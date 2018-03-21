MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | March 22-28th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET: BACH TO BOWIE – Thu. Mar 22. Complexions was founded as a reinvention of dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles and cultures. This will be an entirely new and exciting vision of human movement. $35-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LUKAS NELSON AND THE PROMISE OF THE REAL – Thu. Mar 22 – Fri. Mar 23. En route to Australia, Lukas Nelson and The Promise of the Real will hit up the North Shore with two nights of fun. Joined by Pat Simmons Jr., this is sure to be two night of pure bliss. 21+. $30. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Mar 23. Enjoy live entertainment by Kawika Ortiz, Emperado Dance Fitness, Curtis Williams and The Lambsbread. Find fun at the keiki zone with DJ Z and face painting, balloon twisting, Ribbon Dance with Kalimaya, hula hooping, bubbles and more. Check out the grindz at one of the food booths, trucks and eateries and visit the arts and crafts vendors. Free. 6:00pm. Kihei Town Party, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU’S 250TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION – Fri. Mar 23. Join in a cultural protocol ceremony and festival with music and dance. Enjoy Native Hawaiian talent including Sonny Lim (slack key and lap steel guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter) along with Nani and Lorna Lim with their respective halau. There will also be pre-show festivities with music and local craft vendors in the Yokouchi Pavilion Courtyard. Pre-show: 4pm. $21. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PETER KATER AND PEIA LUZZI: ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT – Fri. Mar 23. Grammy winning pianist/composer Peter Krater is celebrating the release of his new album SHE during his Hawaii 2018 concert tour. Enjoy a magically transformative concert experience. $20-50. 7:30pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Brightstarevents.net/peter-kater

TOM ARNOLD ON MAUI – Fri. Mar 23. Maui Celebrity Series presents Tom Arnold. You’ve seen him in True Lies, Soul Plane and Roseanne. He’ll share the stage with Corky Gardner, King Martin, Cool Hand Luke and Brian Evans. A meet-and-greet option is also available. Earlybird tickets start at $40 and are available on Eventbrite. $70 at the door for standing room (if available). 8pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Luna Overdrive – Fri. Mar 23. Enjoy live music and dance with Joette Burke (keyboards, guitar, vocals), John Gerry (bass and vocals), Steve Somers (guitars, vocals) and Brad Canton (drums). $5. 8:00pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380.

MAUI YOUTH RODEO ORGANIZATION BENEFIT EVENT 2018 – Sat. Mar 24. Spectators can enjoy the day with rodeo competitions, an array of family fun events, activities and food booths. During the evening, enjoy live entertainment with Benny Uyetake, Corey Lum and Friends and bid on live and silent auctions items. There will also be a $15 Pulehu Steak dinner available for purchase. Funds raised will go towards the future Youth Rodeo Generation’s travels to State and National Finals, plus provide scholarships for seniors. Free. 8am-10pm. Oskie Rice Arena, (Olinda Road, Makawao).

AMERICANA: A CONCERT OF AMERICAN MUSIC – Sat. Mar 24 – Sun. Mar 25. The Maui Chamber Orchestra presents the return of Metropolitan Opera sensation Audrey Luna. She’ll sing with the orchestra for a concert of American music. The program will include Copland: Rodeo, Hoe Down; Copland: Appalachian Spring; Copland: Old American Songs–Robert E Wills and Michael Russell; Barber: Knoxville Summer of 1915, Audrey Luna; Thomson: The River Suite. $27-55. Saturday 7:30-9:30pm; Sunday 3-5pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauichamberorchestra.org

HO‘OMAU 2018 – Sat. Mar 24. Presenting the 2018 Punana Leo O Maui benefit concert, Na Leo Pulama O Maui invites the public to enjoy award winning Hawaiian entertainment with Kapena, Keauhou, Kamaka Kukona, Napua Greig, Na Wai ‘Eha, Josh Tatofi and Tava Nui. The day will feature live and silent auctions, kahua keiki le‘ale‘a (keiki zone), ono local food, cultural demonstrations, island crafts, hale ‘awa and more. $15 pre-sale tickets available at All Minit Stop locations, Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, Native Intelligence and Punana Leo. $20 at-the-door and free for keiki 10 and under. 9:00am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org; Hoomau.com

