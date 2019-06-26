MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | June 27th-July 3rd, 2019

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

KEEP ON KEEPIN’ ON – Thu. Jun 27. As part of the Jazz Maui’s fourth annual East Meets West Festival, they’ll be a screening of the documentary “Keep on Keepin’ On.” The film follows 93-year-old jazz legend Clark Terry and his mentorship of a 23-year-old blind piano prodigy named Justin Kauflin. $10. 7pm. King Kekaulike High School, (121 Kula Hwy., Makawao); 808-283-3576; Jazzmaui.org

STEVE GRIMES AND STEVE STRUSSER – Thu. Jun 27. Steve Grimes and Steve Strusser will be presenting a delightful evening of original songs. This is a rare opportunity to see these two old friends performing together. $10. 7pm. Gigs Place Maui, (330 Ohukai Rd. #106, Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplacemaui.com

FRIDAY DJ SET W/ BRENDAN O’COLMAIN – Fri. Jun 28. This week will feature Brendan O’Colmain. Enjoy some lounge vibes on the North Shore. Sorry, no dancing allowed (per Maui Liquor Law). 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY SUMMER IS HERE! – Fri. Jun 28. Enjoy entertainment by Kapua’s Entertainment, Dezman Yap, Kaleo Phillips, the Isa Inca Duo, DJ Sonny, and more. There’ll also be fun activities for keiki and teens with Imagination Reality (Unicorn Princess) and 4 Kids Quick Science along with T-Rex, the realist dinosaur. Enjoy the K4F Food Court, art, crafts, and plenty of great local shopping. Free admission. 6pm. Azeka Shopping Center, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); Kiheifridays.com

ANUHEA UNPLUGGED – Fri. Jun 28. A night of live music, craft cocktails, and good vibes with Anuhea. 40 seat capacity. Tickets are $40 with 100% of ticket sales benefit The Aloha Always Foundation. 9pm. VIBE Maui, (1913 S. Kihei Rd.); Anuheajams.com/alohaalwaysmaui

REGGAETON & DANCEHALL – Fri. Jun 28. Head over to Maui’s North Shore and dance to beats by DJ Illz. DJ Lobstah will also play a special debut DJ set. 21+. $5-$10. 9pm. Charleys Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); Charleysmaui.com

STEVE VON LINNE AND FRIENDS BIRTHDAY BASH – Fri. Jun 28. The internationally renowned Steven Von Linne Express Band is just back from Portugal. Enjoy new age, blues, Latin, jazz, funk, soul, folk, rock, improv, and fusion music. It’s a love-fest, a nostalgic peek at an international star’s musical history, a fundraiser for Mana‘o Radio, a birthday bash, and more. $15. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St, Wailuku); 808 250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

STREETLIGHT CADENCE – Fri. Jun 28. The popular four-man folk-pop band returns to the McCoy Studio Theater. Jonathon Franklin (violin), Jesse Shiroma (accordion), Brian Webb (cello), and Ben Chai (drums, guitar) are anything but your typical quartet. $25-$45+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SWING & SOUL DANCE PARTY – Fri. Jun 28. Maui’s Swing Queen Louise Lambert and R.E. Metoyer’s Blues Rock & Soul Review will treat the crowd to some old school soul, Motown, and funky blues. Join the fun and learn a few couples dance moves before the band plays. The East Coast Swing Intro Dance Class is at 6pm, and West Coast Swing Intro Dance Class is at 7pm. Band plays at 7:30pm. $20 advance tickets. 6pm. Gig’s Place Maui, (330 Ohukai Pl., Kihei); 510-390-1785; 808-205-3971; Louiselambert.com

ARMY OF SASS MAUI PRESENTS SNOW WHITE – Sat. Jun 29. In the fight of good against evil, who will prevail? The beautiful Snow White, with the help of her Sass-ettes, must defeat the Evil Queen and her army! They have the sass, but will it be enough? Take an enchanting journey through this classic fairytale (with a sassy twist of course). Tickets available on Eventbrite.com. $25-$45. 6pm. Lahaina Loft, (736 Front St., Lahaina).

