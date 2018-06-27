MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | June 28th-July 4th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

LANAI 5TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jun 29. Celebrate with live music, food vendors, local artisans, fashion, keiki activities and magic. Special package includes a round-trip ferry ride between Lahaina Harbor and Manele Harbor, round-trip ground transportation between Manele and Lanai City and an event passport. Lahaina departure times are 9:15am, 12:45pm and 3:15pm; Manele departure time is 9:45pm. Cost for the package is $60 per adult and $50 per child. 5:30pm. Lanai Town Party, (Dole Park, Lanai); 808-270-7710; Fifthfridaylanai.com

LEILANI WOLFGRAMM – Fri. Jun 29 -John Doe Entertainment presents the return of Leilani Wolfgramm for her Live Wire tour. This epic night of entertainment will also feature Culture Crew Music and Maui’s own T-Flatz with DJ Riri Haki kicking off the party for a raging night. Tickets available on Eventbrite. $20 at the door. 5:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

EAST MEETS WEST FESTIVAL – Fri. Jun 29 – Sat. Jun 30. Cross-cultural dance and musical collaborations inspired by East and West will collide in two concerts. Choreographer Sammay from San Francisco will perform with local Filipino, Hawaiian and hip-hop dance troupes. UHMC Jazz Band Director Mike Lewis will lead King Kekaulike High School’s Na Ali‘i Big Band and Maui’s Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra. Dance workshops and music clinics will also be held during the week. 7:30pm. King Kekaulike High School, (121 Kula Hwy.); 808-727-3500; Jazzmaui.org

ARMY OF SASS PRESENTS “QUEEN BEY”! – Fri. Jun 29. Paying tribute to the “Queen Bee” Beyonce, Army Of Sass Maui presents a show full of hair flips and booty poppin’. See a showcase of burlesque inspired pieces that are choreographed to some of Beyonce’s classic hits. There will be two shows for your viewing pleasure: The first show takes place at Club Tropical Maui followed by the finale afterparty at The Dirty Monkey which includes acrobatic artists such as Cirquelicious, Maui Hoop Girl, Anna Hansen and Maui’s boss babe, DJ Sweets. $15-20. Doors at 6pm. 7:30pm. Club Tropical Maui, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina). After party: Doors at 9pm. 10:30pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); Eventbrite.com

CHALA LIVE! – Fri. Jun 29. Chala hits Maui’s North Shore! Presented by Q103, join the party with special guests Vince Esquire, Ekolu Kalama and Spacebus. 21+. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MISS MAUI FILIPINA SCHOLARSHIP PAGEANT – Sat. Jun 30. The first Miss Maui Filipina Pageant started in 1959 as a fundraiser to raise money for scholarships. Now in it’s 59th year, it continues the tradition of providing scholarship funds to all contestants, with the main purpose being the selection of one young lady to represent the Filipino community. The public is invited to attend and see who will be crowned Miss Maui Filipina 2018. No host cocktails. $30 in advance; $35 at-the-door. Doors open at 5:15pm. 6-9pm. Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-1922; Missmauifilipina.webs.com

‘A FOUNDATION OF LOVE’ FEATURING KUmZ AND HALAU I KA WEKIU – Sat. Jun 30. Join an evening of mele, hula, and celebration with KUmZ and Halau I Ka Wekiu. Under the direction of Kumu Hula Karl Veto Baker and Michael Lanakila Casupang, they’ll present their 20th anniversary show. The audience will hear original songs from their new CD “KUmZ – Listen to Your Heart,” and also hear personal tales and fond memories of the halau. $10-35. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FULL MOON SILENT RAVE – Sat. Jun 30. Party under the Full Moon with live DJs as they drop the beats. Headsets are required to hear the music and you can choose the channel you want to groove too. $5. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

LUCY MORNINGSTAR BAND – Sat. Jun 30. Back on island for their Maui Summer tour, Lucy Morningstar Band will bring that raw energy and spirit to the stage. This is sure to be captivating audio and visual experience. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com. 10:00pm. Haui’s Life’s A Beach, (1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8010; Mauibars.com

