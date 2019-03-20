BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

CHALA EP RELEASE MAUI TOUR – Thu. Mar 21, Fri. Mar 22 & Sat. Mar 23. Chala is a collective of Maui’s finest musicians. Led by writer, musician, and producer Benjamin Cerda, they’ll deliver three nights of reggae music spiced with latin, hip-hop and R&B. Sharing their new EP release All Night, all three shows will feature members of Steel Pulse. On Saturday’s show, Sean Michael Hower (Maui’s Best Photographer) will be shooting a live music video for “All Night.” Don’t miss it, free giveaways will be handed out to a lucky few. Schedule: Mar. 21, Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku), $10. 9pm; Mar 22, Charley’s Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia), $10. 10pm; Mar 23, Tante’s, (Ma‘alaea Harbor Shops), $15. 10pm; Chalamusic.com

ZAKIR HUSSAIN & WITH NILADRI KUMAR – Thu. Mar 21. Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain is the world’s best known Indian tabla player. Zakir’s contribution to the world music movement is huge! For his Maui performance, Hussain will be accompanied by sitar virtuoso Niladri Kumar, an Indian classical and fusion musician. Expect experimental jams, a peek at the electric sitar, and other world music surprises. Punctuality is required! Heads up: Latecomers will not be permitted to enter the theater until after the first piece is over. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

14TH ANNUAL DEREK BEATY JAZZ JAM – Fri. Mar 22. Once again Mark Johnstone and friends are getting together to celebrate the legacy of their friend Derek. There’s sure to be an impressive collection of Maui musicians in attendance like the North Shore Sextet and Benoit Jazz Works. Free. 6-9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Mar 22. Step Into Spring with entertainment by Kuaola, Kalimaya’s Exergy35, DJ Zeke, Missy Aguilar, and Kalani Pe‘a at this months K4F! Plus the keiki zone, local retailers and merchants, food booths, trucks and eateries. Free. 6pm. Kihei Town, (S Kihei Rd.); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

ANA VIDOVIĆ – Sat. Mar 23. She’s a Croatian superstar and a classical guitar virtuoso with extraordinary talent. Vidovic began playing at five, and by 13 she was the youngest student at the prestigious National Musical Academy in Zagreb. She continues to wow audiences around the world, and win numerous awards and competitions in Europe. $45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE BEST OF BURLESQUE – Sat. Mar 23. Join Cabaret & Cocktails for a one-night-only exploration of some of the Best Burlesque on Maui. See some of their favorite numbers revamped, as well as comedy, song, and some exciting new material. Hosted by Maui’s favorite mistress of ceremonies, Madame Munchausen, the show will feature Lily O Lei, Ted Anderson, Bon-Bon Sebon, Lin McEwan, Miss F-Bomb, Margot Rita, and more. Tickets are on Eventbrite. 21+. $20. Doors open at 7:30pm. Show starts at 8pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Eventbrite.com

CONCERT ORGANIST ADAM PAJAN – Sat. Mar 23. Concert organist Adam Pajan will perform on the tracker pipe organ at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Dr. Pajan will perform pieces by Bach, Gershwin, Schumann, Mendelsohn, Ola Gjeilo, and others. The concert is sponsored by The Hawaii Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed. Free. 6pm. St. John’s Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy.); 808-878-1485; Adampajan.com

THE LAST PARTYWAVE – Sat. Mar 23. Presented by Inna Dream Collective, PartyWave is rounding out his Maui chapter and moving back to Cali. Get ready for a family-style banger and bass heavy night to send him off proper. Local support from JonMon and Malaika, followed by a B2B throwdown. Lights and lasers by Audacious. 21+. $20. 9:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MANCANDY PRODUCTIONS DRAG SHOW – Sat. Mar 23. Time for another Girly Show & Myssfits Drag Revue. Presented by ManCandy Productions, the Drag Show will feature special guest performers Chichi Dango LaRage and Amikka. Beats will be provided by DJ Kurt. There will also be drink specials and a late night menu. 21+. $10. Doors open at 8:30pm, show starts at 10:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES – Sat. Mar 23. Sold Out. Judging from their name, Suicidal Tendencies were never afraid of a little controversy. Formed in Venice, California, during the early ’80s, the group’s leader from the beginning was outspoken vocalist, Mike Muir. The outfit specialized in vicious hardcore early on, building a huge following among skateboarders and lending a major hand in the creation of skatepunk before turning their focus eventually to thrash metal. $39.50. 6pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Bampproject.com

