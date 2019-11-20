MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | November 21st, 2019-November 27th, 2019

BIG SHOWS

DJ REEFER SHARK – Thu. Nov 21. Get down with DJ Reefer Shark, plus food and drink specials. Something worth shaking that bootie! 10pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES PRESENTS KAMEHAMEHA SCHOOLS MAUI HAWAIIAN ENSEMBLE – Thu. Nov 21. Relax under the shade trees and enjoy the entertaining Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble. Comprised of students with talents in voice and dance who’ll share their Hawaiian culture through mele, hula, and oli. Limited seating is provided; mats, blankets or low beach chairs are welcome. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (120 Dickenson St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org

FRIDAY DJ SET W/ NICOLE ALVAREZ – Fri. Nov 22. Featuring Nicole Alvarez. Lounge vibes. Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui Liquor Law). 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

FRIDAY NIGHT VINYL W/DJ BOOMSHOT – Fri. Nov 22. Going old school… That’s right! Oceanfront partying with DJ Boomshot. A little retro, strictly vinyl, and all the dancing you can handle. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Nov 22. Enjoy a night of tropical Latin dance music with Dr. Nat & Rio Ritmo. Get your hips swinging to salsa, bachata, samba, and some Latin pop. The evening will start with an intro level salsa lesson. BYOB event. Cover: $10/adults, $5/under 18. Lesson: 8-8:30pm, Music: 8:30-11pm. 8pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

NATALIE NICOLE & JOSH HEARL – Fri. Nov 22. Hear soulful and eclectic covers with Natalie Nicole and Josh Hearl. No cover. 8:30pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

THE SYNDICATE – Fri. Nov 22. Maui’s hottest alternative/hard rock band, The Syndicate, hits North Shore again. 21+. $10 cover. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

VIBE LIVE! WITH MURRAY THORNE – Fri. Nov 22. Live music, craft cocktails, and good vibes, featuring Murray Thorne. Get your groove on with the high energy classic tunes from the past and present. 9pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

WINTER OF HOUSE WITH TONY ARZADON – Fri. Nov 22. Maui House Collective presents all the way from Chicago… House DJ Tony Arzadon with special guests MHC Benjamin Jay and Dustin Roberts. 21+. Free. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

2019 ANNUAL BICYCLE BUILD FOR LOCAL MAUI KIDS! – Sat. Nov 23. Volunteer and help out local KIDS across Maui County! Every year there is a BICYCLE build of 500 bikes for boys and girls across Maui. However, volunteers are needed to come out and help build them! Even if you’re not mechanically inclined there are so many other things that need to get done! Free. 9am. Maui Marketplace, old Lowes building, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-572-2299.

ALOHA KALIKIMAKA BENEFIT GALA – Sat. Nov 23. Enjoy an elegant evening under the stars at the Pacific Cancer Foundation’s winter wonderland celebration. Guests will enjoy an exquisite dinner catered by Nicole Scharer, specialty cocktails courtesy of PAU Maui Vodka, and live entertainment by Na Hoku Hanohano Award-Winner, Kanekoa. There will also be amazing Auction Packages like a trip to a Virgin Islands Penthouse or winter at Lake Tahoe! Tickets start at $200. 5pm. Yokouchi Estate, (2471 Main St., Wailuku); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org



CLUB NIGHT W/ DJ ILLZ – Sat. Nov 23. Club night with DJ Illz, playing all your favorites; dance, Top40, hip-hop, and more. 21+. $10. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

DAVE WINTERS AND THE GRATEFUL TED BAND – Sat. Nov 23. Get ready for a fun filled evening with some of the islands most creative and seasoned artists. Enjoy and dance to their original and covers of country, rock, and blues orientated songs. BYOB. Light snacks, finger foods, and soft drinks available for purchase. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 510-390-1785.

