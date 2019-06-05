BIG SHOWS IN MAUI

CHRIS THOMAS KING – Thu. Jun 6. Master practitioner of traditional Delta blues and contemporary blues, Chris Thomas King, is on tour behind his new release, “Hotel Voodoo.” Hear the first bluesman to successfully fuse hip-hop and other genres creating the “New Blues of the 21st Century.” $30, $45, $65+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DANCEHALL DAYS – Fri. Jun 7. Dancehall Days returns to perform the entire Rumours album, as well as their biggest hits for a tribute to Fleetwood Mac. Tickets available online. 21+. 9pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

KAINA KOUNTRY – Fri. Jun 7. Come listen and dance to your favorite country tunes with Bear, Davy Boy, G-Man, and Ray Ray. Order your favorite food and adult beverages, and make new friends!. $5 cover! 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

DJS FURROSHUS AND Q DA HYPEMAN LIVE – Fri. Jun 7 & Sat. Jun 8. Former Party Rock DJs Furroshus and Q Da Hypeman bring Maui’s North Shore and West Side two epic shows along with special guests. Friday they’ll be performing with special guest DJ Illz at Charley’s in Pa‘ia, and on Saturday they’ll play with Casey Jones at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina. 21+. Show starts at 9pm on both nights. Charleysmaui.com; Thedirtymonkey.com

HULA GRILL’S 25TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY – Fri. Jun 7. Dress to impress in your finest aloha attire, and head to Maui’s West Side to party with the Hula crew. They’ll be celebrating 25 years, enjoy great food, beverages, and entertainment with gracious Hula Grill hospitality. 3pm. Hula Grill, (2435 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-6636; Hulagrill.com

SOLO SESSIONS: KELLER WILLIAMS – Fri. Jun 7. This modern, one-man jam band will bring an entertaining solo show to the McCoy Theatre. Williams combines elements of bluegrass, folk, alternative rock, reggae, electronica/dance, jazz, and funk in his music. $30, $45, $65+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

WAILUKU FIRST FRIDAY – Fri. Jun 7. This month’s town party is themed “Aloha Summer,” and will feature live entertainment by Jordan Soon, HHB and Friends, Nevah Too Late, and the Get Up + Dance troupe. More fun things include the Hawaiian Voyaging and Navigation Exhibit, paper lei making, Mystery Maui’s Escape Room’s “Grouchy Grandma” game, and a costume sale at MAPA. There’ll also be art, local shopping, pop-ups, good eats, and more. Free. 6pm. Wailuku Town, (Market St.); Mauifridays.com

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH NARA AND TRIPP – Sun. Jun 9. Enjoy good vibes, food, and drink. It’s another evening of sultry sounds with Nara and Tripp. Free. 5:30pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

MAUI FILM FESTIVAL – Wed. Jun 12-Sun. Jun 15. The Maui Film Festival is turning 20! This one-of-a-kind, open air film festival returns to feature nightly celestial cinema festivities, premieres, and tributes. Expect surprises. Go online for screen times and ticket options. Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Castle Theater, and Wailea Beach Toes-in-the-Sand Cinema, (Kahului, Wailea); Mauifilmfestival.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

KARAOKE AND OPEN MIC NIGHT – Daily. Come out for a karaoke or open mic night. Monday nights have karaoke from 8pm-close with happy hour prices; Tuesday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close with $1 tacos and drink specials; Wednesday nights are Open Mic Night from 9pm-close; Thursday nights have karaoke from 9pm-close, and Sunday nights are Karaoke Industry Night from 8pm-close, welcoming all friends from the food and beverage industry. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm daily. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Jun 6 & Sat. Jun 8. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jun 8. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OPEN MIC – Sun. Jun 9. Open mic for intermediate to pro players. Come listen to some of Maui’s rising stars in a small intimate venue. Get a seat in the upstairs loft, and you may feel like you’re in Greenwich Village back in the ‘50s and ‘60s. Each player gets 15 minutes of performance time. Limited slots, players must register online at least four days prior to event. Bring your own food, snacks, and beverages. Free for performers. $5 for the general public. 2pm. Gigs Place Maui, (330 Ohukai Rd. #106, Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplacemaui.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Jun 10. No cover! Just come over and play every Monday night at Charley’s. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KARAOKE NIGHT! – Mon. Jun 10. Come and sing your heart out! Bring your friends and make new ones. No cover. 8:30pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829.

