MAUI BIG SHOWS

DJ BLAST – Fri. May 31. Blast is back from New York City, and he’ll be playing one night only in Pa‘ia! Check out this vinyl video specialist for a North Shore party like no other. 21+. $10. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085.

KA‘IKENA SCANLAN – Fri. May 31. Join Ka‘ikena Scanlan and hear his hit song “Utu Bang Bang,” performed live on Maui. Also in the mix is Billy Kekona of Nephesh and The Jamrock Band. Come ready to party with the fellas for a memorable night that is guaranteed to take you there. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com, West Side Vibes (Lahaina), and YNVU (Kahului). $20. 9pm. Tante’s Ma‘aleaa, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.).

ONO GRIMES BAND – Fri. May 31. They’ll be serving up a musical cuisine of sultry jazz-infused blues, Latin, rock, R&B, with a dash of swing. The band is comprised of Steve Grimes, Dave Fraser, Tim Hackbarth, Jim Cullen, and Kerry. Their musical stew of styles range from hot and spicy New Orleans funk, to cool and tasty samba. $5. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

ALOHA MAUI PRIDE – Sat. Jun 1. DJ Kurt hosts an Aloha Maui Pride night! No Cover. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444.

KAHALAWAI CD RELEASE CONCERT – Sat. Jun 1. Joshua Kahula and Pi‘ilani Arias blend vocal harmonies with a unique approach to instrumentation. Join Kahalawai for this very special CD release concert, along with special guests No Hoa with Ikaika Blackburn, Halehaku Seabury-Akaka, Keone Souza, Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona, and Halau O Ka Hanu Lehua. $25-$35+. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI AGFEST & 4-H LIVESTOCK FAIR – Sat. Jun 1. Meet Maui’s farmers, ranchers, and ag educators during the Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair. The all-day event will include the Maui 4-H Youth Livestock Show & Auction, the Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast, and the Grand Taste featuring 12 chef tasting booths. There will also be Maui’s largest farmers market, food booths, food trucks, and a keiki farm zone. Parking is $5. Free. 8am. War Memorial Complex, (Ka‘ahumanu & Kanaloa Ave., Kahului).

MANA‘O RADIO UPCOUNTRY SUNDAY WITH THE SYNDICATE – Sun. Jun 2. Maui’s hottest new alternative/hard rock band, The Syndicate, hits the Upcountry crowd. Also on the bill will be Christine Corey, a folk, swing acoustic singer-songwriter. Opening the show will be James Landfair, a creative song-crafter delivered with authenticity. Come dressed ready to ROCK! The cover charge goes directly to benefit Mana’o Radio. $10. 2pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); Manaoradio.com

GRAMMY WINNER JOHN CRUZ LIVE- Wed. Jun 5. From the time he was a young boy growing up in Palolo Valley on O‘ahu, John Cruz knew he was destined to play music. His first album, Acoustic Soul was released in 1996, spawning radio hits like “Shine On,” “Sitting in Limbo,” and “Island Style.” All ages are welcome. $10 advance on Eventbrite.com; $15 at the door. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. May 30 & Sat. Jun 1. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHTS – Thu. May 30- Wed. Jun 5. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. May 30- Wed. Jun 5. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘THE JUNGLE BOOK’ BALLET – Fri. May 31, Sat. Jun 1 & Sun. Jun 2. Known for their innovative interpretations of classic ballets, Alexander Academy Performing Company will present an original adaptation of The Jungle Book for its annual spring show. There’ll be four performances throughout the weekend featuring a cast of 200-plus student dancers ages three to adult. They’ll blend ballet, contemporary, tap, lyrical, jazz, acrobatics, and break dance into a visual and thrilling tale about the human boy raised by his jungle creature family. Showtimes are Friday at 6pm, Saturday at 2pm and 6pm, and Sunday at 2pm. $10. Seabury Hall’s ‘A‘ali‘ikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-878-8970; Alexanderacademy.info

VINCE ESQUIRE’S BIRTHDAY JAM – Fri. May 31. Enjoy live blues and rock music featuring Maui’s own Vince Esquire. More special guests will join him on stage. VIP tickets with preferred seating and meet and greet are available. $20. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jun 1. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Jun 3. No cover! Just come over and play every Monday night at Charley’s. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Jun 5. This week’s slack show will feature Na Hoku Hanohano Male Vocalist of the Year (2011 and 2014), Mark Yamanaka. Hear songs off his solo album Lei Pua Kenikeni, CD Lei Maile, and more. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner is at 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Doors open at 6:45pm. Ticket available on Eventbrite.com. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina).