DJ AKASHA SONG – Sat. Nov 23. Featuring bass vibes of Akasha Song. Lounge vibes. Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui Liquor Law). 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

JOIE DE VIVRE – Sat. Nov 23. Life is a journey. The ups, the downs, and everything in between tell a great story. A tale of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery all through an incredible HEELS Dance performance, of over 40 dancers, to blow your socks off. Special performances by: Serena Garretts, Ami Schorr, Cirquelicious, Trevor Arnholt, and more, featuring DJ Sylphonix spinning on the decks. $25-$45. Tickets available on Eventbrite. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd.).



RAINBOW FUND CASINO NIGHT & GALA – Sat. Nov 23. The Hawaii All Stars inaugural Gala will include a three-course meal; casino tables including roulette, craps, and blackjack; a silent auction; and live entertainment! This gala helps to fund the purchase of equipment, and aid those currently in the program with financial assistance. Tickets start at $150. 6pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); Rainbow-fund.ticketleap.com



THE DEAD KENNEDYS 40TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – Sun. Nov 24. 40th anniversary concert with The Dead Kennedys, plus special guest. 21+. $42. 7pm. Mulligans On The Blue, (100 Kaukahi St, Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

JEFF & JOSH COUNTRY JAMS – Sun. Nov 24. Be sure to wear your boots and jam out with your favorite cowboys Jeff & Josh for a special night of country music. 8pm. Kahale’s, (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com

MACC’S 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF COMMUNITY – Sun. Nov 24. Starting with a marching band at the entrance gates, the program includes amazing performance “The Spheres” by Australia’s Strange Fruit, live music with Hapa, Henry Kapono, Willie K, Zenshin Daiko, and the King Kekaulike Na Ali‘i Big Band. here will also be an art activity, face painting, balloons, ‘ono grindz, birthday cake, and a fireworks finale! 4pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org



BOBBY RAY BISHOP & THE BRIDGE BURNERS – Wed. Nov 27. Bring your dancing shoes. BYOB! $10. 7:30pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd, Kihei); 510-390-1785.

COUNTRY NIGHT – Wed. Nov 27. Country music lovers are sure to enjoy a night featuring Weatherly Wainright with Maui guitarist Jeff Hornbeck. 9pm. Lava Rock Bar & Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-633-2080.



STAGE SHOWS

KIKA KILA WITH GERRY VALDRIZ AND FRIENDS – Thu. Nov 21. Lap Steel guitar at it’s best, Gerry Valdriz is joined by friends to perform in a living room setting. Enjoy Hawaiian music and occasional dancers. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicofeeattic.com



‘CATCH ME IF YOU CAN THE MUSICAL’ – Fri. Nov 22-Sun. Nov 24. Seabury Hall presents the Maui premiere of Catch Me If You Can. Like the film it’s based on, this rousing musical set in the swinging ‘60s, tells the amazing true story of a famous teenage con artist pursued by the FBI, telling the tale of an ingenious, yet lonely boy looking for his place in the world. Pre-Sell: $14/adults, $12/kupuna, $5/students & keiki. Door: $16/adults, $14/kupuna, $7/students & keiki. Showtimes: Friday & Saturday, 7pm; Sunday at 3pm.. ‘A‘ali‘ikunoua Creative Arts Center at Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); Seaburyhall.org



COMEDY NIGHT W/ INO! – Fri. Nov 22. Power Up Comedy presents Maui’s best comedians and international touring sensation Inanc Ino. Hosted by Chuck Sauce with Corky Gardner & Friends, get ready for a night of laughs. 18+. $15. Doors: 7pm. 7:30pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); Proartmaui.com



18TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY CONCERT – Sat. Nov 23. The amazing talents of Teresa Skinner’s Suzuki Violin School will again create smiles, shivers, and inspiration during the 18th annual concert. The concert will also feature the Haleakala Waldorf School. Lotus Dancer on piano, Michelle Romero-Ancheta and Cheryl Lindley on cello, and Robert Wills as Master of Ceremonies. Suggested Donation: $20/adults. Doors: 6:30pm. 7pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261.



FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Nov 23. Free your mind while the Maui’s premier short-form improv troupe take you on a farm-to-table tour of organic inspiration from your audience suggestions. Join the herd for some out-of-the-cage fun with pure improv comedy laughs, wild-crafted on the spot comedy. $10. Doors: 7pm. 7:30pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1820 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Mauifreerangecomedy.com



CLASSICAL TO JAZZ – Sun. Nov 24. The concert will feature Maui music mainstays Peggy Schecter (flute, piano), Ae Kyong Yoon (violin), Ron Schecter (cello), Jerry Kovarsky (piano), Marcus Johnson (bass), and Paul Marchetti, (drums). $30. 2pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartmaui.com

MAUI IMPROV SHOW – Sun. Nov 24. This month, special guest performer and Maui Improv co-founder, Mark Belzman, join the zany, crazy, lovable Maui Improv Players on stage. Come laugh and enjoy make it all up on the spot comedy! $5. Doors open at 6:30pm. First come, first seated. 7pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

OPERATION AJAX – Mon. Nov 25, Tue. Nov 26. OH Boy Productions presents a two-night reading of “Operation Ajax,” by Matt Spangler. Ajax tells the story of the overthrow of the Iranian government by the American CIA and British M5, their installation of the Shah, and the impact on Iranian-American relations then and since. Farshad, who also plays the Shah of Iran, and Matt will both take part in the Q&A that will follow each reading – speaking to both the play’s content and how it came about to be written. 6:30pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com



BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Nov 26. Master of magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy, fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR. AND HIS SLACK KEY SHOW OHANA – Wed. Nov 27. This week’s slack show features the whole ‘ohana: George Kahumoku, Jr., Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton, Max Angel, and Wainani Kealoha performing hula. Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rr); Slackkeyshow.com



MAUI FOODIE

KANOA & RABBITT DINNER SHOW – Sat. Nov 23. Special dinner set. 8pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI BREW B-QUE W/BEACH BOYS – Sun. Nov 24. Relax on the lanai for a Maui BrewB-Que. Enjoy the afternoon with live music by the Beach Boys, yummy bbq options like beer can chicken, and locally made beer of course! 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY KANIALA MASOE – Sun. Nov 24. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

LEGENDS OF KA’ANAPALI LUAU – Mon. Nov 25. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous Fire Walk for an enchanting experience. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Nov 27. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Nov 27. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, and Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with performer at each table and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $179. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Nov 27. The No. 1 dinner and show package of Willie K. Choose from Willie K’s four-course dinner or Mulligan’s delectable and savory menu. Willie K merchandise will also be available during and after his show. Reservations required. Call 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea).



ART SCENE

UNIQUES GALLERY GIFT SHOP – One-stop shopping for holiday shoppers’ gifts. The Gallery will present a special selection of artwork by 50 talented Hawai‘i artists, both artful and affordable for holiday gift-giving. Open: Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm, and before Castle Theater shows and during intermissions. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CHRISTINE HALTON – Thu. Nov 21. Oil on wood painter Christine Halton invites warmth and texture to her pieces through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. Meet Christine, see a collection of her work, and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

ECSTATIC PAINTING – Thu. Nov 21. Show up and paint! All supplies included. Donation based. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

HALEAKALA MUSEUM ARCHIVES ART DISPLAY – Daily, until Dec. 2. In a special exhibit at the Headquarters Visitor Center, see originals including The Demigod Maui Snaring the Rays of the Sun and Haleakala Crater by Paul Rockwood, along with several pieces by Bruce McGrew and Sliding Sands, by Natalie Westbrook. Art supplies will also be available during the exhibit, to create and share your artwork by tagging @HaleakalaNPS on IG, and Haleakala National Park on FB, using #HaleakalaArt. Haleakala National Park; Hnp.gov

LISA LOUIE – Daily, until Dec 2. Fiber artist Lisa Louie knits volcanoes in wearable art like hats and capes, but also on sculptures and wall art. One of Louie’s recent pieces represents the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018, see her work from 9am-5pm. Additionally a reception will take place on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 11am-3pm for the public to meet Lisa, learn more about her art, and enjoy some refreshments. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

