MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | June 29th-July 5th, 2017

4TH OF JULY EVENTS

32 ANNUAL PARKING LOT SALE – Sat. Jul 1. Celebrate 4th of July early with free food and refreshments all day. There will be a surfboard raffle at 12pm and a SUP board raffle at 5pm. Shop for great one-day-only deals on new and used items, with up to 70 percent off on select items. 9am-6pm. Second Wind, (111 Hana Hwy., Kahului); 808-877-7467; Secondwindmaui.com

INDEPENDENCE DAY SIDEWALK SALE – Sat. Jul 1 – Tue. Jul 4. Join participating merchants for a red, white and blue sidewalk sale blowout. 9:30am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

4TH OF JULY FREEDOM RIDE – Tue. Jul 4. Must reserve space online to secure a bike. 8am. Enjoy the Ride MAUI, (118 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); 808-667-7772; Enjoytheridemaui.com

CELEBRATE FOURTH OF JULY WITH PA’INA AT KEKA’A – Tue. Jul 4. Celebrate in Maui-style with keiki activities, including lawn games, face painting, crafts, jumping castle, and the resort’s annual Lucky Duck Race. Kohola Brewery will take over the taps at Black Rock Kitchen for the Paʻina at Keka’a clambake with Executive Chef Lyndon Honda. Live entertainment will be provided by local duo Brian and Meryl. 5:30pm. Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

4TH OF JULY IN LAHAINA TOWN – Tue. Jul 4. The Lahaina Town Action Committee invites all to stroll historic Lahaina and enjoy the holiday specials in many ocean view restaurants and town shops. Enjoy an afternoon of great fun, food, shopping, keiki activities, entertainment and more. A fireworks display lighting the night sky over Lahaina is scheduled at 8pm from a barge offshore of Front Street. Fireworks can be viewed from charter boats in Lahaina Harbor and on land throughout the town. 12pm. Lahaina Town, (Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9193; Visitlahaina.com

OUTLETS CELEBRATE JULY 4TH – Tue. Jul 4. Fun family event in Lahaina on 4th of July. Keiki will enjoy comedy, magic and balloon twisting. Cirque Jolie will be face-painting and hula and Polynesian dance will be provided by Aumakua Polynesian Spectacular. Food trucks will be on hand offering yummy food. 2pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

4TH OF JULY MAGIC – Tue. Jul 4. Brenton Keith and His Bag O’ Tricks will be entertaining you with magic tricks at the Outlets of Maui at 3pm. Then at 5pm he will be street performing in front of the Lahaina Library. Lahaina Town, (Front St.,Lahaina).

JAZZ MAUI 4TH OF JULY CONCERTS IN LAHAINA – Tue. Jul 4. Jazz Maui presents live music on two stages for the 4th of July Celebration in Lahaina! On Lahaina Library’s oceanside lawn, Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra, feat. percussionist LaFrae Sci of New York, Darren Lee and Burn’n Love Band and Maui Community Band. At the Outlets of Maui, DJ Lee Norris starts Jazz Metropolis followed by jazz guitarist Prem Brasso, the Jazz Maui AllStar Band and Na Ali’i Big Band. 4pm. Lahaina Town, (Front St.,Lahaina).

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

62ND ANNUAL MAKAWAO RODEO – Thu. Jun 29 – Sun. Jul 2. The 62nd annual Makawao Rodeo presented by the Maui Roping Club is four days of paniolo fun. Qualifying runs are on Thursday and Friday at 9am, admission is free. The Bull Bash is on Friday from 7-9pm followed by live entertainment by Country Knights Band, admission is $15. The 52nd Makawao Rodeo Parade on Saturday starts 9am, featuring Grand Marshall, Henry Silva. The Rodeo will take place on Saturday at 4pm and Sunday at 1pm, and will feature Danny Estocado, Maui’s “Hawaiian Cowboy.” Cost for the Rodeo is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students and free for kids 10 and under. Weekend passes are available for $25. 9:00am. Oskie Rice Arena, (Olinda Road, Makawao); Makawaorodeo.net