WEATHERLY WAINWRIGHT BAND – Sun. Mar 24. Spend your Sunday afternoon live in Makawao with Jennifer Weatherly and Willy Wainwright. On stage this husband and wife duo will share some Americana country music. $10 cover. 3-5pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant (1188 Makawao Ave.) Casanovamaui.com

STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN – Sun. Mar 24. SCC Solo celebrates over three decades of music from Steven Curtis Chapman, the most-awarded Christian artist and a best-selling author. This memorable tour is catered to the entire family. Don’t miss Chapman in an intimate setting like you’ve never seen before. $29.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HAIKU DETAT- Mon. Mar 25. The event will feature Abstract Rude, Aceyalone, Myka 9, Jahsun & RA Sole, Mr. Kapu, Poets with Power, Sacekase, and DJ Joralien. There’ll also be visuals by Douglas Deboer. 21+. $20. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Mar 21 & Sat. Mar 23. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant! 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportbar.com

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHT’S – Thu. Mar 21- Wed. Mar 27. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

MAUI NEW PLAY COMPETITION – Thu. Mar 21- Wed. Mar 27. ProArts is pleased to announce an inaugural Maui New Play Competition that includes an award of $1,000 for the winning submission. This award is made possible by the generous sponsorship of Marji and Michael Tibbott. They enthusiastically encourage all Maui Playwrights, and anyone who ever wanted to write a play and has never done so, to consider making a submission for the competition. An application form and summary of the rules is available by request on the ProArts website and Facebook page. 9am. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550.

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. Mar 21-Wed. Mar 27. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Mar 23. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Mar 25. Just come over and play every Monday night at Charley’s. No cover. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

FREE MAGIC SHOW – Mon. Mar 25. It’s Magic Monday with Mowat! The resident DTH Magician will dazzle you with his tricks during this one-hour show. Born and raised on Maui, a night out with Holden and his friends in his hometown is full of excitement and laughs. Let loose, check out the drink specials, and take in the wonder of magic. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Mar 26. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. This high-energy and fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

AMY HANAIALI’I GILLIOM – Wed. Mar 27. She’s a five-time Grammy-nominated, 18-time Hoku Hanohano Award-winning entertainer, and ambassador of Hawaiian music. Gilliom brings the house down at Nalu’s on Wednesday evening. $35. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650; Nalusmaui.com

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Mar 21-Wed. Mar 27. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

‘KAMPAI!’ A JAPANESE SAKE CRAFT COCKTAIL DINNER – Thu. Mar 21. Enjoy sake and Japanese cuisine! Kihei’s executive chef Byung Jeoung and corporate head sushi Chef Masa Hattori have created a contemporary “Japanese pub-style” menu. It will be complemented by premium sakes chosen by Dan Fullick, and sake craft cocktails created by Chandra Lucariello of Southern Wine & Spirits. Call for reservations, and view the full menu online. $89. 6pm. Sansei Kihei, (1881 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com/kihei

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. Mar 21-Wed. Mar 27. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Mar 21. Join Chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

SIP TO SUPPORT – Thu. Mar 21- Wed. Mar 27. Bottoms up! Choose from their Sip to Support craft cocktail menu and support local charities on Maui. The Chai Mango Lassi is made with Ocean Vodka, fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai tea concentrate. Available daily during dinner services starting at 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

CHARITY PINT NIGHT – Fri. Mar 22. Camp Imua has supported Maui County’s children with special needs since 1976 by granting them a week-long inclusive camping experience. Help MBC’s Lahaina Restaurant donate 50 percent of all house beer profits to Imua Family Services. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Co., (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Lahaina); Mauibrewingco.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 22. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Mar 22. Silent movies of the silver screen create the intrigue and back drop for an evening of meticulously crafted cocktails. Luana’s mixologists stir up movie magic mixology, complete with live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kealani

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Mar 22. Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites are served in this luscious buffet. Join in favorites such as like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING – Fri. Mar 22, Sat. Mar 23 & Sun. Mar 24. The Old Jail Tasting tour includes a fun lesson about grape production on Maui, as well as a history of the Rose Ranch. Taste through the lovely estate wines with palate cleansers, and walk through the production grounds. Reservations are recommended. $40/tour. Tours start 11:15am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Mar 23. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the Chef’s Table, see the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

