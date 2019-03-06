BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

MARC BAMUTHI JOSEPH’S /PEH-LO-TAH/ – Thu. Mar 7. Social justice and sports combine in this eclectic performance of spoken word poetry, hip hop music, samba, and street soccer. Using his memories of the game as a source of happiness, Bamuthi posits a reality where black joy is co-opted for financial gain. Here, soccer as both intricate choreography and exploited cash cow amalgamate into an electric meditation. $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ROGERS – Thu. Mar 7. & Sat. Mar 9. He’s coming through with two dynamic sets to keep the audience enthralled! California-based artist Mr. Rogers knows how to keep the dance floor pumping with his mix of eclectic beats that cross multiple music genres. 3/7: 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. 3/9: 9:45pm. $15. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

HENRY KAPONO – Fri. Mar 8. He’s a household name throughout Hawai‘i and the Pacific! Henry Kapono touches the soul with the simple honesty of his lyrics and music. Stop in for Aloha Hour and enjoy some upbeat, rock-infused Hawaiian music. 3pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

ISLAND SOUL – Fri. Mar 8. The Island Soul band is co-led by Ron Metoyer, guitarist and lead singer, and keyboardist Jerry Kovarsky. In a collaborative effort, they’ll also feature a surprise female lead vocalist and a wide variety of your favorite dance tunes to enjoy. Whether it be soul, funk, or dance music, every song they play is a party. Call or go online for reservations. $5. 7:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288; Mulligansontheblue.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY’S WHALE, OCEAN & ARTS FESTIVAL – Fri. Mar 8 & Sat. Mar 9. Lahaina celebrates the annual migration of the Pacific humpback whales with the Lahaina Whale and Ocean Arts Festival. Join them for Lahaina’s 2nd Friday on March 8 from 5-8:45pm in Campbell Park and on Saturday, March 9 from 9am-5pm at Kamehameha III Elementary School. Both days will be filled with live music, local artists, school groups, and nonprofit organizations displaying, fundraising, and selling their best marine-themed art and goods for sale. On Saturday, March 9, keiki can also enjoy a showing of the keiki “Whale and Ocean” art contest. Free.

TOAST TO TINSELTOWN PARTY – Fri. Mar 8. Get ready to celebrate Hollywood – Maui Academy of Performing Arts style. Escape to a glitzy and glamorous evening of dinner, drinks, dessert, and entertainment from some of Maui’s top performers. Along with drinks, dinner, dessert, and fabulous entertainment, guests will mingle with actors dressed as famous Hollywood stars like Marilyn Monroe, James Dean, Clark Gable, and Shirley Temple. Funds raised in the live auction and Raise the Paddle support scholarships for youth ages 8-18 in MAPA’s Summer Musical Theatre Camp. $150. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-249-0033; Mauiacademy.org

VON LINNE EXPRESS SHOW – Fri. Mar 8. Rocking the stage is the Von Linne Express Band with guest artist Harmonica and Iconic KAOI DJ Jack Gist sitting in. It’s sure to be a night filled with blues, rock-and-roll, funky soul, latin dance grooves, improvisation, and harmonies. $6. 8pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchbarandgrill.com

MARIA HILMAN ALBUM SHOWCASE FUNDRAISER – Sat. Mar 9. Come enjoy an intimate acoustic evening of song sharing and worship with Maria Hilman. Hear the stories behind the songs that will be recorded, and help support this album project. Come early to check out the lineup of silent auction items, and enjoy free coffee and desserts. All attendees will receive a free full EP album download. $25 tickets available on Eventbrite.com 6:30pm. Waipuna Chapel, (17 Omaopio Rd., Kula).

SOLO SESSIONS: TAVANA – Sat. Mar 9. Tavana is a one-man band from Honolulu who uses electronic drum triggers to lay down a variety of grooves including guitar, banjo, lap steel, or ‘ukulele, while singing soulful, island-inspired rock and blues. His 2017 album, Aloha Spirit, was nominated for a Na Hoku Hanohano Award for Best Contemporary Album of the Year, and he just completed a major tour in 2018. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TASTE OF SCHOOL GARDENS – Sat. Mar 9. Celebrate Grow Some Good’s 10th Anniversary! $150. 5pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy,, Wailuku); 808-244-4800; Growsomegood.org