DOROTHY BETZ AND FRIENDS – Sat. Jun 29. Get your coffee fix and enjoy an evening with Dorothy Betz and Friends. David Fraser and Vince Esquire will also join the line-up. 7pm. Maui Coffee Attic, (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555; Mauicoffeeattic.com

E KAULELE A‘E: HALAU KAMALUOKALEIHULU’S 5TH ANNIVERSARY – Sat. Jun 29. In celebration of their fifth anniversary, and under the direction of Kumu Hula Kahulu Maluo, share a wonderful evening of fellowship, beautiful hula, and the best of Hawai‘i’s music! The halau will share the stage with the beautiful voice of Lorna Lim, and welcomes Natalie Ai Kamauu and Kaumakiwa Kanaka‘ole. Also joining the ladies is the FABulous mistress of ceremonies, Miss Ho‘omanawanui Apo. $40. Gates: 5pm. Show: 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

IMPULSE: A DRUM AND BASS NIGHT – Sat. Jun 29. Come and enjoy a night full of the many flavors of drum & bass. This one is for the DnB heads. Local up-and-coming producers will showcase their newest beats, along with some of the best selectors on the island. The night will feature a B2B warm up, Loki, Option, TRVR, and Elemental Entropy. 21+. $10. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

JAZZ, BLUES, AND BEYOND – Sat. Jun 29. Katie Thiroux will light up the night with her all-star Trio along with four knockout guest artists: Justin Kauflin, Sheryl Renee, Mike Lewis, and Paul Contos. This will surely be a night of great jazz, blues, and beyond. $35-$45. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MULTIMEDIA SHOW – Sat. Jun 29. Hosted by Ebb & Flow Arts, here’s an evening of music, stage performances, poetry, and film. The night will feature works by Tony Walholm, Peter Swanzy, Barry Truax, Dom Walczuk, Carlin Ma, Danny Clay, Ovid, Jean Giono, Francis Kane, Sandra Sprecher, and William S. Merwin. 7:30pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

PO‘OKELA CHURCH ANNUAL BAZAAR – Sat. Jun 29. This iconic annual bazaar will feature something for everyone. For keiki, there will be pony rides, jumping castle, and a small kine Keiki Corner. For the family, all will enjoy hula, entertainment, a silent auction, baked goods, crafts, ono-licious kalbi ribs, hamburgers and hot dogs, chili with rice, nachos, and more. There’ll also be a huge Tent Rummage sale, Boutique Corner, jewelry, household items, clothing, books, movies, furniture, and select potted plants. People interested in entering the Best Portuguese Bean Soup Contest should call 808-876-1136 for information and to register. 7am. Po‘okela Church, (200 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-573-0903; Pookelachurch.com

HAPA: THE ORIGINAL – Sun. Jun 30. Reuniting after 17 years, the original duo of Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali‘i bring back the groundbreaking sound that established the name HAPA as one of the most recognized names in Hawaiian music. $35-$65+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

PACIFIC BLUES SOCIETY – Sun. Jun 30. Bring your partner and your dancing shoes for a great afternoon of blues tunes! Joining The Pacific Blues Society is Bobby Ray Bishop (guitar), Fast Freddy Sims (drums), Matt Hefner (bass), Sal Godinez (keyboard), and Sweet Mama Dee (vocals). $10. 3pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); Casanovamaui.com

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH NARA AND TRIPP – Sun. Jun 30. Enjoy good vibes, food, and drink. It’s an evening of sultry sounds with Nara and Tripp. 5:30pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

SUNSET ROOFTOP JAZZ FUNDRAISER – Sun. Jun 30. Perch on the roof with spectacular views from mountain to ocean! Enjoy an evening of latin jazz and blues featuring Joie Yasha, Sal Goinez, Dany M, Mike Lewis, along with a special guest. This is a non-alcoholic event, but a dessert bar and coffee will be on hand. This is a benefit for music education. $10. 5pm. The Altitude Deck, (650 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-283-3576; Jazz-metropolis.com

