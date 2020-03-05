MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | March 5th-March 11th, 2020

BIG SHOWS

15TH ANNUAL DEREK BEATY JAZZ JAM – Thu. Mar 5. Once again Mark and friends raise their glasses and grab their axes in remembrance of funky, bass-toting friend Derek. Join in this Maui mixer for a good time with friends old and new. 6pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

ANNUAL HOLY DAY OF DUDEISM ‘BIG LEBOWSKI PARTY’ – Fri. Mar 6. The Day of Dudeism brings some Dude-style dancing with beats by DJ Madeline, and some late night specials, featuring a Tito’s White Russian, and all the best lines from The Big Lebowski. So embrace your inner Dude and bring along your Walter or Maude and celebrate Dudeism in all forms. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

BROTHER ALI – DJ LAST WORD – Fri. Mar 6. Rapper and activist Brother Ali is among the most prominent artists on the Rhymesayers label. A Midwesterner born Jason Douglas Newman, Ali spent much of his life living in various cities in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, where he was first introduced to breakdancing and graffiti and rapping. See him live. 21+. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com. Doors: 6pm. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea).

FORT KNOX 5 – Fri. Mar 6. Here’s a sure fire evening of funky beats with Steve Raskin of Fort Knox Five on the selection with local support from J Raz, Kaua‘i, and TRVR of Maui UBF. $15/advance at Eventbrite.com; $25/door. 21+. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

HENRY KAPONO – Fri. Mar 6. A household name throughout Hawai‘i and the Pacific. Henry Kapono touches the soul with the simple honesty of his lyrics and music that haunts you long after he leaves the stage. Stop in for Aloha Hour and enjoy some upbeat, rock-infused Hawaiian music. 3pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

JOHN CRUZ – Fri. Mar 6. Legendary Hawaii musician John Cruz will perform live. Hear hits like “Island Style,” “Shine On,” “Sitting in Limbo,” Missing You,” “Hi’ilawe,” and “Letting Go.” Limited seating! $20/cover; $55-$65/VIP (includes dinner). 8pm. Java Jazz, (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

TOBY WALKER – Fri. Mar 6. Internationally acclaimed artist Toby Walker has been hailed as an award-winning, roots music finger-style guitar virtuoso and songwriter who has toured the US, UK, and Europe. Blending the styles of blues, ragtime, country, bluegrass, old-time jazz, and rock, Walker has his own style. Tickets: $38, $48. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BIZMIXX MAUI: EMERGENCE – Sat. Mar 7. The Maui Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 110 years of success and beyond. The event will feature some of Maui’s brightest and inspired up-and-coming chefs who will delight your taste buds during a multi-action station dining experience. Creative cocktails will be complemented by local beer and wine as you sip and stroll under the stars of the Maui sky. Cuisine collides with art as the night comes alive on all sides with theatrical and avant-garde interactive entertainers, including roving performance artists, stilt walkers, cirque-inspired performers, and much more. 6pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, Great Lawn, (Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-244-0081; Mauichamber.com

BOBBY MODEROW – Sat. Mar 7. Bobby Moderow is a founding member of the six-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning group Maunalua. With his Maunalua brothers, Moderow has performed all over the world, including the inaugural lu‘au for President Obama and the 150th anniversary of the Smithsonian – and now he will perform for you! 3pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

CHRIS DUARTE CONCERT – Sat. Mar 7. See Texas Blues legend Chris Duarte as he teams up with the Red Hot Vince Esquire band featuring Josh Greenbaum and Jason Ganis. Tickets: $20-$30 on Eventbrite.com. A portion of the proceeds benefits Mana’o Radio. 8:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

