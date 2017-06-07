MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | June 8th-14th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

Hemp History Week Celebration – Until- Sun. Jun 11. This year’s national Hemp History Week theme of “Breaking Ground’ will be experienced at various events throughout the weekend. Learn more about the future of the “Maui Hemp Economy” in the sectors of agriculture, foods and beverages, medicine, construction, biofuels and more. 8:00am. Hawaii Farmers Union United, (PO Box 99, Wailuku); hfuuhi.org; VoteHemp.com; mauihempinstitute.org

36TH ANNUAL KAPALUA WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL – Thu. Jun 8 – Sun. Jun 11. This annual ‘migration’ brings together oenophiles, gourmands and enthusiasts of the good life to celebrate, learn and experience the finest culinary trends and viniculture. They have invited top winemakers and chefs from throughout the globe to feature their most revered vintages and dishes. Please visit the website for schedule and locations. 10:30am. Kapalua Wine and Food Festival, (Kapalua, Lahaina); Kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com

FULL MOON FIRE BASH – Thu. Jun 8. Celebrate the start of summer, and the beauty of Maui’s summer nights! Enjoy a live performance on the mall’s center stage as fire knife dancers display their athletic skill and unyielding bravery along with Polynesian drummers and Tahitian dancers. Make sure to stick around after the performance for a photo opportunity with the skilled performers. Price of admission is any non-perishable food item for the Maui Food Bank. 7:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY TOWN PARTY: HEMPY HOUR – Fri. Jun 9. In celebration of Hemp History Week, the Maui Hemp Institute will be in Campbell Park to disseminate information on hemp and hemp related products. Various Lahaina locations will have MBC’s Hemp ESB beer on tap and hemp pupus. Maui Jam will be playing Hawaiian music along with hula dancing and more. 4:30pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

‘OLD SCHOOL FRIDAYS’ – Fri. Jun 9. From MTV Jams, The Grind, Spring Break and Total Request Live, the one and only DJ SKRIBBLE comes to rock the hottest old school party on Maui. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

MAKANA IN CONCERT – Sat. Jun 10. Join internationally acclaimed guitarist, singer, and composer Makana for a special concert featuring live a performance by Ka’ena Eleban. This is a benefit for Hui o Na Wai ‘Eha’s ongoing work to ensure Maui’s streams and water resources are maintained as a public trust resource. And to assist in covering their ongoing legal costs and raising awareness. $25 – $75. 7:00pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MOONLIGHT MELE – Sat. Jun 10. The event will feature Hawaiian music by the University of Hawaii, Maui College, Institute of Hawaiian Music with UHMC instructor Keola Donaghy. George Kahumoku, Jr., and local entertainers like Coelho Morrison and Damian Paiva will also be featured. This concert series benefits the Maui Historical Society. Children 12 and under are free. $5. 5:00pm. Bailey House Museum, Hale Ho’ike’ike, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org

ZENSHIN DAIKO’S 18TH ANNUAL TAIKO FESTIVAL CONCERT – Sat. Jun 10. 50 members of this impressive Maui group will perform some of their favorite pieces and premier new works. Also featuring On Ensemble from Los Angeles, led by childhood friends, Shoji Kameda and Masato (Maz) Baba, On Ensemble is recognized for infusing the powerful rhythms of taiko with a wide range of musical influences from jazz and rock to central Asian overtone singing. $10 – $20. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Jun 8. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jun 10. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MEDEA – Sat. Jun 10 – Sun. Jun 18. There’s a thin line between love and hate, Produced and Directed by Vinnie Linares. Showtimes are Saturdays June 10, 17 at 7:30pm, Sundays June 11, 18 at 3pm and Friday June 16 at 7:30pm . $20. 7:30pm. Aaliikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (Seabury Hall, Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Jun 10. Amor de Pollo de Verano! It’s Summer and Love is in the air! And who doesn’t love comedy improv? Come and help them create the show. Bring a can of food for Maui Food Bank or check-in on Yelp for $2 off cover. $10. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

