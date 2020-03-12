MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | March 12th-18th, 2020

BIG SHOWS

CALDER QUARTET – Thu. Mar 12. Winners of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, the Calder Quartet are widely known for the discovery, commissioning, recording, and mentoring of some of today’s best emerging composers. The Quartet includes Benjamin Jacobson, violin; Tereza Stanislav, violin; Jonathan Moerschel, viola; and Eric Byers, cello. Works performed will include: Mozart G Major K. 387; Anders Hillborg ‘Kongsgaard Variations’; and Beethoven Quartet Op. 127. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org



3 POUNDS OF KALO – Fri. Mar 13. Bringing their island style Mala ’til Midnight with 3 pound of Kalo; Kale Nagasako, Peter DeAquino, & Nestor Ugale. Plus drink and food specials all night. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malatavern.com

ARTIST 2 ARTIST: HENRY KAPONO & PAULA FUGA – Fri. Mar 13. Continuing Henry Kapono’s A2A music/talk-story series, this edition features the exquisite vocals, powerful lyrics and gorgeous melodies of Paula Fuga. Known for her originality in song composition and ability to stir the deepest emotions with spellbinding and soulful vocals, see her live. Tickets: $35-$65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JIMI LEE & BLUE LAVA BLUES BAND – Fri. Mar 13. A live blues performance by Jimi Lee from Austin ,Texas.Jimi is a virtuoso harmonica/guitar player from Texas.Jimi can be seen in the new movie “Blues Man the Movie” also in this film is Taj Mahal & Ken Mo set for release later this year!Jimi w/Fast Freddy and Blue Lava Blues Band will deliver an evening of great blues music! 7pm. Gigs Place, (330 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplace.com

JIMI LEE LIVE! – Fri. Mar 13. See Austin, Texas blues man Jimi Lee as he teams up with Fast Freddy and the Blue Lava Blues Band! $22. A portion of the proceeds benefits Mana‘o Radio. Doors: 6:30pm. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

CLUB NIGHT W/DJ ILLZ – Sat. Mar 14. Club night with Maui Favorite DJ Illz, playing all your favorites, from dance to hip hop, top 40s, and more. 21+. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

HO‘ONANEA CONCERT: JAKE SHIMABUKURO – Sat. Mar 14. ‘Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro returns accompanied by members of his trio, Nolan Verner & Dave Preston to perform awe inspiring music. Come early and enjoy pre-show entertainment by the Kalama Intermediate ‘Ukulele Band led by Benny Uyetake and check out the craft vendors starting at 5:30pm. There will also be post-concert ‘Afterglow’ entertainment with Benny Uyetake. Tickets: $15-$85. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE NIGHT SHIFT WITH DJ ELIZA – Sat. Mar 14. Enjoy the tunes oceanfront at Maui’s chicest late night spot and vibe with DJ Eliza as she plays a soulful mix of R&B, hip hop, trap and electronic music. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com

RED HOT BLUES SHOW – Sat. Mar 14. See Texas Blues legend Chris Duarte as he teams up with the Red Hot Vince Esquire band featuring Josh Greenbaum and Jason Ganis. Limited seating. Tickets: $3 on Vince.bpt.me. A portion of the proceeds benefits Mana‘o Radio. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

TAVANA MCMOORE – Sat. Mar 14. Special guest Grechen Rhodes joins the show with opening set by Justin Morris and Matt Del Olmo. $15/at the door. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MICK FLEETWOOD, ERIC GILLIOM & GRETCHEN RHODES – Sun. Mar 15. See Mick Fleetwood, Eric Gilliom and Gretchen Rhodes live. Opening the show will be the House Shakers with Mark Johnstone! Tickets: $95+. Will call: 5pm; Meet & Greet: 6pm; Doors: 7pm. 8pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MUSIC FOR WOODWINDS & PIANO – Sun. Mar 15. Maui Chamber Orchestra’s new, and highly successful, Chamber Music Series continues. Conceived by MCO’s principal flutist, Peggy Schecter, the concert will feature JoAnna Byng (flute), Sharon Nakama (oboe), Jeff Alfriend (clarinet), Chris Ventura (bassoon), Rory Onishi (French horn), and Mira Feldman (piano). Tickets: $30/pp; $20/seniors; $10/students. 3pm. Kihei Baptist Chapel, (1655 S Kihei Rd.); Mauichamberorchestra.org

CONCERTS AT THE SHOPS WITH MAKANA – Wed. Mar 18. Welcoming back internationally renowned slack key guitarist, Makana. Globally recognized for forging his own music style “Slack Rock”— a hybrid of slack key, blues, and bluegrass. A portion of the special event parking fees will go to benefit Maui Humane Society. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69 – $115. $69. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

OUT OF ORDER – Thu. Mar 12-Sat. Mar 14. When Richard Willey, a government junior minister, plans to spend the evening with Jane Worthington, one of the opposition’s typists, things go disastrously wrong! This farce will have you rolling in the isles. Show contains adult humor and brief nudity. Tickets $27. Showtimes: Thu-Sat, 7:30; and Sun at 3pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

BELLY DANCING – Fri. Mar 13. Get your authentic Mediterranean vibe on with the exotic belly dancing show with Isa Inca. 6:30pm. Pita Paradise, (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177.

