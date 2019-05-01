CINCO DE MAYO EVENTS

CINCO DE DRINKO – Sun. May 5. Enjoy tacos and tequila specials all day long! Stop by for $2 chicken and beef tacos, $5 tequila shots and pinata, $6 margaritas, and more.⁣ Plus DJ Casey Jones at 10:30pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268.12pm-close. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

CINCO DE MAYO: A PLACE FOR EVERY JUAN – Sun. May 5. The biggest Cinco de Mayo party on Maui with margarita and food specials, games, prizes, and more! Entertainment starts at 9:30am with Damien Awai, then Brant Quick takes the stage at 3pm, and DJ Gary O’Neal will spin from 10pm until close. Special edition DTH t-shirts are also available for purchase. Limited availability. 9:30am. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

CINCO DE MAYO CASINO NIGHT – Sun. May 5. It’s the party of the year! Dress to impress, put your poker face on, and celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Vegas style! Hosted by Valley Isle Soccer Academy, guests can enjoy a buffet Mexican spread with all-you-can-eat taco bar, full casino, a night of dancing, and more. Check out the online silent auction for great and unique items with all proceeds going directly to supporting Hawai‘i’s youth soccer community. $75/GA. 5:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Biddingforgood.com/valleyislesoccer

CINCO DE MAYO: EAT, DRINK, BE TIKI – Sun. May 5. Shake your hips to Latin live music by special guest Neto from 4-6pm. Kick it with all-day margarita and Corona specials for $4, then jam to beats by DJ Love from 10pm to close. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444.

CINCO DE MAYO ON THE LANAI – Sun. May 5. Celebrate with Mexican-style fresh grilled tacos and south of the border beer and drink specials. Breakfast is from 8am-1pm, lunch special is 1-10pm, and the late night food menu is available from 10pm-1am. Plus, live sports will be going all day, watch Game of Thrones starting at 8pm, and stay for a guest DJ at 10pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669.

LIP SYNC-O DE MAYO! – Sun. May 5. Come sync you heart out during the second annual event! The audacious, yet eloquent Tiare Larage will be emcee for the night, and Pash_Sean will hold down the beats! All interested drag and regular queens please submit choice by Friday. This is a fundraiser for Aloha Maui Pride. Entry is $5. Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829.

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD – Thu. May 2. Michael Franti is a musician, singer-songwriter, filmmaker, and humanitarian who is recognized as a pioneering force in the music industry. Long known for his globally conscious lyrics, powerful performances, and dynamic live shows, Franti has continually been at the forefront of lyrical activism, using his music as a positive force for change. $29.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); Mauiarts.org

CAZIMERO LEI DAY CONCERT – Fri. May 3. Kumu hula Robert Uluwehi Cazimero returns with his ever-popular Lei Day event, along with the musicians and dancers from his Merrie Monarch Festival-winning Halau Na Kamalei. Enjoy the smooth showmanship, talent, and graciousness of Robert Cazimero, along with contemporary Hawaiian music and hula. Ho‘onanea pre-show festivities start at 5:30pm with local craft vendors and live music in the Yokouchi Pavilion Courtyard. $12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); Mauiarts.org

OBSIDIAN SOUL – Fri. May 3. Live on stage at the Stopwatch. $5. 8pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

JOSEPH FEAST – Fri. May 3-Sun. May 5. Enjoy a weekend of great local entertainment, delicious food, and a special appearance by Mickey & Minnie Mouse. There will also be pony rides, games, a bouncy castle, crafters, a country store, a traditional livestock auction, and more. 6pm. St. Josephs, (1294 Makawao Ave.)

ALOHA MAUI PRIDE – Sat. May 4. DJ Kurt hosts the Aloha Maui Pride night! No cover. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444.

