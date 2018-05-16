MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | May 17th-23rd, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. May 17. Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions invite the community to enjoy live Hawaiian entertainment with award-winning singer and songwriter Pamela Polland (founder of Keaolani). There will also be delicious fresh baked cookies and coffee to enjoy while relaxing to the beautiful sounds of Hawaii. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High St., Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

JOSH TATOFI: KU‘U LEO ALOHA ‘THE VOICE OF LOVE’ – Thu. May 17. Called the ‘Polynesian Luther Vandross’ in 2017, Tatofi won the Male Vocalist of the Year award. His album Pua Kiele won the Na Hoku Best Island Music Album of the Year award and was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Album in 2018. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. May 18. This month’s theme is “Upcountry in Bloom.” The “Green Zone” will celebrate Maui’s florists, lei makers and sustainability organizations. Entertainment includes Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo, Josh, Spirit Tribe and Poni Brendan, DJ Shoktimus Prime and Travis French’s Exhibition of Tales of Fire. The Komoda Keiki Zone fun will have Da Bounce Mega Mod, face painting, bubbles, magic, balloons and more. Free. 6:00pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

LUNAR BOOGIE – Fri. May 18. As part of the Cosmos: A Maui Space Odyssey festival, you are invited to defy gravity with DJs CP-Ness, Mike Carone and Kanoa as you journey to the DarkSide of the moon adorned in UV Body Paint. There will also be a MoonWalk-off and breakdancing performances at midnight. 21+. $15 at the door, $5 off with costume. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

EDC LIVESTREAM WEEKEND – Fri. May 18 – Sun. May 20. Hit up South Maui as the gloves come off for a weekend of EDC live streaming and bass music on the big screen. The weekend nights offer FourPlay Friday with DJ TRVR, Saturday Smash with #POUNDTOWN and Sonic Sunday with PLAYWFIRE. 21+. 9:00pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

THE GROUCH’S BIRTHDAY/FAREWELL FOR NOW MAUI PARTY – Fri. May 18 – Sat. May 19. Head Upcountry for a two night party and celebrate The Grouch’s birthday and say Aloha. On Friday, he’ll share the stage with Reverie, DJ Fresh and The Universe. On Saturday, he will be joined by Eligh, Jordan T and DJ Fresh. This will surely be two nights of hip hop magic. 21+. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com; Therealgrouch.com

HOLY GHOST FEAST – Sat. May 19 – Sun. May 20. The 126th anniversary of the Holy Ghost Feast will be a two day Kula Tradition celebration. Both days will offer entertainment throughout the day, a keiki zone, ono food booths, baked goods, farmers market, and auctions of small good and livestock. On Sunday, honor of Queen Elizabeth’s “giving back” movement with a complimentary Queen’s Meal (11am-12pm). During the event, golfers can also sign-up for the 2018 Golf Tournament taking place on June 16. Free. Schedule: Saturday from 10am-9pm and Sunday from 10am-5pm. Holy Ghost Church, (4300 Lower Kula Rd, Kula); 808-878-1091; Kulacatholiccommunity.org

MAUI BREWERS FESTIVAL – Sat. May 19. The event features tasty food from local restaurants and caterers and beer tastings from local and national craft breweries. Enjoy live music by Yum Yum Beast, Riddum Station and Shea Butter and The Cream, door prizes, a home brew competition and lots of fun. Don’t like beer? Enjoy hard cider, hard kombucha and root beer. $120 VIP/ $65 GA/ $55 DD. VIP entry starts at 2pm. Festival 3:30-7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BILLY PETERSON AND HIS ALLSTAR BAND – Sat. May 19. Legendary bass player Billy Peterson will perform on South Maui with his AllStar band. The band is comprised of his son Willard Peterson on keyboards, Nils Axel Rosenblad on guitar and Marty Fera on the drums. Joining them will be Maui’s own Gina Martinelli. 7:00pm. Lava Rock Bar and Grill, (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

SIERRA AND THE NOMADS – Sat. May 19. Bringing her original soul, funk, R&B, hip hop and modern soul with a global groove, musical humanitarian Sierra Carrere will jam in Paia. She’ll be on stage with her six-piece band, The Nomads. 21+. $15. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. $29.99 keiki / $59.99 adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