MANA‘O RADIO’S UPCOUNTRY SUNDAYS – Sun. Jul 1. Celebrate their 15th season with blues, Americana and unique singer-songwriter tunes. Dorothy Betz will present her soulful original music. Also on the bill will be David Fraser with his wide variety of energetic and soulful styles. Opening the show will be masterful songwriter and performer, Steve Sargenti. $7. 2:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR – Fri. Jun 22 – Sun. Jul 8. Follow the love affair between Doris and George in one of the most popular comedies of the century. See twenty-five years of manners and morals hilariously and touchingly played out. Showtimes are: Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays matinee at 3pm. Cost is $26 and on Thursdays offers discount for Kama‘aina. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jun 30. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW! – Tue. Jul 3. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages can enjoy. Brenton Keith amuses and amazes the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Jul 3. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Jul 4. Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr. will perform in concert with his slack key ohana: Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Jul 4. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to five minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jun 28. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Thu-Sun. Welcome back the pop-up bar and lounge, and celebrate the 200th anniversary of Veuve Clicquot’s Rose label. Guests can enjoy Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rose along with new food pairings created by Executive Chef Chris Damskey and his culinary team. 21+. Walk-ins only. First come, first served. 4:30-8:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu. Jun 28. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. 4:45pm. Drums of the Pacific at Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kaanapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Jun 28. Sit back, relax and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

BACK DOOR BAKE SHOP – Fri. Jun 29. The summer baking class at UHMC Culinary Arts Program is in session. Reap the benefits from Coordinator Chef Teresa Shurilla’s talented baking students. Visit the shop through the back door of the Pa‘ina Building on Friday’s to purchase student created baked goods. Offerings are as follows: June 29, Croissant, Brioche, Danish, Scones, Muffins, Sticky Buns; July 6, Napoleons, Cream Puffs, Pithivier, Eclairs; July 13, Cookies and Brownies and Bars; July 20, Petite Fours; and July 27, Bon-Bons. 10am-2pm. 10:00am. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Jun 29. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Jun 29. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provide a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

PINT NIGHT FOR BBBS – Fri. Jun 29. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui help disadvantaged children by providing mentoring programs. All 21+ are invited to enjoy local beers while helping children facing adversity reach their fullest potential. Half the pub profits from house beers sold will go to support BBBS. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com; Bbbshawaii.org

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Jun 30. Spend your Saturday on the Northshore enjoying brunch items like the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jun 30. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55. Show only: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jul 1. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. 7am. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

BRUNCH AND BROWSE – Sun. Jul 1. Come find something unique during this local handmade crafts vending event. Studio residents and outside vendors showcase their latest and greatest fashion, fine art and jewelry. Shoppers also get free coffee and french toast. Free. 9am-1pm. Treehouse Art Studios, (375 W. Kuiaha Rd. Unit 24, Haiku); ; http://www.Treehouseartstudios.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Jul 1. Enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create-your-own omelet stations while listening to amazing Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while you enjoy breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person; half off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 10am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Jul 1. Spend your Sunday afternoon in Lahaina on the roof for lunch favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa. There’ll also be hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Jul 1. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, yummy breakfast options and live music. 11am. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jul 3. Enjoy classic tiki-style with elixirs and tunes inspired by the tropics. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FAT TUESDAYS – Tue. Jul 3. Hit up the West Side for Fat Tuesday and enjoy food specials like gumbo, shrimp po boys, beignets and a southern fried chicken sandwich. Wash it all down with drink specials including hurricanes and hand grenades. 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jul 4. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW: JOURNEY THROUGH POLYNESIAN – Wed. Jul 4. Greeted with a lei, guest will be treated to a Hawaiian Luau buffet while enjoying Hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

DIANE SNOEY APPLER – Until – Fri. Jun 29. Plein air oil painter Diane Snoey Appler’s warm landscape scenes of California and Maui are inspired by a sincere love of the outdoors. She will be in the gallery every Friday painting on-site. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St.); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

AMANDA SCOTT – Until Fri. Jun 29. Watercolor artist Amanda Scott’s muse is usually the female figure which she renders beautifully in a variety of ethnic contexts. She will be in the gallery every Friday in June, practicing her pyrography techniques. 2pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