EIGHT ANNUAL PADDLE IMUA – Sat. May 4. Paddle Imua is a multi-discipline paddling race with proceeds directly benefiting Imua Family Services’ Camp Imua program, a week-long recreational camp for children with special needs. All racers at registration are given the opportunity to magnify their impact by crowd fundraising from friends and family in support of their participation. Last year an additional $6,000 was added to the fundraiser event by Paddle Imua racers. Maliko Gulch; Paddleimua.com

HAWAII CHAMPIONS CUP – Sat. May 4 & Sun. May 5. See U.S. Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish play live in Hawai‘i. Davis will be joined by Michael Chang, Tommy Haas, and Mark Philippoussis. John McEnroe will no longer compete due to an injury. The event will feature two one-set semifinal matches and a championship match between the winners. $30+. Schedule: Saturday, 2-6pm, Sunday 1-5pm. Royal Lahaina Resort, (2780 Keka‘a Dr.); 808-667-5200; Invescoseries.com

JUNGLE MAN SAM – Sat. May 4. If you miss him opening up for Michael Franti & Spearhead at the MACC on Thursday, then head to Pa‘ia. Presented by Inna Dream Collective, Jungle Man Sam will be joined by special guests Awaleimoi, Compel, and Option. 21+. $20. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085.

MELE IN THE VILLAGE – Sat. May 4. Celebrate the nearly renovated Kahakuloa Hawaiian Congregational Protestant Church. Special guests include: Leomana, Nahimeni, ‘Uhane, Keka‘a Jeep, Homestead, HHB Shane Kahalehau & Braddah Shane Dudoit, Na Palala o Hawaii, and more. There’ll also be food booths, arts and craft vendors. 10am. Kahakuloa Village, (Kahekili Hwy.).

SILENT DISCO – Sat. May 4. Two DJs will be spinning, and you choose which one to kick it with and let your funky moves loose. Kitchen is open till midnight with drink specials. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. May 2 & Sat. May 4. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHT’S – Thu. May 2-Wed. May 8. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. May 2- Wed. May 8. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘AVENUE Q.’ – Until Sun. May 5. Leave the kids at home! This laugh-out-loud Tony Award-winning musical tells the timeless story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. Still, the neighbors seem nice. There, he meets Kate (the girl next door), Lucy (the slut), Rod (the Republican), Trekkie (the internet entrepreneur), and superintendent Gary Coleman – all struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life. $20-$30. Fri & Sat: 7:30pm, Sun 3pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartmaui.org

‘THE BOYS NEXT DOOR’ – Until Sun. May 12. In a communal residence, four mentally handicapped men live under the supervision of an earnest, but “burned out” young social worker. In scenes from the daily lives of these four, where “little things” sometimes become momentous (and often very funny), are moments of great poignancy when, with touching effectiveness, we are reminded that the handicapped, like the rest of us, want only to love and laugh and find some meaning and purpose in the brief time that they, like their more fortunate brothers, are allotted on this earth. $20-40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. May 4. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HULA DRAMA – Sun. May 5. Maui Historical Society presents E Ola! E Lawe I Ke A‘o A Malama A E ‘Oi Mau Ka Na‘auao. There’ll also be local food, arts, crafts, and entertainment. This is a benefit for Kula Kaiapuni O Maui Cost: $10/adults; $5/kupuna/keiki (7-12). 12:30pm. Baldwin High School, (Auditorium, Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. May 7. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. This high-energy and fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI FOODIE

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. May 2- Wed. May 8. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY – Fri. May 3. Maui Brewing Co. and Luana partner so you can drink ale the old school way. Cask ale and firkin keg tapping is poured straight from the keg using good ‘ole gravity. Keg is let loose right at 4:30, don’t miss the reveal! Live music keeps the party going from 7pm to 10pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. May 3. Super Fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. May 3, Tue. May 7 & Wed. May 8. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. Free. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Avenue, Kahului); 808-856-8109.

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING – Fri. May 3. The Old Jail Tasting tour includes a fun lesson about grape production on Maui, as well as a history of the Rose Ranch. Taste through the lovely estate wines with palate cleansers, and walk through the production grounds. Reservations are recommended. $40/tour. Tours start at 11:15am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. May 4 & Sun. May 5. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. May 4 & Sun. May 5. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

BREKKIE PAJAMA PARTY – Sun. May 5. It’s a morning thing, so roll out of bed, leave on the PJs and head to the West side. DJ Louvera will provide the beats while you enjoy Benny Samplers, and Mini Chicken and Waffles, along with $10 carafes of mimosa, bloody Marys, and Lahaina sunrises. There will also be chances to win DTH prizes, like breakfast for one week. 7:30-10:30am. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

‘PEARLS, PONIES & PUPUS’ – Sun. May 5. Maui Youth Ranch’s inaugural fundraising event will include a buffet lunch and pupus by Bev Gannon, live music by the Country Knights, and a live and silent auction featuring gift certificates for resort hotel rooms, art, services, and more. All proceeds for this event go to providing therapy sessions for those in need. RSVP by May 3rd with Toni Martin at 808-298-5864 or [email protected] $40 (adults only). 11am. Maui Youth Ranch, (2055 Na‘alae Rd., Kula).