MAGIC ON MAUI WITH SETH GRABEL – Sundays and Wednesdays. America’s Got Talent star Seth Grabel is on Maui. Grabel is a magician, illusionist and headlining entertainer. Direct from Las Vegas, he brings to Maui a hilariously skillful show that is fun for all ages. Tickets start at $49 for adults and $24.50 for children under 12. Special VIP meet-and-greet packages, Kama’aina and group rates are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

FOUREVER FAB SHOW MAUI, THE BEATLES TRIBUTE – Wed. Jun 14. Fourever Fab and its founding members have been performing the hits of the world’s most-loved lads, The Beatles, for over twenty years. They continue to perfect their performance with sound-alike vocals and the original instruments to pay tribute to the songs that defined a generation. Ticket start at $59.99 for adults and $29.99 for children (age 5 through 11). 10 percent discount for Kama’aina with Hawaii State ID. 6:30pm. Fourever Fab Show at Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-365-7535; Foureverfabshow.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Jun 14. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Jun 8. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jun 8. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE COCKTAIL CONVERSATIONS – Thu. Jun 8. Join Bombay Sapphire for an interactive, engaging and tasty foray into the world of Gin at the resorts Pool Cafe terrace. Bombay Sapphire will craft cocktails to pair with specialty appetizers from the resort culinary team. $39. 3:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Thu. Jun 8. Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

ROMBAUER WINE DINNER – Thu. Jun 8. Reagan Rombauer Blackwood, granddaughter of founder Koerner Rombauer, hosts an intimate wine dinner paired with the innovative cuisine of Chef Alvin Savella. Reservations required. 808-665-7089. $130. 6:00pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

WILLIE K AND THE WAREHOUSE BLUES BAND – Thu. Jun 8. Enjoy the electric sounds of Hawaii Legend, Willie K as he rocks the house with blues, rock, Hawaiian, and sometimes even opera. A scrumptious prime rib and seafood buffet is available. $70 for dinner and show. $30 for 8pm show only. Call for reservations. 6:30pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

SIPPIN’ WITH THE SOMM -CELLARS PASS- Thu. Jun 8. Meet and greet the renowned winemakers and taste two vintages from each of their premium wineries. Overlooking Maui’s renowned sunset, enjoy getting to know the winemakers while having their wine nicely paired with appetizers. Featured vineyards include Melka Wines, Peju Province Winery, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and Chateau Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. The Veuve Clicquot champagne pour will be a newly introduced bubbly to the Hawaii market. This rare and intimate event is for 21+. $100. 6:30pm. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Jun 9. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL- TIKI GODS, OLD AND NEW – Fri. Jun 9. Discover the Joy of Tiki. Compare and contrast the old and new. Learn the colorful history of what is arguably the most fun form of Cocktail in the US. Join as master mixologist, gives you an example of the past and of the future of this tropic tradition. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jun 11. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Rombauer Wine Brunch – Sun. Jun 11. Wine, wine, everywhere wine! The Rombauer Wine brunch will leave you wanting to rest in your hammock the remainder of the day. We will be custom creating omelets and pairing them with your wine selections. There’ll also be truffle potatoes and a soft shell crab Oscar, fruit, cheeses, nuts, charcuterie on the tables and more. $75. 11:00am. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jun 11. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jun 14. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jun 14. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Jun 14. It’s wine night with DTH’s General Manager and sommelier Caleb Hopkins. They’ll be choosing varietals from around the world! Start with a Wine Tasting selected from each week’s wines, $5 to sample 4 wines. The wine menu will feature wines starting at $4, and ranging to $25. Take advantage of Caleb’s expertise in these tastings, ask questions and get the lowdown to help sophisticate your pallet! 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Until – Sat. Sep 23. Artists interested in participating in SPC 2018 may submit their work on Sep 23, 2017, 9am-noon. The Challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. All works entered must be original one-of-a-kind and newly-created specifically for this exhibition. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

EXHIBIT: PIERO RESTA-ILLUMINATUS – Until – Sun. Jul 16. This retrospective exhibition honors an artist whose life’s work was infused with passion and spiritual transcendence within natural and mythological worlds. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KALUANUI CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION – Until- Thu. Jun 22. Celebrate 100 years of Kaluanui with a special centennial themed exhibition. One hundred pieces are on display in this commemorative exhibition. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

