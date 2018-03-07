MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | March 8th-14th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

DERICK BEATY JAZZ BASH – Thu. Mar 8. Maui’s top jazz musicians will gather for an impromptu jam session for the 12th annual Derick Beaty Jazz Jam. Sharing their passion for jazz music while celebrating Derek’s favorite music, here’s a great time to hang out on the North Shore and celebrate Beaty’s life. Free. 6:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Mar 9. Get to know the Lahaina community and try delicious food from one of the restaurants, food trucks and vendors. Enjoy live entertainment, check out the local art galleries and special events. Free. 4:30pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

MAI PO’INA: THE ANNEXATION DEBATES – Sat. Mar 10. Presented by Hawaii Pono’i Coalition, in 1898 Hawaii was annexed by the United States in a most unorthodox and deeply controversial manner. Citizens of both nations debated the issue, then, as well as today. This production is a reenactment of the enlivening debate, as ripped from the pages of Hawaii’s recent past. A discussion with Hawaiian scholars follows the performance. $28 adults; half-price for kids under 12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COPY OF GOLDAWN WON AND THE UNIVERSE – Sat. Mar 10. Da scene comes alive, as Maui’s own Na Hoku Hanohano 2018 nominee “Goldawn Won and The Universe” take the stage. Hosted by Beau Sun, Bay Area meets Brooklyn New York vibes with Maui’s best sound selectahz Jay P, Lij Tafari, Joralien, Buddabydabay and many more surprise guests. There will also be live Street Art by Dylan Kauz, a Live Bboy Cipher and free Dance Hall workshops all night. Get your tickets at Eventbrite.com. $20. 8:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

RED HYSTERIA: CUDRA CLOVER AFTER PARTY – Sat. Mar 10. After Hysteria, Cudra Clover’s solo art show at The Hui No’eau, bring your red-clad self Upcountry and continue to celebrate with DJ Boomshot playing some crazy, sexy, hot and funky beats. Visuals by Astral Nomad and Bentz Horizon. 21+. $10. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

GYPSY PACIFIC – Sun. Mar 11. Tom Conway, Willy Wainwright, Marcus Johnson and Phil Benoit will entertain with an afternoon of funky jazz. $10. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

WOMEN HELPING WOMEN MAUI 21ST ANNIVERSARY GALA – Sun. Mar 11. Women Helping Women Maui will celebrate their 21st anniversary with a gala theme of “Restoring the Heart, Ho‘okele Pu‘uwai.” The celebration will include a gourmet Polynesian style dinner, silent auction, and an unforgettable program honoring survivors and heroes. There will also be entertainment by Hawaiian trio Kuaola and featured performer Sistah Robi Kahakalau. All event proceeds go to funding emergency shelters and support programs for victims of domestic violence on Maui and Lana‘i. $150 per person and $1,650 for table of 11. 5:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

HOT FOOT TEDDY AND THE FIGHTING CHANGES – Mon. Mar 12. Part of the “BEARing it All’ concert series, Hot Foot Teddy and the Fighting Chances hit the stage with friends Citrus Mission for a night full of original rock and crowd favorites. 21+. $5. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Mar 8. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

THE 39 STEPS – Thu. Mar 8 – Sun. Mar 18. Get ready for nonstop laughs, zany characters, a plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance! With a cast of four actors playing over 150 characters, this is a fast-paced tale of an ordinary man on an extraordinarily entertaining adventure. Starring John Williams, Patty Lee Silva, Lina Krueger and Ross Young. Directed by Kristi Scott. $26. Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

SPOKEN WORD POETRY SLAM – Fri. Mar 9. The Lahainaluna High School students aka the ‘Lunas’ spent a full week at a Spoken Word Poetry Workshop. Taught by Travis-T of Pacific Tongues (Oahu) and Moira Pirsch of Youth Speaks (New York), here is a chance to watch the amazingly creative students impress you with their spoken word skills. Free. 11:00am. Lahainaluna High School, (980 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-662-4000; Lahainalunahs.org

