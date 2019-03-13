BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

L.A. DANCE PROJECT – Thu. Mar 14. This LA dance company is the brainchild of former Paris Opera Ballet artistic director, Benjamin Millepied, who also happened to choreograph the movie Black Swan. Founded in 2012, this artist collective is a platform for world class dance with artist collaboration in all disciplines and communities. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY: SPRING BREAK – Fri. Mar 15. This month’s M3F block party will feature Makamae Murray performing Hawaiian hula and chant, Benny Uyetake, Relic, and the Get Up and Dance troupe. Exciting activities include lomilomi, lauhala keiki arts and crafts, mini lei po‘o workshop, and the Makawao History Walking Tour. Enjoy food trucks and booths, arts and crafts, plenty of great local shopping, and dining at local restaurants. Free. 6pm. Historic Makawao Town, (Baldwin and Makawao Ave.); Mauifridays.com/makawao

OBSIDIAN SOUL AT 3RD FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 15. After 3rd Friday’s festivities, you can catch Nara Boone performing with her band. 8pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchbarandgrill.com

ONO GRIMES BAND – Fri. Mar 15. They’ll be serving up a musical cuisine of sultry jazz-infused blues, latin, rock, and R&B. Their musical stew of styles range from hot and spicy New Orleans funk to cool and tasty samba. $5. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

PONO PRIMITIVE FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 15. Inna Dream Collective presents another Pono Primitive Friday featuring live music by The Heartifact, Sarine Inna Dream, LoWolf Laura Wilfer, and Jesse Thompson. The night will also include DJ sets from Patty Hertz and live painting by Maxwell Louis Ross. A portion of proceeds go to Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter. 21+. $10 cover. 9pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

DANCE CHURCH MAUI SOBER DANCE EVENT – Sat. Mar 16. Expect a beautiful ecstatic dance set with full waves that cross multiple genres of music. The opening movement will feature Serena & Jamie, and there’ll be special guests providing more musical support. Let your unique dance expression be the vehicle for your transformation and spiritual growth! $15-$30. 7:30pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261; Dancechurchmaui.org

DUB & BASS – Sat. Mar 16. Maui Underground Bass Family brings you a night of reggae dub vibes with a heavy serving of soundsystem style bass! Headlining the night will be Bukkha, bringing a special deep and dubbed-out dubstep vibe with heavy influences from early roots-reggae. Joining him on stage is Julian Trevino III aka Razaman Reggae. Bass Nymph will be opening up the night with her deep dub style alongside UBF crew DJs TRVR, Monks, and Turtle. Visuals by Professor LightWAV, live art by Dylan Kauz & Friends, and soundsystem by BigFoot Sound. $10-$15. 9pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

HO‘ONANEA SPRING CONCERT: JAKE SHIMABUKURO – Sat. Mar 16. Shimabukuro made the ‘ukulele cool again, jumping into modern pop culture with intricate composition. His technique infuses jazz, blues, rock, pop, classical, and flamenco. His 2011 release Peace Love and ‘Ukulele went #1 on the world music charts. Ho‘onanea preshow festivities start at 5:30pm, with local craft vendors and live music in the courtyard. $15. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PRISCILLA SANDERS CD RELEASE PARTY – Sat. Mar 16. Maui Songwriter’s Showcase and Mana’o Radio presents eccentric and fearless Nashville singer/songwriter, Priscilla Sanders. She’s returning to Maui with a new folk/comedy album called Uncorked. Captivating her audiences with her rule-bending music and lyrics, Uncorked delivers edgy satire, ironic humor, and heartfelt ballads. Joining Sanders for this special night is Bentley Kalaway and Steve Grimes. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Mana‘o Radio. $10+. Doors open at 6pm. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

PEACE, LOVE & HARMONY 1960’s STYLE – Sun. Mar 17. Women Helping Women’s mission is to end domestic violence through advocacy, education, and prevention, offering safety, support, and empowerment to victims of domestic violence. Join them for their 22nd annual event, themed around the 1960’s Summer of Love. Dress to the era, mix and mingle, enjoy dinner, live entertainment, and bid for items at the charity auction. Tickets available via phone or online. $150. 5pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-446-7342; Womenhelpingwomenmaui.com