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. May 30- Wed. Jun 5. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

FOUR PIGLETS FOOD TRUCK OPEN FOR BREAKFAST! – Ongoing. It’s delightfully cute and ridiculously delicious! They’re serving piglet burritos with homemade green salsa, sunrise quesadillas, sandwich varieties, fluffy pancakes, Hawaiian French toast made with sweet purple ube bread, and more. Stop by to check out the menu, then pig out. Open daily 6:30am-12pm, except on Sundays. Lowe’s Parking Lot, (214 Ho‘okele, Kahului).

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. May 30- Wed. Jun 5. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. May 30. Join Chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

MEET THE WINEMAKERS! AMALIE ROBERT ESTATE – Thu. May 30. Meet Ernie Pink and Dena Drews from Amalie Robert Estate in Willamette Valley, Oregon. Guests can order wines from a selection of four special Amalie Robert (Cuvee Amalie Pinot Noir 2011, Silhouette Chardonnay 2015, Satisfaction Syrah 2011, Pinot Meunier 2015) wines offered by the glass. No attendance price. Reservations are highly recommended. Guests will pay for the wines they order ala carte. Ala carte menu will also be available for purchase. 5pm. Gear Lounge at The Mill House, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303.

CHARITY PINT NIGHT – Fri. May 31. It’s a benefit night for the birds! Enjoy local beers while helping endangered species on Maui. Half the pub profits from house beers sold will go to Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project. Please drink responsibly and have a designated driver. Show up any time! 6-10pm Maui Brewing Co., (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. May 31. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. May 31. Enjoy Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. There’ll be tasty items like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. May 31-Wed. Jun 5. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. Free. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109.

WILD FOOD HIKE PA‘IA – Fri. May 31. Join Sunny Savage in Pa‘ia for a fun-filled afternoon of wild food gathering. Bring a snack to enjoy along the trail, water, sun hat/sunscreen, and whatever else would make you feel comfortable. Meet up at Paia Youth & Cultural Center parking lot at 4:30pm promptly. Suggested donation is $10. Pa‘ia Youth and Cultural Center, 808-866-8294.

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Jun 1 & Sun. Jun 2. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900.

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Jun 1 & Sun. Jun 2. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

FLATBREAD FOR SOMOS OHANA NICARAGUA FUNDRAISER – Tue. Jun 4. Eat pizza and help local Maui non-profit Somos Ohana Nicaragua raise money to furnish the third wing on the high school they’re building in La Carreta, rural NW Nicaragua. The pizza night fundraiser includes a silent auction offering many valuable prizes. A portion of the money from every pizza sold between 5-10pm will be donated to Somos Ohana Nicaragua. The Flatbread Company, Pa‘ia, (89 Hana Highway); 808-205-4067; Somosohananicaragua.org

RARE FRUIT TASTING FARM TOUR – Tue. Jun 4. Enjoy a fruit-filled “Garden of Eden” with an exotic tropical fruit tasting adventure. Sample 10 to 12 in-season fruits, “ONO-licious” home grown arabica estate coffee, and roasted chocolate beans. Tours take place every Tuesday. Online reservations required. Same day reservations available prior to 12:30pm. Tour starts at 1:30pm. Ono Organic Farms, (149 Hana Hwy., Hana); Onofarms.com