‘FIGHTS AND DELIGHTS’: THREE CHINESE COMEDIES – Fri. Mar 9. See convoluted acrobatic contortions, mistaken identities, adorable lovers and exhilarating battles. The three Chinese comedies featured are the chuanju: “Pi Jin Rolls the Lamp” and the two jingju: “Treasure in the Chest” and “Where Three Roads Meet.” $10 adult, $5 students and youth. 7:00pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org; Fightsanddelights.space

‘ONCE UPON A MATTRESS’ – Fri. Mar 9 – Sun. Mar 11. Presented by Baldwin Performing Arts Learning Center and Baldwin Theatre Guild, the student of Baldwin High School perform their take on the classic tale of The Princess and the Pea. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $7 students (age 12-17), $5 children (age 11 and under). Friday at 2pm and 7pm, Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. Baldwin High School, (1650 Kaahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-727-3200; Baldwin.k12.hi.us

‘CABARET’ – Until – Sun. Mar 18. Clifford Bradshaw is a struggling American writer looking for inspiration for his next novel. On his first night in Berlin, Cliff wanders into the Kit Kat Klub where he meets Sally Bowles, a vivacious and talented cabaret performer. Sally and Cliff begin a relationship, which blossoms unexpectedly into a dream-like romance. $20 – $40. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Mar 10. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Mar 13. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Mar 14. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

COMICS AND COMICS! – Wed. Mar 14. Check out the comedy show and the comics! Hosted by Willie Simon and featuring Ino. There will also be free pizza. Free. 8:00pm. Maui Comics and Collectibles, (115 S Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-868-0219; Facebook.com/MauiComics

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Mar 8. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KANPAI KA’ANAPALI: ROY’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY HAWAII FOOD TOUR – Thu. Mar 8. Join an unforgettable 5-course prix-fixe menu created by Roy’s Ka‘anapali Executive Chef Jessie Anacleto, Isaac Bancaco of Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Lyndon Honda of Sheraton Maui Resort, James Simpliciano of Simpli-Fresh Farms and Jojo Vasquez of The Plantation House Restaurant. There will also be wines by Au Bon Climat, Costa de Oro and Ruggeri with craft cocktails from Ocean Vodka. This event is a benefit for Imua Family Services. $88. 5:00pm. Roys Kaanapali, (2290 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-669-6999; Royyamaguchi.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Mar 8. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the sunset while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $65 plus $25 optional wine pairing. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Mar 9. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Mar 9. This fun Friday night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

TASTE OF SCHOOL GARDENS – Sat. Mar 10. This year, Grow Some Good presents their sixth annual Taste of School Gardens event surrounded by lush farmland and breathtaking view in Waikapu valley. The evening will feature local and school grown garden dishes made by new and returning Maui premier chefs, fine wine, local brews and live music from Maui’s Deborah Vial Band. $99-135 per person; $1,500 VIP Table of 10. 5:00pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com; Growsomegood.org

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Mar 10. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Mar 11. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. 7:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Mar 11. Enjoy a full buffet featuring Roast Beef Carving Station and Create-Your-Own Omelet Station while listening to amazing Hawaiian, Contemporary, Falsetto Singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Mar 11. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Mar 13. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Mar 14. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Mar 14. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet. 21+. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE – Until- Sun. Mar 18. This statewide juried exhibition continues to present the diversity of Hawaii’s people through explorations in portraiture. A broad range of interpretations and styles are seen in a wide range of media in portraits that represent people of the islands. You can still vote for your favorite to win the Marian Freeman People’s Choice Award. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ART OF TRASH 2018: RECEIVING DAY – Until – Sat. Mar 31. Artists are encouraged to start collecting, creating, designing and saving recyclable materials that will inspire their art pieces for the Art of Trash 2018. Pieces made from natural material, water-feature pieces and works that include food are not accepted. Owner Judy Bruder of Duck Soup will be the juror. Entry day is on Sat., March 31, from 9:30am-3pm. Entry fee is $15 per piece. Entry forms are available online. Art of Trash, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Mar 8. View original art and giclees by local Maui artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright buildings in Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Mar 9. The cafe will be bustling with published local artists creating amazing art. There’ll also be live music from professional musicians and recording artists. Free. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Mar 9. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

