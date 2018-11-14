MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | November 15th-21st, 2018

BIG SHOWS

HEARTBEAT SILENT DISCO – Fri. Nov 16. Sunset, awesome tunes, and great vibes with special guest DJ PASH tearing it up once again! Whether into bass music, house music, or funky stuff there’ll be something for everyone. Snacks, flow-toys, etc., welcome. A valid driver’s license or State ID and $5 is required for headphones. 5pm. Silent Disco Hawai‘i, (Kamaole I Beach Park, Kihei); Heartbeatsilentdisco.com

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Nov 16. This months M3F block party is themed “Makawao Giving Thanks.” It will feature Maui’s own amazing Hawaiian guitar virtuoso Uncle Willie K, and Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning guitarist and composer Benny Uyetake. The party will of course have additional entertainment, good eats on the street and in restaurants, vendor booths, arts and crafts, the Komoda Keiki Zone, the Classic Car Showcase, and more. Free. 6pm. Makawao Town, (Baldwin Ave.); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

ONO GRIMES BAND – Fri. Nov 16. Steve Grimes, Dave Fraser, Tim Hackbarth, Jim Cullen, and Kerry Sofaly make up the versatile “Ono Grimes Band.” Their musical stew of styles, ranging from hot and spicy New Orleans funk to cool and tasty samba, serves up a musical cuisine of sultry and jazz-infused blues, latin, rock, and R&B, with a dash of swing. $5. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

AUGIE T – Fri. Nov 16. Hawai‘i’s award-winning comedian Augie T returns for an L-O-L evening of comedy. Augie has won two Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, was voted “Best Comedy Show” by Honolulu Magazine, and has several #1 selling comedy DVDs. He’s a comedy favorite on local TV and radio, too. After 27 years of performing stand-up comedy, local comedian Augie T announces his final comedy tour, “Augie T – Last Stand.” $15-$45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ISLAND SOUL – Fri. Nov 16. Bringing their dance party to the Makawao crowd, check out the musical styles of Island Soul live. 9pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

NINETIES NIGHT – Fri. Nov 16. Head to Maui’s North Shore for 90s night with DJ Joralien. Plus, Way Out West will present Brendan’s 36th birthday! There’ll also be cake. 21+. $10. Doors 9:30pm. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

GIO – VOZ A VOZ – Fri. Nov 16. Salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, and more. Enjoy an intimate concert with New York artist, Gio Voz A Voz. There will also be music by DJ Rafael Pereda. BYOB. $20. Doors: 10pm. 11pm. Club Tropical, (840 Wainee St., Lahaina); 808-446-4843.

THE PRANK STARS – Sat. Nov 17. Celebrate the music of The Grateful Dead with Prank Stars: Troll Garcia (Maui Pranksters), Greg Anton (Zero, Kimock), Scott Guberman (Phil Lesh), and Mike Meagher (Stu Allen). $15/presale; $20/door. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

SILENT DISCO – Sat. Nov 17. Party in the open-air courtyard under with live DJs Gary O’neal and CPNess as they drop the beats. Headsets are required to hear the music and you choose the channel you want to jive too. The kitchen is open until midnight with drink specials during the disco. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

SOUL KITCHEN UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY – Sun. Nov 18. Bring your dancing shoes and enjoy a Sunday afternoon performance by Soul Kitchen Maui for an acoustic musical experience. $10. 3pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com; Soulkitchenmaui.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Nov 21. Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr. will perform in concert with his slack key ‘ohana: Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton, and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required: Call or go online. 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 L. Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

STAGE SHOWS

‘ANYTHING GOES’ – Until Sun. Nov 18. They’re opening their 30th anniversary season with one of the great Cole Porter musicals, Anything Goes. The 1930s comedy-romance set on an ocean liner will include a cast of over two dozen student sailors, gangsters, evangelist singers, society debutantes, and a Wall Street tycoon. Choreographed by David Ward, they will take the stage in one of their most successful musicals. Tickets: $5-$13/pre-sale; $7-$15/door. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday, 7pm; Sunday, 3pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

