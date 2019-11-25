MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | November 28th-December 4th, 2019

Catch Damien Awai at Monkeypod and Down the Hatch this week, Check Live Music Section

BIG SHOWS

19TH ANNUAL PADDLE FOR HUNGER – Thu. Nov 28. Bring your paddle and aloha spirit on Thanksgiving Day to Paddle For Hunger in a fun, anything that floats, jungle rules, untimed “race” fundraiser to benefit the Maui Food Bank. Free and open to the public. Non-perishable food items and monetary donations are welcomed. Spectators are encouraged to come by, cheer on teams, win door prizes, and bid on silent auction items. Check-In: 7am. Race: 8am. Kihei Canoe Club, (Intersection of Uwapo and South Kihei Rd.); Paddleforhunger.com

LA KUʻOKOʻA 2019 – Thu. Nov 28. Kalanikahua Hou will host the 176 year of Hawaiian Independence (La Kuʻokoʻa) national holiday, commemorating the signing of Anglo-Franco Proclamation, the official diplomatic recognition of the independence and sovereignty of the kingdom by Great Britain and France. The day begins with tidings of gratitude and continues with education, speakers, exhibits and information booths. Lunch provided. Register at Eventbrite to be included. Call for more info. 8am-1pm. Kalanikahua Hou Church, (2890 Hana Hwy., Hai‘ku); 808-269-3287.

DJ ILLZ – Thu. Nov 28. Groove and move with Maui’s Best DJ Illz, plus food and drink specials. No cover. 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

FRIDAY DJ SET W/ BRANDON O’COLMAIN – Fri. Nov 29. This week features Brandon O’Colmain. Lounge vibes. Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui Liquor Law). 5pm. Paʻia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

FRIDAY NIGHT VINYL W/DJ SYLPHONICS – Fri. Nov 29. Going old school… That’s right! Oceanfront partying with DJ Sylphonics. A little retro, strictly vinyl and all the dancing you can handle. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

FRIENDSGIVING – DANCEHALL REUNION EDITION – Fri. Nov 29. DJs Illz, Green B and Melody J. 21+. $10 cover. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paʻia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

LANA‘I FIFTH FRIDAY – Fri. Nov 29. Take a trip to Lana‘i for a Friday Town Party event featuring live entertainment, food booths and vendors, local retailers, various nonprofits and fundraiser booths. Details can be found online. 5:30pm. Dole Park, (730 Lana‘i Ave.); Mauifridays.com/lanai

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Nov 29. Enjoy a night of tropical latin dance music with Dr.Nat & Rio Ritmo. Get you hip swinging to salsa, bachata, samba and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro level salsa lesson. B.Y.O.B. event. Cover: $10/Adults, $5/Under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm, Music: 8:30-11pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paʻia).

NEXT LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Nov 29. Bringing the goodest-goodies for the ladies, with throwbacks and hit by Next Level DJs. Plus drink specials all night. $5. 9pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA’S BLACK FRIDAY EVENT – Fri. Nov 29. Holiday celebrations commence with Santa’s Parade, from Kalama Park to The Shops at Wailea, starting at 9:30am. Santa will ride in style in a 1963 Cadillac Eldorado convertible escorted by the Maui Classic Cruisers and Street Bikers United Maui, arriving at 10am. Following the parade, holiday photos with Santa in the Fountain Courtyard, from 11am-7pm. Throughout the day, the Honolulu Cookie Company will provide free holiday cookies and the first 100 Black Friday customers will receive a complimentary holiday gift bag. There will also be a holiday hula show featuring dancers from Manutea Nui E at 10am, cultural activities including island wood carving and ‘ukulele lessons will be available during the day, culminating with a performance from Kamehameha School’s Ukulele Band from 6-7:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com



SWING & SOUL DANCE PARTY – Fri. Nov 29. Maui’s Swing Queen Louise Lambert, and Ron Metoyer’s Blues Rock and Soul Review will treat the crowd to some East & West Coast Swing, Motown, blues & soul. Snacks, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. BYOB. $20. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-205-3971; Louiselambert.com