WATERCOLORIST VICTORIA WUNDRUM – Until – Fri. Jun 30. Victoria paints beautifully in watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastel and also creates jewelry and mixed media constructions. Come by the gallery and watch this talented artist create pieces live every Friday in June. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

WILLOW NORRIS – Until- Fri. Jun 30. Aquatinting, scraping and burnishing, and incorporating the use of fine pigmented wax, Willow’s paintings are truly mixed media. Willow will be painting in the galley every Friday in June. 2:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

DREAM SCAPE OIL PAINTER, NIKKI MOSS – Until- Sat. Jun 17. Meet the artist on Saturdays. Nikki does a variety of florals, landscapes and portraits which have been in many juried exhibits in Maui. Her best known works are the flamboyantly feminine mindscapes. 12:00pm. Maui Hands Paia, (84 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

WATERCOLORIST, CHRISTINE WAARA – Until – Tue. Jun 27. Come meet this delightful artist and watch her paint in person every Tuesday in June. 1:00pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-7997; mauihands.com

ART TOUR – Thu. Jun 8. View original art by Maui Local Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Jun 8. The collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments under review by Trump administration. The exhibit, includes 30 individual mounted photos from photographers David Littschwager and Susan Middleton who spent time in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and have published a book of photography titled Archipelago. Additional images of Presidents Bush and Obama are on view from the same area from NOAA and an image from artist Solomon Enos. 9:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

WORLD OCEAN DAY ‘ART WALK’ – Thu. Jun 8. Celebrate the beauty of the ocean through art! Five local artists will display their artwork throughout the Aquarium’s exhibit. Featured artist include: Brian Heustis, Todd Hummel, Anthony Simone, Jaz Kelber and Francine Walraven. Artwork will be available for purchase. 10:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

MARISELA BRACHO – WATER KISS – Thu. Jun 8. Marisela Bracho will be the featured artist in the Banyan Tree Gallery for the month of June. “Water Kiss” features acrylic paintings, digital collage prints and the poetry book “Water Kiss,” written, designed and illustrated by Bracho. 6:00pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

Akakū Upstairs Presents: A Night of Art and Culture – Thu. Jun 8. Maui artist, Dale Zarrella, will be sharing the inspiration behind his sculptures which will include myths and legends of the Hawaiian Islands. Learn about his visit to the Vatican in Rome to deliver “The Resurrection” to the Pope himself. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

OPEN CALL TO ARTISTS – Thu. Jun 8 – Wed. Jun 21. In the wake of many local, national and global tragedies we are exhibiting an open call art show in the theme of “current events.” Drop off at the gallery in Haiku anytime before June 21. The gallery opening is June 23 and will hang for one month. Further details online. 8:00pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd., Haiku); 203-536-8586; Treehouseartstudios.com

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF CELTIC ART – Fri. Jun 9. Maui’s own Celtic artist Hamish Burgess will available to talk about Celtic art during the first annual celebration of Celtic Art. His Celtic art show, a tribute to music and musicians titled, “I Am Music” continues until June 14. 6:00am. Hawaiian Village Coffee, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana);facebook.com/Hawaiian-Village-Coffee-Kahana-112416805480383/

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Jun 9. Friday evenings at the cafe are bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jun 9. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

BLAKE HILL’S WALL OF LAVA – Fri. Jun 9. Blake Hill is the featured artist for the month of June in the Old Jail Gallery. “WALL OF LAVA” will be his photography developed on metal; all art work will feature the beautiful and magical flow of lava from the Big Island. 6:00pm. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

FEATHER ARTIST, ELLEN LEVINSKY – Tue. Jun 13. Local artists Ellen will be demonstrating in the Banyan Tree Gallery. Stop by and meet the artist and see her beautiful creations. 10:00am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

MAUI ‘THROWDOWN THURSDAY’S’ RALLIES – Thu. Jun 8. Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. Everyone is invited to come out and bring a sign reflecting why you march and make your voices heard! 4:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

Michael Markrich at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center – Sun. Jun 11. The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center (NVMC) continues their quarterly Speaker Series with author Michael Markrich and his research on the 100th Infantry Battalion. The talk will be followed by the premier of NVMC’s summer exhibit “One Puka-Puka: The Purple Heart Battalion.”. 2:00pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

