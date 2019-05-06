BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

3 POUNDS OF KALO – Fri. May 10. Enjoy 2nd Fridays with live music at MALA! See Maui band 3 Pounds of Kalo, featuring local musicians Kale Nagasako, Peter DeAquino, and Nestor Ugale. They’ll be playing originals and bringing their own island style. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

HENRY KAPONO – Fri. May 10. As a household name throughout Hawai‘i and the Pacific, Henry Kapono touches the soul with the simple honesty of his lyrics and music. Stop in for aloha hour and enjoy some upbeat, rock-infused Hawaiian music. 3pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY – Fri. May 10. Lahaina Town will be celebrating “Mele Mei in Lahaina” as its theme for this 2nd Friday event. There will be live entertainment by the Maui Jam Band and Napua, demonstrations on Hawaiian cultural weaving, fresh lei, a local authors table, vendors, artists, and more. There’ll also be art and activities for all ages, including a bean bag toss, games, crafts, food, and shopping. Free. 5pm. Campbell Park, (680 Front St.); Mauifridays.com

MR2THEP HIP HOP SHOW – Fri. May 10. Check out a hip-hop show in Lahaina with Mr2theP from West Coast. 21+. $15. 10pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com; Mr2thep.com

WAVETRAIN – Fri. May 10. What do you get with Mark Johnstone on keys, Lenny Castellanos on bass, Paul Marchetti on drums, plus a special guest? A night of dirty modern electro-funk, that’s what! 21+. $10. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

A NIGHT UNDER THE STARS – Sat. May 11. Help raise money to provide scholarships for West Maui seniors, and funds to help improve our schools. There’ll be a buffet dinner with drinks and entertainment, performances by Grammy Award-winning George Kahumoku, and the Lahainaluna Jazz Band. There’ll also be food, drinks, door prizes, a silent auction, an awards ceremony for Rotary Club of Lahaina scholarship winners, and more. Dinner is a full BBQ spread including kalbi, mahi mahi, chicken katsu, salads, and desserts. $60/person. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite.com. 6pm. Lahaina Jodo Mission, (12 Ala Moana St.).

ARTIST 2 ARTIST WITH HENRY KAPONO: THE NEXT GENERATION – Sat. May 11. Henry Kapono, recently nominated for four 2019 Na Hoku Hanohano awards, shares the stage with some of the islands’ most renowned and up and coming artists. They’ll come together for an evening of music, laughter, and stories as they share the hit songs everyone knows and loves. Henry will pair up individually with each guest artist, talk story, play music, and have fun. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); Mauiarts.org

TEEN EXPO – Sat. May 11. It will be a fun and interactive teen event featuring live entertainment, prizes, community booths, giveaways, and guest performance by Rebel Souljahz. Free. 3pm. Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Avenue, Kahului); 808-877-4325.

THREE TO 5 – Sat. May 11. Maui’s newest live funk band hits the North Shore. See them live! 21+. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

CONCERT AT THE SHOPS – Wed. May 15. Pioneering female Hawaiian reggae artist Sistah Robi Kahakalau will share her Hawaiian rhythms, funky reggae beats, American pop songs, and traditional Polynesian music. This show will benefit Hospice Maui. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770.

MAUI WAENA HIGH SCHOOL BAND – Wed. May 15. Join us in the Castle Theater for our annual School Band Concert Series! These concerts allow the next generation of musicians to experience the same world-class stage setting that the superstars enjoy. The public is invited to support Maui’s hard-working young performing artists by attending the concert. Free. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. May 9 & Sat. May 11. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHT’S – Thu. May 9-Wed. May 15. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. May 9- Wed. May 15. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘THE BOYS NEXT DOOR’ – Until Sun. May 12. In a communal residence, four mentally handicapped men live under the supervision of an earnest, but “burned out” young social worker. In scenes from the daily lives of these four, where “little things” sometimes become momentous (and often very funny), are moments of great poignancy when, with touching effectiveness, we are reminded that the handicapped, like the rest of us, want only to love and laugh and find some meaning and purpose in the brief time that they, like their more fortunate brothers, are allotted on this earth. $20-40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. May 11. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. May 13. No cover! Just come over and play every Monday night at Charley’s. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