‘THE BULLY PLAYS’ – Fri. Nov 16 – Sun. Nov 18. “Bully” has always existed in our society, but it is not right. Baldwin Performing Arts Learning Center and Baldwin Theater Guild have put this contradictory truth of life together. The theme of the play is serious, however, there are a lot of laughs, too. Tickets: $8/adults; $7/seniors; $6/students (11-17); $3/children (10-and-older). Showtimes: Friday and Saturday, 7pm; and Sunday, 3pm. Baldwin High School, (1650 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-727-3200; Baldwin.k12.hi.us

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Nov 17. Improv in Haiku! Maui’s own comedy troupe is back with their original all-organic “Free Range Comedy.” It’s wild-crafted just for you from bespoken audience suggestions, and can be raw and unfiltered (which may be unsuitable for some children). Free your mind from the cage and join the flock. $10. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-575-5220; Mauifreerangecomedy.com.

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show, and resident ghost Annabelle will entertain you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Nov 20. Here’s a high-energy, fun, comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Nov 15. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail and tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines. Walk through the vineyard grounds and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Nov 15. Sit back, relax, and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu, a glass of sparkling wine, and an amuse bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

‘SIP TO SUPPORT’ PROGRAM’ – Thu. Nov 15. The featured cocktail for the “Sip to Support” program is “Chai Mango Lassi.” It’s made with Ocean Vodka, fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai concentrate (available daily, only during dinner services). A portion of all drink proceeds will go to local Maui charities. 5:30-9pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

VEGETARIAN SOCIETY OF HAWAI‘I LECTURE: YOUR FOUNDATIONS FOR LIFELONG WELLNESS – Thu. Nov 15. Join John Pierre and learn the four solid principles that provide everyone with a strong foundation for lasting, lifelong well-being. John will share practical life-enhancing modalities and easy-to-implement information that will get everyone on the path toward attaining and maintaining vibrant health. The presentation will include information about the benefits of wholesome, delicious plant-based foods, along with the importance of engaging and expanding our mind with cognitive fitness modalities to keep them sharp and clear. 7pm. Down to Earth, (305 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-877-2661; Downtoearth.org

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Nov 16. Join an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably and strive to grow needed amendments right on their land. $20-$39. Tours available: Fri, Sat, and Tue: 4-6pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Ha‘iku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Nov 16. Take a wine tour around the globe and taste five wines paired with cuisine inspired by the highlighted region. Advanced registration required. 5pm. Luana Lounge, (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Nov 17.Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Nov 17. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55; show only: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Nov 17. & Sun. Nov 18. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. 12-2pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

DUKE’S SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Nov 18. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Garrett Probst. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Nov 18. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish. The special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh-catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5pm. Ko Restaurant (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Nov 20. Enjoy paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes, and expertly layered cocktails, all inspired by the tropics while highlighting the classic style with tiki elixirs and exotica-era tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge, (Fairmont Kea Lani, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ART SCENE

ABOVE THE FOLD: NEW EXPRESSIONS IN ORIGAMI’ EXHIBIT – Until Sun. Nov 25. Above the Fold presents the work of nine renowned artists from four different continents, working in six different countries. These artists have been pushing the boundaries of origami, the Japanese art of paper folding. This art form has been evolving in remarkable new directions, including sculpture, large-scale installations, and conceptual works that express contemporary social, political, and aesthetic ideas. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE ROAD TO PEARL HARBOR EXHIBIT – Until Mon. Dec 10. The Story of Hawai‘i Museum opens WWII Exhibit: “The Road to Pearl Harbor” in unit F-2. This exhibit of vintage maps, prints, and military documents shows events leading to the war, battle strategies, and outcomes that shaped history. 12pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

