MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | May 31st- June 6th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

WAILUKU 1ST FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jun 1. This month, celebrate ‘Wailuku and Beyond’ with entertainment by Total Riff Raff, Fuzzy Mayhem Marching Band and Luna Overdrive. The evening will include a “Bucks for Ducks” fundraiser for Ka Lima O Maui, the Friends of Classic Cars and Hot Rods, arts and crafts, food booths and trucks. Free. 6:00pm. Wailuku Town Party, (Market St., Wailuku); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

SOUL KITCHEN UNPLUGGED – Fri. Jun 1. Soul Kitchen hits the attic for an unplugged Zydeco and soul music performance with special guests. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

COUNTRY NIGHT – Fri. Jun 1. Considered one of Maui’s best country band, The Kihei Cowboys are composed of Don Roggasch, Tim Hackbarth, Josh Greenbaun, Dan Coleman, Alan Stevens and Ted Matzen. Together they will entertain the crowd with their fun and high energy honky-tonk music. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

CYBERLESQUE: A ROBOTIC CABARET SHOW – Fri. Jun 1. As part of the Cosmos: A Maui Space Odyssey Festival, Fuzz Box Productions invites you to buckle up for an out of this world multimedia futuristic fantasy show featuring acts from Hawaii Burlesque sensation Violetta Beretta; Kit Kat Club Cabaret; Cabaret and Cocktails; Army of SASS; Amy Erickson; Anna Hanson and more. Following the show dance to the bumpin’ galactic beats at the Silent Space Disco Odyssey. 21+. $20. Doors: 8:30pm, show starts at 9pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

PARTICLE KID – Fri. Jun 1. Jammin On Maui and Aquadelics present the Particle Kid (Micah Nelson) bringing that folk-a-delic, forest-funk, space-punk and dope-scapes to Paia. Matt Del Olmo Band of Haiku will open with a country folk funk vibe along with Maui’s aloha ‘aina ambassador Pat Simmons Jr. who’ll bring his americana and folk. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

ROBOTICA: A RISQUE ROBOT ELECTRO-LOUNGE – Fri. Jun 1. As part of the Cosmos: A Maui Space Odyssey festival, Fuzz Box Productions invites you to the Cyberlesque After party featuring Amy Erickson, Violetta Beretta, Anna and Almarosa and DJs Sweets and Olivia Foxglove. 21+. $15 at the door. 10:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com; Cosmosfestivalmaui.com

THE BUTLERS LIVE MAUI APPEARANCE – Sat. Jun 2. Hailing from San Francisco, ‘The Butlers’ hit Wailea for their sole Hawaii appearance. Out for nothing more nor less than a good time, you don’t want to miss this vintage 70s rock cover band. Free. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAMO AT THE MACC: WEARABLE ART SHOW – Sat. Jun 2. Returning for the fifth consecutive year, the PA‘I Foundation presents MAMO at the MACC. A component of the Maoli Arts Movement, the wearable art show celebrates Hawaiian design in fabric and clothing–specifically in terms of cultural motif. This year showcases creations by Kawika Lum-Nelmida, Kehaulani Nielson, Kanoelani Davis, Ari South, Anna Kahalekulu, Lufi Luteru and Micah Kamohoali’i, and will feature emcees Vicky Takamine and Robert Cazimero. $35-45 general admission, $65 VIP. 6pm VIP Trunk Show. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HULIAU YOUTH ENVIRONMENTAL FILM FESTIVAL – Sat. Jun 2. Maui Huliau Foundation will host their 8th annual Huliau Youth Environmental Film Festival. The event will premiere seven short environmental films made by youth from 12 different Maui schools. This year’s films feature a documentary about community efforts to restore over 60 acres of coastal land in Kaʻehu in a National Geographic-style mockumentary. Other films include The Ocean: Our Foundation, Earth Doctor and Turn Back Time. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for youth under 18. Discounted tickets available in advance at Native Intelligence (Wailuku), POME Maui (Paia) or online. Doors open at 6:40pm. 7pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauihuliaufoundation.org/festival.