2018 HUI NOE’AU SOLO ARTIST OPENING RECEPTION-CUDRA CLOVER: HYSTERIA – Fri. Mar 9-Fr. April 13. Hui No’eau presents solo artist Cudra Clover and her installation titled Hysteria. Hysteria explores the subject of overstimulation through textiles and multimedia. Along with a selection of her biomorphic silk paintings, Cudra will be presenting elements of these works to create an interactive multimedia experience. 6:00pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Mar 11. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. For more information call 808-385-7594. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); .

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Mar 11. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit and many more. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

‘OCEAN OF DEVOTION’ CONCERT – Fri. Mar 16. Get your Bhakti groove on with Jaya Lakshmi and enjoy and an evening of sacred music and kirtan. Lakshmi is the creator of Kirtronica, she has four-solo chant albums, was the lead singer of the tribal-trance band Lost at Last and has released 11 mantra albums. Joining her will be special musical guests Daniel Paul (tabla) and Don V. Lax (violin virtuoso). $20 advance tickets are available at Maui Kombucha in Haiku, MacNet in Kahului and on Brightstar. $30 at the door. Doors open at 6pm. 7pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

JAKE SHIMABUKURO – Sat. Mar 17. Renowned for his super-fast and complex finger work, ‘ukulele wizard Jake Shimabukuro has redefined the meaning of music. He’s wowed audiences around the world, and now he’s returning to Maui. $45-85. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MANA’O RADIO SWEET SIXTEEN BIRTHDAY PARTY – Sun. Mar 18. Bring your family and friends, beach chairs and come eat, drink and be merry as Mana’o Radio turns sixteen. Boogie down to Shea Derrick and Full Flavor, The Deborah Vial Band, Soul Kitchen Maui and The Gina Martinelli Band. The celebration will also feature a silent auction, face painters, roving musicians and food trucks. $10 advance/$15 at the door. 2pm. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-283-6788; Manaoradio.com

SPRING POPS WITH PIANIST HYPERION KNIGHT – Sun. Mar 18. The event will be a unique collaboration with James Durham conducting the first half of the concert featuring pianist Hyperion Knight performing George Gershwin’s “Concerto in F.” The second half of the concert features Gary Leavitt conducting the orchestra and chorus in works by Ernest Bloch, Randall Thompson and George Gershwin. $20, $35, $50, $60 half-price for students 18 and under in the $60/$50/$35 price sections only. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET: BACH TO BOWIE – Thu. Mar 22. Complexions was founded as a reinvention of dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles and cultures. This will be an entirely new and exciting vision of human movement. $35-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AN EVENING OF MINDFULNESS WITH STEVEN SNYDER – Fri. Mar 23. Mental Health Kokua presents an evening of mindfulness with Steven Snyder. He’s an expert on Accelerated Learning and Personal Development and will present a talk on “Mindful Happiness.” It will be followed by a screening of The Mindfulness Movie which brings together neuroscientists, psychiatrists, authors and mindfulness decoders. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TOM ARNOLD ON MAUI – Fri. Mar 23. Maui Celebrity Series presents Tom Arnold. You’ve seen him in True Lies, Soul Plane and Roseanne. He’ll share the stage with Corky Gardner, King Martin, Cool Hand Luke and special guest Brian Evans. A meet-and-greet option is also available. Earlybird tickets start at $40 and are available on Eventbrite. $70 at the door for standing room (if available). 8pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

UNDER THE STARS: BUON APPETITO – Sat. Mar 24. Celebrating their 2nd anniversary in style, attendees can enjoy six chef stations, an Italian wine station, craft beer selections and anniversary craft cocktails with music provided by Kelly Covington and Friends. Upon arrival guest can enter a drawing for a chance to win an ‘Italian Food and Wine Pairing Dinner for Four’ (must be present to win). Proceeds will benefit the Maui Culinary Academy. 21+. $98. 6:00pm. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