“XANADU” – Until March 15. “Xanadu” follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first Roller Disco, because hey, it’s 1980! But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos abounds. Tickets: $20-$40. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday, 6:30pm; Sunday 3pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Mar 14. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI COMEDY LIVE – Sat. Mar 14. Laugh your cares away with some of Maui’s best comedians including crowd favorites Brian Michaels, Shane Nelson, Cheyenne, and more. Plus get drink specials all night. 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); Mauicomedylive.com

MAUI MUSIC SHOWCASE – Sun. Mar 15. Come on down and get your Jams on…On Stage! Bring your act (solo or band) or just come and watch local talent! Pre-registration and more information online. $7 cover. 2pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukahi Rd., Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplacemaui.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW W/KEN EMERSON – Wed. Mar 18. This week’s slack show features Ken Emerson performing island music from Hawaiian folk to ragtime, blues, Hawaiian jazz and even polka! Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

CRAB LEGS & PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH MUSIC BY RON KUALA’AU – Fri. Mar 13. Enjoy a scrumptious buffet featuring crab legs and prime rib while listening to Maui’s favorite musician, Ron Kuala’au. Ron’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance featuring Hawaiian and contemporary music. $49.95/Adults; Half-Off/Keiki (10 and younger). Reservations are highly recommended. 5pm. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

DA BEER SHOW – Thu. Mar 12, Fri. Mar 13 & Tue. Mar 17. Learn all about different kinds of beer that you can enjoy! Steve B and Erick T break it down, color, taste, types of beer, and where they are brewed, and what to expect. Never buy another six pack blind! Learn what’s behind the flavors. Airs: Tue, 8pm; Thu, 7pm; Fri, 10:30pm. Akaku Channel 55, Akaky.org

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Fri. Mar 13, Tue. Mar 17 & Wed. Mar 18.Get you vegi-licious fresh local farm-grown produce, and specialty products in the open-air market. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

AN INTERACTIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – Sat. Mar 14. Dive into a multi-course menu of dishes inspired by chefs’ personal stories, told through Maui’s seasonal ingredients. A combination of high-quality ingredients paired with creative minds and innovative techniques results in a unique culinary experience. Advance ticket purchase required. $150. 6pm. Maui Chef’s Table, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0333; Mauichefstable.com

CHEF’S COUNTER – Sat. Mar 14. An intimate dining experience that allows Chef Jojo Vasquez to do what he loves! Connecting people with food. He goes into great detail on preparation of each course and plates in front of the group. Lots of opportunity to ask questions! Cost: $65 four courses, includes as amuse bouche; $30 additional for three libation tasting pairings. Two seating times: 5:30pm and 7:30pm.Fond Maui, (5095 Napilihau St., Lahaina); 808-856-0225; Fondmaui.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Mar 14 & Sun. Mar 15. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Derick Sebastian on Sunday. 11am-1pm. 11am. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Mar 14 & Sun. Mar 15. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturday and Koa of Inna Vision on Sunday. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET – Sat. Mar 14 & Wed. Mar 18. It has it all: Maui-grown vegetables and tropical fruits, local organic bakery stand with gluten-free items. Maui Zinger juices, sugar cane juice, handcrafted sauerkrauts and mustards, macadamia nut spreads, nut butters and salad dressings. Plus beautiful handcrafted jewelry, eco-friendly products, reef safe sunscreen, essential oil products, hand crafted dolls and unique handcrafted items. Free samples and live Hawaiian style music. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (3636 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd, Lahaina); 808-633-5060; Napilifarmersmarket.com

“UNDER THE STARS: A TASTE OF MAUI” – Sat. Mar 14. Head to Kapalua and celebrate Taverna’s 4th anniversary. The night will feature 8 Chef Stations set up throughout the restaurant. Chef include: chef Jojo Vasquez, FOND; chef Kevin Laut, Outrigger Pizza; chef Gary Johnson, Sea Salt Maui; chef Craig Dryhurst, Four Seasons Resort Wailea; chef Marc McDowell, SixtyTwo Marcket; chef Adam Rzeczkowski, Merriman’s Kapalua; and chefs Courtney Galarita Joseph Magofna of Taverna. The night will also include raffle drawings throughout the night and live music by Shea Derrick Jazz Trio. 21+. $125. Call for tickets. Funds support Maui Culinary Academy. 5:30pm. Taverna, (200 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-677-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

