also be chances to win DTH Prizes, like breakfast for 1-week. 7:30-10:30am. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUKA MAKAI SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Dec 2. Enjoy live entertainment accompanied by an indulgent buffet with irresistible dishes including; king crab legs, lemongrass poached shrimp, prime rib and a variety of fresh salads as well as mimosas and beermosas. $49/adults $18/keiki. 10am-2pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

DUKE’S SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Dec 2. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific, yummy breakfast options, and live Hawaiian music with Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Dec 2. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

VEGAN SOCIAL MEETUP – Mon. Dec 3. Hosted by Joy Waters. 3:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Dec 4. With paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails inspired by the tropics, enjoy tiki elixirs and exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Dec 5. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Dec 5. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

HUI HOLIDAYS – Until – Mon. Dec 24. The Hui’s highly anticipated holiday shopping event returns with a winter wonderland of local and handmade items for everyone. During this magical Hui Holidays season, the Hui gift shop will expand to include even more one-of-a-kind handmade gifts by local artists and crafters like paintings, ceramic pieces, hand blown glass ornaments, locally made beauty products, and more! Elves are happy to help you check off your shopping list. 9am-6pm each day. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

GRAFICA: AUWAHI – Until – Mon. Dec 31. Experience the jaw dropping work of Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl, with a spectacular mural on display in the History Room. Free. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MULTIMEDIA ART BY PODGE – Until – Mon. Dec 31. Multimedia Art by Podge will be on display daily in the Banyan Tree Gallery. Contact the gallery to see when Podge will be demonstration. 9:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Nov 29. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

MAKE YOU OWN HOLIDAY MUGS – Fri. Nov 30. Families will learn handbuilding techniques while creating a ceramic holiday mug using colorful glazes to add personalized touches. They’ll also be pizza. 5:00pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Nov 30. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

WALFRIDO ART SHOW – Fri. Nov 30. Walfrido’s style has been described as “Romantic Luminism.” He’s well known for blending photographic elements with a dramatic use of light. Come and meet the artist. 6-10pm. Wyland Galleries Lahaina, (711 Front Street, Lahaina); 808-667-2285; signaturegalleries.com

COLOR MIXING WORKSHOP – Sat. Dec 1. Fill your life with color in a color mixing workshop with Beth Marcil. Take the guesswork out of color mixing, by understanding the basics. Attendees will walk away from this workshop with confidence in their ability to get the colors you want, when you want. $135 (all materials provided). 9:30am. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia); .

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 2. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 808-385-7594. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 2. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors including: Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

HOLIDAY BRUNCH AND BROWSE – Sun. Dec 2. Shop local this holiday season direct from artists! Pick up gifts from artisans creating fine art, jewelry and fashion wear. Shoppers also get free brunch and coffee. 9am-1pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); Treehouseartstudios.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29

FUEL UP. DO GOOD – Until – Mon. Dec 31. The Arc of Maui County (Arc) has been selected as the beneficiary of the Ohana Fuels ‘Fuel Up. Do Good.’ program. Now until December, a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of the eight Ohana Fuels stations on Maui will be donated to the Arc. Go online for more info. 7:00am. Ohana Fuel Stations; Ohanafuels.com; Arcofmaui.org

MAUI SUGAR CANE TRAIN – Until- Mon. Dec 31. All Aboard The Holiday Express! The holiday cheer begins and ends at Pu‘ukoli‘i Station, where you will board the festively decorated train for a fun holiday ride with elves and Rudolph. All guests will receive milk and fresh baked cookies, and Santa will be there with a free toy for the keiki. Regular tickets are $35 and Premium tickets are $50. (Premium ticket holders get an additional gift for the kids and a free printed photo with Santa). Children 2 and under are free. Two rides available 6:30pm and 8pm. Check-in/boarding is 45 minutes prior. Maui Sugar Cane Train, (957 Limahana Pl., Lahaina); 808-667-6851; Sugarcanetrain.com

MAUI COUNTY HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE – Until – Sun. Dec 16. Bring the spirit of the season to our Maui County keiki. Drop your unwrapped gift for keiki age 0-18 at the QKC Toy Drive Bin at Guest Services (during center hours) or the Pacific Media Hawaii office in Kahului (M-F, 9am-4pm). With every unwrapped gift valued at $5 or more, receive an entry for a chance-to-win a 4-night Las Vegas Package. Go online for details. 9:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PHOTOS WITH SANTA AT THE SHOPS – Until – Mon. Dec 24. Families can get their holiday photos taken with Santa at the Fountain Courtyard. Photos provided by Blinnk Photography. Visiting hours are scheduled: Nov 23-25, 11am-7pm; Nov 26-Dec 20, 1-7pm; and Dec 21-24, 11am-7pm. Paws and Claus (treats for pets after photos with Santa) are on Mondays from 4-7pm starting Nov 26. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

