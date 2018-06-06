MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | June 7th-13th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

LAHAINA 2ND FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jun 8. Get to know the Lahaina community and try delicious food from one of the restaurants, trucks or vendors. Enjoy live entertainment and music, and check out the local art galleries for a variety of special events. Free. 4:30pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

Luna Overdrive – Fri. Jun 8. Enjoy live music, fun and dancing with Luna Overdrive. Hear music by Joette Burke (keyboards, guitar, vocals), John Gerry (bass and vocals), Steve Somers (guitars, vocals) and Brad Canton (drums). 21+. $5. 8:00pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380.

BASEMENT PUNK SHOW – Sat. Jun 9. Bringing their poppy but dirty style punk, T.V. Microwave returns to Maui from Oahu. Also see emo skate punks Feeble, and local groups The Minorities and Not Good. All ages. $5. 6:00pm. Request Music, (10 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-244-9315; Facebook.com/RequestsHawaii

AfTeR=MIXX – Sat. Jun 9. Hit up the Art=Mixx after party featuring DJs Makini, Kai MFK, Kid Continental Illz and Dabo spinning all night long as the beautiful go go dancer shake-up the dance floor. The night will also include an All Buss Party Bus, the VIP Lounge, Mixer Bar and local vendors, as well as visuals, live art, fire spinning and more. Ages 18+ welcome BYOB for 21+ with ID. $20 pre-sale tickets online or $25 at-the-door. 10:00pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com

THE CRYSTAL METHOD – Sun. Jun 10. Electronic music underwent a renaissance in the aughts, rising out of the warehouses and blank spaces and overtaking the biggest festival fields in the world. The Crystal Method followed a similar trajectory since their formation. The Grammy-nominated, platinum-certified trailblazing Crystal Method will set the stage for genre-mashing electronic sounds. $20 – $35. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GYPSY PACIFIC – Tue. Jun 12. Tom Conway, Willy Wainwright, Marcus Johnson and Phil Benoit entertain the afternoon in an instrumental collection of funky jazz. $10. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

WILLIE K. BENEFIT CONCERT – Tue. Jun 12. Join Mick Fleetwood, Eric Gilliom and Gretchen Rhodes in an all ages benefit concert for Willie K. Tickets are available in seated, standing/lounge and VIP Booths. One hundred percent of all proceeds will go to Willie’s battle with cancer. VIP meet and greet at 6pm. Doors at 7pm. 8pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MAUI FILM FESTIVAL 2018 – Wed. Jun 13 – Sun. Jun 17. Taste of Summer takes place on Wednesday, June 13th from 5-7pm at the Grand Wailea. Taste of Chocolate is on Friday, June 15th from 10pm-Midnight at the Four Season Resort Maui at Wailea. The Taste of Wailea is on Saturday, June 16th from 4:30-7pm at Wailea Golf Academy. 5pm. Maui Film Festival; Mauifilmfestival.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘ULALENA – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. $29.99 keiki / $59.99 adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BURN’N LOVE – Thu, Fri, Mon, Tue. Bringing back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Jun 12. Be amused and amazed by a high-energy fun comedy and magic show for all ages. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Jun 12. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Jun 13. Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr. will perform in concert with his slack key ohana: Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Jun 13. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jun 7. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Jun 7. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Jun 7. Sit back, relax and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

SIPPIN’ WITH THE SOMM: CELLAR PASS – Thu. Jun 7. Meet and greet Master Sommelier Rob Bigelow and the Kapalua Wine and Food Festival’s renowned winemakers and taste two vintages from their premium winery. Cane and Canoes’ chef de cuisine Robert Barrera along with Iron Chef Mark Tarbell, will feature light bites to round out the intimate event. 21+. $125. 6:30pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

