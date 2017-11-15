MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | November 16th- 22nd, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

ABE LAGRIMAS TRIO – Thu. Nov 16. Na Hoku Hanohano winner Abe LaGrimas, Jr. is a versatile multi-instrumentalist. Most well-known as a drummer, Abe is proficient on vibraphone and ‘ukulele. Joining him in the McCoy Studio Theater are Noel Okimoto on drums and Dean Taba on bass. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY: A NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER – Fri. Nov 17. This month’s theme is “A November to Remember.” Enjoy live entertainment with Willie K, Tanama Colibri, Benny Uyetake and the Kalama Intermediate Ukulele Band. The Keiki Zone will feature balloon twisting creations by Crystalline and face painting with Shelley Tiss. Free. 5:30pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

BASS NYMPH AND SASHA ROSE – Sat. Nov 18. Dance Church Maui presents Bass Nymph and Sasha Rose. This is a substance free all ages event. Cost is $15 and free for kids under 14. 7:30pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org; Dancechurchmaui.org

HANA LIMU FESTIVAL – Fri. Nov 17 – Sat. Nov 18. Come celebrate Hana’s 9th annual Limu Festival themed Makawalu (to move forward as the he’e does, feeling in all directions to make pono choices for our future). Friday night offers talk story with LorMona Meredith, Coordinator of Polynesian Voyaging Society; Hokule’a Captain Russell Amimoto and crew; Luka Kanahele Mossman, Kanaka’ole Foundation; Kipahulu and Mo’omomi communities and Dr. Chris Bird. Saturdays Festival day offer hands-on keiki and ohana activities, like Tide Pool Touch Tanks; hula and live music by CJ Helekahi, Kuaola, Halemanu and more. There will be a Silent Auction, hand crafted Hana-made items by local artists, games, crafts, ono food, and of course limu. 5:30pm. Hana Bay Beach Park, (Hana).

SHANE VICTORINO’S MAHALO MAUI CONCERT – Fri. Nov 17. Join local-boy Shane Victorino and Maui favorites Fiji, Ekolu, Anuhea and PeniDean. Free. Gates open at 5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SONGBIRDS OF HAWAII – Fri. Nov 17. Welcome three lovely, distinctly recognizable voices, all rich in Hawaiian musical tradition for one night only. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

A NIGHT OF REGGAE – Fri. Nov 17. Skank Upcountry with Kapu System, Rootz N’ Creation, Teomon, Baileymon, Judah Sound System and special guests. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

ANNUAL ICE SCULPTING WEEKEND – Sat. Nov 18. Maui’s International Ice Sculpting Exhibition and Competition returns for two-days. Featuring artists from Japan and across Hawaii, see the ice chips fly from 11am-1pm on Saturday. Pride and prize money are on the line Sunday from 11am-1pm, as artists sculpt huge blocks of ice in a 90-minute, head-to-head competition. Free. 11:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GABE JOHNSON FUNDRAISER – Sat. Nov 18. There will be a silent auction and fun games like adult jenga, connect four and more. Enjoy live music throughout the day by with Dale Kapua, I-Drive, Gary Probst, MC Chiza Dizon, One Time Weasel and DJ Gary O’Neal. There will also be a donation box . 3:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

PACIFIC CANCER FOUNDATION ALOHA KALIKIMAKA BENEFIT GALA – Sat. Nov 18. Enjoy a fabulous evening filled with live entertainment, festive holiday adornments, delicious cuisine, fine wine and cocktails, and amazing holiday auction shopping opportunities. Don’t miss an opportunity to support Maui Nui’s cancer community. For more information call 808-242-7661 or go online. 5:00pm. Yokouchi Family Estate, (2471 West Main Street, Wailuku); 808-244-8760; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

PETER ROWAN TRIO: MY ALOHA – Sat. Nov 18 – Sat. Jan 20. Peter Rowan is a singer-songwriter with a career spanning over five decades. Rowan has built a devoted, international fan base through a solid stream of records, collaborative projects and constant touring. His most recent release, My Aloha, is a folk legend that comes full circle to American music’s deep Hawaiian roots. $30 – $60. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BIZARRE RIDE OF THE PHARCYDE – Sat. Nov 18. For their 25th anniversary tour, Pharcyde will be performing the complete album. See Fatlips and Slimkids3 with K-Natural, DJ Manwell, Mic Flont, Massiah and Khingz. Also performing will be Mighty Few (Jahsun, Ra Sol), Poets with Power (Skeptic, B.Nobil, Cp) and DJ Joralien. 21+. $20 pre-sale tickets available on Eventbrite or $25 at-the-door. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