FARM INSPIRED SUNDAY BRUNCH – Sun. Mar 15. Innovative farm fresh cuisine, in a casual modern space on Wailuku’s iconic Market Street. Menu rotates seasonally, but you will always find a selection of eggs benedict on cornbread, crepes of the day, french toast, breakfast meats, and fresh fruits. The restaurant also features housemade products like spices, sauces and rubs for sale. 9am. SixtyTwo Marcket, (62 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-280-1699; Sixtytwomarcket.com

MAUI SUNDAY MARKET – Sun. Mar 15. Featuring live entertainment, food trucks, island vendors, family bingo, and activities showcasing the local community and Hawai‘i’s cultural traditions. 4pm. Kahului Shopping Center, (65 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave.); 888-948-MFTC; Info@mauifoodtechnology.org; Mauisundaymarket.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH RON KUALA‘AU – Sun. Mar 15. Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Ron Kuala‘au, sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. Brunch offers a full buffet featuring roast beef carving, create-your-own omelet stations and more. Reservations are highly recommended. $25/adults; half-off/keiki (10 and younger). 11am. Kahili Terrace, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahiliterrace.com

COCKTAILS W/ KENDALL – Mon. Mar 16. Enjoy specially priced wines and spirits while listening to the incredible sounds of Kendall Dean. This event benefits local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart and Maui Food Innovation Center. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690; Thehideawayatkapaluabay.com

LEGENDS OF KA’ANAPALI LUAU – Mon. Mar 16. When you hear the sound of the pu, it’s time for the festivities. A scrumptious feast of roasted pua‘a over kiawe, and kalo beneath the largest tiki in the Hawaiian Islands, along with the exciting and dangerous Fire Walk for an enchanting experience. 5pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0128; Kbhmaui.com



ART SCENE

ART OF TRASH ENTRY DAY – DEADLINE MARCH 28. The 18th annual Art of Trash returns April 4-May 2. Artists across Maui County are encouraged to prepare their art masterpieces made from “trash” to be considered for this year’s exhibit. All art will need to be submitted in-person and requires a $15 fee per piece. All Trashion show pieces must be submitted via the online form and be accompanied by a photograph of the design in order to be considered to walk the runway. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Malamamauinui.org

CELEBRATE MAUI MUSEUMS – Until Mar. 31. Five Maui museums from across the island will commemorate the vital role of women in local history in the first of four, quarterly collaborative exhibitions under the banner “Celebrate Maui Museums.” Museums include the Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum in Pu‘unene, Lahaina’s Baldwin Home Museum, Makawao History Museum, and Hale Ho‘ike‘ike at Bailey House Museum. Hours and days of operation vary between museums and can be found on Facebook @CelebrateMauiMuseums

ART MAUI 2020 EXHIBITION – Until Apr. 3. Maui’s art show returns for their 42nd annual juried exhibit. Attendees can expect to see an array of artworks in all media by Maui-county artists. This year’s show is juried by Benedict Heywood, Executive Director and Chief Curator of Bellevue Arts Museum in Washington state. FREE Admission! 10am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); Artmaui.com

THE ART OF WEAVING – Thu. Mar 12. Learn about this essential part of Polynesian life and try your hand at weaving by the Whale Pavilion. 11:30am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.).

CERAMICS CLUB: WHEEL THROWING & HANDBUILDING! – Thu. Mar 12. Cups, plates, bowls, tiles and more! In this introductory class, with Josie Kele, students will create their own functional art as they explore the handling of clay using wheel throwing, handbuilding, glazing, and texturing techniques. Students will enjoy this hands-on muddy, messy, and fun art form! (Ages 11+). 3pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com



JOHN ENSIGN ART – Thu. Mar 12. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com



WOOD SIGN WORKSHOP – Thu. Mar 12. Create one of their various wood sign projects! By the end of class, you will take home a beautiful new painted wood sign personalized by you! $45. 5:30pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN “THE ARTIST” WOODRUFF – Thu. Mar 12, Tue. Mar 17 & Wed. Mar 18. From dogs playing poker to Maui polo ponies, vintage cars & portraits. Stop by for an art day. 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

