BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

BILL KIRCHEN BAND – Thu. Mar 28. Grammy-nominated guitarist, singer, and songwriter Bill Kirchen first gained national recognition as a founding member of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen. His trademark guitar licks drove their “Hot Rod Lincoln” cut into the Top 10 in 1972. For this show, Kirchen will be touring with drummer Steve Barbuto and bassist Tim Eschliman. $38. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KAHALAWAI – Thu. Mar 28. Kahalawai, which means “to meet or meeting together,” is composed of Dana Pi‘ilani Arias and Joshua Pilialoha Kahula. As a recording artist, Pi‘ilani has played guitar on a variety of artists’ albums, releasing his first solo album, Dash-A, in 2015. Josh was lead singer of Maui’s popular band, Nuff Sedd, whose debut album was recognized at the 2005 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards for Reggae Album of the Year. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Front Lawn, (120 Dickenson St, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org

HENRY KAPONO & BROTHER NOLAND – Fri. Mar 29. Noland is famous for his original song “Coconut Girl,” which birthed the “Jawaiian” style of fusion reggae-Hawaiian music. Nolan is an award-winning artist with a style of his own, and his music has been featured in movie projects like Pineapple Express and Snakes on a Plane. In this popular series, Kapono talks story with his guests about their careers followed by a fresh jam sesh. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MEET THE FILMMAKERS – Fri. Mar 29. Please join us at Meet the Filmmakers to see Zoe Eisenberg and Phillips Payson. They’ll discuss their independent film projects, what it takes to make a movie in Hawaii, and how Stoke, their new feature film, came to be. A Q&A session will follow a special screening of a 55-minute documentary Aloha From LavaLand, directed by Phillips Payson and Suzenne Seradwyn, and produced and written by Zoe Eisenberg. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Road Suite 104, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Conta.cc

NECTARSONG CHORUS SPRING SONG CELEBRATION – Fri. Mar 29. NectarSong, an uplifting chorus of 20 women singers, brings their joyful, harmonious Song Ceremonies to South Maui. Under the direction of Heather Neeraja Parsons, the choir performs a colorful array of songs from around the world. 7pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi Street); 808-205-2005.

SWEET BEETS & FRIENDS – Fri. Mar 29. Sweet Beets and Yum Yum will play with special guests Mark Johnstone, John M. Jelliffe, and Rick Bodinus. Dinner set at 7pm, full band at 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

CARNIVAL DE VENICE MASCHERANDA GRAND BALL – Sat. Mar 30. The Monarchy Ballroom will be transformed into an elegant candlelit palace replicating the magic of Carnival. It will begin with a Hearts and Dreams Cocktail Reception, and the evening will continue with an intimate performance by Tony-nominated actor and singer Denee Benton, and a special performance by the Hawaii Opera Theatre. In addition to dancers and other performers, a grand prize will be given to the best themed masquerade costume. This year’s event will present three legacy awards to community members and organizations celebrating their commitment to our island community. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727.

KANEKOA – Sat. Mar 30. Na Hoku Hanohano Awards-winner Kanekoa will play in Wailuku with the Bluegrass & Beyond Band (Matt Delomo and Orion Hitzig). It’s sure to be a night of some jammin’ acoustic music. $10 pre-sale, $15 at the door. 5:30pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; mauicoffeeattic.com

TAIMANE AND HER QUARTET ELEMENTAL TOUR – Sat. Mar 30. Fresh off of performances at South by Southwest Music Festival, Taimane will appear on Maui with her quartet for her global Elemental Tour. Her unique fusion of dance, ‘ukulele, and performance is a show stopper. Now is your chance to catch this local star in a warm and cozy venue. Come experience her beauty, grace, and passion. See why Taimane is quickly becoming a global cultural beacon. $26-$36. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘THE KARATE KID’ 1984 ORIGINAL MOVIE – Sun. Mar 31 & Tue. Apr 2. The 1984 classic Karate Kid comes to the big screen at Maui Mall. Check local listings for showtimes. This show is fully restored from the original camera negative, and includes an exclusive introduction from stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. Following its big-screen return, The Karate Kid will debut on 4K ultra HD, a newly mixed Dolby Atmos audio track, and the original stereo and 5.1 audio mixes. Maui Mall Megaplex, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Fandango.com