‘THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY’ – Mon. May 13. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate, and an impromptu happy hour. They decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Free. Doors open at 6:15pm, show starts at 6:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. May 14. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. This high-energy and fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. May 9-Wed. May 15. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. May 10. Super fresh, just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. May 10, Tue. May 14 & Wed. May 15. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. Free. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. May 10. Enjoy cutting edge cocktails concocted with a different distilled spirit each month. Luana’s mixologists get to flex their creativity while you enjoy live music in this chic atmosphere. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. May 11 & Sun. May 12. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of HAPA along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. May 14. Get down to reggae, club hits, and old school tunes. There’ll also be drink specials and Nintendo. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. May 14. Every Tuesday, get tacos for $3. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. May 14. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. May 15. Every Wednesday you can get half-off the featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SIDNEY YEE: WABI SABI – Until Jun 2. Presenting the thought-provoking ideas of respected Maui artist Sidney Yee’s exhibition. It’s a selection that chronicles forty years of contemporary realism. See paintings and ceramic works that reveal his unique philosophy and approach to simplicity. Free. Tue-Sun, 10am-5pm. Schaefer International Gallery, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Jun 14. Miyatake is a Japanese American photographer best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese American people, and Japanese internment. Free. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

CHRIS WAARA AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. May 9. Watercolorist Chris Waara’s paintings are stories she shares with you. Come meet Chris, see a collection of her work, and watch her painting techniques. Free. 12pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

DINA CLINE – Thu. May 9 & Fri. May 10. The ethereal, and color-rich imagery that contemporary visual artist Dina Cline creates are inspired by place, philosophy, and culture. Meet Dina at the reception in the gallery on May 10 from 10am-4pm, and learn how she transforms her diving experiences into vibrant art. Works will remain on display until June 3. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

STEVE RINALDI AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. May 9. After a 20-year hiatus, Rinaldi is back into oil painting. His current ambition is to become proficient at “alla prima” painting; creating a finished artwork in a single, one day session. His prolific “alla prima” driven style is evident throughout many of his charcoal sketches and oil paintings. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-67-7997; Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. May 10. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

TARYN ALESSANDRO FINE ART EXHIBITION – Fri. May 10. Mixed media painter and master up-cycler Taryn Alessandro is recognized for her unique approach to unusual materials. From vintage coffee bags, to rusty piping and aluminum can tabs, the only thing to expect is the unexpected! Classical meets contemporary in Alessandro’s new body of work, including new sculptural landscapes and figurative work. See for yourself what materials have made their way into her paintings. Join the artist on opening night: Friday, May 10th. Free. 7pm-10pm. Sargents Fine Art, (802 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4030; Tarynalessandro.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. May 11. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 10am. Maui Hands Hyatt, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. May 11 & Sun. May 12. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists and find one-of-a-kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. Come every Saturday and Sunday on the lawn fronting Starbucks. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KEIKI O KA‘’AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. May 12. Come to the new location at Campbell Park (formerly at King Kamehemeha III School). There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. May 12. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.); Lahainagateway.com

AMANDA SCOTT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. May 13. The diversity of mixed media artist Amanda Scott supports the diversity of her art in style and medium. Her muse is usually the female figure. See her collection of works and watch her painting techniques. 10:30am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

CHRISTINE HALTON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Wed. May 15. Christine Halton invites warmth and texture to her pieces with the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. Meet Christine, see a collection of her work, and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 9

MAHALO UNITED STATES MILITARY – Until Fri. May 31. QKC, in conjunction with Hallmark Cards, will be mailing mahalo cards and care packages to each of the U.S. Military Branches – Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard, and Coast Guard. The public is invited to write words of thanks on the giant gratitude cards displayed at Guest Services or donate individual gratitude cards at Hallmark Cards. You can also drop off care package items like Hawai‘i-style snacks, spam, jerky, and candy at the QKC Military Gratitude Box. 9:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

AFROCARIBE DANCE WORKSHOP – Until May 30. Join internationally recognized dance artist and cultural ethnologist Kimberly Miguel Mullen for a special AfroCaribe dance workshop. These sacred dance traditions serve as a fun and educational portal to learn about world cultures through drum and dance while connecting to a vibrant local community of like-minded people. Classes are Thursdays 6-7:30pm & Saturday 4:30-6pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261.

KAHULUI PUPU ORI – Until Thu. May 30. Join Poerava Ori Nui for a pupu ori (group dance) class. Discover the beauty and techniques of Tahiti’s hypnotizing hips to its heart throbbing drum beats. Each dance step is broken down and put into easy to follow routines allowing you to understand the significant flow of every motion. Bring a pareo (sarong), a bottle of water, and be ready to sweat! 3:30-5:30pm. Kahului Community Center, (275 Uhu St.); Poeravaorinui.com

ANNUAL KEIKI DAY FUNDRAISING EVENT – Thu. May 9. Join Parents and Children Together (PACT) as they sell their Keiki Day Newspaper. Free. 7am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Avenue, Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. May 9 & Tue. May 14. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. May 9. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. May 9 & Tue. May 14. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