RETROSPECTIVE: DEYBRA FAIR – TRINKETS, TOKENS AND TREASURES OF A CHARMED LIFE – Fri. Mar 13, until May 8. The Retrospective Series was designed to acknowledge the contributions of individuals who have made a profound influence on local art and to share their work and ideas with the community. Celebrated Maui artist Deybra Fair will be the featured retrospective artist in honor of her contributions to Maui’s visual arts community. The opening reception is Mar 13, 5-7pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; huinoeau.com

ART NIGHT AND FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Mar 13. Stop by and see artwork from local artists Alba Guru while enjoying “fresh squeezed” cocktails, prepared by house craftsmen. Then it’s the “Official Art Walk After Party”, featuring a local DJ. 5:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com



HAWAIIAN ARTIST SHOW FEATURING SHAWN MACKEY – Fri. Mar 13. Throw on your aloha shirt and marvel as a painting is finalized in front of your eyes. Complimentary wine & ice cold, fresh Hawaiian coconut water. All of their collectors will be gifted a complementary giclee by Shawn Mackey with the purchase of one of his artworks. 5pm. Evo Art Maui, (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-868-3888.

SOAP MAKING WORKSHOP – Fri. Mar 13. A fun evening of soap making with Love Gold Karma! In this class you will be making and taking home your own succulent soap garden. These glycerine soap loaves can be decorated, scented and sliced into several individual soaps any way you’d like! All tools and materials will be provided for your use during class to make your soap. There will be lots of fun, themed embeds, botanicals and additives provided to make your creation beautifully unique. $45. 6pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

MACRAME PLANT HANGER WORKSHOP – Sat. Mar 14. A fun, festive, and knotty class of creating macrame plant hangers with KNOTS BY KATE! Plants are not included but will be available for purchase. $35. 6pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

SKATE THRU LIFE… – Sat. Mar 14. See photography and art over 4 decades from Greg/innovation skateboards. The evening will feature a live showing of videos from the innovation archive from the 1980’s to 2000’s, with special vinyl set by DJ Boomshot. There will also be prints, DVD’s, merch, as well as autographed/collectible memorabilia for sale. 6pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: EXPERIMENTAL POLYESTER PLATE LITHOGRAPHY TECHNIQUES – Sat. Mar 14 & Sun. Mar 15. This workshop will introduce an alternative “dirty and gritty” approach to the printing of polyester litho plates along with a thorough overview regarding the use of the beautiful and new-to-the-Hui American French Tool Press. Taught by Charles Cohan, the class will explore the theme of distortion/disturbance of a portrait and/or landscape-based image on the polyester plate through non-traditional lithography. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ARIEL QUIROZ ART – Sun. Mar 15. Live painting Is the new wedding trend. Portrait artist Ariel Quiroz can portray you or your loved ones from a picture or at your wedding in a masterpiece of Fine Art. A selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. 4pm. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com



BEGINNING JEWELRY – Mon. Mar 16. Get ready to create your own wearable works of art, including pendants, bracelets, earrings, and/or rings with Hui Teaching artist Roberta Ann Weisenburg. This class teaches fundamental fabrication techniques using wire and sheet metals; students will cut, drill, saw, file, stamp, solder, pierce metal, learn polishing techniques, and bezel set a stone. 9am. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CODY ROBERTS ART – Mon. Mar 16. An award-winning photographer Cody Roberts artistic vision focuses on conveying distinct perspectives of Hawai‘i’s raw and powerful landscapes. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

DROP-IN JEWELRY BASICS: BANGLES & RINGS – Mon. Mar 16. Hui Teaching Artist Roberta Ann Weisenburg will guide you through all the steps to create a wearable piece of jewelry. No previous experience is required and you’ll walk away with a Maui-made keepsake—and new metalsmithing skills! All the tools and metal are provided. This class may include wire-wrapping. 12:30pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

KEIKI ART PARTY – Mon. Mar 16. Kick off spring and enjoy a friendly painting competition. Keiki 8-12 will paint to the theme of: Malama ka Honua: To Care for our Island – Earth. Submit a photo of your artwork for a chance to win a special prize! Space limited to 90 participants. Admission, supplies, and art are free with a donation of canned goods for the Maui Food Bank. 10am. Island Art Party at Azeka Shopping Center, (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); Islandartparty.com

MORT LUBY ART – Mon. Mar 16. Oil and watercolor artist Mort Luby has painted in workshops with America’s greatest living artists. He has won more than 40 awards in various local, regional and national competitions, and his work has been displayed in dozens of venues. Come meet Mort, watch his techniques, and see a large selection of his watercolor and oil paintings. 2pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

