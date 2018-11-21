MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | November 22nd-28th, 2018

BIG SHOWS

EXSTATIC HEART FULL MOON BEACH PARTY – Fri. Nov 23. Dress up in your moon dance shimmering, light-catching style for a full moon beach party, featuring guest DJs Helix, Paul, and Gotel aka DivaDeva. Substance free event. $15 donation. 4-8:30pm. Middles Beach, Pa‘ia.

HEAVENLY – Fri. Nov 23. As part of their Inter-Island Tour, Stevon Artis and his band stops in Maui to treat the upcountry crowd to some original music. Get ready to rock, dance, and vibe as they bring the love. 8:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

SUZUKI-MAUI TALENT EDUCATION HOLIDAY CONCERT – Sat. Nov 24. Join Teresa Skinner, Maestro Robert Wills, Lotus Dancer, and over 50 young violinists, violists, and cellists as they launch the Holiday Season in Maui’s best feel good concert of the year. $15 suggested donation. 7pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

WEATHERLY WAINWRIGHT UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Nov 25. Spend a beautiful afternoon enjoying food, drinks, and Americana, country, and roots music as Jen Weatherly and Willy Wainwright blend their talents on stage. $10. 3pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Wed. Nov 28. This month’s Kihei 4th Friday has been canceled. 6pm. Kihei Town, (S Kihei Rd.); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

RIATEA HELM – Wed. Nov 28. This week’s Slack Key Show will feature the fabulous Raiatea Helm along with George Kahumoku Jr., and the slack key ‘ohana Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton, Wainani Kealoha, and Max Angel in the Kahele Room. Patrons can show their ticket stub for the 20-percent discount for dinner in the Tiki Terrace on this day only. $37.99. Doors: 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

STAGE SHOWS

OPEN MIC – Thu. Nov 22. Musicians, poets, community announcements, and more: Welcome to open stage jam. Performers pay $5. Put your name in a hat and if you get to perform, you get your money back. Each performance has a maximum of 5 minutes. $5. 6:30pm. CoWork Maui, (810 Ha‘iku Road, Unit 244); 808-633-4820; Coworkmaui.com

ELF THE MUSICAL – Fri. Nov 23 – Sun. Dec 9. Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. The would-be elf with Santa’s permission journeys to New York City and is faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe. See Buddy win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday, 7:30pm; Sunday, 3pm. $20-$40.Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Nov 24. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Nov 24. C’mon down and free your mind while the Free Range Comedy players take you on a farm-to-table tour of organic inspiration from your audience suggestions. Join the herd for some out-of-the-cage fun with pure improv comedy laughs, wild-crafted on the spot by the Maui’s own award-winning troupe of improv comedians. $10. Doors open at 7pm. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Mauifreerangecomedy.com.

SPONTANEOUS THEATRICAL COMEDY – Sun. Nov 25. Maui Improv returns to the stage with another of their zany, crazy, made-up-on-the-spot, fully improvised show. Also appearing will be Murmuration. $5. Doors open at 6:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon. Nov 26. Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Nov 27. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy, as Brenton Keith amuses and amazes the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Nov 28. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians, fire artists, and Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with a performer at each table and custom head lei made with a master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $179. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

MAUI FOODIE

KINGS VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Nov 22. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, and a walk through the vineyard grounds. Learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Thu. Nov 22 – Sun. Nov 25. Enjoy a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets with champagnes and seasonal bites as the oceanside pop-up bar and lounge returns this holiday season! The hale will feature a new Champagne cocktail making its debut in Hawai‘i, Veuve Clicquot’s Rich Rose. 21+. Walk-ins only. First come, first serve. 3:30-6:30pm each day. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Nov 22. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, and enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia with an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of Native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. 4:45pm. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Nov 22. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu, a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

‘SIP TO SUPPORT’ PROGRAM! – Thu. Nov 22. The featured cocktail for the “Sip to Support” program is “Chai Mango Lassi,” made with Ocean Vodka, fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream and a chai tea concentrate, available daily during dinner services (not available during happy hour, breakfast or lunch). A portion of all drink proceeds will go back to local Maui charities. 5:30-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