GUTSY WOMEN EVENT – Sat. Mar 7. A talented array of Maui’s gutsy women will gather to celebrate International Women’s Day. Inspired by KAKU Radio’s weekly talk show “Gutsy Women,” this showcase will feature music, poetry, and song by women who have been guests on the radio, including Louise Lambert, Lin McEwan, Stephie Garrett, Priscilla Sanders, Makamae, and a trio called Sister Dragonfly. Hosted and produced by Amorah St. John, these local shows honor women’s stories and their contributions to the Maui community. A portion of the proceeds will support Women Helping Women. 2pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartmaui.com

THEO VON: DARK ARTS TOUR – Sat. Mar 7. Theo’s podcast, This Past Weekend, is one of the top comedy podcasts, garnering 5M listens a month on audio alone. Theo has appeared numerous times on Joe Rogan’s podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, regularly on Joey Diaz’s The Church of What’s Happening Now, and was voted guest of the year on The Fighter and The Kid by TFATK listeners in both 2017 and 2018. Theo can be seen in Season 4 of Comedy Central’s “This Is Not Happening.” He also co-hosts The King and the Sting with his friend, comedian Brendan Schaub. $29, $35. Doors: 6pm. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

18TH BIRTHDAY MANA‘O MOON PARTY – Sun. Mar 8. As a toast to the major recognition by MauiTime readers as Maui’s Best Radio Station and to ring in their monumental 18th year in operation, Mana‘o Radio is throwing a big birthday bash under the March Full Moon! Perch on the roof with spectacular views from mountain to ocean, guests are sure to enjoy music by “Kanekoa” and “Three to 5,” and ‘ono food from Nalu’s Southshore Grill. Tickets: $15/advance; $20/door. 6pm. The Altitude Deck, (650 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-283-3576; Manaoradio.com

INNA VISION – Sun. Mar 8. International Reggae Band Inna Vision, continues to represent Hawaiian Reggae on a global stage with melodic rhythm, lyrical consciousness, versatile cadence, and infectious energy. Performing worldwide in over 70 cities hear them live on the West Side. 3pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

WOMEN HELPING WOMEN’S 23RD ANNUAL EVENT – Sun. Mar 8. You’re invited to Women Helping Women’s 23rd Annual Dinner Event featuring entertainment by Grammy Award-nominee Amy Hanaiali’i. This fundraising event helps fund this nonprofit’s mission to support women who are victims of domestic violence and includes dinner, cash bar, silent auction, and table design competition. The theme is Wahine Alaka’i, Women Leaders Then and Now, and guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite Woman Leader or Hero. $150. 5pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 RT-30, Wailuku); 808-446-7342; Whwmaui.net

STAGE SHOWS

THE ODD COUPLE, FEMALE VERSION AUDITIONS – Auditions for The Odd Couple, Female Version, a play by Neil Simon will take place on Mar 9 at 6pm. Callbacks are Mar 11. Show Apr 17-May 3. Sign up online. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

“XANADU” – Until March 15. “Xanadu” follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first Roller Disco, because hey, it’s 1980! But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds. Tickets: $20-$40. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday, 6:30pm; Sunday 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

‘OUT OF ORDER’ – Until Mar 20. When Richard Willey, a government junior minister, plans to spend the evening with Jane Worthington, one of the opposition’s typists, things go disastrously wrong! This farce will have you rolling in the isles. Show contains adult humor and brief nudity. Tickets: $27. Showtimes: Thu-Sat, 7:30; Sun at 3pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Mar 5, Sat. Mar 7. Karaoke and good times with Brant. No cover. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

KARAOKE WITH CASEY JONES – Thu. Mar 5, Tue. Mar 10. Karaoke with the best host KJ/DJ Casey Jones! Come dance and sing! Free. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

SALSA DANCING WITH BARBARA & ERNESTO – Thu. Mar 5. 8pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

LATE NIGHT KARAOKE – Fri. Mar 6, Sat. Mar 7. Feeling like singing a tune? There is nothing better than belting one out over some award-winning, half-price sushi and tasty sake. Let karaoke with Dean satiate all your appetites! Must be 21 or over to participate. 10pm. Sansei, (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com