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Jun 4. Every Tuesday, get tacos for $3. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jun 4. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jun 5. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations. and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Jun 5. Every Wednesday you can get half-off the featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SIDNEY YEE: WABI SABI – Until Jun 2. Presenting the thought-provoking ideas of respected Maui artist Sidney Yee’s exhibition. It’s a selection that chronicles 40 years of contemporary realism. See paintings and ceramic works that reveal his unique philosophy and approach to simplicity. Free. Tue-Sun, 10am-5pm. Schaefer International Gallery, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Until Jun 14. Miyatake is a Japanese American photographer best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese American people, and Japanese internment. Free. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN “THE ARTIST” WOODRUFF – Thu. May 30 & Tue. Jun 4. See portraits of babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day! 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

‘ALOHA AWARENESS’ ART CONTEST – Thu. May 30. The ‘Be Kine’ Care Campaign is launching the Aloha Awareness Art Contest in partnership with USA’s General Pencil Company, Inc. for World Reef Day on June 1. Art will reflect environmental issues that are affecting the Hawaiian Islands’ ‘aina and moana, as well as our planet’s ecosystems for future generations: reducing single-use plastics, saving our reefs with safe-sunscreens, and eliminating smoking, tobacco use, and discarded trash on all public beaches and parks (House Bills 525 and 2571). Separate categories for ages 7-17 and 18+. Prizes will be given. Hawai‘i residents only. Free. 11am. Communities of Maui, (PO Box 1221, Lahaina); 805-637-8086; Bekinecarecampaign.com

KENSU JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW – Thu. May 30 & Fri. May 31. Showcasing a range of perfect and unique handmade jewelry in the Mahana Market. 2pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-8282; Kensujewelry.com

DINA CLINE – Thu. May 30. The ethereal, color-rich imagery contemporary visual artist Dina Cline creates are inspired by place, philosophy, and culture. See how she transforms her diving experiences into vibrant art. Works will remain on display until June 3. 10am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

STEVE RINALDI AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. May 30. After a 20-year hiatus, Rinaldi is back into oil painting. His current ambition is to become proficient at “alla prima” painting; creating a finished artwork in a single, one day session. His prolific “alla prima” driven style is evident throughout many of his charcoal sketches and oil paintings. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-67-7997; Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. May 31. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

HOME SWEET HAWAI‘I – Fri. May 31. This Maui art show is hosted by Soley Fine Art, and will feature local artists. Proceeds will benefit KA‘ Ehu, a local nonprofit organization with the goal to restore the land and perpetuate traditional Hawaiian culture using a community based, inclusive, family-oriented approach to environmental stewardship. 5pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu).

‘TALK STORY’ NI‘IHAU SHELL JEWELRY DEMONSTRATION – Fri. May 31. Talk story with Kele Kanahele about life on the westernmost Hawaiian Island of Ni‘ihau. Kele will show examples of some of his incredible lei made with beautiful Ni‘ihau shells. Free. 11am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

NI‘IHAU SHELL EARRINGS WORKSHOPS – Fri. May 31 & Sat. Jun 1. Learn how to create beautiful Ni‘ihau shell lei earrings in the pikake style! Kele Kanahele will teach authentic techniques, and students will walk away with a beautiful set of earrings made with treasured Ni‘ihau shells. Two dates: Session 1: May 31, 1-5pm; Session 2: June 1, 10am-2pm. All supplies will be provided. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. Jun 1. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 10am. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

ART=MIXX: MYSTIC GROOVE – Sat. Jun 1. Aligned with the current art exhibit: Sidney Yee, Wabi-Sabi, this edition of ArT=Mixx is themed “Mystic Groove.” The event will feature DJ Blake, Visual Alchemy, and Lucid Fire. Food and beverages will be available throughout the evening. Come dressed to express in eco-tweaked upcycled fashion. 21+. Free. $40/VIP lounge access. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Jun & Sun. Jun 2. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists, find one-of-kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. Every Saturday and Sunday on the lawn fronting Starbucks. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