SPRING POPS WITH DEBBIE GRAVITTE & SAL VIVIANO – Sun. Mar 10. Sal Viviano and Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte join forces for “The Sweet Sounds of Big Band” – a celebration of music from the Big Band Era. The 50-plus member Maui Pops Orchestra swings along in selections by Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Paul Anka, Ray Charles, Glenn Miller, and more. $22. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KING KEKAULIKE HIGH SCHOOL BAND – Mon. Mar 11. The annual School Band Concert Series continues with the King Kekaulike High School Band! These concerts allow the next generation of musicians to experience the same world-class stage setting that the superstars enjoy. The public is invited to support Maui’s hard-working young performing artists by attending the concert. Free. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JOHN KADLECIK SOLO ACOUSTI’LECRIC – Wed. Mar 13. As part of his Hawaii Winter 2019 tour, John Kadlecik returns to Maui before heading out to the Big Island. He’s a singer, songwriter, and musician who can play most string instruments, and is primarily known for being a guitar-slinging sideman to the Grateful Dead. Opening the show will be Troll Garcia. $22 advance tickets available at Brownpapertickets.com. $25 at the door. 8pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WILLY WONKA – Until Sun. Mar 17. Come and watch the talented students of the Baldwin Performing Arts Learning Center bring this beloved classic story to life! There’ll be over-the-top characters, colorful and silly Oompa Loompas, nut-cracking squirrels, and more. Directed by Linda Carnevale, with musical director Tana Larson and choreographer Dejah Padon. $5-$12. Showtimes are: Saturdays 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm. And on March 16th at 5:30pm the Gala Night Dessert / Silent Auction Fundraiser. Baldwin Auditorium, (1650 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-283-3464.

BLACK COMEDY FOLLOWED BY ‘DENTITY CRISIS & NON STOP LAUGH FEST – Until Sun, Mar. 17. Struggling sculptor Brindsley Miller and his fiance, Carol, are having a party with the aim of impressing Carol’s bombastic father. Without permission, they have borrowed the furniture and effects of their fussy neighbor, Harold, to make their own flat more presentable. Just before the guests arrive, the main fuse blows, plunging the flat into darkness. What follows is a frantic romp with unexpected visitors, mistaken identities, and surprises lurking in every dark corner! Only the audience can see the action that ensues in the dark. $26+. Showtimes are: Fridays and Saturdays 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 3pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE – Until Sun. Mar 17. Director Michael Pulliam propels his pirate operetta with a modern approach and an all star cast. The comedy doesn’t let up with junior pirate Frederic (Kiegan Otterson) bound by contract as an apprentice to the Pirate King (Gary Leavitt). When Frederic decides to break free from the King on his 21st birthday, he discovers his birth date is actually February 29, technically making him “5 and a little bit older.” Because of this contractual loophole the Pirate King will not set him free. Complicating matters, Frederic falls madly for the lovely maiden Mabel (Leighanna Locke). $20-$40 Showtimes are: Fridays and Saturdays 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Mar 7. & Sat. Mar 9. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant! 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportbar.com

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHTS – Thu. Mar 7- Wed. Mar 13. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. Mar 7- Wed. Mar 13. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

ROBIN HOOD – Sat. Mar 9- Sun. Mar 17. Maui Onstage Youth Theatre presents Robin Hood! Prince John has decreed that the citizens of Nottingham pay weekly taxes or face the penalty of death. His decrees are enforced by the evil Sheriff of Nottingham. The citizens think that all hope is lost until they hear word of a noble hero, Robin Hood of Locksley. Robin Hood, with the help of his merry men (which are mostly girls) rob from the rich, give to the poor, and save the fair Maid Marian. $6-10. Showtimes are Saturday 11am, and Sunday at 1pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Mar 9. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Mar 11. No cover! Just come over and play every Monday night at Charley’s. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Mar 12. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. This high-energy and fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

AMY HANAIALI‘I GILLIOM – Wed. Mar 13. She’s a five-time Grammy-nominated, 18-time Hoku Hanohano Award-winning entertainer, and ambassador of Hawaiian music. Gilliom brings the house down at Nalu’s on Wednesday evening. $35. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650; Nalusmaui.com

MAUI FOODIE

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. Mar 7- Wed. Mar 13. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Mar 7- Wed. Mar 13. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Mar 7. Join Chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