MRS. KRISHNAN’S PARTY FROM NEW ZEALAND’S INDIAN INK THEATRE – Fri. Mar 6. Audiences will step into the back room of Mrs. Krishnan’s store where garlands decorate the ceiling, music flows, and Mrs. Krishnan is throwing a party like no other. Food simmers on the stove, laughter abounds, and strangers become friends in this joyous celebration of life. Attendees will watch the actors as they juggle cooking, music, and their guests in an unfolding drama. Tickets: $45, $50, $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S BURNING BRIDGES BIRTHDAY BASH – Sat. Mar 7. Come on down to Gig’s Place and help Bobby Ray and friends celebrate his birthday! Opening performance by Brooks Mcguire! Private party atmosphere. $20 at the door. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 510-390-1785; Bobbyray.bpt.me

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Mar 7. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE BAND KARAOKE – Sat. Mar 7. Join Trip Wilson and some of the baddest musicians on Maui as they play and you sing your favorite songs while sipping’ on a craft cocktails. 10pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM – Mon. Mar 9. Hosted by Matt Del Olmo, step on stage and show the crowd what you got. No cover! 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Mar 9. You know how to bust a move! Get on the mic in this tournament style Lip Sync Battle and win some prizes. You choose the tune and let your lips and hips do the rest. Win cash and swag while you enjoy drink specials and laughs. Hosted by Brant Quick. Sign up at 9:30pm. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

‘THE ODD COUPLE, FEMALE VERSION’ AUDITIONS – Mon. Mar 9. Auditions for The Odd Couple, Female Version, a play by Neil Simon will take place on Mar. 9 at 6pm. Callbacks are Mar. 11. Show: Apr. 17-May 3. Sign up online. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Mar 10. Master of Magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Mar 10. Are you funny? Or think you are funny? Well you just might be the next top comedian. Presented by Maui Comedy LIVE there will also be food and drink specials. 9pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

BHS SPRINT CONCERT – Tue. Mar 10. Baldwin High School is having its annual Spring Concert! Let their music department show you their very own beginning, concert, and symphonic bands, and chorus! 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-344-5172.

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

DA BEER SHOW – Learn all about different kinds of beer that you can enjoy! Steve B and Erick T break it down, color, taste, types of beer, and where they are brewed, and what to expect. Never buy another six pack blind! Learn what’s behind the flavors. Airs: Thu, 7pm; Fri, 10:30pm; Tue, 8pm. Akaku Channel 55.

CROWN ROYAL THURSDAYS W/DJ KAMIKAZE – Thu. Mar 5. All the jams you like plus $6 Patron shots from 10pm-midnight and $5 Crown Royal until close. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET – Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 6. Super Fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients there is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. Mar 6, Tue. Mar 10 & Wed. Mar 11. Get you vegi-licious fresh local farm-grown produce, and specialty products in the open-air market. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Mar 7. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

CHEF’S COUNTER – Sat. Mar 7. An intimate dining experience that allows chef Jojo Vasquez to do what he loves: connecting people with food! He goes into great detail on preparation of each course and plates in front of the group. Lots of opportunity to ask questions! Cost: $65 for four courses, includes an amuse bouche; $30 additional for three libation tasting pairings. Two seating times: 5:30pm and 7:30pm. $65. 5:30pm. Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St., Lahaina); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Mar 7 & Sun. Mar 8. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Mar 7 & Sun. Mar 8. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Mar 7 & Wed. Mar 11. It has it all: Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Free samples and live Hawaiian style music 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

FARM INSPIRED SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Mar 8. Innovative farm fresh cuisine, in a casual modern space on Wailuku’s iconic Market Street. Menu rotates seasonally, but you will always find a selection of eggs benedict on cornbread, crepes of the day, french toast, breakfast meats, and fresh fruits. The restaurant also features housemade products like spices, sauces and rubs for sale. 9am. SixtyTwo Marcket, (62 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-280-1699; Sixtytwomarcket.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Mar 8. Featuring live entertainment, food trucks, island vendors, family bingo, and activities showcasing the local community and Hawai‘i’s cultural traditions. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-MFTC; Info@mauifoodtechnology.org; Mauisundaymarket.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET – Sun. Mar 8. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Ron Kuala‘au, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations, and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Mar 9. Enjoy specially priced wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This event benefits local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart, and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