KAPALUA WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL – Fri. Jun 8 – Sun. Jun 10. The annual festival now in its 37th year brings together oenophiles, gourmands and enthusiasts to celebrate, learn and experience the finest culinary trends and viniculture for a magical weekend on the shores of Kapalua. Schedule is: Friday, June 8: Festival Golf Tournament, 7am at The Bay Course; Regional Focus: “Sand and Fog” Santa Maria Valley Wine Seminar and Tasting, 12:30-2pm at Merriman’s; Varietal Focus: “Let’s Be Franc!” – World Cabernet Franc Wine Seminar and Tasting, 3-4:30pm at The Ritz-Carlton; and The Grand Tasting – Kapalua Style, 6-9pm at Montage. Sunday, June 10: Varietal Focus: Champagne and Caviar Wine Seminar and Tasting, 11am-12:30pm; Cooking Demonstration with Celebrity Chef Hubert Keller, 1-3pm; Varietal Focus: World Famous Pinot Noir Wine Seminar and Tasting, 3:30-5pm; and the Seafood Festival, 6-9pm at The Ritz-Carlton. 7:00am. Kapalua Wine and Food Festival, (Kapalua, Lahaina); Kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Jun 8. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

PROJECT COCKTAIL – Fri. Jun 8. This fun Friday night is presented in conjunction with wine and spirit partners to highlight a different type of liquor. Mixologists push their creativity to the max with themed cocktails, concoctions, live music and an entertaining atmosphere. 7:00pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Jun 9. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

RUN, RELAX, ROSE – Sat. Jun 9. In celebration of Global Wellness Day, Spa Montage will lead a run and meditation followed by a glass of Veuve Clicquot Rose at the Kapalua Cliff House. All ages welcome, under 21 will get non-alcoholic beverage. Guest will also get the opportunity to take a sneak peak of Champagne Hale which will re-open in later this month. $25. 5:00pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jun 9. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55, show only: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jun 10. Start your morning with a live jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and steak and eggs. Build your own bloody mary with a bar of mixers and trimmings. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Jun 10. Enjoy a full buffet featuring a roast beef carving station and a create your-own omelet station while listening to amazing Hawaiian, contemporary singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Jun 10. Spend your Sunday afternoon in Lahaina on the roof for lunch favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guest will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa. There’ll also be hula. 11:00am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jun 12. Enjoy classic tiki-style with elixirs and tunes inspired by the tropics. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FAT TUESDAYS – Tue. Jun 12. Hit up the West Side for Fat Tuesday’s and enjoy food specials like gumbo, shrimp po boys, beignets and a southern fried chicken sandwich. Wash it all down with drink specials like hurricanes and hand grenades. 9:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jun 13. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Jun 13. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

HUI NO‘EAU: ELEMENTAL DESIGN – Until Fri. Jun 15. This dynamic exhibition will showcase Hawai‘i artists working in glass, metal and wood, challenging them to explore these media in all of their creative forms. Works will be juried in categories according to their predominant medium. This year’s juror will be Rick Mills, a University of Hawai‘i art professor. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

EXHIBIT: YOUNG CREATIVES: INTERGALACTICA – Until Sat. Jun 9. Maui students grades K-12 were asked to submit work that explores an “outer space” theme. Attend and see some seriously cosmic art. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DIANE SNOEY APPLER – Until Fri. May 25. Plein air oil painter Diane Snoey Appler’s warm landscape scenes of California and Maui are inspired by a sincere love of the outdoors. She will be in the gallery every Friday painting on-site. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St.); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

AMANDA SCOTT – Until Fri. Jun 29. Watercolor artist Amanda Scott’s muse is usually the female figure which she renders beautifully in a variety of ethnic contexts. She will be in the gallery every Friday in June practicing her pyrography techniques. 2pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

ZARIAH ART ‘BLESSINGS OF THE MYTHICAL GODDESS’ EXHIBIT – Until Tue. Jul 3. Zariah Art’s solo exhibition expresses the wonders of life shared through enchanting paintings. The public will have the opportunity to meet and talk story with Zariah during her reception on June 10 (11am-3pm) while enjoying pupus and live music. Zariah’s works will remain on display daily. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com; Zariahart.com

LUANA KAMA – Until Wed. Jun 27. Watercolor artist Luana Kama’s favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. She will be in the gallery every Wednesday in June working on one of her newest works of art. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St.); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