GRAFICA: AUWAHI – Until Mon. Dec 31. Experience the jaw dropping work of Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence, Mazatl. See his spectacular mural on display in the History Room. Free. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Nov 15 & Fri. Nov 16. This two-day truck show features handcrafted jewelry using a variety of quality materials, including Tahitian Pearls, coral pieces, seashells, sea glass and semi-precious stones. 8am-2pm on both days. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Nov 15. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

ALOHA NECTAR MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Fri. Nov 16. Featuring chic, exquisite, and bold island-inspired jewelry, handcrafted and constructed with seashells, semiprecious stones, exclusive kekai sea glass, and Tahitian pearls. 9:30am-2pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Nov 16. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MOTHABUG ‘SEA OF NECTAR’ ART OPENING – Sat. Nov 17. See the unveiling of the latest works of Melissa Hagerty aka MothaBug. Stop by and see this promising young artist’s “Sea of Nectars” collection on the cafe walls. There will also be live music and happy hour food. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Nov 18. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made-on-Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts, and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations, and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8am-4pm. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); 808-385-7594.

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Nov 18. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts, and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawai‘i, Mahina Spirit, and many more. Mauigiftandcraftfair.com. 9am-4pm. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St.); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com

KENSU JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW – Tue. Nov 20 & Wed. Nov 21. Maui-based designers Kendra and Suheiwa will be showcasing a range of inspired, unique, simple, and bold works. All jewelry is made by hand with real semi-precious stones and gold or silver. Tuesday, 2-7pm; Wednesday, 7am-3pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – SAVE THE DATE. The Friends of Haleakala National Park are seeking physically fit volunteers to participate in a service trip project December 1-3. The group will stay in the Kapalaoa Cabin, work on protection of native plants, and have ample time for recreational activities. Participants must be able to hike in and out of the Crater with sleeping bag, personal gear, and a share of the food. Maximum 12 volunteers. Details and register online, then email trip leader listed. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy.); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION ONLINE CHARITY AUCTION – Until Mon. Nov 19. Shop for holiday gifts or plan your next Maui vacation while bidding on great deals for a great cause! Profits raised will directly fund the 2019 Keiki Whalewatch program, encouraging local schoolchildren to learn about our oceans by getting a closer look at whales and other marine animals on board PWF’s “floating classroom” vessels. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Ma‘alaea Harbor Shops); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

FUEL UP. DO GOOD. – Until Mon. Dec 31. The Arc of Maui County has been selected as the beneficiary of the Ohana Fuels “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program. Now, until December, a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of the eight Ohana Fuels stations on Maui will be donated to the Arc. Go online for more info. Ohana Fuel Stations. Ohanafuels.com; Arcofmaui.org

JOHN LOCKLEY – Thu. Nov 15 – Sat. Nov 17. As a prelude to the “Way of the Leopard” two-day intensive plant medicine (non hallucinogenic) ceremony, John Lockley will talk about how we can connect with our ancestors, our life purpose, and our dreams. Lockley will teach the practice rituals according to the traditional, South African, Xhosa lineage – the tribe that gave us Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu. John will also speak about dreaming – identifying and cultivating prophetic dreams as well as the interconnectedness of us all. Contact for details. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-575-5220.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Nov 15. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations, and/or more information, call, email, or visit website. AA Central Office; 808-244-9673; [email protected]; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Nov 15. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNSET YOGA – Thu. Nov 15. Wind down with an ocean side yoga class to balance your body and mind while enjoying live music with a refreshing beverage on the North Ocean Lawn. $25-$30. 5pm. The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas, (6 Kai Ala Dr.); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Nov 15. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. 9am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Nov 15. Join Master Sifu David Moragne for an hourlong meditation-in-motion class to promote serenity and peace. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis; all ages are welcome. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Nov 15. Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions invite the community to enjoy an afternoon of live Hawaiian music with Kaleo Philips. A figure in the Maui music scene for over 30 years, Kaleo recently released his first solo CD “E Mama.” The theme of “E Mama” is a personal collection of songs to honor his ‘ohana, places close to his heart, and the malama of Hawai‘i’s culture. Guest can also enjoy fresh baked cookies and coffee while relaxing to the beautiful sounds of Hawai‘i. Free. 11am. Ka‘ahumanu Church, (103 S High St., Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