“RED, WHITE AND TUNA” – Fri. Jun 16 – Sun. Jul 2. Laugh along as they return to the Town of Tuna, Texas. Where the Lion Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies. Showtimes are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm (no performance on June 18). 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

‘STRINGS N FINZ’ OCEAN CONSERVATION BENEFIT – Sat. Jun 17. This is a celebration of ocean conservation in motion. Hosting a group of top musical acts and personalities to share music and stories, including Captain Paul Watson, founder of Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, as the keynote speaker and 2017 honoree. 21+ . $95. 12:00pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

MAMo ON MAUI: WEARABLE ART SHOW – Sat. Jun 17. The PA’I Foundation present MAMo on Maui for the fourth consecutive year. A component of the Maoli Arts Movement, the wearable art show celebrates Hawaiian design in fabric and clothing. $35-65 ($65 ticket includes advance trunk show). Trunk Show starts at 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT’S C.S.I CAMP 2017 – Mon. Jun 19 – Fri. Jun 23. This is a ‘Crime Scene Investigation Experience’ for High School Juniors and Seniors. Topics include: crime scene photography, crime scene diagramming, testing for blood, bullet trajectory, fingerprints, human remains recovery, evidence collection, autopsy and more. Free. 8:00am. County of Maui’s Forensic Facility, (1831 Wili Pa Loop, Wailuku); 808-463-3830; Co.maui.hi.us/122/Police-Department

JAMES VAN PRAAGH – Thu. Jun 22. Join renowned medium and spiritual teacher, James Van Praagh, for an unforgettable Evening of Spirit! James will be a conduit – channeling messages, guidance, and encouragement from loved ones in the spirit world. $65 – $95. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

28TH ANNUAL HO’OLAULE’A OHANA LUAU – Sat. Jun 24. This is St. Anthony School biggest fundraiser of the year. The festive event features live Hawaiian music, ono food, prize drawings, and lots of camaraderie and fun. Tickets are $30 presale (by June 19) or $45 at the door, $10 for keiki 6-12, free for keiki 5 and under. 5:00pm. St. Anthony School, (1618 Lower Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4978; Sasmaui.org

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Jun 28. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with performer at each table and custom head lei made with master lei maker. $199. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

EVERCLEAR: SO MUCH FOR THE AFTERGLOW 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR – Sat. Jul 1. See Everclear with special guests Vertical Horizon and Fastball. Everclear is donating $1 per ticket sold to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, an organization that provides financial assistance to career musicians, venue workers, production staff, crew members, and their families suffering from injury, illness or disability. $30.50 – $100. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Blood Bank of Hawaii: Maui and Molokai Blood Drives – Until- Mon. Sep 4. To encourage more donors to come out we have a summer giveaway promotion. Blood donors, who take the time to save lives between May 29 – September 4, 2017, will be entered to win a weekly giveaway of a $100 Foodland gift card, as well as the grand-prize of a 3-night neighbor island getaway compliments of Castle Resorts and Hotels,including airfare on Hawaiian Airlines and a $250 gift card. Go online for locations and times. 8:00am. Blood Bank of Hawaii; 808-848-4770; BHS.org

GirlsInTheLineup SUMMER INTENSIVE PROGRAM – Until – Fri. Jun 30. Girls In The Lineup is a sports empowerment program for girls ages 13-18. They will use sports, the ocean and mentorship to give the girls the tools they need to be strong, healthy and happy. Enjoy swim, SUP, ocean skills, yoga, leadership and more. 8:00am. Kelea Foundation, (250 Alamaha St., Kahului); 808-214-9048; Keleafoundation.org

CULTURAL ACTIVITIES – Thu. Jun 1 – Fri. Jun 30. During the month of June The Shops at Wailea features an array of cultural activities that all can enjoy. 2:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

STONEWAVE SUMMER SKATE CAMPS – Until- Fri. Jun 30. Youth ages 4-16 will enjoy activities include skateboarding, basketball, ping-pong, and swimming at Baldwin Beach. 8:00am. Paia Youth and Cultural Center, (28 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8354; Pyccmaui.org