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. May 7. Get down to reggae, club hits, and old school tunes. There’ll also be drink specials and Nintendo. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. May 7. Every Tuesday, get tacos for $3. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. May 7. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. May 8. Every Wednesday you can get half-off the featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI ART SCENE

KIRK BOES – Until Mon. May 6. Maui artist Kirk Boes’ works will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. His colorful oil paintings of flying animals and famous places are inspired by the art of Van Gogh and Chagall. Boes is also the author and illustrator of An American Dog in Paris, and currently serves as the gallery director at LAS. You can meet Kirk most weekdays in the gallery. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

EXHIBIT: SIDNEY YEE: WABI SABI – Until Jun 2. Presenting the thought-provoking ideas of respected Maui artist Sidney Yee’s exhibition. It’s a selection that chronicles forty years of contemporary realism. See paintings and ceramic works that reveal his unique philosophy and approach to simplicity. Free. Tue-Sun, 10am-5pm. Schaefer International Gallery, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Jun 14. Miyatake is a Japanese American photographer best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese American people, and Japanese internment. Free. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

STEVE RINALDI AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. May 2. After a 20 year hiatus, Rinaldi is back into oil painting. His current ambition is to become proficient at “alla prima” painting; creating a finished artwork in a single, one day session. His prolific “alla prima” driven style is evident throughout many of his charcoal sketches and oil paintings. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-67-7997; Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. May 3. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. May 4. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 10am. Maui Hands Hyatt, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. May 4 & Sun. May 5. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists and find one-of-a-kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. Come every Saturday and Sunday on the lawn fronting Starbucks. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. May 5. Come to the new location at Campbell Park (formerly at King Kamehemeha III School). There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. May 5. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

AMANDA SCOTT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. May 6. The diversity of mixed media artist Amanda Scott supports the diversity of her art in style and medium. Her muse is usually the female figure. See her collection of works and watch her painting techniques. 10:30am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 2

AFROCARIBE DANCE WORKSHOP – Until May 30. Join internationally recognized dance artist and cultural ethnologist Kimberly Miguel Mullen for a special AfroCaribe dance workshop. These sacred dance traditions serve as a fun and educational portal to learn about world cultures through drum and dance while connecting to a vibrant local community of like-minded people. Classes are Thursdays 6-7:30pm & Saturday 4:30-6pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261.

KAHULUI PUPU ORI – Until Thu. May 30. Join Poerava Ori Nui for a pupu ori (group dance) class. Discover the beauty and techniques of Tahiti’s hypnotizing hips to its heart throbbing drum beats. Each dance step is broken down and put into easy to follow routines allowing you to understand the significant flow of every motion. Bring a pareo (sarong), a bottle of water, and be ready to sweat! 3:30-5:30pm. Kahului Community Center, (275 Uhu St.); Poeravaorinui.com

MAHALO UNITED STATES MILITARY – Until Fri. May 31. QKC, in conjunction with Hallmark Cards, will be mailing mahalo cards and care packages to each of the U.S. Military Branches – Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard, and Coast Guard. The public is invited to write words of thanks on the giant gratitude cards displayed at Guest Services or donate individual gratitude cards at Hallmark Cards. You can also drop off care package items like Hawai‘i-style snacks, spam, jerky, and candy at the QKC Military Gratitude Box. 9:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. May 2 & Tue. May 7. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

LOKELANI INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL BAND- Thu. May 2. Check out Lokelani Intermediate School Band’s ‘ukulele concert. Free. 6:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Avenue, Kahului); 808-877-4325.