LEGENDS OF KA‘ANAPALI LUAU – Mon. Mar 9. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous Fire Walk for an enchanting experience. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com

MEZCAL MONDAY – Mon. Mar 9. Dancing, drinking… FUN! Unique mezcal cocktail creation featuring fresh juices. 5pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS W/DJ MFDAD – Tue. Mar 10. Reggae, club hits, old school, and what? Nintendo, FUN! Drink specials are $6 Patron shots until midnight and $3 Coronas and Sauza shots, and $4 Sauza Margaritas until close. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

JOSE CUERVO TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Mar 10. All day get chicken or beef tacos for $3 and get $2 off traditional margaritas! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

JUKEBOX TUESDAYS – Tue. Mar 10. Request whatever you want and dance to your favorite music and set the mood for Tuesday night. Plus a $6 menu, includes, lava lava shrimp, mermaid fries, chicken or koki quesadilla, and DTH speciality shots! 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

TACO TUESDAYS – Tue. Mar 10. Stop by and get $2 off tacos, nachos, tequila, and Corona. 3-8pm. Paia Bay Coffee Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Mar 11. All day stop by and get half-off featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com



ART SCENE



ART OF TRASH ENTRY DAY DEADLINE MARCH 28. The 18th annual Art of Trash returns April 4-May 2. Artists across Maui County are encouraged to prepare their art masterpieces made from “trash” to be considered for this year’s exhibit. All art will need to be submitted in-person and requires a $15 fee per piece. All Trashion show pieces must be submitted via the online form and be accompanied by a photograph of the design in order to be considered to walk the runway. Malamamauinui.org

CELEBRATE MAUI MUSEUMS – Until Mar. 31. Five Maui museums from across the island will commemorate the vital role of women in local history in the first of four, quarterly collaborative exhibitions under the banner “Celebrate Maui Museums.” Museums include the Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum in Pu‘unene, Lahaina’s Baldwin Home Museum, Makawao History Museum, and Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at Bailey House Museum. Hours and days of operation vary between museums and can be found on Facebook @CelebrateMauiMuseums

ART MAUI 2020 EXHIBITION – Until Apr. 3. Maui’s art show returns for their 42nd annual juried exhibit. Attendees can expect to see an array of artworks in all media by Maui-county artists. This year’s show is juried by Benedict Heywood, executive director and chief curator of Bellevue Arts Museum in Washington state. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); Artmaui.com

FUN WITH FEATHERS EXHIBIT – Tuesdays, until Apr 6. Levinsky’s colorful multi-media feast of amazing parrot, peacock, pheasant, cockatiel feathers and hand-made paper are all made with recycling Maui junk mail. The butterflies, dancers, turtles, and jewelry in this show are sure to make you smile. Come visit and talk story. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-385-4726; Lahainaarts.com

THE ART OF WEAVING – Thu. Mar 5. Learn about this essential part of Polynesian life and try your hand at weaving by the Whale Pavilion. Free. 11:30am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

BEBA O’BRIEN ART – Thu. Mar 5. Local Maui artist Bebe is best known for her sea glass bird art. Come and see her new art. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

BETH HIRD ART – Thu. Mar 5. Watercolorist and alcohol ink painter creates works through her daily adventures of ocean swimming and scuba diving, and shares these experiences through her paintings. Come watch this talented artist create pieces live in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

CERAMICS CLUB: WHEEL THROWING & HANDBUILDING! – Thu. Mar 5. Cups, plates, bowls, tiles, and more! In this introductory class, with Josie Kele, students will create their own functional art as they explore the handling of clay using wheel throwing, handbuilding, glazing, and texturing techniques. Students will enjoy this hands-on muddy, messy, and fun art form! (Ages 11+). 3pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