DIMENSION XTRA – Sat. Jun 2. Shift into a different frequency on planet Kihei. The night will feature DJ’s Kurt, Pash-Sean and Collelo, Cosplayer’s Night Darling, Nobushi, MAad Angxt, Arhythmia Sweets, Nuggins, AXtrA and Stella Dream with Xtra performers Luscious Jaxon, Diamond Dye, Boy Valentine and Tarah Way. There will also be a costume contest with a $150 cash prize. 21+. $15, $5 off in costume. 8:00pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

PRINCE TRIBUTE – Sat. Jun 2. Head to the North for DJ Blast’s 3rd annual Prince Tribute. The night will feature a music video dance party with hits, B-Sides, live versions and rarities all in celebration of his life. 21+. $10/ $7 if wearing purple. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

PARTICLE KID – Sun. Jun 3. Hear the ingenious musical identity of Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, musician, and visual artist the Particle Kid (Micah Nelson). Opening the show will be the Matthew Del Olmo Band and Shea Butter and the Cream. $7. 2:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MICK FLEETWOOD AND FRIENDS – Tue. Jun 5. Join Mick Fleetwood, Eric Gilliom, Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers for an all ages show. Tickets available in seated, standing/lounge and VIP Booths. Details can be found online. Will call at 5pm. VIP/Meet and Greet at 6pm. Doors at 7pm. Show starts at 8:00pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. $29.99 keiki / $59.99 adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’ – Fri. Jun 1 – Sun. Jun 3. Alexander Academy of Performing Arts presents an imaginative retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic story, The Little Mermaid. See over 200 students performing ballet, contemporary, hip hop, lyrical, acrobatics, break dance and jazz dance pieces for an entertaining outing for performing arts enthusiasts and the whole family. Show times: June 1, 6pm; June 2, 2pm and 6pm; June 3, 2pm. Bench seats: $18/adults, $10/keiki 2-12; VIP seats: $28/adults, $17/keiki. 6pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 1-800-838-3006; Seaburyhall.org; Littlemermaidaapa.brownpapertickets.com

TOFIGA – Sat. Jun 2. Happy Entertainment presents TOFIGA from The Laughing Samoans hosted by Augie T. Call for tickets. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Jun 6. Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr. will perform in concert with his slack key ohana: Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. May 31. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. May 31. Sit back, relax and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

FIRKIN FRIDAY! – Fri. Jun 1. Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, it’s cask ale and firkin keg tapping event in partnership with Maui Brewing Co. Enjoy draft beer at its best followed by live music. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Jun 1. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Jun 2. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

MAUI CHEF’S TABLE – Sat. Jun 2. Explore the modern tastes and textures of Maui’s local and organically grown produce, fruit and proteins. The open-air kitchen concept allows you to watch as each course is created. Wine, beer and specialty cocktails are available for purchase during your dinner service. 6:00pm. The Mill House Bar and Restaurant, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jun 2. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55, show only: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jun 3. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Build your own bloody mary with a bar of mixers and trimmings. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

BRUNCH AND BROWSE – Sun. Jun 3. Grab a free coffee, some brunch and browse a variety of local art vendors. 9:00am. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); 781-726-1136; Treehouseartstudios.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Jun 3. Spend your Sunday afternoon in Lahaina on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music with Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa, and hula. 11:00am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jun 5. Inspired by the tropics, enjoy the classic tiki-style with elixirs and tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FAT TUESDAY’S – Tue. Jun 5. Hit up the West Side for Fat Tuesday’s and enjoy food specials like gumbo shrimp po boys, beignets and southern fried chicken sandwiches. Wash it all down with drink specials including hurricanes and hand grenades. 9:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jun 6. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

J. WILKES WINERY DINNER – Wed. Jun 6 – Tue. Jun 19. Join Wes Hagen of J. Wilkes Winery in Santa Maria Valley, California. Hagen will share his insights, experiences and the oenological magic in regards to the most highly acclaimed wines from Santa Barbara and Paso Robles. Wines will be paired with a contemporary menu created by Sansei’s executive chef Byung Jeong and Vino executive chef Keith Endo. Cost is $75 and limited to 45 guests. 6:00pm. Sansei Kihei, (1881 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

MAUI ART SCENE

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

HUI NO‘EAU: ELEMENTAL DESIGN – Until Fri. Jun 15. This dynamic exhibition will showcase Hawai‘i artists working in glass, metal and wood, challenging them to explore these media in all of their creative forms. Works will be juried in categories according to their predominant medium. This year’s juror will be Rick Mills, a University of Hawai‘i art professor. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

AMANDA MCCUMBEE – Until Thu. May 31. With Maui being full of such spectacular views of color, Amanda McCumbee embraces that color and shares it with her acrylic art titled “Moments in Color” inspired by reactions to her previous work. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