GRAFICA: AUWAHI – Thu. Jun 7 – Fri. Jun 15. Welcome Mazatl as Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence and the Auwahi Forest Restoration Project. Mazatl is a graphic maker from Mexico City. During his 5-week residency, he’ll be creating new work inspired by his experiences at Auwahi. See his works in the History Room or Print Studio. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CHRISTINE HALTON – Thu. Jun 7 – Thu. Jun 28. Mixed Media artist Christine Halton will be in gallery on Thursday’s creating beautiful new pieces. Schedule is: June 7 and 21, 11am-2pm at Paia Gallery; June 14 and 28, 11am-2pm at Lahaina gallery; and June 14 and 28, 3-7pm at Hyatt gallery. 11:00am. Maui Hands Galleries, (); 808-573-2021; Mauihands.com

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Jun 7. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

ALOHA NECTAR MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Fri. Jun 8 & Tue Jun. 12. Featuring chic, exquisite and bold island inspired jewelry, find handcrafted gifts constructed with seashells, semiprecious stones, exclusive kekai sea glass and Tahitian pearls. 9:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-8282; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Jun 8. Wind-down after a long week with local art and live music along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

ART AND FRESH SQUEEZED COCKTAILS – Fri. Jun 8. Enjoy an evening of art featuring a local artist. Art will be available for purchase benefiting the Lahaina Art Association’s Youth Outreach Program. Sip “Fresh Squeezed” cocktails prepared by DTH house craftsmen. It’s followed by the Official Art Walk After Party featuring a local DJ. 5:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jun 8. Visit the gallery for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

ART=MIXX: SUPERNOVA – Sat. Jun 9. Held in conjunction with the exhibit, the event will feature guest artists, DJs, and live performances including the “LANDINGSTRIP Runway Show.” This will be an out of this world fashion experience by JUICY and DJ Boomshot. Food and beverages will be available throughout the evening. Costume up, mingle, and connect to the arts. An AfTeR=Mixx will take place starting at 10pm at Da Warehouse Maui in Waikapu. 21+. Free. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jun 10. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 808-385-7594. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

DEL THE FUNKY HOMOSAPIEN – Thu. Jun 14. Brace yourself for a night of non-stop in your face hip-hop with Del the Funky Homosapien! He’ll be accompanied by Domino, Pure Powers, Jahsun and Rasol, Poets with Power and DJ JorAlien. 21+. $30. 10:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S LADIES SING THE BLUES – Fri. Jun 15. Head on out to Wailea and hear some of Maui’s most talented ladies sing and play the blues. The evening will feature performances by Sweet Mama Dee, Nara Boone, Jamie Gallo and Natalie Nicole. $10. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – Fri. Jun 15. Super singer and recording artist Sylvia St. James will headline this exciting concert. The show will feature gospel, blues and jazz that recognizes Juneteenth and the ending of slavery. Opening the show will be local legend, Kelly Covington. This must-see event is sponsored by the African Americans on Maui Association. Tickets are $40 for General Admission and $55 for assigned seating. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DUO DIORAMA – Fri. Jun 15. Stopping in Maui for their Hawai‘i Concerts Series, enjoy a sensational evening with Duo Diorama’s violinist MingHuan Xu and pianist Winston. Presented by Ebb and Flow Arts, hear the ground-breaking work of Vivian Fine, Elliott Carter, Edward T. Cone, Charles Ives, Gilad Cohen, Steven Blumerg and more. Free. 7:30pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

TAIMANE AND HER QUARTET- Sat. Jun 16. Riding a surge of popularity that includes sold out shows from coast to coast on the mainland, Taimane brings her “Elemental” CD release tour to Maui for an intimate, one-night-only concert. Accompanying Taimane will be a quartet of musicians playing ukulele, classical guitar, percussion and violin. $25-35. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI UNITED WAY’S MEETING AND RECOGNITION LUNCH – Thu. Jun 21. Mark your calendars for the 49th annual Maui United Way meeting and recognition luncheon. Call or go online for details on registration. 11:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-244-8787; Mauiunitedway.com