BOOK TRUST EXTRAVAGANZA: THE ODYSSEY – Sat. Mar 23. Book Trust Hawai‘i will host its 7th annual fundraiser, Extravaganza: The Odyssey. This Greek themed literary celebration features a Mediterranean feast by Four Seasons Maui executive chef Craig Dryhurst, live entertainment, the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind auction items, and more. Funded entirely by generous donations, Book Trust Hawai‘i provides elementary students the opportunity to select and own books of their choice, resulting in better reading skills and greater family engagement around literacy. $175. 5:30pm. Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); Booktrust.org

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Mar 23 & Sun. Mar 24. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Mar 23. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. $55/dinner and show; $25/show only. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a Maui charity. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650; Nalusmaui.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Mar 23. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including banana bread french toast, eggs benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean scrambled eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain you with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music. 10:30am. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Mar 23 & Sun. Mar 24. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

OLD SCHOOL & SOUL FOOD LUXURY PLANT-BASED SUPPER CLUB – Sat. Mar 23. As our honored member of our supper club for the evening, you will be treated to a curated event that includes socializing activities, a vinyl DJ set that will have us playing musical chairs, and exceptional food to compliment the high vibes. $60. 5pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 619-320-8483; Mauisupperclub.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Mar 24. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, and features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-MFTC; Mauisundaymarket.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAU LAU – Sun. Mar 24. Traditional Hawaiian cuisine gets a makeover with chef Tylun Pang’s interpretation of lau lau. His special lau lau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Happy opu guaranteed! 5pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Mar 26. Get down to reggae, club hits, and old school tunes. There’ll also be drink specials and Nintendo. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Mar 26. Every Tuesday get tacos for $3. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Mar 26. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Mar 27. Sweet deals with your sweetheart. Let your romantic ocean view dinner begin! Entrees, salad options, and a bottle of wine for two, just $49.95. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; Castawaycafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Mar 27. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Mar 27. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be a traditional ‘awa ceremony with a performer at each table, and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required $179. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Mar 27. Every Wednesday you can get half-off the featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI ART SCENE

ART MAUI 2019 EXHIBITION – Until Sat. Mar 30. This year’s show is juried by Lisa A. Yoshihara, the Transit Arts program administrator at the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. For over 20 years, Yoshihara was curator of the Art in Public Places program at the Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. This exhibition is Art Maui’s 41st annual juried exhibit, pulled together by a dedicated volunteer board of directors. Free. 10am. Schaefer International Gallery, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GRUNGE – THE RISE OF A GENERATION – Until Sun, Mar. 31. In honor of what would have been Kurt Cobain’s 50th birthday, the “Grunge” exhibition is a photography exhibit celebrating grunge music, the fashion, the attitude, and its impact on anyone who has listened to Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam, or worn a flannel shirt. See the collection of images taken by legendary photographers who were in the middle of all things grunge. 11am-10pm daily. Morrison Hotel Gallery, (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-573-6425; Morrisonhotelgallery.com

MARTY WOLFF – Until Mon. Apr 1. Maui fine art photographer Marty Wolff will be featured daily in the Banyan Tree Gallery. On Mondays, he will be in gallery greeting visitors. His marine photography and landscapes are available on the art canvas, archival metal, and fine art watercolor prints. 10:30am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Jun 14. Miyatake is a Japanese-American photographer best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese-American people, and Japanese internment. Free. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

MORT LUBY AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Mar 21. Oil and watercolor artist Mort Luby has painted in workshops with America’s greatest living artists. He has won more than 40 awards in various local, regional, and national competitions, and his work has been displayed in dozens of venues. Come meet Mort, watch his techniques, and see a large selection of his watercolor and oil paintings. 2-4pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

SANDRA GREENBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Mar 21 & Tue. Mar 26. Photographer Sandra Greenberg’s collection of photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. Stop by and view her wonders of nature, beauty, and movement. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Mar 22. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Mar 23 & Sun. Mar 24. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists and find one of kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. Every Saturday and Sunday on the lawn fronting Starbucks. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannermall.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Mar 24. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-573-2021; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Mar 24. Come to the new location at Campbell Park, (formerly at King Kamehemeha III School). There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Mar 24. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

NIGHT OF ART, CULTURE AND CHOCOLATE – Wed. Mar 27. Enjoy a night of art, culture, and chocolate with world renowned Maui artist Dale Zarrella. Learn island myths and legends through his sculptures that are created using rare Hawaiian woods and bronze. Following the presentation, you can indulge in his signature chocolate creations. 6pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kealani