PHOTOS WITH SANTA AT QKC – Sat. Nov 24 – Mon. Dec 24. Families can get their photos taken with Santa at Center Stage North. Visiting hours are scheduled: Nov 24-Dec 24, Mon-Sat from 10am-8pm and Sun from 10am-5pm. Santa Paws is on Dec 2 from 6-8pm. Tinkertots Daycare field trip free class photos are available Nov 24-Dec 5 on Mon, Tue and Wed, 10am-1pm, $5 for each additional photo. Compassionate Santa for families with children and adults with special needs are invited to take a photo with Santa without the holiday crowds. Appointments may be made in advance through QKC Guest Services at 877-4325 or [email protected] Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Until – Mon. Dec 3. The Friends of Haleakala National Park is seeking physically fit volunteers to participate in a service trip project (December 1-3). The group will stay in the Kapalaoa Cabin, and work on protection of native plants, and have ample time for recreational activities. Participants must be able to hike in and out of the Crater with sleeping bag, personal gear and a share of the food. Maximum 12 volunteers. Details and register online then email trip leader listed. 7:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Nov 29. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. Days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Nov 29. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Nov 29. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hour mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis. All ages are welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

OHANA BINGO BASH – Thu. Nov 29. Join Blue Zones Project in playing America’s favorite family-friendly game for awesome prizes from Maui Mall merchants. Learn about ways to live longer, better, happier lives in Central Maui. MauiWatch will be emceeing the event. No outside tables or chairs allowed. Space is limited. Registration will begin 4:30pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Nov 29. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Nov 29. Experience what ancient yogi’s knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis and yoga helps to heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga helps break up energetic, emotional and physical patterns allowing you to move, think and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays, 6pm and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi ST., Wailea); 808-205-2005; Waileahealingcenter.com; Brewolf.com

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30

FRONT STREET FILMS: HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON – Fri. Nov 30. Lahaina Arts Association and Fuzzbox Productions will host a free screening of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ in the park. Prior to the film attendees can enjoy face and arm painting, childrens art activities, entertainment, and local vendors. Proceeds will go to supporting children’s art education for Maui County. 7pm. James Campbell Park, (127 Wainee St. , Lahaina).

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri, Tue & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

CHI GUNG FOR CANCER PATIENTS – Fri. Nov 30. Open to all cancer patients and survivors, join Kurt Miyajima as he teaches gentle movements of Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung to help release stress, and maintain strength and energy. Hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii at no charge for cancer patients/survivors. Call for more information. 3:00pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-7661; 808-268-9622; Mauiymca.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1

HALEAKALA WALDORF SCHOOL HOLIDAY FAIRE – Sat. Dec 1. The 33rd annual Haleakala Waldorf School Holiday is one of the best and most anticipated holiday shopping events on island. It features Christmas wreaths, the finest local crafters, as well as make and take crafts. Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy live entertainment, children’s games, a puppet show, and a silent auction. There will also be a bakery, coffee shop and ‘ono food. Admission is $5 and free for children under 12. 9am-4pm. Haleakala Waldorf School, (4160 Lower Kula Rd., Kula ); 808-878-2511; Waldorfmaui.org

NA ALI‘I FOOTBALL BENEFIT CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR – Sat. Dec 1. Find unique gift for your friends and family. Held in the Cafeteria, the event will feature over 35 crafters and vendors showcasing quilts, assorted bags, baby items, jewelry, Lula Roe, Christmas decorations, decorated boxes/cards, custom wood signs, large ironing board platform and uniquely made on maui items. There will also be baked goods, entertainment, a silent auction and food trucks. Come and join us for the perfect opportunity to find that unique gift for your friends and family. Admission is $1. KKHS Student and under 10 are free. 8:00am. King Kekaulike High School, (121 Kula Hwy., Makawao); 808-727-3500; Kingkekaulike.com

BANYAN TREE LIGHTING – Sat. Dec 1 – Sun. Dec 2. Celebrate the holidays by visiting Banyan Tree Park. Watch as they ceremoniously “Light The Banyan Tree” with holiday lights. The lights are an eye-catching adornment to what is already a beautiful and majestic tree. This event includes music and entertainment, artists and more. 9am-5pm both days. Banyan Tree Park Lahaina, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina).

MBCC ANNUAL OPEN HOUSE – Sat. Dec 1 – Sun. Dec 2. The Maui Bird Conservation Center (MBCC) is a non-public facility that focuses on captive breeding and reintroduction of endangered Hawaiian birds. And now is your chance to come encounter and learn all about these native birds during the two day Open House. Activities will include: presentations, keiki activities, and a guided tour of the birds, aviaries and grounds. Tours of the facility will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 7:30am until 2pm on both days. Free. Maui Bird Conservation Center, (2375 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-0690.