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. May 2 & Tue. May 7. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

MAYOR’S MENTAL HEALTH MONTH PROCLAMATION – Thu. May 2. May is Mental Health Month. Mayor Mike Victorino will be doing a proclamation to raise awareness for Mental Health Month. Come and join in the recognition ceremony. To attend, email Danielle Bergan, Community Coordinator at [email protected] 9:30am. Mayor’s Lounge, (200 S High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku); Mentalhealthhawaii.org

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. May 2. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga help break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

TAI CHI – Thu. May 2. Tai Chi Thursday mornings will clear the mind and prime the body! Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

FRIDAY, MAY 3

AKAKU BASIC VIDEO STORYTELLING CLASS – Fri. May 3 & Tue. May 7. Maui Community Media is offering a fun, hands-on Basic Video Storytelling class beginning April 22 and continuing Tuesdays and Fridays through May 17 (eight class sessions). Students will learn the fundamentals of digital video production from idea to finished edit. Topics include storyboarding, creating a shot list, camera controls, microphone use, interview techniques, and editing. Graduates are invited to become Akaku Producer Associates and can then reserve and check out Akaku’s field camera kits and editing stations free of charge to produce their own programs for Akaku TV. $150. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste. 205, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri., Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); Halemahaolu.org

FIRST ANNUAL MAY DAY IS LEI DAY CONTEST AND LEI DISPLAY – Fri. May 3. The hotel lobby will transform into a gala of lei – fresh lei, candy lei, cereal lei, feather lei, seed lei, recycled products lei… no lei will be turned away! Open to all skills of lei makers from fruit loops to sea shells. There will be refreshments, live entertainment, free parking, and special seating for Kupuna. There are two ways to join the festivities. Enter a lei in the contest or as a display lei – or your keiki may enter a lei. 7:30am. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210.

MAUI COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT – Fri. May 3. See the Maui Community Band Concert. Free. 7pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Avenue, Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE’E COASTAL DUNES AND WETLANDS REFUGE WITH PWF – Fri. May 3. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” locations, and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Waihe’e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge is a remarkable coastal area rich in Hawaiian history and bird watching. Free. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

SATURDAY, MAY 4

FREE HULA SHOW – Sat. May 4 & Sun. May 5. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

MYSTIC~HOLISTIC WELLNESS FAIR – Sat. May 4. Five diverse crystal vendors want to find good homes for their “crystal babies,” and are offering huge varieties and great prices. There will also be energy medicine practitioners, along with “Sacred Light Alchemy” Pandora-Star Light, Violet light-Tesla coil healing device, body work, cranio-sacral, access consciousness bars demo sessions, intuitive readings, jewelry, unique gifts, essential oil blends, and CBD products. The afternoon will include live music and refreshments. 12pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-269-7762; AwakeninginParadiseMaui.com

POLANUI HIU REEF RESTORATION – Sat. May 4. Na Papalimu O Pi‘ilani, the reef off Maui’s Lahaina coastline at Polanui, was once known for its abundance of fish and edible limu (algae). These resources have been carefully tended to by kupuna (elders), sustaining Lahaina families for generations.

But like other reefs adjacent to high population centers, it now shows signs of significant human impact associated with overharvesting, recreational use, sediment, and poor water quality. These stressors are likely contributing to the reef’s decline and consistently low fish populations. 9am. Polanui Hiu HQ, (393 Front Street, Lahaina); 808-276-5593.

HAPPY BOYS DAY – Sat. May 4. Celebrate Kodomo-no-hi with Japanese crafts including koi nobori (Japanese pole and flag), and origami. Maui Minyo Kai and Maui Buyo Dance Academy will share Japanese folk and classical dancing and Maui DJ will be spinning fun, family tunes. Captain Marvel and Captain America will meet and greet keiki with balloons. There will also be giveaways, door prizes, and a chance to win the grand prize. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Avenue, Kahului); 808-877-4325; œueenkaahumanucenter.com

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. May 4. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER DAY – Sat. May 4. Individuals, businesses, and civic groups are needed to spruce up the Center’s Maui campus: site beautification, landscaping, and light construction projects. RSVP is required. 9am. Hawai‘i Nature Center, (875 ‘Iao Rd., Wailuku); Hawaiinaturecenter.org/event/apr-work-day

SUNDAY, MAY 5

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. May 5. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GOLF CLASSIC – Sun. May 5. The 7th annual Golf Classic is an 18-hole four-man scramble. Check in and registration begins at 7am, shotgun start is at 8am. Following will be an awards luncheon and silent auction at Roy’s from 1-3pm. Proceeds benefit the Lahaina Junior Golf Association. The public is also invited to join in the fun and cheer on the team. 7am. Royal Ka‘anapali Golf Course, 808-667-9193; Visitlahaina.com