NATIONAL CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH DAY – Thu. May 9. National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day seeks to raise awareness about the importance of children’s mental health, and to show that positive mental health is essential to a child’s healthy development from birth. Join the Department of Health’s Children and Adolescent Mental Health Division, Maui Family Guidance Center, and Child & Family Service ‘Ohana Support Services for sign waving in support of our children and their families. For more information, contact Pualani Basbas at 808-368-9381. 8:30am. Safeway, (58 Maui Lani Pkwy., Wailuku); Mentalhealthhawaii.org

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. May 9 & Tue. May 14. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga help break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

THE SPRINGMANS! – Thu. May 9. Get ready for fresh family fun with this award-winning, ‘ukulele-strumming musical group. Made up of dad, Perry Springman, and his four kids (Emma, Ryan, Sarah, and Jacob), The Springmans have been bringing joy to audiences of all ages across North America. The event will be packed with upbeat, original songs like “Chimichanga,” “Unh Uh No Way,” “Bouncy Bouncy,” and “The 3 Minute Clean-up.” Free. 1pm. Hana Library, (4111 Hana Hwy.); Librarieshawaii.org

TAI CHI – Thu. May 9. Tai Chi Thursday mornings will clear the mind and prime the body! Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

FRIDAY, MAY 10

AFTER SCHOOL ALOHA FRIDAY PROGRAM – Fri. May 10. Kids ages 6-9 and their parents are invited to an afterschool program filled with nature awareness games, crafts, stories, animal forms, bird language, tracking, and more. Call for more info. 2:30pm. Nature Connection Maui, (718 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-298-4060.

AKAKU BASIC VIDEO STORYTELLING CLASS – Fri. May 10 & Tue. May 14. Maui Community Media is offering a fun, hands-on Basic Video Storytelling class beginning April 22 and continuing Tuesdays and Fridays through May 17 (eight class sessions). Students will learn the fundamentals of digital video production from idea to finished edit. Topics include storyboarding, creating a shot list, camera controls, microphone use, interview techniques, and editing. Graduates are invited to become Akaku producer associates and can then reserve and check out Akaku’s field camera kits and editing stations free of charge to produce their own programs for Akaku TV. $150. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste. 205, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

AWAKENING THE DREAMER, CHANGING THE DREAM SYMPOSIUM – Fri. May 10. Attend a free, inspiring, and interactive workshop created by the Pachamama Alliance. It’s led by volunteer facilitators Kristin Sherwood, and Nova Healing. Look squarely at the state of the world, where we are, and how we got here. Then explore what role you can play in bringing forth an environmentally sustainable, spiritually fulfilling, socially just human presence on this planet. Connect with like-minded, open hearted people, and find ways that inspire you to move into action. Light refreshments will be provided. Donations welcome. Free. 6pm. New Edge Academy, (Makawao Ave.); Newedgeacademy.com

CLINICAL PROFESSIONS OF MENTAL HEALTH – Fri. May 10. What is a psychiatrist versus a psychologist, and how are they different? When someone says “therapist,” what does that mean? What kind of education and training does someone get before they can provide different therapies and medications? If you have asked these questions, join Dr. Adam Coles as he takes you on a tour through the clinical professions of mental health. To attend, email Danielle Bergan at [email protected]. 12:30pm. J. Walter Cameron Center, (Conference Room #1, Wailuku); Mentalhealthhawaii.org

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri., Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); Halemahaolu.org

BLUE ZONES FRIDAYS – Fri. May 10. Every 2nd Friday of every month, the public joins together for healthy island-style cooking, gardening demonstrations, and activities by Maui’s own celebrities. Blue Zones Project is a community-wide well-being improvement initiative to help make healthy choices easier in Hawai’i. Free. 6pm. Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

RAMANA VIEIRA: THE ESSENCE OF FADO! – Fri. May 10. Enjoy fado, the music of Portugal! Listen to Ramana Vieira’s original spin on authentic Portuguese music. Free. 3pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St.); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

SATURDAY, MAY 11

EXPLORING MAUI’S GREENWAYS GUIDED RIDE SERIES – Sat. May 11. The Maui Chapter of the Hawaii Bicycle League is offering a new guided tour series, targeting the second Saturday of the Month. Their inaugural bike ride will start in Honokowai going through Honolua Bay (intermediate), and all the way to Nakalele (advanced). The group ride will include scenic breaks and stops for lunch. The ride is limited to 30 peeps and registration is required. Rides are led by trained ride leaders and each month there’ll be a partnering bike shop featured as a sponsor. They provide ride support, and rental gear for purchase. This month it is Ridesmart Maui and Boss Frogs. 8:30am. Honokowai Marketplace, (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd, Lahaina).