EXHIBIT: YOUNG CREATIVES: INTERGALACTICA – Until Sat. Jun 9. Maui students grades K-12 were asked to submit work that explores an “outer space” theme. Attend and see some seriously cosmic art. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. May 31. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

ARIEL QUIROZ – Until Thu. May 31. Artist Ariel Quiroz will be the artist in residence for May. He will be in the gallery every Thursday creating a new piece of art. He can also create and image of you and your loved one, so stop by the gallery and get your portrait painted. 4pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

DIANE SNOEY APPLER – Until Fri. May 25. Plein air oil painter Diane Snoey Appler’s warm landscape scenes of California and Maui are inspired by a sincere love of the outdoors. She will be in the gallery every Friday painting on-site. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St.); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

AMANDA SCOTT – Fri. Jun 1 – Fri. Jun 29. Watercolor artist Amanda Scott’s muse is usually the female figure which she renders beautifully in a variety of ethnic contexts. She will be in the gallery every Friday in June practicing her pyrography techniques. 2:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Jun 1. Wind down after a long week with local art and live music along with a selection of high quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd.); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

DREW SULOCK – Fri. Jun 1. The featured artist for the evening will be ‘environmental eyes,’ Drew Sulock. Stop by, meet Drew, and see the amazing beauty his photography presents. It’s also First Friday so mingle the streets. 5:30pm. Art on Market, (42 N. Market St., Wailluku); 808-727-2543; Artonmarket.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jun 1. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jun 3. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); 808-385-7594

ALOHA NECTAR MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Tue. Jun 5. Find handcrafted gifts constructed with seashells, semi-precious stones, exclusive kekai sea glass and Tahitian pearls. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

ZARIAH ART ‘BLESSINGS OF THE MYTHICAL GODDESS’ EXHIBIT – Tue. Jun 5 – Tue. Jul 3. Zariah Art’s solo exhibition expresses the wonders of life shared through enchanting paintings. The public will have the opportunity to meet and “talk story” with Zariah during her reception on June 10 (11am-3pm) while enjoying pupus and live music. Zariah’s works will remain on display daily. 9:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com; Zariahart.com

LUANA KAMA – Wed. Jun 6 – Wed. Jun 27. Watercolor artist Luana Kama’s favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. She will be in the gallery every Wednesday in June working on one of her newest works of art. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

SIPPIN’ WITH THE SOMM: CELLAR PASS – Thu. Jun 7. Meet and greet Master Sommelier Rob Bigelow and the Kapalua Wine and Food Festival’s renowned winemakers to taste two vintages from their premium winery. Cane and Canoe’s chef de cuisine Robert Barrera and Iron Chef Mark Tarbell will present light bites to round out this intimate event. 21+. $125. 6:30pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

KAPALUA WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL – Fri. Jun 8 – Sun. Jun 10. The annual festival is now in its 37th year. It brings together oenophiles, gourmands and enthusiasts to celebrate, learn and experience the finest culinary trends and viniculture for a magical weekend on the shores of Kapalua. The Ritz-Carlton, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); Kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com

RUN, RELAX, ROSE – Sat. Jun 9. In celebration of Global Wellness Day, Spa Montage will lead a run and meditation followed by a glass of Veuve Clicquot Rose at the Kapalua Cliff House. All ages welcome, under 21 will get non-alcoholic beverage. Guest will also get the opportunity to take a sneak peak of Champagne Hale which will re-open in later this month. $25. 5:00pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

AfTeR=MIXX – Sat. Jun 9. Hit up the Art=Mixx after-party featuring DJs Makini, Kai MFK, Kid Continental Illz and Dabo spinning all night long as the beautiful go go dancers shake-up the dance floor. The night will also include an All Buss Party Bus, the VIP Lounge, Mixer Bar and local vendors, as well as visuals, live art, fire spinning and more. Ages 18+ welcome, BYOB for 21+ with ID. $20 pre-sale tickets online or $25 at-the-door. 10pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd.); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com