ZARIAH ART ‘BLESSINGS OF THE MYTHICAL GODDESS’ EXHIBIT – Until Tue. Jul 3. Zariah Art’s solo exhibition expresses the wonders of life shared through enchanting paintings. The public will have the opportunity to meet and talk story with Zariah during her reception on June 10 (11am-3pm) while enjoying pupus and live music. Zariah’s works will remain on display daily. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com; Zariahart.com

CHRISTINE HALTON – Thu. Jun 28. Mixed Media artist Christine Halton will be in gallery on Thursday’s creating beautiful new pieces. Schedule: June 7 and 21, 11am-2pm at Pa‘ia Gallery; June 14 and 28, 11am-2pm at Lahaina gallery; and June 14 and 28, 3-7pm at Hyatt gallery. 11am. Maui Hands Galleries, (multiple locations); 808-573-2021; Mauihands.com

AI IWANE: ISLAND IN MY MIND, FUKUSHIMA | MELISSA ANN PINNEY: GIRL TRANSCENDENT – Until – Sat. Aug 18. The exhibit features photography by two women, Ai Iwane and Melissa Ann Pinney. Hailing from Japan, Iwane has been using a Kodak Cirkut (large-format 360-degree rotating panoramic camera) to develop compelling images of the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster of 2011. Pinney is a fine art photographer based in Illinois. Her works explore a long-term exploration of emerging feminine identity, informed by Pinney’s own girlhood and that of her daughter, Emma. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Jun 28. View original art and giclees by local Maui artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

TALK STORY AND KAPA DEMONSTRATION WITH DENBY FREELAND – Fri. Jun 29. Punahou graduated Denby Freeland, has developed a unique style, her recent works are a collection of watercolors, mixed media paintings, and kapa- capturing the light, shadow, and rhythm of Hawai‘i’s plants. Stop by, talk story, ask questions and learn more about making kapa and plant dyes. Free. 10:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Jun 29. Wind down after a long week with local art and live music along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd.); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jun 29. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

WAHI PANA AUWAHI EXHIBITION – Sat. Jun 30 – Fri. Aug 3. The Auwahi dry forest on southwest Haleakala is one of the last representatives of a nearly lost and biologically unique Hawaiian forest type. Hui No‘eau and the Auwahi Forest Restoration Project have collaborated with Hui’s 2018 Artist in Residence Mazatl, and bring the forest to the people through art with the Wahi Pana Auwahi exhibition. The opening reception will take place on Saturday, June 30 from 10am-2pm. Works will remain on display in the gallery for public viewing daily. 9am-4pm. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jul 1. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made-on-Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 808-385-7594. 8am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., Lahaina).

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

MAUI MAYORAL FORUM ON AFFORDABLE HOUSING – Thu. Jun 28. Many of Maui’s families can’t afford to stay on island because housing prices and rents are sky high. We need our political leaders to resolve this crisis, but how? Come to face Maui’s Mayoral Forum on Affordable Housing to hear from mayoral candidates Elle Cochran, Don Guzman, Beau Hawkes, Michael Victorino and Laurent Zahnd. Learn how they plan to make Maui affordable again for local families. 6:00pm. Valley Isle Fellowship Waikapu, (473 South High Street, Wailuku); 808-244-0865; www.vifmaui.com

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

BRING IT HOME 2018 – Fri. Jul 6 – Sat. Jul 7. “Bring it Home” brings back its largest cast yet! Watch local and guest artists share their craft with the Maui community as they demonstrate the island’s homegrown talent in contemporary dance. Opening night reception and afterparty with the artists, Friday, July 6: 21+. $55. 5:30pm. Performance and Q&A with artists, Saturday, July 7: All ages. $29 for adults; $15 for students. 7pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Adaptationsdancetheater.com/bring-it-home.

BOBBY RAY BISHOP’S LADIES SING THE BLUES – Fri. Jul 6. Have you seen them yet? Bobby ray Bishop’s ‘Ladies Sing the Blues’ once again return to the stage. Come and shake a tail feather with Sweet Mama Dee, Nara Boone, Jaimie Gallo and The Pacific Blues Society. $11. 7:00pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808-250-9555.