MAUI FOODIE

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Daily. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

‘HEROES AT HEART’ EXCLUSIVE COFFEE & TEA BLENDS – Until Jul 28. Following a devastating year of wildfires across Hawai‘i and the record-breaking eruption of Kilauea volcano, local Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf stores are partnering with Hawaii Professional Firefighters Foundation. Each purchase of limited edition coffee and tea blends in Hawai‘i will benefit the Hawaii Professional Firefighters Foundation. Let’s give back to all the brave men and women who serve. The exclusive “Heroes at Heart” coffee blend is a dark and distinctive roast with roasted nut aroma, dried fruit, and semi-sweet chocolate notes sourced from the Cerrado region of Brazil. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, (Multiple locations); 808-244-4460; Coffeebean.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Jun 6. Join Chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

SIPPIN’ WITH THE SOMM – Thu. Jun 6. In celebration of the resort’s 5th anniversary, guests can enjoy an evening at one of the newest restaurants on Maui. To kick off the Kapalua Wine & Food Festival weekend, enjoy an advanced wine tasting with master sommelier Patrick Okubo, and newly featured craft cocktails by Zoe Benrexi. Appetizer pairings will be created by chef de cuisine Robert Barrera and guest chef Jojo Vasquez of FOND. Limited space available. Advance reservation required. 21+. 6:30pm. The Hideaway, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); The-hideaway-jun6.eventbrite.com

FIRKIN FRIDAY – Fri. Jun 7. Maui Brewing Co. and Luana partner so you can drink ale the old school way! Cask ale and firkin keg tapping is poured straight from the keg using good ‘ole gravity. The keg will be let loose right at 4:30pm, don’t miss the reveal! Live music will keep the party going! 4:30pm-10pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jun 7. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Jun 7. Enjoy Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. There’ll be tasty items like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Tue, Wed & Fri. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. Free. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109.

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Jun 8 & Sun. Jun 9. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900.

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sat. Jun 8 & Sun. Jun 9. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

ROMBAUER WINE DINNER – Sat. Jun 8. Enjoy Rombauer wines in Maui! Indulge in a delectable four-course menu paired with delicious wines, and meet special guests Reagan Rombauer and winemaker Richie Allen. For reservations, call 808-669-6299 or email [email protected] $185. 6:15pm. The Plantation House, (2000 Plantation Club Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6299; Theplantationhouse.com

ROSE BY THE BAY – Sat. Jun 8 & Sun. Jun 9. Perched above Namalu Bay, the Cliff House will feature JNSQ, a new wine made from select California grapes and crafted in the style of the best French Rose and Sauvignon Blancs. Delectable food pairings will be prepared by executive chef Chris Damskey. Open to all, 21+. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. 4pm-7:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.).

RARE FRUIT TASTING FARM TOUR – Tue. Jun 11. Enjoy a fruit-filled “Garden of Eden” with an exotic tropical fruit tasting adventure. Sample 10 to 12 in-season fruits, “ONO-licious” home-grown Arabica estate coffee, and roasted chocolate beans. Tours take place every Tuesday. Online reservations required. Same day reservations available prior to 12:30pm. Tour starts at 1:30pm. Ono Organic Farms, (149 Hana Hwy., Hana).

TACO TUESDAY – Tue. Jun 11. Every Tuesday, get tacos for $3. YUM! The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jun 11. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jun 12. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations. and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

TASTE OF SUMMER – Wed. Jun 12. Attend the Official Launch Party of the 20th annual Maui Film Festival! Treat yourself to an oceanside “Feastival” with cosmically creative cocktails, and a spectacular display of culinary artistry while enjoying a pre-twilight sunset. Early Bird: $100 (limited time only); Full Price: $195. Ticket includes admission to the two premieres and festivities at Celestial Celestial on this night. 21+. 5-7pm. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui); Mauifilmfestival.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Jun 12. Every Wednesday you can get half-off the featured whiskey. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

MAUI ART SCENE

TOYO MIYATAKE EXHIBIT – Until Jun 14. Miyatake is a Japanese American photographer best known for his photographs documenting the Japanese American people, and Japanese internment. Free. 12pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

AUDRA CORNS – Thu. Jun 6. Mixed Metal Artist Audra Corns is the designer behind “Seek The Wildflowers Jewelry.” Creating bohemian jewelry, her brass pieces are all textured with natural stones such as lava rock from the island. Each shape and design is hand cut, so no two are alike. Meet Audra and see her unique designs. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Jun 6, Mon. Jun 10 & Wed. Jun 12. They’ll be showcasing one-of-a-kind, handmade and inspired by the island jewels. View in the lobby. 8am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Jewelsofmaui.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. Jun 6 & Tue. Jun 11. See portraits of babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day! 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