THE CRYSTAL METHOD – Sun. Jun 10. The Grammy-nominated, platinum-certified trailblazing duo (Ken Jordan and Scott Kirkland) set the stage for the genre-mashing electronic sounds that will fuel the current zeitgeist. $20-35. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WILLIE K. BENEFIT CONCERT – Tue. Jun 12. Join Mick Fleetwood, Eric Gilliom and Gretchen Rhodes in an all ages benefit concert for Willie K. Tickets are available in seated, standing/lounge and VIP Booths. One hundred present of all proceeds will go to Willie’s battle with Cancer. Details can be found online. Will call at 5pm. VIP/Meet and Greet at 6pm. Doors at 7pm. 8:00pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI FILM FESTIVAL 2018 – Wed. Jun 13 – Sun. Jun 17. Taste of Summer takes place on Wednesday, June 13th from 5-7pm at the Grand Wailea. Taste of Chocolate is on Friday, June 15th from 10pm-Midnight at Four Season Resort Maui at Wailea. The Taste of Wailea is on Saturday, June 16th from 4:30-7pm at Wailea Golf Academy. 5pm. Maui Film Festival; Mauifilmfestival.com

DEL THE FUNKY HOMOSAPIEN – Thu. Jun 14. Brace yourself for a night of non-stop in your face hip-hop with Del the Funky Homosapien. He’ll be joined by Domino, Pure Powers, Jahsun and Rasol, Poets with Power and DJ JorAlien. 21+. $30. 10:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S LADIES SING THE BLUES – Fri. Jun 15. Hear some of Maui’s most talented ladies sing and play the blues. Hear performances by Sweet Mama Dee, Nara Boone, Jamie Gallo and Natalie Nicole. $10. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – Fri. Jun 15. Super singer and recording artist Sylvia St. James will headline this exciting concert. The show will feature gospel, blues and jazz that recognizes Juneteenth and the ending of slavery. Opening the show will be local legend, Kelly Covington. This must-see event is sponsored by the African Americans on Maui Association. Tickets are $40 for General Admission and $55 for assigned seating. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DUO DIORAMA – Fri. Jun 15. Stopping in Maui for their Hawai‘i Concerts Series, enjoy a sensational evening with Duo Diorama’ violinist MingHuan Xu and pianist Winston. Presented by Ebb and Flow Arts, hear the ground-breaking work of Vivian Fine, Elliott Carter, Edward T. Cone, Charles Ives, Gilad Cohen, Steven Blumerg and more. Free. 7:30pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

TAIMANE AND HER QUARTET- Sat. Jun 16. Riding a surge of popularity that includes sold out shows from coast to coast on the mainland, Taimane brings her “Elemental” CD release tour to Maui for an intimate, one-night-only concert. Accompanying Taimane will be a quartet of musicians playing ukulele, classical guitar, percussion and violin. $25-35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NAOMI NYE AND CATHY SONG IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Jun 22. Taking the stage together for an evening immersed in the power of poetry, the Merwin Conservancy presents poets Naomi Shihab Nye, professor at Texas State University, and Cathy Song, a teacher through Hawaii’s “Poets in the Schools” program. They will explore poetry’s role as an antidote to the chaos in the world around us. Tickets are $25 and $10 for students w/ID. Post-event hosted reception included. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR’ – Fri. Jun 22 – Sun. Jul 8. Follow the love affair between Doris and George in one of the most popular comedies of the century. See twenty five years of manners and morals hilariously and touchingly played out. Showtimes are Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm and a Sunday matinee at 3pm. Cost is $26 and on Thursdays offers discount for Kama‘aina. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

ZENSHIN DAIKO’S TAIKO FESTIVAL – Sat. Jun 23. This year, the 19th annual Zenshin Daiko’s taiko festival concert will start with Stanford Taiko, one of the leading collegiate taiko groups in North America. Then the 50 members of Zenshin Daiko will perform some of their favorite pieces and premier new works written by its members with special guest Kenny Endo, renowned professional taiko artist from Honolulu. Tickets: $20/adults; $10/children 12 and under. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Zenshindaiko.com

LEILANI WOLFGRAM – Fri. Jun 29. John Doe Entertainment presents the return of Leilani Wolfgramm for her Live Wire tour. This epic night of entertainment will also feature Culture Crew Music and Maui’s own T-Flatz with DJ Riri Haki kicking off the party for a raging night. Tickets available on Eventbrite or $20 at the door. 5:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

