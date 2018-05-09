MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | May 10th-16th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

APOCALYPSE WORLD TOUR: THE ULTIMATE ZOMBIE EXPERIENCE – Fri. May 11 – Sat. May 12. Zombie fanatics will start their ultimate zombie experience with a mini-escape room, where you and your team will need to survive before entering the apocalyptic nightmare. You will then navigate through an apocalyptic wasteland, armed with an infrared military training weapon, and shoot your way out through a horde of flesh hungry zombies. Go online for tickets and schedule. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapiilani Hwy., Olawalu); 808-866-7034; Mauipaintball.com; Apocalypseworldtour.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. May 11. It’s A Block Party! 5 Blocks of Fun for your 2nd Friday. This month’s entertainment lineup includes Johnny Ringo, Evan Schulman, Maui Jam, Maui Music Mission, Uncle George Kahumoku Jr., Arlie Avery-Asui, Paul West, Gary Larson, Kaniela, The House Shakers, Rock Hendrick’s with Mitch Kepa Kurt Lee, Danyel Alana with Roy Kato, the Lahainaluna Jazz Band and Kendall D. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

SOUL KITCHEN BIG BAND – Fri. May 11. The party is on at Mulligans with Soul Kitchen Big Band on the stage. They’re an acoustic-infused music alchemy that plays genres of soul, blues, jazz, Zydeco, Middle Eastern and rock music. $10. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

SWINGSTAR GYPSY JAZZ – Sat. May 12. Swingstars’ Steve Ellio, Loren Tilley, Jonathan Dreschler and Mike Guzalak present a vibrant mixture of upbeat gypsy jazz. The swing and Latin vibes are sure to have you bopping in your seat or dancing in the aisles. Swingstar performs in the style of Django Reinhardt and the Quintette du Hot Club de France. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

CYBER PUNKS FROM OUTER SPACE – Sat. May 12. As part of the Cosmos: A Maui Space Odyssey festival, Fuzz Box Productions invites you to come and mingle with the Cyber Punks from outer space. Enjoy a night full of action packed live performance by The B.A.D.S., The Eazy and Smoked Solid Dairy. 21+. $15 at the door, $5 off with costume. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com; Cosmosfestivalmaui.com

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S LADIES SING THE BLUES – Tue. May 15. Head to Wailea and hear some of Maui’s most talented ladies sing and play the blues! The evening will feature performances by Sweet Mama Dee, Nara Boone, Jamie Gallo and Natalie Nicole. $10. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

JOSH SMITH WITH HIS POWER TRIO – Wed. May 16. Blues guitar virtuoso Josh Smith and his power trio will hit the McCoy Studio Theater. Josh is a powerful, jaw dropping guitar slinger on the Blues Scene. Hear his tasty licks, expressive phrasing and the ability to rip into a song like nobody’s business. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Bluesbearhawaii.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘YOU’RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN’ – Until – Sun. May 13. In this family fun musical, Charles Schultz’s classic cartoons come to life on the stage filled with with your favorite characters like Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroeder, Snoopy and, of course, Charlie Brown. $28 for adults and $16 for children. Showtimes are Thursday-Friday 7pm. Sunday matinee 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

‘OF MICE AND MEN’ – Until – Sun. May 13. In this parable about what it means to be human, George Milton and Lennie Small are two displaced migrant ranch workers. Both are in search of job opportunities during the Great Depression and also dream of owning their own ranch. See the obstacles they must face to achieve their dreams. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. $29.99 keiki / $59.99 adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. May 12. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. May 15. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. May 16. Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr. will perform in concert with his slack key ohana: Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

COMICS AND COMICS! – Wed. May 16. Check out the comedy show and the comics, hosted by Willie Simon and featuring Ino. There’ll also be free pizza too. 8:00pm. Maui Comics and Collectibles, (115 S Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-868-0219; Facebook.com/MauiComics

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. May 16. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. May 10. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. May 11. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

BLUE ZONES FRIDAY – Fri. May 11. Blue Zone project is a community-wide well-being improvement initiative to help make healthy choices easier in Hawaii. Join them for a healthy island-style cooking and gardening demonstration. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. May 11. This fun Friday night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. May 12. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