VEDIC CHANTING CLASS – Sat. Dec 1. Join River Cummings for a Vedic chanting class in an intimate group setting. A variety of Vedic passages are practiced, based on interest, and request. Beginners and visiting chanters are welcome to join. For more info and location go online. $15. 9:00am. Rivercummings.com

CBD SOUND BATH – Sat. Dec 1. Join Lauren and Stephen Scuderi on a journey through time as diverse soundscapes wash over you. Live instruments like the didgeridoo, singing bowls, gong, flute, guitar, shruti box, shakers, along with 120 samples from their collection will be included. First 30 attendees receive an optional Lulu’s 10mg square of CBD raw chocolate. $15-$20 suggested donation. 3:00pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi ST., Wailea); 808-205-2005; Waileahealingcenter.com

LIVING WREATH MAKING WORKSHOP – Sat. Dec 1. Native plants provide more than just food and habitat for wildlife: they also provide great beauty all year long! Learn to make a living wreath from Native Hawaiian Plants in time for the Holidays with MNBG Executive Director, Tamara Sherrill and ‘ohana. Cost: $25/members; $50/non-members. Call 249-2798 or email [email protected] for reservations. 9:00am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

MAUI BLOOD DRIVE – Sat. Dec 1 – Mon. Dec 31. Donating blood is the ultimate gift this holiday season – it’s free, it’s easy, and it can help save lives in Hawai‘i. The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday. Yet each year during the holiday season, fewer donors show up to give blood, resulting in less blood on the shelves for those who need it most. To show appreciation for those who give the ultimate gift, donors who give blood (December 1-31) will be entered to win 3 days and 2 nights at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa, plus round-trip airfare and a rental car. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call or go online. Blood Bank of Hawaii. 808-848-4770; BBH.org

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Dec 1. How many visitor centers let you watch Humpback Whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10:00am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

BIO-IDENTICAL HORMONES FOR HEALTH AND REJUVENATION – Sat. Dec 1 – Sun. Dec 2. Jonathan Wright, MD, one of the original developers of bio-identical hormones for both women and men, will be presenting bio-identical hormonal strategies to reduce your risk of developing dementia, alzheimer’s, osteoporosis or healing from them if you have them. He will also be discussing other problems that result from hormone deficiency. Contact for details. 11:00am. Hale Akua Garden Farm, (110 Door of Faith Rd., Haiku); 808-572-9300; Haleakua.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Dec 1. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Dec 1. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WORLD AIDS DAY 2018 – Sat. Dec 1. Maui AIDS Foundation will recognize World AIDS Day 2018. This year’s theme is #KnowYourStatus and marks the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day (#WAD2018) worldwide. The day is recognized as the first ever global health day for people to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV and to commemorate those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses. Appetizers and refreshments will be provided. 3:00pm. Iao United Church of Christ, (2371 W. Vineyard St., Wailuku); 808-242-4900; Mauiaids.org.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Dec 2. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; 920-400-0706; Hotlavadancefit.com

ECSTATIC DANCE! – Sun. Dec 2. Enjoy ecstatic dance on Sunday mornings. Take a journey through space with DJ Chaitanya as he spins a wide variety of deep dance beats including; sounds from Berlin, Ibiza, London and the global scene. $10. 11:00am. Maui Yoga Shala Paia, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

BLISSOLOGY YOGA WORKSHOP – Sun. Dec 2. Canadian native Eoin Finn is a globally renowned yogi, surfer and Blissologist. He’s been carving his original tracks through the metaphysical worlds of yoga, philosophy and movement since 1989. His Blissology Yoga style centers on the simple idea of sharing happiness. 12:00pm. Maui Yoga Shala Paia, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

CONSCIOUS DANCE – Sun. Dec 2. Dance and move to an masterful ever-changing soundscape. Track how your body feels, what emotions are present while allowing your imagination and intuition to inspire you. Dance alone, connect and dance in community. This is a drug-free and alcohol-free event. No experience necessary. $15. 4:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

BECOME CIRCULAR BEACH CLEANUP – Sun. Dec 2. Join the Become Circular Task Force every first Saturday and help clear the ocean of plastics. Check in at the Pop Up tent near the Kahului Harbor (Look for blue and green task force flags on the road). Immediately following the clean up the team will celebrate the work with a Zero Waste provided lunch. 9:00am. Veterans Peace Park, (Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); Becomecircular.org