PAULA FUGA – Wed. Mar 20. Na Hoku Award-winning artist Paula Fuga returns for live performance at the main Fountain Courtyard. Here a chance to hear exquisite vocals, powerful lyrics and gorgeous melodies. This concert will benefit the Maui Humane Society. 5:30-7pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770

‘PUBLIC LOVE’ BY MORGAN THORSON AND COLLABORATORS – Wed. Mar 20. See original dance choreography from Minneapolis combining movement, light, sound, and objects. Thorson and her crew perform an intervention on contemporary western dance, and investigate top down power dynamics. Dancers include Jessica Cressey, Non Edwards, Allie Hankins, Sam Johnson, Alanna Morris-Van Tassel, and Valerie Oliveiro, with original sound by Alan Sparhawk (of LOW), light design by Elaine Buckholt, and costumes by Trevor Bowen. $35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

BLACK COMEDY FOLLOWED BY ‘DENTITY CRISIS & NON STOP LAUGH FEST – Until Sun, Mar. 17. Struggling sculptor Brindsley Miller and his fiance, Carol, are having a party with the aim of impressing Carol’s bombastic father. Without permission, they have borrowed the furniture and effects of their fussy neighbor, Harold, to make their own flat more presentable. Just before the guests arrive, the main fuse blows, plunging the flat into darkness. What follows is a frantic romp with unexpected visitors, mistaken identities, and surprises lurking in every dark corner! Only the audience can see the action that ensues in the dark. $26+. Showtimes are: Fridays and Saturdays 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 3pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Mar 14 & Sat. Mar 16. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant! 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportbar.com

COMEDY NIGHT – Thu. Mar 14. Check out Comedy Night in Pa‘ia with Sammy Obeid, (CA, NYC), Cheyenne Ehrlich, (Maui), Music by DJ Liam Grist, and more. 5pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111.

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHT’S – Thu. Mar 14-Wed. Mar 20. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. Mar 14-Wed. Mar 20. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64-$104.50. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘WILLY WONKA’ – Fri. Mar 15- Sun. Mar 17. The students will bring to life the delicious story of “Willy Wonka!” Come and watch the talented students of the Baldwin Performing Arts Learning Center (PALC) bring this beloved classic story to life with over the top characters, colorful silly Oompa Loompas, nut-cracking squirrels, and more. The singing and dancing will surely make you smile while you hum the shows memorable “Candyman,” and “Pure Imagination.” It’s directed by Linda Carnevale, the Musical Director is Tana Larson, and it’s choreographed by Dejah Padon. $5. 7pm. Baldwin Auditorium, (1650 W Kaahumanu Avenue, Wailuku); 808-283-3464.

DARREN LEE LIVE! – Fri. Mar 15 & Sat. Mar 16. Darren Lee, formerly of Burnin Love, will be performing two live performances in Ma‘alaea. Tickets are $40 per show and includes dinner and dessert, available on Eventbrite. Don’t miss this awesome performance. 5:30pm both shows. Tante’s Ma‘alaea, (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-868-2148; Tantesfishmarket.com

‘MY NAME IS ʻOPUKAHAʻIA’ – Fri. Mar 15. This one-person play is written and performed by Moses Goods, and commemorates the 200th anniversary of ʻOpukahaʻia’s passing. ʻOpukahaʻia was a pivotal person in a movement that had profound effects on Hawaiʻi and Hawaiian history. Journey to different scenes from ʻOpukahaʻia’s life, including traumatic events from his youth, his arrival and residence in New England, and his conversion to Christianity. $21. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