‘RACE TO THE RESCUE’ PAW PATROL LIVE! – Fri. Jul 13 – Sun. Jul 15. Based on the hit preschool series, PAW Patrol Live! is presented by Pedigree. The show will bring everybody’s favorite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure. Join your favorite pups Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest as they visit Maui. Showtimes: Friday, July 13, 6pm; Saturday, July 13, 10am, 2pm and 6pm; Sunday, July 15, 10am and 2pm. Tickets: $23-39/GA; $55/Gold Circle; $129/VIP. (VIP includes features premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show Meet and Greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters). 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN’ – Fri. Jul 13 – Sun. Aug 5. With all makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man and a love affair – learn the story of Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont. In silent movies, Don and Lina are a hot item, but with Lina’s squeaky voice threatening the end to her career in talking pictures she will need the help of a talented young actress. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3pm. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

KULOLO WORKSHOP – Sat. Jul 14. Kulolo is a Hawaiian dessert staple made from freshly steamed kalo (taro), coconut milk, sugar and little else. MNBG Kalo Varieties Manager Namea Hoshino will teach participants to make kulolo three different ways. $25 for garden members; $50 for non-members. Call or email for reservations. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

MARLON WAYANS ON MAUI – Sun. Jul 22. Hi Tide Nation presents actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director, Marlon Wayans. From horror comedy to romantic comedy and all the comedy between, Marlon has starred in hits like, “Scary Movie,” “Naked,” “Whites Chicks” and the NBC sitcom “Marlon.” His first-ever stand-up comedy special “Woke-Ish” recently aired on Netflix. LOL with Marlon as he perform live in the Castle Theater. Tickets on sale to MACC Members June 23rd and available to the general public on June 26th. $45.50 – $59.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

DISNEY’S THE LION KING JR. – Thu. Jul 26 – Sun. Jul 29. The Maui Academy of Performing Art’s Youth Summer Musical Theatre Camp brings the African savannah to life on stage with an unforgettable cast of characters. See them journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again. Reserved: $15/Adults, $12/Students; General: $12/Adults, $10/Students; Family Day Special: $10. Performance: July 26 and July 27 at 7pm; July 28 at 4pm (Family Day); July 28 at 7pm; July 29 at 1pm (Family Day) and 4pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org; Mauiacademy.org

ANNIVERSARY PARTY!!! – Fri. Aug 3. Come and celebrate the three year anniversary of After Glow Yoga. Mix and mingle with the crew during social hour followed by the last installment of the blacklight yoga fundraiser for Maui United Way. Dress in your black-light sensitive clothing- whites, lights and fluorescents, all paints will be provided. Cost is $10 and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to, Maui United Way. Space is limited. Call or go online to sign-up. 6:00pm. Afterglow Yoga, (Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku, ); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

ILIZA SHLESINGER: ILIZA: ELDER MILLENNIAL TOUR – Fri. Aug 3. As a Dallas native, Shlesinger is the youngest female comedian to hold NBC’s Last Comic Standing title. She’s appeared on “The Today Show,” “The Tonight Show,” and “The Late Late Show,” and has been featured in Elle’s “Women in Comedy.” She recently completed her talk show “Truth and Iliza” on Freeform. If you’ve seen her on Neflix and Hulu, you will want to see her live in the Castle Theater. $19.50-39.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (q Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HOME FREE TIMELESS WORLD TOUR – Thu. Aug 9. The all-vocal country sensation and five-man band is bringing Nashville country standards and country-dipped pop hits to Maui. Attendees are sure to experience a fun night with new music and new stylings off their most recent full-length album release, “Timeless.” General Admission: $25.50-45.50; VIP: $95.50; Ultimate VIP: $195.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ALBATROSS – A ONE-MAN PLAY – Fri. Aug 10 – Mon. Aug 13. Performed as a rollicking sea yarn, this fast-paced stage show explores themes of regret, isolation, and the interconnected relationship between humans and the natural world. Written by Benjamin Evett and Matthew Spangler; acted by Frank Kane; directed by Jennifer Rose; produced by Vinnie Linares, Oh Boy Productions. The play delivers a profound message about the effect of thoughtless actions on all living things. $25. Showtimes are Friday, 7:30pm; Saturday, 3pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday, 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

JOSEPH HAYDN’S ‘HARMONIEMESSE’ – Sun. Aug 12. The Maui Chamber Orchestra and Chorus will be joined by the Cornell University Chamber Singers. Under the direction of Stephen Spinelli, enjoy Joseph Haydn’s last major work, the powerful and radiant, “Harmoniemesse’ (Hob. XXII:14). Scored for a full orchestra, organ, chorus and soloists, the “Harmoniemesse” projects a sense of the musical sublime. There will be a talk story with the artists at 1:30pm included for all ticket-holders. Tickets are $20-$60. Concert is from 3-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Mauichamberorchestra.org.