SIP TO SUPPORT – Thu. Mar 7- Wed. Mar 13. Bottoms up! Choose from their Sip to Support craft cocktail menu and support local charities on Maui. The Chai Mango Lassi is made with Ocean Vodka, fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai tea concentrate. Available daily during dinner services starting at 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 8. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Mar 8. Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites are served in this luscious buffet. Join in favorites such as like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING – Fri. Mar 8-Sun. Mar 10. The Old Jail Tasting tour includes a fun lesson about grape production on Maui, as well as a history of the Rose Ranch. Taste through the lovely estate wines with palate cleansers, and walk through the production grounds. Reservations are recommended. $40/tour. Tours start 11:15am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Mar 8. Enjoy cutting edge cocktails concocted with a different distilled spirit each month. Luana’s mixologists get to flex their creativity while you enjoy live music in this chic atmosphere. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kealani

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Mar 9. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the Chef’s Table, see the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Mar 9. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. $55/dinner and show; $25/show only. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a Maui charity. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650; Nalusmaui.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Mar 9. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including banana bread french toast, eggs benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean scrambled eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain you with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music. 10:30am. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

RUM REVOLUTION – Sat. Mar 9. Surrounded by flickering tiki torches and lush palm ferns, meet Suzanne Navarro, Luana’’s lead mixologist. The evening will feature rum-inspired cocktails, and you can tantalize your taste buds with small bites and a three course family style dinner. $70+. 6pm. Ko Garden at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2211; Fairmont.com/kealani

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Mar 9 & Sun. Mar 10. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Mar 9 & Sun. Mar 10. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Mar 10. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, and features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-MFTC; Mauisundaymarket.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAU LAU – Sun. Mar 10. Traditional Hawaiian cuisine gets a makeover with Chef Tylun Pang’s interpretation of lau lau. His special lau lau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Happy opu guaranteed! 5pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Mar 12. Get down to reggae, club hits, and old school tunes. There’ll also be drink specials and Nintendo. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Mar 12. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Mar 13. Sweet deals with your sweetheart. Let your romantic ocean view dinner begin! Entrees, salad options, and a bottle of wine for two, just $49.95. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; Castawaycafe.com

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Mar 13. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

ART MAUI 2019 EXHIBITION – Until Sat. Mar 30. This year’s show is juried by Lisa A. Yoshihara, the Transit Arts Program Administrator at the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. For over 20 years, Yoshihara was curator of the Art in Public Places program at the Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. This exhibition is Art Maui’s 41st annual juried exhibit, pulled together by a dedicated volunteer board of directors. Free. 10am. Schaefer International Gallery, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GRUNGE – THE RISE OF A GENERATION – Until Sun, Mar. 31. In honor of what would have been Kurt Cobain’s 50th birthday, this photography exhibit celebrates grunge music: the fashion, the attitude, and its impact on anyone who has listened to Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, or worn a flannel shirt. See the collection of images taken by legendary photographers who were in the middle of all things grunge. 11am. Morrison Hotel Gallery, (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-573-6425; Morrisonhotelgallery.com

MARTY WOLFF – Until Mon. Apr 1. Maui Fine Art Photographer Marty Wolff will be featured daily in the Banyan Tree Gallery. On Mondays, he will be in gallery greeting visitors. His marine photography and landscapes are available on the art canvas, archival metal, and fine art watercolor prints. 10:30am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Jun 14. Miyatake is a Japanese American photographer best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese-American people, and Japanese internment. Free. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

MORT LUBY AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Mar 7. Oil and watercolor artist Mort Luby has painted in workshops with America’s greatest living artists. He has won more than 40 awards in various local, regional, and national competitions, and his work has been displayed in dozens of venues. Come meet Mort, watch his techniques, and see a large selection of his watercolor and oil paintings. 2-4pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

SANDRA GREENBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Mar 7 & Tue. Mar 12. Photographer Sandra Greenberg’s collection of photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. Stop by and view her wonders of nature, beauty and movement. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St.); 808-667-9898; mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Mar 8. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tai’s while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Mar 9. & Sun. Mar 10. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists and find one of kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. Every Saturday and Sunday on the lawn fronting Starbucks. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Mar 10. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-573-2021; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Mar 10. Come to the new location at Campbell Park, (formerly at King Kamehemeha III School). There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world! 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Mar 10. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