A CONCERT OF AMERICAN MUSIC – Sat. Mar 24 – Sun. Mar 25. The Maui Chamber Orchestra presents the return of Metropolitan Opera sensation Audrey Luna. She’ll sing with the orchestra for a concert of American music. The program will include: Copland: Rodeo, Hoe Down; Copland: Appalachian Spring; Copland: Old American Songs- Robert E Wills and Michael Russell; Barber: Knoxville Summer of 1915, Audrey Luna; Thomson: The River Suite. $27 – $55. Saturday 7:30-9:30pm; Sunday 3-5pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com; Mauichamberorchestra.org

PIANIST KENNETH BROBERG – Wed. Mar 28. The Silver Medal Winner in the 2017 Van Cliburn Piano Competition, Borberg has been playing since the age of six. He’s training like an athlete to compete for the prize in the most prestigious classical music contest in the word. $35, half-off for kids under 12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 8

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Mar 8. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

DREAM BIG – ENTREPRENEUR THURSDAY – Thu. Mar 8. CoWork, network, collaborate and share a table with like-minded people. Create your business plan, design your new logo, code your own website, and discuss with other aspiring and established Maui entrepreneurs and business professionals. Take advantage of their flatscreen wall-mounted monitor to share your results with others. Registration is $5 and includes free wifi, one cup of coffee or tea, and a 100 percent credit on your next booking. Call or go online for more information and to register. 12:00pm. SPACESMaui, (37 Makawao Ave., Pukalani); 808-664-3593; Spacesmaui.com

FILM SCREENING OF ‘TIBETAN ILLUSION DESTROYER’ – Thu. Mar 8. Watch the screening of Tom Vendetti’s “Tibetan Illusion Destroyer” in 3D. Filmed in Tibet and Nepal over two years, the film documents an ancient Tibetan ceremony that creates awareness of the illusions that cause human suffering. Tom will discuss the making of the movie and the specialized editing that is involved shooting a film in 3D. He will also be available for Q/A after the screening. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

FENG SHUI FOR LOVE AND MONEY – Thu. Mar 8. Author and feng shui expert Clear Englebert will offer practical solutions for enhancing your bank account and your relationships. The informative talk will also provide various other aspects of feng shui concerned with harmony and prosperity. 6:30pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Mar 8. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Mar 8. Want to learn hula? Drop by the malls center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 9

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 9. Every Friday the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat six months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

BEDROOM FENG SHUI – Fri. Mar 9. Author and feng shui expert Clear Englebert will talk about the bedroom as the most important room and the bed is the most important object in the home. Englebert will address the various details such as color, texture, lighting and artwork that help a bedroom support sound sleep. 11:00am. Lahaina Public Library, (680 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-662-3950; Librarieshawaii.org

FENG SHUI FOR LOVE AND MONEY – Fri. Mar 9. Author and feng shui expert Clear Englebert will offer practical solutions for enhancing your bank account and your relationships. The informative talk will provide various other aspects of feng shui concerned with harmony and prosperity. 3:00pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Mar 9. Gather the ohana and celebrate the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented musicians. Then, stay for dinner at one of the award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

RUMMAGE AND BAKE SALE – Sat. Mar 10. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of West Maui. Support cancer research and free cancer programs/services in our community. Free. 8:00am. Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, (712 Wainee St., Lahaina); 808-661-0552; Marialanakila.org

FENG SHUI FOR LOVE AND MONEY – Sat. Mar 10. Author and feng shui expert Clear Englebert will offer practical solutions for enhancing your bank account and your relationships. The informative talk will provide various other aspects of feng shui concerned with harmony and prosperity. 10:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

LA‘IE WETLANDS CLEANUP – Sat. Mar 10. Coastal Wetlands play a vital role in the health of our oceans and coral reefs. The La‘ie Wetlands are part of the small remaining network of wetlands in Kihei. Members of the community are invited to gather for a morning of camaraderie in efforts to preserve the wetlands. Event t-shirt and lunch will be provided free to the first 75 volunteers. Participants must wear closed toe shoes, and are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, sun protection and cleanup supplies. Extra wheelbarrows are needed if anyone can bring them. Check in at the Hawaiian Paddle Sports tent. 10am-1pm. Laie Wetlands, (1445 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); Hawaiianpaddlesports.com/news/laie-wetlands-clean