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES CONCERT – Thu. Jun 29. This month Lahaina Restoration Foundation features the melodious vocals of Kala’e Camarillo accompanied by Kamaka Camarillo and Christian Taum. Currently, Kala’e performs with his brother, Kamaka as Da Camarillo Braddahz and his partner and singer, Layla Hanohano Tripp. In March, Camarillo released his debut album, “Working Man,” featuring original, contemporary and Hawaiian songs. Limited seating is provided on the lawn; blankets, mats and low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6:00pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (Corner of Dickenson and Front Street, Lahaina); 808-661-3262; Lahainarestoration.org/baldwin-home-museum

ArT=Mixx: GODDESS – Fri. Jun 30. Pay tribute to the goddess within and the muses who spark creativity! The evening is a fusion of music, performance, and visual art based on themes in the current Piero Resta exhibit. The evening features DJ Boomshot, Fuzz Box Productions, and visuals by VJ Douglas DeBoer. Food and beverages available throughout the evening. Wear a costume (or not) and enjoy dancing, mingling with friends, have fun, and connect to the arts. 21+. Free. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LANAI 5TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jun 30. A street festival offering live music, food vendors, local artisans, jewelry, fashion, magic and a special late ferry so guests from Maui can come party! Package includes a round-trip ferry ride between Lahaina Harbor and Manele Harbor, round-trip ground transportation between Manele Harbor and Lanai City, and an event passport. Lahaina departure times are 9:15am, 12:45pm, 3:15pm. Manele departure time is 9:45pm. $60. 5:30pm. Lanai Town Party, (Dole Park, Lanai); 808-270-7710; Fifthfridaylanai.com

52ND ANNUAL MAKAWAO RODEO PARADE – Sat. Jul 1. The 52nd annual Makawao Rodeo Parade, themed “Ka Nohona Paniolo” (Past, present, and future paniolos) starts with an all ages Stick Horse Race followed by the parade which starts on Baldwin Ave. marches through Makawao town and ends on Makawao Ave. at the Eddie Tam Gym. There will be face painting for keiki, a Makawao merchants store and window decorating contest, book fair and craft making, Parade T-shirts for sale and a rummage sale. Parking is available from 7am–1pm at Oskie Rice Arena with a free shuttle to Makawao Ave. and back. 8:30am. Makawao Town, (Baldwin Ave. and Makawao Ave., Makawao).

EVERCLEAR: SO MUCH FOR THE AFTERGLOW 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR – Sat. Jul 1. BAMP Project presents Everclear live in the Castle Theater, with special guests Vertical Horizon and Fastball. Everclear is donating $1 per ticket sold to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, an organization that provides financial assistance to career musicians, venue workers, production staff, crew members, and their families suffering from injury, illness or disability. $30.50 – $100. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

VINNY AND LOBSTAH DANCE EVENT – Sat. Jul 1. Enjoy a special DJ tag team set provided by Lobstah (Jared Szakmary) and Vinny (Vincent Neloms). This is an all ages and drug/alcohol free event. Kids under 14 are free. $15. 7:30pm. Dance Church Maui, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); .

SKYLOUNGE – Sat. Jul 1 – Sat. Jul 15. This party for the sophisticated, stylish and sexy! Check out Maui’s only upscale nightclub atmosphere where everyone is dressed to impress. 21+. $10 – $20. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