‘THE FORGOTTEN WAR REVISITED’ EXHIBIT – Mon-Fri, until Dec 27. The Korean War Veterans Association, Maui No Ka Oi Chapter 282, with support from the Maui Korean Community Association presents their exhibit “The Forgotten War Revisited.” Along with panels detailing the history of the Korean War, visitors will be able to see artifacts from the personal collections of the Korean War Veteran Association members. Docents for the exhibit will be Korean War Veterans. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

NA AKUA AKEA EXHIBITION – Mon-Sat, until Dec 28. The Vast and Numerous Deities exhibition is the culmination of a year-long weaving journey of nine Maui haumana practitioners, delving into their collective past of ancestral memories to connect with their kupuna for knowledge and guidance to learn ‘ie ‘ie style basketry and hone their artistic skills in their recreations of ki‘i akua hulu manu, representations of Hawaiian ancestral deities. 10am-4pm. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House, (2375 A Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Tue-Thu. Portraits: babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

FIFTY SHADES OF BLUE: THE BLUE PARTY – Fri. Nov 22. Platinum Enterprises Hawaii, and West Maui Singles, presents an ocean theme affair. True ocean lovers, ocean conservation supporters, and ocean art enthusiasts can come out and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine, and show support for our beautiful Maui Kai, and celebrate the creative works of exceptional local artists. There will also be an art giveaway silent auction. Attire: casual chic, and blue! (No denim). 6pm. Evo Art Maui, (888 Front St., Lahaina); Evoartmaui.com

‘WELCOME TO MY ABSTRACT WORLD’ ART SHOW – Fri. Nov 22. Enjoy an evening of art and celebration with veteran mixed-media artist Hermine Harman, who will be showing her latest collection. A colorful and intriguing series of abstract paintings, her creations include costumes and monologues that accompany her paintings. Includes light refreshments, plus a chance to meet the artist. Free. 5pm. Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, (The Shops at Wailea).

ARIEL QUIROZ – Sun. Nov 24. Live painting is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of fine art that you will have to remember forever. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

SUNDAY DRAWING SESSIONS – Sun. Nov 24. Host figure/life drawing with a model for artists to work in a sun lit gallery. By donation. 3pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W Kuiaha Rd., Ha‘iku); Treehouseartstudios.com



CECILIA CHENAULT – Tue. Nov 26. Oil paintings, both plein air and portraiture, capture the natural beauty of Chenault’s subjects with illuminating color and realistic renderings. She is inspired by nature, human emotions, and ancient wisdom. See a collection of Cecilia work and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

AMY TESSIER – Wed. Nov 27. Welcome to the dream world of Amy Tessier. Be prepared to be swept into realms of mystical creatures, watery dimensions, and celebrative regalia. She will be creating in gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com



CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Thursday, November 21

KOKUA OUTREACH PROGRAM OPEN ENROLLMENT ASSISTANCE – Until, Dec 13. Imua Family Services and the Kokua Outreach Program will be holding an open enrollment event designed to assist with health insurance enrollment for those who are uninsured or underinsured. Walk in appointments are available Mon-Fri, 8am-5pm. Applicants to bring the following information: Birthdates, Social Security Numbers and Income Verification, Immigration Status & Documentation (if applicable); Policy numbers for current health plans; and Login info for healthcare.gov (if applicable). For more information, contact Malama I Ke Ola at 872-4026 or Imua Family Services at 244-7476. 8am-5pm. Malama I Ke Ola Health Center, (1881 Nani St., Wailuku).



2019 HAWAI‘I INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL – Thu. Nov 21-Sat. Nov 23. As the vanguard forum of international cinematic achievement in the Asia-Pacific region, Honolulu-based Hawai’i International Film Festival (HIFF) recognizes new and emerging talent and facilitates dynamic cultural exchange through the cinema arts. Friday features, “Tokyo Hula” at 7pm. Saturday is Made in Hawai‘i Short Films: “808: How We Respond,” “Down on the Sidewalk in Waikiki,” “Driving,” “Fall Guy (‘Ohina),” Like Maddah (‘Ohina),” “Mo‘o (‘Ohina),” “Moloka‘i Bound,” and “Other People (‘Ohina)” at 7pm, and Saturday will feature “Mo Te Iwi: Carving for the People” at 4pm, and “Haole” at 7pm. Tickets are $12 per screening. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AKAKU UPSTAIRS: LIVING WELL WITH TYPE 1 – Perhaps you’ve been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes or maybe a loved one is struggling to manage this common disease. Reiki practitioner and energy healer, Lucia Maya, now 55, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 12. She will share information about resources and support groups in the community and show that it’s possible to live a long, fulfilling life without letting the disease stop you from achieving your goals. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org