POLY’S FINEST FEST – Fri. Jun 22. Hawaii’s Finest presents the Poly’s Finest Fest featuring performances by Sammy J, Aaradhna, Finn Gruva, Sammielz, Josh “Wawa” White, Samu and Tenelle. All ages. $25 (General); $75 (VIP). Available at YNVU (Kahului), Mr. Subs (Lahaina), Sparky’s Food Truck or online. Doors open at 4pm. 5:00pm. War Memorial Complex, (Kaahumanu and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); Hifinest.com

NAOMI NYE AND CATHY SONG IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Jun 22. Taking the stage together for an evening immersed in the power of poetry, the Merwin Conservancy presents poets Naomi Shihab Nye, professor at Texas State University, and Cathy Song, a teacher through Hawaii’s “Poets in the Schools” program. They will explore poetry’s role as an antidote to the chaos in the world around us. Tickets are $25 and $10 for students w/ID. Post-event hosted reception included. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR’ – Fri. Jun 22 – Sun. Jul 8. Follow the love affair between Doris and George in one of the most popular comedies of the century. See twenty five years of manners and morals hilariously and touchingly played out. Showtimes are Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm and a Sunday matinee at 3pm. Cost is $26 and on Thursdays offers discount for Kama‘aina. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

ZENSHIN DAIKO’S TAIKO FESTIVAL – Sat. Jun 23. This year, the 19th annual Zenshin Daiko’s taiko festival concert will start with Stanford Taiko, one of the leading collegiate taiko groups in North America. Then the 50 members of Zenshin Daiko will perform some of their favorite pieces and premier new works written by its members with special guest Kenny Endo, renowned professional taiko artist from Honolulu. Tickets: $20/adults; $10/children 12 and under. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Zenshindaiko.com

LEILANI WOLFGRAM – Fri. Jun 29. John Doe Entertainment presents the return of Leilani Wolfgramm for her Live Wire tour. This epic night of entertainment will also feature Culture Crew Music and Maui’s own T-Flatz with DJ Riri Haki kicking off the party for a raging night. Tickets available on Eventbrite or $20 at the door. 5:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

EAST MEETS WEST FESTIVAL – Fri. Jun 29 – Sat. Jun 30. Cross-cultural dance and musical collaborations inspired by east and west will collide in two concerts. Choreographer Sammay from San Francisco will perform with local Filipino, Hawaiian and hip-hop dance troupes. UHMC Jazz Band Director Mike Lewis will lead King Kekaulike High School’s Na Ali‘i Big Band and Maui’s Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra. Dance workshops and music clinics will also be held during the week. 7:30pm. King Kekaulike High School, (121 Kula Hwy.); 808-727-3500; Kingkekaulike.com; Jazzmaui.org

‘RACE TO THE RESCUE’ PAW PATROL LIVE! – Fri. Jul 13 – Sun. Jul 15. Based on the hit preschool series, PAW Patrol Live! is presented by Pedigree. The show will bring everybody’s favorite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure. Join your favorite pups Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest as they visit Maui. Showtimes: Friday, July 13, 6pm; Saturday, July 13, 10am, 2pm and 6pm; Sunday, July 15, 10am and 2pm. Tickets: $23-39/GA; $55/Gold Circle; $129/VIP. (VIP includes features premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show Meet and Greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters. 6:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN’ – Fri. Jul 13 – Sun. Aug 5. With all makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man and a love affair, learn the story of Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont. In “silent movies,” Don and Lina are a hot item, but with Lina’s squeaky voice threatening the end to her career in “talking pictures” she will need the help of a talented young actress. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

KULOLO WORKSHOP – Sat. Jul 14. Kulolo is a Hawaiian dessert staple made from freshly steamed kalo (taro), coconut milk, sugar and little else. MNBG Kalo Varieties Manager Namea Hoshino will teach participants to make kulolo three different ways. Cost is $25 for garden members or $50 for non-members. Call or email for reservations. [email protected] 9:00am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