MANA’O RADIO UPCOUNTRY SUNDAYS ACOUSTIC STYLE – Sun. Jul 2. See Dorothy Betz, Vince Esquire, Don Lopez, Middlejohn and Kerry Sofaly presenting her thoughtful songwriting delivered with soulful singing. Also on the bill will be Christine Corey, Josh Hearl and more. Entry fee of $7 benefits Mana’o Radio, KMNO 91.7 FM Maui. 2:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MAUI TAIKO 20TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – Sun. Jul 2. The group invites you to celebrate with them and their friends: Uneme Daiko (Koriyama, Japan), Marco Leinhard-Taikoza (New York), Nakayama and Maui Minyo Kai (Maui), and nationally acclaimed, San Jose Taiko. $20. 2:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI GUITAR EXTRAVAGANZA – Mon. Jul 3. This special concert opens the 18th Annual Ben Verdery Maui Guitar Class, featuring Benjamin Verdery, Martha Masters, Jeff Peterson and Ian O’Sullivan. Suggested donation is $10, with proceeds to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Maui’s Makawao Clubhouse. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘RED, WHITE AND TUNA’ – Fri. Jun 16 – Sun. Jul 2. Laugh along as they return to the Town of Tuna, Texas. Where the Lion Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies. Directed by Victoria McGee, featuring William Hubbard and John Williams. Showtimes are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm (no performance on June 18). 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Jun 29. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Thu. Jun 29. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with performer at each table and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $199. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jul 1. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FREE RANGE COMEDY – Sat. Jul 1. It’s Chris and The Chicks. Help them create the show with your suggestions and laugh until you stop! Cover is $10 and half off for under 18. Bring a can of food for the Maui Food Bank for $2 off. 7:30pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauifreerangecomedy.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Jul 5. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

EAT (RED) SAVE LIVES – Until- Fri. Jun 30. For every person who enjoys breakfast in June, the hotel will donate $1 to (RED)’s fight to end AIDS. The signature breakfast item is poached eggs and sweet potato cake, accompanied by Molokai sweet potato, avocado-watercress salad and fresh squeezed beet juice. 7:00am. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com

NA HANONA HOLDS LAULAU FUNDRAISER – Until – Fri. Jul 7. A Central Maui halau is selling $10 pre-sale tickets for laulau plates which includes kalo, sweet potato, rice and pohole fern salad. Pickup is on July 7, 5:30-8:30pm. Purchase tickets at the shop or by calling Lei Boteilho at 808-298-7195 or email [email protected] All proceeds benefit halau members trip to Tahiti and Rapanui next summer to mark the 15th anniversary of Na Hanona Kulike ‘O Pi’ilani, led by Na Kumu Hula Sissy Lake-Farm and Kapono’ai Molitau. 5:30pm. Native Intelligence, (1980 Main St., Lahaina); .

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Jun 29. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jun 29. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Thu. Jun 29 – Sun. Sep 3. Set beachfront, atop picturesque Kapalua Bay, guests will experience island lifestyle with Executive Chef David Viviano’s perfectly paired innovative food menu. Champagnes featured include Veuve Clicquot Rich, available for the first time in the islands. Veuve Clicquot’s signature Yellow Label, Rose and La Grande Dame will also be available by the glass and in a special “sunset tasting flight.” 4:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapalua-bay

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

NATIONAL MAI TAI DAY – Fri. Jun 30. Celebrate National Mai Tai Day with delicious Mai Tai specials at the resorts two ocean facing restaurants. Umalu will be serving a Westside Maui Tai (Cruzan white rum, orange curacao, orgeat syrup, pineapple juice, sweet and sour, Whaler’s dark rum) for $8. Japengo will be serving a Classic 1944 Trader Vic’s Mai Tai (Smith and Cross Jamaican navy strength rum, Pyrat XO rum, Pierre Ferrand dry curacao orgeat syrup, fresh lime juice) with $2 off the price. 11:00am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Jun 30. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

CHARITY PINT NIGHT – Fri. Jun 30. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui helps disadvantaged children by providing mentoring programs. Join Maui Brewing Co.’s Kahana Brewpub in donating half of their house beer sales from 6-10pm in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui. 6:00pm. Maui Brewing Company Kahana, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com

OFF DA VINE FRENCH-MEDITERRANEAN WINE DINNER – Fri. Jun 30. Enjoy a French-Mediterranean themed wine dinner paired with the finest cuts of meats and freshest seafood. Call for reservations. 6:00pm. Son’z Steakhouse at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr, Lahaina); 808-667-4506; Sonzrestaurant.com