REGAL’S SUMMER MOVIE EXPRESS – Until- Wed. Aug 2. During summer at 10am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Regal will present family-friendly movies such as The Book of Life, The Lego Movie, Madagascar 3, Minions, The Peanuts Movie, Rio 2 and Boxtrolls for $1 admission. A portion of all proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. 10:00am. Maui Mall Megaplex, (70 E. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 800-326-3264; Mauimall.com

SUMMER SPLASH DAYS AT PARADISE FOUNTAINS – Until- Fri. Jun 30. Free fun with giant floaties and splash games Mon-Fri at the Mall’s Paradise Fountains. Meet Lila, a real-life mermaid of Hawaii Mermaid Adventures every Thursday from 11am-12pm. 8:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY SUNSET YOGA BENEFIT – Thu. Jun 8. Join Ashley Fathergill, founder of YogaZo in New Mexico. 100 percent of the amount raised will benefit Maui Humane Society. Register on the MHS website. $15. 6:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com; Mauihumanesociety.org

MAUI COUNTY STORM DRAIN STENCIL EVENT – Thu. Jun 8. Storm drain stenciling messages help people be mindful of how their actions on land can affect our stream and ocean health. Join the volunteer team to help paint awareness messages of “No Dumping – Drains to Ocean” at storm drain locations near High, Main, and Market Streets. 8:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

SUMMER OCEAN SAFETY PROGRAM – Thu. Jun 8. Makena Golf and Beach Club introduces Kiai Kai Keiki Academy, a complimentary summer ocean safety and stewardship program for Maui’s youth ages 8-18. Free. 8:30am. Makena Golf and Beach Club; Makenagolfandbeachclub.com

HOSPICE MAUI PRESENTS ‘WHEN GRIEF IS COMPLICATED’ – Thu. Jun 8. The program is 2.5 hours, with an additional 30 minute local discussion required for CE credits. 8:30am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

GROOVE TO MOOVE – Thu. Jun 8. Bring your walking shoes and get “moving” together toward a healthier community. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE – Thu. Jun 8. The first Open House will be a “Pau Hana” event. Guests must be 21 or older. 4:00pm. Maui Grown Therapies, (44 Paa St., Kahului); 808-866-7576; Mauigrowntherapies.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Jun 8. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

Wisdom Flow Studios PlayCare and Keiki Classes – Thu. Jun 8. Wisdom Flow Studio offers after school keiki classes such as hula, hip hop, ballet and more. They also have a midday drop-in PlayCare program to support busy parents. 8:30am. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-205-0908; WisdomFlowYoga.com

TAI CHI – Thu. Jun 8. Southern Praying Mantis will present a tai chi demonstration and a class with Master Sifu David Morane. All ages welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Halau Hula Kauluokala Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero Hula Classes – Thu. Jun 8. Halau Hula Kauluokala under the direction of Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero is opening classes for adults who cannot make a full halau commitment but still want to have hula in their lives. No fundraising, performance, or protocol commitments. Must have knowledge of the hula basics. These are not beginner classes. $30. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jun 8. Want to learn hula? Drop by the mall’s center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Jun 8. Recovering alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected] , ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jun 9. Pau Hana at The Shops is more than just a happy hour. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Makai Glass Benefit For the Maui Cobra’s Soccer Team – Sat. Jun 10. This benefit is for the Maui Cobra’s Soccer Team. The Cobra’s will be representing the state of Hawaii in the San Diego Surf Cup showcasing the best of the best in youth soccer. There will be a $10 donation raffle for original Makai Glass Sculptures and a Silent Auction to support the team. All Keiki are free! The community is invited to enjoy Pupu’s, Drinks, and our Very Special Musical guest Mishka a reggae musician from Bermuda. Mishka is taking a little time out of his touring schedule to support this local event.. $10. 3:00pm. Makai Glass Creations, (903 Hailemaile Rd., Makawao); 808-419-6685; Makaiglass.com

CREATIVE LAB HAWAII – ANIMATION PUBLIC PANEL – Sat. Jun 10. Designed for individuals who are interested in learning more about the various aspects of producing animation. Speakers include: Kaaren Lee Brown, Jeff Gill and Andrew Robinson. RSVP required at Eventbrite.com. Free. 5:00pm. MEDB’s Malcolm Center, (1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 5, Kihei); 808-875-2300; Medb.org