JAPAN VS. HAWAII ICE CARVING COMPETITION – Fri. Nov 23. Experience the unique art of ice carving and witness the talent of professional carvers of Japan and Hawai‘i. Japan is also sending over another competitor who will be competing against three of Maui’s local chefs: Marc McDowell, Chris Kasin, and Craig Omori. This is also a food drive for Maui Food Bank. For every can donated you will receive a raffle ticket for prizes that will be given throughout the event. 11am. Anytime Fitness, (54 Maui Lani Pkwy., Kahului); 808-244-2348; Anytimefitness.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Nov 23. Join an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably and to strive to grow needed amendments right on their land. Tours available: Fri, Sat, and Tue, 4-6pm. $20-$39. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Ha‘iku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Fri. Nov 23. Experience a new and interactive culinary event and join the restaurant chef for savory fun while learning about local island cuisine and special cooking techniques. Plus sample the chef’s favorite dishes. $25. 4:30-5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Nov 23. Sip cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya, followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party,” featuring a local DJ. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUKA MAKAI FRIDAY NIGHT PA‘INA – Fri. Nov 23. Enjoy live entertainment and an island-inspired buffet of Hawaiian favorites such as teriyaki beef and seasonal vegetables from the pulehu (grill) action station, banana steamed fresh catch, a signature poke bar, and much more! $45/adults; $22/keiki (6-12 years); keiki 5-and-under eat for free! $22-$45. 6-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Nov 23. Mixologists stir up movie magic with cocktails inspired by the stars and classic films of the silver screen, followed by live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge, (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Nov 24. Enjoy the Northshore with brunch items including the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Nov 24. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the “Chef’s Table”, see the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Nov 24. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

MAUKA MAKAI SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Nov 25. Enjoy live entertainment accompanied by an indulgent buffet, serving irresistible dishes including king crab legs, lemongrass poached shrimp, prime rib, and a variety of fresh salads as well as mimosas and beermosas. $49/adults; $18/keiki. $18-$49. 10am-2pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

DUKE’S SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Nov 25. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Nov 25. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. 12-2pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Nov 25. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Nov 27. Paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails all inspired by the tropics highlight the classic style with tiki elixirs and exotica-era tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge, (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Nov 28. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad, and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIA – Wed. Nov 28. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: ABOVE THE FOLD: NEW EXPRESSIONS IN ORIGAMI – Until Sun. Nov 25. Above the Fold presents the work of nine renowned artists from four different continents, working in six different countries. These artists have been pushing the boundaries of origami – the Japanese art of paper folding. This art form has been evolving in remarkable new directions, including sculpture, large-scale installations, and conceptual works that express contemporary social, political, and aesthetic ideas. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JERRY SULLIVAN – Until Fri. Nov 30. Multi-media art by Jerry Sullivan and her Funky ‘n Fine Jewelry by Design will be on display in the Banyan Tree Gallery. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

THE ROAD TO PEARL HARBOR EXHIBIT – Until Mon. Dec 10. The Story of Hawai‘i Museum opens WWII Exhibit: “The Road to Pearl Harbor” in unit F-2. This exhibit of vintage maps, prints, and military documents shows events leading to the war, battle strategies, and outcomes that shaped history. 12pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

GRAFICA: AUWAHI – Until Mon. Dec 31. Experience the jaw dropping work of Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl, with a spectacular mural on display in the History Room. Free admission. 9am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MULTIMEDIA ART BY PODGE – Until Mon. Dec 31. Multimedia art by Podge will be on display daily in the Banyan Tree Gallery. Contact the gallery to see when Podge will be demonstration. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Nov 22. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Fri. Nov 23 & Sat. Nov 24. This two day truck show features handcrafted jewelry using a variety of quality materials, including Tahitian Pearls, coral pieces, seashells, sea glass, and semi-precious stones. 8am-2pm on both days. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