ALOHA NECTAR TRUNK SHOW – Fri. Jun 7. See unique made-on-Maui jewelry like Tahitian pearls, semi precious gemstones, and hand picked seashells. View in the lobby. 9:30am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Alohanectar.com

CHRIS LARSON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jun 7. Mixed media artist Chris Larson loves how color, light, and shadows visually define objects. She enjoys using watercolors and acrylics to express that look in her paintings. Meet Chris and see a collection of her work. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jun 7. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

KEIKI FATHER’S DAY GIFT-MAKING – Fri. Jun 7. Children are welcome to join Maui Family Support Services, Islands of Hope-Maui, and Office of Hawaiian Affairs to make Father’s Day gifts. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

PATTI GILDERSLEEVE AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jun 7 & Sat Jun 8. Painter Patti Gildersleeve’s love of nature is inspired by the rainbows, turquoise oceans, brightly colored flowering trees, fragrant flowers and softly glowing sunsets. She explores color, value, composition, light, rhythm, and mood. See a collection of Patti’s work, and watch her painting techniques. Friday: 11am. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-579-2008; Saturday: 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

SIX-WORD MEMOIRS THEMED JURIED EXHIBITION – Fri. Jun 7- Until July 26. Legend has it that Ernest Hemingway was once challenged to write a story in only six words. His response? “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” Hui No‘eau is thrilled to collaborate with Larry Smith to bring Six-Word Memoirs to Maui, combining the written word with visual arts in this exciting and dynamic exhibition. Free. Open daily 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. Jun 8. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. As a very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 10am. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Jun 8 & Sun. Jun 9. Meet the Lahaina Arts Society artists, find one-of-kind art including painting, ceramics, wood carving, glass art, and more. Every Saturday and Sunday on the lawn fronting Starbucks. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304.

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Jun 9. There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made-on-Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

LOCAL POP-UP SHOP! – Sun. Jun 9. Enjoy cold beer, great food, and art! They’ll be showcasing local artists like Girl in the Water, Sugar High Lovestoned, Sweet Paradise Club, and Alola Maui. 12pm. Maui Brewing Company, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jun 9. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

CECILIA CHENAULT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Tue. Jun 11. Oil painter Cecelia Chenault’s paintings are both plein air and portraiture. They capture the natural beauty of her subjects with illuminating color, and realistic renderings inspired by nature, human emotions, and ancient wisdom. See a collection of Cecilia’s work, and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

GAME ME UP! – Thu. Jun 6 & Mon. Jun 10. Family and friends can battle it out for a fun-filled day with GIANT chess, checkers, tic-tac-toe, and cards. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. & Tue. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jun 6. Open to all U.S. military service members, including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

MANA’OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Jun 6 & Tue. Jun 11. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Jun 6. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL! Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669.

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Jun 6. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga help break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. 4pm each day. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

SACRED SOUND BATH & MEDITATION – Thu. Jun 6 & Sat. Jun 8. Join Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing. Enjoy the sounds of sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls, created by Nepalese artisans and infused with blessings by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz pyramids, ocean Theta drum, and wind gongs. They will be used to spiritually sweep you away on a transcendent sound journey. Advance reservations required via phone. $30-$45 per person. 6pm. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282.

STAR WARS JEDI KNIGHT TRAINING – Thu. Jun 6. Love Star Wars? Join Jedi Jim (Jim Manning, aka “Jungle Jim”) for a Star Wars Jedi Knight Training that includes Jedi Force Magic, the Laser Balloon Barrage, and an epic light-saber duel. Get ready for fun… magic, comedy, balloons, and audience participation. 10:30am. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St.); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

TRAINING MIND AND BODY THROUGH THE ART OF KI-AIKIDO – Thu. Jun 6, 13, 20, and 27. This four-week course for beginners will introduce the basics of Ki Training, Aikido movement, and a few simple techniques. $40. 6:30pm. Shunshinkan Dojo of Maui Ki-Aikido, (194 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172; Mauiaikido.com

UNLIMITED BOOT CAMP – Thu. Jun 6- Wed. Jun 12. Summer is nearly here! Get that summer body you want at these unlimited boot camp classes. $400. 6am. Body In Balance, (142 Kupohi, Lahaina).

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Jun 6. Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, and Hi THAI have created a fun Thursday night event. Enjoy pop up vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and come discover nightlife in Wailuku. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main St.); 808-298-5034.