VIBE LIVE! WITH ELIHU – Fri. Nov 29. Do you love reggae? Come chill all night with the reggae sounds of Elihu! His eclectic style covers tunes from reggae to indie to today’s modern top chart songs, giving a unique and fresh interpretation. No cover. 9pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

ERIC GILLIOM’S ONE-MAN SHOW “WHITE HAWAIIAN” – Fri. Nov 29-Sun. Dec 1. Debuting an all-new original one-man theatrical show Maui actor/musician Eric Gilliom present the White Hawaiian in the McCoy Studio Theater. In this new show, Eric explores identity through the lens of Hawaiian history, contemporary culture, and family. This is certainly one show you do not want to miss! Tickets: $25, $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DJ RACHEL FLATT – Sat. Nov 30. Featuring the sexy bass sauce of Rachel Flatt. Lounge vibes. Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui Liquor Law). 5pm. Paʻia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

ELECTRIC CHURCH MAUI’S JIMI HENDRIX’S 77TH BIRTHDAY BASH! – Sat. Nov 30. Celebrate the life and music of the legendary icon, James Marshall Hendrix, the most influential guitarist in rock history with more than 30 of the island’s hottest blues rock musicians and very special guests! The 60’s costume party will include prizes, playtime and Holiday fun! Tickets: $25/pre-sale available at Bounty Music, Request Music, The Enchantress Gallery Wailea, Little Tibet in Makawao, Spike’s Westside Ink, and Westside Vibes, Mulligans and online at eventbrite.com or $30/at-the-door. This is an annual fundraiser for THE JIMI HENDRIX FOUNDATION 501(c)(3) “Music for Life” program. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea).



THE ORGANIC HOLISTIC & METAPHYSICAL EXPO – Sat. Nov 30 & Sun. Dec 1. Hawai‘i’s largest wellness, health, spiritual, and metaphysical trade show, the OHM Expo is finally coming to Maui! Experience transformational and inspirational speakers, interactive workshops and presentations, tarot, astrology and psychic readings, health and prosperity training, and light alchemy. Plus Christmas shopping with crystals and gemstones, intentional candles, metaphysical supplies and tools and more. Free admission. Saturday, 12-8pm; Sunday, 10am-6pm. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Ohmeexpo.net

PEACOCK & GODDESSES DANCE & MINGLE PARTY – Sat. Nov 30. Male Peacocks are known to be confident, and Goddesses are a force to be reckoned with. They dare the men on Maui to show up in their most fashionable attire and women to show up in their statement pieces that excludes the Goddess within. Attendees will walk the Red Carpet, and sample signature Peacock or Goddess Cocktails, while DJ Boomshot provides the music. Prizes for best dressed Peacock and best dressed Goddess. 21+. $50 tickets available on Eventbrite. Doors: 7pm. 9pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.).

2019 WORLD AIDS DAY “COMMUNITIES MAKE THE DIFFERENCE” – Sun. Dec 1. This year marks the 31st anniversary of World AIDS Day (#WAD2019), which takes place on the first day of December each year worldwide. The day is recognized as the first ever global health day for people to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV and to commemorate those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses. This year’s World AIDS Day theme is #CommunitiesMakeTheDifference, and will offer refreshments and live entertainment. 2-5pm. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-242-4900; MauiAIDS.org

KRISHNA DAS – ‘ENCHANTING’ EVENING OF KIRTAN – Mon. Dec 2. Celebrating 15 years of Ram Dass Satsang on Maui, join Krishna Das and Ram Dass as they combine their long-standing popular annual Thanksgiving Satsang and Kirtan programs into one big special evening! Accompanied by full band, Arjun Bruggeman (tabla), Genevieve Walker (violin), David Nichtern (guitar), Nina Rao (finger cymbals), Noah Hoffeld (cello), and Mark Gorman (bass), be prepared to get your Bhav on! This gathering is dedicated to serving as a food drive for the Maui Food Bank. Please bring your organic canned/boxed food donations for drop off at the MACC gate dispensaries on the night of. Tickets: $45/advance; $55/day-of-show; $11 keiki (3-12). 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org



STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69 – $115. $69. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Nov 28. Lap Steel guitar at it’s best, Gerry Valdriz is joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. 11am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku, HI); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com



ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL – Fri. Nov 29, Sat. Nov 30, Sun. Dec 1. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, November 29 through December 15; 2 p.m. Saturdays, December 7 and 14; 6 p.m. Sunday, December 15, and 3 p.m. Sundays, December 1 and December 8. Maui OnStage presents the Maui premier of “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.” The Tony Award-winning “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. A decade before J.K. $20-$40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauionstage.com

LAST SATURDAY COMEDY – Sat. Nov 30. Spend your Saturday laughing, followed by DJ Carone to close out the night. $5. 6pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Nov 30. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com



MAUI CHORAL ARTS ASSOCIATION PRESENTS DECEMBER JOY! – Sun. Dec 1. Join Maui Choral Arts Association, under the direction of artistic director, Gary Leavitt, and pianist, Lotus Dancer, as they bring you old favorites and new exciting holiday choral music. The amazing chorus of nearly 100 singers will help you start your holiday season with song!! This concert is always a huge audience favorite – so get your tickets early! Tickets: $30/adults, $15/students and keiki (18 and under (plus applicable fees) ). 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

A NIGHT OF COMEDY – Mon. Dec 2. A night of comedy with Hari Kondabolu. With opening guests Molly Austin and host Ted Anderson $20. 7pm. Mulligans On The Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

FAST FREDDY’S BLUES HOUSE PARTY & SHOW – Mon. Dec 2. Join Bay Area blues musician Fast Freddy Sims and the Blue Lava Band for an unforgettable night of pure Blues. If you love the blues this event is for you. Doors: 6:30pm. Show: 7-9pm. Gigs Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplaceaui.com



Brenton Keith Magic Show – Tue. Dec 3. Master of Magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131 Mulligansontheblue.com



JAZZ AT THE SHOPS W/ ROCK HENDRICKS – Wed. Dec 4. Welcoming award-winning saxophonist Rock Hendricks to perform in the upper level luxury wing. A portion of the special event parking fees will go to benefit Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com



MAUI FOODIE

BEATS AND EATS W/ CHEF JOJO AND DJ ELIZA – Fri. Nov 29. Enjoy the freshest fruits of the sea as Chef Jojo Vasquez and his talented team turn the Chef’s Counter into a seafood action station. DJ Eliza is on duty for your listening pleasure. 5-9pm. Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St., Lahaina); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

PINT NIGHT FOR THE BIRDS – Fri. Nov 29. Save Native Maui Birds and drink beer! Join Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project for a pint benefit night for the birds. Half the pub profits from house beers sold will go towards protecting native birds on Maui. Enjoy local beers while helping endangered species. Maui Forest Birds is dedicated to the conservation and research of rare and endangered bird species on Maui, like the Kiwikiu, a bird found nowhere else in the world. Please drink responsibly and have a designated driver. 6pm. Maui Brewing Co., (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Kahana); 808.669.3474; Mauibrewingco.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Nov 30. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Nov 30 & Sun. Dec 1. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Nov 30 & Wed. Dec 4. Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Join this fun community event with free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am-12pm. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Dec 1. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am-2pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Dec 1. The Maui Sunday Market features live entertainment, food trucks, island vendors, Family Bingo, and activities showcasing the local community and Hawaii’s cultural traditions. Public admission and parking is free. 4-8pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 888-948-6382; Mauisundaymarket.com

WILD FOOD HIKE POLI POLI – Sun. Dec 1. Join Sunny Savage for a wild food hike to give thanks, and share in celebration at the end of Thanksgiving for a moment together. Bring water, lunch/snacks, unpredictable weather items, and biodegradable offerings. Public Gravel Parking Lot just BELOW the Farm, after the cattle grate. Support@savagekitchen.com 10am. Ali‘i Kula Lavender, (1100 Waipoli Rd., Kula).