‘CONCERT FOR OUR LIVES’ – Sat. Mar 24. This star-studded concert is in support of ending gun violence in schools. Hear student speeches and spoken word, speak with your elected representatives, register to vote and learn how you can take action. The concert will feature live performances by Jack Johnson, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Willie K, Landon McNamara, Lily Meola and many surprise guests. Eventbrite tickets are required for all entries. $10 general public and free to students (w/school ID). All ticket proceeds will be donated to organizations that support Maui youth and working on a national level to end gun violence in schools. This is an alcohol-free event. Doors open at 4:30pm. 5:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SPRING BREAK HULI 2018 – Sat. Mar 24. Q103 and Judah Sound System presents Spring Break Huli 2018 with Sistah Ash, Inna Guidance, Rootz N Creation, Hayley w/ Current, Koa Hewa and Super Dub Tribe. Hosted by SpenceJah. 21+. $10. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

PIANIST KENNETH BROBERG – Wed. Mar 28. The Silver Medal Winner in the 2017 Van Cliburn Piano Competition, Borberg has been playing since the age of six. He’s training like an athlete to compete for the prize in the most prestigious classical music contest in the word. $35, half-off for kids under 12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Mar 22. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

‘TARTUFEE’ – Thu. Mar 22 – Sun. Mar 25. Hypocrisy is a fashionable vice, and all fashionable vices pass for virtue. Oh Boy Productions in collaboration with Seabury Hall present Moliere’s Taruffee in the ‘A‘li‘kuhonua Creative Arts Center. $20 at the door, payable by cash or check (no credit cards accepted). Showtimes are 7:30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday at 3pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Mar 24. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Mar 27. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Mar 28. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be a traditional ‘awa ceremony with performer at each table and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $179.00. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Mar 28. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Mar 22. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

SPRING CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Thu. Mar 22. Welcome back the Veuve Clicquot pop-up bar and lounge and enjoy a variety of champagne perfectly paired with seasonal bites. Offered Thursday-Sunday (no dinner on March 30). Walk-ins only. First come, first served. 4-8pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Mar 22. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily, go call or go online to make reservations. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Mar 22. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the sunset while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant. It also includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $65 plus $25 optional wine pairing. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Mar 23. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician, Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 23. Sip cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam, Josh, and Maya. It’s followed by the “Official Art Walk After Party” which features a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Mar 23. Experience cocktails inspired by the stars and classic films of the silver screen. The mixologists will stir up movie magic and then there’ll be live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

‘AIPONO DINNER – Sat. Mar 24. The five-course meal will feature cuisine prepared by Japengo Chef de Cuisine Gevin Utrillo and Sushi Chef Jin Hosono. It will be paired with a selection of craft sake imported from various regions of Japan. A portion of ticket proceeds will support the University of Hawai‘i Maui College Culinary Arts Program; providing an opportunity for current students to shadow the chefs in the kitchen as they prep for the event. $125. 5:00pm. Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4796; Japengomaui.com

UNDER THE STARS: BUON APPETITO – Sat. Mar 24. Celebrating their second anniversary in style, attendees can enjoy six chef stations, an Italian wine station, craft beer selections and anniversary craft cocktails with music provided by Kelly Covington and Friends. Upon arrival, guests can enter a drawing for a chance to win an Italian Food and Wine Pairing Dinner for Four (must be present to win). Proceeds will benefit the Maui Culinary Academy. 21+. $98. 6pm. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Mar 24. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Mar 25. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Mar 25. Enjoy a full buffet featuring a Roast Beef Carving Station and a Create-Your-Own Omelet Station while listening to amazing Hawaiian falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Mar 25. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CARIBBEAN COOKING CLASS WITH CHEF LEE – Sun. Mar 25 & Mon. Mar 26. The Caribbean islands have a rich and diverse heritage that reflect Spanish and African influences that manifest in flavorful cuisine. Experience some traditional seafood and meat preparations, as well as some unforgettable side dishes and finish it off with island style dessert. Cost is $95 per class. Reservations required. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Mar 27. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

RUN, RELAX, ROSE – Tue. Mar 27. Enjoy an evening of fitness workouts and rose! Ben Auerbach will guide a light run around the resort followed by a relaxing meditation. The evening will conclude with a glass of Veuve Clicquot Rose while enjoying the sunset. $25. 5:00pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Mar 28. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Mar 28. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Mar 28. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet! 21+. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

