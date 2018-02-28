MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | March 1st-7th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

EDGAR WINTER GROUP AND THE RICK DERRINGER BAND – Thu. Mar 1. Edgar Winter is best known for his hit singles like “Frankenstein” and “Free Ride.” He will share the stage with fellow rock legend, Rick Derringer of the McCoys, famous for his #1 hit, “Hang On Sloopy” and his solo smashes like “Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo.” You will not want to miss this double concert tribute to Johnny Winter. Doors open at 7pm. $46 – $91. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WEATHERLY, WAINWRIGHT AND THORNE – Fri. Mar 2. It’s a Friday Country Night! Here’s your chance to hear great country music from Jen Weatherly, Willy Wainwright and Murray Thorne as they blend their talents on stage. There’ll be outstanding music, food and drink specials all night. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

SITAR AND TABLA CONCERT – Fri. Mar 2. Enjoy an evening of traditional melodies and rhythms (raga and tala) of ancient India with Will Marsh and Daniel Paul. Marsh will render the feast of exotic melodies (ragas) on his 25 stringed sitar, and be accompanied by drummer Paul. $20 at the door, or $15 advance at Eventbrite. 7:30pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Road, Haiku); 808-575-5220.

‘OLD SCHOOL FRIDAYS’ – Fri. Mar 2. Check out the hottest old school party on Maui. The evening will feature music from the 80s and 90s. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

FULL MOON SILENT RAVE – Fri. Mar 2. Party under the full moon with DJs Leanne and Love as they drop the beats. Headsets are required to hear the music, and you can choose the channel you want to groove too. $5. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BROWNCHICKEN BROWNCOW STRINGBAND – Fri. Mar 2. Come be part of a live recording with the original band members of BrownChicken BrownCow; Xander, Justin, Orion and Matt. The band has handpicked a set list that includes some ‘ChickenTrain’ favorites plus more. This is sure to be one for the books! 21+. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MASTERS OF THE CURRENTS – Sat. Mar 3. Many of Hawaii’s most recent newcomers come from Micronesia. Many have fled their island nations due to environmental and economic pressures. Their new reality in the Aloha State, and the path to assimilation, yields a collection of real-life stories. Calling upon the shared histories of refugees in Hawaii, Masters of the Currents serves as a creative bridge between new and old immigrant communities. Created by Leilani Chan and Ova Saopeng. $28 adults. Half-price for kids under 12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BRIAN REGAN – Sat. Mar 3. A regular on The Tonight Show, Regan is a unique comedian whose material is relatable to generations of fans and revered by comedians as the best in the business. Setting a comedic standard of excellence that others continually try to follow, Brian recently signed a two-special deal with Netflix, joining Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K., Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld. $57.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S LADIES SING THE BLUES – Sat. Mar 3. Bobby Ray Bishop and the Pacific Blues Society present “Ladies Sing the Blues” with Sweet Mama Dee, Nara Boone, Jaime Gallo and Natalie Robles. 21+. $10 – $15. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MANA’O RADIO UPCOUNTRY SUNDAYS ACOUSTIC STYLE – Sun. Mar 4. Hear Ono Grimes Band with a musical stew of ingredients from folk to funk, blues to bossa, and a dash of rhythm and jazz. The afternoon also includes music by the Sounds of Brazil Band, Brazilian Duo Renata and Bita playing classic bossa nova, samba and contemporary Brazilian jazz. $7. 2:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com; Manaoradio.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Mar 1. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

‘ONCE UPON A MATTRESS’ – Fri. Mar 2 – Sun. Mar 11. Presented by Baldwin Performing Arts Learning Center and Baldwin Theatre Guild, the students of Baldwin High School will perform their take on the classic tale of The Princess and the Pea. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $7 students (age 12-17), $5 children (age 11 and under). Showtimes are 7pm on Friday’s and Saturday’s, and a 2pm matinee on Sundays and on March 10th. Baldwin High School, (1650 Kaahumanu Ave., Wailuku); 808-727-3200; Baldwin.k12.hi.us

‘CABARET’ – Fri. Mar 2 – Sun. Mar 18. Clifford Bradshaw is a struggling American writer looking for inspiration for his next novel. On his first night in Berlin, Cliff wanders into the Kit Kat Klub where he meets Sally Bowles, a vivacious, talented cabaret performer. $20 – $40. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

‘THE 39 STEPS’ – Fri. Mar 2 – Sun. Mar 18. Get ready for nonstop laughs, zany characters, a plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance! With a cast of four actors playing over 150 characters, this is a fast-paced tale of an ordinary man on an extraordinarily entertaining adventure. The production stars John Williams, Patty Lee Silva, Lina Krueger and Ross Young. It’s directed by Kristi Scott. $26. Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Mar 3. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. Free. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW, POWER-UP COMEDY & OPEN MIC- Tue. Mar 6. Be amused and amazed by a high-energy comedy and magic show for all ages from 6:30-8:30pm. Following the magic show Power Up Comedy presents Open Mic Comedy for ages 21+. Maui’s best comics welcome the good, bad and the brave to the stage to press their skills in standup. Sign up at 9pm. Free. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Mar 6. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Mar 7. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Mar 1. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Mar 1. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Mar 1. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant. Dinner includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. Cost is $65 and wine pairings are available for an additional $25 per person. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

FIRKIN FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 2. In partnership with Maui Brewing Co., Luana is proud to offer cask ale and firkin keg tapping. Poured straight from the keg using gravity rather than carbon dioxide, this is draft beer at its best. There’ll also be live music. 4:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Mar 2. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician, Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. Reservations are recommended. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

‘FRESH SQUEEZED’ FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 2. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails prepared by house craftsmen Adam Rio, Joshua Hopkins and Maya Alexander. It will be followed by the ‘Official Art Walk After Party’ featuring a local DJ. 6:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Mar 3. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Mar 4. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Mar 4. Enjoy a full buffet featuring a roast beef carving station and a create-your-own omelet station. Listen to Hawaiian Falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe as he sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Mar 4. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kamaaina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Mar 6. The event features paper umbrellas, outlandish garnishes and expertly layered cocktails. Inspired by the tropics, and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Mar 7. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet. 21+. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE – Until- Sun. Mar 18. This statewide juried exhibition continues to present the diversity of Hawaii’s people through explorations in portraiture. A broad range of interpretations and styles are seen in a wide range of media in portraits that represent people of the islands. You can still vote for your favorite to win the Marian Freeman People’s Choice Award. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ART OF TRASH 2018: RECEIVING DAY – Until – Sat. Mar 31. Artists are encouraged to start collecting, creating, designing and saving recyclable materials that will inspire their art pieces for the Art of Trash 2018. Pieces made from natural material, water-feature pieces and works that include food are not accepted. Owner Judy Bruder of Duck Soup will be the juror. Entry day is on Sat. Mar 31, from 9:30am-3pm. Entry fee is $15 per piece. Entry forms are available online. Art of Trash, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Mar 1. View original art and giclees by local Maui artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright buildings in Hawai‘i. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

QUICK DRAW NIGHT – Thu. Mar 1. Adults 21+ are invited to a creative studio experience. Attendees will learn how to make portraits taught by professional artists in the Schaefer International Gallery. Cost includes art materials, snacks and a no-host bar. Email [email protected] to reserve space. $25. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WATER MEMORIES EXHIBIT – Sat. Mar 3. Local Maui artist Joelle C will have an exhibit of her latest artwork titled, “Water Memories.” The exhibit will feature a collection of new works inspired by her life in Hawaii and her recent travels and navigation in the South Pacific and the Caribbean seas. 6:00pm. Joelle C. Gallery, (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-662-0799; Joellecgallery.com

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Mar 4. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit and more. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

ANNUAL ‘ART OF ALOHA’ – Sun. Mar 4. Maui’s 16th annual “Art of Aloha” will take place in the heart of Lahaina. Join in on welcoming nine captivating artists from around the world. See works by Alexei Butirskiy (Russia/Arizona), Guy Buffet (France/California), Ronaldo Macedo (Brazil/Hawaii), Steve Matson (California), Robert Lyn Nelson (Hawaii), Roy Tabora (Hawaii), Michael Talbot (England), Steve Turnbull (Hawaii) and Caroline Zimmermann (California/Italy). Refreshments and light pupus will be served. Free. 12:00pm. Lahaina Galleries – Lahaina, (828 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-8030; Lahainagalleries.com

GLASS BLOWING DEMO WITH STEPHEN FELLERMAN – Wed. Mar 7. Find yourself mesmerized by the magic of glassblowing. See the joy of creativity and spark your own creative flame! Teaching Artist Stephen Fellerman will guide students in creating a glass ornament, paperweight, sea float, flower, small cup or bowl. 10:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

FIGHTS AND DELIGHTS: THREE CHINESE COMEDIES – Fri. Mar 9. Showcasing the vibrancy of traditional Chinese theatre, these delightfully contrasting plays celebrate the chou (comic) character. The evening will be filled with convoluted acrobatic contortions, mistaken identities, adorable lovers and exhilarating battles. This celebration of “the clown” will appeal to all audiences. Suggested donation is $10 adult, $5 students and youth. 7-9pm. Seabury Hall, ( 480 Olinda Rd, Makawao); Fightsanddelights.space.

TASTE OF SCHOOL GARDENS – Sat. Mar 10. This year, Grow Some Good presents their sixth annual Taste of School Gardens. The evening will feature local- and school-grown dishes made by new and returning Maui chefs. Enjoy fine wine, local brews and live music with the Deborah Vial Band. $99-135 per person; $1,500 VIP Table of 10. 5pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Growsomegood.org

MAI PO‘INA: THE ANNEXATION DEBATES – Sat. Mar 10. In 1898, the U.S. annexed Hawai‘i, sparking a controversy that continues to this day. This production recreates that debate, ripped from the pages of Hawai‘i’s recent past. A discussion with Hawaiian scholars follows the performance. $28 adults; half-price for kids under 12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COPY OF GOLDAWN WON AND THE UNIVERSE – Sat. Mar 10. Da scene comes alive as Maui’s own Na Hoku Hanohano 2018 nominee “Goldawn Won and The Universe” take the stage. Hosted by Beau Sun, Bay Area meets Brooklyn vibes with Jay P, Lij Tafari, Joralien, Buddabydabay and other surprise guests. There will also be live street art by Dylan Kauz, a Live Bboy Cipher and free dance hall workshops all night. Get your tickets on Eventbrite. $20. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

WOMEN HELPING WOMEN MAUI 21ST ANNIVERSARY GALA – Sun. Mar 11. Women Helping Women Maui will celebrate their 21st anniversary in theme of “Restoring the Heart, Ho‘okele Pu‘uwai.” The celebration will include a gourmet Polynesian style dinner, silent auction, and an unforgettable program honoring survivors and heroes. All event proceeds go to funding emergency shelters and support programs for victims of domestic violence on Maui and Lana‘i. Tickets are $150 per person and $1,650 for a table of 11. 5:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-446-7342; Mauiliveevents.com; Womenhelpingwomenmaui.com/events/annual-event.

‘OCEAN OF DEVOTION’ CONCERT – Fri. Mar 16. Get your Bhakti groove on with Jaya Lakshmi and enjoy and an evening of sacred music and kirtan. Jaya Lakshmi is the creator of Kirtronica, she has 4-solo chant albums, was the lead singer of the tribal-trance band Lost at Last and has released 11 mantra albums. Joining her will be special musical guests Daniel Paul (tabla) and Don V. Lax (violin virtuoso). $20 advance tickets are available at Maui Kombucha in Haiku, MacNet in Kahului and on Brightstar. $30 at the door. Doors open at 6pm. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

JAKE SHIMABUKURO – Sat. Mar 17. Renowned for his super-fast and complex finger work, ‘ukulele wizard Jake Shimabukuro has redefined the meaning of music. He’s wowed audiences around the world, and now he’s returning to Maui. $45-85. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MANA’O RADIO SWEET SIXTEEN BIRTHDAY PARTY – Sun. Mar 18. Bring your family and friends, beach chairs and come eat, drink and be merry as Mana’o Radio turns sixteen. Boogie down to Shea Derrick and Full Flavor, The Deborah Vial Band, Soul Kitchen Maui and The Gina Martinelli Band. The celebration will also feature a silent auction, face painters, roving musicians and food trucks. $10 advance/$15 at the door. 2:00pm. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-283-6788; Manaoradio.com