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Dec 2. Enjoy half-off all wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This is a weekly special benefiting local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690.

LEGENDS OF KA‘ANAPALI LUAU – Mon. Dec 2. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous Fire Walk for an enchanting experience. 5-9pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com



BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Dec 3. Reggae, club hits, old school and what? Nintendo, FUN! Drink specials are $6 Patron shots until midnight and $3 Coronas and Sauza shots, and $4 Sauza Margaritas until close. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com



ART SCENE

HALEAKALA MUSEUM ARCHIVES ART DISPLAY – Until Dec. 2 In a special exhibit at the Headquarters Visitor Center, see originals including The Demigod Maui Snaring the Rays of the Sun and Haleakala Crater by Paul Rockwood, along with several pieces by Bruce McGrew and Sliding Sands, by Natalie Westbrook. Art supplies will be available during the exhibit, to create and share your artwork by tagging @HaleakalaNPS on IG, and Haleakala National Park on FB, using #HaleakalaArt. Haleakala National Park; Hnp.gov

LISA LOUIE – Until Dec 2. Fiber artist Lisa Louie knits volcanoes in wearable art like hats and capes, but also on sculptures and wall art. One of Louie’s recent pieces represents the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

HUI HOLIDAYS – Until Dec 24. The Hui’s highly anticipated holiday shopping event returns with a winter wonderland of local and handmade items for everyone on your list! During this magical season, the Hui gift shop will expand to include even more one-of-a-kind handmade gifts by local artists and crafters like paintings, ceramic pieces, handblown glass ornaments, locally made beauty products, and more! The elves are happy to help you check off your shopping list. By shopping local, you’ll take part in the season of giving by supporting local artists and Hui No‘eau! 9am-6pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

“THE FORGOTTEN WAR REVISITED” EXHIBIT – Until Dec 27. The Korean War Veterans Association, Maui No Ka Oi Chapter 282. with support from the Maui Korean Community Association presents their exhibit “The Forgotten War Revisited.” Along with panels detailing the history of the Korean War, visitors will be able to see artifacts from the personal collections of the Korean War Veteran Association members. Docents for the exhibit will be Korean War Veterans. Open: 12-4pm/Mon-Fri. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; nvmc.org

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Until Dec 28. Na Akua Akea, The Vast and Numerous Deities exhibition is the culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui haumana practitioners, delving into their collective past of ancestral memories to connect with their kupuna for knowledge and guidance to learn ‘ie ‘ie style basketry and hone their artistic skills in their recreations of ki‘i akua hulu manu, representations of Hawaiian ancestral deities. Open: 10am-4pm/Mon-Fri. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN “THE ARTIST” WOODRUFF – Thu. Nov 28, Tue. Dec 3, Wed. Dec 4. From dogs playing poker to Maui polo ponies, vintage cars & portraits. Stop by for an art day. 10am-5pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paʻia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

CONTEMPORARY MASTER RENE LALONDE – Fri. Nov 29 & Sat. Nov 30. The brilliant work and vision of Rene Lalonde has rightfully earned and enjoyed the support of thousands of collectors for many, many years. See an exhibition of brand-new works covering a broad range of Lalonde subjects – enchanting homes in fantasy locations, inviting shops, exuberant abstract compositions in brilliant colors, relaxing fishbowls by moonlit windows, and more. 7-10pm. Martin Lawrence Galleries, (790 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-1788; Martinlawrence.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat & Sun. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry and more! 9am-5pm/both days. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina).

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Dec 1. Educational fun and games for the youth, free hula lessons, eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Dec 1. The largest arts and crafts fair with over 50 vendors, featuring jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.,).

SUNDAY DRAWING SESSIONS – Sun. Dec 1. Host figure / life drawing with a model for artists to work in a sun lit gallery. By donation. 3pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Ha‘iku); Treehouseartstudios.com



ALL ABOUT THE COCONUT – Wed. Dec 4. Gain unique insight into one of Hawai‘i’s major staples and experience a husking demonstration by the Whale Pavilion. Free 11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).



CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Thursday, November 28

DOGGIE FOSTER HOMES NEEDED – Ongoing. The Maui Humane Society (MHS) has an urgent need for short-term foster homes for dogs. MHS will provide all supplies and information needed to become a foster. Please consider opening up your heart and home to a shelter dog! For more information, email aloha@mauihumanesociety.org or call 808-877-3680 ext. 3; or visit the shelter anytime between 11am-6pm and look for the “Foster sign” on any dog kennel. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE – Until, Sat. Dec 14. The Angel Tree Campaign runs every holiday season to provide Christmas gifts to keiki and kupuna and provide support for those in need throughout the year. All are invited to pick an angel tag from the tree which corresponds to a child or senior with a special wish for Christmas, purchase the requested gift (or equivalent) and then return it to the same Angel Tree location with your tag. They will make sure that your gift is delivered to your chosen “Angel” before Christmas. 9am-9pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Friday, November 29

OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH – SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Offered every Friday, until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA: SANTA’S VISITING HOURS – Photos and visits with Santa are available daily. Schedule: Nov 29-Dec 1, 11am-7pm; Dec 2-18, 1-7pm; and Dec 19-24, 11am-8pm. “Paws and Claus” pet photos are available Dec 2-16 on Mondays from 4-7pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA: HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE – Until Dec 15. Held as part of The Shops’ partnership with Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, where new, unwrapped toys will be collected to support families in need in Maui County. Collection bins for donation drop-offs will be available at all center entrances. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

NEUROPATHY WORKSHOP – USING THE PRACTICES OF QI GONG AND TAIJI – This class is a collaborative effort between the Pacific Cancer Foundation and University of Hawai’i, Maui College. The class uses the gentle movements of Qi Gong and Taiji to release stress and maintain strength and energy while undergoing cancer treatment. This class is designed for cancer patients and their caregivers. Friday mornings, at 9am, until Dec 6. Instructor: Kurt Miyajima Free9am. University of Hawaii, Maui College, (310 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Laulima 105, Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

OUTLETS OF MAUI BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING – Black Friday shoppers in search of perfect gifts for everyone on their list will enjoy exclusive savings and limited-time-only offers from 7am-10pm. Favorite brand names like Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Le Creuset, Banana Republic Factory Store, Gap Factory Store, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Shopping and dining destination will also offer free parking from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, Dec. 1. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina).

FREESTYLE FEELGOOD DANCE CLASS – Fri. Nov 29, Mon. Dec 2, Tue. Dec 3, Wed. Dec 4. Relax your mind, reflect on your purpose and connect to your higher self and your surrounding with free style dance, affirmation, and visualization. $25. Call for kama‘aina rates. 7:30am. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-990-8844; Farimajoya.com

KOKUA OUTREACH PROGRAM OPEN ENROLLMENT ASSISTANCE – Fri. Nov 29, Mon. Dec 2, Tue. Dec 3, Wed. Dec 4. Imua Family Services and the Kokua Outreach Program will be holding an open enrollment event designed to assist with health insurance enrollment for those who are uninsured or under insured. Walk in appointments are available Mon-Fri, 8am-5pm. Applicants to bring the following information: Birthdates, Social Security Numbers and Income Verification, Immigration Status & Documentation (if applicable); Policy numbers for current health plans; and Login info for healthcare.gov (if applicable). For more information, contact Malama I Ke Ola at 872-4026 or Imua Family Services at 244-7476. 8am. Malama I Ke Ola Health Center, (1881 Nani St., Wailuku).



Saturday, November 30

2019 ANNUAL BICYCLE BUILD FOR LOCAL MAUI KIDS! – Saturdays, until Dec. 14. Volunteer and help out local KIDS across Maui County! Every year there is a BICYCLE build of 500 bikes for boys and girls across Maui. However, volunteers are needed to come out and help build them! Even if your not mechanically inclined there is so many other things that need to get done! Please try to come out for just a few hours to help out the kiddos! 9am. Maui Marketplace, old Lowes building, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-572-2299.

COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL – Have fun at the 5th annual Community Christmas Carnival, with face painting, carnival games, horse rides, a jousting station, spotlight photo booth, and a visit with Santa. The day will include live music by Max Angel and Maui Music Mission, along with local vendor including Lola & Elia, M & M Vintage Goodies, Wai Lemi Lemonade, and more. There will also be free hotdogs to the 1st hundred kids. 10am. Lahaina Baptist Church, (209 Shaw St.).

HEALTHY LIVING SEMINAR – Transform your health with Maui mom and 2x team USA world champion CM Monteleone. In this unique seminar will learn how metabolic analytics will enable you to make simple diet, supplement and lifestyle changes for a leaner, fitter, happier, and healthier you! 9am. The Pioneer Inn, (658 Wharf St., Lahaina). MAMStrong808.com

HOLIDAY POP-UP SALE EVENT – It’s ‘Olena Boutique Hawaii’s blowout and end-of-the-year sale. Lots of discounts, clearance and closeout prices on all clothing, plus all new arrivals too. 10am. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); Olenaboutiquehawaii.com



MOMMY (OR DADDY) AND ME! AERIAL SILKS PLAY CLASSES – Give your little one the chance to move, jump, climb, hang, and spin. Open to ages 3-7 classes are based on play, creative movement, and developing motor skills while using the silks as part of the canvas to their imagination. Parent/ guardian will have a chance to play and get to. Space is limited. Online signup required. $28. 10:30am. Little Monk Seal Montessori, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

“SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY” – Falling between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is part of the national, year-round celebration of small business owners that encourages residents and visitors to support stores in Maui County by shopping locally this holiday season rather than shopping online or at national mega retailers. 3 Reasons to SHOP SMALL this year: What’s Earned Here, Stays Here; It’s a Kakou Thing; and Malama Mother Earth. Shop Small Maui, Shopsmallmaui.com.

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER W/ PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Volunteer with the Pacific Whale Foundation for a community service outing at wither Haleakala, Honokowai Valley, or Hamakua Lands. Contact for details. 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org



HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Nov 30 & Sun. Dec 1. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KIDS AIKIDO UPCOUNTRY MAUI – Sat. Nov 30, Mon. Dec 2, Tue. Dec 3. Beginners are welcome. Ages 6 and up. Those who are interested can call or go online for more information. 6pm. Maui Ki-Aikido, (194 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Nov 30, Mon. Dec 2, Wed. Dec 4. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures, with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.



Sunday, December 1

BEING WITH DYING – This monthly gathering is open to all; the dying, their families, the grieving, caregivers, and all those who may die one day. 6:30pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-575-5220; Templeofpeacemaui.com

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Bring your ‘ohana to Center Court for a cultural celebration, featuring a hula show, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E. 1-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Find out who’s Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GAME NIGHT WITH JON TERNITY – Play some of the hilarious games collected, share ideas for future game nights, and enjoy some amazingly crafted cocktails from some of Maui’s best bartenders! 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

HEAVEN & EARTH: A SOUND BATH – Experience the heavenly vibrations of Alchemy Crystal Singing Bowls meeting the earthly vibrations of the Tibetan Singing Bowls, infused with the Koshi Wind Chimes – tuned to the earth, water, fire and air elements.Come & Replenish YOU! Led by Jules Gard & Jennifer Loftus. Bring a yoga mat, if you have one. $30. 5pm. Island Spirit Yoga, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); 808-667-2111; Islandspirityoga.com

HISTORICAL WALKING TOUR OF MAKAWAO TOWN – Want to learn more about the history of Makawao? Join a walking tour of Makawao Town with a guide and brochure/map. Suggested donation of $5 will help ensure the continued preservation of the history of Makawao and Upcountry. Reservations are helpful, but they are not required. Call or email. 10am. Makawao History Museum, (3643 Baldwin Ave, Makawao); 808-572-2482; Info@makawaomuseum.org.