STEVE RINALDI – Wed. Mar 27. After a 20-year hiatus, Rinaldi is back into oil painting. His current ambition is to become proficient at alla prima painting; creating a finished artwork in a single, one day session. His prolific alla prima-driven style is evident throughout many of his charcoal sketches and oil paintings. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Mar 21. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HE AU HONUA: INDIGENOUS RESEARCH CONFERENCE – Thu. Mar 21 & Fri. Mar 22. The conference explores the pool of ancestral, indigenous knowledge and research under the following theme: I Mana ka Mauli, I Mauli ka Mana (Life is Divine Power, Divinely Powerful is Life). Hosted by the Native Hawaiian Education Association, and sponsored by Kamehameha Schools, the featured speakers include: Hokulani Holt, Ulalia Woodside, Dr. Jason De Santolo, Sir Timoti Karetu, Annette Ku‘uipolani Kanahele-Wong, and Kahele Dukelow. Go online for full schedule and to register. $800. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Heauhonua.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Mar 21 & Tue. Mar 26. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Mar 21. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

MANA’OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Mar 21 & Tue. Mar 26. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Mar 21. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Mar 21. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga helps break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays at 6pm and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

STEFFAN VANEL PRIVATE READINGS – Thu. Mar 21, Fri. Mar 22 & Sat. Mar 23. He is the author of the profound and revelatory: The Astrology Karma of the USA, and an international renowned spiritual astrologer and psychological tarot reader. Steffan Vanel will hold private readings from immediate insights, and provide answers to specific questions and decisions. 30-minute and three-hour readings available. Call or email for further information. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 206-903-9538; [email protected]; Spiritualcompany.com

TAI CHI – Thu. Mar 21. Enjoy tai chi Thursday mornings to clear the mind and prime the body! Free. 10am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

CRYSTAL BALL GAZING WORKSHOP – Fri. Mar 22. The workshop if led by “One of America’s Renaissance Women,” Uma Silbey. Learn how to gaze with Uma’s personal crystal balls. $15. 6pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.).

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

COCONUT YOGA WORKSHOP – Sat. Mar 23. Experience fresh coconut water grown right here on Maui, try a taste of sprouted coconut meat, and enjoy a yoga training session for a complete evening of paradise bliss. Chelsea and Chaba will present a dynamic series of yoga infused with calisthenic training, pilates abdominal toning exercises, and ancient breathing techniques. Attendees are sure to enjoy a unique, invigorating experience, and learn the powerful healing benefits of coconuts, one of this world’s most powerful superfoods! $20. 5-6:30pm. Maui Yoga Shala, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Maui-yoga.com

FREE HULA SHOW – Sat. Mar 23 & Sun. Mar 24. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannermall.com

GENTLE YOGA FOR CANCER SURVIVORS – Sat. Mar 23. This class is available to all cancer survivors, no matter what stage of treatment you’re in or past treatments. Build strength, flexibility, and balance in a safe way. Stimulate the immune system and build bone density. But most of all, build community, gratitude, and hope with people who get it and who are on the same journey as you. Free. 9am. Imua Physical Therapy, (411 Huku Li‘i Pl., Kihei); 808-879-0077; Imuapt.com

LATINFUSION DANCE CLASSES – Sat. Mar 23. Learn how to dance soothing Latin rhythms with instructor Nannette from Cali. Learn the basics of salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, cha cha, rumba, samba, and more. All levels welcome. $5-$15. 9am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

SACRED FULL MOON CEREMONY- Sat. Mar 23. Join a very special ceremony celebrating the magic of the full moon with a Crystal Bowl Soundbath with Katya, and a private ten-minute Akashic Record reading with Jaclyn. Here’s an opportunity to step into your higher self and play in the portal between the reality you know and the one you dream of. Space is limited to 15. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com. $35. 7pm. Soulasana, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Soulasanayoga.com

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Mar 23. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

YU-GI-OH CARD SESH – Sat. Mar 23. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA K‘’EHU – Sun. Mar 24. Lend a hand for fun and exercise, and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris. Please bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. Free. 9am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Wailuku); 8083855464; SHARKastics.org