HISTORICAL WALKING TOURS IN MAKAWAO – Sun. May 5. Makawao Walking Tours are back! Want to learn more about the history of Makawao? The Makawao History Museum will be having walking tours of Makawao Town with a guide and brochure/map. Residents and visitors are invited, families welcome! Suggested donation of $5 will help ensure the continued preservation of the history of Makawao and Upcountry. $5. 10am. Makawao History Museum, (3643 Baldwin Ave.); 808-572-2482.

HOUSEMART/BEN FRANKLIN SPRING CRAFT FAIR – Sun. May 5. The HouseMart/Ben Franklin Spring Craft Fair will feature over 100 vendors showcasing their crafts. Booth applications available at Ben Franklin. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325.

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. May 5. Check out island style pop-ups and entertainment on the center stage. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

MONDAY, MAY 6

MAUI SOUND HEALING – Mon. May 6. Each week, they bring a variety of music, kirtan, chants, mantras, and sound healing designed to restore balance and awaken what’s inside. The evening begins with interactive mantra chanting known as kirtan. Rooted in Vedic tradition, kirtan is a call-and-response style song or chant, set to music. It is designed to promote an individual’s journey towards self awareness. $20. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Pa‘ia); 808-281-5939; Sacredsoundalchemy.org

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. Apr 29. Enjoy a super chill movie night at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111.

TUESDAY, MAY 7

AQUARI-OM – Tue. May 7. Enjoy yoga with sharks, rays, and hundreds of fish at the Open Ocean exhibit. Please bring a reusable water bottle, cold filtered water provided. 75-minute class. Space is limited, reservations required online. $20. Check in at 5:30pm. Class starts promptly at 5:45pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd.); Aquari-OM.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. May 7. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. May 7. They’ll be bringing the nation’s best live-hosted pub quiz with eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE NURSERY ACTIVITY – Tue. May 7. The Friends of Haleakala National Park is offering a one-day service activity at the park’s plant nursery. Volunteers will help park horticulturist Michelle Osgood with various jobs involving caring for the rare, endemic plants being propagated. Those interested call Mary at 808-572-1584 for a reservation and carpool arrangement from Pukalani. Haleakala National Park; Fhnp.org

THRIVE & SURVIVE SPRING SERIES – Tue. May 7. Pacific Cancer Foundation offers a free six-week cancer survivorship workshop to Maui’s cancer community. Offered free of charge, space is limited. For more information and to register call or go online. Free. 9:30am. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

THE CLEAN WATER ACT AND OUR REEFS – Wed. May 8. SeaTalk will discuss the ongoing efforts by Maui residents to use the Clean Water Act to protect coral reefs from the harmful pollution that’s associated with Maui County’s use of injection wells. The Supreme Court will take up the case this fall. Free. 6pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Wailuku).

SOUTH MAUI COMMUNITY PARK MASTER PLAN UPDATE – Wed. May 8. Visitors will see the final master plan concept, and be able to speak directly to the project’s design team. Background information on the park site also will be shown. The master plan has been prepared with the assistance of a project advisory team, comprising seven people who bring a variety of perspectives and expertise. 4:30pm. Kenolio Recreation Center, (131 S Kihei Rd.).

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. May 8. Celebrate women’s empowerment with a featured wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit every Wednesday evening. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC IN MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30am-11:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Garrett Probst & Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo & Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo & Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana & Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato & Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm; Sun, Eric Gilliom & Barry Flanagan 12-2pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, The Mae Lee Band 8-10pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198. Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd. Ste. B1, Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, Grace C. Elliot 5pm; Fri, Deborah Lee 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Bluegrass & Beyond 4-7pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Ben DeLeon 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Fri, Aaron Boothe 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Sat, Alex Segovia 6:15-8pm; Sat, CupOfNoodles 4-6pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6:15pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa & Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi & Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai & Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd.); 808-879-2224. Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm.

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo & Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30pm.

PA‘IA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111. Tue, Bossinatra 5pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380. Fri, Obsidian Soul 8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

WAI BAR – (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829. Fri, Jazz with Gene Argel & Johnny Z 4:30-7pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events