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Mar 10. Every Saturday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Super Senior Saturday where you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over seven years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

BEDROOM FENG SHUI – Sat. Mar 10. Author and feng shui expert Clear Englebert will talk about the bedroom as the most important room and the bed is the most important object in the home. Englebert will address the various details such as color, texture, lighting and artwork that help a bedroom support sound sleep. 11:00am. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Mar 10. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

TRUCKER DUKES MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sat. Mar 10. On March 3rd, 2017, Trucker Dukes passed away as a result of an aggressive cancer called Neuroblastoma. He continues to inspire the Maui Community and the world. Please join the County of Maui and the Team Trucker ʻOhana For the 1st Annual Trucker Dukes Memorial Golf Tournament. Proceeds will benefit the UVSC (U VERSUS CANCER | US VERSUS CANCER) a non-profit based in Haiku who’s mission is to raise funds for individuals fighting cancer, as well as supporting cutting-edge research for a cure. For more info, contact Judy Stratford at [email protected] or Diane Fru at [email protected] 1:30pm. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-4653; Kahiligolf.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Mar 10. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

BURGER REVOLUTION 6 – Sat. Mar 10. Get ready for a punky good time with Smoked Solid Dairy and Axiom. They’ll also be joined by special guest Mythological Horses. Free. 6:00pm. Request Music, (10 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com/RequestsHawaii

UKULELE STRUMMING WORKSHOP – Sat. Mar 10. Get an introduction to the joy of making music the Ukulele Mele Way with a unique method of forming ukulele chords with minimal muscle strain and strumming styles. Play fun, sing-along songs while accompanied by a professional ukulele bass player. Seats are limited. Pre-registration is recommended. $10. 10:00am. Bailey House Museum, Hale Ho’ike’ike, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Mar 10. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Mar 10. See Maui’s car and truck club showcase lowriders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturday. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Mar 11. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, MARCH 12

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Mar 12. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class). Learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TROPICAL HARPS’ CELTIC CONCERT – Mon. Mar 12. Hear the sounds and songs of Ireland. Tropical Harp, an Upcountry Maui musical group, will entertain you with harps, guitar, concertina, banjo and a penny whistle. 6:30pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

BALDWIN HIGH SCHOOL BAND – Mon. Mar 12. Support Maui’s hard-working young performing artists, and see the next generation of Baldwin High School Band students perform for the annual School Band Concert series in the Castle Theater. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MOVIE MONDAY: KILL BILL VOL. 2 – Mon. Mar 12. Catch a viewing of Kill Bill Vol. 2 on thire 12ft. Screen. There will be two showings, 7pm and 9pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com

TUESDAY, MARCH 13

GUIDED BIRD WALKS – Tue. Mar 13. Here is a chance to learn more about the refuge and native birds including the endangered Hawaiian stilt, Hawaiian coot and migratory waterfowl. Visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars, water and sturdy walking shoes. 9:00am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); FWS.gov

TROPICAL HARPS’ CELTIC CONCERT – Tue. Mar 13. Hear the sounds and songs of Ireland. Tropical Harp, an Upcountry Maui musical group, will entertain you with harps, guitar, concertina, banjo and a penny whistle. 6:30pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St., Kahului); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Mar 13. EnhanceFitness has led to proven improvements in strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement in the elderly. The program meets on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for individuals age 50+. A voluntary contribution of $20 per month is suggested to offset the cost of the program. Registration is required. Contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Mar 13. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Mar 14. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly and Margie 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Brian Santana 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Fri, Danyel Alana and Roy Kato 7-9pm; Sat, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Fri, Micah Manzano 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6-7:30pm; Fri, Karrie O’Neill 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Thu, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com