FAST FREDDY’S BLUES HOUSE PARTY – Mon. Jul 1. Bay Area blues musician Fast Freddy Sims will present an unforgettable night of music featuring the Pacific Blues Society and Sweets Mamma Dee. $10. 7pm. Gigs Place Maui, (330 Ohukai Rd. #106, Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplacemaui.com

INCREDIBLE CORALS: NIGHT AT THE REEF – Wed. Jul 3. Join this fun, after-hours event celebrating Hawai‘i’s coral reefs and the animals that call it home. Potentially witness one of nature’s rarely seen phenomenons, coral spawning. Experience the exhibits after dark with live entertainment, dive presentations, coral explore stations, stargazing, and more. Hawai‘i coral biologist Dave Gulko will host a keynote presentation on corals in the Sphere (limited seating; first come, first served). Pupus and drinks will be available for purchase. $19.95. 6pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7075; Mauioceancenter.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Daily. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Jun 27 & Sat. Jun 29. Enjoy karaoke and good times with Brant. 9pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jun 29. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ISLAND FRESH SPONTANEOUS COMEDY – Sun. Jun 30. Time for another gala show featuring the zany, crazy, and loveable Maui Improv Players on stage. Come laugh and enjoy ‘make it all up on the spot comedy.’ First come, first seated. $5. Doors open at 6:30pm. 7pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

OPEN MIC – Sun. Jun 30. Open mic for intermediate to pro players. Come listen to some of Maui’s rising stars in a small intimate venue. Get a seat in the upstairs loft and you may feel like you’re in Greenwich Village back in the ‘50s and ‘60s. Each player gets 15 minutes of performance time. Limited slots, players must register online at least four days prior to event. Bring your own food, snacks, and beverages. Free for performers. $5 for the general public. 2pm. Gigs Place Maui, (330 Ohukai Rd., #106, Kihei); 510-390-1785; Gigsplacemaui.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Jul 1. No cover! Just come over and play every Monday night. 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KARAOKE NIGHT! – Mon. Jul 1. Come and sing your heart out! Bring your friends and make new ones. No cover. 8:30pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829.

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jul 2. Brenton Keith will amuse, and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131.

GEORGE KAHUMOKU’S SLACK KEY SHOW WITH LED KAAPANA – Wed. Jul 3. This week’s slack key show will feature Hawai‘i’s premier master slack key guitarist, Led Kaapana. With his mastery of stringed instruments, extraordinary baritone, and leo ki‘eki‘e (falsetto) voice, his easy-going style and charm will captivate the audience. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

CHAMPAGNE HALE – Thu-Sun. The oceanside pop-up bar and lounge returns! Perched above Namalu Bay, Cliff House will feature Rich & Rich Rose champagne cocktails. Guest can enjoy a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets, champagnes, and seasonal bites. Open to all 21 years and older. No reservations necessary. Walk-in only. 4-7:30pm each day. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua).

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Daily. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

‘HEROES AT HEART’ EXCLUSIVE COFFEE & TEA BLENDS – Until Jul 28. Following a devastating year of wildfires across Hawai‘i and the record-breaking eruption of Kilauea volcano, local Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf stores are partnering with Hawaii Professional Firefighters Foundation. Each purchase of limited edition coffee and tea blends in Hawai‘i will benefit the Hawaii Professional Firefighters Foundation. Let’s give back to all the brave men and women who serve. The exclusive “Heroes at Heart” coffee blend is a dark and distinctive roast with roasted nut aroma, dried fruit, and semi-sweet chocolate notes sourced from the Cerrado region of Brazil. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, (Multiple locations); 808-244-4460; Coffeebean.com

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Daily. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called the Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottled on the property, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. Tours start at 10am each day. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Jun 27. Join chef Ikaika Manaka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

NEGRONI WEEK – Thu. Jun 27-Sat. Jun 29. Lineage will be celebrating Negroni Week with a special Negroni menu. $1 from each Negroni sold throughout the week will be donated to the Surfrider Foundation. Free. 5pm each day. Lineage, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-8800; Lineagemaui.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jun 28. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst-quenching surprise in store for you. Free. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Jun 28. Enjoy Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. There’ll be tasty items like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. Mauka Makai at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Tue, Wed & Fri. Purchase fresh produce and specialty products at their open-air market. 8am each day. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109.