HAMLET – Fri. May 18 – Sat. May 19. ProArts Youth Theater’s middle school aged actors bring the tragic tale of love, betrayal and sorrow with a performance of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. 7:00pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. May 21. Do you love music? Are the ultimate performer? Let’s put your lips and your hips to the test in the Tournament Style Lip Sync Battle with elimination rounds. You choose the song and show your best moves. Cash, prizes, specials and a good time. Sign up 9:30pm. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. May 22. Be amused and amazed by a high-energy fun comedy and magic show for all ages. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. May 22. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. May 23. Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr. will perform in concert with his slack key ohana: Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. May 23. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. May 17. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. May 17. Sit back, relax and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course Sunset Menu, a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

BEER PANEL AND BREWERS NIGHT – Thu. May 17. Join in an open discussion on the topic of Beer on the Dinner Table. Lanikai Brewing Company CEO and Founder Steve Haumschild, Hawaiian Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Cindy Goldstein, Shearwater Tavern’s Executive Chef Carl Yeh, Austin Beerworks Owner Adam Debower and Kohola’s Head Brewer Rai Johnson will discuss the range and diversity of beer flavors and how menu’s are created to be paired with beer. 5:30pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. May 18. Take a wine tour around the globe and taste five wines paired with cuisine inspired by the highlighted region. Advanced registration required. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. May 18. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and Contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. May 19. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. May 19. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. May 20. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. May 20. Enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create your-own omelet stations while listening to amazing Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRET PROBST – Sun. May 20. Enjoy traditional and authentic brunch options overlooking the waters of Ka‘anapali while Garret Probst provides live music. 11:00am. Kimo’s, (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. May 20. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

MIX IT UP WITH TOM – Mon. May 21. It’s Mixology Monday with Tom. The well-dressed resident Londoner will cook up incredible cocktails, concocting a stout and rosemary reduction paired with Leblon cachaca. 4:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. May 22. Inspired by the tropics, enjoy the classic tiki style with elixirs and exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FLATBREAD FOR HAKU BALDWIN CENTER – Tue. May 22. During the evening, bid on silent auction items from many local businesses. Flatbread Company will generously donate a portion of all dine-out and takeout pizza sales to the Haku Baldwin Center’s therapeutic programs. Free. 5-10pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com; Hakubaldwincenter.org/flatbread

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. May 23. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

MAUI ART SCENE

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until – Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open: Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

HUI NO‘EAU: ELEMENTAL DESIGN – Until- Fri. Jun 15. This dynamic exhibition will showcase Hawai‘i artists working in glass, metal and wood, challenging them to explore these media in all of their creative forms. Works will be juried in categories according to their predominant medium. This year’s juror will be Rick Mills, a University of Hawai‘i art professor. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

AMANDA MCCUMBEE – Until – Thu. May 31. With Maui being full of such spectacular views of color, Amanda McCumbee embraces that color and share it with her acrylic art titled “Moments in Color” inspired by reactions to her previous work. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

LUANA KAMA – Until – Wed. May 30. Watercolor artist Luana Kama’s favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. She will be in the gallery every Wednesday in May working on her newest works of art. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ – Until – Thu. May 31. Artist Ariel Quiroz will be the artist in residence for May. He will be in the gallery every Thursday creating a new piece of art. He can also create and image of you and your love one, so stop by the gallery and get your portrait painted. 4pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

DIANE SNOEY APPLER – Until – Fri. May 25. Plein air oil painter Diane Snoey Appler’s warm landscape scenes of California and Maui are inspired by a sincere love of the outdoors. She will be in the gallery every Friday painting on site. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

EXHIBIT: YOUNG CREATIVES: INTERGALACTICA – Until – Sat. Jun 9. Maui students grades K- 12 were asked to submit work that explores an “outer space” theme. Attend an see some seriously cosmic art. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. May 17. View original art and giclees by local artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright buildings in Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

STEVE RINALDI – Fri. May 18. Oil Painter Steve Rinaldi’s painterly style is representational and locally inspired. His portraits reveals the essence of an individual and his landscapes inspiring a sense of light and awe. See him in gallery painting in person. 5:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. May 18. The cafe is bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. Couple that with a local’s favorite hangout along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks–and you have a great way to wind-down after a long week. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. May 18. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. May 20. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit and more. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