WORLD OCEANS DAY: KEIKI OCEAN CAMP – Thu. Jun 6- Wed. Jun 12. Keiki are encouraged to celebrate with a special World Oceans Day theme at Ocean Camp, including a “Pollution Solutions” art project. Have them artistically answer the question, “How will you help to keep plastic out of the ocean to protect marine animals?” Submissions can be uploaded to their Facebook page using #reuseorrefuse and tagging @pacificwhalefoundation. Pacific Whale Foundation, 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri., Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); Halemahaolu.org

AFTER SCHOOL ALOHA FRIDAY PROGRAM – Fri. Jun 7. Kids ages 6-9 and their parents are invited to our afterschool program filled with nature awareness games, crafts, stories, animal forms, bird language, tracking skills, and more. 2:30pm. Nature Connection Maui, (718 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-298-4060.

KIDNEY INTERACTIVE WORKSHOP & INFORMATION – Fri. Jun 7, 14, 21, & 28. KIWI workshops are designed to improve the self-management skills of those with stages 1-3 chronic kidney disease (CKD), including those with diabetes and hypertension. By teaching individuals how to make basic lifestyle changes, we hope to better their lives and prevent the progression of their CKD. Attendance is suggested for all four workshops. 10am-12pm. Kaunoa Senior Center, (401 Alakapa Pl., Pa‘ia); 808-270-8890; Kidneyhi.org

WA‘A KIAKAHI SAILING CANOE FESTIVAL – Fri. Jun 7- Sun. Jun 9. The 15th annual Wa‘a Kiakahi will grace Ka‘anapali’s shores! They’ll be welcoming six-member crews from all islands to share with the history, and proficiency of traditional Hawaiian sailing canoes. 8am-4pm each day. Ka‘anapali Beach.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

CELEBRATE GLOBAL WELLNESS DAY – Sat. Jun 8. Global Wellness Day (GWD) is a movement to live a healthier and better life. Kerstin Florian International, a luxury skincare line, welcomes you to enjoy a day of wellness, with complimentary fitness classes, beauty seminar and nutrition class to help you continue or start your wellness journey. Ages 16+. The first 50 people to register on Eventbrite.com will receive a gift bag. Registration is not required to attend. 8am. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.).

FRIENDS OF HOT RODS AND CLASSIC CARS – Sat. Jun 8. View Maui’s hottest gassers, muscle cars, street rods, pro-street, classic cars and trucks, hot rods, classic VWs, imports, and more. The public is welcome. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Jun 8 & Sun. Jun 9. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau such as Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KAPA MAKING WORKSHOP – Sat. Jun 8. In this in-depth, hands-on workshop, students will learn special techniques regarding the cultivation and maintenance of wauke plants, the harvesting and processing of the fiber, proper tool design and use, and traditional practices for making cloth. Taught by Lisa Schattenburg-Raymond and Lei Ishikawa. Workshop fee includes all materials. Email [email protected] for reservations. $100/members; $125/non-members. 9am-3pm. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave, Kahului); 808 249-2798; Mnbg.org

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Jun 8, Mon. Jun 10 & Wed. Jun 12. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures with certified yoga instructor, Sandy Callender. All levels of experience are welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

RUMI AND THE INNER MUSIC – Sat. Jun 8. Enjoy live music, poetry, and spiritual discourse. Free. 7pm. Mangala Yoga Studio, (810 Kokomo Rd #102); 808-281-3879.

THE SOUNDWAVE PROJECT BY CABRINHA KITESURFING – Sat. Jun 8- Wed. Jun 12. This summer, Cabrinha celebrates its 20th year in business. The upcoming 2020 launch is a 20th kite / surf collection, and Cabrinha is presenting 10 hand painted Lanikai ‘ukuleles by artists Patrick Dunne and Pete Cabrinha. These unique art pieces will be offered for sale and the proceeds will benefit the Surfrider Maui chapter, and various other ocean minded organizations. The Soundwave ProjectTM commences on World Oceans Day on June 8 and runs through the summer. Those interested in purchasing one of these unique art pieces please contact Maria Felber, [email protected]

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Jun 8. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

THE 2019 HAWAII STATE ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES ANNUAL CONFERENCE – Sun. Jun 9- Wed. Jun 12. Themed “Hot Topics in Sustainability,” the HSAC conference will feature experts from the public and private sectors, educational workshops, and well-known speakers. The conference will also include musical performances by environmentally conscious musicians like George Kahumoku Jr., Henry Kapono, and Pat Simmons Jr. An exclusive screening of the documentary Beyond Climate will close the conference. Learn more and register online. 9am. Wailea Beach Resort; HSA2019.eventbrite.com

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Jun 9. Bring your ‘ohana and come to Maui Mall’s Center Court for the weekly Cultural Sunday celebrations. Free hula show from 1-2pm, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Free. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului).

