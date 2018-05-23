MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | May 24th-30th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

SILHOUETTES – A TRIBUTE TO AVICII- Thu. May 24. Better known by his stage name “Avicii,” Tim Bergling was a Swedish musician, DJ, remixer and record producer from 2006-2018. Join DJs Deviant, Love, M!CKY G, and VJs N3.bot and Kaptain Kaos in a concert tribute and celebration of life. 21+. 9:30pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

BARRIO FIESTA – Fri. May 25 – Sat. May 26. Celebrate the 49th annual Barrio Fiesta with entertainment, food, games, prizes and chance to win airfare to the Philippines. Check out the displays and demonstrations at the Cultural Village and compete in contests like Eat Da Pansit, Barrio Wear Costume, Greased Pole and Karaoke. As in years past, the Santa Cruzan procession will take place on Friday night at 7pm. Schedule: May 25 from 5-10pm and May 26 from 10am-10pm. Free. 5:00pm. Binhi at Ani, Maui Filipino Community Center, (780 Onehee Ave., Kahului).

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. May 25. This month, enjoy entertainment by Kawika Ortiz, Maui’s Emperado Dance Fitness group, Nevah Too Late, Mondokane featuring Acoustaland, Missy Aguilar, Taiko Drums and DJ Z. Fun for keiki includes face painting, balloon twisting, spider jump, Hula hooping, bubbles and more. There will also be arts and crafts, local merchants and a food truck area and eateries with yummy treats. Free. 6:00pm. Kihei Town Party, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

ARTIST 2 ARTIST – Fri. May 25. Hosted by Henry Kapono with special guest Malani Bilyeu, Artist 2 Artist involves a talk-story about the artist careers followed by a live jam session. The audience will enjoy an up close and personal experience with the artists. $35 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S LADIES SING THE BLUES – Fri. May 25. Have you seen them yet? Bobby Ray Bishop’s “Ladies Sing the Blues” returns to Paia. Come and shake a tail feather with Sweet Mama Dee, Nara Boone, Jaimie Gallo and The Pacific Blues Society. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

TRANQUILITY BASS STATION – Sat. May 26. As part of the Cosmos: A Maui Space Odyssey Festival, come orbit in the magnetosphere of Makawao and lose yourselves into the dark matter of CasaSUPERnova. Tune into deep outer BASS as MBF Fleet guides you through the celestial skies and beyond. Visuals by Professor LightWAV and lighting by Galaxy Laser and Light. 21+. $15 at the door, $5 off with costume. 9:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com; Cosmosfestivalmaui.com

BAD COMMUNICATORS – Sat. May 26. For one night only, rock out in Paia with North America’s greatest groove-punk-pop-funk-rock bands. The Bad Communicators will surely provide an iconic experience. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

FULL MOON SILENT RAVE – Sat. May 26. Party under the Full Moon with live DJs as they drop the beats. Headsets are required to hear the music and you can choose the channel you want to groove too. $5. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

ULTIMATE VIBE WHITE PARTY – Sun. May 27. For one night only, purify your VIBE 808 style at the Ultimate VIBE White Party with Playwfire Ono, DJ Breathless and DJ Lava. There will also be happy hour prices all night. 21+. 8:00pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

Game and Deep House Sunday- Sun. May 27. Join the Maui House Collective and play games while listening to Maui’s best collection of of house music DJs. 21+. 10:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

HAWAIIAN BIG SWING DANCE NIGHT – Wed. May 30. ‘Hawaii’s Kings of Swing,’ Kahulanui, will take over Wailea for a rollicking evening of swing-dancing, toe-tapping, and finger-twirling music. See the nine-piece band perform their fun unique Hawaiian-style swing tunes at the main Fountain Courtyard. Free. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. $29.99 keiki / $59.99 adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

GERSHWIN’S ‘CRAZY FOR YOU’ IN CONCERT – Fri. May 25 – Sun. May 27. Presented by the Maui Chamber Orchestra and based on the 1930 musical “Girl Crazy,” “Crazy for You” features music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin. $27 – $55. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday from 7:30-9:30pm and on Sunday from 3-5pm. Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Mauichamberorchestra.org