FUN WITH FEATHERS EXHIBIT – Tuesdays, until Apr 6. Levinsky’s colorful multi-media feast of amazing parrot, peacock, pheasant, cockatiel feathers and hand-made paper are all made with recycling Maui junk mail. The butterflies, dancers, turtles, and jewelry in this show are sure to make you smile. Come visit and talk story. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-385-4726; Lahainaarts.com

CHRISTINE HALTON ART – Tue. Mar 17. Oil on Wood Painter Christine Halton invites warmth and texture to her pieces through the careful selection of the grain and color of her wood panels. Meet Christine, see a collection of her work and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

KEYCHAIN/PLANNER CHARM MAKE & TAKE – Tue. Mar 17. In this make & take workshop, you’ll be making one of the following items – a keychain, planner dangle/charm or purse charm. Pick and choose from different colored beads: alphabets, candy colors, AB sparkle, and charms, to create a beautiful/fun dangle/keychain. All materials are included in the class fee. $15. 4pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com

ALL ABOUT THE COCONUT – Wed. Mar 18. Gain unique insight into one of Hawai‘i’s major staples and experience a husking demonstration by the Whale Pavilion. Free11am. Whalers Village, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Ka‘anapali).

KEIKI JEWELRY METAL STAMPING – Wed. Mar 18. Learn the basics of stamping on metal to produce personalized jewelry with a meaningful name or date, inspirational words or phrases. $25. 3pm. Friends & Faire, (1980 Main St., Wailuku); 808-868-0167; Friendsandfaire.com



MORT LUBY ART – Wed. Mar 18. Oil and watercolor artist Mort Luby has painted in workshops with America’s greatest living artists. He has won more than 40 awards in various local, regional and national competitions, and his work has been displayed in dozens of venues. Come meet Mort, watch his techniques, and see a large selection of his watercolor and oil paintings. 2pm. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Thursday, March 12

BURLESQUE FOR BEGINNERS – Thursdays until Mar 26. This series is your introduction to the empowering and intriguing world of burlesque! No stripping or experience necessary. Explore some basic bumps, grind, wiggles, and shakes to help you find your own fun, flirty, and ferocious femme flow! Welcome to the tantalizing art of the tease, a world full of rhinestones, glitter, feathers, and fun! $135. 7:30pm. The Pole Room, (142 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); Bodybalancemaui.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – And, Tue Mar 17. QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project-Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HULA LESSON – Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YOUTH AIKIDO, INTERMEDIATE AND ADVANCED TEENS’ CLASSES – Ki-Aikido classes for teens ages 12 through 18 prepare students to test for adult-level promotion. Thu: 6-7pm & Tue: 6-7pm. $25. Shunshinkan Dojo of Maui Ki-Aikido, (194 S Market, Wailuku); 808-283-9226; 808-205-4067; Mauiaikido.com

WILL VS. TRUST – Estate planning is the process of putting together a plan, which will allow someone to step into your shoes to manage your assets in the event of incapacity or death. Wills and trusts are possible estate planning tools; however, each accomplishes different goals. In “Will vs. Trust,” local estate planning attorney John Roth of Hawaii Trust and Estate Counsel will explain how it is possible to use a will or a trust to say who should get your property after your life. Free5:30pm. wailuku public library, (251 High St, Wailuku); 808-243-5766.

AKAKU SHOWCASE WITH KARRIE O’NEILL – Karrie OʻNeill is known for her original music, deep soulful lyrics, catchy rhythmic sound, and unique stylings. Karrie will share her story of songwriting and her journey performing her own music, to inspire others to write and sing. She will also perform as part of her presentation. Akaku’s 2020 Spring Salon Season is sponsored in-part by Hotel Wailuku. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

ADULT BEGINNER KI-AIKIDO CLASSES – Ki-Aikido is a Japanese martial art based on Zen principles, which teaches practical self-defense with a peaceful mindset and calmness training through movement. All aspects of Ki-Aikido practice are introduced and developed, and students are prepared to take the first promotion belt test. $40. 6:30pm. Shunshinkan Dojo of Maui Ki-Aikido, (194 S Market, Wailuku); 808-357-5172; Mauiakido.com

DIVINE FEMININE DANCE WITH JENNIFER LOFTUS – Divine Feminine Dance guides you to move your body on the outside, so that you can feel your energy move on the inside. Using conscious guided movement, you’ll quickly begin to experience more joy, freedom, and power in your body. All women welcome: no experience necessary. Drop in or Passcards Accepted. Weekly Classes: Thu 7:45-8:45am & Tue 12:30-1:30pm. Island Spirit Yoga, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina); Islandspirityoga.com

Friday, March 13

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E – Help remove invasive plant species and clear brush and weeds, helping restore critical native wildlife habitat while preserving one of the most significant cultural sites in Hawai‘i. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

