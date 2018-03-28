MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | March 29th-April 4th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES CONCERT – Thu. Mar 29 – Thu. May 3. Lahaina Restoration Foundation presents Wilson Kanaka‘ole, Brian Haia and Haime Meyer. Kanaka‘ole is a veteran musician, recording artist and has been performing for 30 years. Haia is a popular Maui guitarist and member of the local band, An Den. Together they are accompanied by bass player, Meyer. Limited seating is provided. Blankets, mats and low beach chairs are welcome. 6:00pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

KUANA TORRES KAHELE – Thu. Mar 29. Kuana Torres Kahele is a musician, vocalist, songwriter and dancer. He’s one of the most popular entertainers performing in Hawaii and Japan. Known for poetry-laden lyrics, Kuana currently maintains his own Hawaiian music and culture school in Japan. Now you can see him on Maui. $40, half-off for kids 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS FESTIVAL – Fri. Mar 30 – Sat. Mar 31. Returning for the 26th consecutive year, The Ritz-Carlton will convene Hawaii’s most reputable artisans, educators, cultural practitioners, speakers and entertainers. This year’s theme is “Ma Ka Hana Ka ‘Ike…In Work There Is Knowledge.” This festival gives people the opportunity to experience Hawaiian culture through various activities including hands-on art demonstrations, informative speaker panels, historic films, cultural panels, traditional music and dance. 5:45am. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7089; Celebrationofthearts.org

KULEANA – Fri. Mar 30 – Sat. Mar 31. On March 30th, the Maui film “Kuleana” will start screening at the Maui Mall Megaplex and the Wharf Cinema Center as part of its statewide release. Directed by Brian Kohne and starring Moronai Kanekoa, “Kuleana” meaning spiritual responsibility in Hawaiian. It follows a disabled Vietnam veteran as he rediscovers the Hawaiian warrior within to protect his family, defend their land and clear his father’s name. On March 31, there will also be an opening Family Friendly event from 3-6pm at the Maui Mall. The event will featuring live music, drawings for free giveaways, and an opportunity to meet the cast and crew. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Wharf Cinema Center, (658 Front St., Lahaina).

LANAI 5TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Mar 30. Celebrate with live music, food vendors, local artisans, fashion, keiki activities and magic. Special package includes a round-trip ferry ride between Lahaina Harbor and Manele Harbor, round-trip ground transportation between Manele and Lanai City and an event passport. Lahaina departure times are 9:15am, 12:45pm and 3:15pm; Manele departure time is 9:45pm. Cost for the package is $60 per adult and $50 per child. 5:30pm. Lanai Town Party, (Dole Park, Lanai); 808-270-7710; Fifthfridaylanai.com

SOUL KITCHEN FUNDRAISER FOR UNCLE WILLIE K – Fri. Mar 30. Soul Kitchen will be donating all proceeds from their show to help Uncle Willie K with his Cancer battle. $10 suggested donation. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

ARTIST 2 ARTIST – Fri. Mar 30. Hosted by Henry Kapono and featuring Keola Beamer, the event series is a talk-story about the artist’s career followed by a live jam session. $35-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ARMY OF SASS: MAUI LEMONADE LAUNCH PARTY – Fri. Mar 30. Army of Sass Maui presents “Lemonade” featuring performances by Aerial Amy Erickson, DJ Sweets, DJ Gary O’Neil, Hula Hoop Girls and more. There’ll also be drink specials all night. 21+. Doors open at 9pm. 10:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Goods- Fri. Mar 30. Get down to funk, R&B, future beats and hip hop with DJ Boomshot, JayP and Joralien. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

IMUA’S BOLLYWOOD BALL – Sat. Mar 31. This year, the theme of Imua Family Services’ annual gala is “Festivals of the World–The Bollywood Ball.” Attendees will enjoy a magical night of Bollywood glamour celebrating spring, happiness, love and friendship. The night will feature an outdoor sunset Maharaja Cocktail Reception, Indian Market Fair and performances by Teal Wicks and Matt Doyle. Following the main event is the Taj Mahalo After Party with Eric Gilliom and Next Level Entertainment. Funds raised go to support Imua’s early childhood programs on Maui, Molokai and Lanai. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Imuafamilyservices.org