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Mar 24. Are you searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? The card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays and find out if my Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Sun. Mar 24, Mon. Mar 25 & Tue. Mar 26. The Friends of Haleakala National Park are seeking volunteers for an overnight service project in Haleakala Crater. The group will hike into the Crater and stay free for two nights in Holua Cabin while doing work to protect native plants and nene habitat. In addition to helping the national park, volunteers will also have time for hiking, bird-watching, star-gazing, or photography. Free. Haleakala National Park; Fhnp.org

RISE OF THE WAHINE: CHAMPIONS OF TITLE IX – Sun. Mar 24. This incredible true story of the rise of women in America will educate and inspire the next generation of leaders. “Rise of the Wahine: Champions of Title IX” is an edge-of-your-seat David vs. Goliath tale of how culture is transformed and how to rise above the challenges in your life and bring an end to injustice in the world around you. $10. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Mar 24. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp.); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, MARCH 25

MAUI SOUND HEALING – Mon. Mar 25. Each week, they bring a variety of music, kirtan, chants, mantras, and sound healing designed to restore balance and awaken what’s inside. The evening begins with interactive mantra chanting known as kirtan. Rooted in Vedic tradition, kirtan is a call-and-response style song or chant, set to music. It is designed to promote an individual’s journey towards self awareness. $20. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Pa‘ia); 808-281-5939; Sacredsoundalchemy.org

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. Mar 25. Enjoy a super chill movie night at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 630pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111.

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Mar 26. Enjoy yoga with sharks, rays, and hundreds of fish at the Open Ocean exhibit! Yoga has been known to increase strength and concentration while decreasing stress and illness. Take your practice to a completely new level of peace with nature. Please bring a reusable water bottle, cold filtered water provided. Check in at 5:30pm. Class starts promptly at 5:45pm. 75-minute class. Space is limited, reservations required online. $20. 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd.); Aquari-OM.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Mar 26. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Mar 26. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Free to play; prizes are given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

DEEPAK CHOPRA’S PRIMORDIAL SOUND MEDITATION & AYURVEDA COURSES – Wed. Mar 27. Join Chopra center certified instructor Arlene Fox, M.Ed. for her final Deepak Chopra’s workshop. Call Arlene to register at 808-281-4650. $39. 3-4:30pm & 7-8:30pm. Lumeria, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao).

HAIKU IN ENGLISH – Wed. Mar 27. Every 4th Wednesday enjoy Haiku in English with the Maui Friends of the Library. Free. 4:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HAWAI‘I ENERGY CONFERENCE – Wed. Mar 27. Now in its 6th year, the Hawai‘i Energy Conference, themed “Innovation in Practice,” attracts energy industry leaders from Hawai‘i, the Continental U.S., Japan, and Europe to exchange ideas. Hawai‘i is a living laboratory for the effective integration of renewable energy technology, the transformation of the regulatory environment, and the growth of potential market opportunities. Go online for a full schedule. $295/single day, $575/both days purchased by March 22; otherwise $320/single day, $625/both days. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauienergyconference.com

HOLOHOLO BOOKMOBILE – Wed. Mar 27. The Bookmobile offers books for all ages, DVDs, audiobooks, storytimes, free Wi-Fi, reference help, and assistance with eResources. Printed copies of the Holoholo Bookmobile’s new schedule are available at Maui Public Libraries. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.).

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Mar 27. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. Free. 7pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Mar 27. Celebrating women’s empowerment, we provide a space to share ideas, laughs, and fun. Free. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Fri, Garrett Probst 2-4:30pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-4:30pm;Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm;T ue, Johnny Ringo 2-4:30pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Full Moon Silent Rave 10pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30am-11:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm;Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Garrett Probst 11am-1pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm; Sun, Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa 12-2pm.

KAANAPALI BEACH CLUB LUAU – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Sat, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K. 9-10pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198. Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm; Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, Grace Sinns 4-7pm; Fri, Deborah Lee 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Brown Chicken Brown Cow 4-7pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 3-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299. Thu, Soul Easy 10pm.

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-410. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm; Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 6:15-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6-8pm; Mon, Alex Segovia 6:15-8pm; Mon, Tyler Lewis 4pm; Tue, Chance Um 7:30pm; Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4pm; Sun, Love Sound 7pm; Sun, The Shockaz 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com. Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm;Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com. Tue, Bossinatra 5pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380. Fri, Annie and the Orfinz 8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

WAI BAR – (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829. Fri, Jazz with Gene Argel and Johnny Z 4:30-7pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events