‘THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE’ – Until Sun. Mar 17. Director Michael Pulliam propels his pirate operetta with a modern approach and an all star cast. The comedy doesn’t let up with junior pirate Frederic (Kiegan Otterson) bound by contract as an apprentice to the Pirate King (Gary Leavitt). When Frederic decides to break free from the king on his 21st birthday, he discovers his birth date is actually February 29, technically making him “5 and a little bit older.” Because of this contractual loophole the Pirate King will not set him free. Complicating matters, Frederic falls madly for the lovely maiden Mabel (Leighanna Locke). $20-$40 Showtimes are: Fridays and Saturdays 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Mar 16. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ROBIN HOOD – Sat. Mar 16 & Sun. Mar 17. Maui Onstage Youth Theatre presents “Robin Hood!” Prince John has decreed that the citizens of Nottingham pay weekly taxes or face the penalty of death. His decrees are enforced by the evil Sheriff of Nottingham. The citizens think that all hope is lost until they hear word of a noble hero, Robin Hood of Locksley. Robin Hood, with the help of his merry men (which are mostly girls) rob from the rich, give to the poor, and save the fair Maid Marian. $6-10. Showtimes are Saturday 11am, and Sunday at 1pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Mar 18. No cover! Just come over and play every Monday night at Charley’s. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Mar 19. Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. This high-energy and fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

AMY HANAIALI’I GILLIOM – Wed. Mar 20. She’s a five-time Grammy-nominated, 18-time Hoku Hanohano Award-winning entertainer, and ambassador of Hawaiian music. Gilliom brings the house down at Nalu’s on Wednesday evening. $35. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650; Nalusmaui.com

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Mar 14-Wed. Mar 20. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, and the echoes of Hawaiian chant. Enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Thu. Mar 14-Wed. Mar 20. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Mar 14. Join Chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

SIP TO SUPPORT – Thu. Mar 14-Wed. Mar 20. Bottoms up! Choose from their Sip to Support craft cocktail menu and support local charities on Maui. The Chai Mango Lassi is made with Ocean Vodka, fresh mango puree, sweet coconut cream, and a chai tea concentrate. Available daily during dinner services starting at 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 15. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Mar 15. Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites are served in this luscious buffet. Join in favorites such as like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Mar 15. What would Chef Tylun Pang do? You don’t have to wonder, just come to this beautiful pairing of wine from around the world with island culinary selections. Live music and themed wines will definitely set the mood. $49. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

HANA CRAFT BEER TASTING – Fri. Mar 15. Talk story with leaders in craft beer, Stone Brewing co-founder and executive chairman, Greg Koch, and Maui Brewing co-founder and CEO, Garrett Marrero. Guest will enjoy two choices of 4-course beer pupu tastings. Stone Brewing Beer offerings include Stone Delicious IPA, Stone Tangerine Express IPA, Stone Tropic of Thunder Lager, and Stone IPA. Maui Brewing Beer offerings include Big Swell IPA, Bikini Blonde Lager, Coconut Hiwa Porter, and Pineapple Mana Wheat. Additional pupus will be available. Cost is $70 per person. RSVP required. 5-9pm. Hana Ranch Restaurant, (5031 Hana Hwy.); 808-270-5280

OLD JAIL WINE TASTING – Fri. Mar 15-Sun. Mar 17. The Old Jail Tasting tour includes a fun lesson about grape production on Maui, as well as a history of the Rose Ranch. Taste through the lovely estate wines with palate cleansers, and walk through the production grounds. Reservations are recommended. $40/tour. Tours start 11:15am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

MAKANA MARKET + CAFE OPENING PARTY – Sat. Mar 16. Celebrate Wailea’s newest gourmet marketplace, MAKANA Market + Cafe. There’ll be complimentary, locally grown and roasted Maui coffee, and sweet treats throughout the day. Enjoy a tasting with local chocolatier company, Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolates, and browse through the in house-crafted pastries, sandwiches, salads, and pizzas. 7am. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Mar 16. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Guests are encouraged to get up out of their seats, come to the Chef’s Table, see the action, take pictures, and get to know the chefs. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Mar 16 & Sun. Mar 17. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Mar 16. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by multiple award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. $55/dinner and show; $25/show only. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a Maui charity. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650; Nalusmaui.com

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Mar 16. Enjoy the North Shore with brunch items including banana bread french toast, eggs benedict Pacifica, and Mediterranean scrambled eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain you with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music. 10:30am. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Mar 16 & Sun. Mar 17. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Mar 17. This popular event is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, and features island vendors (crafters, artisans, food purveyors, and more), entertainment, food trucks, and activities showcasing Hawaiian cultural traditions and practices. Free. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-MFTC; Mauisundaymarket.com