MAUI CHEF’S TABLE – Sat. May 12. In this unforgettable culinary evening, find yourself exploring the modern tastes and textures of Maui’s local and organically grown produce, fruit, and proteins as each course is served to you. The open-air kitchen concept allows you to watch as each course is created. Wine, beer and specialty cocktails are available for purchase during your dinner service. 6:00pm. The Mill House Bar and Restaurant, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. May 12. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

RUM-BLE – Sat. May 12. Two teams perform their unique mixes of skill and technique. Enjoy KoHana Argicole Rum based cocktails and a “gastropub” style late night menu created by Executive Chef Carl Yeh. $15 early bird tickets available on Eventbrite until May 11. 10:00pm. Shearwater Tavern, (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

MIX IT UP WITH TOM – Mon. May 14. It’s Mixology Monday with Tom! This booze artist will serve up a new recipe each week. See what concoctions arrive with ingredients like red wine, kiawe smoked manhattans, simmered strawberries, cachaca and so much more. 4:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. May 15. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. May 16. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. May 16. Enjoy 3-course dinner and show with Uncle Willie K. Hear an astounding array of music styles, like Hawaiian, Latin, Italian and opera. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. $75. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI ART SCENE

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until – Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open: Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

HUI NO’EAU: ELEMENTAL DESIGN – Until- Fri. Jun 15. This dynamic exhibition will showcase Hawaii artists working in glass, metal, and wood; challenging artists to explore these versatile media in all of their creative forms. Works will be juried in categories according to their predominant medium. This year juror will be Rick Mills, Professor and Glass Area Chair at the University of Hawaii. 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

AMANDA MCCUMBEE – Until – Thu. May 31. With Maui being full of such spectacular views of color, Amanda McCumbee embraces that color and share it with her acrylic art titled “Moments in Color” inspired by reactions to her previous work. You can also meet her in person on May 23, from 10am-2pm. 9am-5pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

LUANA KAMA – Until – Wed. May 30. Watercolor Artist Luana Kama’s favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. She will be in the gallery every Wednesday in May working on one of her newest works of art. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ – Until – Thu. May 31. Fine Artist Ariel will be the artist in residence for the month of May. He will be in the gallery every Thursday creating a new piece of art. He can also create and image of you and your love one, so stop by the gallery and get your portrait painted. 4:00pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

DIANE SNOEY APPLER – Until – Fri. May 25. Plein air oil artist Diane Snoey Appler’s warm landscape scenes of California and Maui are inspired by a sincere love of the outdoors. She will be in the gallery every Friday painting on site. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CHRISTINE HALTON – Thu. May 10. Mixed Media artist Christine Halton invites warmth and texture to her pieces through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. She will be in gallery creating beautiful new pieces. 11:00am. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. May 10. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 12:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. May 11. The cafe is bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. Couple that with a local’s favorite hangout along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks – and you have a great way to wind-down after a long week. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

ART AND ‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ COCKTAILS – Fri. May 11. Enjoy an evening of art featuring a local artist, with a piece of art available for purchase, benefiting the Lahaina Art Association’s Youth Outreach Program. Additionally. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails prepared by DTH house craftsmen, followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 5:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

EXHIBIT: YOUNG CREATIVES: INTERGALACTICA – Mon. May 14 – Sat. Jun 9. Maui students grades K- 12 were asked to submit work that explores the “outer space” theme, using imagination and brainstorming, for the biennial student show. High school students are invited to become part of a collaborative lab team working with artisan mentors to create an immersive intergalactic space station for the public to explore. Free 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GLASS BLOWING DEMO WITH STEPHEN FELLERMAN – Wed. Jun 6. Find yourself mesmerized by the magic of glassblowing! See the joy of creativity, and spark your own creative flame during the “Glass Blowing” demo with artist Stephen Fellerman. For guests who would like to create your own actual glass piece, cost is $95 for the “Blow Your Own Glass” program, pre-registration required, call or go online. 10:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