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Jun 10. Cruise with Maui’s car and truck club and their friends as they showcase their low riders and lifted vehicles every 2nd and 4th Saturdays. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PA’U O HI’IAKA ANNUAL GARAGE SALE – Sat. Jun 10. Halau Pa’u O Hi’iaka annual yard sale will offer many items. Check out the clothes, household items, books, children items, food, DVDs and videos, furniture, farmerʻs market, and more. 7:30am. Punana Leo o Maui, (103 S High St., Wailuku); 808-244-5676; Ahapunanaleo.org

E-CYCLING – Sat. Jun 10. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 8:00am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

BUILD A BETTER WORLD WITH BOXES! – Sat. Jun 10. Children 5 and up are invited to an hour of stories and activities all about the amazing things that can be built with boxes, paper, and other simple materials. Come and play Giant Jenga, build a cardboard tower, fly happy helicopters, and more! All materials will be provided. 10:00am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Jun 10. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Jun 10. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Jun 10. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jun 10. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Maui Humane Society Sunrise Yoga Class – Sun. Jun 11. Join the Maui Humane Society for a one hour sunrise yoga class in Wailea. 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Maui Humane Society. Class is $15 and ticket is required. Go to Mauihumanesociety.org to register or call 808-877-3680 ext. 218 for more information. 9:00am. Four Seasons Resort at Wailea, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui

HUI! LANAKILA – Sun. Jun 11. Enjoy a traditional Hawaiian hula performance by Hui! Lanakila on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jun 11. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jun 11. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

Dance Argentine Tango with David Liu – Sun. Jun 11. Liu is known for his ability to teach absolute beginners to dance with confidence in a short amount of time. Make fancy steps easy and doable and learn a range of vocabulary including sacadas, drags and boleos. $10. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Learntodancetango.com

MONDAY, JUNE 12

OUTDOOR YOGA – Mon. Jun 12. No matter your age or fitness level, yoga increases life’s enjoyment while empowering life’s journey. Sandy Callender, Registered Yoga Teacher and Kripalu Certified, will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work in your practice will bring you greater flexibility and strength, and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8:00am. Waipulani Park, (S. Kihei Rd, Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Jun 12. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

Authentic and Fun Zumba Class – Mon. Jun 12. Join a super high-energy Latin fitness dance class with Latin Instructor Carolina from Chile. It will be 70 percent Latin rhythms and 30 percent pop. Cost is $5 for Gym members, $7 non-members. Everyone welcome.. 6:00pm. Maui Powerhouse Gym, (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6737; Mauipowerhousegym.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jun 13. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

E-CYCLING – Tue. Jun 13. Items accepted at the E-Cycling program include computers, televisions, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, copiers, fax machines and other items with circuit boards. The service is provided free of charge; the public is asked to be courteous by not leaving any items at the gate after hours. 1:00pm. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

GINTONG PAMANA LEADERSHIP AND SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS BANQUET – Wed. Jun 14. The prestigious Gintong Pamana (Golden Heritage) Leadership Award shall be presented to five outstanding individuals. 2017 Awardees are: Khara Jabola- Carolus, Hayde Sim, Venus Rosete Medeiros, Corrine Reyes Arquero, and James “Kimo” Simpliciano. $50. 5:30pm. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-873-7834; Mauibeachhotel.net

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scott Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scot Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scott Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Ronnie Lawrence 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Stephanie Falcone 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly Covington Duo 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Josh Sumibcay 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Mon, Mel and Sound Lab 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Guest Musician 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huakai Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

The Dirty Monkey – Thu-Wed, Guest Musician 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Fri, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kahale’s Beach Club – Sun, Brant Quick 8-11pm; Tue, Brant Quick 8-11pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Fri, Lewis and Louis 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; Mon, David Connolly 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahili Restaurant – Wed, Ron Kuala’au 4-5:30pm; (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Mauiliveevents.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Flatbread Company – Thu, Randall Rospond 5:30-8pm; (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

Nourish Health Bar and Cafe Paia – Sat, Live Acoustic 6-8pm; (161 Hana Hwy., Paia); Facebook.com/pg/NourishHealthBarMaui