ALOHA NECTAR MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Fri. Nov 23. Featuring chic, exquisite, and bold island-inspired jewelry, handcrafted and constructed with seashells, semiprecious stones, exclusive kekai sea glass and Tahitian pearls. 9:30am-2pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-8282; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Nov 23. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

BOOK SIGNING: TYREE ARTIST OF THE SOUTH PACIFIC – Sat. Nov 24. Tyree Artist of the South Pacific by CJ Cook is a biography of Ralph Burke Tyree. Tyree was an American artist of the 20th century, who had a prolific career painting scenes from the South Pacific and was the premier artist of the Tiki-culture movement. Meet the author, CJ Cook of this double Gold Award (best biography and best cover-2018, Independent Book Publishers Association). 12pm. Barnes and Noble, (Maui Market Pl., 270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com

HUI HOLIDAYS – Sat. Nov 24 – Mon. Dec 24. The Hui’s highly anticipated holiday shopping event returns with a winter wonderland of local and handmade items for everyone. During this magical Hui Holidays season, the Hui gift shop will expand to include even more one-of-a-kind handmade gifts by local artists and crafters like paintings, ceramic pieces, hand blown glass ornaments, locally made beauty products, and more! Elves are happy to help you check off your shopping list. 9am-6pm each day. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Nov 25. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made-on-Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts, and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 808-385-7594. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Nov 25. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts, and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. Mauigiftandcraftfair.com. 9am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St.); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com

HOLIDAY WREATH MAKING – Tue. Nov 27. Making a holiday wreath by hand is a great way to get into the holiday spirit! Join Judy Bisgard and Sandra Reynolds to create a beautiful wreath for the holiday season. The Hui will provide all the greenery, space, and instruction. Two workshop times available from 9am-12pm or 1-4pm. Call or go online to register. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

PRINT YOUR OWN HOLIDAY ART CARDS – Tue. Nov 27. Make a set of cards with a personalized touch this holiday season with Tania Arens. In this workshop, you’ll learn the art of relief printing as you create a design, carve into linoleum, and print your own holiday greetings – ready to send to your friends and family. Two workshop times available from 9am-12pm or 1-4pm. Call or go online to register. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – The Friends of Haleakala National Park are seeking physically fit volunteers to participate in a service trip project December 1-3. The group will stay in the Kapalaoa Cabin, and work on protection of native plants, and have ample time for recreational activities. Participants must be able to hike in and out of the Crater with sleeping bag, personal gear, and a share of the food. Maximum 12 volunteers. Details and register online then email trip leader listed. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

CREATIVE NETWORKING – Maui’s first advertising and design professionals networking event will be held on November 29th, 5:30-8pm. Open to anyone interested, this event is presented by AAF-Hawaii, a 501(c)(6) trade organization for Advertising Professionals in Hawai‘i. Free admission. No host cocktails. Space is limited. Reservations required. Deadline to register is Nov 26 at Eventbrite.com. The Pint and Cork, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-BEER; Thepintandcork.com

FUEL UP. DO GOOD. – The Arc of Maui County has been selected as the beneficiary of the Ohana Fuels ‘Fuel Up. Do Good.’ program. Now until December a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of the eight Ohana Fuels stations on Maui will be donated to the Arc. Go online for more info. Ohana Fuel Stations, Ohanafuels.com; Arcofmaui.org

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 22

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Nov 22. Seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development, and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., (Ha‘iku); 808-572-8089; [email protected]; Pacificprimate.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Nov 22. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Nov 22. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hourlong meditation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis. All ages are welcome. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Nov 22. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Nov 22. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago – sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga helps break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. Thursdays, 6pm; Tuesdays at 4pm. $16. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Waileahealingcenter.com; Brewolf.com