FLIP OVER OUR PANCAKE BREAKFAST – Sat. Jul 1. Before your experience at this years Makawao Rodeo Parade, enjoy a Paniolo Pancake Breakfast. Get your pancakes and Portuguese sausage and find your favorite spot to view the rodeo, which starts at 9am. There will also be limited edition t-shirts available for purchase. Advance tickets available at the Maui History Museum or Habibi. All proceeds support the Makawao Rodeo Parade. $5. 7:30am. Habibi on Maui, (3655 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-280-8551.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jul 2. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, this is a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jul 2. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jul 5. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jul 5. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jul 5. Enjoy the best dinner show on Maui with Uncle Willie K. Reservations are required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Jul 5. It’s WINE night w/DTH’s General Manager and sommelier Caleb Hopkins choosing the varietals from around the world. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Until- Sat. Sep 23. Artists interested in participating in SPC 2018 may submit their work on Sep 23, 2017, 9am-noon. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

EXHIBIT: PIERO RESTA-ILLUMINATUS – Until- Sun. Jul 16. This retrospective exhibition honors an artist whose life’s work was infused with passion and spiritual transcendence within natural and mythological worlds. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KALUANUI CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION – Until- Sat. Jul 22. Celebrate 100 years of Kaluanui with a special centennial themed exhibition! 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Jun 29. Collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments under review by Trump administration. 9:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

WATERCOLORIST VICTORIA WUNDRUM – Fri. Jun 30. Victoria paints beautifully in watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastel and also creates jewelry and mixed media constructions. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

WILLOW NORRIS – Fri. Jun 30. Aquatinting, scraping and burnishing, and incorporating the use of fine pigmented wax, Willow’s paintings are truly mixed media. 2:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

ART TOUR – Fri. Jun 30. View original art by Maui Local Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Jun 30. Friday evenings at the cafe are bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jun 30. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

JEFF ALBRECHT – Sat. Jul 1 – Sun. Jul 2. Come meet and hang out with contemporary Bay Area artist Jeff Albrecht. Jeff does paintings of landscapes to marine life. Jeff will also be doing live in-store paintings while he’s here, or buy one of his prints and receive 10 percent off and have the artist himself sign your print! No aquarium admission required to visit the gift shop. 11:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

SUMMER COLORS: KAPA, PAINT AND BAMBOO – Sat. Jul 1 – Tue. Aug 22. Experience the summer colors of kapa, paint and bamboo in beautiful Makawao. Featured artist will be Denby Freeland-Cole, Suzy Papanikolas, William Houston, Charissa Brock and Kurk Kurokawa. Opening reception with the artist is on Saturday July 1st, at 5pm. Works will be on display until August 22nd. Stop by and view these incredible art creations. 5:00pm. Viewpoints Gallery, (3620 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-5979; Viewpointsgallerymaui.com

ARTwalk – Wed. Jul 5. This is an opportunity to meet fellow art lovers, visitors, residents, artist and experience the creativity of some of Hawaii and the world’s finest artists. Galleries include: Enchantress Gallery by Bootzie, Ki’i Galleries, Lahaina Galleries, National Geographic/Fine Art Galleries, and Tasini Tiki Gallery. 6:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

POLITICAL EVENTS

MAUI ‘THROWDOWN THURSDAY’S’ RALLIES – Thu. Jun 29. THE MARCH GOES ON! Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. 4:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

SUMMER COMEDY SERIES – Thu. Jul 13 – Fri. Jul 14. Head to the West for two nights of Aloha-ha. Featuring Jay Davis from HBO and Comedy Central’s Tosh.O; Ahmed Ahmed from Comedy Central, Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Tour and Just Like Us and Jonathan Kite the Star of CBS Series Two Broke Girls and the Family Guy. $15 pre-sale tickets available online now. $20. 8:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

‘9 TO 5’ THE MUSICAL – Fri. Jul 14 – Sat. Aug 26. Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie and set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays 3pm. $20 – $40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

