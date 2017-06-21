MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | June 22-28th, 2017

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

2017 MAUI FILM FESTIVAL – Until – Sun. Jun 25. June 21, 5-7pm Taste of Summer at Grand Wailea; June 23, 10pm-midnight Taste of Chocolate at Four Seasons Wailea; June 24, 4:30-7pm Taste of Wailea at Wailea Golf Academy. More info TBA. 5:00pm. Maui Film Festival; Mauifilmfestival.com

JAMES VAN PRAAGH – Thu. Jun 22. Join renowned medium and spiritual teacher, James Van Praagh, for an unforgettable Evening of Spirit! James will be a conduit – channeling messages, guidance, and encouragement from loved ones in the spirit world. You’ll leave forever changed – with a fresh new perspective on life and death, a stronger connection to the spirit world, and the comforting awareness that you are not alone. $65 – $95. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘OLD SCHOOL FRIDAYS’ – Fri. Jun 23. Taking you back to the Old School featuring Next Level Entertainment and DaJam 98.3. Two rooms; 80s and 90s and the Disco Room. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CHALA CD RELEASE – Fri. Jun 23. Q103 and BC Productions presents CHALA “By Your Side” CD Release with special guests Valley Of The Kings, Stephen Bradley and David Electric. The event will also feature The Grouch, Marty Dread and Ekolu Kalama. 9:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

ACS Relay For Life- Sat. Jun 24. American Cancer Society’s 2017 Relay For Life Event is this weekend. It’s a grassroots, community-based team event, and the Maui community is invited to join in numbers! There’ll be an Opening Ceremony, Survivors Lap, Caregivers Lap, a Luminaria Ceremony and Closing Ceremony. Donations are welcome. 5:45pm. Free. War Memorial Events Arena (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); 808-244-5554; relay.acsevents.org

28TH ANNUAL HO’OLAULE’A OHANA LUAU – Sat. Jun 24. This is St. Anthony School biggest fundraiser of the year. The festive event features live Hawaiian music, ono food, prize drawings, and lots of camaraderie and fun. Tickets are $30 presale (by June 19) or $45 at the door, $10 for keiki 6-12, free for keiki 5 and under. Anniversary classes are welcome to block seating areas. 5:00pm. St. Anthony School, (1618 Lower Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4978; Sasmaui.org

THE LAMONTS – Sat. Jun 24. Fasten your seat belts and get ready for fast tracks and slick hits! The Lamonts are performing their original brand of punk rock and hip hop with special guests Hot Foot Teddy. Feel the rumble of DJ sets by Boomshot. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

26TH ANNUAL KI HO’ALU GUITAR FESTIVAL – Sun. Jun 25. An all-star lineup including some of Hawaii’s best slack key guitar players will perform a full afternoon of melodious Hawaiian music. Ki Ho’alu, translating literally from Hawaiian as “loosen the key,” indicating the tuning in slack key guitar technique, is a musical tradition dating back to 19th century paniolo. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, or lauhala mats and relax on the grassy lawn to fully enjoy the laid-back music by famed guitar players. Free. 1:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

OPRAH’S ‘LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE’ EVENT- Mon. Jun 26. Yes, Oprah will be speaking at the MACC this week! The event is designed to inspire Hawaii residents to lead healthier, happier and more productive lives. Presented by HMSA and Sharecare, Oprah will present a discussion and a Q&A session with Jeff Arnold, co-founder and executive officer for Sharecare. Tickets are only available until Sunday June 25th through an HMSA sweepstakes at hmsa.com/sharecare. The activation code is ‘oprah.’ 18+. Free. Time TBA. A&B Amphitheater. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ANNUAL CELEBRATION – Wed. Jun 28. The Lahaina Arts Society invites local residents to come meet fellow Maui artists, supporters of the arts and the LAS Board members. Special guest speakers will be Panna Speaf, owner of Maui Hands. Light pupus will be offered and a no-host bar will be available. LAS is dedicated to showcase, market and mentor Maui County artists. 6:00pm. Pioneer Inn Maui, (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636; 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com; Lahainaarts.com

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

‘RED, WHITE AND TUNA’ – Until – Sun. Jul 2. Laugh along as they return to the Town of Tuna, Texas. Where the Lion Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies. Directed by Victoria McGee, featuring William Hubbard and John Williams. Showtimes are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm (no performance on June 18). 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, one of the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magicians, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy in a beautiful 78-seat venue! Annabelle, our resident ghost, will entertain you while you dine, enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and yummy desserts. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘ULALENA – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Delight in the richness of Hawaiian history and culture through authentic Hawaiian music, dance and over 100 instruments played live in a dynamic, colorful, emotional, and entertaining theatrical performance. E Hele mai (come)! Embark on this powerful journey, and leave with a deeper understanding of the island’s culture, and the true essence of aloha. $29.99 Keiki / $59.99 Adults. Children 5 and under are free. Kama‘aina and military rates, and dinner partner offers are available. 5:00pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