SUNDAY NIGHT LAU LAU – Sun. Mar 17. Traditional Hawaiian cuisine gets a makeover with Chef Tylun Pang’s interpretation of lau lau. His special lau lau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms, and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Happy opu guaranteed! 5pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

BEERCADE TUESDAYS WITH DJ SALVO – Tue. Mar 19. Get down to reggae, club hits, and old school tunes. There’ll also be drink specials and Nintendo. 10pm. South Shore Tiki Lounge, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444; Southshoretiki.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Mar 19. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Mar 20. Sweet deals with your sweetheart. Let your romantic ocean view dinner begin! Entrees, salad options, and a bottle of wine for two, just $49.95. 5pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; Castawaycafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Mar 20. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

ART MAUI 2019 EXHIBITION – Until Sat. Mar 30. This year’s show is juried by Lisa A. Yoshihara, the Transit Arts Program Administrator at the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. For over 20 years, Yoshihara was curator of the Art in Public Places program at the Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. This exhibition is Art Maui’s 41st annual juried exhibit, pulled together by a dedicated volunteer board of directors. Free. 10am. Schaefer International Gallery, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GRUNGE – THE RISE OF A GENERATION – Until Sun, Mar. 31. In honor of what would have been Kurt Cobain’s 50th birthday, the ‘Grunge’ exhibition is a photography exhibit celebrating grunge music, the fashion, the attitude and its impact on anyone who has listened to Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam or worn a flannel shirt. See the collection of images taken by legendary photographers who were in the middle of all things grunge. 11am-10pm daily. Morrison Hotel Gallery, (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-573-6425; Morrisonhotelgallery.com

MARTY WOLFF – Until Mon. Apr 1. Maui Fine Art Photographer Marty Wolff will be featured daily in the Banyan Tree Gallery. On Mondays, he will be in gallery greeting visitors. His marine photography and landscapes are available on the art canvas, archival metal, and fine art watercolor prints. 10:30am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

MORT LUBY AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Mar 14. Oil and watercolor artist Mort Luby has painted in workshops with America’s greatest living artists. He has won more than 40 awards in various local, regional, and national competitions, and his work has been displayed in dozens of venues. Come meet Mort, watch his techniques, and see a large selection of his watercolor and oil paintings. 2-4pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

SANDRA GREENBERG AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Mar 14 & Tue. Mar 19. Photographer Sandra Greenberg’s collection of photographs from around the Hawaiian Islands will be on display. Stop by and view her wonders of nature, beauty and movement. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St.); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Jun 14. Miyatake is a Japanese-American photographer best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese-American people, and Japanese internment. Free. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.i); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Mar 15. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

STEVE RINALDI – Fri. Mar 15 & Wed. Mar 20. After a 20 year hiatus, Rinaldi is back into oil painting. His current ambition is to become proficient at Alla Prima painting; creating a finished artwork in a single, one day session. His prolific, Alla Prima driven style is evident throughout many of his charcoal sketches and oil paintings. 4pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008.

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Mar 16 & Sun. Mar 17. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists and find one of kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. Every Saturday and Sunday on the lawn fronting Starbucks. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sun. Mar 17. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-573-2021; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Mar 17. Come to the new location at Campbell Park, (formerly at King Kamehemeha III School). There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made on Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world! 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Mar 17. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

NIGHT OF ART, CULTURE AND CHOCOLATE – Wed. Mar 20. Enjoy a night of art, culture and chocolate with world renowned Maui artist, Dale Zarrella. Learn island myths and legends through his sculptures that are created using rare Hawaiian woods and bronze. Following the presentation, you can indulge in his signature chocolate creations. 6pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

FREE HULA LESSON – Thu. Mar 14. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Mar 14 & Tue. Mar 19. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Mar 14. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Mar 14 & Tue. Mar 19. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Mar 14. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669; Dogandduckmaui.com

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Mar 14. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga helps break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. Thursdays at 6pm and Tuesdays at 4pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

STEFFAN VANEL LECTURE – Thu. Mar 14. See internationally renowned spiritual astrologer and psychological tarot reader, Steffan Vanel in a two part lecture. Topics include “the deeper wisdom and usage of astrology & the tarot,” and “the astrological karma of the USA and current astrological updates for 2019 and the years ahead.” Private readings are also available March 15-23. A workshop will take place on March 23. 7pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 206-903-9538; [email protected]; Spiritualcompany.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Mar 14. Seeking volunteers for animal caretakers, support staff, office assistant/creative project development, and groundskeeper/handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. (Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc.); 808-572-8089; [email protected]; Pac.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

MEDITATION MUSIC CONCERT – Fri. Mar 15. Uma Silbey is an author, musician, artist, and teacher. She’s been called “One of America’s Renaissance Women,” and will present a mediation music concert. Hear her live on a synthesizer with vocals. $15. 6pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.).