RITA COOLIDGE – Sun. Nov 19. Enjoy classics like, Fever, We’re All Alone, One Fine Day, The Way You Do The Things You Do and more. Rita is touring in support of her book “Delta Lady” and upcoming 2018 new album release. Her book will available during the show and she will be happy to meet you and personalize each book purchased with an autograph. $40 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JOY KOY – Wed. Nov 22. Selling out clubs across the nation Jo Koy is infectious, his explosive energy on stage, insightful jokes, and family‐ inspired humor cross all boundaries. Jo has appeared on VH1, World’s Funniest Fails, the Joy Behar Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly, and Jamie Foxx: Laffapalooza. Opening the show will be comedian Chase Durousseau. For mature audiences. Two Show Times: 7:30pm and 10pm. $36.50 – $46.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GET BASTED WITH THE LAMONTS – Wed. Nov 22. Head to the West side for an early Thanksgiving party! Get basted with Maui’s original hip hop punk rockers, and enjoy DJ sets by BOOMSHOT, CP Ness, DJ Sweets and DJ Love. 21+. 8:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, their resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64-104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘BURN’N LOVE’ – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with one of the best Elvis impersonators in the world. $60-110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

OPEN MIC – Thu. Nov 16. The event will kick off with performances by Kuikawa and the keiki ensemble from West Maui’s Maui Music Mission. There is no age restriction for performers, and talents are encouraged to arrive early to sign-up. Light refreshments will be provided. 5:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

TWO ONE-ACT PLAYS – Fri. Nov 17 – Sun. Nov 19. Baldwin Performing Arts Learning Center and Baldwin Theater Guild present two one-act plays: “No Body to Murder,” A Whodonnit Comedy by Edith Weiss and “Check Please!” which is a look at the crazy world of first dates by Jonathan Rand. Tickets: $8 adults, $7 senior citizens, $6 students 11-17, $3 children 10 and under. Showtimes are 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday and $3pm on Sunday. 7:30pm. Baldwin High School, (1650 Kaahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-727-3200; Baldwin.k12.hi.us

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Nov 18. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Nov 20. Do you love music? Are the ultimate performer? Put your lips and your hips to the test in the Tournament Style Lip Sync Battle with elimination rounds. You choose the song, show your best moves and win cash or prizes. Sign up 9:30pm. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Nov 21. Fun for all ages, be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Nov 21. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Nov 22. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

RAISE MONEY AND AWARENESS FOR THE HAWKSBILL SEA TURTLE – Wed. Nov 1 – Sun. Dec 31. One of Maui’s critically endangered species the Hawksbill Sea Turtle. Hawaii Wildlife Fund will partner with five-local business with a portion of proceeds from a featured Naked Turtle Rum cocktail to be donated to the Hawaii Wildlife Fund. Cocktails and Bars include: Naked Runner at South Shore Tiki Lounge, Kihei; Honu Hemingway at Wai Bar, Wailuku; Seasonally Fresh Fruit Mojito at Flatbread Company, Paia and Save Squirt at Down the Hatch, Lahaina. 8:00am. Hawaii Wild Life Fund. Wildhawaii.org

SEE’S CANDIES SHOP RETURNS FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Thu. Nov 9 – Sun. Dec 24. National retailer, See’s Candies, will reopen for the holiday season. Choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates, and every visitor gets to try a piece. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Nov 16. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Nov 17. Take a wine tour around the globe and taste five wines paired with cuisine inspired by the highlighted region. Advanced registration required. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Nov 17. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Nov 17. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Nov 18. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by, multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Nov 19. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Nov 19. Enjoy a full buffet featuring a Roast Beef Carving Station and a Create-Your-Own Omelet Station while listening to Hawaiian Falsetto Singer, Kaniala Masoe. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

AN EVENING WITH COACHES BANQUET – Sun. Nov 19. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian buffet and listen in as each of the eight head coaches preview the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Resort’s Napili Gardens. Traditional hula dancers and fire knife performers will set the stage as the teams and the coaches are introduced to the audience. More details can be found online. 6:00pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com; Mauiinvitational.com/tickets