NIGHT OF ART, CULTURE & CHOCOLATE – Wed. Mar 13. Enjoy a night of art, culture, and chocolate with world renowned Maui artist, Dale Zarrella. Learn island myths and legends through his sculptures created using rare Hawaiian woods and bronze. Following the presentation, indulge in his signature chocolate creations. 6pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kealani

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

HOW TO MANAGE COMPASSION FATIGUE IN CAREGIVING – Thu. Mar 7. Shirley Ramey, LPN, is a healing touch provider who has spent the last 25 years as a nurse. She works with the Veterans Administration here on Maui and the mainland, and with hospice here at home. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Suite 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

CREATIVE LAB HAWAII INFORMATIONAL SESSION – Thu. Mar 7. This is open to all creative entrepreneurs in the field of screenwriting (television, motion pictures, web, animation), producers (television, motion pictures, web, animation, and games), music, and fashion. Speakers include: Georja Skinner, Michael Andres Palmieri, Spencer Hyde, Brian Kohne, and Jonathan Melikidse. Free. 5-6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); Creativelab.hawaii.gov

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Mar 7. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE MOVIE NIGHT – THE NUT JOB 2: NUTTY BY NATURE – Thu. Mar 7. This family-friendly outdoor event is a great opportunity to gather the family and enjoy a night under the stars while viewing blockbuster hits. Bring a blanket or chairs. Movie begins 15 minutes after sunset, weather permitting. Free. 6:15pm. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Mar 7. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; Hakubaldwincenter.org

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Mar 7. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Mar 7 & Tue. Mar 12. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga helps break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays at 6pm and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Mar 7 & Tue. Mar 12. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Mar 7. & Tue. Mar 12. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

SHAKTIRIZE CLASS FOR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY – Fri. Mar 8. Calling all ladies for International Women’s Day! Join together with the one and only Jasmine Judson for an epic ShaktiRize class. The class is complimentary while taking donations to raise funds for the Global Fund for Women. Shake it all off and feel the power as a community of strong women. 6pm. Afterglow Yoga, (381 Huku Lii Pl., Kihei); Afterglowyoga.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE – Sat. Mar 9. The Conference provides training for preschool and kindergarten teachers, early childhood professionals and social workers from Maui County. Session One will feature keynote speaker Ashley Rhodes-Courter, an internationally recognized motivational speaker, author, and business woman. $25. 9am. Early Childhood Development Center, (161 S Wakea Ave, Kahului); 808.244.7467; Imuafamilyservices.org

FREE HULA SHOW – Sat. Mar 9 & Sun. Mar 10. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

GENTLE YOGA FOR CANCER SURVIVORS – Sat. Mar 9. This class is available to all cancer survivors, no matter what stage of treatment you’re in or past treatments. Build strength, flexibility, and balance in a safe way. Stimulate the immune system and build bone density. But most of all, build community, gratitude, and hope with people who get it and who are on the same journey as you. Free. 9am. Imua Physical Therapy, (411 Huku Li‘i Pl., Kihei); 808-879-0077; Imuapt.com

LATINFUSION DANCE CLASSES – Sat. Mar 9. Learn how to dance soothing Latin rhythms with instructor Nannette from Cali. Learn the basics of salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, cha cha, rumba, samba, and more. All levels welcome. $5-$15. 9am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

MAUI CYCLE EXPLORATION GUIDED RIDE AND POTLUCK – Sat. Mar 9. RSVP By March 8. Participants will ride from Kalama Park Pavilion to ‘Ahihi-Kina‘u Natural Area Reserve and back for a total of 19.3 miles. The route will include scenic stops and natural interpretation concluding with a social potluck at the Pavilion. The ride is intended for intermediate to advanced cyclists who ride at an average speed of 12-14mph. Participation cost is donation based, helmets are mandatory and advanced booking is required. 7:45-11am. Kalama Park Pavilion, (S Kihei Rd.); Mauibike.org/maui-cycle-exploration

MEGAN SONG – Sat. Mar 9. Come where the hip come to sip, and enjoy a weekend acoustic set of “Rainy Day Covers” with Megan Song. Grab a bite to eat, a cup of joe, and view featured art pieces. 2-4pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Mar 9. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