SUFI CAMP – Fri. Mar 15- Wed. Mar 20. This is the Last Sufi Camp at Keanae! This year’s theme is “Awakening Through Kindness and Gratitude,” and Allaudin Ottinger from Kansas will be teaching and leading dances and all week. More special guest teachers for the weekend include Ram Dass, Lila Flood and Neeraja. $250. 9am. Camp Keanae, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy.).

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

A UNIQUE PILGRIMAGE TO THE GREAT STUPAS OF MAUI – Sat. Mar 16. Participate in a sacred journey of peace, devotion, offering, and prayer with the Venerable Lama Gyaltsen. The pilgrimage is a full group experience to each Maui Stupa: The Great Paia Lha Bab Peace Stupa, Kanaio Stupa of Enlightenment, and the Huelo Enlightenment Stupa. They will be visited and appreciated for their significance. Cost includes van transportation, lunch, travel snacks, and beverages. Reservations required via phone or email. $125. 8am. Maui Dharma Center, (81 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8076; [email protected]; Mauidharmacenter.com

MALALANI SOFT OPENING – Sat. Mar 16. The Keokea Homestead Farm Lots Association welcomes spring with a soft opening of its newly named Malalani, or heavenly garden, in Keokea town. The event will feature garden-fresh produce, crafts, rummage, kanikapila (backyard jam) entertainment, and food options. Plus, Project Vision Hawai`i will be providing free vision assessments, adult reading glasses, and keiki sunglasses. 10am-4pm. Keokea town, (Kula Hwy.); 808-276-2713

AIRSOFT IN OLOWALU – Sat. Mar 16. Attention all 6mm operators, airsoft enthusiasts, and all of Maui’s airsoft community! Nautilus Wolf will be hosting another fun day of airsoft. Get ready to enjoy another awesome day of tactical action and bb slinging fun with friends. 11am-5pm. Maui Paintball, (814 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Olowalu); 808-866-7034; Mauipaintball.com

COFFEE HOUSE SESSIONS ‘MUSIC FOR A CAUSE’ – Sat. Mar 16. This month’s Kimo Nevius Coffee House Sessions “Music for a Cause” will feature Jamie Gallo. Inspired by “basket houses,” there is no cover charge, but donations are encouraged when the hat is passed. Every dollar raised during the show (including a percentage of the musicians’ merchandise sales) will go to support Best Buddies. 2pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259.

CORDAGE WORKSHOP WITH CATHY DAVENPORT – Sat. Mar 16. The craft of using cordage or rope to bind materials together was highly developed in Hawaiian culture. In this class, students will learn various techniques for making cordage. Participants will explore fibers from a variety of native and canoe plants with UHMC lecturer Cathy Davenport. She has taught a variety of classes at UHMC, most currently Hawaiian Field Biology. She holds a M.S. in Ethnobotany from UH Manoa, where Dr. Isabella Abbott was her adviser. $25. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave, Kahului); 808 249-2798; mnbg.org

FREE HULA SHOW – Sat. Mar 16 & Sun. Mar 17. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.,); 808-661-5304.

GENTLE YOGA FOR CANCER SURVIVORS – Sat. Mar 16. This class is available to all cancer survivors, no matter what stage of treatment you’re in or past treatments. Build strength, flexibility, and balance in a safe way. Stimulate the immune system and build bone density. But most of all, build community, gratitude, and hope with people who get it and who are on the same journey as you. Free. 9am. Imua Physical Therapy, (411 Huku Li‘i Pl., Kihei); 808-879-0077; Imuapt.com

HAWAII JUNIOR GOLF DAY – Sat. Mar 16. Hawaii Junior Golf Day is free and fun! It’s an educational day for new and beginning junior golfers (ages 5-18), and held around the state. Ka`anapali Golf Courses, Kahili Golf Course, and Wailea Golf Club are Maui’s participating locations. The day will include a kids golf clinic by PGA/LPGA professionals, and refreshments will be provided along with a special award for completion. Parents will also receive information on how to get started in junior golf in Hawaii through the “Roadmap to Junior Golf.” For question or more information contact the Hawaii State Junior Golf Association. 9am. Maui Golf Courses, (Island Wide).