JOHN ENSIGN ART – Thu. Mar 5. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

TINY HANDS WITH EMILIA DE CASTRO – Thu. Mar 5. Enjoy art with your little one! Using materials such as pastels, clay, paint, and paper that stimulate creative impulses and fuel artistry, children (and an accompanying adult guardian) will learn artistic processes that tiny hands can manage with help. There will be music, movement, and lots of fun for all! (Ages 2.5-5). 3pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. Mar 5, Tue. Mar 10 & Wed. Mar 11. From dogs playing poker to Maui polo ponies, vintage cars, and portraits. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MARTY WOLFF ART – Fri. Mar 6. Maui fine art photographer Marty Wolff will be featured with a collection of his work. Come and meet Marty, and see what makes him one of Maui’s best photographers. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ ART – Sun. Mar 8. Live painting Is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of fine art. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

BEGINNING JEWELRY – Mon. Mar 9. Get ready to create your own wearable works of art, including pendants, bracelets, earrings, and/or rings with Hui teaching artist Roberta Ann Weisenburg. This class teaches fundamental fabrication techniques using wire and sheet metals; students will cut, drill, saw, file, stamp, solder, pierce metal, learn polishing techniques, and bezel set a stone. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CODY ROBERTS ART – Mon. Mar 9. An award-winning photographer Cody Roberts artistic vision focuses on conveying distinct perspectives of Hawai‘i’s raw and powerful landscapes. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

LEI MAKING WORKSHOP WITH ROSE PI‘ILANI BAILEY – Mon. Mar 9. Everyone loves to wear the fresh flowers and leaves of Hawai‘i! Spend the afternoon learning to make lei and you’ll walk away with a beautiful handmade lei to wear or share with someone special. 12pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MORT LUBY ART – Mon. Mar 9. Oil and watercolor artist Mort Luby has painted in workshops with America’s greatest living artists. He has won more than 40 awards in various local, regional, and national competitions, and his work has been displayed in dozens of venues. Come meet Mort, watch his techniques, and see a large selection of his watercolor and oil paintings. 2pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

BAZ MAUI ART – Tue. Mar 10. Mixed media artist Baz Maui art uses natural material from local Hawaiian plants to create rich mixed media scenes. A talented fiber artist, Baz will be working with tree bark and banana leaves. Stop by and see his unique process. 10am. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

ALL ABOUT THE COCONUT – Wed. Mar 11. Gain unique insight into one of Hawai‘i’s major staples and experience a husking demonstration by the Whale Pavilion. Free 11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.)

CLAYMAZING! CREATIVE CERAMICS FOR KEIKI – Wed. Mar 11. This class will introduce your child to the wonderful world of clay! Josie Kele will guide children through a variety of handbuilding projects using slab, pinch, coil, and glazing techniques. Keiki are sure to enjoy the hands-on experience of creating an array of fun, fantastic clay artwork with their hands! (Ages 5+). 3pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MORT LUBY ART – Wed. Mar 11. Oil and watercolor artist Mort Luby has painted in workshops with America’s greatest living artists. He has won more than 40 awards in various local, regional and national competitions, and his work has been displayed in dozens of venues. Come meet Mort, watch his techniques, and see a large selection of his watercolor and oil paintings. 2pm. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Thursday, March 5

YOGA FOR VETS, ACTIVE, RESERVE, GUARD – Ongoing. Supporting mental, physical strength, resilience, and mindfulness practices through yoga, breath, and meditation. Integrated whole health Ashtanga yoga therapeutic approach serving retired, active, guard, and reserve duty. Beginning essentials of the Ashtanga yoga practice in a safe and supportive environment. 6pm. Ashtanga Shala Santosha Yoga, Christina Martini Yoga, (810 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808 793-2273; Shalasantoshayoga.com