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Jun 9. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Jun 9. Enjoy live, island-style performances while shopping locally Maui made products at Center Court. Vendor Booth applications available online. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Jun 9. Stop by the shelter on Sundays, and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, JUNE 10

MAUI SOUND HEALING – Mon. Jun 10. Each week, they bring a variety of music, kirtan, chants, mantras, and sound healing designed to restore balance and awaken what’s inside. The evening begins with interactive mantra chanting known as kirtan. Rooted in Vedic tradition, kirtan is a call-and-response style song or chant, set to music. It is designed to promote an individual’s journey towards self awareness. $20. 6:30pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin, Pa‘ia); 808-281-5939; Sacredsoundalchemy.org

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. Jun 10. Enjoy a super chill movie night at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 08-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

WORLD OCEANS DAY: ADOPT A HIGHWAY CLEANUP – Mon. Jun 10. Join the Pacific Whale Foundation for and adopt a highway cleanup. At the corner of Honoapi‘ilani Hwy. and N Kihei Rd. 10am. Pacific Whale Foundation, 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

BEACH BALL BINGO – Tue. Jun 11. Win fabulous, fun, and great prizes! No reservations. Must be 12+ years old to play & win. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

BINGO! – Tue. Jun 11. Beer, food and BINGO! Have fun with friends at the brew pub. 7pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jun 11. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Jun 11. They’re bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in 8 rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. It’s free to play, prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards will be awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather six of your smartest friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

GRANDCARES SUMMER PROGRAM – Tue. Jun 11, 18, and 23. Open to all grandfamilies, GRANDcares is a project of the University of Hawai‘i Extension. It offers classes and resources to grandparents raising their grandchildren. The summer program includes separate programs for grandparents, youth and children. Breakfast is included. Registration is required! Email [email protected] Free. 9:30am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

THRIVE & SURVIVE SPRING SERIES – Tue. Jun 11. Pacific Cancer Foundation offers a free six-week cancer survivorship workshop to Maui’s cancer community on Tuesdays. It’s offered free of charge, and space is limited. For more information and to register call or go online. Free. 9:30am. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

TRIVIA NIGHT W/ DYLAN – Tue. Jun 11. Come out and give that brain the workout it deserves! This trivia night also involves a little extra oomph because you have to wager your points for the final question in each set. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out (and they’ll help you if you’re nice). 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

HOW CLEAN IS SOUTH MAUIʻS OCEAN WATER? – Wed. Jun 12. How clean is the ocean water in South Maui? Find out during a public presentation of findings from 12 months of ocean water quality monitoring at 20 beach locations along the coast of South Maui. Led by the volunteer-based program Hui O Ka Wai Ola (Association of Living Waters). Free. 6pm. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-280-3196; Mauireefs.org

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Jun 12. Celebrate women’s empowerment with a featured wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit every Wednesday evening. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Thu, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Eric Dotterer 3-5pm; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Shaun Mac Band 8-10pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, Grace C. Elliot 5pm; Thu, Guest Musician Live Music 4-7pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Bluegrass and Beyond 4-7pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Scott Baird Live Music 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm; Mon, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

HAUI’S LIFE’S A BEACH – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8010. Fri, Dat Guys 9pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl, Kihei); 808-215-9939. Fri, Damaged Goods 8-10pm; Sun, Jeff & Josh 7-10pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002. Thu, Matthew Del Olmo 4-6pm; Thu, Micah Manzano 6:15-8pm; Fri, Aaron Boothe 4-6pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sat, CupOfNoodles 4-6pm; Sat, Steve Craig 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6:15pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4-8pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6:15-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea,); 808-874-1131m. Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kaina Kountry 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; southshoretiki.com. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm.

THE RESTAURANT AT HOTEL WAILEA – (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com. Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm.

THE SHOPS AT WAILEA – (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770. Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; Whatalesyoumaui.com. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-1380. Fri, Jerry Caires Jr. Band 8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

MAUI MALL – (70 East Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); mauimall.com. Mon, Kanikapila Mondays 1-3pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events