LATINFUSION DANCE CLASSES – Sat. Mar 16. Learn how to dance soothing Latin rhythms with instructor Nannette from Cali. Learn the basics of salsa, bachata, merengue, cumbia, cha cha, rumba, samba, and more. All levels welcome. $5-$15. 9am. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

LYC BOOMVANGERS ANNUAL WHALE WATCH – Sat. Mar 16. Enjoy an exciting whale watching during a fundraising private charter aboard the fabulous Pacific Whale Foundation’s Ocean Quest. Your tour will be narrated by a Certified Marine Naturalist. Net proceeds go to Boomvangers Scholarship Fund $45. 2pm. Lahaina Harbor Slip 4, (Lahaina Harbor).

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Sat. Mar 16. How many visitor centers let you watch humpback whales breaching right from their doorstep? Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts, and learn about humpback whales, nature, and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov

YU-GI-OH CARD SESH – Sat. Mar 16. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab ahold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

COMMEMORATING THE BIRTH OF HAWAI‘I’S LONGEST-REIGNING SOVEREIGN – Sun. Mar 17. The observed birthday of Mo‘i Kauikeaouli (Kamehameha III) was celebrated as a National Holiday in the Hawaiian Kingdom. In commemoration of this historic day, the Lahaina Restoration Foundation will present an educational event. The event will feature an illustrated research presentation by Ronald Williams Jr. PhD entitled “Ho‘oman‘o Kukulu Aupuni: Remembering Kauikeaouli and the Construction of the Hawaiian Nation.” The talk will take place in the school’s cafetorium. A light pupu reception will follow. Aloha La Hanau E Ka Mo‘i Kauikeaouli. Free. 4-6pm. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Mar 17. Are you searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? The card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays and find out if my Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

MALAMA LAND & SEA BEACH CLEANUP AT COVE BEACH PARK WITH MOC MARINE INSTITUTE – Sun. Mar 17. Join MOC Marine Institute & Maui Ocean Center in cleaning up Maui’s beaches and reefs. Meet at Kalama Park and The Cove, and help remove as many cigarette butts from the planet as possible! Contest and prizes included. Gloves, bucket, snacks, water, and coffee (please bring your own reusable cup, water bottle, or mug) are provided. What to Bring: Hat, sturdy shoes, reef-safe sunscreen. The scavenger hunt form will be handed out at check-in. RSVP at [email protected]. Free. 8am. Cove Beach Park, (Cove Beach Park, Iliili Road).

MYSTIC HOLISTIC SPIRITUAL WELLNESS FAIR – Sun. Mar 17. Receive healings and readings from some of Maui’s best practitioners. Shop for inspirational gifts and essential oils, get made on Maui herbal and food items, local produce, and more. Money raised will go to Grow Some Good, Maui’s school garden program for our keiki. 12pm. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei).

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Mar 17. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp.); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Sun. Mar 17. See Te Tiare Patitifa on the Center Stage. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

MONDAY, MARCH 18

MAUI SOUND HEALING – Mon. Mar 18. Welcome to Maui Sound Healing with Sacred Sound Alchemy! Experience a unique and divine journey through sound. Each week we bring you a variety of music, kirtan, chants and mantras and sound healing designed to restore balance and awaken what’s inside of you. $20. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Paia); (808)281-5939; sacredsoundalchemy.org

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. Mar 18. Check out a super chill movie night at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 630pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111.