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Mon. Nov 20. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Nov 21. Enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Nov 22. Enjoy the Best Dinner Show on Maui with Uncle Willie K. His incredible performances include an astounding array of music styles, ranging from Hawaiian to Latin to famous Italian arias! His stories and wit have audience in stitches between songs. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Nov 22. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet! 21+. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: HE MAKANA – Until – Sat. Dec 23. The exhibition is from the collection of Gertrude Mary Joan Damon Haig and offers a nostalgic look back into the history of old Hawaii. He Makana, meaning “a gift,” is a distinguished collection of paintings, prints, and traditional art forms of Hawaii from the 1930s-1970s. See “Traditional Arts of Hawaii” like ancient ko‘u calabashes, ahu ‘ula cape, Ni‘ihau shell leis and a Hawaiian flag quilt circa 1898. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ART FROM DOODLES AND AMERICAN ICONS EXHIBIT – Until – Wed. Nov 29. “Art from Doodles” is an exciting exhibit featuring 2D and 3D artwork. See framed doodles on cocktail napkins, the back of the phone bill, envelopes, scraps of paper and more. The “American Icons” exhibit is the first showing of a collection of original photographic prints from the 1950s to 1970s, shot by photojournalist Carl W. Rozycki. 10:30am. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

AMANDA MCCUMBEE – Until – Mon. Dec 4. Photorealistic artist Amanda McCumbee uses crisp edges and vibrant colors to bring the beauty around her to canvas. Her art will be featured daily in the Old Jail Gallery. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

BLEACHED ART EXHIBIT – Until – Mon. Dec 4. Amy Madrin’s new watercolor paintings will be on display. Justen’s art explore the effects of sunlight in the ocean and the bleaching of our coral reefs. 9:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Nov 16. View original art and giclees by local artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 8am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Nov 16. The collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments go under review by the Trump Administration. 9am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Nov 17. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

KIDS ART: PAINTING TREES OF THANKS – Sat. Nov 18. Children 11 and under are invited for a colorful celebration of gratitude with local art teacher Chelsea Toia-Vaas. Kids will learn to create expressive trees of thanks using acrylic paints and a simple pointillism technique. All materials will be provided. NOTE: There is room for 20 participants. Please arrive early for a place in the class. Free. 10:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Nov 19. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit, and many more. Mauigiftandcraftfair.com. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe Street, Lahaina); 808-661-5304; www.lahainagateway.com

HUI HOLIDAYS 2017 – Mon. Nov 20 – Sun. Dec 24. Take part in the season of giving! Hui Holidays artisan showcase returns with a winter wonderland of local and handmade items for everyone on your list! During this magical season, the Hui gift shop expands to include even more one-of-a-kind handmade gifts by local artists and crafters like paintings, ceramic pieces, hand-blown glass work, locally made beauty products, holiday ornaments and more. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

AMANDA SCOTT – Mon. Nov 20. Watercolor artist Amanda Scott, muse is usually the female figure, which she renders beautifully in a variety of ethnic contexts, primarily Polynesian. Visit the gallery and see Scott practice her pyrography techniques. 10:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

LEE OLULANI PLEVNEY – Tue. Nov 21. Ceramicist Lee Olulani Plevney’s art engages the Hawaiian Islands–its landscape, sea life, animals and people–through clay. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

LUANA KAMA – Tue. Nov 21. Watercolorist Luana Kama paints and finds it fascinating to see the pigments and water flow on paper. Kama’s favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. Visit the gallery and see her creations. 4:30pm. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

BRUSHSTROKES AND BREWS – Tue. Nov 21. In collaboration with Island Art Party, MBC invites Maui’s artists, foodies and beer lovers to create paintings, taste beers and enjoy a special happy hour while making new friends in the Kihei Tasting Room. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

STEVE RINALDI – Wed. Nov 22. Oil painter Steve Rinaldi’s painterly style is representational and locally inspired. His portraits reveal the essence of an individual and a sense of light and awe. Visit the gallery, meet Rinaldi and see him paint. 11am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