GRETA VAN FLEET – Thu. Aug 23. Consisting of four young musicians from the tiny Michigan hamlet of Frankenmuth, Greta Van Fleet’s message is to spread “peace, love and unity” through music. Their high-energy hybrid of rock, blues and soul created the singles “Highway Tune” and “Safari Song,” landing them the number one spot on U.S. Rock Radio. The band is also recording their debut full-length album for a 2018 release. $35-45 general admission; $90 VIP. Gates: 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

TECH N9NE – Tue. Sep 18. HI Tide Nation presents Tech N9ne, ranked as one of the most successful independent hip hop artist in the world. Tech N9ne spans over twenty years, dominating the world of hip-hop. His music has been featured in movies, television shows and video games. Longtime Tech N9ne fans brace yourself and enjoy a powerful musical moment. Joining him will be special guest Krizz Kaliko. Tickets available on Eventbrite. 7:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 28

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY – Until – Tue. Jul 3. Fireworks can be scary for pets and many run off and can get lost. With 4th of July just around the corner, the Maui Humane Society will be offering half-off pet microchipping. Stop by the shelter anytime Monday-Saturday, 11am-6pm to get your pet chipped. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

INTRODUCTORY TO KI-AIKIDO – Thu. Jun 28. Ki-Aikido is a Japanese Martial Art based on Zen principles and teaching practical self-defense with a peaceful mindset. Instructor 6th Dan Tracy Reasoner under the guidance of Christopher Curtis, Head Instructor of Maui Ki-Aikido and Chief Instructor of Hawaii Ki Federation, will offer a four-week introductory course in Ki-Aikido. Ki-Aikido is a Japanese Martial Art based on Zen principles and teaching practical self-defense with a peaceful mindset. $40. 6:30-8:30pm. Maui Ki-Aikido Dojo, (194 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172 or 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Until – Wed. Jul 4. The Friends of Haleakala National Park are seeking physically fit volunteers to participate in a service trip project from July 4-6. The group will stay at the Paliku Cabin, while working on the protection of native plants. Participants will also have ample time for recreational activities. Cost of meals is shared. Details, more information and registration can be found online. $2. 7am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy.); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

EAST MEETS WEST FESTIVAL: JAZZ WORKSHOP – Thu. Jun 28. Sammay is the founding artistic director of URBAN x INDIGENOUS, and a resident artist with the API Cultural Center. Her workshop will focus on learning to embody the individual within the collective and finding one’s innate flow through rootedness in the natural elements, spiritual essence, and fundamentals of movement found in hip hop and modern dance. Free. 1:00pm. Jazz Maui; 808-283-3576; JazzMaui.org; EastMeetsWestMaui.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Jun 28. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. 8am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Jun 28. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis, all ages are welcome to join Master Sifu David Moragne for a mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUICIDE RELIEF SUPPORT GROUP – Thu. May 17 – Thu. Aug 2. Many people bereaved by suicide feel alone and isolated. Social stigma often prevents people from expressing their loss. For those who’ve experience the pain of losing a loved one to suicide, Hospice Maui invites you to their support group facilitated by Joyce Lechuga RN,MS, MFC and Michelle Davenport, LMFT, CGP. Attendees are required to commit to the full 8-weeks and have 2-3 months post suicide) Pre-registration is required. $20. 3:00pm. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5555; Hospicemaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jun 28. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Jun 28. Seeking volunteers for Animal Caretakers, Support Staff, Office Assistant/Creative Project Development and Groundskeeper/Handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. 8:00am. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., ([email protected], Haiku); 808-572-8089; Pacificprimate.org

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jun 28. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