MAUI MOTOWN DANCE PARTY – Sat. Mar 31. Head to Wailea and join Adisa Omar, Louise Lambert, Isa Inca, Michale Gusalak and Island Soul Band members for a night of Motown. Hear the classics of the Supremes, Temptations, Four Tops Smokey, Marvin, Stevie, Gladys and more. $25 advance tickets available at Bounty Music, Chez Fifi, Mulligan’s and online. $30 at-the-door. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Louiselambert.com

BIRD OF PREY AND LOBSTAH – Sat. Mar 31. Welcome Bird of Prey, Torin Goodnight, to the dance hall. Pursuing electronic music for over a decade, Torin has refined his sound and style to offer something unique and powerful to the electronic music community. Opening the event will be Maui’s own, Lobstah (Jared Szakmary). There will also be LED activated face-painting and raw treats. $15 cash only at the door. Kids under 14 are free. 7:30pm. Dance Church Maui, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao).

BODHI FLAIR – Sat. Mar 31. Head to the North Shore for a real rock n roll show featuring Satchel Gleason, Nils Axel Rosenglad, Rick Bodinus, Michael Feegreade, Alice Grey, Zia and Uiam. 21+. $10. 8:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

FULL MOON SILENT RAVE – Sat. Mar 31. Party under the Full Moon with DJs Gary O’Neal and Love. Headsets are required to hear the music, and you can choose the channel you want to groove too. $5. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

THE COLOR FESTIVAL HAWAII – Sun. Apr 1. Imua Family Services invites you to Maui’s first Color Festival Hawaii. It’s a fund and friend-raiser to celebrate the color and diversity of life. The event will feature DJ Boomshot, Eric Gilliom and Band, Shea Butter and The Cream and The Yum Yum Beast. White clothing is encouraged. Event shirts available for purchase. Admission price includes one pack of powdered colors, with additional colors available for purchase. Free-$20. 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Imuafamilyservices.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

POWER UP COMEDY PRESENTS MARY SANTORA – Thu. Mar 29, Fri. Mar 30 & Sat. Mar 31. Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, Mary Santora is a fresh breath of femininity in the otherwise male dominated world of stand up. Her quick witted, observational style has landed her the opportunity to perform across the country and open for comedic greats. Check out one the best up and coming comedians in the Midwest. 3/29: $10. 7:00pm. VIBE Bar and Nightclub, (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-1011; Vibenightclubmaui.com; 3/30: $20. 7:00pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com; 3/31: Cost TBA. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

GODSPELL – Fri. Mar 30 – Sun. Apr 1. See a sensation that continues to touch audiences worldwide! Maui OnStage’s Teen Company will present a special production of Godspell. Boasting a score with chart topping songs, Godspell features a parade of beloved songs including “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All for the Best,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man” and “By My Side.” Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday Matinee at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Mar 31. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon. Apr 2. Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Apr 3. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Apr 4. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

SPRING CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Until – Sun. Apr 8. Welcome back the Veuve Clicquot pop-up bar and lounge and enjoy a variety of Champagnes perfectly paired with seasonal bites. Offered Thursday-Sunday (no dinner on March 30). Walk-ins only. First come, first served. 4-8pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Mar 29. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

5TH PITCH 2018 SPRING COHORTS PRESENTATION – Thu. Mar 29. The Maui Food Innovation Center is building a stronger, economically diverse and sustainable Maui Nui by x-celerating and elevating food producers. The Maui Food X-celeration Program (MFICX) provides business and technology experts to local value-added foodpreneurs. Join a presentation as cohorts share their products and business to a panel of local food industry and business experts. RSVP: Chris Speere, [email protected] 4:30pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Mar 29. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the sunset while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant. Cost includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $65 plus $25 optional wine pairing. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Mar 29. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Reservations required. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Mar 30. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 30. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. Following the event is the “Official Art Walk After Party” featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

CHARITY PINT NIGHT – Fri. Mar 30. Imua Family Services supports Maui County’s children with special needs. Their benefit Paddle Imua race grants them a week-long inclusive camping experience known as Camp Imua. Help MBC’s Lahaina Pub donate half of all house beer profits to Imua Family Services for these upcoming events. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Mar 31. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening set by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Apr 1. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Apr 1. Enjoy a full buffet featuring a Roast Beef Carving Station and Create-Your-Own Omelet Station. Enjoy your meal while listening to Hawaiian falsetto singer, Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Apr 1. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Apr 3. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Apr 4. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Apr 4. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Apr 4. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet. 21+. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