CELEBRATING LOVE RETREAT – Until, Sun. Mar 8. Love, health, and intimacy in paradise. Would you enjoy days of relaxing and learning new ways of being? There will be many offerings to delight you, presented by skilled presenters including: Desires, Consent and Healthy Boundaries; Tantra and Sexual Energetics; Tantric Breathwork; Chakra Radiance; Women and Men Sacred Circles; Transformational Pleasure Puja, and much more. Go online for full schedule and offerings. Daily drop in also available. Hale Akua Garden Farm & Eco Retreat Center, (110 Door of Faith Rd., Ha‘iku); Karuna-retreats.com/celebrating-love

BURLESQUE FOR BEGINNERS – Thursdays until Mar 26. This series is your introduction to the empowering and intriguing world of burlesque! No stripping or experience necessary. Explore some basic bumps, grind, wiggles, and shakes to help you find your own fun, flirty, and ferocious femme flow! Welcome to the tantalizing art of the tease, a world full of rhinestones, glitter, feathers, and fun! $135. 7:30pm. The Pole Room, (142 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); Bodybalancemaui.com

ADULT BEGINNER KI-AIKIDO CLASSES – Ki-Aikido is a Japanese martial art based on Zen principles, which teaches practical self-defense with a peaceful mindset and calmness training through movement. All aspects of Ki-Aikido practice are introduced and developed, and students are prepared to take the first promotion belt test. $40. 6:30pm. Shunshinkan Dojo of Maui Ki-Aikido, (194 S Market, Wailuku); 808-357-5172; Mauiakido.com

AKAKU UPSTAIRS: ‘PREVENTIVE CARE IN CHILDRENʻS DENTISTRY’ – Dr. Cally L. Adams’ has been a pediatric dentist in Hawai‘i since 2007 and has an office located in Kihei. Dr. Adams will discuss the importance of early oral health for children and will present preventive measures for families, as well as helping to identify early signs of dental crowding through monitoring facial growth and profile, and screening for irregularities in dental development for adolescents. Space is limited, call to RSVP. Akaku’s 2020 Spring Salon Season is sponsored in-part by Hotel Wailuku. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

HULA LESSON – Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PUB QUIZ – It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

YOUTH AIKIDO, INTERMEDIATE AND ADVANCED TEENS’ CLASSES – Ki-Aikido classes for teens ages 12 through 18 prepare students to test for adult-level promotion. Thu: 6-7pm & Tue: 6-7pm. $25. Shunshinkan Dojo of Maui Ki-Aikido, (194 S Market, Wailuku); 808-283-9226; 808-205-4067; Mauiaikido.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Thu & Tue: 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

DIVINE FEMININE DANCE WITH JENNIFER LOFTUS – Divine Feminine Dance guides you to move your body on the outside, so that you can feel your energy move on the inside. Using conscious guided movement, you’ll quickly begin to experience more joy, freedom, and power in your body. All women welcome: no experience necessary. Drop in or Passcards Accepted. Thu: 7:45-8:45am & Tue: 12:30-1:30pm. Island Spirit Yoga, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Islandspirityoga.com

Friday, March 6

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E – Help remove invasive plant species and clear brush and weeds, helping restore critical native wildlife habitat while preserving one of the most significant cultural sites in Hawai‘i. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

MOANA FESTIVAL – Join the preschoolers for their first annual Moana Festival. Enjoy laser tag, game booths, live DJ, raffles, ono food, sweet treats, and more. Special guests include: Maui Ocean Center, Pacific Whale Foundation, Maui Fire Department, and Maui Tumblers. 5pm. Kihei Baptist Preschool and Toddler Center, (1655 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-2112; Kiheibaptist.com

MAUI MUSIC MISSION KEIKI ʻUKULELE SHOW – See Maui’s keiki perform on stage.5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI TOY WORKS – TRADING CARD GAME EVENT – 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Saturday, March 7