‘OHANA BINGO BASH – Thu. Nov 15. Join Blue Zones Project in playing America’s favorite family-friendly game for awesome prizes from Maui Mall merchants. Also, learn about ways to live longer, better, happier lives in Central Maui. MauiWatch will be emceeing the event. No outside tables or chairs allowed. Space is limited. Registration will begin 4:30pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

SUNSET YOGA OCEANSIDE – Thu. Nov 15. Wind down with a gentle yoga class oceanside, then gather at Pailolo to enjoy sunset and live music with a refreshing glass of wine, sparkling brut, or local craft beer. Cost: $20/kama‘aina; $25/advance; $30/day of. 5pm. The Ro’om’ing Yogi, (65 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); Theromingyogi.com

MAUI SOLAR-PLUS-STORAGE PROJECT MEETING – Thu. Nov 15. AES Distributed Energy was awarded a solar-plus-storage project in Central Maui. The project will include 60 MW of solar PV plus 240 MWh of battery energy storage providing Maui Electric with renewable dispatchable generation for 25 years. As an initial step in the process, AES Distributed Energy will hold a community meeting to describe the proposed project in further detail, and invites the public and interested key stakeholders to attend and provide any comments via email. The deadline for public comment is December 15. 5:30pm. Pomaikai Elementary School, (4650 S Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); [email protected]

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 16

KAMA‘AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Nov 16. Every 3rd Friday will feature a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ‘ohana. Hosted by Sista Val, enjoy live performances by popular Maui bands, store and restaurant specials, and prize giveaways. 6-8pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

LATIN NIGHTS – Fri. Nov 16. All ages, dancers and non-dancers alike, are invited to come enjoy the tropical Latin music of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo. The evening will also include an intro dance. $10/adult, $5/children. BYOB. 8pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

STARTUP WEEKEND MAUI SERIES – Fri. Nov 16 – Sun. Nov 18. Maui Economic Development Board announces the return of their empowering “Startup Weekend Maui Series.” Entrepreneurs interested in jumpstarting their new business or fine-tuning their existing business are encouraged to attend. This full weekend long experience includes: one-on-one time with amazing mentors; a new network of developers, designers, and entrepreneurs eager, like you, to change the world; all the internet and coffee you can consume; breakfast, lunch and dinner over the course of the weekend; and much more. $50-$95 per person. 6:30pm. MEDB’s Malcolm Center, (1305 N Holopono St., Suite 5, Kihei); 808-875-2300; Medb.org; Startupweekendmaui.com.

JOURNEY INTO THE HEART – Fri. Nov 16. Dre will guide you through heart opening asanas in yoga hammocks as Christina and Paul of Shanti Sound Healing share the powerful vibrations of Tibetan singing bowls, Native drums, rattles, gong, and more. The evening will conclude with a cocoon meditation to restore deep relaxation and help release any energy that is no longer serving you. Spaces are limited. $70-$75. 7pm. Uplift Maui Wellness Studio, (Hotel Wailea, 555 Kaukahi St.); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri, Tue & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

CHI GUNG FOR CANCER PATIENTS – Fri. Nov 16. Open to all cancer patients and survivors, join Kurt Miyajima as he teaches gentle movements of Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung to help release stress and maintain strength and energy. Hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii at no charge for cancer patients/survivors. Call for more information. 3pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-7661; 808-268-9622; Mauiymca.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 17

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WALK – Sat. Nov 17. There is a lack of awareness about mental illnesses and mental health. People who are mentally ill are our families and neighbors. To raise awareness and show solidarity, join the Saint Anthony High School Mental Health Awareness Walk on the Great Lawn. There will also be a short talk by Danielle Bergan, from Mental Health America, and Dr. Adam Coles. Drinks and light refreshments included. 9am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