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24

PRENATAL YOGA AND DANCE SUPPORT CIRCLE – Sat. Nov 24. Helping families create the healthiest foundations in life from pregnancy to home sanctuaries. Join Zoe in a Prenatal Yoga and Dance Support Circle. Call or text first to make sure class has not cancelled due to rain. Free. 8am. Baby Beach, (207 Kealakai Pl., Pa‘ia); 808-387-1980; Zoeweston.com

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Nov 24. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN! – Sat. Nov 24. Santa Claus arrives in style via classic hot rod with special meet and greet for keiki at Center Court. The day will feature family entertainment including holiday music, keiki holiday crafts and coloring, balloons, and reindeer hats. Photos with Santa opens immediately following (at Center Stage North). 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PHOTOS WITH SANTA AT QKC – Sat. Nov 24 – Mon. Dec 24. Families can get their photos taken with Santa at Center Stage North. Visiting hours are scheduled: Mon.-Sat. from 10am-8pm; Sun. from 10am-5pm. Santa Paws is on Dec 2 from 6-8pm. Tinkertots Daycare field trip free class photos are available Nov 24-Dec 5 on Mon., Tue., and Wed., 10am-1pm, $5 for each additional photo. Compassionate Santa for families with children and adults with special needs are invited to take a photo with Santa without the holiday crowds. Appointments may be made in advance through QKC Guest Services via phone or by email. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; [email protected]; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Nov 24. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Nov 24. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 25

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Nov 25. Get your sweat on! Everybody is welcome. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Free.Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit; 808-344-7122; 920-400-0706; Hotlavadancefit.com

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. Nov 25. Lend a hand for fun and exercise and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. Bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. 9am. Ka‘ehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihe‘e); SHARKastics.org

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Nov 25. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

ECSTATIC DANCE! – Sun. Nov 25. Enjoy ecstatic dance on Sunday mornings, in free form dance where the music is the teacher! Take a journey through space with DJ Chaitanya as he spins a wide variety of deep dance beats, including sounds from Berlin, Ibiza, London, and the global scene. $10. 11am. Maui Yoga Shala Paia, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

CONSCIOUS DANCE – Sun. Nov 25. Dance and move to a masterful ever-changing soundscape, tracking how your body feels and what emotions are present, while allowing your imagination and intuition to inspire you. Dance alone, connect, and dance in community. This is a drug-free and alcohol-free event. No experience necessary. $15. 4pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Nov 26. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q&A session. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

PA‘IA MOVIE NIGHT: BRIDESMAIDS – Mon. Nov 26. Enjoy an outdoor movie in the tropical garden cafe with comfortable seating, and free hot popcorn. Free entry. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

AFRICAN DRUMMING WORKSHOP – Mon. Nov 26. Join a fun night of live music and community drumming. Learn traditional African drumming and play music together. All experience levels welcome. Drums provided. Donations accepted to pay for space. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Nov 27. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar. Stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FLOATING SOUND BATH – Tue. Nov 27. Cocoon in a yoga hammock and float away on a healing cloud of sound. Live Tibetan singing bowls, crystal quartz bowls, chimes, tingshas, and a gong envelope, align chakras, clear negativity, and ground energy with healing intentions to help relax, rejuvenate, and release energy. 16+. $30-55/GA; $40/Kama‘aina. Reservations required. 7pm. Uplift Maui Wellness Studio, (Hotel Wailea, 555 Kaukahi St.); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

HAIKU IN ENGLISH – Wed. Nov 28. Every 4th Wednesday enjoy Haiku in English with the Maui Friends of the Library. 4:30-6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

WAHINE WEDNESDAY LIVE MUSIC – Wed. Nov 28. Here to inspire the community and empower women with an amazing atmosphere for all the local wahine to collaborate and share ideas free from judgement and full of fun! Come cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There will be drink specials and live music performed by a local wahine. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

SCIENCE CULTURAL NIGHT – Wed. Nov 28. Learn what the Friends of Haleakala National Parks does to eradicate invasive plants in Haleakala, and how to become a volunteer on their service trips, while enjoying a cold brew. 6pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); Fhnp.org.