RECORD COLLECTOR, MEET, SELL, TRADE & ZINE SWAP – Sun. Mar 31. Give your collection some spring cleaning and gather all your vinyl records to meet other vinyl-loving individuals. Lighten, expand, or simply share a look at your collection. Play your favorite tunes on the turntable and share stories. Or sit back and enjoy some of your favorite music, subculture, and lifestyle zines. Table space is first-come first-served. 10am-1pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

MAUI HIGH SCHOOL BAND – Mon. Apr 1. The third installation in the annual School Band Concert Series will feature the Maui High School Band. These concerts allow the next generation of musicians to experience the same world-class stage setting that superstars enjoy. The public is invited to support Maui’s hard-working young performing artists by attending the concert. Free. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LAHAINALUNA SCHOOL BAND – Tue. Apr 2. Come watch the Luna’s in the 4th installment of the annual School Band Concert Series. The Lahainaluna High School Band will perform in the Castle Theatre. Come support these kids, the next generation of musicians, as they experience the same world-class stage setting that superstars enjoy. The public is invited to support Maui’s hard-working young performing artists by attending the concert. Free. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LIGHT IT UP BLUE – Tue. Apr 2. The “Shine a Light on Autism’” event will feature two floors of live music with Johnny Ringo and The House Shakers on the Main Stage. All proceeds from Blue Specials go to Easterseals Hawaii’s Maui programs. Call for details and to make a reservation. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Mar 28 & Sat. Mar 30. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant! 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportbar.com

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHT’S – Until- Wed. Apr 3. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

MAUI NEW PLAY COMPETITION – Until- Wed. Apr 3. ProArts is pleased to announce an inaugural Maui New Play Competition that includes an award of $1,000 for the winning submission. This award is made possible by the generous sponsorship of Marji and Michael Tibbott. They enthusiastically encourage all Maui Playwrights, and anyone who ever wanted to write a play and has never done so, to consider making a submission for the competition. An application form and summary of the rules is available by request on the ProArts website and Facebook page. 9am. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Until- Wed. Apr 3. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR.’ – Fri. Mar 29-Sun. Mar 31. Maui OnStage Youth Program presents Once on This Island Jr.,an adaptation of the popular Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale The Little Mermaid (set in the Caribbean). Tickets: $12/adults, $6/children. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday Matinee at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Mar 30. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SPONTANEOUS THEATRICAL COMEDY – Sun. Mar 31. Time for another gala show featuring the zany, crazy, lovable Maui Improv Players! Come laugh and enjoy some make-it-all-up-on-the-spot comedy. First come, first seated. $5. Doors open at 6:30pm. 7pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Apr 1. Just come over and play every Monday night at Charley’s. No cover. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Apr 2. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. This high-energy and fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

AMY HANAIALI’I GILLIOM – Wed. Apr 3. She’s a five-time Grammy-nominated, 18-time Hoku Hanohano Award-winning entertainer, and ambassador of Hawaiian music. Gilliom brings the house down at Nalu’s on Wednesday evening. $35. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650; Nalusmaui.com

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Mar 28-Wed. Apr 3. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. Mar 28- Wed. Apr 3. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Mar 28. Join Chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

SIP TO SUPPORT – Thu. Mar 28- Wed. Apr 3. Bottoms up! Choose from their Sip to Support craft cocktail menu and support local charities on Maui. The Chai Mango Lassi is made with Ocean Vodka, fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai concentrate. Available daily during dinner services starting at 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 29. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Mar 29. Silent movies of the silver screen create the intrigue and back drop for an evening of meticulously crafted cocktails. Luana’s mixologists stir up movie magic mixology, complete with live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kealani

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Mar 29. Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites are served in this luscious buffet. Join in favorites such as like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING – Fri. Mar 29, Sat. Mar 30 & Sun. Mar 31. The Old Jail Tasting tour includes a fun lesson about grape production on Maui, as well as a history of the Rose Ranch. Taste through the lovely estate wines with palate cleansers, and walk through the production grounds. Reservations are recommended. $40/tour. Tours start at 11:15am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Mar 30. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the Chef’s Table, see the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Mar 30 & Sun. Mar 31. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Mar 30. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. $55/dinner and show; $25/show only. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a Maui charity. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650; Nalusmaui.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Mar 30. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including banana bread french toast, eggs benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean scrambled eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain you with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music. 10:30am. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Mar 30 & Sun. Mar 31. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Mar 31. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, and features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-MFTC; Mauisundaymarket.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAU LAU – Sun. Mar 31. Traditional Hawaiian cuisine gets a makeover with chef Tylun Pang’s interpretation of lau lau. His special lau lau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Happy opu guaranteed! 5pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