VOLUNTEER AT HALEAKALA – Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. 7:30am. Haleakala, (Haleakala Hwy, Kula); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Breathe ocean air as you move into postures, with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience welcome. Donations appreciated. Sat, Mon, & Wed. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

HAWAII NATURE CENTER VOLUNTEER CLEAN UP – Individuals, businesses, and civic groups are needed to spruce up the Maui campus that includes site beautification, landscaping, and light construction projects. RSVP to Kapua@HawaiiNatureCenter.org. 9am. Hawaii Nature Center Iao Valley, (875 ‘Iao Valley Road, Wailuku); Hawaiinaturecenter.org

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI – Malama Honokowai and learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train,” Lahaina); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

POLANUI HIU REEF RESTORATION – Sat. Mar 7. Na Papalimu O Pi‘ilani, the reef off Maui’s Lahaina coastline at Polanui, was once known for its abundance of fish and edible limu (algae). Now showing signs of significant human impact associated with overharvesting, recreational use, sediment, and poor water quality. Help restoration efforts. 9am. Polanui Hiu HQ, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593.

BREATH FOR BEER – Enjoy a morning of stretching and salutations, and of course, beer on the lanai. Bring your own mat, towel, and water. $10 cash. Beer sold separately. 9:30am. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Mar 7. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

PINUPS FOR PITBULLS – Stop by and learn a little about our four-legged friends and what we can do to understand them a little better. Meet some local rescue groups and check out some cool merchandise. 11am. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Ponupsforpitbulls.org

DAVID NELSON BAND – Da kine no frills oceanside concert, with the David Nelson Band. The Haiku Hillbillys will open. BYO beverages, pupus, and camping gear. Overnight camping available. 2pm. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); Nelsonband.com

OMZONE WHALE DRUM CRUISE #3 – Join Adisa Omar for a jammin high vibration cruise and dance to African drumming by Gand Alf Bock and The Paia Players. Tickets: Free/youth (12 and under); $30/seniors; $35/GA; $50/VIP (includes vegan food prepared by chef Jaime of Maui Tempeh, champagne welcome, and choice seating. 4:15pm. Maalaea Harbor, (Slip #44, Wailuku); 808-298-9022; OmzoneMaui.Com

SPRING FLING SLUMBER PARTY – The second annual Spring Fling Slumber Party Fundraising event kicks off. For 12 hours participants will share a kennel with an MHS shelter animal to help shed light on what it’s like for animals to live at the shelter, what goes into their care, and hopefully get a few of them adopted! Although the event is not open to the public, it will be streaming LIVE on the MHS Facebook page from 6-10pm. Make a gift in honor of Slumber Partiers at: http://bit.ly/3besP5s. Maui Humane Society, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Kahului); 808-877-3680; mauihumanesociety.org

KID’S AIKIDO CLASSES – Children ages 6 and up. $25. Sat:. 8:30-10am; & Mon: 5-6pm/beginner and 6-7:30pm/ intermediate. Shunshinkan Dojo of Maui Ki-Aikido, (194 S Market, Wailuku); 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

Sunday, March 8

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

JAZZ WITH THE BENOIT’S – Live jazz with husband and wife duo Phil and Angela Benoit. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

GAME NIGHT WITH JON TERNITY – Play some of the hilarious games collected, share ideas for future game nights, and enjoy some amazingly crafted cocktails from some of Maui’s best bartenders! 8pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-891-1011; Vibebarmaui.com

SEEKING ROOT CIRCLE – Connect to your essence and celebrate Spirit’s creativity, healing, love and truth through YOU! Experience a new kind of Church: circle led by Nova Hong. Come to know your body, mind, and soul to support your journey and purpose in life! 6pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-4325.