GIANT GAME-ON! – Thu & Mon. Come and play the giant sized games of Chess, Checkers and Connect Four. All ages welcome. 12:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

A LIFE IN MUSIC WITH LEE EISENSTEIN – Thu. Jun 28. Renowned guitarist, and Na Hoku Hanohano award winner Lee Eisenstein has been a featured artist at various local, national, and international music festivals. Lee will perform a variety of songs and hold a discussion of his life in music. 6:30pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S. High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 29

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri. Wed. & Tue. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Jun 29. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

DTH FOOSBALL TOURNAMENT – Until – Sat. Jul 7. The World Cup begins so the DTH crew presents the Scissor Kick Saturday’s Foosball Tournament. The tournament is one-on-one and winners will advance each week to the final. Prizes will be a team jersey of your choice and a regulation FIFA Soccer Ball. 9:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. Jun 30. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility, strength and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (VFW, 2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

COFFEE WITH A COP – Sat. Jun 30. Bring the keiki, grab a delicious cup of joe and learn more about law enforcement on Maui. Hosted by The Fairway Shops, this is a no-agenda, fun, family-friendly opportunity to meet with your local Maui Police Department Officers. 9:00am. Island Press Coffee, (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina).

PACIFIC YOUTH SPORTS AND FITNESS EXPO – Sat. Jun 30. The purpose of the expo is to showcase how youth sports organizations and members of the community can collaborate to promote healthy lifestyles for children and their families through sports and physical activity. Hosted by the Maui Police Activities League (MPAL), the day will include, a CrossFit obstacle course, sports clinics, demonstrations, food trucks and entertainment. Proceeds to benefit the MPAL program. Free. 9:00am. War Memorial Complex, (Kaahumanu and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului).

Imu Workshop with Ikaika Nakahashi – Sat. Jun 30 – Sun. Jul 1. There’s a two-day Imu Workshop with Ikaika Nakahashi at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens. In collaboration with Papa Ola Lokahi and Hui No Ke Ola Pono, students will learn many aspects of imu (Hawaiian underground oven). Learn how to gather materials, create, ignite, seal and serve food from an imu. There’ll also be info about recipes, ingredient preparation, how to place food for cooking and more. $100 – $125. 9:00am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

HUI NO‘EAU FAMILY DAY 2018 – Sat. Jun 30. Bring the family for a fun day at the annual celebration of Hui’s open studios. Enjoy art projects, a keiki scavenger hunt, live entertainment, ono food and more. The event will also mark the special opening of the upcoming exhibition, Wahi Pana Auwahi. Free. 10:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Jun 30. Every Saturday, you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

ILLUMINATED BODY IN MAUI! – Sat. Jun 30 – Sun. Jul 1. Do you yearn to access more of your unlimited potential? Join Colleen Lindstrom and Katherine Lee for a life changing two-day interactive training. In this workshop you will learn to, awaken the untapped potential and subtle wisdom within you; discover your innate supply of energy; end burnout and compassion fatigue; and lower anxiety and need for self-protection in the face of difficult situations. 11:30am-5:30pm each day. Mangala Yoga Studio, (1170 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-359-2252; Mangalayogastudios.com; Yoursacredanatomy.com

PIONEERS OF ELECTRONIC MUSIC LECTURE – Sat. Jun 30. Electronic music began in a crude form based on the sounds of trains, radio waves, and other hair-raising methods. Presented by Ebb and Flow Arts, learn about the historical impact of electronic music in the early and Twentieth Century, movement in art, and the pursuit of new sounds with Maui’s own electro-acoustic composer and media educator Peter Swanzy. Free. 2:30pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org; Ebbandflowarts.org

‘THE DARK HOBBY’ DOCUMENTARY FILM SCREENING – Sat. Jun 30. “The Dark Hobby” is a reef documentary with location footage from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawai‘i—three hubs of aquarium extraction. With aquarium collectors still working Hawai‘i reefs in violation of a Hawai‘i Supreme Court ruling, the film presents the pros and cons from both sides of the argument, commercial vs. conservation. There will also be a sneak preview of the working film “Dragon Walk, the Movie,” which shows reef species and habitat in optimal conditions, where commercial extraction is prohibited. Following the film screening there will be an questions and answers session with Snorkel Bob along with drawings for fine art photos from Dragon Walk. $20. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SUNDAY, JULY 1