MAUI IMPROV COMEDY SHOW – Sun. May 27. Enjoy a night of truly spontaneous theatrical comedy! Maui Improv players return to the stage with another zany, crazy, made-up-on-the-spot, full improvised show with a special appearance by Murmuration. $5. Doors open at 6:30pm. 7:00pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MAGIC MONDAY – Mon. May 28. Come down for a night of excitement and laughter with Resident Magician, Holden Mowat. Let loose, have a drink, and allow yourself to wonder, don’t blink an eye or he’ll fool you again. $10. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. May 29. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

RUSHAD EGGLESTON – Wed. May 30. Here’s your chance to hear a cello performance accompanied by comedy and Rushad Eggleston. $25. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. May 30. Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr. will perform in concert with his slack key ohana: Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. May 30. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

RESTAURANT WEEK WAILEA – Until – Sat. May 26. In celebration of Restaurant Week Wailea, Maui chefs have once again created some remarkable three-course, prix fixe menus. 19 participating resort restaurants will offer some of Wailea’s finest cuisine for $29, $39, $49 or $59 per person. As part of the resort’s community giving program for every pre-fixe entree purchased a contribution will go to the Maui Food Bank. Go online for participating restaurants, menu offerings, times, pricing and to make reservations. 8:00am. Wailea Restaurant Week, (Wailea); Wailearesortassociation.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. May 24. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. May 24. Sit back, relax and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. May 25. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

PINT NIGHT FOR THE BIRDS – Fri. May 25. Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project (MFBRP) is dedicated to the conservation of Hawaii’s native forest ecosystems, developing and implementing techniques to recover Maui’s endangered birds and restore their habitats. The public is invited to enjoy local beers while helping endangered species. Half the pub profits from house beers sold will go to support MFBRP. 21+. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com; Mauiforestbirds.org

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. May 25. Mixologists will stir up movie magic with cocktails inspired by the stars and classic films of the silver screen. It will be followed by live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. May 26. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. May 26. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. May 27. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Build your own bloody mary with a bar of mixers and trimmings. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRET PROBST – Sun. May 27. Enjoy traditional and authentic brunch options overlooking the waters of Ka‘anapali while Garret Probst provides live music. 11am. Kimo’s, (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. May 29. Inspired by the tropics, enjoy the classic tiki-style with elixirs and tunes. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. May 30. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

MAUI ART SCENE

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

HUI NO‘EAU: ELEMENTAL DESIGN – Until Fri. Jun 15. This dynamic exhibition will showcase Hawai‘i artists working in glass, metal and wood, challenging them to explore these media in all of their creative forms. Works will be juried in categories according to their predominant medium. This year’s juror will be Rick Mills, a University of Hawai‘i art professor. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

EXHIBIT: YOUNG CREATIVES: INTERGALACTICA – Until Sat. Jun 9. Maui students grades K-12 were asked to submit work that explores an “outer space” theme. Attend and see some seriously cosmic art. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AMANDA MCCUMBEE – Until Thu. May 31. With Maui being full of such spectacular views of color, Amanda McCumbee embraces that color and shares it with her acrylic art titled “Moments in Color” inspired by reactions to her previous work. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

LUANA KAMA – Until Wed. May 30. Watercolor artist Luana Kama’s favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. She will be in the gallery every Wednesday in May working on her newest works of art. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St.); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ – Until Thu. May 31. Artist Ariel Quiroz will be the artist in residence for May. He will be in the gallery every Thursday creating a new piece of art. He can also create and image of you and your love one, so stop by the gallery and get your portrait painted. 4pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

DIANE SNOEY APPLER – Until Fri. May 25. Plein air oil painter Diane Snoey Appler’s warm landscape scenes of California and Maui are inspired by a sincere love of the outdoors. She will be in the gallery every Friday painting on-site. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CHRISTINE HALTON – Thu. May 24. Mixed Media artist Christine Halton invites warmth and texture to her pieces through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. She will be in gallery creating beautiful new pieces. 11:00am. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. May 24. View original art and giclees by local artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright buildings in Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. May 25. Wind-down after a long week with local art and live music along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. May 25. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. May 27. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); 808-385-7594