JOSH TATOFI: KU‘U LEO ALOHA “THE VOICE OF LOVE” – Thu. May 17. Called the ‘Polynesian Luther Vandross’ in 2017, Tatofi won the Male Vocalist of the Year award. His album “Pua Kiele” was named Island Music Album of the Year during the Na Hoku Hanohano, and was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Album in 2018. Here’s a chance to hear his soothing vocals. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI BREWERS FESTIVAL – Sat. May 19. The event features tasty food from local restaurants and caterers and beer tastings from local and national craft breweries. Enjoy live music by Yum Yum Beast, Riddum Station and Shea Butter and The Cream, door prizes, a home brew competition and lots of fun. Don’t like beer? Enjoy hard cider, hard kombucha and root beer. $120 VIP/ $65 GA/ $55 DD. VIP entry starts at 2pm. Festival 3:30-7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COSMIC EXPLORER SERIES: TALES FROM THE LANIAKEA SUPERCLUSTER – Mon. May 21. In connection with the Young Creatives: Intergalactica exhibit taking place until June 9, this ‘out of this world’ evening will include a talk story from the superstars of the Institute for Astronomy including Dr. Joe Ritter, Dr. Gary Greenberg, Dr. Jeff Kuhn, JD Armstrong and more special guests. $20. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ARTIST 2 ARTIST – Fri. May 25. Hosted by Henry Kapono with special guest Malani Bilyeu, Artist 2 Artist involves a talk-story about the artist careers followed by a live jam session, allowing audiences an up close and personal experience with the artists. $35-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GERSHWIN’S ‘CRAZY FOR YOU’ IN CONCERT – Fri. May 25 – Sun. May 27. Presented by the Maui Chamber Orchestra, and based on the 1930 musical Girl Crazy, Crazy for You features music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin. $27 – $55. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday from 7:30-9:30pm and on Sunday from 3-5pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Mauichamberorchestra.org

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S LADIES SING THE BLUES – Fri. May 25. Have you seen them yet? Bobby Ray Bishop’s “Ladies Sing the Blues” returns to Paia. Come and shake a tail feather with Sweet Mama Dee, Nara Boone, Jaimie Gallo and The Pacific Blues Society. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

TRANSFORMATION HEALING EVENT – Fri. Jun 1 – Wed. Jun 6. Join an incredible journey into the inherent Wisdom of the Heart with Ger Lyons. Lyons is a Global Spiritual Healer, Teacher, Metaphysician, Celtic Mystic and Seer from Ireland. 7pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Rd.); 808-269-6389 GerLyons.net

MAMO AT THE MACC: WEARABLE ART SHOW – Sat. Jun 2. Returning for the fifth consecutive year, the PA‘I Foundation present MAMo at the MACC. A component of the Maoli Arts Movement, the wearable art show celebrates Hawaiian design in fabric and clothing—specifically in terms of cultural motif. This year showcases creations by Kawika Lum-Nelmida, Kehaulani Nielson, Kanoelani Davis, Ari South, Anna Kahalekulu, Lufi Luteru, and Micah Kamohoali’i and will feature emcees Vicky Takamine and Robert Cazimero. You don’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind experience! General admission is $35-45 and VIP is $65. VIP Trunk Show preview at: 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

NA WAHINE O KALANI KA‘ANAPALI GOLF TOURNEY – Wed. Jun 6. Na Wahine O Kalani will hold their first annual ‘Golf Tourney’ benefit. Proceeds benefit Na Wahine O Kalani, scholarship fund dedicated to empowering the young and emerging female athletes of Hawaii. $350 Single Player and $1,400 Foursome Package. 7:30am. Ka‘anapali Golf Resort, (2290 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 866-454-4653; Nawahineokalani.org

KAPALUA WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL – Fri. Jun 8 – Sun. Jun 10. The annual festival is now in its 37th year. It brings together oenophiles, gourmands and enthusiasts to celebrate, learn and experience the finest culinary trends and viniculture for a magical weekend on the shores of Kapalua. The Ritz-Carlton. Kapalua Wine and Food Festival, (Kapalua); Kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com

THE CRYSTAL METHOD – Sun. Jun 10. The Grammy-nominated, platinum-certified trailblazing duo (Ken Jordan and Scott Kirkland) set the stage for the genre-mashing electronic sounds that will fuel the current zeitgeist. $20-35. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 10

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. May 10. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

OHA BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING – Thu. May 10. Eō Maui will have the opportunity to provide feedback to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) at the community meeting of the OHA Board of Trustees in the Liliʻu Rm. The community meeting is specifically designed for OHA officials to listen to the manaʻo of the public and highlight efforts to improve the conditions of Native Hawaiians. 9:00am. Col. David M. Peters Bldg., (1790 Wili Pa Lp., Wailuku).