RUINART CHAMPAGNE TASTING – Mon. Apr 1. It’s all about the bubbles! Join Ruinart US Brand Ambassador Jeridan Frye on the lanai for a tasting event. Ruinart is the oldest Champagne house, having produced sparkling wines on a commercial scale since 1729. Guests will surely enjoy the richness and broadness of the wines. Price includes pupus, a glass of Ruinart rose, and Blanc de Blanc. $45/per-person. 3pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); Malatavern.com

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Apr 2. Get down to reggae, club hits, and old school tunes. There’ll also be drink specials and Nintendo. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Apr 2. Every Tuesday get tacos for $3. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Apr 2. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Apr 3. Sweet deals with your sweetheart. Let your romantic ocean view dinner begin! Entrees, salad options, and a bottle of wine for two, just $49.95. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; Castawaycafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Apr 3. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Apr 3. Every Wednesday you can get half-off the featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI ART SCENE

ART MAUI 2019 EXHIBITION – Until Sat. Mar 30. This year’s show is juried by Lisa A. Yoshihara, the Transit Arts program administrator at the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. For over 20 years, Yoshihara was curator of the Art in Public Places program at the Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. This exhibition is Art Maui’s 41st annual juried exhibit, pulled together by a dedicated volunteer board of directors. Free. 10am. Schaefer International Gallery, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GRUNGE – THE RISE OF A GENERATION – Until Sun, Mar. 31. In honor of what would have been Kurt Cobain’s 50th birthday, the “Grunge” exhibition is a photography exhibit celebrating grunge music – the fashion, the attitude, and its impact on anyone who has listened to Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam… or worn a flannel shirt. See the collection of images taken by legendary photographers who were in the middle of all things grunge. 11am-10pm daily. Morrison Hotel Gallery, (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-573-6425; Morrisonhotelgallery.com

MARTY WOLFF – Until Mon. Apr 1. Maui fine art photographer Marty Wolff will be featured daily in the Banyan Tree Gallery. On Mondays, he will be in gallery greeting visitors. His marine photography and landscapes are available on the art canvas, archival metal, and fine art watercolor prints. 10:30am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Jun 14. Miyatake is a Japanese-American photographer best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese-American people, and Japanese internment. Free. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

MORT LUBY AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Mar 28. Oil and watercolor artist Mort Luby has painted in workshops with America’s greatest living artists. He has won more than 40 awards in various local, regional, and national competitions, and his work has been displayed in dozens of venues. Come meet Mort, watch his techniques, and see a large selection of his watercolor and oil paintings. 2-4pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

SANDRA GREENBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Mar 28. Photographer Sandra Greenberg’s collection of photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. Stop by and view her wonders of nature, beauty, and movement. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Mar 29. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

KIMBERLIE JEAN CRAWFORD – Fri. Mar 29. Crawford is a Cherokee Native American who married into a Native Miwuk Indian family, where they practice the art of coil ponderosa pine needle basketry. She modified her weaving to accommodate the iron wood pine and found new symmetry in her work. These pine needle baskets are now a beautiful blend of Native American craft with Hawaiian flare. 3pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Mar 30 & Sun. Mar 31. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists and find one-of-a-kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. Come every Saturday and Sunday on the lawn fronting Starbucks. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannermall.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Mar 31. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-573-2021; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Mar 31. Come to the new location at Campbell Park, (formerly at King Kamehemeha III School). There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Mar 31. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

NIGHT OF ART, CULTURE AND CHOCOLATE – Wed. Apr 3. Enjoy a night of art, culture, and chocolate with world-renowned Maui artist Dale Zarrella. Learn island myths and legends through his sculptures that are created using rare Hawaiian woods and bronze. Following the presentation, you can indulge in his signature chocolate creations. 6pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kealani

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

FOOD SECURITY IN THE CLIMATE CHANGE ERA – Thu. Mar 28. How is Maui going to thrive in climate change? As the most isolated island chain on Earth, Hawai‘i must turn around its total dependence on food and fuel imports. Join ‘Aina First in welcoming back Steve Apfelbaum from Applied Ecological Services (AES) for a riveting presentation on the role the Central Valley (and beyond). Free. 5:30pm. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); AinaFirst.com