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Jun 29 & Sun. Jun 30. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific, yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Jun 30. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Anthony Pfluke on Saturdays and Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula on Sundays. Starts at 12pm on both days. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

RARE FRUIT TASTING FARM TOUR – Tue. Jul 2. Enjoy a fruit-filled “Garden of Eden” with an exotic tropical fruit tasting adventure. Sample 10 to 12 in-season fruits, “ONO-licious” home-grown Arabica estate coffee, and roasted chocolate beans. Tours take place every Tuesday. Online reservations required. Same day reservations available prior to 12:30pm. Tour starts at 1:30pm. Ono Organic Farms, (149 Hana Hwy.); Onofarms.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jul 2. Enjoy vintage tiki cocktails made by Luana mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid-century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

HUAKA‘I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jul 3. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian lu‘au buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations. and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MAUI ART SCENE

SIX-WORD MEMOIRS THEMED JURIED EXHIBITION – Until July 26. Legend has it that Ernest Hemingway was once challenged to write a story in only six words. His response? “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” Hui No‘eau is thrilled to collaborate with Larry Smith to bring Six-Word Memoirs to Maui, combining the written word with visual arts in this exciting and dynamic exhibition! Free admission. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

ADULT OPEN STUDIO – Until July 31. Supplies are not included. Paint brushes and canvases are available for purchase. Drinks will also be available at the bar for purchase. $20 for use of space. 2pm. Island Art Party, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-419-6020; Islandartparty.com

FIRST NATIONS ART OF BRITISH COLUMBIA EXHIBIT – Until Aug. 11. This traveling exhibition brings inspiring works from Indigenous artists of the Northwest Coast of Canada. See wood carvings, painting, printmaking, textiles, and basketry. It’s in partnership with the Aboriginal Gathering Collective in Vancouver, B.C., and the East-West Center in Honolulu, and Emily Carr University of Art + Design in Vancouver. This is the first organized exhibition of Northwest Coast Indigenous artists to visit Maui. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

AUDRA CORNS – Thu. Jun 27. Mixed Metal Artist Audra Corns is the designer behind “Seek The Wildflowers Jewelry.” Creating bohemian jewelry, her brass pieces are all textured with natural stones such as lava rock from the island. Each shape and design is hand cut, so no two are alike. Meet Audra and see her unique designs. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Jun 27. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. Free. 12pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); Mauihands.com

LIVE PAINTING WITH JOHN ‘THE ARTIST’ WOODRUFF – Thu. Jun 27, Tue. Jul 2 & Wed. Jul 3. See portraits of babies, children, pets, and more. Stop by for an art day! 10am. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

BREAKOUT – Thu. Jun 27 & Fri. Jun 28. This art exhibit and silent art auction will benefit Mana’o Radio, and Lokahi Pacific. Exhibiting artists include Dina Cline, Kristen Chiara-Gann, Marisela Bracho, Megan Frame, Kirk Boes, Jim Knoeppel, Robert Gann. Free. 5pm. Pono Building, (62 Market St., Wailuku); 808-281-6275.

CHRIS LARSON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jun 28. Mixed media artist Chris Larson loves how color, light, and shadows visually define objects and enjoys using watercolors and acrylics to express that look in her paintings. Meet Chris and see a collection of her work. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jun 28. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

PATTI GILDERSLEEVE AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jun 28. Painter Patti Gildersleeve’s love of nature is inspired by the rainbows, turquoise oceans, brightly colored flowering trees, fragrant flowers, and softly glowing sunsets; exploring color, value, composition, light, rhythm, and mood. See a collection of Patti’s work and watch her painting techniques. 3:30pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. Jun 29. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. A very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 10am. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); Mauihands.com

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Jun 29 & Sun. Jun 30. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainaarts.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Jun 30. There’ll be new educational fun and games for the youth, plus free hula lessons. Support local and shop local from eclectic artisan vendors with made-on-Maui products, many which cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the world. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jun 30. This is the largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