WHAT’S UP IN HA‘IKU? WHAT’S IN THE PIPELINE? – Wed. Nov 28. The Ha’iku Community Association (HCA) will hold its last meeting of 2018. Representatives from County Public Works, Maui Police and Fire departments, Department of Education, and newly elected county council members have all been invited to present updates and answer community questions. Hamakualoa Aha Moku Council will also offer updates and focus areas will be chosen for Ha’iku’s 2019 Community Mapping project. Flatbread Pizza is provided for attendees and other potluck pupu are welcome. Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food donations for the Maui Food Bank. Doors open at 6pm. 6:30pm. Ha‘iku Community Center, (Pilialoha St.); Haikumaui.org.

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Nov 28. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SHANTI SACRED SOUND BATH – Wed. Nov 28. Envelope yourself in a divinely inspired chorus of healing vibrational sound as Christina and Paul use sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls, sweeping you away on a transcendent sound journey. Lying comfortably in savasana (corpse pose), a harmonious sleep-like state is reached through guided chakra meditation and aromatherapy. There are a limited number of mats and bolsters. Blanket, shawl, pillow, and other items to be infused with the bowls (crystals, jewelry, water, etc.) are welcome. 12+. $20/Advance; $25/Door. Shantiyogasound.com. 7pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

LIVE MUSIC

Maui Live Music

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Joseph Benedett 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawerence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Southside Mike n’ Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul Marchetti Duo 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2-4pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Merv Oana 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Ka‘anapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Kohola Brewery – Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St.); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhi’s Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St.); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl.); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Monkeypod Kitchen Ka‘anapali – Thu, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon Duo 7-9pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sun, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Brian Haia 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Mon, Kaleo 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Wed, Duane 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr.); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (Napili Kai Beach Resort; 5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar – Sun, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; Mon, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; (700 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 6-9pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu, Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Derick Sebastian 4-6pm; Tue, JamRock 7-9pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen Wailea – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Thu, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Fri, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, The Shockaz 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Love Sound 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Tue, Elua 1-3pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Wed, Damian Awai and Brian Haia 4-6pm; Wed, Elua 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Sat, Marc Strohallen 6-9pm; (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd.); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl.); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo Dioso 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole and Patrick 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma‘alaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Ma‘alaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Fri, Gene Argel and Johnny Z 4-8pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Sat, Maui Beach Boys 5-7pm; Sun, Maui Ukulele Sisters 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com

TICKETS ON SALE

BMI MAUI SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL KICK-OFF EVENT – Thu. Nov 29. This intimate, “in the round” acoustic set, will bring you six talented singer/songwriters in two pull-style rounds. Hosted by Storme Warren (of SiriusXM The Highway). $60-$100. 8pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

HAWAI‘I INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL – Fri. Nov 30 – Sun. Dec 2. As the vanguard forum of international cinematic achievement in the Asia-Pacific region, Hawai‘i International Film Festival (HIFF) recognizes new and emerging talent and facilitates dynamic cultural exchange through the cinema arts. Film titles and showtimes: Moananuiakea: One Ocean. One People. One Canoe – Nov 30, 6:30pm; Sharkwater Extinction – Dec 1, 1pm; 50 First Kisses – Dec 1, 3pm; and Anote’s Ark – Dec 2, 1:30pm. (film selections subject to change). Tickets: $12 (plus applicable fees); 10-percent discount for MACC members. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALADDIN JR. – Fri. Nov 30 – Sat. Dec 8. Take the kids and go enjoy a joyous musical telling of the Disney favorite Aladdin Jr. featuring ProArts Youth Theater actors. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7pm. $8-$15. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

FAME JR. THE MUSICAL! – Fri. Nov 30 – Sat. Dec 1. See the Maui Preparatory middle and upper school drama class’ production of Fame Jr. The Musical! in the Ballroom. Tickets are available at Maui Prep’s Front Office and also sold through participating students. Performance time is 7-8:15pm on both days. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua