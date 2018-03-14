MauiTime’s Maui calendar of Events | March 15th-21st, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Mar 15. This month’s featured guest is Cane Fire. Comprised of Joe Chee, Kahala Greig and James Presbitero, hear a diverse yet harmonious mix of styles and voices. There will also be delicious fresh baked cookies and coffee from the Roselani Place kitchen. Bring your lunch, a lawn chair, relax and enjoy the beautiful sounds of Hawaii. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High St., Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

RED DIRT – Thu. Mar 15. Who is Red Dirt?…….Third Eye Elephants and Pure Mystery, come and find out for yourself. Hear soul, pop, rock and R&B. 9:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

SUPER AMERICAN CIRCUS – Fri. Mar 16 – Sun. Mar 18. For the first time in Maui, Super American Circus presents circus thrills and laughs for all ages! There will be Russian swing, the Globe of Death, aerialists, motorcycles, clowns, high flying acrobats and daredevils. Showtimes are Friday, 5pm and 8pm; Saturday 1pm, 4pm and 7:30pm; Sunday 1pm, 4pm and 7:30pm. General admission, preferred seating and VIP access tickets available online. 5:00pm. War Memorial Complex, (Kaahumanu and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); Superamericancircus.com

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU’S 250TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION – Fri. Mar 16. Celebrate Queen Ka‘ahumanu’s 250th Birthday Legacy with the ‘Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu Society- Chapter 4 Wailuku. The wahine of the ‘Ahahui will lead with an oli and pule, then share history, hula and mele followed by the ceremonial draping of all lei on the Queen’s statue. There will also be a Student Essay and Coloring contestant awards recognition (essays can be viewed in the south wing, until Mar 18). Then enjoy Kama‘aina Nights with Sita Val, featuring live music of Halemanu. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

‘OCEAN OF DEVOTION’ CONCERT – Fri. Mar 16. Get your bhakti groove on with Jaya Lakshmi, and enjoy and an evening of sacred music and kirtan. Jaya Lakshmi is the creator of Kirtronica, she has create 4-solo chant albums, was the lead singer of the tribal-trance band Lost at Last and has released 11 mantra albums. Joining her will be special musical guests Daniel Paul (tabla) and Don V. Lax (violin virtuoso). Advance tickets are $20 and available at Maui Kombucha in Haiku, MacNet in Kahului and on Brightstar. $30 at the door. Doors open at 6pm. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

RETURN OF THE M!CK – Fri. Mar 16. M!CKY G takes over Wai Bar before heading out for his West Coast tour. Visuals and lighting will be provided by AUDACIOUS events. The evening will also feature DJ Deviant plus more friends. 21+. $5. 9:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

IAPANA HO‘IKE 2018 BENEFIT CONCERT – Fri. Mar 16. Nani Alohi Hula Halau will present a benefit concert for Iapana Ho‘ike 2018. The musical line-up includes Ekolu, Jarvis and Friends and Mele Pono. 21+. 9:30pm. Maui Grill Kaanapali, (2290 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-6100; Mauigrillkaanapali.com

THIRD FRIDAY MAKAWAO AFTER PARTY – Fri. Mar 16. Join the after party with The Eazy, Go Get Um and Gaia Golden. Visuals by Fractal Frog. 21+. $10. 10:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

JAKE SHIMABUKURO – Sat. Mar 17. Renowned for his super-fast and complex finger work, ‘ukulele wizard Jake Shimabukuro has redefined the meaning of music. Wowing audiences over the world Jake will return to the Castle Theater and share his creativity with you. $45 – $85. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ELIJAH RAY – Sat. Mar 17. Elijah Ray’s music has been called the “soundtrack of the awakening.” His spiritual messages of authenticity and the power of community have transformed audiences internationally. $20 advance tickets at Eventbrite or $25 at-the-door. 8:30pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

MANA’O RADIO SWEET SIXTEEN BIRTHDAY PARTY – Sun. Mar 18. Bring your beach chairs, family and friends. Come eat, drink and be merry as Mana’o Radio turns sixteen. Boogie to the amazing musical lineup of Shea Derrick and Full Flavor, The Deborah Vial Band, Soul Kitchen Maui and The Gina Martinelli Band. The celebration will also feature a silent auction, face painters, roving musicians and food trucks. $10 advance/$15 at the door. 2:00pm. VFW Maui, (2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-283-6788; Manaoradio.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘THE 39 STEPS’ – Until – Sun. Mar 18. Get ready for nonstop laughs, zany characters, a plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers and some good old-fashioned romance! With a cast of four actors playing over 150 characters, this is a fast-paced tale of an ordinary man on an extraordinarily entertaining adventure. Starring John Williams, Patty Lee Silva, Lina Krueger and Ross Young. Directed by Kristi Scott. $26. Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

‘CABARET’ – Until – Sun. Mar 18. Clifford Bradshaw is a struggling American writer looking for inspiration for his next novel. On his first night in Berlin, Cliff wanders into the Kit Kat Klub where he meets Sally Bowles, a vivacious and talented cabaret performer. Sally and Cliff begin a relationship, which blossoms unexpectedly into a dream-like romance. $20-40. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

MUSIC CLUB OPEN MIC – Thu. Mar 15. There will be free food, fun activities and games with special performances from UHMC Chorus, Music Club and Andrew Molina. 5:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Mar 15. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

DISNEY’S ‘WINNIE THE POOH KIDS’ – Sat. Mar 17 – Sun. Mar 18. Enjoy a honey-filled delight for sweet fun with the Maui ONStage Youth Theater program. The show features an all youth cast, and the show is based on the beloved characters of A.A. Milne and the Disney animated feature film. Directed by Jessica Nelson. $10 adults, $6 keiki. Showtimes are Saturday at 11am and Sunday at 1pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Mar 17. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

‘TARTUFEE’ – Sat. Mar 17 – Sun. Mar 25. Hypocrisy is a fashionable vice, and all fashionable vices pass for virtue. $20 at the door, payable by cash or check (no credit cards accepted). Showtimes are 7:30pm for the Thursday through Saturday shows and 3pm for the Sunday showing. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

PIANIST HYPERION KNIGHT – Sun. Mar 18. Hyperion Knight will perform George Gershwin’s “Concerto in F.” The second half of the concert features Maui Choral Arts Association in collaboration with the orchestra and chorus in works by Ernest Bloch, Randall Thompson and George Gershwin. $20, $35, $50, $60 half-price for students 18 and under in the $60/$50/$35 price sections only. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

LIP SYNC BATTLE – Mon. Mar 19. Do you love music? Are the ultimate performer? Let’s put your lips and your hips to the test in the Tournament Style Lip Sync Battle with elimination rounds. You choose the song and show your best moves. Cash, prizes, specials and a good time. Sign up 9:30pm. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Mar 20. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Mar 15. This is a really incredible opportunity for wine lovers, and for those that want to learn more about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Mar 15. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily, go call or go online for eservations. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Mar 15. Offered daily, guests can sit back, relax and take in the sunset while enjoying a three-course Sunset Menu in the resort’s Banyan Tree Restaurant. It includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $65 plus $25 optional wine pairing. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

JUSTIN’S WINE DINNER – Thu. Mar 15. Dare to explore ‘180 Degrees from Ordinary’ with the kitchen assassin, Chef Alvin Savella. Enjoy a 4-course dinner creatively paired with the eclectic wines of The Landmark and Justin Wineries. $138. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Mar 16. Take a wine tour around the globe and taste five wines paired with cuisine inspired by the highlighted region. Advanced registration required. 5:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Mar 16. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $44.95 per person, and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

MAUI CHEF’S TABLE – Sat. Mar 17. In this unforgettable culinary evening, find yourself exploring the modern tastes of Maui’s local and organically grown produce. The open-air kitchen concept allows you to watch as each course is created. Wine, beer and specialty cocktails are available for purchase during your dinner service. 6:00pm. The Mill House Bar and Restaurant, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com; Mauichefstable.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Mar 17. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Cost for dinner and show is $55, show only is $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Mar 18. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. 7:00am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Mar 18. Enjoy a full buffet featuring Roast Beef Carving Station and Create-Your-Own Omelet Station while listening to amazing Hawaiian, Contemporary and Falsetto Singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Mar 18. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko Restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Mar 20. Inspired by the tropics and highlighting the classic style that made tiki a world phenomenon, enjoy some tiki elixirs and Exotica-era tunes. 4:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FLATBREAD FOR MAUI NUI SEABIRD RECOVERY PROJECT – Tue. Mar 20. Enjoy delicious wood-fired pizza in benefit of the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project. During the evening, you can also bid on silent auction items from many local businesses. 5-9pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com; Mauinuiseabirds.org

MAUI ART SCENE

EXHIBIT: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE – Until- Sun. Mar 18. This statewide juried exhibition continues to present the diversity of Hawaii’s people through explorations in portraiture. A broad range of interpretations and styles are seen in a wide range of media in portraits that represent people of the islands. You can still vote for your favorite to win the Marian Freeman People’s Choice Award. Free. 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ART OF TRASH 2018: RECEIVING DAY – Until – Sat. Mar 31. Artists are encouraged to start collecting, creating, designing and saving recyclable materials that will inspire their art pieces for the Art of Trash 2018. Pieces made from natural material, water-feature pieces and works that include food are not accepted. Owner Judy Bruder of Duck Soup will be the juror. Entry day is on Sat., March 31, from 9:30am-3pm. Entry fee is $15 per piece. Entry forms are available online. Art of Trash, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-877-2524; Sharingalohamaui.org

‘GIFTS FROM THE SEA’ ART SHOW – Thu. Mar 8 – Mon. Apr 30. The ocean continually gifts us with wonderful vistas, refreshment and fun, fish, shells, corals and more. Linda Ryan’s art celebrates that and will be featured in the Banyan Tree Gallery. 9:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

SOLO ARTIST EXHIBITION-CUDRA CLOVER: HYSTERIA -Until – Fri. Apr 13.Hysteria explores the subject of overstimulation through textiles and multimedia. Along with a selection of her biomorphic silk paintings, Cudra will be presenting elements of these works to create an interactive multimedia experience. Free. 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Mar 15. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations for your private tour are required. 12:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Mar 16. The cafe will be bustling with published local artists creating amazing art, and live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Mar 16. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

HELLO! A GROUP ART SHOW – Fri. Mar 16. Kick off your weekend with some art and culture as Treehouse presents a group art show of new work from it’s cast of talented studio members. See fresh artwork, fashion and a dance performance by The Soma Aina Project. Free. 6:00pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); 781-726-1136; Treehouseartstudios.com

NANO LOPEZ ART SHOW – Sat. Mar 17 – Sun. Mar 18. Meet Nano in person and see his new releases. 5:00pm. DeRubeis Fine Art of Metal Galleries, (770 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0515; Signaturegalleries.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Mar 18. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina); 808-385-7594

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Mar 18. Enjoy locally made art, jewelry, gifts and crafts from over 35 local vendors including Maui Fine Art, Nalu Koa, Lee Olulani Plevney, Footprints in the Sand, Lightsavor Photography, Bodhi Waves, Primitive Vibes Hawaii, Mahina Spirit and more. Free. 9:00am. Lahaina Gateway, (305 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainagateway.com; Mauigiftandcraftfair.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET: BACH TO BOWIE – Thu. Mar 22. Complexions was founded as a reinvention of dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles and cultures. This will be an entirely new and exciting vision of human movement. $35-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU’S 250TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION – Fri. Mar 23. Join in a cultural protocol ceremony and festival with music and dance. Enjoy Native Hawaiian talent including Sonny Lim (slack key and lap steel guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter) along with Nani and Lorna Lim with their respective halau. There will also be pre-show festivities with music and local craft vendors in the Yokouchi Pavilion Courtyard. Pre-show: 4pm. $21. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AN EVENING OF MINDFULNESS WITH STEVEN SNYDER – Fri. Mar 23. Mental Health Kokua presents an evening of mindfulness with Steven Snyder. He’s an expert on Accelerated Learning and Personal Development and will present a talk on “Mindful Happiness.” It will be followed by a screening of The Mindfulness Movie which brings together neuroscientists, psychiatrists, authors and mindfulness decoders. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PETER KATER AND PEIA LUZZI: ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT – Fri. Mar 23. Grammy winning pianist/composer Peter Krater is celebrating the release of his new album entitled “SHE” during his Hawaii 2018 Concert Tour. Enjoy a magically transformative concert experience. $20 – $50. 7:30pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org; Brightstarevents.net/peter-kater

TOM ARNOLD ON MAUI – Fri. Mar 23. Maui Celebrity Series presents Tom Arnold. You’ve seen him in True Lies, Soul Plane and Roseanne. He’ll share the stage with Corky Gardner, King Martin, Cool Hand Luke and special guest Brian Evans. A meet-and-greet option is also available. Earlybird tickets start at $40 and are available on Eventbrite. $70 at the door for standing room (if available). 8pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

‘CONCERT FOR OUR LIVES’ – Sat. Mar 24. This star-studded concert is in support of ending gun violence in schools. Hear student speeches and spoken word, speak with your elected representatives, register to vote, and learn how you can take action. The concert will feature live performances by Jack Johnson, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Willie K, Landon McNamara, Lily Meola and many surprise guests. Eventbrite tickets are required for all entries. $10 general public and free to students (w/school ID). All ticket proceeds will be donated to organizations that support Maui youth and working on a national level to end gun violence in schools. This is an alcohol free event. Doors open at 4:30pm. 5:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

UNDER THE STARS: BUON APPETITO – Sat. Mar 24. Celebrating their 2nd anniversary in style, attendees can enjoy six chef stations, an Italian wine station, craft beer selections and anniversary craft cocktails with music provided by Kelly Covington and Friends. Upon arrival guest can enter a drawing for a chance to win an ‘Italian Food and Wine Pairing Dinner for Four’ (must be present to win). Proceeds will benefit the Maui Culinary Academy. 21+. $98. 6pm. Taverna Kapalua, (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

A CONCERT OF AMERICAN MUSIC – Sat. Mar 24 – Sun. Mar 25. The Maui Chamber Orchestra presents the return of Metropolitan Opera sensation Audrey Luna. She’ll sing with the orchestra for a concert of American music. The program will include: Copland: Rodeo, Hoe Down; Copland: Appalachian Spring; Copland: Old American Songs–Robert E Wills and Michael Russell; Barber: Knoxville Summer of 1915, Audrey Luna; Thomson: The River Suite. $27-55. Saturday 7:30-9:30pm; Sunday 3-5pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauichamberorchestra.org

PIANIST KENNETH BROBERG – Wed. Mar 28. The Silver Medal Winner in the 2017 Van Cliburn Piano Competition, Borberg has been playing since the age of six. He’s training like an athlete to compete for the prize in the most prestigious classical music contest in the word. $35, half-off for kids under 12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KUANA TORRES KAHELE – Thu. Mar 29. Torres is a musician, vocalist, songwriter and dancer. He’s one of the most popular entertainers performing in Hawaii and Japan. Known for his poetry-laden lyrics, Kuana currently maintains his own Hawaiian music and culture school in Japan and teaches students in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka. See him on Maui. $40, half-off for kids 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ARTIST 2 ARTIST – Fri. Mar 30. Hosted by Henry Kapono and featuring Keola Beamer, the event series is a talk-story about the artist’s career followed by a live jam session. $35-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

IMUA’S BOLLYWOOD BALL – Sat. Mar 31. This year, Imua Family Services’ annual gala is ‘Festivals of the World–The Bollywood Ball.’ Attendees will journey to India for a magical night of Bollywood glamour celebrating spring, happiness, love and friendship. The night will feature an outdoor sunset Maharaja Cocktail Reception and Indian Market Fair, and intimate performances by Teal Wicks and Matt Doyle. Following the main event is the Taj Mahalo After Party with Eric Gilliom and Next Level Entertainment. Funds raised go to support Imua’s early childhood programs on Maui, Molokai and Lanai. Call or go online for ticket options. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Imuafamilyservices.org

THE COLOR FESTIVAL HAWAII – Sun. Apr 1. Imua Family Services invites all to Maui’s first annual Color Festival Hawaii. It’s a fund and friend-raiser to celebrate the color and diversity of life. The event will feature DJ Boomshot, Eric Gilliom and Band, Shea Butter and The Cream and The Yum Yum Beast. White clothing is encouraged. Event shirts available for purchase. Admission price includes one pack of powdered colors, and additional colors available for purchase. Free-$20. 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Imuafamilyservices.org

PUNDY YOKOUCHI MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT – 30TH ANNIVERSARY – Sat. Apr 7. The day will be full of good fun, terrific prizes, refreshments, luncheon at Cafe o‘Lei and a chance to win $10,000 or a new car. $150 per person or $300 for a two-person team; $550 hole sponsorship. Registration 6am. 7am-2pm. The Dunes at Maui Lani, (1333 Mauilani Pkwy., Kahului); 808-243-4225; Kalimaomaui.org; MauiArts.org/golf

JACKSON BROWNE – Sun. Apr 8. Jackson Browne is known for his advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights and arts education. His most recent release “Standing in the Breach” is a collection of deeply personal and political songs. Accompanying Browne are longtime band mates Bob Glaub, Mauricio Lewak, Val McCallum, Althea Mills, Chavonne Stewart, Jeff Young and Greg Leisz. $45-125, half-off for kids under 12. $250 Guacamole Fund benefit tickets. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

VIEUX FARKA TOURE – Thu. Apr 12. Singer/guitarist Vieux Farka Toure is often referred to as the ‘Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara.’ Son of Grammy-winning Malian musician, Ali Farka Toure, Vieux took up percussion and then guitar. His album, “Mon Pays” (French for “My Country”) refers to his native Mali, and serves as a reminder of its beauty and sculpture even in the midst of the ongoing territorial conflicts there. $35 in advance, $40 day-of-show. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THREE MAUI DIVAS: AMY HANAIALI‘I, NAPUA GREIG & RAIATEA HELM – Fri. Apr 13. Napua Greig, Raiatea Helm and Amy Hanaiali‘i take the stage for one divine evening of song and music. Together, with all that talent, they will present a memorable concert event. $12-45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Thu. Mar 15. Volunteers are sought for a service trip over the Prince Kuhio holiday weekend (Mar 24-26). The group will hike into the Crater from the summit and stay at Kapalaoa Cabin throughout the weekend. Volunteers will perform tasks related to native species protection. Participants will also have time for personal enjoyment. Cost of evening meals is shared. Learn more and register online, then contact the trip leader listed on the website. Free. 7:30am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Mar 15. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

AN EVENING WITH CHOP SUEY JAZZ – Thu. Mar 15. Maui’s own Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra will perform hip hop and funk music with a Big Band sound, as well as contemporary and vocal jazz standards. 6:30pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Mar 15. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Mar 15. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 16

BEING MORTAL – MEDICINE AND WHAT MATTERS IN THE END – Fri. Mar 16. Hospice Maui invites the community to join a screening and discussion of the PBS Frontline documentary “Being Mortal.” Based on the best- selling book by Dr. Atul Gawande, this film explores the hopes of patients and families facing life-limiting illness and their relationships with the doctors, nurses and family members. Free. 10:00am. Kalama Heights, (101 Kanani Rd, Kihei); 808-879-1500.

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Mar 16. Gather the ohana and celebrate the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented musicians. Stay for dinner at one of the award-winning restaurants. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

KAMA’AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Mar 16. Enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ohana. The evening features popular Maui bands, store and restaurant specials, and prize giveaways. Free. 6:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

THE MARTIAL ARTS OF WELLNESS ON MAUI – Fri. Mar 16 – Thu. Mar 22. Sifu Matthew is a King Fu Master, world renowned healer, athletic performance expert and founder of The Martial Arts of Wellness (MAOW). Meet the ‘injury whisperer’ and experience amazing healing abilities and help your chronic ailments from turning into diseases. Schedule: Fri. Mar 16, 2pm Wailea Healing Center $20; Sat. Mar 17, 2pm Maui Beach Hotel $20; Mon. Mar 19, 7pm Temple of the Peace $20; Tue. Mar 20, 7pm Wailea Healing Center $20; Wed. Mar 21 inquire for details; Thu. Mar 22, 6pm Wailea Healing Center $65-75. Semi-Private Group Healings available after sessions for $65. 7:00pm. The Martial Arts of Wellness; 808-283-5365; Themartialartsofwellness.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

MHS GARAGE AND BAG SALE – Sat. Mar 17. All proceeds of the Maui Humane Society’s ‘Garage/Bag Sale’ will benefit the shelter’s Charity Walk Fund. Buy a bag for $5 and fill it up with as much as you can fit. Larger items will be priced separately and are not included in the bag sale. For more information, call or go online. 7:30-10:30am. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

GO GREEN RECYCLE – Sat. Mar 17. Malama Maui Nui and the Rotary Club of Lahaina continues a major collaborative effort to bring convenient residential recycling to West Maui. Every third Saturday through June 2018, residents may bring recyclables to bins set up in the parking lot. Recyclables will be accepted at no charge and no fees will be paid for items. Go to MalamaMauiNui.org for a list of acceptable recyclables. 9:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEST MAUI JOB FAIR – Sat. Mar 17. The Pacific Media Group will host an exciting job fair. Local Maui businesses will be there to share information. This is an excellent opportunity for job seekers to find new employment, to explore new career paths or to get on-the-job training. 10:00am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

QUEEN KAAHUMANU CENTER EASTER EVENT – Sat. Mar 17 – Sat. Mar 31. Keiki can enjoy an egg hunt and coloring contest with special prizes and Easter Egg crafts. DJ Bunny will spin fun spring tunes and give away Easter Bunny ears and balloons. Easter Bunny photos will be available until Mar 31, Mon-Sat from 10am-8pm and Sun from 10-5pm. Pet Photos are on Mon. Mar 19 and 26 from 5-8pm and Compassionate Easter Bunny from 10am-12pm (or by appointment on Tue. Mar 20 and 27). Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Mar 17. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAYS – Sat. Mar 17. Support and shop local every 3rd Saturday as local business showcase their products during the pop-up event. 1:00pm. The Incubator, (250 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-374-2202; Theincmaui.com

TOASTMASTERS AREA 3 SPRING SPEECH CONTEST – Sat. Mar 17. Watch some of Maui’s best speakers as they compete in the Area 3 Spring Speech Contest. The winners will represent Maui at the Division A Contest on Oahu. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. For more information, email [email protected] Free. 2:30pm. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5546; Jwaltercameroncenter.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Mar 17. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Mar 17. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 18

SeaLOVEbration- Sun. Mar 18. The Maui Ocean Center will celebrate twenty years of fostering understanding, wonder and respect for Hawaii’s marine life. Guests will be treated to birthday cake, door prizes, special dive presentations, explore and craft station and more. Highlights include a classic car show and live musical performance with the Ekolu Trio. Kama‘aina receive a half-off general admission and free for kids 3-12. 9:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Mar 18. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

REIKI RELIEF LOW-COST COMMUNITY CLINIC – Sun. Mar 18. Reiki is a Japanese energy healing technique that involves laying-on-of-hands. It works to restore balance and strength to the energy body, and helps to cleanse the energy system of lower frequencies that contribute to emotional and physical pain, disharmony and dis-ease. $20 for 30 minute session. Walk-in or call for an appointment. 1:00pm. Reiki Relief Clinics at POME Maui, (151 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-385-9044; Reikireliefclinics.com

MONDAY, MARCH 19

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Mar 19. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class). Learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

OUTDOOR YOGA IN NORTH KIHEI – Mon. Mar 19. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures, breath work and practice will bring you greater flexibility and strength. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

TUESDAY, MARCH 20

TALK STORY WITH TULSI’S TEAM – Tue. Mar 20 – Wed. Mar 28. Maui Outreach Liaison, Katie McMillan, will be available for one on one federal agency casework assistance. Maui residents can get assistance with veteran benefits, Social Security and Medicare claims, passports and visas, federal student loans and more. 11:00am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Gabbard.house.gov/casework

GUIDED BIRD WALKS – Tue. Mar 20. Here is a chance to learn more about the refuge and native birds including the endangered Hawaiian stilt, Hawaiian coot and migratory waterfowl. Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars, water and sturdy walking shoes. 9:00am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); FWS.gov

STORYTIME: THE MAGICAL JOURNEY FROM HAWAI‘I – Tue. Mar 20. Kids ages 3-8 are invited to a fun and creative storytime with Maui author, Gill McBarnet. Gill will read her new book ‘The Magical Journey from Hawai‘i,’ which takes young readers around the world and back to Hawai‘i again. After the story, keiki can enjoy a playdough activity and fun games with prizes. Free. 10:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

NUTRITION WORKSHOP: LITTLE PROTEIN WONDERS – Tue. Mar 20. Join a fun afternoon with Sally Pechstein, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. Explore plant proteins (with an emphasis on legumes/beans, seeds and nuts), learn about the recommended quantity and discuss practical and delicious ways to incorporate these little protein wonders into your everyday diet. There will also be a fun tasting. Light lunch is provided. Pacificcancerfoundation.org/little-protein-wonders-registration. Free. 11:30am. Pacific Cancer Foundation, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue. Mar 20. EnhanceFitness has led to proven improvements in strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement in the elderly. The program meets on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays for individuals age 50+. A voluntary contribution of $20 per month is suggested to offset the cost of the program. Registration is required. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-463-3166; Halemahaolu.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Mar 20. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21

DISCOVERING THE CLASSICS WITH PAPA LOPAKA – Wed. Mar 21. Join Papa Lopaka (Robert DeVinck) for a dramatic reading of the Classics Illustrated comic book of Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days. It will also be projected on a large screen. 3:00pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

JOHN CRUZ – Wed. Mar 21. Na Hoku Hanohano and Grammy award winner John Cruz will be the featured artist as part of Concerts at The Shops series. He’s a multi-talented musician, performer and producer known for his soulful vocals and acoustic guitar-playing skills. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Mar 21. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Solo Jazz Guitarist Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly and Margie 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Brian Santana 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Fri, Danyel Alana and Roy Kato 7-9pm; Sat, Luau Stew 8-11pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Fri, Micah Manzano 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6-7:30pm; Fri, Karrie O’Neill 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Thu, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Casanova Italian Restaurant – Sun, Soul Kitchen 3-5pm; (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Wenzo 5:30-7pm; Fri, Jimbolaya 5:30-7pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo 10-11:30am; Sat, Kennedy Cantu 5:30-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com