‘CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG’ – Fri. Nov 24 – Sun. Dec 10. See an eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts restore an old race car and discover the car is magic. Will evil Baron Bomburst want the magic car for himself? Showtimes are: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm with a special 2pm showing on Dec. 2 and 9. Sundays at 3pm with a special 6pm showing on December 3. $20-40. 7:30pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MULLIGAN’S CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sat. Nov 25. The 15th annual Mulligan’s Charity Golf Tournament is a benefit for Hale Kau Kau, a meal program that has been serving nutritious meals to the hungry and the homebound since 1991. All sponsorships and entries include green fees, breakfast and lunch. 6am. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

THOMPSON SQUARE ‘THIS IS US TOUR’ – Sat. Nov 25. Multi-platinum selling duo Thompson Square will return to perform on Maui as part of their first ever acoustic tour. With just two stools and an acoustic guitar, the tour will bring the fan experience closer than ever to the award-winning duo. $45-125. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CHORAL ARTS ASSOCIATION: HAPPY HOLLY-JOLLY DAYS – Sun. Nov 26. Maui Choral Arts Association invites you to join artistic director Gary Leavitt, Lotus Dancer and an exciting chorus of talented singers as they kick off the holiday season with their annual smash holiday concert. Featuring holiday classics with a twist to sing-alongs and from familiar favorites to new, exciting selections, this concert is always a huge hit and the best way to start your season. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAKAWAO UNION CHURCH THANKSGIVING EVENT – Sun. Nov 26. Join Ram Dass for his annual Thanksgiving Sunday Satsang. Krishna Das and his band will share music and chants from their latest release, “Trust in the Heart.” Following the program, enjoy a dinner buffet provided by Monsoon India. Purchase tickets in advance for $30 at Maui Kombucha, MacNet, Monsoon India Restaurant and Island Spirit Yoga. Proceeds benefit the Maui Food Bank. $40. 4:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

KRISHNA DAS AN ‘ENCHANTING’ EVENING OF KIRTAN – Mon. Nov 27. Enjoy a night of amazing music, uplifting bhakti and joyous goodwill. Krishna Das and his band will share new music from their latest release “Trust in the Heart.” Purchase tickets in advance for $30 at Maui Kombucha, MacNet, Monsoon India Restaurant and Island Spirit Yoga. Doors open at 6pm. $40. 7pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

‘MY THREE ANGELS’ – Fri. Dec 1 – Sun. Dec 17. Three convicts—two of them murderers, the third a swindler—are employed as roofers by a family, whose roof is in desperate need of maintenance. Possessing every criminal art and penal grace, they set matters right and in doing so redeem themselves as real life angels to the grateful family. Showtimes are: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. (no performance on Sunday, Dec 10). $26. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

ERIC CHURCH AND FRIENDS – Sat. Dec 2. Country superstar Eric Church returns to Maui, headlining the BMI Maui Songwriters Festival. Joining him are special guests Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Randy Houser, Ed Roland of Collective Soul and Lily Meola. The concert is part of the third annual BMI Maui Songwriters Festival and will be hosted by national radio broadcaster Storme Warren. Gates open at 5pm. $39-129. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HOLIDAY POPS – Sun. Dec 3. Under the baton of Music Director James Durham, the Maui Pops Orchestra invites you to ring in the holiday season with a festive concert featuring Na Leo Pilimehana. Enjoy some of their most-loved songs of the islands, as well as many holiday favorites. Tickets are $20-60 and half-priced for students (restrictions apply). 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BILL COLLINS IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Dec 8. The Merwin Conservancy presents an evening with former U.S. Poet Laureate, Billy Collins. His critical acclaim and widespread popular appeal has earned him the title, “the most popular poet in America.” The presentation will be followed by an intimate Q/A, book signing, and a courtyard reception with dessert, champagne, book fair and live musical entertainment. Tickets are $25 and $10 for students w/ID. $10 – $25. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MEDICINE TRIBE PRESENTS: NAHKO-MY NAME IS BEAR – Sun. Dec 10. Nahko of Medicine for the People will hit Maui once again to share his first solo album, “My Name Is Bear.” The album is a collection of deeply personal songs that tell the tale of Nahko’s awakening as an artist. It’s his most revealing work yet. $30 – $35. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR MUSEUM EDUCATION PROGRAM – Until – Thu. May 31. The Sugar Museum is looking for volunteer tour guides (docents) for its Education Program on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30-11:30am. Please contact Holly at 871-8058. Free. 9:30am. Sugar Museum, (3957 Hansen Rd, Puunene); 808-871-8058; Sugarmuseum.com