ART OF TRASH 2018: RECEIVING DAY – Until – Sat. Mar 31. Artists are encouraged to start collecting, creating, designing and saving recyclable materials that will inspire their pieces for the Art of Trash 2018. Pieces made from natural material–water-feature pieces and works that include food will not be accepted. Owner Judy Bruder of Duck Soup will be the juror. Entry day is on Saturday, Mar. 31, from 9:30am-3pm. Entry fee is $15 per piece. Entry forms are available online. Art of Trash, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

‘GIFTS FROM THE SEA’ ART SHOW – Until – Mon. Apr 30. The ocean continually gives us wonderful vistas, refreshment, fun, fish, shells, corals and more. Linda Ryan’s art celebrates that and will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

SOLO ARTIST EXHIBITION–CUDRA CLOVER: HYSTERIA -Until – Fri. Apr 13. Hysteria explores the subject of overstimulation through textiles and multimedia. Along with a selection of her biomorphic silk paintings, Cudra Clover will present elements of these works to create an interactive multimedia experience. Free. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Mar 29. View original art and giclees by local artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

KENSU JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Mar 29 & Fri. Mar 30. Maui based designers Kendra and Suheiwa will be showcasing a range of unique simple and bold inspired works. All jewelry is made by hand with real semi-precious stones, gold or silver. 2:00pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS FESTIVAL – Fri. Mar 30 – Sat. Mar 31. Returning for the 26th consecutive year, The Ritz-Carlton will convene Hawaii’s most reputable artisans, educators, cultural practitioners, speakers and entertainers. This year’s theme is “Ma Ka Hana Ka ‘Ike…In Work There Is Knowledge.” This festival gives people the opportunity to experience Hawaiian culture through various activities including hands-on art demonstrations, informative speaker panels, historic films, cultural panels, traditional music and dance. 5:45am. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7089; Celebrationofthearts.org

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Mar 30. The cafe will be bustling with published local artists creating amazing art, and live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd.); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Mar 30. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Apr 1. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving, tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); 808-385-7594.

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Apr 1. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from more than 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit and more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

ART MAUI EXHIBITION 2018 – Mon. Apr 2 – Sat. Apr 28. The Art Maui Board Presents the 40th annual Art Maui exhibition in the Schaefer International Gallery. The exhibit features new works by Maui artists in a wide variety of media including sculpture, painting, video, jewelry, photography, ceramics, quilting, woodworking and more. This year’s juror is Isabella Ellaheh Hughes, co-founder of the Honolulu Biennial. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Artmaui.com

GLASS BLOWING DEMO WITH STEPHEN FELLERMAN – Wed. Apr 4. Find yourself mesmerized by the magic of glassblowing and see the joy of creativity. For guests who would like to create your own actual glass piece, cost is $95 for the “Blow Your Own Glass” program, pre-registration required, call or go online. 10:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

PUNDY YOKOUCHI MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT – 30TH ANNIVERSARY – Sat. Apr 7. The day will be full of good fun, prizes, refreshments, a luncheon at Cafe O‘Lei and a chance to win $10,000 or a new car. $150 per person or $300 for a two-person team; $550 hole sponsorship. Registration 6am. 7am-2pm. The Dunes at Maui Lani, (1333 Maui Lani Pkwy., Kahului); 808-243-4225; Kalimaomaui.org

JACKSON BROWNE – Sun. Apr 8. Jackson Browne, known for advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights and arts education, most recently released Standing in the Breach, a collection of personal and political songs. Accompanying Browne are longtime band mates Bob Glaub, Mauricio Lewak, Val McCallum, Althea Mills, Chavonne Stewart, Jeff Young and Greg Leisz. $45-125, half-off for kids under 12. $250 Guacamole Fund benefit tickets. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