“BEING MORTAL – MEDICINE AND WHAT MATTERS IN THE END” – Fri. Mar 13. Join a free screening and discussion of the PBS Frontline documentary Being Mortal. Based on the bestselling book by Dr. Atul Gawande, this film explores the hopes of patients and families facing life-limiting illness and their relationships with the doctors, nurses and family members who care for them. Doctors, nurses and other professionals will be available for Q & A. 10am. Kaunoa Senior Center, (401 Alakapa Pl., Spreckesville, Pa‘ia); 808-244-5555; Hospicemaui.org

MARCH BROWN BAG LUNCH: “CLARIFYING THE REALITY: CORONAVIRUS” – Have you been feeling unsure about what to do to prepare yourself for a possible coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Hawai‘i? Join Dr. Adam Coles in a discussion about the helpful (and not helpful) ways to prepare for a possible outbreak in Hawai‘i and insight to the risks and dangers related to the coronavirus. To register email Danielle.bergan@mentalhealthhawaii.org. 12:30pm. J. Walter Cameron Center, Auditorium, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-6461; Mentalhealthhawaii.org

MARCH MOVIE MATINEE – Guests will be able to see two short films. “Going for Honor, Going for Broke” is an inspiring, true story of America’s most highly-decorated military unit. “Rescuing the Lost Battalion: The Story Behind the Heroes” is an NHK documentary on the World War II rescue of the Texas “Lost Battalion” by AJA soldiers of the 100th IFB/442nd RCT. Free popcorn, soda and chips. Seating is limited Free1:30pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; 808-385-7670; Nvmc.org

MAUI MUSIC MISSION KEIKI ʻUKULELE SHOW – 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI TOY WORKS – TRADING CARD GAME EVENT – 5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

BBQ HOST BY MAUI VETERAN’S CENTER – Join Roger Johnston, the new director of the Maui Veteran’s Center for an informal BBQ gathering. These are social gatherings for the Veterans they work with who are transitioning or integrating back into civilian life, but all Post Members and Combat Vets are welcome and encouraged to attend. Free BBQ for Post Members and Combat Veterans. Free5:30pm. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 215-704-5796; Vfwmaui.com

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU 252ND BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION – Conducted by the ‘Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu Society, the annual ceremony will include oli, pule, history, hula, mele, and draping of lei on the Queen’s statue. The ‘Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu Society will be the only group to drape lei on the statue. Public is asked to be respectful of the Queen’s statue and surrounding areas. 5:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

KAMA‘AINA NIGHTS – Fri. Mar 13. Enjoy a locally grown Hawaiian concert series for the entire ‘ohana, featuring performances by Hawai‘i’s own celebrities. 6:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com



Saturday, March 14

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – The Friends of Haleakala is hosting a service trip in the Kipahulu District, March 14-16. The group will do a variety of tasks, including greenhouse cleanup and maintenance, weeding, native plant habitat restoration, lo‘i restoration and more! Participants can stay in the bunkhouse, or set up own tents in the adjacent lawn, so no backpacking. To register go to Fhnp.org/service and then contact Andy at 808-283-3720 or andy@fhnp.org. Haleakala National Park, (Hana Hwy., Mile Marker 42).

VOLUNTEER WITH CORAL REEF ALLIANCE – Help the Coral Reef Alliance revegetate stream banks with native plants, create sand bag corridors, and take part in other fun stream restoration activities up in the West Maui Mountains. 8:30am. West Maui Mountains, (275 Oka Kope Road, Lahaina); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

VOLUNTEER AT HONOKOWAI VALLEY – Malama Honokowai and learn about Hawaiian history and culture as you help to remove invasive weed plants and possibly plant native species. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli‘i Station “Sugar Cane Train”, Lahaina); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org Free

SANCTUARY SATURDAYS – Whale watchers and nature lovers can hear stories, experience crafts and learn about humpback whales, nature and more. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.,); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

KITTEN SHOWER – Come on down to the shelter to meet some adorable foster kittens and find out what you can do to help them (even if you can’t foster)! Stick around for cake, punch and some fun games too. Please bring a donated item or two to help ensure preparation for when kitten season comes this spring. 11am-1pm. Mauihumanesociety.org 11am. Maui Humane Society, (130 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

PINUPS FOR PITBULLS – Stop by and learn a little about our four-legged friends and what we can do to understand them a little better. Meet some local rescue group and check out some cool merchandise. 11am. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Ponupsforpitbulls.org

DANCE INTO SPRING – See the talented students from Lihikai Elementary as they perform contemporary Hawaiian songs with ‘ukuleles and hula dancing. Following will be hula lessons by a Polynesian dancer, Marissa Pulama Petsas. 11am. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

‘UKULELE LENDING PROGRAM – Six Maui public libraries will launch a new lending collection of ‘ukulele. Library patrons may borrow an ‘ukulele for a three-week period at no cost with a valid library card. To launch this fun new service and to provide inspiration to learn to play the ‘ukulele, there will be a special musical performance featuring virtuoso ‘ukulele artists, Jake Shimabukuro and Maui’s own Andrew Molina at the Kahului Public Library. Maui branches include: Hana Public and School Library, Kahului Public Library, Kihei Public Library, Lahaina Public Library, Makawao Public Library, and Wailuku Public Library. 11am.