ANDY MCKEE – Fri. Jul 14. Andy McKee is among the world’s finest acoustic guitarists, and his crossover success to over 150 million YouTube viewers underscores his emergence as one of today’s most unique and influential artists. $38 – $48. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JIGGERS AND SHAKERS – BARTENDING BASICS 101 – Sun. Jul 16 – Mon. Jul 17. Chef Lee Anderson has decided to step aside and let hubby Mixologist Carl take you out of the kitchen and behind the bar for Bartending 101. So grab your jiggers and hold on to your shakers, roll up your sleeves, expand your mind (and cocktail recipe book) and learn a few tricks of the trade. $95. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

SESAME STREET LIVE! ELMO MAKES MUSIC – Fri. Jul 21 – Sun. Jul 23. When the new music teacher’s instruments go missing, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and more come to the rescue and discover instruments they never knew existed. Show times are July 21, 6:30 pm; July 22, 10:30am, 2pm, 5:30pm and July 23, 1pm, 4:30pm. Tickets are $15-$50 and $75 for Sunny Seats. Note: Sunny Seats are not available for purchase online. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

RITA RUDNER HANA HOU – Fri. Jul 28. After a sold out show in January, the MACC will bring the return of comedian Rita Rudner to the McCoy Studio. Rudner is a Maui favorite and is known for her epigrammatic one-liners, and has been named Las Vegas’s Comedian of the Year nine years in a row. Opening the show will be Maui’s own comedian, actress, storyteller, TV/radio personality Kathy ‘Tita’ Collins. $40 – $65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

THE MAYJAH RAYJAH – Sat. Jul 29. The annual “must experience” music festival returns with an all-star lineup. This year taking it up a notch with the biggest line-up in its 8-year history. Featuring a super solid night of premiere island entertainment with Grammy nominated reggae group, SOJA, along with New Zealand’s reggae heavyweights, Katchafire and ManaLion, and always more surprise guests for one amazing night. Tickets are: June 3-30 $29/GA, $99/VIP; July 1-28 $49/GA, $99/VIP; Day of Show, $59/GA, $109/VIP. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR 27TH ANNUAL HULA O NA KEIKI – Until- Sat. Jul 1. Ka’anapali Beach Hotel, Hawaii’s Most Hawaiian Hotel, will host the 27th Anniversary of Maui’s only children’s hula competition, Hula O Na Keiki. Hula students from Hawaii and around the world are invited to compete through interview, dance, chant, and costume categories. For details, requirements and application visit Kbhmaui.com/hawaii-culture/hula-o-na-keiki/27th-Hula-O-Na-Keiki. 8:00am. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

PACIFIC CANCER FOUNDATION THRIVE AND SURVIVE WORKSHOP – Until – Thu. Jul 20. Patients, survivors and caregivers are all welcomed. This once per week gathering meets for 6 weeks on Thursdays to share techniques on dealing with a variety of issues that arise following a cancer diagnosis. Space is limited! Call 808-242-7661 to register or for more information. Pacificcancerfoundation.org/participate. Free. 9:00am. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5546; Jwaltercameroncenter.com

CULTURAL ACTIVITIES – Until-Fri. Jun 30. During the month of June The Shops at Wailea features an array of cultural activities that all can enjoy. Ukulele Lessons: Friday 3-4pm; Coconut Husking: Tuesdays 2:30-3:30pm; Island Wood Carving: Friday 12:30-3:30pm; Coconut Frond Weaving: Thursdays 2:30-3:30pm; Polynesian Show: Thursdays 5:30-6:30pm. 2:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

GET THE DRIFT AND BAG IT! – Until – Sat. Sep 16. This is a month-long series of community cleanups organized by Malama Maui Nui in partnership with the County of Maui to help safeguard the world’s oceans and its marine life from litter. 8:00am. Malama Maui Nui, (E Camp 5 Rd., Kahului); 808-877-2524; MalamaMauiNui.org