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Mar 28. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE MOVIE NIGHT: ‘MONSTER VS. ALIENS’ – Thu. Mar 28. Here’s a great opportunity to gather the family and enjoy a night under the stars while viewing this blockbuster hit. Free. 6:15pm. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); Whalersvillage.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Mar 28 & Tue. Apr 2. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Mar 28. Open to all U.S. military service members, including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Mar 28 & Tue. Apr 2. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Mar 28. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Mar 28. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga helps break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays at 6pm and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

SAVING ‘OHIA & STOPPING COQUI – Thu. Mar 28. Adam Radford and Lissa Strohecker from Maui Invasive Species Committee will share a short film and discussion. The short film, Saving ‘Ohi’a – Hawaii’s Sacred Tree will give an update on the current status of the ‘Ohi’a tree. The ʻohiʻa lehua is a flowering tree species with special significance to the Hawaiian people that is currently under threat from a condition known as “Rapid ʻOhiʻa Death” caused by two previously-unknown fungal pathogens. It’s ceremonial use, especially by hula halau, has been limited in order to stem the spread of the disease. Free. 6pm. Akaku, (333 Dairy Road. Ste 204, Kahului).

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID – Fri. Mar 29. Mental Health First Aid is a public education program that introduces: participants to risk factors, warning signs of mental illnesses, builds understanding of their impact, and outlines common supports. This 8-hour course uses role-playing and simulations to demonstrate how to offer initial help in a mental health crisis and connect persons to the appropriate professional, peer, social, and self-help care. Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. 8am. Cameron Center Auditorium, (95 Mahalani Street, Kahului).

REGENERATIVE AGRICULTURE AND GARDENING WORKSHOP – Fri. Mar 29- Sun. Mar 31. In this 3-day workshop, teachers (Mike McNeill, Jerry Hatfield, Amie Bandy, Vincent Mina, Bob Streit, and Joseph Simcox) will be presenting topics on gardening and some hands-on training in the fields. Attendees will also visit several farms and look at what principles of regenerative agriculture they are using and what can be added to their farm management. Tuition is $65 each day or $165 for all 3 days. 9am-6pm each day. Hale Akua Garden Farm, (110 Door of Faith Rd., Ha‘iku); 808-572-9300; Haleakua.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

2019 HO‘OMAU – Sat. Mar 30. Na Leo Pulama o Maui invites the public to attend the 32nd Annual Ho‘omau in a garden setting. In conjunction with Maui’s Hawaiian Medium Education (HME) programs, the island’s largest celebration of ‘olelo Hawai‘i (Hawaiian language) will include Hawaiian entertainment, cultural demonstrations, craft vendors, a silent auction, ‘awa booths, keiki (children) honuanua games, ‘ono food, and performances by more than 700 HME preschool through high school students. 9am-6pm. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); Hoomau.com

BOOK SIGNING WITH WILLIAM NIKKEL – Sat. Mar 30. William Nikkel is an Amazon bestselling author of the “Jack Ferrell” series: Glimmer of Gold, Night Marchers, Cave Dweller, Murrieta Gold, Blood Gold, Shipwreck, Sailor Take Warning, and Sea of Heartbreak. Stop by and meet Nikkel, ask questions, and get your purchases autographed. Free. 1pm. Barnes & Noble, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Williamnikkel.com

FREE HULA SHOW – Sat. Mar 30 & Sun. Mar 31. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannermall.com

GREAT WHALE COUNT – Sat. Mar 30. Every year for the past 30 years, the event brings volunteers together to count whales from shore as part of a long-term survey of humpback whales in Hawai‘i. It provides a snapshot of local trends in cetacean population abundance, and is one of the world’s longest running citizen scientist projects. Go online to participate in the next Great Whale Count. Free. 8am. Shoreline locations, (Ma‘alaea); 808-249-8811; Mauiwhalefestival.org

LATINFUSION DANCE CLASSES – Sat. Mar 30. Learn how to dance soothing Latin rhythms with instructor Nannette from Cali. Learn the basics of salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, cha cha, rumba, samba, and more. All levels welcome. $5-$15. 9am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

MELLOW VIBES & MUSIC AT UPCOUNTRY MARKET – Sat. Mar 30. The public and Upcountry neighbors are invited to enjoy this homestead farmers market. Against a backdrop of live kanikapila (backyard jam), enjoy Hawaiian music, fresh produce vendors, crafts and food. 10am. Keokea Town, (Kula Hwy.); 808-554-4221.