COSMIC EXPLORER SERIES: TALES FROM THE LANIAKEA SUPERCLUSTER – Mon. May 21. In connection with the Young Creatives: Intergalactica exhibit taking place until June 9, this ‘out of this world’ evening will include a talk story from the superstars of the Institute for Astronomy including Dr. Joe Ritter, Dr. Gary Greenberg, Dr. Jeff Kuhn, JD Armstrong and more special guests. $20. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ARTIST 2 ARTIST – Fri. May 25. Hosted by Henry Kapono with special guest Malani Bilyeu, Artist 2 Artist involves a talk-story about the artist careers followed by a live jam session, allowing audiences an up close and personal experience with the artists. $35-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GERSHWIN’S ‘CRAZY FOR YOU’ IN CONCERT – Fri. May 25 – Sun. May 27. Presented by the Maui Chamber Orchestra, and based on the 1930 musical Girl Crazy, Crazy for You features music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin. $27 – $55. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday from 7:30-9:30pm and on Sunday from 3-5pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Mauichamberorchestra.org

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S LADIES SING THE BLUES – Fri. May 25. Have you seen them yet? Bobby Ray Bishop’s “Ladies Sing the Blues” returns to Paia. Come and shake a tail feather with Sweet Mama Dee, Nara Boone, Jaimie Gallo and The Pacific Blues Society. 21+. $10. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

RUSHAD EGGLESTON – Wed. May 30. Here’s a chance to hear a cello performance accompanied by comedy with Rushad Eggleston. $25. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

TRANSFORMATION HEALING EVENT – Fri. Jun 1 – Wed. Jun 6. Join an incredible journey with Ger Lyons. Lyons is a healer, teacher, metaphysician, mystic and seer from Ireland. 7pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Rd.); 808-269-6389; GerLyons.net

SOUL KITCHEN UNPLUGGED – Fri. Jun 1. Soul Kitchen hit’s the attic for an “unplugged” Zydeco and soul music performance with special guests. $10 in advance and $15 at the door. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

MAMO AT THE MACC: WEARABLE ART SHOW – Sat. Jun 2. Returning for the fifth consecutive year, the PA‘I Foundation present MAMo at the MACC. A component of the Maoli Arts Movement, the wearable art show celebrates Hawaiian design in fabric and clothing–specifically in terms of cultural motif. This year showcases creations by Kawika Lum-Nelmida, Kehaulani Nielson, Kanoelani Davis, Ari South, Anna Kahalekulu, Lufi Luteru, and Micah Kamohoali’i and will feature emcees Vicky Takamine and Robert Cazimero. General admission is $35-45 and VIP is $65. VIP Trunk Show preview at: 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NA WAHINE O KALANI KA‘ANAPALI GOLF TOURNEY – Wed. Jun 6. Na Wahine O Kalani will hold their first annual Golf Tourney benefit. Proceeds benefit the Na Wahine O Kalani scholarship fund for young and emerging female athletes in Hawai‘i. $350 Single Player and $1,400 Foursome Package. 7:30am. Ka‘anapali Golf Resort, (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 866-454-4653; Nawahineokalani.org

BLACKLIGHT CHARITY YOGA EVENT – Wed. Jun 6. Put the glow in your flow during the second blacklight yoga fundraiser for Maui United Way at the Lahaina Studio. Dress in your black-light sensitive clothing (whites), and lights, fluorescents and all paints will be provided. 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Maui United Way and their continued support of the community. Space is limited. Call or go online to sign-up. $10. 7:00pm. Afterglow Yoga, (Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku, ); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

KAPALUA WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL – Fri. Jun 8 – Sun. Jun 10. The annual festival is now in its 37th year. It brings together oenophiles, gourmands and enthusiasts to celebrate, learn and experience the finest culinary trends and viniculture for a magical weekend on the shores of Kapalua. The Ritz-Carlton. Kapalua Wine and Food Festival, (Kapalua); Kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com