EAST MEETS WEST FESTIVAL – Fri. Jun 29 – Sat. Jun 30. Cross-cultural dance and musical collaborations inspired by east and west will collide in two concerts. Choreographer Sammay from San Francisco will perform with local Filipino, Hawaiian and hip-hop dance troupes. UHMC Jazz Band Director Mike Lewis will lead King Kekaulike High School’s Na Ali‘i Big Band and Maui’s Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra. Dance workshops and music clinics will also be held during the week. 7:30pm. King Kekaulike High School, (121 Kula hwy.); 808-727-3500; Kingkekaulike.com; Jazzmaui.org

‘RACE TO THE RESCUE’ PAW PATROL LIVE – Fri. Jul 13 – Sun. Jul 15. Based on the hit preschool series PAW Patrol Live!, Pedigree will bring everybody’s favorite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy musical adventure. Join your favorite pups Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest as they visit Maui. Showtimes: Friday, July 13, 6pm; Saturday, July 13, 10am, 2pm and 6pm; Sunday, July 15, 10am and 2pm. Tickets: $23-39/GA; $55/Gold Circle; $129/VIP. (VIP includes features premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show Meet and Greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 31

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Thu. May 31 – Sat. Jun 9. The Friends of Haleakala National Park are seeking volunteers to participate in a service trip project, June 9-11. The group will work on protection of native plants and have ample time for recreational activities. Participants must be physically fit and able to hike in and out of the Crater carrying a backpack with their sleeping bag, personal items, and a share of the food. Details, more information and registration can be found online. 8:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. May 31. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. May 31. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis, all ages are welcome to join Master Sifu David Moragne for a mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PAWS FOR READING – Thu. May 31. Children in grades 1-5 can read to registered therapy dogs and/or dogs in training from Assistance Dogs of Hawaii. This is a unique approach to make reading fun for children, with the ultimate goal of improving literacy skills and building self-confidence. Parent must pre-register for 15-minute time slots, and a parent/caregiver must be present during the session. 3:00pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

CONTROL FREAKS HAWAII – GRAND OPENING – Thu. May 31. Control Freaks Hawaii invites the community to the grand opening of Hawaii’s First Control4 Certified Showroom. The event will start with a ribbon cutting ceremony with Mayor Arakawa. There’ll be food, music and attendees can tour the showroom and experience a truly smart home. There will also be a chance to win a variety of prizes such as a Control4 Smart Home Starter Kit, a 55″ 4K Samsung TV and more. Free. 4:00pm. Control Freaks Hawaii, (52 Paa St., Kahului); 808-874-8019; Controlfreakshawaii.com

TALK STORY WITH THE MAMO DESIGNERS – Thu. May 31. In connection with the MAMo at the MACC event that will take place on June 2nd, there will be special “Talk Story With The Designers” event in the Haynes Meeting Room with designers Micah Kamohoali‘i (Dezigns by Kamohoali‘i) and Kanoelani Davis (PoMahina Designs). Event is free with seating on a first come, first served basis. Light refreshments will be served. Free. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FILM SCREENING: “THE DAY AFTER” – Thu. May 31. Maui Peace Action and the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Remembrance Committee invite the public to see see the classic and unforgettable feature film, “The Day After.” Watched by over 100 million Americans during the initial television broadcast in 1983, the film offers a realistic look at the aftermath of nuclear war on the social, health and physical infrastructures of a community in middle America. Following the film will be a short discussion. Free. 5:30pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org; Mauipeace.org.

SEA TALK WITH DR. MARK DEAKOS – Thu. May 31. Maui’s manta ray population of nearly 500 unique individuals is the largest known in the United States. Dr. Mark Deakos has been studying Hawaii’s largest marine residents and will give insight into their life history, the habitats they rely on, and the threats they face in a presentation ‘How Happy Lives Benefit Maui’s Majestic Manta Rays’ in the Open Ocean exhibit. Seating is limited, advance reservations are recommended. Free. 6:00pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-075; Mauioceancenter.com; [email protected]

HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT SERIES – Thu. May 31. Relax under the trees and enjoy the sweet island sounds of Del Beazley and Terresa Bright. Limited seating is provided. Mats, blankets and low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6:30pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

HULA LESSONS – Thu. May 31. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

DADDY AND ME GRILL-O-GRAM CONTEST – Fri. Jun 1 – Sun. Jun 17. In celebration of Father’s Day, post your favorite grilling photo with Dad on Instagram, from June 1-17, tag @QKCMaui and hashtag #PlayQKC, for a chance to win a Sears grill. Entrant must a Maui County resident 18 or older. No entry limit. The grand prize best photo winner will be announced via Instagram on Father’s Day at 10am. 12:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Jun 1. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