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Mar 30. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

YU-GI-OH CARD SESH – Sat. Mar 30. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Mar 31. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Mar 31. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp.); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, APRIL 1

BEING WITH DYING – Mon. Apr 1. This monthly gathering is open to all; the dying, their families, the grieving, and caregivers. 6:30pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-575-5220; Templeofpeacemaui.com

FOOSBALL TOURNAMENT – Mon. Apr 1. Every first Monday of the month, join DTH for a one-of-a-kind Foosball Tournament. The tournament is one-on-one, winners advance. More details and rules will be released on the day of the event. All 21+ can enter to win. Free. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FREE SPAY AND NEUTER CAT CLINIC – Mon. Apr 1 & Tue. Apr 2. All surgeries include microchip and vaccinations. Bring in 10 or more intact cats either day, and receive a $25 Visa gift card. Call 808-877-3680 ext. 3 to make an appointment. Free. 10am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Loop, Kahului); 808-877-3680.

MAUI SOUND HEALING – Mon. Apr 1. Each week, they bring a variety of music, kirtan, chants, mantras, and sound healing designed to restore balance and awaken what’s inside. The evening begins with interactive mantra chanting known as kirtan. Rooted in Vedic tradition, kirtan is a call-and-response style song or chant, set to music. It is designed to promote an individual’s journey towards self awareness. $20. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Pa‘ia); 808-281-5939; Sacredsoundalchemy.org

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. Apr 1. Enjoy a super chill movie night at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111.

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

12TH ANNUAL AUTISM AWARENESS DAY – Tue. Apr 2. QKC invites the community to pledge to wear blue in recognition, acceptance, and inclusion of those living with autism. Post an image of your loved one on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter; tag @QKCMaui #QKCCares, like, and share. A QKC $50 gift card will be awarded at 6pm to one lucky winner. National Autism Awareness Month is celebrated annually in the month of April to promote autism awareness, inclusion, and self-determination for all. The goal is to assure that each person with ASD is provided the opportunity to achieve the highest possible quality of life. Free. 6pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325.

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Apr 2. Enjoy yoga with sharks, rays, and hundreds of fish at the Open Ocean exhibit! Yoga has been known to increase strength and concentration while decreasing stress and illness. Take your practice to a completely new level of peace with nature. Please bring a reusable water bottle, cold filtered water provided. Check in at 5:30pm. Class starts promptly at 5:45pm. 75-minute class. Space is limited, reservations required online. $20. 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd.); Aquari-OM.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Apr 2. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Apr 2. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Free to play; prizes are given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Tue. Apr 2. The Friends of Haleakala National Park is offering a one-day service activity at the park’s plant nursery. Volunteers will help park horticulturist Michelle Osgood with various jobs involving caring for the rare, and endemic plants being propagated. Those interested can call Mary at 808-572-1584 for a reservation, and carpool arrangement from Pukalani. Haleakala National Park; Fhnp.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

FREE TALK ABOUT KAHOʻOLAWE- Wed. Apr 3. The public is invited to a free Kahoʻolawe presentation focusing on “Kūkulu Ke Ea A Kanaloa-The life and spirit of Kanaloa builds and takes form.” The talk will be presented by Dean Tokishi, Ocean Resources Specialist III, Kaho’olawe Island Reserve Commission, at the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council meeting. Free. 5:30pm. The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center, (Maʻalaea Harbor Shops, 300 Maʻalaea Road); 808-876-0799.

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Apr 3. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. Free. 7pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Apr 3. Celebrating women’s empowerment, we provide a space to share ideas, laughs, and fun. Free. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Fri, Garret Probst 2-4:30pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-4:30pm; Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-4:30pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30am-11:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm; Sun, Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa 12-2pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, The Mae Lee Band 8-10pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com. Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza and Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd Suite B1, Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, Grace C. Elliot 4-7pm; Fri, Deborah Lee 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Bluegrass and Beyond 4-7pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 3-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6690; Montagehotels.com. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299. Thu, Soul Easy 10pm; Mon, Latin Night 9pm.

DOG AND DUCK IRISH PUB – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669. Wed, Natalie & Patrick 10pm.

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 6:15-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6-8pm; Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4pm; Sun, Love Sound 7pm; Sun, The Shockaz 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd.); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com. Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Tue, Bossinatra 5pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380. Fri, Luna Overdrive 8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

WAI BAR – (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829. Fri, Jazz with Gene Argel and Johnny Z 4:30-7pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events