SECRET OF FLOWERS – Sat. Mar 9. This wonderful workshop is for the curious budding botanist! Why do bees love flowers? How do plants make fruit? Why are pollinators so crucial? For keiki aged kindergarten through 2nd grade. Reservations are required! Email [email protected] $10. 9am. Hawaii Nature Center Iao Valley, (875 ‘Iao Valley Rd., Wailuku); 808-244-6500; Hawaiinaturecenter.org

SELF DEFENSE WORKSHOP – Sat. Mar 9. Maui Ki-Aikido will offer a 2-hour special self-defense workshop that’s open to the public and designed for adults and teens. The workshop will cover the fundamentals of awareness and calmness in movement, as well as a few simple self-defense techniques. No pre-reservations are necessary, but participants are requested to arrive by 9:45 to sign in. Wear comfortable loose clothing and slippers. $10. 10am. Maui Ki-Aikido’s Shunshinkan Dojo, (194 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172; Mauiaikido.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESH – Sat. Mar 9. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Mar 10. Searching online for synergies between cards or checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? The card game community is incredibly dedicated. Meet at Maui Toy Works, and find out if my Beerus beat your Gohan. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MALAMA LAND & SEA BEACH CLEANUP – Sun. Mar 10. Cleanups are every second Sunday of the month. Meet at Kalama Park and The Cove to help remove as many cigarette butts from the planet as possible! Contest and prizes included. RSVP at [email protected] Free. 7:30am. Cove Kalama Park and Cove Beach Park, (Kihei).

MAUI WEDDING SHOWCASE – Sun. Mar 10. Hawaii Wedding Pros will host Maui’s first educational wedding showcase. Hawaii Wedding Pros will be sharing ideas to inspire couples preparing for their wedding day. Learn about budgeting, timeline planning, decor ideas, and the overall wedding experience. Joe Cortez of Next Level Entertainment will demonstrate how to make first dance magical moments. $20. 4:30pm. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-877-0051; Hawaiiweddingpros.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Mar 10. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp.); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, MARCH 11

MOVIE MONDAY NIGHT: FREE SOLO – Mon. Mar 11. Follow Alex Honnold as he becomes the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite’s 3,000-foot high El Capitan Wall. With no ropes or safety gear, he completed the greatest feat in rock climbing history. Hot coconut oil popcorn is free with drink purchase. Movie starts at 6pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffe.com

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Mar 12. Enjoy yoga with sharks, rays, and hundreds of fish at the Open Ocean exhibit! Yoga has been known to increase strength and concentration while decreasing stress and illness. Take your practice to a completely new level of peace with nature. Please bring a reusable water bottle, cold filtered water provided. Check in at 5:30pm. Class starts promptly at 5:45pm. 75-minute class. Space is limited, reservations required online. $20. 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd.); Aquari-OM.com

FREE UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Mar 12. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Mar 12. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Free to play; prizes are given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Mar 13. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. Free. 7pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WAHINE WEDNESDAY WITH KELSEY EDENS – Wed. Mar 13. Celebrating women’s empowerment, we provide a space to share ideas, laughs, and fun. This Wednesday features singer and songwriter, Kelsey Edens. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111.

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Fri, Garrett Probst 2-4:30pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-4:30pm; Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-4:30pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Jeremiah Kahn 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30am; Sun, Alex Calma 9:30am-11:30pm; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm; Sun, Eric Gilliom & Barry Flanagan 12-2pm.

KAANAPALI BEACH CLUB LUAU – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Sat, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K. 9-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198. Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, Sophia Alone 4pm; Fri, Deborah Lee 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Pete Sebastian 5:30pm; Sat, Steven Von Linne and Band 4-9pm; Sun, Beyond Blue Grass 4pm; Mon, Deborah Lee 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 3-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299. Thu, Soul Easy 10pm.

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm; Mon, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Fri, Alex Segovia 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 6:15-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Tue, Chance Um 7:30pm; Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4pm; Sun, Love Sound 7pm; Sun, The Shockaz 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Island Soul 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd.); 808-879-2224. Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111. Thu, Dave Connolly 5-8pm; Sat, Maui Beach Boys 5-8pm; Sun, Karrie O’Neill 5-8pm; Tue, Julianna Trowbridge 5-8pm;

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

WAI BAR – (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829. Fri, Jazz with Gene Argel and Johnny Z 4:30-7pm.

WAILUKU COFFEE COMPANY – (26 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259. Sat, Megan Song 2-4pm.