PATTI GILDERSLEEVE AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. Jun 1. Painter Patti Gildersleeve’s art is inspired by rainbows, turquoise oceans, brightly colored flowering trees, fragrant flowers, and softly glowing sunsets. See a collection of Patti’s work and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Jun 2. There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jun 2. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Mon. Jun 3. Showcasing one-of-a-kind handmade, and inspired by the island jewels. View in the lobby. 8am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Jewelsofmaui.com

CECILIA CHENAULT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Tue. Jun 4. Oil Painter Cecelia Chenault paintings, both plein air and portraiture, capture the natural beauty of her subjects with illuminating color and realistic renderings. She is inspired by nature, human emotions, and ancient wisdom. See a collection of Cecilia work and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

GLORIA MADDEM AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Tue. Jun 4. Glorious Oceanic Creations jeweler Gloria Maddem is drawn to French Polynesia and the black pearls. Her goal is to blend the finest leather with the highest quality pearls. Each of her pieces are hand made. Meet Gloria and see a collection of her work. 11:30am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 30

AFROCARIBE DANCE WORKSHOP – Thu. May 30. Join internationally recognized dance artist and cultural ethnologist Kimberly Miguel Mullen for a special AfroCaribe dance workshop. These sacred dance traditions serve as a fun and educational portal to learn about world cultures through drum and dance while connecting to a vibrant local community of like-minded people. Classes are Thursdays 6-7:30pm and Saturday 4:30-6pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261.

KAHULUI PUPU ORI – Thu. May 30. Join Poerava Ori Nui for a pupu ori (group dance) class. Discover the beauty and techniques of Tahiti’s hypnotizing hips to its heart throbbing drum beats. Each dance step is broken down and put into easy to follow routines allowing you to understand the significant flow of every motion. Bring a pareo (sarong), a bottle of water, and be ready to sweat! 3:30-5:30pm. Kahului Community Center, (275 Uhu St.); Poeravaorinui.com

UNITED STATES MILITARY – Thu. May 30 & Fri. May 31. QKC, in conjunction with Hallmark Cards, will be mailing mahalo cards and care packages to each of the U.S. Military Branches – Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard, and Coast Guard. The public is invited to write words of thanks on the Giant Gratitude Cards displayed at Guest Services or donate individual gratitude cards at Hallmark Cards. You can also drop off care package items like Hawaii-style snacks, spam, jerky, and candy at the QKC Military Gratitude Box. 9:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

BALDWIN BEACH PARK MASTER PLAN OPEN HOUSE – Thu. May 30. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) invites the public to review and comment on two concept options for the Baldwin Beach Park Master Plan. During the open house, DPR will provide concept sketches on a series of panels, and residents can offer comments at stations, or speak directly to the project’s design team and county staff. For more information, contact David Yamashita, Planner VI, at 270-6508 or [email protected] 4:30pm. Pa‘ia Community Center, (252 Hana Hwy.).

DLNR DAM SAFETY EMERGENCY INTERVENTIONS WORKSHOP – Thu. May 30. Meet dam owners, lessee, and facility managers, operations and maintenance personnel, design engineers and consultants, involved in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of dams. Free for dam owners, operators, and government employees. $50 for engineers, and technical professional community. Registration will begin at 7:30am. 8am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (Morgado Hall, One Cameron Way, Kahului).

HANA METALS AND ELECTRONICS RECYCLING EVENT – Thu. May 30, Fri. May 31 & Sat. Jun 1. Accepted items include metal – large appliances, up to 15 auto tires, auto batteries, propane tanks, and scrap metals; appliances – refrigerators, freezers, AC units, water coolers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges/stoves, and water heaters; Electronic – computers, keyboards, monitors, printers, and TVs. For more information about metals drop-offs call Refrigerant Recycling, Inc. at 351-3504; computer drop-offs call E-cycling hotline at 280-6460; or call the County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at 270-8217. 8am-2pm. Hana Landfill.

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES – Thu. May 30. Relax under the shade of the trees, and enjoy the sweet island sound. Up-and-coming musicians will sing traditional and popular tunes, and play ‘ukulele, slack key, and contemporary guitar. Limited seating is provided. Mats, blankets or low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina).