DREAM CIRCLES – Learn to interpret your own dreams using active dreaming easy 4 step technique. Share a night dream with the group, practice interpreting your own and others dreams, and experience a “waking dream” (Lucid Dream). Sessions is taught by Lalena. 10am. The Sacred Garden, (460 Kaluanui Rd., Makawao); 808-757-8761; Activedreamingmaui.com



SHAMANIC CHAKRA JOURNEY W/ SARA SCHROEPFER – Thu. Nov 21. Join 808 owner Sara Schroepfer in this interactive meditation experience utilizing shamanic healing techniques. $25. 6pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd. Ste. 208-A); 808-875-4325.

Friday, November 22

NEUROPATHY WORKSHOP: USING THE PRACTICES OF QI GONG AND TAIJI – Friday, until Dec 6. This class is a collaborative effort between the Pacific Cancer Foundation and University of Hawai’i, Maui College. The class uses the gentle movements of Qi Gong and Taiji to release stress and maintain strength and energy while undergoing cancer treatment. This class is designed for cancer patients and their caregivers. 9am. University of Hawaii, Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave. Laulima 105, Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org



OL KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Friday, until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, Solution-Focused, Somatic Awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org





Saturday, November 23

HONOLUA BAY CLEANUP – In support of the long term preservation of Honolua Bay! Wear closed toed shoes and sunscreen. Honolua Bay, Maui.

BASIC MOBILE VIDEO PRODUCTION – Today’s smartphones, iPods and other mobile devices are capable of capturing excellent quality video — if you know what you’re doing. This is a one-day crash course in basic field production using Apple iPods, students will gain a working understanding of how to produce short news segments for broadcast. Basic camera techniques and accessories are introduced along with the essentials of using the Filmic Pro video shooting application which allows greater focus and exposure control than the pre-installed camera app. Editing is performed using the free iMovie application. Cost: $100/non-members, $80/members, and $50/youth (12-18). 9am. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-874-5554; Akaku.org



COPING WITH THE HOLIDAYS AFTER A LOSS – Loss and grief can feel more intense during special dates in a year, and birthdays, anniversaries and holidays can trigger strong grief reactions. The Bereavement Team at Hospice Maui invites you to join with others in a morning of education and interactive activities to explore ways to make your own plans and preparation for coping with the upcoming holidays. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP to Barbara Kim at 244-5555 or bkim-cugal@hospicemaui.org. For more information contact Joyce Lechuga, BereavementCoordinator, at jlechuga@hospicemaui.org. 9am. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5555; Hospicemaui.org



FREE DESTRUCTION OF COMPUTER HARD DRIVES AND BACKUP TAPES – In observance of Cyber Security Awareness Month, the County of Maui will be holding a, drive-through hard drive and backup tape destruction and disposal service in the lower parking lot behind the County Building. Residents are urged to remove the hard drive from any old computers, laptops, printers or other electronic devices and bring just the hard drive(s) to the event, where they can hand their hard drives over to members of the County’s Information Technology (IT) Services Division. IT staff will destroy the drives and make sure they are disposed of properly. Backup tapes will be thoroughly wiped of any information. An information table with cyber security materials also will be available at the event. 10am. Kalana O Maui County Bldg., (200 S High St., Wailuku); Mauicounty.gov



FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. Public welcome. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI KI-AIKIDO CAR WASH – Maui Ki-Aikido students and instructors will be washing cars for the public in an event benefit for the non-profit martial art organization’s Suzuki Sensei Youth Award Fund which takes advanced youth students to train in Japan or at inter-island seminars. 9am. Ceramic Tile Plus, (25 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com



SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org



VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

AIRSOFT IN OLOWALU – Sat. Nov 23 & Sun. Nov 24. Attention all 6mm operators, airsoft enthusiasts, and all of Maui’s Airsoft Community: Nautilus Wolf is planning a fun weekend full of action packed strategic gameplay, airsoft, and bb slinging fun. 11am. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Olowalu); 808-866-7034; Mauipaintball.com

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Nov 23 & Sun. Nov 24. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Nov 23, Mon. Nov 25 & Wed. Nov 27. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures, with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.



Sunday, November 24

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Lend a hand for fun and exercise and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. Bring a re-usable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. 9am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Wailuku); 808-385-5464; SHARKastics.org



CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Bring your ‘ohana to Center Court for a cultural Sunday celebration, featuring a hula show, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E. 1-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Find out whose Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FAMILIES DAY OUT – Take a moment to stop and smell the lavender and spend quality time together as a family while enjoying a mini-bouquet making and a walking tour! $10. Advance reservations are required. Ali’i Kula Lavender, (1100 Waipoli Rd.); 808-878-3004; Aliikulalavender.com

JAZZ WITH THE BENOITS – Live jazz with husband and wife duo Phil and Angela Benoit. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances, while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com



Monday, November 25

KIRTAN, ASTROLOGY, GUIDED MEDITATION – Mon. Nov 25. Join Neeraja-ji and Juliet Butters Doty and listen to the latest astrology update with your chart in turn and experience a palpable mediation. $20. 4pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-280-2833; 808-359-8676; Unwindthesoul.com

SUP FILM FEST WORLD TOUR – The World Tour brings the awe-inspiring beauty and excitement with selected short films showcase natural beauty, conservation, and the human spirit — all from the perspective of a stand-up paddleboard. 2019 films range from paddling in Greenland to highlighting climate change, crossing 80 miles for Cystic Fibrosis, and circumnavigating a remote Scottish isle to show the reach of plastic pollution, to power-SUP yoga, SUP surfing a Papua New Guinea tidal bore, using an ice axe to SUP in the dead of winter, and more. Tickets: $20/adults, $12/kids (12 & under). 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org



MAUI JIM MAUI INVITATIONAL – Mon. Nov 25, Tue. Nov 26, Wed. Nov 27. Setting the stage for an action-packed three days Monday’s matchups will feature Georgia squaring off against Dayton, and Virginia Tech taking on Michigan State in the top half of the bracket. In the bottom half of the bracket, Kansas will face Chaminade and BYU will go head-to-head against UCLA. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Mauiinvitational.com



Tuesday, November 26

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

GUIDED BIRD WALK – Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature. Celebrate America’s wildlife heritage and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. FreeEnjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature. Celebrate America’s wildlife heritage and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. Whether you are an experienced birder or just a beginner, visitors are sure to enjoy the variety of birds that live in or migrate through the refuge. Bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Pu‘unene); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov



I’LL GIVE YOU A HINT TRIVIA – Test your knowledge during trivia night for a chance to win cool prizes. Plus enjoy cold beer and good food in the Tasting Room. All ages welcome. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

NEW MOON JOURNALING FOR SACRED SELF STUDY W/ WINIFRED WILSON – Join writer and yogini Winifred Wilson in a session of meditation, gentle yoga, and journaling as a practice of self study and self empowerment during the New Moon. The moon is believed to be highly energetic so it’s useful to direct our thoughts in a positive way. $25. 6pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-4325; Winifredwilson.com

TRIVIA NIGHT – Come out and give that brain the workout it deserves. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out! 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com



Wednesday, November 27

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – It’s free to play & win – 2 rounds of 5 games with gift cards & other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games – If there happens to be a tie, there will be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize – Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food & drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportbar.com



KOKUA OUTREACH PROGRAM OPEN ENROLLMENT ASSISTANCE – Imua Family Services and the Kokua Outreach Program will be holding an open enrollment event designed to assist with health insurance enrollment for those who are uninsured or underinsured. Walk in appointments are available Mon-Fri, 8am-5pm. Applicants to bring the following information: Birthdates, Social Security Numbers and Income Verification, Immigration Status & Documentation (if applicable); Policy numbers for current health plans; and Login info for healthcare.gov (if applicable). For more information, contact Malama I Ke Ola at 872-4026 or Imua Family Services at 244-7476. 8:30am. Imua Family Services, (161 S Wakea Ave., Kahului).