AIKIDO INTRODUCTORY COURSE – Until- Thu. Jul 6. Anyone interested in the practice of Aikido is invited to try a four-week introductory course. Tracy Reasoner, 5th Dan, will provide an introduction to the history and principles of Aikido, cover basic Aikido posture and meditation, and teach a few simple Aikido arts. Open to adults and teens, class will meet from 6:30-8:30pm on July 6, 13, 20, and 27. Come 15 minutes early to the first class to register and sign in. $40. 6:30pm. Maui Ki-Aikido Dojo, (194 S. Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172 or 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Jun 29. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public Information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. They do this in part through the media, schools, industry, and others. For days, times, locations and/or more information, call, email or visit the website. 8:00am. AA Central Office, ([email protected] , ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jun 29. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. This program is offer at no cost to veterans. If you would like to learn more about signing up, call, email or go online. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected] ; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Jun 29. Southern Praying Mantis present tai chi demonstration and class with Master Sifu David Morane. All ages welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

UNCLE WAYNE’S HOWLING DOG BAND CELEBRATES SUMMER READING- Thu. Jun 29. Uncle Wayne and his Howling Dog Band help keiki celebrate the 2017 Summer Reading Program! Join in songs, laughter, learning and fun! This high-energy program is sponsored by Maui Friends of the Library and is suitable for toddlers to age 8. Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult caregiver. 10:30am. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

SEA TALK: ‘ANTARCTICA: LIFE ON THE EDGE’ – Thu. Jun 29. Learn about the animals of the Antarctic and the challenges they face on the ever changing planet. Presented by Kimberly Krusell, wildlife conservation advocate and founder of Honu Travel, LLC. Seating is limited, reservations are limited. 808-270-7075; [email protected] 5:30pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Jun 29. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

A MUSIC HISTORY OF HAWAIIAN STEEL GUITAR – Thu. Jun 29. Join Maui musician and instructor Joel Katz for an evening of Hawaiian Steel Guitar music. Learn how this technique originated in Hawaii in the late 1800’s and how the instrument and playing style have evolved over the years. Program is sponsored by the Maui Friends of the Library and is suitable for all ages. Young children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Free. 6:30pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

LEARN AN EASIER WAY TO MAKE A SHORT FILM – Thu. Jun 29. Lucas Zarro will discuss shooting and executing schedules, budgeting, (crowd) funding, editing, distribution and submitting to a film festival. He will focus on several aspects of the short film process which can help you streamline your next project. FREE. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

2017 MAUI COUNTY AFFORDABLE HOUSING SUMMIT – Fri. Jun 30. The Maui Chamber of Commerce and Maui County’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns will be co-hosting the summit. The summit will feature a Keynote Address by Rick Jacobus, Principal at Street Level Advisors and many other specialists. Reservations are required. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-873-7834; Mauibeachhotel.net; MauiChamber.com

UNCLE WAYNE’S HOWLING DOG BAND CELEBRATES SUMMER READING! – Fri. Jun 30. Uncle Wayne and his Howling Dog Band help keiki celebrate the 2017 Summer Reading Program! Join in songs, laughter, learning and fun! This high-energy program is sponsored by Maui Friends of the Library and is suitable for toddlers to age 8. Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult caregiver. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jun 30. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

WOMEN HELPING WOMEN CHARITY FASHION SHOW – Fri. Jun 30. There’ll be fashion, DJs, photo booths and great silent auction items. $10 entrance fee, includes prize drawing: designer clothes and gift certificates from Fashionista Maui by Divine Fashions, Fleetwoods on Front Street Gift Cards, designer hats from Eat, Pray, Maui and more. Food and drinks are available for purchase. 5:30pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MASTER CLASS WITH GREGORY WALKER – Fri. Jun 30. Ebb and Flow Arts presents, renowned violinist, Gregory Walker. Walker will hold a master class for area students, and an informance on modern music for violin. Joining Walker will be his wife, pianist Lori Wolf Walker. They will perform music by Walker’s father, Dr. George Walker, the first African-American to receive the Pulitzer Prize in Music. Free. 6:15pm. Maui Music Conservatory, (Queen Kaahumanu Center, 2nd Floor, Kahului); 808-893-0707; Mauimusicconservatory.com