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. May 30 & Tue. Jun 4. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. May 30. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. May 30 & Tue. Jun 4. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

PROPOSED LAND DISPOSITION OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS FOR WIND PROJECT AT KAHIKINUI – Thu. May 30. The Hawaiian Homes Commission will hold the last of two public hearings pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes section 171-19.3. The hearing is for the Commission to provide information and receive comments on a proposed wind-energy project on DHL lands in Kahikinui. Native Hawaiian beneficiaries and members of the public are invited to attend and submit oral or written comments. 9pm. Paukukalo Community Center, (655 Kaumualii St., Wailuku).

PUB QUIZ – Thu. May 30. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL! Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669.

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. May 30. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga help break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. 4pm each day. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

SACRED SOUND BATH & MEDITATION – Thu. May 30. Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing. Enjoy the sounds of sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls, created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz pyramids, ocean Theta drum, and wind gongs. They will be used to spiritually sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. Advance reservations required via phone. $30-$45 per person. 6pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282.

TAI CHI – Thu. May 30. Tai Chi Thursday mornings will clear the mind and prime the body! Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

UNLIMITED BOOT CAMP – Thu. May 30-Wed. Jun 5. Summer is nearly here! Get that summer body you want at these unlimited boot camp classes. $400. 6am. Body In Balance, (142 Kupohi, Lahaina).

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. May 30. Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, and Hi THAI have created a fun Thursday night event. Enjoy pop up vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and come discover nightlife in Wailuku. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main St.); 808-298-5034.

FRIDAY, MAY 31

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri., Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); Halemahaolu.org

AFTER SCHOOL ALOHA FRIDAY PROGRAM – Fri. May 31. Kids ages 6-9 and their parents are invited to our afterschool program filled with nature awareness games, crafts, stories, animal forms, bird language, tracking skills, and more. 2:30pm. Nature Connection Maui, (718 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-298-4060.

ALOHA KE AKUA – Fri. May 31. Are you torn between loving your culture and loving Iesu (Jesus)? This Hawaiian history presentation will show you why there is confusion and bring peace to your being. This teaching is taught by Kahu Daneil Kikawa, Ph.D. with Hawaiian music and hula. 7pm. Living Way Church, (399 N Market St., Wailuku).

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

BEING WITH DYING – Sat. Jun 1. This monthly gathering is open to all: the dying, their families, the grieving, caregivers, and all those who may die one day. 6:30pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-575-5220; Templeofpeacemaui.com

DA KIDNEY DA KINE: KIDNEY SCREENING! – Sat. Jun 1. Those ages 18 and older can participate in the health fair and receive a free wellness screening. The screening includes blood pressure reading, blood draw for comprehensive review of A1c (glucose), lipids and GFR (kidney function), and a urine sample to further assess kidney function. Guests will also be able to sit down with a clinician to discuss results. There’ll be local organizations sharing information, and a dietitian to talk about healthy eating. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-589-5905; Kidneyhi.org

ESOTERIC HAWAIIAN FERN MEDICINE CLASS – Sat. Jun 1. Join Ke‘oni Hanalei and learn about “The Principles of Aloha” through an ancient Hawaiian medicine that was considered kapu. Hawaiian Fern medicine has been considered sacred knowledge that has been preserved since pre-Tahitian arrival in Hawai‘i. The intention and use of the medicine is for the cultivation of emotional intelligence and esoteric wisdom. The workshop will begin with handpan sound blessing by Abria Joseph. $55. Tickets available online. 9am. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr., Kihei); 808-206-9371; Brightstarevents.com

FESTA DO DIA DE PORTUGAL – Sat. Jun 1. Come and celebrate Portuguese culture on Maui at the 15th annual fiesta. The day will include culture, arts, gastronomy, traditions, food, a cuisine demonstration, storytelling, and more. Free. 10am. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia).