SPRING POPS WITH PIANIST HYPERION KNIGHT – Sun. Mar 18. The event will be a unique collaboration with James Durham conducting the first half of the concert featuring pianist Hyperion Knight performing George Gershwin’s “Concerto in F.” The second half of the concert features Gary Leavitt conducting the orchestra and chorus in works by Ernest Bloch, Randall Thompson and George Gershwin. $20, $35, $50, $60 half-price for students 18 and under in the $60/$50/$35 price sections only. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET: BACH TO BOWIE – Thu. Mar 22. Complexions was founded as a reinvention of dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles and cultures. This will be an entirely new and exciting vision of human movement. $35 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AN EVENING OF MINDFULNESS WITH STEVEN SNYDER – Fri. Mar 23. Mental Health Kokua presents an evening of mindfulness with Steven Snyder. Snyder is an expert on Accelerated Learning and Personal Development, and will present a talk on “Mindful Happiness.” It will be followed by a screening of “The Mindfulness Movie” which brings together an unprecedented group of the world’s leading neuroscientists, psychiatrists, authors and mindfulness decoders. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TOM ARNOLD ON MAUI – Fri. Mar 23. Maui Celebrity Series presents legendary comedian and movie star, Tom Arnold. You’ve seen him in “True Lies,” “Soul Plane,” and the hit sitcom “Roseanne.” He’ll share the stage with Corky Gardner, King Martin, Cool Hand Luke and special guest Brian Evans. A meet-and-greet option is also available. Earlybird tickets start at $40 and are available on Eventbrite. $70 at the door for standing room (if available). 8:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; 808-429-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 1

AARP FOUNDATION TAX-AIDE – Until – Sat. Apr 14. The AARP Foundation will be providing free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS. To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site or more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, call or go online. AARP Foundation; 888-227-7669; Aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp

MPD’S CSI CAMP 2018 – Until – Fri. Apr 13. Applications are now being accepted for the Maui Police Department’s CSI (Crime Scene Investigation) Camp 2018. It’s a Crime Scene Investigation experience created specifically for incoming high school juniors and seniors. This year’s camp is scheduled for June 18-22, 8am-4pm daily. The Camp will be limited to twelve students. Application is available online or at all high schools. Submit via mail or email at [email protected] Deadline to apply is Friday, April 13. 8am. Maui Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division CSI Camp, (55 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-463-3830; Mauicounty.gov/122/Police-Department

DIABETES SELF-MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – Until – Thu. Mar 22. This workshop series is presented by the National Kidney Foundation and takes place on Thursdays from 5-7:30pm. 808-683-2367; Kidneyhi.org. 5pm. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5546; Jwaltercameroncenter.com

CANCER: THRIVING AND SURVIVING WORKSHOP – Until – Thu. Mar 29. This six-week workshop was developed at Stanford University and is open to cancer survivors and caregivers. It will cover techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain, isolation, poor sleep and living with uncertainty. There will also be discussions on appropriate exercise for regaining and maintaining flexibility and endurance, making decisions about treatment and complementary therapies and communicating effectively with family and friends. Registration required. Free. 9:30am-12pm. Pacific Cancer Foundation, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

TOURS OF HOKULE‘A – Thu. Mar 1. The public is invited to come aboard the deck of the celebrated Hawaiian voyaging canoe Hokule‘a. Hear stories from crewmembers about the Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage, learn about wayfinding and what it’s like to live on the open deck of a seafaring canoe. 1-3pm. Ma‘alaea Harbor; Hokulea.com

HANA METALS AND ELECTRONIC RECYCLING EVENT – Thu. Mar 1 – Sat. Mar 3. The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management will conduct a Hana metals and electronics recycling event for East Maui residents. Metal items accepted include appliances, scrap metals, propane tanks, auto batteries and up to 15 auto tires. Appliances accepted include refrigerators, freezers, A/C units, water coolers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges/stoves and water heaters. Electronics accepted include all computers and components. Microwaves will not be accepted during this event or thereafter. 808-270-8217. 8am-2:30pm. Hana Landfill, (35 H-360, Hana).