HALEAKALA CRATER VOLUNTEER TRIP – Thu. Nov 16 – Sat. Dec 2. Friends of Haleakala National Park is looking for enthusiastic and fit hikers for a volunteer trip for December 2-4. Volunteers will stay at Kapalaoa Cabin in exchange for helping maintain the native plant environment for the nene birds. In addition to helping the national park, enjoy hiking, bird-watching, star-gazing and photography. Learn more and register online, then contact the trip leader listed on the website. Free – $2. 7:30am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Nov 16. Want to learn hula? Drop by the malls center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Nov 16. This is open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. Free. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]il.com; Hakubaldwincenter.org

CHILDREN’S GRIEF AWARENESS DAY – Thu. Nov 16. Maui nonprofit Na Keiki O Emalia (NKOE) will mark will present various activities to raise support for grieving children on Maui. NKOE volunteers will be providing information at Makawao Farmers Market from 10am-4pm, and Maui residents and visitors will find “ballot box” style donation boxes in over 50 retail stores around Maui. Supporters are also encouraged to host their own Facebook fundraisers on using Facebook’s “Start a Fundraiser” tool. More information and complete list of locations can be found at Facebook.com/events/1480885262002403. 8:00am. Na Keiki O Emalia, (); 808-214-9832; Nkoemaui.org

IFEST – Thu. Nov 16. The International Festival (iFest) is part of International Education Week. It celebrates the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide. The event will kick off with a parade of flags, Japanese obon and Korean K-pop dances, Hawaiian music and hula performances, a ukulele workshop, Japanese origami, Chinese Shaolin Gongfu and calligraphy demonstration. There will also be cultural crafts, international themed games and ethnic food sampling. 10:00am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Nov 16. This month’s edition will feature traditional Slack Key Guitarist and Hawaiian vocalist, Kevin Brown. With his easy-going style, he is one of Hawaii’s finest musicians and instructors. There will also be delicious fresh baked cookies and coffee from the Roselani Place kitchen. Bring your lunch, a lawn chair, relax and enjoy the beautiful sounds of Hawaii. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High Street, Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

KATHY COLLINS ‘UNPLUGGED’ – Thu. Nov 16. Kathy will talk story about local views on Ohana, Aloha and Pidgin Pride. She will discuss long standing values relating to Maui with a comical twist. She’ll also share the opening and closing monologues of her CD, Death Comedy Jam. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Nov 16. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH

‘OHI’A BOUTIQUE MAUI GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION – Fri. Nov 17. ‘Ohi’a Boutique Maui will have a grand opening celebration just in time for the holiday season. It’s a lifestyle boutique offering clothing, gifts and more. 5:00pm. Ohia Boutique Maui, (810 Kokomo Rd., Haiku); 808-283-2533.

KAMAAINA NIGHTS – Fri. Nov 17. Enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ohana featuring popular Maui bands, store and restaurant specials, and prize giveaways. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAPA DANCE PERFORMANCE – Fri. Nov 17. Enjoy a night of live entertainment with hip hop crews and lively student dance performances. Free. 6:30pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH

MAUI MONOPOLY – Sat. Nov 18. The Maui Monopoly Tournament invites the public to participate in an exciting event of friendly competition for the benefit of Maui Food Bank and Habitat For Humanity! This Hasbro approved Tournament consists of two, ninety-minute rounds that lead to the Final Championship round. $50. 9:00am. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

FREE DESTRUCTION OF COMPUTER HARD DRIVES AND BACKUP TAPES – Sat. Nov 18. In observance of Cyber Security Awareness Month, the County of Maui will be holding a free, drive-through hard drive and backup tape destruction and disposal service in the lower parking lot behind the Kalana O Maui County building. An information table with cyber security materials will also be available at the event. 10:00am. Maui County Building, (200 S. High St., Wailuku); Mauicounty.gov; Mauicounty.gov/cybersecurity

‘LIBERATED LOVING’ – Sat. Nov 18. The Art of Awakened Relating presents “The Ultimate Workshop for Couples” with Tobin Zivon. The workshop is designed to help couples experience a completely new paradigm of living and loving. Put your relationship on the path of true love, ever deepening intimacy and ever building passion. For more information call 415-283-8925 or go online. $65. 10:30am. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com; Tobinzivon.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Nov 18. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