HARVEST FESTIVAL – Sat. Nov 17. Great food, fun games and attractions, high quality crafters, and live entertainment is what attendees can expect during the annual festival. 9am. Kula Elementary School, (5000 Kula Hwy.); 808-876-7616; Kulaschool.weebly.com

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Nov 17. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Nov 17. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

COFFEE HOUSE SESSIONS: MUSIC FOR A CAUSE – Sat. Nov 17. Kimo Nevius, Maui’s Musical Storyteller, will be joined by Michael, Bruce, and Jimmy C. from Soul Kitchen. They will perform to help raise money for 9th Life Hawai‘i, the no-kill animal shelter. There’s no cover – all money that’s put in the tip jar goes straight to the charity. Donations encouraged. 2pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Nov 17. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SLACK KEY GUITAR WORKSHOP – Sat. Nov 17. Have you ever wanted to try Hawaiian Slack Key guitar? Here’s your chance! This one-day workshop is open to students 16-and-older. This is a great opportunity for parents and students to take a class together. Bring your own guitar and learn slack key tuning, strumming, and fingerpicking, as well as a classic Hawaiian Slack Key song. $40. 3pm. Kupono Music Studios, (115 E. Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-276-4847; Mkluth.com

MAUI CRUISE NIGHTS – Sat. Nov 17. Every second and third Saturday, view Maui’s hottest showcase of hot rods, classic cars, lowriders, and lifted vehicles in the West parking lot. Car and truck clubs welcome. Free admission. 6-9pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SHANTI CACAO + SOUND CEREMONY – Sat. Nov 17. Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing for a uniquely inspired meditational journey through the spirit of plant medicine and divine sound. Ages 16+. Limited to 16 guests. Advance reservation and payment required. $45. 7pm. 808 Wellness Center, (2439 S. Kihei Rd.); Shantiyogasound.com

PRENATAL YOGA AND DANCE SUPPORT CIRCLE – Sat. Nov 17. Aiming to help families create the healthiest foundations in life from pregnancy to home sanctuaries, join Zoe in a Prenatal Yoga and Dance Support Circle. Call or text first to make sure class has not cancelled due to rain. Free. 8am. Baby Beach, (207 Kealakai Pl., Pa‘ia); 808-387-1980; Zoeweston.com

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 18

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Nov 18. Get your sweat on! Everybody is welcome. Free. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit; 808-344-7122; 920-400-0706; Hotlavadancefit.com

ECSTATIC DANCE! – Sun. Nov 18. Enjoy ecstatic dance on Sunday mornings! Take a journey through space with DJ Chaitanya as he spins a wide variety of deep dance beats, including sounds from Berlin, Ibiza, London, and the global scene. $10. 11am. Maui Yoga Shala, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

CONSCIOUS DANCE – Sun. Nov 18. Dance and move to a masterful, ever-changing soundscape. Track how your body feels, and what emotions are present while allowing your imagination and intuition to inspire you. Dance alone, connect, and dance in community. This is a drug-free and alcohol-free event. No experience necessary. $15. 4pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Nov 18. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 19

COQUI CONTROL WORKSHOP – Mon. Nov 19. Learn how to prevent the spread of coqui frogs with Maui Invasive Species Committee. Bring a headlamp or flashlight, long sleeves, boots, water, and eye protection. For questions, call Allison with MISC 808-292-2957 or Shelley with the Temple at 808-281- 9156. 5:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.).

STANDING ROCK, TWO YEARS LATER: AN UPDATE AND A RETROSPECTIVE – Mon. Nov 19. In November 2016, Daniel Kanahele joined thousands of Native American Water Protectors and their allies at the prayer and resistance camps at Standing Rock, North Dakota. Two years later Daniel reflects on his Standing Rock experience and how it changed him. He also talks about what happened to the thousands of Water Protectors and the #NODAPL indigenous-led movement after the camps were forced to disband on February 26, 2017. 6:30pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave.); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Nov 19. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class), and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, and basic hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q&A session. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Nov 20. Experience a yoga class in Maui Ocean Center Open Ocean Exhibit while surrounded by sharks, stingrays, and tropical fish! Tune in to the world of the pelagic zone, and increase strength and concentration while decreasing stress. Yoga mat, towel, and blocks/straps are welcome. Space is limited, reserve online. $22.09. 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com; Aquari-om.eventbrite.com

‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Nov 20. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar! Stop by the center stage. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI SOUND HEALING WITH SACRED SOUND ALCHEMY – Tue. Nov 20. The evening begins with interactive mantra chanting known as kirtan. Rooted in Vedic tradition, kirtan is a call-and-response style song or chant, set to music. It is designed to promote an individual’s journey towards self awareness. A collection of unique and experienced musicians share their talents showcasing instruments including sarod, tabla, tanpura, guitar, harmonium, gongs, didgeridoo, and crystal bowls. The evening then transforms into a deep relaxing and meditative adventure through sound healing (sound bath). $15. 6:30pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

WAHINE WEDNESDAY LIVE MUSIC – Wed. Nov 21. Here is an amazing atmosphere for all the local wahines to collaborate and share ideas free from judgement and full of fun! Come cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There will be drink specials and live music performed by a local wahine. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

KANI KA PILA WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Nov 21. Hele mai and unwind in the lobby for a mid-week break and enjoy some ‘ono Hawaiian music with great company. 6pm. Courtyard By Marriott Kahului Airport, (532 Keolani Pl., Kahului); 808-871-1800; Marriott.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Nov 21. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

BNI WEST MAUI PROFESSIONALS – Wed. Nov 21. West Maui Professionals is the newest BNI Chapter in West Maui. If you are a local business owner or representative of your company and want to network, expand, learn, and grow with like-minded people, join them. $5. 11:30am. Longhi’s Lahaina, (888 Front St.); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

LIVE MUSIC

West Maui

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (Montage, 1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawerence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Southside Mike n’ Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul Marchetti Duo 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2-4pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato, and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo – Thu, Merv Oana 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (Hyatt Regency Maui, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Ka‘anapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Ka‘anapali Shores Pl.); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Kohola Brewery – Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, “Kilohana” Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula, and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhi’s – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl.); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Thu, Jason Tepora 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon Duo 7-9pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 4-6pm; Sat, Johnny Ringo 1-3pm; Sun, Damien Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Brian Haia 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Mon, Kaleo 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Wed, Duane 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-878-6763; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Kendall Dean 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr.); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (Napili Kai Beach Resort; 5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa – Thu, Cliff Dive Grill Live Music 6-8pm; (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar – Sun, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; Mon, Nino Toscano 6-9pm; (700 Office Rd., Kapalua); 808-214-5296; Thepourhousekapalua.com

The Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas – Fri, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sat, Max Angel Becerra 6-9pm; Sun, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Mon, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Tue, Ben Deleon 3-6pm; Tue, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; Wed, Mystical Molokai – Eddie Tanaka 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Ricaro Dioso 5-8pm; Sun, Jim Spektor 5-8pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Maui Brewing Company – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15-8pm; Sun, Peter Hamilton 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Derick Sebastian 4-6pm; Tue, JamRock 7-9pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Island Time 1-3pm; Thu, Mike Stills 4-6pm; Thu, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Fri, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7-9pm; Sun, The Shockaz 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Love Sound 7-9pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1-3pm; Mon, Tom Conway 7-9pm; Tue, Elua 1-3pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4-6pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7-9pm; Wed, Damian Awai and Brian Haia 1-3pm; Wed, Elua 4-6pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Sat, Marc Strohallen 6-9pm; (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd.); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl.); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Fri, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian and Ricardo Dioso 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole and Patrick 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Ma‘alaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Ma‘alaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Jimbolaya and Ashely Toth 5-7pm; Fri, DJ Del Sol 5-8pm; Sun, Karrie O’Neill 5-7pm; Tue, 6ftBossa 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

Rock and Brews – Tue, Brant Quick 2-5pm; (120 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9011; Rockandbrews.com