ART OF TRASH 2018: RECEIVING DAY – Until – Sat. Mar 31. Artists are encouraged to start collecting, creating, designing and saving recyclable materials that will inspire their art pieces for the Art of Trash 2018. Pieces made from natural material, water-feature pieces and works that include food are not accepted. Owner Judy Bruder of Duck Soup will be the juror. Entry day is on Saturday, Mar. 31, from 9:30am-3pm. Entry fee is $15 per piece. Entry forms are available online. Art of Trash, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

‘GIFTS FROM THE SEA’ ART SHOW – Until – Mon. Apr 30. The ocean continually gives us wonderful vistas, refreshment and fun, fish, shells, corals and more. Linda Ryan’s art celebrates that and will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

SOLO ARTIST EXHIBITION-CUDRA CLOVER: HYSTERIA -Until – Fri. Apr 13. Hysteria explores the subject of overstimulation through textiles and multimedia. Along with a selection of her biomorphic silk paintings, Clover will present elements of these works to create an interactive multimedia experience. Free. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Mar 22 – Fri. Mar 23. Jewels of Maui’s jewelry is all handcrafted using a variety of quality materials. Purchase gems including Tahitian pearls, coral pieces, seashells, sea glass and semi-precious stones. 8:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Mar 22. View original art and giclees by local artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Mar 23. The cafe will be bustling with published local artists creating amazing art, and live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd.); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

ART SHOW WITH PATRICK DUNN AND CABRINHA KITES – Fri. Mar 23. See art inspired by Maui watersports. Free. 5:30pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Mar 23. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Mar 25. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. For more information call 808-385-7594. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); .

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Mar 25. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors, including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit and more. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

KENSU JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Mar 29. Maui based designers Kendra and Suheiwa will be showcasing a range of unique, simple and bold works. All jewelry is made by hand with real semi-precious stones, gold or silver. 2:00pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

KUANA TORRES KAHELE – Thu. Mar 29. Torres is a musician, vocalist, songwriter and dancer. He’s one of the most popular entertainers performing in Hawaii and Japan. Known for his poetry-laden lyrics, Kuana currently maintains his own Hawaiian music and culture school in Japan and teaches students in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka. Now you can see him on Maui. $40, half-off for kids 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS FESTIVAL – Fri. Mar 30 – Sat. Mar 31. Returning for the 26th consecutive year, The Ritz-Carlton will convene Hawaii’s most reputable artisans, educators, cultural practitioners, speakers and entertainers. This year’s theme is “Ma Ka Hana Ka ‘Ike…In Work There Is Knowledge.” This highly anticipated festival allows both visitors and locals the opportunity to experience authentic Hawaiian culture through various activities including hands-on art demonstrations, informative speaker panels, historic films, cultural panels, and traditional music and dance. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina). 5:45am. Celebration of the Arts, (Kapalua); 808-665-7089; Celebrationofthearts.org

ARTIST 2 ARTIST – Fri. Mar 30. Hosted by Henry Kapono and featuring Keola Beamer, the event series is a talk-story about the artist’s career followed by a live jam session. $35-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

IMUA’S BOLLYWOOD BALL – Sat. Mar 31. This year, Imua Family Services’ annual gala is “Festivals of the World–The Bollywood Ball.” Attendees will journey to India for a magical night of Bollywood glamour celebrating spring, happiness, love and friendship. The night will feature an outdoor sunset Maharaja Cocktail Reception, Indian Market Fair and performances by Teal Wicks and Matt Doyle. Following the main event is the Taj Mahalo After Party with Eric Gilliom and Next Level Entertainment. Funds raised go to support Imua’s early childhood programs on Maui, Molokai and Lanai. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Imuafamilyservices.org

MAUI MOTOWN DANCE PARTY – Sat. Mar 31. Head to Wailea and join Adisa Omar, Louise Lambert, Isa Inca, Michale Gusalak and Island Soul Band members for a night of Motown. Hear the classics of the Supremes, Temptations, Four Tops Smokey, Marvin, Stevie, Gladys and more. $25 advance tickets available at Bounty Music, Chez Fifi, Mulligan’s and online at Louiselambert.com. $30 at-the-door. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

THE COLOR FESTIVAL HAWAII – Sun. Apr 1. Imua Family Services invites you to Maui’s first annual Color Festival Hawaii. It’s a fund and friend-raiser to celebrate the color and diversity of life. The event will feature DJ Boomshot, Eric Gilliom and Band, Shea Butter and The Cream and The Yum Yum Beast. White clothing is encouraged. Event shirts available for purchase. Admission price includes one pack of powdered colors, and additional colors available for purchase. Free-$20. 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Imuafamilyservices.org