VIEUX FARKA TOURE – Thu. Apr 12. Singer/guitarist Vieux Farka Toure is often referred to as the “Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara.” Son of Grammy-winning Malian musician Ali Farka Toure, Vieux took up percussion and then guitar. His album Mon Pays (“My Country”) refers to his native Mali and serves as a reminder of its beauty and sculpture. $35 in advance, $40 day-of-show. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THREE MAUI DIVAS: AMY HANAIALI‘I, NAPUA GREIG & RAIATEA HELM – Fri. Apr 13. Napua Greig, Raiatea Helm and Amy Hanaiali‘i take the stage for a great evening of song and music. $12-45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY GOLF BENEFIT – Sat. Apr 14. The Maui Humane Society will host a golf tournament at the Wailea Blue Golf Course. Sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Maui, there will be 4-Hole in One and 5-Closest to the Pin contests with a chance to win a 2018 Mercedes Benz. Fat Daddy’s and Three’s Bar and Grill will provide breakfast to all golfers. Following the tournament will be an awards lunch at Manoli’s Pizza Company. All proceeds benefit Maui’s homeless animals. Register online or call with ext. 218. $175 pp or $450 three-person team. 7:00am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

TOM ROSENQUIST MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sat. Apr 14. Join in the 9th Annual Tom Rosenquist Memorial Golf Tournament. The event honors the dedication and determination of one of the school’s key founders. Help raise funds to support Maui Preparatory Academy’s Financial Aid Program. 7:30am. Maui Preparatory Academy, (4910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-665-9966; Mauiprep.org

SOUL KITCHEN LIVE RECORDING – Sat. Apr 14. Join Soul Kitchen for a live album recording. It’s also Tempa’s Birthday! $10 in advance or $15 at-the-door. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com; Soulkitchenmaui.com

BILL MCKIBBEN IN THE GREEN ROOM – Wed. Apr 18. The Merwin Conservancy presents an intimate evening with Bill McKibben. McKibben is an environmentalist, educator and author of The End of Nature. He’s a recipient of the 2013 Gandhi Prize and the Thomas Merton Prize, awarded the Right Livelihood Prize in 2014 and is the founder of 350.org. Following the presentation will be a courtyard reception with an intimate Q/A, book signing, dessert, champagne, book fair and live musical entertainment. $25 and $10 for students. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PRIMUS – Fri. Apr 20. BAMP Project presents one of the most innovative bands of the 1990s. The trio’s alt/punk/avant-­garde/psychedelic/country attack, along with surreal, fever-­dream lyrics, resulted in some of rock’s unlikeliest hits. Hear tunes like “Tommy the Cat,” “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver” and “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver.” The event marks the return of the definitive Primus line-­up—singer/bassist Les Claypool, guitarist Larry “Ler” LaLonde, and drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander. $35 – $55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘OF MICE AND MEN’ – Fri. Apr 27 – Sun. May 13. In this parable about what it means to be human, George Milton and Lennie Small are two displaced migrant ranch workers. Both are in search of job opportunities during the Great Depression and also dream of owning their own ranch. See the obstacle they must face to achieve their dreams. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Mar 29. Seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development and a Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. 8:00am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., ([email protected], Haiku); 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Mar 29. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

READING OF ALAN WATTS COLLECTED LETTERS – Thu. Mar 29. Iconic figure Alan Watts popularized Zen Buddhism in the 1960s, his first book on Zen was published in 1958, and his Collected Letters were just published December 2017, and include correspondence with: Carl Jung, Aldous Huxley, Gary Snyder, Timothy Leary, and Joseph Campbell. His granddaughter, Myra Krien, will be attending to read, answer questions and sign books. Copies of Zen Odyssey: The Birth of Zen in America, will be available at the event, as well as Watts’ Collected Letters. 6:00pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Mar 29. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Mar 29. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

IGNITE A LIFE – TRAINING FOR YOUTH LEADERS – Thu. Mar 29. Ignite A Life is a non-profit, dba Hawaii Leaders Core. It’s opening its doors for the youth of the island community, sponsoring attendance at various youth leadership summits across the globe. Learn more about these youth leadership opportunities, hear insights from students and parents and get the details about this 6-day immersion program and other opportunities. Co-founders mother-son team of Robin and Alex Muto will also be there to share their experiences with you. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 30

PRINCESS PARTY – Fri. Mar 30. Come aboard and sail off for an underwater adventure with Aloha Characters featuring princesses Moana and Ariel! Keiki will enjoy the morning with arts and crafts, stories, face painting and photo opportunities. Light snacks and beverage will be included with the kids pricing (parents are free). Additionally, Cream B Maui ice cream taco’s and bowls will be available for purchase. Space is limited to 50 kids and 50 adults. $20. 10:00am. Lahaina Loft, (736 Front St., Lahaina); Lahainaloft.com; Alohacharacters.com

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 30. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

GREGORY DEAN KAUFMAN CELEBRATION OF LIFE – Fri. Mar 30. Celebrate the Life of Pacific Whale Foundations founder, Gregory Dean Kaufman. Bring loose flowers and your memories of Greg to share. 5:00pm. Makena (Big) Beach, (600 Makena Rd., Makena).