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

THE LITTLE MERMAID – Fri. Jun 1 – Sun. Jun 3. Alexander Academy of Performing Arts presents an imaginative retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic story, The Little Mermaid. See over 200 students performing ballet, contemporary, hip hop, lyrical, acrobatics, break dancing and jazz dance pieces for an entertaining outing for performing arts enthusiasts and the whole family. Show times: June 1, 6pm; June 2, 2pm and 6pm; June 3, 2pm. Bench seats: $18/adults, $10/keiki 2-12; VIP seats: $28/adults, $17keiki. 6:00pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 1-800-838-3006; Seaburyhall.org; Littlemermaidaapa.brownpapertickets.com

TRANSFORMATION HEALING EVENT – Fri. Jun 1 – Wed. Jun 6. Join an incredible journey with Ger Lyons. Lyons is a healer, teacher, metaphysician, mystic and seer from Ireland. 7pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Rd.); 808-269-6389; GerLyons.net

SOUL KITCHEN UNPLUGGED – Fri. Jun 1. Soul Kitchen hits the attic for an unplugged zydeco and soul music performance with special guests. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

ANAM THUBTEN’S TEACHING EVENTS – Fri. Jun 1 – Sun. Jun 3. Anam Thubten is the founder and spiritual advisor of The Dharmata Foundation. He teaches around the world practicing in the Nyingma tradition of Tibetan Buddhism. Thubten brings alive the timeless teachings through the essential wisdom of Buddhism and his personal experience on the spiritual path. The public talk is on June 1, 7-9pm, cost is $20 donation. The 2-day Weekend Meditation Retreat will take place June 2-3 in Haiku. Contact: Loralee at [email protected] Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

CYBERLESQUE: A ROBOTIC CABARET SHOW – Fri. Jun 1. As part of the Cosmos: A Maui Space Odyssey Festival, Fuzz Box Productions invites you to buckle up for an out of this world multimedia futuristic fantasy show featuring acts from Hawaii Burlesque sensation Violetta Beretta; Kit Kat Club Cabaret; Cabaret and Cocktails; Army of SASS; Amy Erickson; Anna Hanson and more. Following the show dance to the bumpin’ galactic beats at the Silent Space Disco Odyssey. 21+. $20. Doors: 8:30pm, show starts at 9:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

HULIAU YOUTH ENVIRONMENTAL FILM FESTIVAL – Sat. Jun 2. Maui Huliau Foundation, will host their 8th annual Huliau Youth Environmental Film Festival. The event will premiere seven short environmental films made by youth from twelve different Maui schools. This year’s films feature a documentary about community efforts to restore over 60 acres of coastal land in Kaʻehu in a National Geographic-style “mockumentary.” Other films include The Ocean: Our Foundation, Earth Doctor and Turn Back Time. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for youth under 18. Discounted tickets available in advance at Native Intelligence (Wailuku), POME Maui (Paia) or online. Doors open at 6:40pm. 7:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Mauihuliaufoundation.org/festival.

MAMO AT THE MACC: WEARABLE ART SHOW – Sat. Jun 2. Returning for the fifth consecutive year, the PA‘I Foundation presents MAMO at the MACC. A component of the Maoli Arts Movement, the wearable art show celebrates Hawaiian design in fabric and clothing–specifically in terms of cultural motif. This year showcases creations by Kawika Lum-Nelmida, Kehaulani Nielson, Kanoelani Davis, Ari South, Anna Kahalekulu, Lufi Luteru and Micah Kamohoali’i, and will feature emcees Vicky Takamine and Robert Cazimero. $35-45 general admission, $65 VIP. 6pm VIP Trunk Show. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TOFIGA – Sat. Jun 2. Happy Entertainment presents TOFIGA from The Laughing Samoans! Hosted by Augie T. Call for tickets. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COLORCOMM CONFERENCE – Mon. Jun 4 – Thu. Jun 7. The 5th annual ColorComm conference will bring together over 400 women of color in communications, marketing, advertising, PR, digital and media. Highlights of the C2 experience will be the ColorComm Circle Awards reception and dinner, live DJ and entertainment, cultural activities and the Social Media Lounge. Speakers for this year’s conference include Google’s Head of Multicultural Marketing Eliana Murillo; CNN Political Commentator Symone Sanders; Uber’s Chief Brand Officer Bozoma Saint John; MSNBC Political Analyst and Host of “AM Joy” Joy Reid; Twitter’s Senior Staff Designer Manjula Nadkarni and many more. Registration is $1,600 for ColorComm members and $1,800 for non-members. To view the full C2 experience and register go online. Registration is due by May 31. 9:00am. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua; Colorcommconference.com