6TH ANNUAL ‘MASTER OF RETAIL SUCCESS IN MAUI’ – Wed. Apr 4. Here is a rare opportunity to hear “How I did it” from five Maui based businesses including Kihei Caffe, Maui Cattle Co., Native Intelligence, Two Chicks in a Hammock and Oko’a Farms. They will take their audience through the bad times and the good, embedding valuable insights and gems of advice. You will learn about the different challenges they faced in each stage of their business growth. RSVP required. $62. 5:15pm. Kahili Golf Course, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-4653; Kahiligolf.com; Mauibusinessbrainstormers.org/2018MRSM.html

PUNDY YOKOUCHI MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT – 30TH ANNIVERSARY – Sat. Apr 7. The day will be full of good fun, prizes, refreshments, a luncheon at Cafe O‘Lei and a chance to win $10,000 or a new car. $150 per person or $300 for a two-person team; $550 hole sponsorship. Registration 6am. 7am-2pm. The Dunes at Maui Lani, (1333 Maui Lani Pkwy., Kahului); 808-243-4225; Kalimaomaui.org

JACKSON BROWNE – Sun. Apr 8. Jackson Browne is known for his advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights and arts education. His most recent release “Standing in the Breach” is a collection of deeply personal and political songs. Accompanying Browne are longtime band mates Bob Glaub, Mauricio Lewak, Val McCallum, Althea Mills, Chavonne Stewart, Jeff Young and Greg Leisz. $45-125, half-off for kids under 12. $250 Guacamole Fund benefit tickets. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

VIEUX FARKA TOURE – Thu. Apr 12. Singer/guitarist Vieux Farka Toure is often referred to as the “Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara.” Son of Grammy-winning Malian musician Ali Farka Toure, Vieux took up percussion and then guitar. His album, Mon Pays (“My Country”) refers to his native Mali and serves as a reminder of its beauty and sculpture even in the midst of the ongoing territorial conflicts. $35 in advance, $40 day-of-show. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THREE MAUI DIVAS: AMY HANAIALI‘I, NAPUA GREIG & RAIATEA HELM – Fri. Apr 13. Napua Greig, Raiatea Helm and Amy Hanaiali‘i take the stage for a divine evening of song and music. $12-45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TOM ROSENQUIST MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sat. Apr 14. Join in the 9th Annual Tom Rosenquist Memorial Golf Tournament honoring the dedication and determination of one of the school’s key founders. Help raise funds to support Maui Preparatory Academy’s Financial Aid Program. 7:30am. Maui Preparatory Academy, (4910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-665-9966; Mauiprep.org

BILL MCKIBBEN IN THE GREEN ROOM – Wed. Apr 18. Bill McKibben is an environmentalist, educator and author of The End of Nature. He’s the recipient of the 2013 Gandhi Prize, Thomas Merton Prize, Right Livelihood Prize in 2014 and is the founder of 350.org. Following the presentation will be a courtyard reception with an intimate Q/A, book signing, dessert, champagne, book fair and live musical entertainment. $25 and $10 for students. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PRIMUS – Fri. Apr 20. The trio’s alt/punk/avant-­garde/psychedelic/country attack, along with surreal, fever-­dream lyrics, resulted in some of rock’s unlikeliest hits including “Tommy the Cat,” “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver,” and “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver.” The desaturating seven marks the return of the definitive Primus line-­up—singer/bassist Les Claypool, guitarist Larry “Ler” LaLonde and drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander. $35 – $55. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘OF MICE AND MEN’ – Fri. Apr 27 – Sun. May 13. In this parable about what it means to be human, George Milton and Lennie Small are two displaced migrant ranch workers. Both are in search of job opportunities during the Great Depression and also dream of owning their own ranch. See the obstacle they must face to achieve their dreams. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

EASTER AT QKC – Until – Sat. Mar 31. Easter bunny photographs will be available Mon-Sat from 10am-8pm and Sun from 10-5pm. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Thu. Mar 22. Volunteers are sought for a service trip over the Prince Kuhio holiday weekend (Mar 24-26). The group will hike into the Crater from the summit and stay at Kapalaoa Cabin throughout the weekend. Volunteers will perform tasks related to native species protection. Participants will also have time for personal enjoyment. Cost of evening meals is shared. Learn more and register online, then contact the trip leader listed on the website. Free. 7:30am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