METROPOLIS – Fri. Jun 1. As part of the Cosmos: A Maui Space Odyssey festival, Fuzz Box Productions invites all to see the original 1927 full length cult classic film ‘Metropolis.’ In a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners, the son of the city’s mastermind falls in love with a working class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate their differences. Following the film stick around town for First Friday. Free. 4:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

TRANSFORMATION HEALING EVENT – Fri. Jun 1 – Wed. Jun 6. Join an incredible journey with Ger Lyons. Lyons is a healer, teacher, metaphysician, mystic and seer from Ireland. 7pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Rd.); 808-269-6389; GerLyons.net

ANAM THUBTEN’S TEACHING EVENTS – Fri. Jun 1 – Sun. Jun 3. Anam Thubten is the founder and spiritual advisor of The Dharmata Foundation. He teaches around the world practicing in the Nyingma tradition of Tibetan Buddhism. Thubten brings alive timeless teachings through the essential wisdom of Buddhism and his personal experience on the spiritual path. The public talk is on June 1, 7-9pm. $20 donation. The 2-day Weekend Meditation Retreat will take place June 2-3 in Haiku. Contact: Loralee at [email protected] Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. Jun 2. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility, strength and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (VFW, 2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

BECOME CIRCULAR BEACH CLEANUP – Sat. Jun 2. Join the Become Circular Task Force every first Saturday and help clear the ocean of plastics. Check in at the pop-up tent near the Kahului Harbor (Look for blue and green task force flags on the road). Immediately following the clean up the team will celebrate the work with a Zero Waste provided lunch. 9:00am. Veterans Peace Park, (Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); Becomecircular.org

CIRQUE JOLIE – Sat. Jun 2. Children ages 3 and up are invited to join in a morning of magic, balloon art, and hula hoop fun with Cirque Jolie. Free. 10:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Jun 2. Every Saturday, you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

Lanai Residential Metals Recycling Collection Event – Sat. Jun 2. The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management, Pulama Lanai and Refrigerant Recycling Inc. will hold a residential metals recycling collection event. Appliances, scrap metal, propane tanks, auto batteries and tires will be accepted for drop-off at no charge to residents. Commercial drop-offs of these items for a fee may be pre-arranged by calling Mikey Diorec from Refrigerant Recycling Inc. at 808-351-3504. County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office: 808-270-8217.. 8:00am. Lanai Metals Recycling, (949 Lanai Ave., Lanai City).

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Jun 2. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

DAVID STARFIRE – Sat. Jun 2. David Starfire is a world-renowned producer, multi-instrumentalist and DJ known for his signature “global-glitch-bass” sound. The evening will start with opening movement by Kyra Love with musical support provided by Mikaya. Kids under 14 are free. $15. 7:30pm. Dance Church Maui, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao).

SUNDAY, JUNE 3

REIKI TUNE UPS – Sun. Jun 3. Do you have a sports injury or want to take your work out to the next level? Here’s an opportunity to experience it for yourself, relax and rejuvenate body mind and spirit so that you can operate at your fullest potential. Free. 9:00am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAY’S – Sun. Jun 3. Shop for Maui-made products while enjoying live, island style performances. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

JAZZ WITH PREM BROSIO AND FRIENDS – Sun. Jun 3. Rising star artist Prem Brosio headlines Sunday Jazz with Friends on the main stage. As a professional guitarist and music educator, Prem performs around the island as a soloist, is a member of the Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra and Maui Chamber Orchestra Chorus. 11:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jun 3. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, JUNE 4

COLORCOMM CONFERENCE – Mon. Jun 4 – Thu. Jun 7. The 5th annual ColorComm conference will bring together over 400 women of color in communications, marketing, advertising, PR, digital and media. Highlights of the C2 experience will be the ColorComm Circle Awards reception and dinner, live DJ and entertainment, cultural activities and the Social Media Lounge. Speakers for this year’s conference include Google’s Head of Multicultural Marketing Eliana Murillo; CNN Political Commentator Symone Sanders; Uber’s Chief Brand Officer Bozoma Saint John; MSNBC Political Analyst and Host of “AM Joy” Joy Reid; Twitter’s Senior Staff Designer Manjula Nadkarni and many more. Registration is $1,600 for ColorComm members and $1,800 for non-members. Register by May 31. 9am. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua; Colorcommconference.com