MAUI MADE SUNDAY – Sun. Dec 2. Every 1st Sunday of the month enjoy live island style entertainment while shopping for locally made products. 10am-5pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Dec 2. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7 years and older. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Dec 2. This popular event (presented by the Maui Food Technology Center) features island vendors: crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more. Enjoy entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian Cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4:00pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-MFTC; MauiSundayMarket.com.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 3

PAIA MOVIE NIGHT – Mon. Dec 3. Enjoy an outdoor movie in the tropical garden cafe with comfortable seating, and free hot popcorn. Free. 5:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

AFRICAN DRUMMING WORKSHOP – Mon. Dec 3. Join a fun night of live music and community drumming. Learn traditional African drumming and play music together. All experience levels welcome. Drums provided. Donations accepted to pay for space. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia).

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Dec 3. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class). Learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q/A session. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4

‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Dec 4. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar! Stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 5

GOLD RUSH SOIREE – Wed. Dec 5. Wailea’s luxury home furnishings and interior decor store is hosting a Gold Rush inspired soiree. Holiday shoppers can peruse bespoke interior furnishings, fine art, unique jewelry and home accessories while sipping on California champenoise sparkling wine, indulging in gold-dusted chocolate desserts along with live Jazz by Phil and Angela Benoit. Guests who purchase $500 or more during the evening will receive an authentic and certified 1g gold bar bullion. A portion of sales from the event will be donated to Book Trust. 21+. Free. 5:00pm. GOTTLING Home Store, (The Shops at Wailea, Wailea); 808-280-7979; Gottlinghomestore.com

PHOTOS WITH SANTA – Wed. Dec 5 – Sat. Dec 22. You and your keiki can get a free picture taken with Santa Claus when you make a canned food donation to the Maui Food Bank. A table will be set up with donation bins to receive your donation. Photo Booth provided by Maui High Video Club in unit B-12, Santa’s Workshop. Pictures are available on select dates: Dec 5, 5:30-7:30pm; Dec 12, 5:30-7:30; Dec 15, 12-5pm; Dec 19, 5-7:30pm; and Dec 22, 12-5pm. 5:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Wed. Dec 5. The group is comprised of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources. Their objective is to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

FAMILY PAU HANA MAUI – Wed. Dec 5. Time to rock out! Sing, dance, and play, or sit back and relax at this one-of-a-kind evening out for the whole family. Bring a chair, blanket and a warm sweater. There will also be food trucks on site. All ages welcome. 5:00pm. Carden Academy of Maui, (55 Makaena Pl., Makawao).

WAHINE WEDNESDAY LIVE MUSIC – Wed. Dec 5. Enjoy an amazing atmosphere for local wahine’s to collaborate and share ideas. Come cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There will also be drink specials and live music performed by a local wahine. 5:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

WEST MAUI COMMUNITY PLAN VISIONING WORKSHOP – Wed. Dec 5. The County Department of Planning invites the public to participate in a visioning workshop for the West Maui Community Plan. During the workshop, the department will assist the community through a process of exploring what it wants more of, wants less of, wants to preserve, and what its values are. The department will then use input gathered to collaborate with the community on a vision statement for the plan. The public can also learn about visioning and provide input online. 5:30pm. West Maui Senior Center, (788 Pauoa Street, Lahaina); 808-661-9432; Wearemaui.org

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Dec 5. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawerence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Southside Mike n’ Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul Marchetti Duo 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2-4pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

James Campbell Park – Sat, The Haiku Hillbillys 2:30-4pm; (127 Wainee St. , Lahaina); .

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Merv Oana 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Kohola Brewery – Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Monkeypod Kitchen Kaanapali – Thu, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon Duo 7-9pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sun, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Brian Haia 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Mon, Kaleo 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Wed, Duane 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (Napili Kai Beach Resort; 5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar – Sun, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; Mon, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; (700 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Derick Sebastian 4-6pm; Tue, JamRock 7-9pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen Wailea – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Thu, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Fri, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, The Shockaz 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Love Sound 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Tue, Elua 1-3pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Wed, Damian Awai and Brian Haia 4-6pm; Wed, Elua 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway Pl., Wailea); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Sat, Marc Strohallen 6-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

The Shops at Wailea – Fri, Kamehameha School’s ‘Ukulele Band 6-7pm; Sat, Maui Brass Ensemble and Maui Madrigale 6:30-7:30pm; Sun, Christmas Jazz with Rock Hendricks 5:30-7pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo Dioso 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole and Patrick 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Jimbolaya and Ashely Toth 5-7pm; Sat, Drew Martin 5-7pm; Sun, Louise Lambert Holiday Cheers 5-8pm; Tue, 6ftBossa 5-7pm; Wed, Jules Trowbridge 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com