THE CRYSTAL METHOD – Sun. Jun 10. The Grammy-nominated, platinum-certified trailblazing duo (Ken Jordan and Scott Kirkland) set the stage for the genre-mashing electronic sounds that will fuel the current zeitgeist. $20-35. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI FILM FESTIVAL 2018 – Wed. Jun 13 – Sun. Jun 17. Taste of Summer takes place on Wednesday, June 13th from 5-7pm at the Grand Wailea. Taste of Chocolate is on Friday, June 15th from 10pm-Midnight at Four Season Resort Maui at Wailea. The Taste of Wailea is on Saturday, June 16th from 4:30-7pm at Wailea Golf Academy. For more information and/or to purchase tickets go online. 5:00pm. Maui Film Festival; Mauifilmfestival.com

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S LADIES SING THE BLUES – Fri. Jun 15. Head to Wailea and hear some of Maui’s most talented ladies sing and play the blues. Hear performances by Sweet Mama Dee, Nara Boone, Jamie Gallo and Natalie Nicole. $10. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – Fri. Jun 15. Super singer and recording artist Sylvia St. James will headline this exciting concert. The show will feature gospel, blues, and jazz that recognizes Juneteenth and the ending of slavery. Opening the show will be local legend, Kelly Covington. This must-see event is sponsored by the African Americans on Maui Association. Tickets are $40 for General Admission and $55 for assigned seating. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 17

ONLINE AUDITIONS BEGIN FOR ‘SING IT! TEEN SINGING COMPETITION’ – Until – Sat. Jun 9. The competition is open to Maui residents ages 10-18. To audition, email your video link no longer than three three minutes of your practice session or live stage singing performance, a short bio describing yourself and why you love to sing and contact information. Deadline for submissions is June 9 at midnight (HST). Qualified contestants will be notified via email by June 15, the competition will take place on June 23. [email protected] 8:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. May 17. Seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development, and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. 8:00am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., ([email protected], Haiku); 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. May 17. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. May 17. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis, all ages are welcome to join Master Sifu David Moragne for a mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUICIDE RELIEF SUPPORT GROUP – Thu. May 17 – Thu. Aug 2. Many people bereaved by suicide feel alone and isolated. Social stigma often prevents people from expressing their loss. For those who’ve experience the pain of losing a loved one to suicide, Hospice Maui invites you to their support group facilitated by Joyce Lechuga RN,MS, MFC and Michelle Davenport, LMFT, CGP. Attendees are required to commit to the full 8-weeks and have 2-3 months post suicide) Pre-registration is required. $20. 3:00pm. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5555; Hospicemaui.org

GROOVE TO MOOVE – Every Thursday & Tuesday. Bring your walking shoes and get “mooving” together towards a healthier community with Meadow Gold Dairies and Hui No Ke Ola. Free. 10am-1pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. May 17. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. Days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

FRIDAY, MAY 18

YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID TRAINING – Fri. May 18. This education program introduces participants to the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents, builds understanding of the importance of early intervention, and teaches individuals how to help an adolescent in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge. Mental Health First Aid uses role-playing and simulations to demonstrate how to assess a mental health crisis. Seating is limited. 8:00am. Mental Health America of Hawaii, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-6461; Mentalhealthhawaii.org

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. May 18. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KAMA’AINA NIGHTS – Fri. May 18. Enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ohana that features popular Maui bands, store and restaurant specials, and prize giveaways. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MOONLIT MERMAID DEBUT PARTY – Fri. May 18. Put on your favorite Mermaid or Merman attire or and join a fun debut party with drink specials, contests and prizes that include IAP passes and Ohana Ocean Adventures clear kayak tours. Open to ages 16 and older. 7:00pm. Island Art Party, (1279 S. Kihei Rd. #109, Kihei); 808-419-6020; islandartparty.com

‘MARS ATTACKS’ FILM SCREENING – Fri. May 18. The Cosmos Crew is invading Lahaina, so bring your LIL Martians for a Sci-Friday screening of Mars Attacks. There will be food available for purchase from local vendors, fun artistic activities and also a special guest All-Star live performance by The Maui Music Mission. Free. 7:00pm. James Campbell Park, (127 Wainee St. , Lahaina).