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PEDAL IMUA GRAN FONDO! – Imua Family Services, along with a committee of community based cycle enthusiasts are proud to announce the launch of the first annual Pedal Imua Gran Fondo. The event will include an ‘Ohana Festival with festivities for the riders, volunteers and their guests, complete with massage for riders, kid’s activities, prize drawings, sponsor expos, food, beverages and live luau entertainment. Register for the 30 or 60-mile rides online. 7am. War Memorial Events Arena Lawn, (corner of W. Ka‘ahumanu & Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); Pedalimua.com



Monday, December 2

GAME NIGHT – Liven’ up your potentially mellow Monday night and have some good old fashion fun with adult Jenga, giant Connect Four, Uno, and more. Late night specials. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q/A session. 1-2pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

INTRODUCTION TO TV STUDIO CLASS – Tour the studio, and find out about Akaku’s modular training program, and learn about the various tasks involved in recording a program for broadcast. This introductory class will be repeated on Dec 18. Find details online. 5:30pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

MODULAR STUDIO TRAINING – Designed to build skills in a specific area of expertise. Lights, Camera & Sound takes place on Dec 2, Character Generator & Teleprompter is Dec 9, Playback, Recorder & Switcher on Dec 16, and “Producing & Directing” is on Dec 23. You can take all of the modules, or choose one that you really want to master and focus on it. Tuition per module: $50/adults; $40/APA members; $25/youths 12-18. 5:30pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org



Tuesday, December 3

BINGO! – Beer, food and BINGO! Have fun with friends at the brew pub. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in 8 rounds of audio, visual and live hosted trivia. Gather your smartest 6 friends and head over. Prizes awarded for the top teams at the end of the night. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

GUIDED BIRD WALK – Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature. Celebrate America’s wildlife heritage and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. Whether you are an experienced birder or just a beginner, visitors are sure to enjoy the variety of birds that live in or migrate through the refuge. Bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Pu‘unene); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE NURSERY ACTIVITY – The Friends of Haleakala National Park is offering a one-day service activity at the park’s plant nursery in the summit district. Volunteers will help with various jobs involving caring for the rare, endemic plants being propagated. Those interested call Mary at 808-572-1584 for a reservation and carpool arrangement from Pukalani. Free 8am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Highway, Kula); Fhnp.org

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project-Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KOKUA OUTREACH PROGRAM OPEN ENROLLMENT ASSISTANCE – Imua Family Services and the Kokua Outreach Program will be holding an open enrollment event designed to assist with health insurance enrollment for those who are uninsured or under insured. Open enrollment runs through Dec 15, for coverage beginning in January. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, applicants can contact Malama I Ke Ola at 872-4026 or Imua Family Services at 244-7476. 9am-4pm. St. Theresa Catholic Church, (25 W. Lipoa St., Kihei).

Wednesday, December 4

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – It’s free to play & win – 2 rounds of 5 games with gift cards & other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games – If there happens to be a tie, there will be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize – Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food & drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Mauisportsbar.com

HUI HOLIDAYS AT FIRST NIGHT! – The special opening of Hui Holidays at First Night, is where you can do your holiday shopping in style as you enjoy drinks, pupu, and spirited music. Surrounded by the holiday decor, guest can see the annual hand made paper dress by Maui designer Taylor Binda, and shop at special pop-up vendors with made on Maui products for everyone on their list. Tickets: $35, available online. 21+. 5pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

PROPOSED SPECIAL MANAGEMENT AREA AND SHORELINE RULES AMENDMENTS MEETING – Presented by the County of Maui Department of Planning the proposed rules are intended to streamline the permitting process and ensure that new development is out of harm’s way by accounting for changing shoreline conditions due to sea level rise. The proposed rules for the island of Maui will be reviewed by the Maui Planning Commission in 2020 before they are adopted. 5pm. Kaunoa Senior Center, (401 Alakapa Pl., Kihei); 808-270-8222; Mauicounty.gov