TIMOTHY MORRIS – Get an afternoon cup of joe, a bite to eat and enjoy an acoustic performance by classic rock inspired multi-instrumentalist Timothy Morris. Check out the local art while you’re there too! 2pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

CHARITY SHOPPING EVENT – Celebrate the opening of the new store in Maui with CEO Mary Ellen Coyne and host Nancy Willis, Director of Development and Marketing, Maui Humane Society. A portion of proceeds benefit Maui Humane Society. 2pm. J.McLAUGHLIN at The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-500-0022.

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. Public welcome. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI CYCLE EXPLORATION – Hosted by Maui Bicycling League and encourages residents and visitors to explore various parts of the island by bike! Lunch/brunch at Betty’s Beach Cafe following the ride. Pre-registration is required, details online. Haycraft Park.

Sunday, March 15

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Shop local! Enjoy live island-style performances while shopping for locally Maui made products and more at Center Court. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SEEKING ROOT CIRCLE – Connect to your essence and celebrate Spirit’s creativity, healing, love and truth through YOU! Experience a new kind of Church: circle led by Nova Hong. Come to know your body, mind, and soul to support your journey and purpose in life! 6pm. 808 Wellness Healing Spa and Yoga Studio, (2439 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-4325.

Monday, March 16

WHAT YOU HAVE IN COMMON WITH NINE ENTREPRENEURS – Tue. Mar 17. Register by March 16. Have you ever had a crazy idea, but hesitated to try it out? Have you tried something new that didn’t go the way you thought? Come hear stories from business colleagues who have gone wild in their businesses or have survived a failed idea, and lived to tell you about it! Online RSVP required. 12:45pm. ProArts, (1280 S Kihei Rd.);

VOLUNTEER W/HOALOHA ‘AINA – Spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. 7:30am. South Maui Location, 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Breathe ocean air as you move into postures, with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

YOGA AND MEDITATION TRAINING – Ongoing. VFW member Alton J. Sanders will be offering yoga and meditation training. Classes are free to all veterans and open to the general public for a $10 donation to the VFW. Sanders is a national board certified as an instructor and practitioner of many mind and bodywork disciplines. 10-11am. VFW Post 3850, (1136 Ulunui Rd., Kihei); 215-704-5796; Vfwmaui.com

COMMUNITY WELLNESS DAY – Support your immune health, clear your energetic field, and awaken your spiritual nature. Mini treatments include: chair massage by Laura Paleyo, acupuncture by Kayo Malik, reiki by Lisa Newman, chakra balancing by Lisa N, plus get a free Itovi scan. 12pm. Seashore Couture Maui, (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-463-9746; Seashorecouturemaui.com

MET’S LIVE IN HD: DER FLIEGENDE HOLLANDER (THE FLYING DUTCHMAN) – Opera lovers can experience the world-renowned Metropolitan Opera live in cinemas for the first time. In the spellbinding new vision of the first great operatic masterpiece -in the tale of a cursed sea captain doomed to sail the open ocean for eternity. $18.75/Keiki; $22.92/NCM Senior; $25/Adult. 12:55pm. Maui Mall Megaplex, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu, Kahului); Fandango.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with Papa Hula (dance class) and learn about the history of Hula, the art of chanting, basic Hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. Following class will be a Q/A session. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

KU RETURNS: REFLECTIONS ON WARRIORHOOD, CEREMONY, AND LAHUI – The public is invited to the West Maui Kanaka Scholars lecture series, with University of Hawai‘i Professor Ty Kawika Tengan. Cosponsored by the HK West Maui Community Fund, the University of Hawai‘i Maui College Hawaiian Studies Department, and the Ku‘e Petition Hui. 6pm. Na Aikane o Maui Cultural Center, (562 Front St., Lahaina).