MEDICAL CANNABIS, EPILEPSY AND SEIZURE DISORDER PRESENTATION – Thu. May 10. Listen, talk story, and learn as Maui Grown Therapies’ Director of Community Relations and Patient Affairs, Teri Freitas Gorman, talks about the latest research on medical cannabis and management of seizures. Discussion will include why epilepsy was added as a qualifying condition, how to get a medical cannabis card and products offered by state-licensed dispensaries. Free and open to the public, following the will be an audience Q/A. 5:30pm. Imua Family Services, (161 S. Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-244-7467; Imuafamilyservices.org

THE HUMANE HOAX: A VSH MAUI PRESENTATION – Thu. May 10. This presentation will explore Hope Bohanec’s book “The Ultimate Betrayal: Is There Happy Meat?,” which examines the new trend of alternative, small scale animal farming. Hope has been active in animal protection and environmental activism for over 40 years. Her presentation will offer answers to critical questions like, Is organic more humane? and Is free range better for the environment? Refreshments will be provided courtesy of Down to Earth. There will also be a Vegan cooking class starting at 5:15pm, with sample being served after the lecture. Free. 7:00pm. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-385-2790; VSH.org.

HULA LESSONS – Thu. May 10. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, MAY 11

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. May 11. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

INTRODUCTION TO NAMI – Fri. May 11. Learn how the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) can help provide community education, support and advocacy for family members who have a loved one with mental illness. NAMI Family-to Family course instructors Pualani Basbas and Loretta Hughes will share their knowledge on this evidence-based education and support program. Free. 12:00pm. Mental Health America of Hawaii, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-6461; Mentalhealthhawaii.org

STARRY NIGHT CINEMA: WALL-E – Fri. May 11. Join WALL-E, EVE, a pet cockroach and a heroic team of malfunctioning misfit robots on a fantastic journey across a universe of never-before-imagined visions of the future. Come early for a pre-shows fun with a keiki art activity, prize giveaways and entertainment by DJ HANDS. There will also be local food trucks on site with food and drink for purchase. Gates open at 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SATURDAY, MAY 12

MAORI HEALING MAUI MAY 2018 – Sat. May 12 & Sun. May 13. The “Integrative Healing” workshops from May 12-13. There will also be private sessions available. Go online for more information and to register. 4:00pm. Hoomana Spa Maui, (1550 Piiholo Rd., Makaawao); 808-573-8256; Hoomanaspamaui.com; Intuitiveart.co.nz

MALAS AND MEDITATION – Sat. May 12. Join PopUp Yoga Maui and Maui Lavender for a mindful creation of the body, mind and soul. Participants will create beautiful mala bracelets and learn how to use it for a meditation class. Cost is $30 and includes a mala bracelet, the guided meditation class and a tour of the farm. Check-In: 8:30am. Maui Lavender, (18303 Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-250-2284; Mauilavender.com

THE 15 INVALUABLE PRINCIPLES OF PERSONAL GROWTH & TRIBAL LEADERSHIFT – Sat. May 12. Kahu David Kapaku is a Certified Speaker, Mentor, Coach and Trainer with the John C. Maxwell Team, the current Pastor at Door of Faith and co-organizer and facilitator of Maui Business Brainstormers. David’s workshop will cover: The Principle of Intentionality; the Eight Growth Gaps; Making the Transition to Intentional Growth and The Principle of Awareness. Cost is $65 at the door by cash or check payable to David Kapaku. $65.00. 9:00am. Door of Faith Kahana, (4975 L. Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-597-1378; Dooroffaithhawaii.com/kahana

AUCTION!! BLACKIE AND SARA’S TREASURES – Sat. May 12. Blackie and Sara have been collecting items for years and are downsizing. They will be holding an auction of over 100 items with collections from their marriage, travel, and work at Blackie’s Boat Yard in Newport Beach and Blackie’s Boat Yard, Machine Shop and Bar in Lahaina. Preview starts at 8am. Auction starts at 10:00am. Blackie’s Machine Shop, (622 Luakini St., Lahaina); 32auctions.com/Sara2018

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. May 12. Every Saturday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Super Senior Saturday where you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

SEABURY HALL CRAFT FAIR – Sat. May 12. Just in time for Mother’s Day, it’s time for the 45th annual Seabury Craft Fair. Peruse the “Made in Hawaii” creations, check out the rummage sale and/or bid on silent auction items. This family-friendly event will also feature live entertainment along with keiki games, pony rides, a giant waterslide and ono grindz. 12:00pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