SATURDAY, MAY 19

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. May 19. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility, strength, and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8:00am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (VFW, 2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

GOODIES AND THINGS CRAFT FAIR AND BAKE SALE – Sat. May 19. Enjoy shopping for unique items created by Maui Crafters during Roselani Place’s resident activities program benefit day. Vendors will include Roselani’s fresh baked cookies, My 5 Little Pineapples, Bang Um Out Grinds, Island Jewelry, Paparazzi Accessories, LulaRoe Clothing, Meg’s Gems, Humble Native, Stella and Dot, Color Street by Malia, Smooch Boutique and Aloha Caviar Pearls, Wilikina Creations, Tupperware and 31 Bags. Free. 8:00am. Roselani Place, (88 S Papa Ave., Kahului); 808-871-7720; Roselaniplace.com

GO GREEN RECYCLE – Sat. May 19. Malama Maui Nui and the Rotary Club of Lahaina continues a major collaborative effort to bring convenient residential recycling to West Maui. Recyclables will be accepted at no charge, no fees will be paid for items. Go to MalamaMauiNui.org for a list of acceptable recyclables. 9:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MEDIATING CO-PARENTING AGREEMENTS – Sat. May 19. Maui Mediation Services (MMS) is offering a one-day training on “Mediating Co-Parenting Agreements” in Conference Room 2. This training will provide participants with tools to assist parents in creating a plan that is feasible and is in the best interest of the child(ren). Completion of the MMS Basic Mediation Training (or comparable experience) is a pre-requisite for this class. Registration is $125 with scholarships available and free for those who have completed the MMS training. Pre-registration is required. 9:00am. Maui Mediation Services, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5744; Mauimediation.org

MEMORIAL RIDE OF SILENCE – Sat. May 19. May is National Bike Month, celebrated with world wide Ride of Silence event to honor bicyclists who have been killed or injured while riding on public roadways. As part of National Bike Month, Maui Bicycling League invite residents to join a Memorial Ride of Silence on the Maui Veterans (Mokulele) Bike Path. Participants will meet in the parking lot, then ride 6 miles along the bike path and stop in North Kihei for refreshments then head back for a total of 12 miles. Trained MBL ride leaders will be there to lead and trail the group. Email to sign up. 9:00am. Maui Bicycling League, (100 Hokulele St., Kahului); [email protected]; Mauibike.org

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP JOB FAIR – Sat. May 19. Job seekers are welcomed to meet over 50 prospective employers and apply for Maui career opportunities. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. May 19. Every Saturday, you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI GREEN AND BEAUTIFUL ANNUAL MEETING – Sat. May 19. Maui Green and Beautiful will hold their annual meeting with a silent auction and lunch buffet. The meeting will include the Annual Report and Election of Board of Directors, an Awards Presentation, and the “Wisdom of the Forest” presentation by Adam Wright. They will also welcome Timothy Griffith as the new Maui County Arborist, and share their organizations’ year highlights. 808-878-6395; Mauibeautiful.org. 11:00am. Maui Country Club, (48 Nonohe Pl., Paia); 808-877-7893; Mauicountryclub.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. May 26. See Maui’s car and truck club showcase lowriders and lifted vehicles. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY’S – Sat. May 19. Support and shop local every 3rd Saturday as local business showcase their products during the pop-up event. 1:00pm. The Incubator, (250 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-374-2202; Theincmaui.com

BOOK SIGNING EVENT WITH LAURELEE BLANCHARD – Sat. May 19. “Finding Paradise: Leilani Farm Sanctuary of Maui” chronicles Laurelee Blanchard’s unique journey from corporate America to creating a sanctuary for rescued farm animals, taking readers on a tour of her life running a sanctuary and accounts of her daring and life-threatening animal rescues. Laurelee will be on hand where you can meet, ask question and get your copy signed. Leilanifarmsanctuary.org/book. 1:00pm. Barnes and Noble, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com

COFFEE HOUSE SESSIONS: MUSIC FOR A CAUSE – Sat. May 19. Enjoy the soulful acoustic music of Kimo Nevius and Jamie Gallo during this months charity concert series. Money raised will go towards Parents And Children Together Maui, a program that supports and promotes healthy individuals, families, and communities with an array of innovative and educational social services. 2:00pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 North Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