BOOK SIGNING WITH JULIE CHECKOWAY – Sat. Nov 18. The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center will host Julie Checkoway, author of “The Three Year Swim Club,” The Untold Story of Maui’s Sugar Ditch Kids and Their Quest for Olympic Glory. Checkoway tells the story of how in 1937 legendary Maui coach Soichi Sakamoto took a group of local plantation kids and training them in Puunene irrigation ditches, led them to become international and Olympic champion swimmers. 2:00pm. Barnes and Noble, (325 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-662-1300; Barnesandnoble.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Nov 18. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Nov 18. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

Ukulele Strumming Workshop with Mele Fong – Sat. Nov 18. Play fun sing-along songs while accompanied by a professional ukulele bass player. Discover ways to continue learning ukulele on Maui whether online, by single song lesson downloads, or by packaged set of book/DVD/CD for beginners, intermediate and advanced ukulele players. Seats are limited. Cost is payable at the door. Pre-registration is recommended. Register online or call 808-281-4981. $10. 10:00am. Bailey House Museum, Hale Ho’ike’ike, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH

HMSA SUN, SURF AND HOOPS 5K – Sun. Nov 19. The HMSA Sun, Surf and Hoops 5K is presented by Adidas. The top finisher in each age group will win an Adidas prize pack, and the overall male and female winners will receive a VIP merchandise bag that includes a pair of all-day tickets for Monday’s games at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. To register or for more information go online. 7:30am. Maui Grill Kaanapali, (2290 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); Mauiinvitational.com/5K

MAUI JIM MAUI GOLF CLASSIC – Sun. Nov 19. The Maui Jim Maui Golf Classic will kick off at the Ka’anapali Kai Golf Course. Registration includes 18 holes of golf, cart fees, commemorative gifts and a post-round luncheon at Roy’s. Participants may bring a team of four, or be paired with fellow fans. Each player on the winning team will receive an All-Day ticket package for Monday’s games of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. To register or for more information go online. 8:30am. Kaanapali Golf Resort, (2290 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 866-454-4653; Kaanapaligolfcourses.com; Mauiinvitational.com/Golf

HALAU HULA O KEOLA ALI’IOKEKAI – Sun. Nov 19. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Nov 20. Hula is a significant part of the Hawaiian culture and is known throughout the world as an icon of Hawaii. With Papa Hula (Hawaiian for “dance class”), you will gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance. Guest will learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork, hand movements and about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI JIM MAUI INVITATIONAL – Mon. Nov 20 – Wed. Nov 22. The 34th annual Maui Jim Maui Invitation hosted by Chaminade will be three days of championship rounds. Monday starts Game 1: Marquette vs. VCU; Game 2: Wichita State vs. California; Game 3: Notre Dame vs. Chaminade; and Game 4: Michigan vs. LSU. Winner’s of each game will go on to play games 5-8 on Tuesday. The final four games 9-12 will take place on Wednesday. More information, individual ticket and packages are available online. Mauiinvitational.com/tickets. 9:30am. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); .

MAUI’S NATIVE FOREST BIRDS – Mon. Nov 20. Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project is dedicated to recovering Maui’s native birds and their forest habitat. Learn more about Maui’s Hawaiian Honeycreeper birds with Laura Berthold. She will be presenting information about the native forest birds, how to identify them, their threats, and the projects that MFBRP is doing to help them. Learn more about how you can help. Free. 6:30pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST

TUESDAYS AT THE POND – Tue. Nov 21. This family-friendly event will feature guided birds walks, interpretive talks, educational presentations and hands-on crafts for the keiki. Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. 9:00am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); FWS.gov

HONOLULU BIENNIAL 2017 – Tue. Nov 21. View four short videos by international filmmakers from the Honolulu Biennial 2017. Following the video screening there’ll be a panel to discuss the Honolulu Biennial 2019. Free. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Nov 21. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Fri, Evan Dove and Steven Monroe 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and Ryan Incerpi 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Longhis Lahaina – Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kono’s on the Green – Sun, Live Music 5-8pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Sun, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 7-9pm; Fri, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Sun, Acoustic Soul 7-9pm; Wed, Brian Santana 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Wai Bar – Thu, Brian Monsano 6-8pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 6-8pm; Wed, Gene Argel Trio 6-8pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com