SUMMER KIDS CRAFT CLASSES – Until Jul 29. Headed by Olivia, keiki ages 6-11 will have fun creating arts and crafts. Activities: Jul. 1, Stained ‘Glass’; Jul. 8, Puzzle Painting; Jul. 15, Mask Making; Jul. 22, Cookie Decorating Party; Jul. 29, Mini Canvas or Rock Painting Party. Classes are on Mondays, 10-11am. More details online. Island Art Party, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-419-6020; Islandartparty.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

AKAKU UPSTAIRS PRESENTS: TAKE COMMAND OF YOUR FINANCIAL FUTURE – Thu. Jun 27. Lis Arcienega will walk you through the process of assessing financial goals and setting things in motion that can help bring them to fruition. She’ll discuss the new retirement paradigm in which folks take a break from work, gain some new technological skills, and then rejoin the workforce in a different capacity. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

GAME ME UP! – Thu. & Mon. Family and friends can battle it out for a fun-filled day with GIANT chess, checkers, tic-tac-toe, and cards. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HAWAIIAN MUSIC SERIES – Thu. Jun 27. Relax under the shade trees and enjoy the sweet island sounds of up-and-coming musicians! There’ll be traditional and popular tunes, ‘ukulele, slack key, and contemporary guitar. Limited seating is provided. Mats, blankets or low beach chairs are welcome. Free. 6pm. Baldwin Home Museum, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina).

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. & Tue. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 10am on both days. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanu.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jun 27. Open to all U.S. military service members, including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Jun 27 & Tue. Jul 2. This is a support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond; the sign says Maui Canoe Club. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes, and will need to sign in and sign the waiver papers. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is only $25. Free. Meet at 7:30am on both days. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.); Manaolanapinkpaddlersmaui.org

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Jun 27. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL! Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669.

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. Jun 27. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago. Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga help break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. $16. 4pm each day. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

SANCTUARY CITIZEN SCIENCE WORKSHOP – Thu. Jun 27. Eyes on the Reef will present how to identify and report coral disease and invasive species. Whether you are a recreational or commercial ocean user, you can help them learn more about when and where these events occur by keeping an eye on the reef. Free. 6pm. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

TRAINING MIND AND BODY THROUGH THE ART OF KI-AIKIDO – Thu. Jun 27. This four-week course for beginners will introduce the basics of Ki Training, aikido movement, and a few simple techniques. $40. 6:30pm. Shunshinkan Dojo of Maui Ki-Aikido, (194 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172; Mauiaikido.com

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Jun 27. Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, and Hi THAI have created a fun Thursday night event. Enjoy pop up vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and come discover nightlife in Wailuku. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main St.); 808-298-5034.

WORLD OCEANS DAY: KEIKI OCEAN CAMP – Thu. Jun 27- Wed. Jul 3. Keiki are encouraged to celebrate with a special World Oceans Day theme including a ‘Pollution Solutions’ art project. Your keiki can compete in the contest as well! Have them artistically answer the question, “How will you help to keep plastic out of the ocean to protect marine animals?” Submissions can be uploaded to their Facebook page using #reuseorrefuse and tagging @pacificwhalefoundation. 8am. Pacific Whale Foundation, 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri., Tue. & Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact Lori Tsuhako at the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am each day. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); Halemahaolu.org

DANCE CLASS WITH SAMMAY – Fri. Jun 28. As part of the Jazz Maui fourth annual East Meets West Festival, San-Francisco-based choreographer Sammay offers two dance classes: 1-2pm class is In8 Flow; 3-4pm class is hip hop. $10. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-7469; Jazzmaui.org

KIDNEY INTERACTIVE WORKSHOP & INFORMATION – Fri. Jun 28. KIWI workshops are designed to improve the self-management skills of those with stages 1-3 chronic kidney disease (CKD), including those with diabetes and hypertension. By teaching individuals how to make basic lifestyle changes, we hope to better their lives and prevent the progression of their CKD. 10am-12pm. Kaunoa Senior Center, (401 Alakapa Pl., Pa‘ia); 808-270-8890; Kidneyhi.org