SATURDAY, JULY 1

POLANUI HIU COMMUNITY MANAGED MAKAI AREA – Sat. Jul 1. The Hiu believes that by involving people of like minds and like hearts and working together, the reefs can heal and find balance. The major objectives are to educate, create awareness, and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Jul 1. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Jul 1. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sat. Jul 1. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jul 1. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MOTHER TARA OF THE DIVINE FEMININE – Sat. Jul 1. Spend an evening with her eminence Dag-Yun Kusho Sakya, affectionately known as Dagmola. She is an extraordinary female Buddhist Master in the Sakya tradition of Tibetan Buddhism. Suggested donation $20. 6:00pm. Maui Dharma Center, (81 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8076; Mauidharma.org

SUNDAY, JULY 2

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Sun. Jul 2 – Tue. Jul 4. Enthusiastic and fit hikers are sought for a service trip with the Friends of Haleakala National Park on Independence Day weekend. Volunteers will stay at Paliku Cabin on Sunday and Monday nights and perform tasks related to native species protection. They will hike out Tuesday up the Switchback Trail. Free. 7:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jul 2. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jul 2. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAY’S – Sun. Jul 2. Showcasing products that are made, manufactured, grown or created in Maui County. Enjoy Halau O Na Pua O Pakipika (keiki hula) and live, island style performances while shopping. If you are interested in becoming a Maui Made Vendor, contact QKC. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MONDAY, JULY 3

MAUI COUNTY VETERANS ‘ALL AMERICAN PICNIC’ – Mon. Jul 3. The County of Maui and Hale Mahaolu along with generous support from the nonprofit and business sectors, are holding an appreciation celebration, in recognition of our county veterans. In order to attend the celebration, reservations are required and admission tickets must be presented for entrance to the picnic. Veterans must RSVP by June 26 for themselves and one guest to attend by calling 808-872-4100. Once registered information on the location and time will be presented. 8:00am. co.maui.hi.us/civicalerts.aspx?AID=8403

QUEEN’S KIDS CLUB – Mon. Jul 3. Keiki 3-12 can enjoy crafts, games and story time in the Center Court. Keiki will also receive a Maui Friends of the Library coupon which they can redeem for a free book at their library. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Jul 3. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

TUESDAY, JULY 4

MOONLIT MOVIES PRESENTATION OF ‘AIRPLANE!’ – Tue. Jul 4. Chef Lee Anderson presents an outdoor moonlight showing of ‘Airplane!’, a hilarious screwball spoof of disaster movie. Relax while enjoying the festivities under the stars with complimentary popcorn. Food and drinks including special cocktails will be available for purchase. Free. 6:00pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

FAMILY PAU HANA MAUI – Wed. Jul 5. You and your keiki will sing, dance, and play, or sit back and relax at this one-of-a-kind evening out for the whole family. There will be food trucks on site. All ages welcome. 5:00pm. Carden Academy of Maui, (55 Makaena Pl., Makawao); cardenmaui.org

PACIFIC CANCER FOUNDATION THRIVE AND SURVIVE WORKSHOP – Wed. Jul 5 – Wed. Aug 9. This Stanford-based program offers participants ways to live a healthy life by exploring self management skills and exchanging ideas with fellow participants. Patients, survivors and caregivers are all welcomed. Free. 5:30pm. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org/participate

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Banyan Tree Park Lahaina – Tue, Haiku Hillbilly Trio 1-3pm; (648 Wharf St., Lahaina); .

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scott Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scott Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scott Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scott Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; Thu, Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Ronnie Lawrence 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Stephanie Falcone 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Tori Dixon Band 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huakai Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

The Dirty Monkey – Thu-Wed, Guest Musician 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Fri, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kahale’s Beach Club – Sun, Brant Quick 8-11pm; Tue, Brant Quick 8-11pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; Wed, Jim Spector 5:30-7:30pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Fri, Lewis and Louis 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Mon, David Connolly 7-9pm; Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; Tue, Kenny Roberts 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:15-6:30pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahili Restaurant – Wed, Ron Kuala’au 4-5:30pm; (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Mauiliveevents.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Randall Rospond 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Ulupalakua Ranch Store – Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; (14800 Piilani Hwy., Kula); 808-878-2561; Ulupalakuaranch.com