FLOATING SOUND BATH – Tue. Jun 5. Align your chakras, clear negativity, ground yourself and release energy in a transcendental evening. Hear the soothing sounds of live Tibetan singing and crystal quartz bowls, chimes, tingshas and a gong as you cocoon yourself inside a yoga hammock. Open to ages 16+. Cost with hammock is $55 for general admission and $40 for kama‘aina or $30 no hammock. Reservations required . 6:45pm. Uplift Maui Wellness Studio, (Hotel Wailea, 555 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-495-7154; Upliftmaui.com

NA WAHINE O KALANI KA‘ANAPALI GOLF TOURNEY – Wed. Jun 6. Na Wahine O Kalani will hold their first annual Golf Tourney. Proceeds benefit the Na Wahine O Kalani scholarship fund for young and emerging female athletes in Hawai‘i. $350 single player, $1,400 foursome package. 7:30am. Ka‘anapali Golf Resort, (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 866-454-4653; Nawahineokalani.org

BLACKLIGHT CHARITY YOGA EVENT – Wed. Jun 6. Put the glow in your flow during the second blacklight yoga fundraiser for Maui United Way at the Lahaina Studio. Dress in your black-light sensitive clothing (whites). Lights, fluorescents and all paints will be provided. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Maui United Way and their continued support of the community. Space is limited. Call or go online to sign-up. $10. 7pm. Afterglow Yoga, (Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

KAPALUA WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL – Fri. Jun 8 – Sun. Jun 10. The annual festival is now in its 37th year. It brings together oenophiles, gourmands and enthusiasts to celebrate, learn and experience the finest culinary trends and viniculture for a magical weekend on the shores of Kapalua. The Ritz-Carlton, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); Kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com

AfTeR=MIXX – Sat. Jun 9. Hit up the Art=Mixx after party featuring DJs Makini, Kai MFK, Kid Continental Illz and Dabo spinning all night long as the beautiful go go dancer shake-up the dance floor. The night will also include an All Buss Party Bus, the VIP Lounge, Mixer Bar and local vendors, as well as visuals, live art, fire spinning and more. Ages 18+ welcome BYOB for 21+ with ID. $20 pre-sale tickets online or $25 at-the-door. 10:00pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com

THE CRYSTAL METHOD – Sun. Jun 10. The Grammy-nominated, platinum-certified trailblazing duo (Ken Jordan and Scott Kirkland) set the stage for the genre-mashing electronic sounds that will fuel the current zeitgeist. $20-35. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI FILM FESTIVAL 2018 – Wed. Jun 13 – Sun. Jun 17. Taste of Summer takes place on Wednesday, June 13th from 5-7pm at the Grand Wailea. Taste of Chocolate is on Friday, June 15th from 10pm-Midnight at Four Season Resort Maui at Wailea. The Taste of Wailea is on Saturday, June 16th from 4:30-7pm at Wailea Golf Academy. 5pm. Maui Film Festival; Mauifilmfestival.com

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S LADIES SING THE BLUES – Fri. Jun 15. Head to Wailea and hear some of Maui’s most talented ladies sing and play the blues. Hear performances by Sweet Mama Dee, Nara Boone, Jamie Gallo and Natalie Nicole. $10. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – Fri. Jun 15. Super singer and recording artist Sylvia St. James will headline this exciting concert. The show will feature gospel, blues and jazz that recognizes Juneteenth and the ending of slavery. Opening the show will be local legend, Kelly Covington. This must-see event is sponsored by the African Americans on Maui Association. Tickets are $40 for General Admission and $55 for assigned seating. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TAIMANE AND HER QUARTET- Sat. Jun 16. Riding a surge of popularity that includes sold out shows from coast to coast on the mainland, Taimane brings her “Elemental” CD release tour to Maui for an intimate, one-night-only concert. Accompanying Taimane will be a quartet of musicians playing ukulele, classical guitar, percussion and violin. $25 – $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI UNITED WAY’S MEETING AND RECOGNITION LUNCH – Thu. Jun 21. Mark your calendars for the 49th annual Maui United Way meeting and recognition luncheon. Registration required. 11am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-244-8787; Mauiunitedway.com