WAHINE WEDNESDAY W/ JULES TROWBRIDGE – Celebrating women’s empowerment, this week features Jules Trowbridge. Cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. 5pm. Paʻia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

KOKUA OUTREACH PROGRAM OPEN ENROLLMENT ASSISTANCE – Imua Family Services and the Kokua Outreach Program will be holding an open enrollment event designed to assist with health insurance enrollment for those who are uninsured or underinsured. Open enrollment runs through Dec 15, for coverage beginning in January. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, applicants can contact Malama I Ke Ola at 872-4026 or Imua Family Services at 244-7476. 8:30am-3pm. Imua Family Services, (161 S. Wakea Ave., Kahului).



WAHINE WEDNESDAY W/JULES TROWBRIDGE – Celebrating women’s empowerment, this week features Jules Trowbridge. Cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sun, Kendall Dean 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Thu, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Thu, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Thu, Rhythm Sons 2-5pm; Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm; Fri, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Fri, Rhythm Sons 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Sat, Rhythm Sons 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Thunder n Lightnin’ 7-10pm; Sun, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2-5pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Levi Poasa 2-5pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 6:30-9:30pm; Wed, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Thunder n Lightnin’ 2-5pm.

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali ́i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali ́i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L. Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Mon, Christine, Brian, and Andrea 7-10pm; Tue, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Shawn & Summer 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm.

MERRIMAN’S KAPALUA – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com. Thu, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Fri, Peter D 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tempora 3-5pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 9:30am-1pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-8:30pm; Tue, The Benoits 5-8:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-7pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 1-3pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Fri, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Sat, Ben DeLeon 7-9pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sat, Kaleo Phillips 4-7pm; Sun, Brian and Dennis 4-7pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh and Piilani 1-3pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 4-7pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Tue, Kaleo Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 1-3pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB AT ASTON KA‘ANAPALI SHORES – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-667-2211; Astonkaanapalishoresresort.com. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 6:30-9:30pm; Wed, Guest Musician 5:30-8pm; Wed, UA 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Montagekapalua.com. Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

THE WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS – (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com. Thu, Mauka Makai Live Music 4-8pm; Fri, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sat, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sun, Mauka Makai Live Music 11am-1pm.

TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. Thu, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Fri, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sat, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sun, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Wed, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm.



SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com. Fri, Amber Fussle 8-11pm.

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm.

GANNON’S – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com. Fri, Jeff Bowen 8pm; Sat, Sunburn 8pm; Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones & Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen 8pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Thu, Brado Mamalias 5-7pm; Fri, Joshua Lum 5-7pm; Sat, Joel Katz 5-7pm.

MAUI BREWING CO.- (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Thu, Sweet Beets 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Aaron Booth 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Sun, Sweet Beets 4:30-6:30pm; Sun, Tim McDill 6:45-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-7pm; Fri, Koa Lopes 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Sat, An Den 4-7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Kaena Music 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 4-7pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sun, Jazz with the Benoit’s 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Wed, Steve Craig 4-6pm.

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com. Sat, Maui Brass Ensemble 5-6:30pm; Sun, Prem Brosio & Friends 5:30-7pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Fri, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Sat, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Chad Kaya 5-8pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC – (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com. Thu, Kika Kila with Gerry Valdriz and Friends 11am-12:30pm.

MAUI MALL – (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); ; mauimall.com. Mon, Kanikapila Mondays 1-3pm.

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm.



UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Paʻia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Sat, Scott Baird 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Sun, Kea DeLaCruz 5-8pm.

—

TOUCHDOWN IT’S FOOTBALL



CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com



CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com



DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com



DOLLIE’S PUB & CAFE – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (4310 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Kahana); 808-669-0266; Dolliespizzakahana.com



THE DIRTY MONKEY – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com



LAHAINA SPORTS BAR – Thursday Night Football; Sun, NFL – Football Sunday; Mon, Monday Night Football (843 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Mauisportsbar.com.



STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Saturday College Games; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events