Monday, March 9

SAT TEST PREP CLASS – Until March 11. To help alleviate inequalities in the college admissions process, Varsity Tutors is offering free, live online SAT test preparation classes. Classes consist of live and interactive instruction, weekly homework, full-length practice tests, and teaching assistants, so students can ask questions in real-time. Sessions will be held on Monday and Wednesday. Sign up online. Varsity Tutors, Varsitytutors.com

VOLUNTEER W/HOALOHA ‘AINA – Spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. 7:30am. South Maui Location, 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

YOGA AND MEDITATION TRAINING – Ongoing. VFW member Alton J. Sanders will be offering yoga and meditation training. Classes are free to all veterans and open to the general public for a $10 donation to the VFW. Sanders is a national board certified as an instructor and practitioner of many mind and bodywork disciplines. 10-11am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Ulunui Rd., Kihei); 215-704-5796; Vfwmaui.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork, and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q&A session. Free. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Tuesday, March 10

GUIDED BIRD WALK – Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature, and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6, Kihei); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

MAHJONG – Mahjong is an ancient Chinese game believed to have been developed during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912). Games will be played with traditional tiles under the shade of the starfruit tree. Experienced and beginner players are welcome. Game sets will be provided. For more information contact Kimberly Flook at: 808-661-3262, or Kimberly@lahainarestoration.org 10am.

HEAL GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP – We all grieve differently. Many people don’t feel the need of a support group until long after the death of a loved one. Join participants and share about the death of a loved one, how grief is progressing, what has worked to help and what challenges are being faced currently. 3pm. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5555; Hospicemaui.org

‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

I’LL GIVE YOU A HINT TRIVIA -Test your knowledge during trivia night for a chance to win cool prizes. Plus enjoy cold beer and good food in the Tasting Room. All ages welcome. 7:30pm. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

TRIVIA NIGHT W/DYLAN – Come out and give that brain the work out it deserves. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out! 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Wednesday, March 11

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM – Lend a hand with farm chores. Spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. 8:45am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

BINGO NIGHTS W/NIKKI – It’s free to play and win: two rounds of five games with gift cards and other random prizes, plus a grand prize for the person who wins the most games. If there happens to be a tie, there will be a tie-breaking game to determine who wins the grand prize. Happy hour prices for everyone that plays, as well as other food and drink specials. 7pm. Lahaina Sports Bar, (843 Waine‘e St.)

DISCOVER YOUR POWER IN THE STATE LEGISLATIVE PROCESS – We’re at a halfway point of the 2020 session! Still wondering how laws are made in our state? And how you can try to affect them? Each year approximately 3,000 bills are introduced at the State Capitol… one or more of those bills may be of interest to you. If you’re interested in getting involved or learning more about how things work… attend a free session! 1pm at Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St.); and 6pm at Akaku Studios Conference Room, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-587-0478; Par@capitol.hawaii.gov; Lrbhawaii.org/par



LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sun, Kendall Dean 9am-12pm

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm

COOL CAT CAFE – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 7:30-10pm

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Fri, Eric Dottere 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Christian Turner 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Mon, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Wed, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Bobby Moderow 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Inna Vision 3-5pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, keali‘ii Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com. Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Shane Dudoit 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Gibran Vicente 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Shane Dudoit 5:30-7:30pm

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Shawn & MayLee 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, Sophia Alone 5-8pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Eros 4-7pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Akoni 4-7pm

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com. Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm

TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. Thu-Wed, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm

SOUTH MAUI

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com. Tue, Soul Easy 10pm

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Ka‘ena Elaban 4:30-6:30pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 6:45-8pm; Sat, Steve Craig 4:30-6:30pm; Sun, Amber Fussle 6:45-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 4:30-6pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Dane Patao Jr. 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sun, Jazz with the Benoit’s 6:30-9pm

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Wed, Steve Craig 4-6pm

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Randallrospond.com. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Chad Kaya 5-8pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 6-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Daniel Shishido 6-8pm

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm

PAIA BAY COFFEE BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Sat, Drew Martin 5-8pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com. Fri, Sherron & Juan Ramos 9-11pm