READ-A-PALOOZA – Mon. Jun 4. Keiki 12 and under are invited to join Mrs. Readaloud as she reads books followed by a colorful procession to Maui Friends of the Library for a free book. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

GIANT GAME-ON! – Mon. Jun 4. Thu and Mon. Come and play the giant sized games of Chess, Checkers and Connect Four. All ages welcome. 12:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jun 4. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 5

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Wed & Fri. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. $20 suggested contribution. Registration required. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-463-3166; Halemahaolu.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jun 5. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FLOATING SOUND BATH – Tue. Jun 5. Align your chakras, clear negativity, ground yourself and release energy in a transcendental evening. Hear the soothing sounds of live Tibetan singing and crystal quartz bowls, chimes, tingshas and a gong as you cocoon yourself inside a yoga hammock. Open to ages 16+. $55 for general admission, $40 for kama‘aina or $30 no hammock. Reservations required. 6:45pm. Uplift Maui Wellness Studio, (Hotel Wailea, 555 Kaukahi St.); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Tue. Jun 5. The volunteer group is comprised of concerned kama’aina over the decline of our marine resources. Their objective is to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6

NA WAHINE O KALANI KA‘ANAPALI GOLF TOURNEY – Wed. Jun 6. Na Wahine O Kalani will hold their first annual golf tourney. Proceeds benefit the Na Wahine O Kalani scholarship fund for young and emerging female athletes in Hawai‘i. $350 single player, $1,400 foursome package. 7:30am. Ka‘anapali Golf Resort, (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 866-454-4653; Nawahineokalani.org

BLACKLIGHT CHARITY YOGA EVENT – Wed. Jun 6. Put the glow in your flow during the second blacklight yoga fundraiser for Maui United Way at the Lahaina Studio. Dress in your blacklight sensitive clothing (whites). Lights, fluorescents and all paints will be provided. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Maui United Way and their continued support of the community. Space is limited. Call or go online to sign-up. $10. 7pm. Afterglow Yoga, (Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Wed. Jun 6. Expand, explore and ease into yoga with certified yoga instructor, Gylian Solay. Focus on the breath as you gently move in and out of poses, gaining balance and flexibility in both body and attitude. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Gylian Solay, (VFW, 2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-344-8068; Gyliansolay.com

FAMILY PAU HANA MAUI – Wed. Jun 6. Time to rock out! Sing, dance, play or sit back and relax at this one-of-a-kind evening out for the whole family. Bring your own chair or blanket and a warm sweater. There also will be food trucks on site. All ages welcome. 5:00pm. Carden Academy of Maui, (55 Makaena Pl., Makawao); cardenmaui.org

MNMRC MONTHLY MEETING – Wed. Jun 6. This Maui Nui Marine Resource Council meeting will feature Jennifer Vander Veur, Maui Program Manager of Coral Reef Alliance (CORAL). Vander Veur will give a presentation on “Restoring the Natural Function of Mauiʻs Ahupuaʻa to Protect Mauiʻs Coral Reefs.” She’ll also speak about the work that CORAL is doing to restore natural filtration processes within Mauiʻs ​ahupuaʻa (watersheds)​. 5:00pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org; Mauireefs.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Gretchen Rhodes and The Houseshakers 7-10pm; Sun, Paul Marchetti Band 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 6:30-9:30pm; Wed, Southside Mike and Lightnin’ 2:30-4:30pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 6:30-9:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly and Margie 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Brian Santana 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Tue, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Red Dirt 6-8pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Thu, Bad Kitty 8pm-12am; Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones and Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Alex Segovia 4-6pm; Fri, Micah 6:15-8pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 4-6pm; Sat, Derick Sebastian 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Karrie O’Neill 4-6pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 6:15-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:15pm; Wed, Kaleo Phillips 6:30-8:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

The Shops at Wailea – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Thu, Lee Norris 6-10pm; Fri, Krakatoa Katie 5-6pm; Fri, Gene Argel Trio 6-7pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Poni Brendan 5-7pm; Fri, Murray Thorne 5-7pm; Sat, Jimbolaya 10am-12pm; Sat, Mika Kane 5-7pm; Sun, Gene Curdis 5-7pm; Wed, Tanama Colibri 5-7pm; Wed, Abria Joseph 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com