WAHINE WEDNESDAY W/ MELISSA HAGERTY & VALLIA AMBROSIA – Celebrating women’s empowerment, this week features Melissa Hagerty and speakeasy by Vallia Ambrosia. Cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com



LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dottere 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Gu Fidelis 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Thu, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Thu, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Thu, Rhythm Sons 2-5pm; Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm; Fri, The House Shakers 7-10pm; Fri, Rhythm Sons 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Sat, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Thunder n Lightnin’ 7-10pm; Sun, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2-5pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Levi Poasa 2-5pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 6:30-9:30pm; Wed, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Thunder n Lightnin’ 2-5pm.

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali ́i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali ́i Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden 7-10pm; Mon, Christine, Brian, and Andrea 7-10pm; Tue, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Shawn & MayLee 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com. Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

MERRIMAN’S – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com. Thu, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Fri, Peter D 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tempora 3-5pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5-8:30pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 9:30am-1pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-8:30pm; Tue, The Benoits 5-8:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-7pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 1-3pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Fri, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Sat, Ben DeLeon 7-9pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sat, Kaleo Phillips 4-7pm; Sun, Brian and Dennis 4-7pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh and Piilani 1-3pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 4-7pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Tue, Kaleo Phillips 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa and Jessica 1-3pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 1-3pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB AT ASTON KA‘ANAPALI SHORES – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211; Astonkaanapalishoresresort.com. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 6:30-9:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm.

THE WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS – (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com. Thu, Mauka Makai Live Music 4-8pm; Fri, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sat, Mauka Makai Live Music 6-8pm; Sun, Mauka Makai Live Music 11am-1pm.

TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. Thu, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Fri, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sat, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Sun, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm; Wed, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com. Fri, Pete Sebastian 8-11pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 7-10pm; Mon, Adrian & The Fellas 8-11pm; Wed, PLAYWFIRE-ONO 9pm.

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm.

GANNON’S – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-215-9939; Kahales.com. Thu, Gina Martinelle & Jeff Bowen 8pm; Fri, Damaged Goods 8pm; Sat, Sunburn 8pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Thu, Brado Mamalias 5-7pm; Fri, Joshua Lum 5-7pm; Sat, Gibran Vicente 5-7pm; Sun, Alika Nakaoka 5-7pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Aaron Booth 4:30-6:30pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Alex Segovia 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7-9pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-7pm; Fri, Koa Lopes 7-9pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Sat, An Den 4-7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Kaena Music 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-7pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 4-7pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Thu, Brooks Maguire’s Acoustic Songwriter Showcase 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Karrie O’Niell 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kaleo Phillips 5:30-6:15pm.

SANSEI – (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004. Thu, Damien Awai & Friend 10pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Fri, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Sat, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Chad Kaya 5-8pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA RESTAURANT – (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com. Sun, Kaulike Pescaia 5:30-8pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Thu, Ty Lewis 5-8pm; Sun, Jimmy Landfair 5-8pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com. Sun, Soulful Sunday with Nara and Friends 6-8pm.



TOUCHDOWN IT’S FOOTBALL



CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com



CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com



DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com



DOLLIE’S PUB & CAFE – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (4310 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Kahana); 808-669-0266; Dolliespizzakahana.com



THE DIRTY MONKEY – Thursday Night Football; NFL – Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com



LAHAINA SPORTS BAR – Thursday Night Football; Sun, NFL – Football Sunday; Mon, Monday Night Football (843 Waine‘e St.); Mauisportsbar.com.



STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – NFL – Thursday Night Football; Saturday College Games; Football Sunday; Monday Night Football. (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com.