NA LIO DINNER – Thu. Jun 22. Sit back and enjoy the story of the horse in Hawaii and discover how the Hawaiian Cowboys, and the horse became a part of Hawaiian culture. Check-in at the shop and the shuttle will transport you to Kahalawai Farms and Stables for the dinner and show. The Menu will be seasonal and prepared on location by Kalei’s Food Truck and Catering. Visit with miniature horses Julio and Freedom, take pictures and meet the horses and cast of Na Lio. BYOB. $99. 5:30pm. Na Lio Gift Shop, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-270-2255; Naliomaui.com

BURN’N LOVE – Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri. Maui Theatre’s Burn’n Love brings back the golden era of Elvis in Hawaii. Starring Darren Lee, relive the days of Blue Hawaii with the best Elvis impersonator in the world. $60 – $110. 7:30pm. Maui Theatre, (878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-856-7900; Mauitheatre.com

BRING IT HOME 2017 DANCE CONCERT – Fri. Jun 23 – Sat. Jun 24. The professional contemporary dance company Adaptations Dance Theater (ADT) will present their annual dance concert. ADT’s signature summer performance features a cast of local and guest artists, that demonstrates the island’s homegrown talent in contemporary dance. Friday, 5:30-10pm, is opening night for 21+ and will include a lively reception with complimentary refreshments, pupus, music and artists afterparty, priced at $55. Saturday, 7-9pm, performance only, $25 for adults and $15 for keiki 12 and under. 5:30pm. Aaliikuhonua Creative Arts Center, (Seabury Hall, Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org; Adaptationsdancetheater.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jun 24. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SING IT: YOUTH SINGING COMPETITION – Sat. Jun 24. 15 of Maui’s young aspiring artist will compete for their chance to win $1,000 for first place. 2:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAGIC MONDAY – Mon. Jun 26. Come down for a night of excitement and laughter with Resident Magician Holden Mowat. Let loose, have a drink, and allow yourself to wonder, don’t blink an eye or he’ll fool you again. $10. 10:00pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH AND HIS BAG O’ TRICKS – Tue. Jun 27. High-Energy Comedy and Magic Show! Fun for all ages with Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Tricks at Mulligans. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Jun 28. Hosted by George and his Slack Key Show Ohana, see Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

MAUI FILM FESTIVAL ‘DINNER AND A MOVIE’ PACKAGE – Until – Sun. Jun 25. The Maui Film Festival is held right outside Gannon’s at the Wailea Gold Golf Course. Have dinner at Gannon’s before the festival and receive complimentary parking and beach chair seating in Gannon’s reserved movie section. Reservation is required, call or go online to register or for details. 5:00pm. Gannon’s Wailea, (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

EAT (RED) SAVE LIVES – Thu. Jun 22 – Fri. Jun 30. For every person who enjoys breakfast in June, the hotel will donate $1 to (RED)’s fight to end AIDS. The signature breakfast item is poached eggs and sweet potato cake, accompanied by Molokai sweet potato, avocado-watercress salad and fresh squeezed beet juice. 7:00am. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-573-1234; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com

KING’S COTTAGE TASTING ROOM – Thu. Jun 22. Built for King Kalakaua in 1856, the King’s Cottage is where you can taste complimentary MauiWine varieties, also offering free historical and cellar tours. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jun 22. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and lots of opportunities to talk story about the history of Rose Ranch. $50. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET DINNER – Tuesday-Saturday. Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful Maui sunset while enjoying a special three-course Sunset Menu which includes a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse bouche from the Chef. $50. 5:30pm. Banyan Tree Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7096; Ritzcarlton.com/banyantree

NA HANONA HOLDS LAULAU FUNDRAISER – Thu. Jun 22 – Fri. Jul 7. A Central Maui halau is selling pre-sale tickets for laulau plates which includes kalo, sweet potato, rice and pohole fern salad. Pickup is on July 7, 5:30-8:30pm. Purchase tickets at the shop oronline. All proceeds benefit halau members trip to Tahiti and Rapanui next summer to mark the 15th anniversary of Na Hanona Kulike ‘O Pi’ilani, led by Na Kumu Hula Sissy Lake-Farm and Kapono’ai Molitau. $10. 5:30pm. Native Intelligence, (1980 Main St., Lahaina); 808-298-7195; native-intel.com