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jul 1. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sunday’s from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE REIKI DEMOS – Sun. Jul 1. Our body’s internal energies need maintenance the same way our physical bodies do. Here’s a great opportunity to experience Reiki, and operate at your fullest potential. Reserve your free 30 min time slot between. Free. 9-11am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

MASSACHUSETTS REUNION AND POTLUCK – Sun. Jul 1. There will be a Massachusetts Reunion and Potluck! Attendees are encouraged to bring a Massachusetts potluck dish to share and wear a Massachusetts, Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics or Bruins t-shirt. There will also be a Massachusetts trivia contest with prizes. Call for more information. 10:00am. Kamaole III Beach Park, (S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-280-1299

JAZZ WITH PREM BROSIO AND FRIENDS – Sun. Jul 1. Prem Brosio will headline Sunday Jazz with Friends on the main stage. As a professional guitarist and music educator, Prem performs around the island as a soloist, is a member of the Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra and Maui Chamber Orchestra Chorus. 11:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

EAST MEETS WEST FESTIVAL: THE GEMS OF JAZZ QUARTET – Sun. Jul 1. As part of the annual East Meets West Festival, Jazz Maui partners with QKC’s Maui Made Sunday for first Sunday jazz featuring, The Gems of Jazz. Made up of Maui’s finest jazz musicians, the quartet is Sal Godinez on keyboard, Peter Delacroce on percussion and Jake on trumpet. The concert will be led by saxophonist Joie Taylor. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului). 11:00am. Jazz Maui; 808-283-3576; JazzMaui.org; EastMeetsWestMaui.org

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sun. Jul 1. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

KOKUA FOR BIG ISLAND – Sun. Jul 1. Bring the whole ohana and let’s help our neighboring island during a fun and exciting event for a good cause. Presented by Kaku 88.5FM and Akaku Maui Community Television, and in cooperation with The Latino Connection, enjoy an evening of food, music, games and friends. Donations of all kinds are welcomed and appreciated. 3-10pm. Free. 3:00pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Paia).

MONDAY, JULY 2

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jul 2. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

READ-A-PALOOZA – Mon. Jul 2. Keiki 12 and under are invited to join Mrs. Readaloud as she reads books aloud followed by a colorful procession to Maui Friends of the Library for a free book. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TUESDAY, JULY 3

MAUI GUITAR EXTRAVAGANZA – Tue. Jul 3. Renowned guitarist Benjamin Verdery returns to Maui for his annual series of guitar events. The event will also feature Benjamin Verdery, Scott Tennant and Ian O’Sullivan. Proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maui and Makawao Clubhouse. Suggested donation is $10. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org; Benverderymauiclass.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 4

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Wed. Jul 4. Expand, explore and ease into yoga with certified yoga instructor, Gylian Solay. Focus on the breath as you gently move in and out of poses, gaining balance and flexibility in both body and attitude. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Gylian Solay, (VFW, 2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-344-8068; Gyliansolay.com

FAMILY PAU HANA MAUI – Wed. Jul 4. Time to rock out! Sing, dance, play, or sit back and relax at this one-of-a-kind evening out for the whole family. Bring a chair, blanket and a warm sweater. There will be food trucks on site. All ages welcome. 5:00pm. Carden Academy of Maui, (55 Makaena Pl., Makawao); cardenmaui.org

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Thu, Keali’i Lum 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Danyel Alana 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Evan Dove 3-6pm; Thu, Red Dirt 6-8pm; Fri, Seda 3-6pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

The Wharf Cinema Center – Wed, Nevah Too Late 5-7pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8748; http://thewharfcinemacenter.com/

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones and Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Kanoa 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:15pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Queen Kaahumanu Center – Sun, QKC Presents Maui Made Sunday 10am-5pm; (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Matt Del Olmo and Orion Hitzig 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Mika Kane 5-7pm; Sun, Gene Curdis 5-7pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com

Ulupalakua Ranch Store – Sun, Randall Rospond 12-2:30pm; (14800 Piilani Hwy., Kula); 808-878-2561; Ulupalakuaranch.com