MIKE LOVE – Fri. Mar 30. Enjoy amazing live music with Hawaii’s own Mike Love. With a foundation rooted in the spirituality and message-based music of Reggae and Rastafari, Love blends the sounds of progressive and classic rock, pop, R/B, soul, blues, flamenco, jazz and more. $20. 8:00pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Mar 31. Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more during Keiki Kraft and Story Time. Then join in a Humpback Whale Talk and learn about Whale anatomy, behavior, why they make the journey from Alaska to Hawaiʻi and what they do while they are here. Additionally guest can enjoy displays and ocean views, and a chance to watch humpback whales breaching. 10:00am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Mar 31. Every Saturday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Super Senior Saturday where you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

OPERATION SEAGUARD: AIRSOFT – Sat. Mar 31. Calling all 6mm operators, Operation Seaguard is on the horizon! Players required to provide own airsoft gun and equipment. Full face and eye protection are mandatory. Biodegradable bb’s only (limited supply available). Paintball rentals will be available. $10. 11:00am. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapiilani Hwy., Olawalu); 808-866-7034; Mauipaintball.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Mar 31. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Mar 31. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FULL MOON YOGA AND DANCE EVENT – Sat. Mar 31. Join another fun and sacred full moon evening. There’ll be Aloha Yoga Flow with Chelsea and Afro-caribe, latin and R/B Dance Class with Emilia. It will be followed by a dance party, fire spinning and flow arts with Mitch April. $20. 6:00pm. Maui Yoga Shala Paia, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-283-4123; Maui-yoga.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Mar 31. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 1

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Apr 1. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

REIKI RELIEF LOW-COST COMMUNITY CLINIC – Sun. Apr 1. Reiki is a Japanese energy healing technique that involves laying-on-of-hands. The healing energy works to restore balance and strength to the energy body and helps to cleanse the energy system of lower frequencies that contribute to emotional and physical pain, disharmony and dis-ease. Walk-in or call for an appointment. $20 for 30 minute session. 1:00pm. Reiki Relief Clinics at POME Maui, (151 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-385-9044; Reikireliefclinics.com

MONDAY, APRIL 2

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Apr 2. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class). Learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Apr 2. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures, breath work and practice brings you greater flexibility and strength. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

MAUI HIGH SCHOOL BAND – Tue. Apr 3. Support Maui’s hard-working young performing artists, and see the next generation of Maui High School Band students perform for the annual School Band Concert series. Free. 7:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4

MAUI NUI MARINE RESOURCE COUNCIL APRIL MEETING – Wed. Apr 4. The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council (MNMRC) invites the public to hear a presentation on Maui’s coral reef soundscapes by Eden Zang, Managing Director of Oceanwide Science Institute. Zang, will explain how passive acoustic monitoring can be utilized to reveal clues about coral reef communities and will share results from a sixteen month acoustic study from seven reefs around Maui. The meeting will also provide updates about ocean water quality testing and other projects that are underway. Refreshments will be served. Free. 5:00pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org; Mauireefs.org.

6TH ANNUAL MASTER OF RETAIL SUCCESS IN MAUI – Wed. Apr 4. Here is a rare opportunity to hear “How I did it” from five Maui based businesses including Kihei Caffe, Maui Cattle Co., Native Intelligence, Two Chicks in a Hammock and Oko’a Farms. They will take their audience through the bad times and the good, embedding valuable insights and gems of advice. You will learn about the different challenges they faced in each stage of their business growth. RSVP required. $62. 5:15pm. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-4653; Kahiligolf.com; Mauibusinessbrainstormers.org/2018MRSM.html

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Fri, Willie K 9-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Fri, Micah Manzano 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6-7:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

The Shops at Wailea – Wed, Jazz at The Shops 5:30-7:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Thu, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Louise Lambert 5:30-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com

Ulupalakua Ranch Store – Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; (14800 Piilani Hwy., Kula); 808-878-2561; Ulupalakuaranch.com