BLACKLIGHT CHARITY YOGA EVENT – Sat. Jul 14. Put the glow in your flow during the third blacklight yoga fundraiser for Maui United Way at the Kihei Studio. Dress in your black-light sensitive clothing- whites. All paints will be provided. 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Maui United Way and their continued support of the community. Space is limited. Call or go online to sign-up. $10. 7:00pm. Afterglow Yoga, (Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku, ); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Until – Sat. Jun 9. The Friends of Haleakala National Park are seeking volunteers to participate in a service trip project (June 9-11). The group will work on protection of native plants and have ample time for recreational activities. Participants must be physically fit and able to hike in and out of the Crater carrying a backpack with their sleeping bag, personal items and a share of the food. Details, more information and registration can be found online. 8:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Jun 7. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jun 7. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

INTRODUCTORY TO KI-AIKIDO – Thu. Jun 7 – Thu. Jun 28. Ki-Aikido is a Japanese Martial Art based on Zen principles and teaching practical self-defense with a peaceful mindset. Instructor 6th Dan Tracy Reasoner under the guidance of Christopher Curtis, Head Instructor of Maui Ki-Aikido and Chief Instructor of Hawaii Ki Federation, will offer a four-week introductory course in Ki-Aikido. Ki-Aikido is a Japanese Martial Art based on Zen principles and teaching practical self-defense with a peaceful mindset. $40. Class will take place on Thursdays from 6:30-8:30pm. Maui Ki-Aikido Dojo, (194 S. Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172 or 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jun 7. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Jun 7. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis, all ages are welcome to join Master Sifu David Moragne for a mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

GIANT GAME-ON! – Thu and Mon. Come and play the giant sized games of Chess, Checkers and Connect Four. All ages welcome. 12:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MS. WHEELCHAIR HAWAII FUN-DRAISER EVENT – Thu. Jun 7. Crowned the first Ms. Wheelchair Hawaii, Sarah Foley is eager to represent the state and compete for the national title of Ms. Wheelchair America 2019 coming up this July. Her platform is Live Vertically: Empowering Women with Disabilities to Look, Feel and Be Beautiful through Mindset, Inclusion and Accessibility. One hundred percent of all Silent Auction items sold and 10-percent of all gallery sales will go to help Sarah attend the competition. Verticalblonde.com/ms-wheelchair-hawaii-2018. 6:00pm. Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, (The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-495-4161; Enchantressgallery.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

WORLD OCEANS DAY – Fri. Jun 8. Celebrate World Oceans Day with activities to support the official 2018 theme of ‘encouraging solutions to plastic pollution and preventing marine litter’. There are many ways to celebrate, contribute as a citizen scientist, propose solutions through art, take part in discussions, join a cleanup near the Kahului Harbor, or the Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge and and sign ‘The Last Straw’ pledge. During the evening volunteers will celebrate at Seascape Restaurant with a special screening of the documentary film ‘Straws’. All participants will receive great incentives. Show your commitment by tagging @pacificwhalefoundation #reuseorrefuse on Instagram. Free. 7:00am. Pacific Whale Foundation, (Maalaea Harbor Shops, Maalaea); 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Jun 8. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

NATIONAL BEST FRIENDS DAY – Fri. Jun 8. It’s National Best Friend Day! Don’t have a best friend? Well, MHS welcomes you to find your new BFF today. Stop and adopt any adult dog for just $25. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS: ACTIVE SHOOTER AWARENESS – Fri. Jun 8. Emergency Preparedness “Active Shooter Awareness” is a free training presented by the Maui Police Department. Sergeant Jan Pontanilla will discuss the Department of Homeland Security’s “Run, Hide, Fight” concept. Learn what to expect from officers when responding to these types of incidents. She will also review some of the history of active shooter incidents in the U.S. 12:30pm. Mental Health America of Hawaii, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-6461; Mentalhealthhawaii.org

COFFEE HOUSE PUNK SHOW – Fri. Jun 8. From Oahu bringing their poppy but dirty style punk is T.V. Microwave along with Feeble. Maui’s own local nerd-punks Smoked Solid Dairy will join the line-up for a fast-paced hardcore punk show. All ages. Free. 6:00pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 North Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. Jun 9. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility, strength and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (VFW, 2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

HEMP HISTORY DAY – Sat. Jun 9. Join the Maui Hemp Institute in celebration of Hemp History. 8:30am. Lipoa Street Farmers Market, (95 Lipoa St, Kihei); 808-357-4564; Mauihempinstitute.org