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Mar 19. Enjoy yoga with sharks, rays, and hundreds of fish at the Open Ocean exhibit! Yoga has been known to increase strength and concentration while decreasing stress and illness. Take your practice to a completely new level of peace with nature. Please bring a reusable water bottle, cold filtered water provided. Check in at 5:30pm. Class starts promptly at 5:45pm. 75-minute class. Space is limited, reservations required online. $20. 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd.); Aquari-OM.com

FREE UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Mar 19. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Mar 19. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Free to play; prizes are given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. Free. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

DEEPAK CHOPRA’S PRIMORDIAL SOUND MEDITATION & AYURVEDA COURSES – Wed. Mar 20. Join Chopra center certified instructor, Arlene Fox, M.Ed. for her final Deepak Chopra’s workshop. Call Arlene to register at 808-281-4650. $39. 3pm-4:30pm & 7pm-8:30. Lumeria, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao).

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Mar 20. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa. Free. 7pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Mar 20. Celebrating women’s empowerment, we provide a space to share ideas, laughs, and fun. Free. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111.

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm;;Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Fri, Garret Probst 2-4:30pm.;Sat, Aaron Booth 2-4:30pm.;Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm.;Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.;Tue, Johny Ringo 2-4:30pm.;Wed, Howard Ahia 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm.;Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm.;Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm.;Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm.;Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm.;Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am.;Thu, Jeremiah Kahn 3-5pm.;Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm.;Sat, Scott Baird 9:30am.;Sun, Alex Calma 9:30am-11:30pm.;Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm.;Mon, Lip Sync Battle 10pm.;Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am.;Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm.;Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm.;Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm.;Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm.;Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm.;Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm.;Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm.;Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm.;Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm.;Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm.;Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm.;Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm.;Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm.;Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm.;Sun, ERIC GILLIOM AND BARRY FLANAGAN of HAPA 12-2pm.

KAANAPALI BEACH CLUB LUAU – (104 Kaanapali Shores, Kaanapali); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm.;Sat, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm.

KAANAPALI BEACH CLUB OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Kaanapali Shores, Kaanapali); 888-582-8858. Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm.;Fri, Danyel Alana 7:30-9:30pm.;Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm.;Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; koholabrewery.com. Thu, Ikaika Cosma 6-8pm.;Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; pi808.com. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, Aaron Booth 4pm.;Fri, Deborah Lee 5:30-8:30pm.;Sat, Pete Sebastian 5:30pm.;Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm.;Wed, Johnny Ringo 3-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6690; montagehotels.com. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm.;Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm.;Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm.;Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm.;Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm.;Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm.;Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299. Thu, Soul Easy 10pm.

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Wailea); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm.;Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm.;Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 6:15-8pm.;Thu, Micah Manzano 4-6pm.;Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm.;Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm.;Sat, Jason Arcilla 4-6pm.;Sat, Keith Sardinha 6:15-8pm.;Sun, Pete Sebastian 6:15-8pm.;Sun, Randall Rospond 6-8pm.;Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm.;Tue, 80’s Night 7pm.;Tue, Natalie Robles 4-6pm.;Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm.;Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl., Wailea); 808-891-2322; monkeypodkitchen.com. Thu, Island Time 1pm.;Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm.;Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm.;Fri, Live Music 7pm.;Fri, Stay EZ 1pm.;Fri, Tom Conway 4pm.;Sat, An Den 4pm.;Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm.;Sat, Mike Stills 1pm.;Sun, Dat Guyz 4pm.;Sun, Love Sound 7pm.;Sun, The Shockaz 1pm.;Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm.;Mon, Kanoa and Ryan 1pm.;Tue, Elua 1pm.;Tue, Mike Stills 7pm.;Tue, Stay Easy 4pm.;Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm.;Wed, Elua 4pm.;Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea, Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm.;Fri, ONO Grimes Band 7-9pm.;Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm.;Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm.;Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm.;Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.;Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm.;Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm.;Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm.;Wed, Jon Bowser 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com. Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.;Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm.;Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm.;Sun, Rose 6-9pm.;Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm.;Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm.;Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm.;Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm.;Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm.;Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm.;Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm.;Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

FLATBREAD CO. – (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989. Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111. Fri, Friday DJ Sets – Bassmint (Christian Stoery) 5-8pm.;Sat, Forrest and Tone 5-8pm.;Sun, Michael Guzalak & Christine Corey 5-8pm.;Tue, Bossinatra 5pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380. Fri, Obsidian Soul at 3rd Friday 8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

WAI BAR – (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829. Fri, Jazz with Gene Argel and Johnny Z 4:30-7pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events