FREE HULA SHOW – Sat. Jun 1 & Sun. Jun 2. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

MAUI KITE FEST 2019 – Sat. Jun 1 & Sun. Jun 2. The Maui Kite Fest returns for their 2nd annual kiteboarding festival! See competitions in expression sessions, kite racing, foil, a groms division, and women’s freestyle. There will also be beach clean up, yoga, food trucks, cooler stations, a beach party, and lu‘au. The Opening Party and Registration is on May 31, 6pm at Paia Bay Coffee with a special performance by MISHKA. 8am. Kanaha Beach Park, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Kahului); 808-572-6560; Mauikitefest.com

POLANUI HIU REEF RESTORATION – Sat. Jun 1. Na Papalimu O Pi‘ilani, the reef off Maui’s Lahaina coastline at Polanui, was once known for its abundance of fish and edible limu (algae). These resources, carefully tended by kupuna (elders), sustained Lahaina families for generations. Like other reefs adjacent to high population centers, it now shows signs of significant human impact associated with overharvesting, recreational use, sediment, and poor water quality. These stressors are likely contributing to the reef’s decline and consistently low fish populations. Learn more and help to restore Polanui. 9am. Polanui Hiu HQ, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593.

SINGING SPACE WITH PRISCILLA SANDERS – Sat. Jun 1. Kids ages 5-10 are invited to kick-off the 2019 Summer Reading Program by “Singing Space” with innovative music educator, Priscilla Sanders. Featuring original and cover songs about outer space, this playful event will foster learning about space through song, movement, and educational games. 3pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave.); Librarieshawaii.org

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Jun 1. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WAREHOUSE SALE! – Sat. Jun 1. Maui Friends of the Library will be holding a special sale featuring CDs, kids books, educational books, romance novels, and cook books. Select books and CDs are just 10 for $1. There’ll also be free books for kids (0-18), and for teachers’ classroom use and for home-schoolers, too. Great prices on other materials. 8am. Pu‘unene Bookstore, (Behind the old Sugar Mill).

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

CONTRA & SQUARE DANCE – Sun. Jun 2. If you’ve been curious about contra and square dancing, this would be the time to try! Both new and experienced dancers will enjoy special guest caller from California, Claire Takemori, live Irish-style band Glen Innes with Kristin Sherwood (fiddle), Drew Richardson (guitar), and Peter Della Croce (bass). All ages welcome! Optional light potluck. Bring pupus if desired. $10/adults; $5/students; Free/ages 12 and under. 5pm. Christopher Hall, Haleakala Waldorf School, (4160 Lower Kula Rd, Kula); 808-878-2511.

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Jun 2. Bring your ‘ohana and come to Center Court for the weekly cultural celebration. Enjoy a free hula show from 1-2pm, followed by a Hawaiian cultural workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului).

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Jun 2. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HISTORICAL WALKING TOUR OF MAKAWAO TOWN – Sun. Jun 2. Want to learn more about the history of Makawao? The Makawao History Museum will be having walking tours of the town with a guide and brochure/map. Residents and visitors are invited, families welcome! Suggested donation of $5 will help ensure the continued preservation of the history of Makawao and Upcountry. Reservations are helpful, but they are not required. Call or email the Makawao History Museum at 572-2482 and [email protected] $5. 10am. Makawao History Museum, (3643 Baldwin Ave.).

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Jun 2. Enjoy live, island-style performances while shopping locally Maui made products at Center Court. Vendor Booth applications available online. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Jun 2. Stop by the shelter on Sundays, and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, JUNE 3

MAUI SOUND HEALING – Mon. Jun 3. Each week, they bring a variety of music, kirtan, chants, mantras, and sound healing designed to restore balance and awaken what’s inside. The evening begins with interactive mantra chanting known as kirtan. Rooted in Vedic tradition, kirtan is a call-and-response style song or chant, set to music. It is designed to promote an individual’s journey towards self awareness. $20. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Pa‘ia); 808-281-5939; Sacredsoundalchemy.org

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. Jun 3. Enjoy a super chill movie night at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 08-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