SEATALK WITH EDWARD LYMAN – Thu. Mar 22. The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary’s Large Whale Entanglement Response Coordinator, Edward Lyman has helped disentangle more than 100 whales and other marine animals over the past 23 years. Ed will describe the difficult and sometimes dangerous task of disentangling whales from life-threatening entanglements. Case histories of some of the animals that have been freed in Hawaii will be shown using video footage from pole and helmet-mounted cameras. Seating is limited, call or email [email protected] to reserve your spot. . Free. 6:00pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

PHOTOJOURNALIST MATTHEW THAYER – Thu. Mar 22. Matthew Thayer has been a photojournalist at the Maui News for 38 years. He will share highlights of his career including his coverage of the ‘miracle landing” of Aloha Flight 243. He will also delve into the future of journalism and reminisce on how covering Maui has changed through the decades. Thayer is also the author of adventure series 30,000 B.C. Chronicles, and just released his fifth book last fall. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Mar 22. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8am. AA Central Office, [email protected]; 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Mar 22. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Mar 22. Seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. 8:00am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., ([email protected], Haiku); 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Mar 22. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

UNCLE WAYNE AND THE HOWLING DOG BAND – Thu. Mar 22. Keiki are invited to sing in the New Year with Uncle Wayne and the Howling Dog Band. Early-education specialist Wayne Watkins and his band will provide a rollicking good time, with songs and stories. Free. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

AN EVENING OF MINDFULNESS WITH STEVEN SNYDER – Fri. Mar 23. Mental Health Kokua presents an evening of mindfulness, featuring Steven Snyder an expert on Accelerated Learning and Personal Development. Steven will be presenting “Mindful Happiness” followed by a screening of “The Mindfulness Movie” which brings together an unprecedented group of the world’s leading neuroscientists, psychiatrists, authors, and others to decode mindfulness. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MUSICAL INSTRUMENT PETTING ZOO – Fri. Mar 23. It’s time for the 3rd annual ‘Musical Instrument Petting Zoo’ hosted by Maui Music Mission. Inspiring hope through music, keiki will have the opportunity to touch and interact with instruments such as ‘ukulele, piano, violin, and many more. Families and visitors can also enjoy live performances on the center stage. Free. 10:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME WITH AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE – Fri. Mar 23. A Kihei Charter School student will join the preschool storytime and offer her skills to teach children and their accompanying caregivers some simple signs. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 23. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

UHMC INSTITUTE OF HAWAIIAN MUSIC AUDITIONING NEW STUDENTS FOR FALL 2018 – Fri. Mar 23 – Sat. Apr 14. Are you interested in learning the craft of Hawaiian Music? Need to develop your instrumental, vocal, and technical skills, and learn from award winning recording artists and composers? You can do all of this and much more in the Institute of Hawaiian Music, which is recruiting new students to begin in Fall 2018. An informational session for prospective students, parents and other interested parties will be held in the Ka‘a‘ike Bldg, Rm 109. Auditions will be held on April 14, 9am-12pm at Ka Lama Bldg, Rm 105CD. 4-6pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

BUSINESS NETWORKING PAU HANA – Fri. Mar 23. Business owners and entrepreneurs can socialize, share ideas and network while having a couple of drinks every 4th Friday. 5:30pm. The Incubator, (250 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-374-2202; Theincmaui.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

MARCH FOR OUR LIVES – Sat. Mar 24. In support of Parkland and the thousands of students around the world who are standing up, letting their voices be heard and demanding that Congress take action to pass legislation to make their schools safe. Gather on the great lawn and hear powerful speeches from students as well as Women’s March Founder Teresa Shook. It is time for the threat of school shooting to end now. 3-4:30pm. 3:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Mar 24. Every Saturday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Super Senior Saturday where you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. 11:00am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KARAOKE STAR SATURDAYS – Sat. Mar 24. Grab your friends or go solo with KJ Dean Sakurai of Star Tracks Karaoke Maui. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

POP-UP FITNESS SILENT DISCO SOUND HEALING – Sat. Mar 24. Zenergy Bar will be hosting an outdoor silent disco and sound healing yoga class overlooking the ocean. Participants will wear LED headphones as instructor Amber Tesoro guides you through a yoga practice full of zenergy, movement with sound healing music provided by by R.K. McGinnis. Bring your own mat or towel. A Zenergy bar and water bottle will be provided to each attendee. $25. 5:30pm. Kalama Park, (S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); Therasurf.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Mar 24. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Mar 24. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Mar 24. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Mar 24. See Maui’s car and truck club showcase low-riders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturday. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 25