NAOMI NYE AND CATHY SONG IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Jun 22. Taking the stage together for an evening immersed in the power of poetry, the Merwin Conservancy presents poets Naomi Shihab Nye, professor at Texas State University, and Cathy Song, a teacher through Hawaii’s “Poets in the Schools” program. They will explore poetry’s role as an antidote to the chaos in the world around us. Tickets are $25 and $10 special student price w/ID. Post-event hosted reception included. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 24

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. May 24. Seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. 8:00am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., ([email protected], Haiku); 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. May 24. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. May 24. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis, all ages are welcome to join Master Sifu David Moragne for a mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. May 24. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. For days, times, locations and more information, call, email or visit website. 8am. 808-244-9673; [email protected]; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. May 24. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GROOVE TO MOOVE – Every Thursday & Tuesday. Bring your walking shoes and get “mooving” together towards a healthier community with Meadow Gold Dairies and Hui No Ke Ola. Free. 10am-1pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

FRIDAY, MAY 25

‘BLOSSOMS FOR THE BRAVE’ LEI-MAKING EVENT – Fri. May 25. The public is invited to participate in the County’s annual “Blossoms for the Brave” community lei-making event to Honor Veterans. Co-hosted by Kaunoa Senior Services, the Dept. of Housing and Human Concerns and the Office of Mayor Alan Arakawa, participants will make leis that will be placed on veterans’ graves on Memorial Day at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao. The day will also feature live music by Kevin Kanemoto and Friends, along with Emcee Kathy Collins. Pre-sewn 16” lei are also welcome. 9:00am. Maui County Building, (200 S. High St., Wailuku); ; Mauicounty.gov

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. May 25. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

BUSINESS NETWORKING PAU HANA – Fri. May 25. Business owners and entrepreneurs can socialize, share ideas and network while having a couple of drinks every 4th Friday. 5:30pm. The Incubator, (250 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-374-2202; Theincmaui.com

SATURDAY, MAY 26

ARIGATO ZEN – Sat. May 26 – Sun. May 27. Join an easy and simple voice-meditation developed by Professor Emeritus aka Dr. Soho Machida of Hiroshima University. By performing therapeutic “Arigato Zen” (Gratitude Meditation), one is able to cleanse the negative subconscious memories that underlie problematic phenomena and achieve clarity of the subconscious. Schedule: May 26, 4-6pm at Lahaina Jodo Mission, (12 Ala Moana St., Lahaina); May 27, 1-3pm at Wailuku Jodo Mission, ( 67 Central Ave., Wailuku). Cost is $25 per session. Email to reserve your spot. 4:00pm. Arigato Zen Maui, ([email protected], ).

YOGA FLOW + YOGA NIDRA – Sat. May 26. Miki Ash will present a two hour feel good workshop. Start with a yoga flow and deep stretching before she leads you into yoga nidra. $25. 4:00pm. Maui Yoga Shala Paia, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. May 26. See Maui’s car and truck club showcase lowriders and lifted vehicles. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. May 26. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility, strength and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (VFW, 2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

OBSERVE AND PLAY FAMILY DAY – Sat. May 26. As part of the Cosmos: A Maui Space Odyssey Festival, Fuzz Box Productions and Maui Makers invite families to enjoy interactive play and a rocket launch in the Schaefer International Gallery. Attendees can also view the Young Creatives: Intergalactica Exhibit during this time an view works of Maui students exploring the “outer space” theme. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. May 26. Every Saturday, you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

WATER-CATCHMENT LECTURE UPCOUNTRY – Sat. May 26. Quench your thirst with owner and president of Eco Products Maui Chris Baz. He’ll speak about water catchment, storage, pumping and filtration. Baz and his Kula-based company have installed more than 1,000 water-storage systems and have aimed to quench people’s thirst for information on water-catchment systems since 1987. Coinciding with the Farmers Market, Keokea and Waiohuli homestead farmers will be selling fresh produce. 11:00am. Keokea Market Place, (Mile Marker 17, Kula).