WORLD OCEANS DAY: KEIKI OCEAN CAMP – Mon. Jun 3, Tue. Jun 4 & Wed. Jun 5. Keiki are encouraged to celebrate with a special World Oceans Day theme at Ocean Camp, including a “Pollution Solutions” art project. Have them artistically answer the question, “How will you help to keep plastic out of the ocean to protect marine animals?” Submissions can be uploaded to their Facebook page using #reuseorrefuse and tagging @pacificwhalefoundation. 8am. Pacific Whale Foundation, 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

WORLD OCEANS DAY: WORLD WHALE FILM FESTIVAL – Mon. Jun 3. Back by popular demand, Pacific Whale Foundation will be sharing favorite shorts from the World Whale Film Festival. Join us with special guests as we present this special movie night featuring “Tourism Vs Shark Fishery” by Madison Stewart (aka Shark Girl), “Finding Away” by Spearfishing Champion Kimi Werner, and “Trashy Selfie” by world champion windsurfer Sarah Hauser, and big wave surfer Paige Alms. Choose your screening, films start at 6pm and again at 7:30pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Pacificwhale.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Jun 4. Enjoy yoga with sharks, rays, and hundreds of fish at the Open Ocean exhibit. Yoga has been known to increase strength and concentration while decreasing stress and illness. Take your practice to a completely new level of peace with nature. Please bring a reusable water bottle, cold filtered water provided. 75-minute class. Space is limited, and reservations are required online. $20. Check in at 5:30pm. Class starts promptly at 5:45pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd., Wailuku); Aquari-OM.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jun 4. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Jun 4. They’re bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in 8 rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. It’s free to play, prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards will be awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather six of your smartest friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE NURSERY ACTIVITY – Tue. Jun 4. The Friends of Haleakala National Park is offering a one-day service activity at the park’s plant nursery. Volunteers will help park horticulturist Michelle Osgood with various jobs involving caring for the rare, endemic plants being propagated. Those interested call Mary at 808-572-1584 for a reservation and carpool arrangement from Pukalani. 8am. Haleakala National Park; Fhnp.org

THRIVE & SURVIVE SPRING SERIES – Tue. Jun 4. Pacific Cancer Foundation offers a free six-week cancer survivorship workshop to Maui’s cancer community on Tuesdays. It’s offered free of charge, and space is limited. For more information and to register call or go online. Free. 9:30am. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

HOW MANY SNORKELERS ARE TOO MANY? – Wed. Jun 5. What’s the impact of hundreds or possibly thousands of snorkelers per day at our reefs? How many snorkelers are too many? Learn about methodology and findings from a carrying capacity study of O‘ahu’s heavily visited Hanauma Bay. Join researchers Sarah Jane Leicht Severino and Ku‘ulei Rodgers from the Coral Reef Ecology Lab. The presentation will take place in The Sphere. Seating is limited, reserve online. Free. Doors open at 5pm. 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-280-3196; Bit.ly/snorkelers

JAZZ AT THE SHOPS: NINO TOSCANO – Wed. Jun 5. Renowned guitarist Nino Toscano will perform in the upper level luxury wing. Captivating audiences with his unique sound, using a guitar and synthesizer, he creates a range of tones from regular guitar to flute, violins, trumpet, vibes, and even drums. It’s a benefit for Maui Food Bank. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Jun 5. Celebrate women’s empowerment with a featured wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit every Wednesday evening. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dotterer 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30am-11:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm; Sun, Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa 12-2pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K. 9-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd Suite B1, Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thu, Grace C. Elliot 5pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Ben Deleon 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm; Mon, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080; Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711. Sun, Jeff & Josh 7-10pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, ONO Grimes Band 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd.); 808-879-2224; Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm;

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

MAUI MALL – (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mon, Kanikapila Mondays 1-3pm.

PA‘IA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Thu, Forrest 5-8pm; Sat, Drew Martin 5-8pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380. Fri, Annie and the Orfinz 8pm;

CENTRAL MAUI

MAUI MALL – (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mon, Kanikapila Mondays 1-3pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events