FREE HULA SHOW – Sat. May 11 & Sun. May 12. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS & CLASSIC CARS – Sat. May 11. Check out Friends of Hot Rods & Classic Cars on the 2nd and 3rd Saturday of every month. View Maui’s hottest hot rods, classic cars, sports, muscle cars, and more. The public welcome. Free. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Avenue, Kahului); 808-887-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. May 11. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, MAY 12

40TH ANNUAL NA HOLO WAHINE 5K AND 1 MILE WALK – Sun. May 12. This wellness event celebrates and honors mothers and daughters. For the third year in a row, proceeds will benefit The Maui Farm, a community-based nonprofit organization providing farm-based, family-centered programs that teach essential life skills for self-sufficient living. For more information on the great work that they do, please visit them online. 7am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Themauifarm.org

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. May 12. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GAME OF THRONES SHOWING – Sun. May 12. Watch the final season of GoT on a big screen with the best surround sound system on Maui. Popcorn included. Free. 3pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. May 12. Check out island style pop-ups and entertainment on the center stage. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

MONDAY, MAY 13

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. May 13. Enjoy a super chill movie night at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

VIDEO EDITING WITH FINAL CUT PRO – Mon. May 13, Wed. May 15. Hollywood movie makers and TV professionals rely on Final Cut Pro to edit their projects, and you can too! FCP’s advanced features offer an almost unlimited palette of transitions and effects that you can use to enhance your videos. This class requires a good basic understanding of Macintosh computers and is recommended for those who are willing to dedicate the time to master the editing process. $150. 3pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste. 205, Kahului); 808-871-5554.

TUESDAY, MAY 14

AQUARI-OM – Tue. May 14. Enjoy yoga with sharks, rays, and hundreds of fish at the Open Ocean exhibit. Please bring a reusable water bottle, cold filtered water provided. 75-minute class. Space is limited, reservations required online. $20. Check in at 5:30pm. Class starts promptly at 5:45pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd.); Aquari-OM.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. May 14. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

THE SPRINGMANS! – Tue. May 14. Get ready for fresh family fun with this award-winning, ‘ukulele-strumming musical group. Made up of dad, Perry Springman, and his four kids (Emma, Ryan, Sarah, and Jacob), The Springmans have been bringing joy to audiences of all ages across North America. The event will be packed with upbeat, original songs like “Chimichanga,” “Unh Uh No Way,” “Bouncy Bouncy,” and “The 3 Minute Clean-up.” Free. 6:30pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St.); 808-875-6833.

THRIVE & SURVIVE SPRING SERIES – Tue. May 14. Pacific Cancer Foundation offers a free six-week cancer survivorship workshop to Maui’s cancer community. Offered free of charge, space is limited. For more information and to register call or go online. Free. 9:30am. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

FUNDAMENTALS OF TRAGER – Wed. May 15. Deane Juhan will be at Maui School of Massage Therapy for the “Fundamentals of Trager with Resistance and Release Work: Treating the Pelvic Girdle and Low Back” workshop. Deane Juhan has been in his profession for 40 years, and is also the author of Job’s Body: A Handbook for Bodywork and Touched by the Goddess: The Physical, Emotional and Spiritual Dimensions of Bodywork. The work that will be presented in this workshop is an innovative approach developed by Juhan, and based in large measure upon the rehabilitative techniques of Dr. Milton Trager. $465. 9:30am. Maui School of Massage Therapy, (1043 Makawao Ave, Suite. 207); 808- 572-1888; Jobsbody.com

SAVE A LIFE SUICIDE PREVENTION & AWARENESS WORKSHOP – Wed. May 15. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Deborah Goebert, associate professor at the John A. Burns School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry. Dr. Goebert’s research interests include mental health, substance abuse, violence prevention, and women’s health. Breakfast and lunch included. Call or email to register. Free. 8:30am. Mental Health America of Hawai‘i, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-242-6461; [email protected]; Mentalhealthhawaii.org

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. May 15. Celebrate women’s empowerment with a featured wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit every Wednesday evening. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30-11:30am.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm; Sun, Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan 12-2pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K. 9-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198. Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd. Ste. B1, Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, Grace C. Elliot 5pm; Fri, Deborah Lee 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Guest Musician Live Music 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm; Mon, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Fri, Aaron Boothe 6:15-8pm; Fri, CupOfNoodles 4-6pm; Sat, Alex Segovia 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6:15pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, DJ Boomshot 7pm; Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd.); 808-879-2224. Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

FLATBREAD CO. – (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989. Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111. Tue, Bossinatra 5pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

WAI BAR – (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829. Fri, Jazz with Gene Argel and Johnny Z 4:30-7pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events