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Mar 1. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

ISLAND BOWLING OPENS – Thu. Mar 1. Bowling lovers rejoice! There’s a new bowling alley opening in Lahaina. There are three adult bowling lanes, a special lane reserved just for children and the latest in video games. There will also be special themed events along with guest entertainers. Island Bowling will be located in Unit B-7, and will be open from Sunday through Thursday, noon-9pm and Friday and Saturday, noon-11pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-298-0709; Outletsofmaui.com

HEALTHCARE OPTIONS FOR HAWAI’I – Thu. Mar 1. Learn and explore the healthcare options for Hawai‘i with an in-depth presentation with State Representative Kaniela Ing. Guest speakers will include Dr. Stephen Kimble, Professor at UH School of Medicine and Dr. Leslie Gise, Psychiatrist at Maui Memorial Hospital. There will also be a question and answers discussion. 6:00pm. Kihei Charter Middle School, (41 E Lipoa St., Kihei).

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Mar 1. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Mar 1. Want to learn hula? Drop by the malls center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Mar 1. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. AA Central Office, ([email protected]); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

WHO SURVIVED THE NUCLEAR BLAST? THE REAL STORY BEHIND HIROSHIMA – Thu. Mar 1. Melinda Clarke lived in Japan in 1964 and became an accidental activist after the ‘Three Mile Island’ incident in 1979. As a side project, she started interviewing survivors of Hiroshima. Melinda will be sharing her quest leading to interviewing A-Bomb survivors and confiscated video documenting the devastation. She will also share her essay “How can we obey the law against war?” Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 2

‘GUERILLA STORM DRAIN STENCILING’ COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER EVENT – Fri. Mar 2. Partners representing the West Maui Ridge to Reef Initiative will be hosting a volunteer storm drain stenciling event. The team will seek to mark as many drains as possible. Property managers, owners, and residents are invited to join in as the team visit locations. The team will meet in the Times Market parking lot. Materials will be provided. To sign up, ask any questions, or coordinate to have a specific drain marked, contact Liz Foote by phone or email. 9:00am. West Maui Kumuwai. 808-283-1631; [email protected]; Westmauikumuwai.org

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 2. Every Friday the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat six months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Mar 2. Gather the ohana and celebrate the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented musicians. Then stay for dinner at one of the award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

MHS DONATION REQUEST – Sat. Mar 3 & Sat. Mar 10. The Maui Humane Society is looking for donations for their upcoming ‘Garage and Bag Sale’ (March 17th). Please bring all items to the MHS parking lot between 9-11am on Sat. Mar 3rd and Mar 10th. Suggested items include pet-related products, home decor, sporting goods, books and cd’s, kitchen items, children’s toys and games, gently worn clothing and shoes, soft goods such as rugs and towels and other misc household goods. Items not accepted include furniture such as couches, dining room tables, mattresses and electronics including computers and printers (unless unopened and never used). For more information on acceptable and non-acceptable items, call or go online. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680 x218; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI LGBTQ+ YOUTH DAY – Sat. Mar 3. Maui’s Mental Health America of Hawaii and the Maui Chapter of GLSEN, Iao Congregational Church, Maui Pride and The Friends of the Children’s Justice Center are pleased to present LGBTQ+ Youth Day. As a group, LGBTQ+ youth have a much higher risk in regards to bullying and suicide. The agenda includes education, resources and discussion geared to assist this high risk group increase their knowledge of bullying and suicide prevention as well as to provide them with options and coping skills for the present and the future. For ages 12-18 years old. Register via email: [email protected] 9:30am. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5546; Jwaltercameroncenter.com