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. Mar 25. Lend a hand for fun and exercise. Bring a reusable water bottle, wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. Let’s keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. 9:00am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihee); ; SHARKastics.org

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Mar 25. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit; 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

REIKI RELIEF LOW-COST COMMUNITY CLINIC – Sun. Mar 25. Reiki is a Japanese energy healing technique that involves laying-on-of-hands. The healing energy works to restore balance and strength to the energy body and helps to cleanse the energy system of lower frequencies that contribute to emotional and physical pain, disharmony and dis-ease. Walk-in or call for an appointment. $20 for 30 minute session. 1:00pm. Reiki Relief Clinics at POME Maui, (151 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-385-9044; Reikireliefclinics.com

POP-UP FITNESS SILENT DISCO SOUND HEALING – Sun. Mar 25. Zenergy Bar will be hosting an outdoor silent disco and sound healing yoga class overlooking the ocean. Participants will wear LED headphones as instructor Amber Tesoro guides you through a yoga practice full of zenergy, movement with sound healing music provided by by R.K. McGinnis. Bring your own mat or towel. A Zenergy bar and water bottle will be provided to each attendee. $25. 5:45pm. Launiopoko Beach Park, (Route 30, Lahaina); Therasurf.org

MONDAY, MARCH 26

WEAR PURPLE DAY: SURVIVORS’ SUNSET STROLL – Mon. Mar 26. The American Cancer Society invites all to wear a purple shirt and walk with the Relay ‘ohana and the amazing survivors and caregivers for a sunset stroll. $10 Suggested Donation. For a $25 donation, receive a free Relay for Life Maui HOPE t-shirt. All proceeds support Relay for Life of West Maui to fund cancer research and free programs and services for cancer patients and their families in the community. Register on Eventbrite. 5:30pm. Hanakaoo (Canoe) Beach, (Honoapiilani Hwy. Mile Marker 23.4, Lahaina); .

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Mar 26. Registered Yoga Teacher Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work will bring you greater flexibility, and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Mar 26. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class). Learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

MILLION MASK MARK – Mon. Mar 26. This anonymous march that takes place every Monday during rush hour. Marchers will march at State Capitols and City Halls in 800 cities. 5:00pm; MillionMaskMarch.com

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

GUIDED BIRD WALKS – Tue. Mar 27. Here is a chance to learn more about the refuge and native birds including the endangered Hawaiian stilt, Hawaiian coot and migratory waterfowl. Visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. Free. 9:00am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); ; FWS.gov

LAHAINALUNA HIGH SCHOOL BAND – Tue. Mar 27. Support Maui’s young performing artists, and see the next generation of Lahainaluna High School Band students perform for the annual School Band Concert series. Free. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Mar 27. EnhanceFitness has led to proven improvements in strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement in the elderly. The program meets on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays for individuals age 50+. A voluntary contribution of $20 per month is suggested to offset the cost of the program. Registration is required. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-463-3166; Halemahaolu.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Mar 27. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

A NIGHT WITH CABRINHA – Wed. Mar 28. Here is a chance to meet the Cabrinha team, learn about their products and talk about the gear. There will also be free giveaways and great in-store promotions. 5:00pm. Adventure Sports Maui, (400 Hana Hwy., Kahului); 808-877-7443; Adventuresportsmaui.com

HHARP MEETING: THIS IS NOT A DRILL – Wed. Mar 28. The West Maui Taxpayers Association’s West Maui Community Disaster Planning Meeting for HHARP will feature guest speaker, General Bruce Oliveira. He’s the Hawaii State Department of Defense’s Community Programs Director and the leading official in the internal investigation of Hawaii’s false missile alert. General Oliveira will discuss the topic of Post-Disaster Recovery Planning and Legal Liabilities During and Emergency. Free. 5:30pm. West Maui Senior Center, (788 Pauoa Street, Lahaina); 808-661-9432; Westmaui.org

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Mar 28. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Haiku in English – Wed. Mar 28. Maui Friends of the Library presents Haiku in English. 4:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Jimi Canaha 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly and Margie 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Brian Santana 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Fri, Micah Manzano 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6-7:30pm; Fri, Karrie O’Neill 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Thu, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Eros Buteo 5:30-7pm; Sat, Ami Schoor 5:30-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com