PHOTO SHOW: IN AND AROUND MCMURDO STATION, ANTARCTICA – Sat. May 19. Mark O’Shea has worked at the largest research base, McMurdo Station in Antarctica for a total of 54 months. Over the course of several summer and winter contracts, he has taken photos in and around the Station and is eager to share with audiences. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

SUNDAY, MAY 20

OLOWALU CLEANUP AND SNORKEL – Sun. May 20. Join the Maui Ocean Center to pick up litter from the shoreline alongside the oldest reef on Maui and learn about the critical role these corals play. Following the cleanup there will be a guided snorkeling tour of Olowalu reef, courtesy of marine biologist Dr. Mark Deakos. Collection bags will be provided for debris. Volunteers are asked to bring water in a reusable bottle, sturdy shoes, UV protective clothing or reef-friendly sunscreen, and a hat. For snorkeling bring a snorkel, mask, fins, and a rash-guard. All volunteers will receive two free day passes to Maui Ocean Center. For more info and to RSVP email: [email protected] Free. 7:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. May 27. Lend a hand for fun and exercise and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. Bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. 9:00am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihee); SHARKastics.org

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. May 20. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sunday’s from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

REIKI RELIEF LOW-COST COMMUNITY CLINIC – Sun. May 20. Reiki is a Japanese energy healing technique that involves laying-on-of-hands. The healing energy works to restore balance and strength to the energy body and helps to cleanse the energy system of lower frequencies that contribute to emotional and physical pain, disharmony and dis-ease. Cost is $20 for 30-minute session. 1pm. Reiki Relief Clinics at POME Maui, (151 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-385-9044; Reikireliefclinics.com

MONDAY, MAY 21

COSMIC EXPLORER SERIES: TALES FROM THE LANIAKEA SUPERCLUSTER – Mon. May 21. In connection with the Young Creatives: Intergalactica exhibit, this out-of-this-world evening of talk story will feature superstars of the Institute for Astronomy: Dr. Joe Ritter, Dr. Gary Greenberg, Dr. Jeff Kuhn, JD Armstrong and more. $20. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. May 21.Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q&A session following class. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TUESDAY, MAY 22

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. May 22. Tue, Wed & Fri. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-463-3166; Halemahaolu.org

‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. May 15. It’s never too late to learn how to play the ‘ukulele. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

Haiku in English – Wed. May 30. Maui Friends of the Library presents Haiku in English. 4:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Wed. May 23. Expand, explore and ease into yoga with Certified Yoga Instructor, Gylian Solay. Focus on the breath as you gently move in and out of poses gaining balance and flexibility in both body and attitude. Donation. 8:00am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Gylian Solay, (VFW, 2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-344-8068; Gyliansolay.com

SOUTH MAUI REAL PROPERTY TAX SALE – Wed. May 23. The County of Maui Department of Finance will be holding a real property tax sale to auction off properties that have been delinquent for three or more years and have received their final notice of tax sale. Each parcel will be sold to the highest bidder. Doors open: 8:30am. 9:00am. Kihei Community Center, (303 E. Lipoa St., Kihei); 808-270-7697; Mauicounty.gov/RPT

IAO INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL BAND – Wed. May 23. Support Maui’s hard-working young performing artists! See the next generation of Iao Intermediate School Band students perform for the annual School Band Concert series in the Castle Theater. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly and Margie 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Brian Santana 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Braddah Larry Golis 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Fri, Danyel Alana and Roy Kato 7-9pm; Sat, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Thu, Bad Kitty 8pm-12am; Fri, Sunburn 8pm-12am; Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones and Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Fri, Micah 4-8pm; Sun, Hamilton and Sebastian 4-6pm; Mon, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 6-8pm; Tue, Derick Sebastian 4-6pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Kanoa 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6-7:30pm; Fri, Karrie O’Neill 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:15pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

What Ales You – Thu, Sean Kim 7-9pm; Fri, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Wed, Karrie O’Neill 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Thu, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Thu, Lee Norris 6-10pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Casanova Italian Restaurant – Sun, Soul Kitchen 3-5pm; (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Fri, Jimbolaya 5-7pm; Sat, Tomoki 5-7pm; Sun, Maui Beach Boys 5-7pm; Wed, Tanama Colibri 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com