OBON FESTIVAL – Fri. Jun 28 & Sat. Jun 29. The Japanese Buddhist tradition of obon honors the spirits of one’s ancestors. During the festival, chochin (paper) lanterns are hung to guide the spirits, and folk dance called bon odori is performed around the rhythms of Japanese taiko drums. Anyone can join in the dances, so get dressed in your yukata (summer kimono) and celebrate the annual Japanese holiday. Service 6:30pm. Dance 7:30pm. Kahului Jodo Mission, (325 La‘au St., Kahului).

THE SUN SETFREEFORM DANCE – Fri. Jun 28. This is a fun evening for the whole family. Free form dance in a safe environment. All ages welcome. $10. 7:30pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahu St., Wailea).

VIDEO STORYTELLING CLASS – Fri. Jun 28 & Tue. Jul 2. Students will learn the fundamentals of digital video production from idea to finished edit. Topics include storyboarding, creating a shot list, camera controls, microphone use, interview techniques, newsgathering, and editing. $300/adults, $240/APA members, $150/youth. 4pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Jun 29 & Sun. Jun 30. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Jun 29, Mon. Jul 1 & Wed. Jul 3. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures with certified yoga instructor, Sandy Callender. All levels of experience are welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

SANCTUARY SATURDAY: KEIKI KRAFT & CHILDREN’S STORY TIME – Sat. Jun 29. Hear stories and experience crafts to help you learn about Humpback Whales, nature, and more. Tour the visitor center and stay for the 45-ton Whale Talk. Free. 10am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Marinesanctuary.org

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Jun 29. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab a hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Jun 30. Bring your ‘ohana and come to Maui Mall’s Center Court for the weekly Cultural Sunday celebrations. Free hula show from 1-2pm, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Free. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului).

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Jun 30. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies, and optimal deck builds? Their card game community is incredibly dedicated, so meet at Maui Toy Works on Sundays. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Jun 30. Enjoy live, island-style performances while shopping locally Maui made products at Center Court. Vendor Booth applications available online. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUNDAYS FUNDAYS – Sun. Jun 30. Grab the ‘ohana for some Sunday fun. Performing live on the lanai is the Haiku Hillbillys: Rand Coon (banjo), Thomas Goodlunas (violin), and Randall Rospond (guitar). After, a guest DJ will get the evening started at 7pm. 2pm-5pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Jun 30. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter. 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Kahului); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, JULY 1

BEING WITH DYING – Mon. Jul 1. This monthly gathering is open to all; the dying, their families, the grieving, caregivers, and all those who may die one day. 6:30pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.,); 808-575-5220; Templeofpeacemaui.com

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. Jul 1. Enjoy a super chill movie night at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 08-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

STEM CELL LEARNING SEMINAR – Mon. Jul 1. This free weekly seminar discusses different types of stem cell treatments that are available, methods of stem cell delivery, and some clinical outcomes. Offered every Monday. RSVP required. 12pm. Pacific Health Network Inc., (930 Waine‘e St. Ste. 9, Lahaina); 808-662-4808; PacificHealthNetwork.com

TUESDAY, JULY 2

AQUARI-OM – Tue. Jul 2. Enjoy a yoga class with sharks, rays, and hundreds of fish at the Open Ocean exhibit! Yoga has been known to increase strength and concentration while decreasing stress and illness. Take your practice to a completely new level of peace with nature. Please bring a reusable water bottle, cold filtered water provided. 75-minute class. Space is limited, reservations required online. $20. Check in at 5:30pm. Class starts promptly at 5:45pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maʻalaea Rd.); Aquari-OM.com

BEACH BALL BINGO – Tue. Jul 2. Enjoy fabulous fun and great prizes! No reservations. Must be 12+ years old to play and win. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

BOOK READING OF ‘THE UNFOLDING NOW’ – Tue. Jul 2. Join the ongoing exploration of this inspiring book, and experience ‘Being in the Now’ through an awareness practices of inquiry and meditation. Free. 6:30pm. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-283-6667; Hospicemaui.org

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jul 2. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Jul 2. They’re bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live hosted trivia. It’s free to play, prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards will be awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather six of your smartest friends and head over. Free. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

GRANDCARES SUMMER PROGRAM – Tue. Jul 2. Open to all grandfamilies, GRANDcares is a project of the University of Hawai‘i Extension. It offers classes and resources to grandparents raising their grandchildren. The summer program includes separate programs for grandparents, youth and children. Breakfast is included. Registration is required! Email [email protected] Free. 9:30am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE NURSERY ACTIVITY – Tue. Jul 2. The Friends of Haleakala National Park is offering a one-day service activity at the park’s plant nursery. Volunteers will help park horticulturist Michelle Osgood with various jobs involving caring for the rare, endemic plants being propagated. Those interested call Mary at 808-572-1584 for a reservation and carpool arrangement from Pukalani. 8am. Haleakala National Park; Fhnp.org

CATCH AND RELEASE: LARGE WHALE ENTANGLEMENT RESPONSE- Tue. Jul 2. Maui Nui Marine Resource Council will be hosting a free talk about freeing large whales from ropes, nets, and other life-threatening entanglements. This free presentation is titled “Catch and Release: Large Whale Entanglement Response,” and will be offered by guest presenter Edward Lyman. The event is open to the public. Free. 5:30pm. The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808- 270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com

TRIVIA NIGHT W/ DYLAN – Tue. Jul 2. Come out and give that brain the workout it deserves! It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out (and they’ll help you if you’re nice). 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

YOGA, BREATH, AND MEDITATION – Tue. Jul 2. Pacific Cancer Foundation is offering a six-week yoga series for Maui’s cancer community. Join Christina Martini, an international yoga teacher, educator, and ashtanga yoga practitioner. Christina will teach cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers the importance of breathing, yoga’s physical movements, and postures and meditation. Offered free of charge, space is limited. For more information and to register call or go online. Free. 4pm. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

SUMMER SPLASH DAYS – Wed. Jul 3. Keiki can play with giant floaties and beach balls while cooling off in the summer heat! Children will also have the opportunity to meet Mermaid Moana and Mermaid Ariel from Imagination Reality. They’ll share stories about their ocean adventures. Splash Days are on Wednesdays from 12-1pm until July 31. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Jul 3. Celebrate women’s empowerment with a featured wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit every Wednesday evening. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC IN MAUI

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm. Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm. Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm. Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm. Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm. Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm. Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm. Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am. Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm. Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am. Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am. Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm. Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am. Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm. Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm. Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm. Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm. Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm. Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm. Sat, Keali‘i Lum 11am-1pm. Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm. Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm. Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm. Mon, Danyel Alana and Don Lopez 6-8:30pm. Tue, Roy Kato and Danyel Alana 6-8:30pm. Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm. Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Thu, Johnny Ringo 6:30-9:30pm. Thu, The Take Outs 2:30-5:30pm. Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm. Fri, The House Shakers 7-10pm. Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm. Sat, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm. Sat, Thunder n Lightnin’ 7-10pm. Sun, Levi Poasa 2:30-5:30pm. Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm. Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm. Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm. Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm. Sat, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm. Mon, Brian Monsano 7-10pm. Mon, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm. Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm. Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm. Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm. Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm. Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza/Joel Katz 5-8pm. Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm. Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, Grace C. Elliot 5-8pm. Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm. Sat, Jason Tepora 5:30-8:30pm. Sun, Bluegrass and Beyond 4-7pm. Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm. Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm. Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm. Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm. Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm. Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm. Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm.

SOUTH MAUI

MAUI BREWING CO.- (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002. Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN WAILEA – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Tue, Elua 1pm. Tue, Mike Stills 7pm. Tue, Stay Easy 4pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133. Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581. Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles Live Music 7-9pm.

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com. Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm.

PA‘IA BAY COFFEE AND BAR – (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111. Tue, 6ft Bossa 5-8pm.

CENTRAL MAUI

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC – (59 Kanoa St., Wailuku); 808-250-9555. Sat, Dorothy Betz and Friends 7-9pm.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events