KARAOKE STAR SATURDAYS – Sat. May 26. Grab your friends or go solo with KJ Dean Sakurai of Star Tracks Karaoke Maui. There’ll be thousands of songs to choose from! Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, MAY 27

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. May 27. Lend a hand for fun and exercise and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. Bring a reusable water bottle, wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. 9:00am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihee); SHARKastics.org

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. May 27. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sunday’s from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

REIKI RELIEF LOW-COST COMMUNITY CLINIC – Sun. May 27. Reiki is a Japanese energy healing technique that involves laying-on-of-hands. The healing energy works to restore balance and strength to the energy body and helps to cleanse the energy system of lower frequencies that contribute to emotional and physical pain, disharmony and dis-ease. $20 for 30-minute session. 1pm. Reiki Relief Clinics at POME Maui, (151 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-385-9044; Reikireliefclinics.com

MONDAY, MAY 28

MEMORIAL AND ARMED FORCES DAY – Mon. May 28. Join a patriotic celebration in honor of those who have and are serving in the United States Armed Forces. Festivities will include entertainment, keiki crafts and United States American Flag Coloring Contest. You can also write your word of thanks on the Giant Gratitude cards and drop your care package items for any Military Branch at the Gratitude box. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. May 28. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q&A session following class. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TUESDAY, MAY 29

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue, Wed & Fri. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. $20 suggested contribution. Registration required. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-463-3166; Halemahaolu.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. May 29. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PAJAMA STORYTIME – Tue. May 29. Come dressed in your PJs and fuzzy slippers! Grab your favorite stuffed friend for an evening of stories, songs, movement and crafts with Ms. Tori. Geared for ages 3-7. Children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver. 6:30pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

INSTAGRAM WORKSHOP – Tue. May 29. Learn how to make the most of Instagram Stories and use highlights to bring attention to your best content with the Maui Social Media School. Social media marketer Danielle Miller of Miller Media Management will go over the tricks to making stories last longer than 24 hours. Get the most use out of your profile, as well as hashtag pyramids, profile setup, and Instagram takeovers. Call or go online to register. $150. 1:00pm. 808-633-1033; Mmmsocialmedia.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 30

Maui Friends of the Library presents Haiku in English – Wed. May 30. Maui Friends of the Library presents Haiku in English. 4:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Wed. May 30. Expand, explore and ease into yoga with certified yoga instructor, Gylian Solay. Focus on the breath as you gently move in and out of poses, gaining balance and flexibility in both body and attitude. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Gylian Solay, (VFW, 2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-344-8068; Gyliansolay.com

MAUI MAUKA CONSERVATION AWARENESS TRAINING – Wed. May 30. Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness aims to Connect Conservation Professionals with Tourism Professionals to increase the quality of nature interpretation and the level of awareness of Hawaii’s unique natural resources. Training focus on watersheds, native plants and animals, and invasive species provides facts and stories about Maui’s unique natural environment. 12:00pm. Maui Bird Conservation Center, (2375 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-0690; Mauimauka.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly and Margie 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Brian Santana 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Tue, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Evan Dove 3-6pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Thu, Bad Kitty 8pm-12am; Fri, Southbound 8pm-12am; Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones and Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Natalie Nicole Band 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6-8pm; Fri, Sean Kim 4-6pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 4-6pm; Sun, Hamilton and Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6-8pm; Tue, Karrie O’Neill 4-6pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Kanoa 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Mondokane Duo 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Karrie O’Neill 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:15pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Thu, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Thu, Lee Norris 6-10pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Kaniala Masoe 5-7pm; Fri, I Goodfriend 5-7pm; Sat, Michael Hebert 5-7pm; Wed, Tanama Colibri 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com