CELEBRATE HINAMATSURI (GIRL’S DAY) – Sat. Mar 3. Enjoy this annual celebration with Disney-style characters, a Poppy and Belle keiki meet-and-greet with pink balloons and a Maui Minyo Kai Japanese doll display. There’ll also be origami and kanzashi crafts, Japanese folk dancing and photos with Hello Kitty. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Mar 3. Every Saturday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Super Senior Saturday where you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over seven years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Mar 3. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Mar 3. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MUSIC LAULIMA CELEBRATION – Sat. Mar 3 & Sun. Mar 4. Enjoy a fun weekend with continuous music, food, natural healers, hula and psychic palm readings. On Saturday, hear the sounds of Jim Spector, Steven L’Engle, Benny Uyetake, John Zangrando and Gene Argel and the Maui Blues Co. On Sunday, hear Laurie Balubar, Richard Dancil, John Zangrando and Gene Argel and Swing Star Band. Admission each day: $10 kama‘aina, $8 seniors and $12 for visitors. Schedule: Sat. 10am-6pm and Sun. 10am-5pm. The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula, (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com

BEACH CLEAN UP – Sat. Mar 3. Become Circular, Aloha Outdoors and bChill invite the public to the first of a year long series of organized Maui beach clean ups. This inaugural clean up will begin with an opening ceremony. Immediately following the clean up, the team will celebrate their accomplishments with a provided lunch. Every volunteer will receive a Task Force t-shirt and reusable bChill water bottle. Free. 9:00am. Kahului Harbor, (103 Ala Luina St., Kahului); KahuluiHarbor.com

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Mar 3. View Maui’s hottest hot rods and classic cars in the north parking lot. 5:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

7TH ANNUAL MAUI 5K – Sun. Mar 4. The Maui 5K seeks to promote health and fitness for Hawaii’s children. They give our schools the ability to increase participation in youth sports and recreation programs and provide additional funds to maintain or purchase new equipment for their physical fitness, play and athletic programs. There’ll be a timed 5K run or untimed 1Mile run/walk. 7:00am. Maalaea Triangle, (300 Maalaea Rd., Wailuku); maui5k.org

FREE REIKI DEMO – Sun. Mar 4. Relax and rejuvenate your body, mind and spirit with a great opportunity to experience Reiki with a master. Free. 9:00am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Mar 4. Shop for Maui-made products while enjoying live, island style performances. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

JAZZ WITH PREM BROSIO AND FRIENDS – Sun. Mar 4. Rising star Prem Brosio headlines ‘Sunday Jazz with Friends’ on the main stage. As a professional guitarist and music educator, Prem performs around the island as a soloist, is a member of the Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra and the Maui Chamber Orchestra Chorus. 11:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MONDAY, MARCH 5

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Mar 5. Hula is a significant part of the Hawaiian culture and is known throughout the world as an icon of Hawaii. With Papa Hula (Hawaiian for “dance class”), you will gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance. Guest will learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements and also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7

FAMILY PAU HANA MAUI – Wed. Mar 7. Time to rock out, sing, dance, play or sit back and relax at this one-of-a-kind evening for the whole family. BYOB, a chair or blanket and a warm sweater. There’ll also be food trucks on site. All ages welcome. 5:00pm. Carden Academy of Maui, (55 Makaena Pl., Makawao); cardenmaui.org

MAUI NUI MARINE RESOURCE COUNCIL MARCH MEETING – Wed. Mar 7. The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council (MNMRC) invites the public to their monthly meeting. The presentation will offer updates on the State of Hawaii’s management of Maui’s nearshore fisheries and coral reef resources. Hear from Russell Sparks, Aquatic Biologist of State of Hawaii, Department of Land and Natural Resources and Division of Aquatic Resources. Sparks will give an update on the status of Mauiʻs reefs following the bleaching event of 2015. MNMRC staff will also be offering updates on their recent and ongoing projects, including the expansion of a volunteer-based water quality monitoring program and a study of corals off Olowalu. Refreshments will be served. Free. 5:00pm. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org; Mauireefs.org

BRIAN MASSA AND MERYL YECIES – Wed. Mar 7. ‘Jazz at The Shops’ welcomes duo Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies for a delightful evening of island-flavored and soulful acoustic music. Free. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Henry Kapono 5-7pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Thu, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Fri, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 7-9pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

South Maui

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Kanoa 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6-7:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

What Ales You – Sun, Brian Santana 7am-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Thu, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com

Ulupalakua Ranch Store – Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; (14800 Piilani Hwy., Kula); 808-878-2561; Ulupalakuaranch.com