Tuesday, March 17

GUIDED BIRD WALK – Enjoy the soul-stirring sights and sounds of nature. Celebrate America’s wildlife heritage and see what wildlife refuges are doing to conserve it. Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland and the creatures that call it home. Whether you are an experienced birder or just a beginner, visitors are sure to enjoy the variety of birds that live in or migrate through the refuge. Bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes. 9am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Milepost 6); 808-875-1582; Fws.gov

HEAL GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP – We all grieve differently. Many people don’t feel the need of a support group until long after the death of a loved one. Join participants and share about the death of a loved one, how grief is progressing, what has worked to help and what challenges are being faced currently. 3pm. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5555; Hospicemaui.org

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Wednesday, March 18

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM – Lend a hand with farm chores. Spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. 8:45am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-249-8811; Reservations@pacificwhale.org; Pacificwhale.org

UNCLE WAYNE & THE HOWLING DOG BAND – Get ready to sing, dance, laugh, learn and have a rollicking good time with Uncle Wayne and the Howling Dog Band! 10am. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St.); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

HEAL GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP – Wed. Mar 18. We all grieve differently. Many people don’t feel the need of a support group until long after the death of a loved one. Join participants and share about the death of a loved one, how grief is progressing, what has worked to help and what challenges are being faced currently. 6pm. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5555; Hospicemaui.org

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE AT MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com. Sun, Kendall Dean 9am-12pm

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; Captainjacksmaui.com. Fri, Garret Probst 2-5pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 2-5pm; Tue, Johny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 2-5pm

COOL CAT CAFE – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085; Coolcatcafe.com. Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Wed, Howard Ahia 7:30-10pm

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; dthmaui.com. Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Thu, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Fri, Eric Dottere 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Lawrence Alva 4-6pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Paul West 3pm; Mon, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Joe Cano 9:30-11:30am

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com. Thu, Keali‘i Lum and Eddie Aviles 6-8:30pm; Thu, Tim Osbourne 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com. Thu, The House Shakers 7-9:30pm; Thu, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm; Fri, I-DRIVE 7-9:30pm; Fri, Rhythm Sons 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm; Sat, I-DRIVE 7-9:30pm; Sat, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Rhythm Sons 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Kendall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 7-9:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Karrie O’Neill 7-9:30pm; Tue, Levi Poasa 2:30-5:30pm; Wed, Gretchen Rhodes n’ Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 7-9:30pm; Wed, Kendall Dean 7:30-9:30pm

HULA GRILL – (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com. Thu, Damon Parrillo & Friends 6-9pm; Thu, Keali‘ii Lum 3-5pm; Fri, Aloha Friday Hawaiian Entertainment 11am-6pm; Sat, Danyel Alana & Friends 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Sun, Josh Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Keali‘ii Lum & Friends 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 3-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 3-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua‘a, Roy Kato & Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm

JAPENGO – (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com. Thu, Jimi Canha 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Shane Dudoit 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Jason Arcilla 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Craig Soderberg 5:30-7:30pm

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimomaui.com. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Shawn & MayLee 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Joan Kahaiali‘i 7:30-9:30pm

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. Thu, Sophia Alone 5-8pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Eros 4-7pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, UA 4-7pm; Wed, Akoni 4-7pm

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690;Tthehideawayatkapaluabay.com. Thu, Gustavo Fidelis 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joe Chee 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm

TIKI BAR AND GRILL AT KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. Th-Sat, Live Hawaiian Music 6-9pm

SOUTH MAUI

DIAMONDS ICE BAR AND GRILL – (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299. Fri, Kihei Country Night 8-11pm

MAUI BREWING COMPANY KIHEI – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com. Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45-8pm; Thu, Tim McDill 4:30-6pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30-6:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45-8pm; Sat, Aaron Booth 6:45-8pm; Sun, Sweet Beets 6:45-9pm; Mon, Stacey Conery 6:45-8pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30-6:30pm; Wed, Alex Segovia 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sun, Jazz with the Benoit’s 6:30-9pm

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Wed, Steve Craig 4-6pm

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Thu, Salsa Dancing with Barbara & Ernesto 8-10pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Chad Kaya 5-8pm; Tue, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581; whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Brian Santana 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 6-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 7-9pm; Wed, Daniel Shishido 6-8pm

CENTRAL MAUI

BEACH BUMS MA‘ALAEA – (300 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-243-2286; Randallrospond.com. Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm.

WAILUKU COFFEE COMPANY – (26 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com. Sat, Timothy Morris 2-4pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm

FLATBREAD CO. – (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989. Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm.

PAIA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111. Thu, DJ Sweet Beets 6pm; Thu, Rio Samaya 5pm; Sat, Sophia Alone 5pm; Sun, Grace Welton; Tue, Brazilian Duo 5pm

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com. Fri, Kanoa & Rabbitt 9-11pm