TWILIGHT ‘UA‘U DISCOVERY – Sat. May 12. The ‘ua‘u (Hawaiian Petrel) spends most of their lives at sea and during the summer months, they nest in underground burrows hidden in the cinders of the summit. Join an evening of observing these federally endangered seabirds with Wildlife biologist Fern Duvall of Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project. Duvall will share insights about the birds’ biology and their remarkable abilities to fly long distances while foraging. Night vision goggles will be available. Valid pass to entry fee required. Event is free, but to enter the park bring a valid pass or pay at entrance. 7:00pm. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. May 12. See Maui’s car and truck club showcase lowriders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturday. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. May 12. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. May 12. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, MAY 13

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. May 13. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

REIKI RELIEF LOW-COST COMMUNITY CLINIC – Sun. May 13. Reiki is a Japanese energy healing technique that involves laying-on-of-hands. The healing energy works to restore balance and strength to the energy body and helps to cleanse the energy system of lower frequencies that contribute to emotional and physical pain, disharmony and dis-ease. Cost is $20 for 30-minute session. 1pm. Reiki Relief Clinics at POME Maui, (151 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-385-9044; Reikireliefclinics.com

SUNDAY CONCERT SERIES – Sun. May 13. In conjunction with the Maui Gift and Craft Fair, come shop for locally made goods while enjoying a performance by Elua Kane and Aumakua Productions. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com

MONDAY, MAY 14

Kupuna Housing Community Meeting- Mon. May 14. David Spee will be holding a public meeting to discuss the plans for his Pa’ia Courtyard Plan that proposes a mixed-use retail office, residential project (s) and senior living apartments. The site in consideration is the nine acres (currently fenced off) around the Paia Post Office. The community is invited to provide their input, ask questions and talk story about pros and cons. Free. 6pm. Kaunoa Senior Center, Room 102. (401 Alakapa Pl., Paia).

COSMIC EXPLORER SERIES: THE CONNECTED UNIVERSE FILM – Mon. May 14. In connection with the Young Creatives: Intergalactica exhibit taking place now till June 9, The Connected Universe film explores new understandings in science that reveal a bigger picture of interconnection than what we have ever imagined. Discover amazing ideas that will not only help change the world, but also help change your world. Directed by Malcom Carter, Narrated by Patrick Stewart and Based on the work of Nassim Harramein. $20. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. May 14. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Mon. May 14. Sandy Callender will show how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility and strength, and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8:00am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (VFW, 2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

BINGO NIGHT – Mon. May 14. Start brushing up on your Bingo lingo, and be ‘first on board.’ It’s your chance to win DTH cash to put towards your food or your bar tab. 9:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

TUESDAY, MAY 15

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue, Wed & Fri. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-463-3166; Halemahaolu.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. May 15. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. May 16. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

COUCH TO HOST CAMPAIGN KICK-OFF – Wed. May 16. In his bid for South Maui’s seat in the Hawaii State House of Representatives (District 11, Kihei-Wailea-Makena), former Maui County Council member Don Couch will host his campaign kick-off. Couch is currently an executive assistant to Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa, and has served three consecutive terms on the County Council, from 2011 thru 2016. 5:30pm. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei).

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Henry Kapono 5-7pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly and Margie 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Brian Santana 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Braddah Larry Golis 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Fri, Danyel Alana and Roy Kato 7-9pm; Sat, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Thu, Bad Kitty 8pm-12am; Fri, Annie and the Orfinz 8pm-12am; Sat, Southbound 8pm-12am; Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones and Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Fri, Micah 4-8pm; Sat, Sean Kim 6-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Karrie O’Neill 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Kanoa 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Fri, Soul Kitchen Big Band 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Shops at Wailea – Wed, Paula Fuga 5:30-7pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Maui Beach Hotel – Fri, HALAU HULA KAULUOKALA CONCERT BENEFIT 5:30-9:30pm; (170 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-873-7834; Mauibeachhotel.net

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Thu, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Thu, Lee Norris 6-10pm; Fri, Gene Argel Trio 5-8pm; Sat, Dorothy Betz and Friends 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Krakatoa Katie 5-8pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Kaniala Masoe 5-7pm; Fri, Poni Brendan 5-7pm; Sat, Forrest 5-7pm; Wed, Tanama Colibri 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com