WORLD KNIT IN PUBLIC DAY – Sat. Jun 9. Come one come all with knitting needles or knot! Connect with the yarn loving community and try your hand at the traditional fiber art of perl and knit stitching. This is a global event! Free. 10:00am. Whole Foods Market Maui, (70 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-872-3310; Wholefoodsmarket.com; Wwkipday.com

MEDITATION WORKSHOP – Sat. Jun 9. Christopher Curtis, 8th Dan Head Instructor of Maui Ki-Aikido and Chief Instructor of the Hawaii Ki Federation will hold a special, public workshop on meditation for adults and teens. Wear comfortable loose clothing and slippers. $10. Sign-In: 9:45am. 10:00am. Maui Ki-Aikido Dojo, (194 S. Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172 or 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

CELEBRATION OF FATHER’S – Sat. Jun 9. Join in the 12th Annual Celebration of Fathers and celebrate the important role of fathers and male caregivers in the lives of all keiki. Hosted by Maui Family Support Services, the day will include entertainment, community programs, information booths and keiki activities. There will also be Father/Child Contests like the Look/Dress A-Like and Talent contest. All entries will receive prizes and the first place winner will take home a BBQ Grill. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Jun 9. Every Saturday, you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Jun 9. See Maui’s car and truck club showcase lowriders and lifted vehicles. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jun 10. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sunday’s from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit; 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MONDAY, JUNE 11

READ-A-PALOOZA – Mon. Jun 11. Keiki 12 and under are invited to join Mrs. Readaloud as she reads books aloud followed by colorful procession to Maui Friends of the Library for a free book. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Zumba Fitness Dance classes – Mon & Wed. Maui Zumba Fitness offers classes every Monday and Wednesday. All levels are welcome and you don’t have to be a gym member to attend. $7. 6:15pm. Maui Powerhouse Gym, (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-280-1523; Mauipowerhousegym.com; Carolinadecalisto.zumba.com

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jun 11. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

FATHER’S DAY ADOPTION SPECIAL – Mon. Jun 11 – Sat. Jun 16. Need a dog for dad? How about a guinea pig for papa? Bring Dad to adopt a new best friend and name your adoption price on any adult dog, cat or critter. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 12

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue., Wed. & Fri. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. $20 suggested contribution. Registration required. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-463-3166; Halemahaolu.org

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jun 12. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Wed. Jun 13. Expand, explore and ease into yoga with certified yoga instructor, Gylian Solay. Focus on the breath as you gently move in and out of poses, gaining balance and flexibility in both body and attitude. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Gylian Solay, (VFW, 2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-344-8068; Gyliansolay.com

PIONEERS OF ELECTRONIC MUSIC LECTURE – Wed. Jun 13. Electronic music began in a crude form based on the sounds of trains, radio waves and other hair-raising methods. Presented by Ebb and Flow Arts, learn about the historical impact of electronic music in the early Twentieth Century. Learn movement in art and the pursuit of new sounds with Maui’s own electro-acoustic composer and media educator, Peter Swanzy. Free. 6:15pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Mon, Levi Poasa 6:30-9:30pm; Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Thu, Thunder n’ Lightnin’ 7-10pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, I-Drive 7-9pm; Sun, Paul Marchetti Band 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 6:30-9:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Wed, Southside Mike and Lightnin’ 2:30-4:30pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 6:30-9:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Thu, Keali’i Lum 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Fri, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly and Margie 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Brian Santana 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Braddah Larry Golis 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon and Shawn 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Evan Dove 3-6pm; Thu, Red Dirt 6-8pm; Fri, Seda 3-6pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Micah 6:15-8pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 4-6pm; Sat, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Tue, Karrie O’Neill 4-6pm; Tue, Jason Arcilla 6:15-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Kanoa 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Soul Kitchen 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:15pm; Wed, Kaleo Phillips 6:30-8:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Fri, Gene Argel Trio 5-8pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Forrest 5-7pm; Fri, Maui Beach Boys 5-7pm; Sat, Bossinatra and Aloha Pants 5-7pm; Sun, Tomoki 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com