CASTAWAY’S SEAFOOD NIGHT – Fri. Jun 23. Enjoy a seafood extravaganza with fresh fish, clams, shrimp, crab leg cluster, Portuguese sausage, new potatoes, corn on the cob and garlic bread. $47.95. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Jun 23. Experience cocktails inspired by stars and classic films of the silver screen! Mixologists stir up movie magic following the movie complete with live music. 5:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jun 25. Featuring an enhanced a la carte breakfast menu created by Executive Chef David Viviano, a celebration of savory and sweet culinary delights. 10:00am. Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sundays and Mondays. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites by make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

KO’S SUNDAY NIGHT LAULAU – Sun. Jun 25. Enjoy Chef Tylun Pang’s healthy and modern take on a traditional Hawaiian dish, the special seafood laulau includes Maui fresh catch fish, shrimp, scallops, spinach, mushrooms and baby bok choy, all wrapped in ti leaf, steamed, and served with jasmine rice. Kama‘aina offer not applicable. 5:00pm. Ko at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com

CULINARY CINEMA – Sun. Jun 25. A one-of-a-kind dinner and movie experience in the resorts Hotel Theater. Enjoy 8 courses, 8 chefs and 1 movie. A portion of the proceeds to benefit the Aloha Backback Buddies as part of Kapalua Restaurant Week. 21+. Reservations required. $88. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Lahaina); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua; Kapaluarestaurantweek.com

NATIONAL PINEAPPLE DAY CELEBRATION – Tue. Jun 27. Celebrate the ‘King of Fruits.’ Activities include free Pineapple Crush Tours, Maui Gold Pineapple (first 100 guests) and Pineapple Wine Tastings inside the King’s Cottage for 21+. There will also be Dis-n-Dat Pineapple special offering 20 percent off everything pineapple in the tasting room. Don’t forget to check out the Pineapple Eats at Ulupalakua Ranch Store. Fresh cut pineapples will be available all day. Free. 10:00am. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

NATIONAL PINEAPPLE DAY – Tue. Jun 27. Umalu Restaurant will be serving fresh pineapple cocktails. Guests are invited to join the fun by posting on social media with #hyattmauipineapple for a chance to be reposted by @hyattmaui. 11:00am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

CASTAWAY’S DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jun 28. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with ocean front dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jun 28. The Luau dinner show ‘Huaka’I – Journey through Polynesia’ includes traditional games, woodcarvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fantastic Luau buffet. There will be beautiful Hula performances and the fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Kaanapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Kaanapali Shores, Lahaina); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS – Wed. Jun 28. It’s WINE night w/DTH’s General Manager and sommelier Caleb Hopkins choosing the varietals from around the world. Start with a wine tasting selected from each week’s wines. 8:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

MAUI ART SCENE

CALL TO ARTISTS: SCHAEFER PORTRAIT CHALLENGE 2018 (SPC2018) – Until – Sat. Sep 23. Artists interested in participating in SPC 2018 may submit their work on Sep 23, 2017, 9am-noon. The Challenge is open to artists 18+ who are Hawaii residents. All works entered must be original one-of-a-kind and newly-created specifically for this exhibition. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

EXHIBIT: PIERO RESTA-ILLUMINATUS – Until – Sun. Jul 16. This retrospective exhibition honors an artist whose life’s work was infused with passion and spiritual transcendence within natural and mythological worlds. Piero Resta’s artistic career was immersed in the alchemy of philosophy, science, poetry, and experimentation. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

KALUANUI CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION – Until – Thu. Jun 22. Celebrate 100 years of Kaluanui with a special centennial themed exhibition. One hundred pieces will be selected for display in this commemorative exhibition. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

WATERCOLORIST VICTORIA WUNDRUM – Until – Fri. Jun 30. Victoria paints beautifully in watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastel and also creates jewelry and mixed media constructions. 11:00am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

WILLOW NORRIS – Until- Fri. Jun 30. Aquatinting, scraping and burnishing, and incorporating the use of fine pigmented wax, Willow’s paintings are truly mixed media. 2:00pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

WATERCOLORIST, CHRISTINE WAARA – Until- Tue. Jun 27. Come meet this delightful artist and watch her paint in person every Tuesday in June. 1:00pm. Maui Hands Hyatt, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-7997; mauihands.com

PAPAHANAUMOKUAKEA PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT – Thu. Jun 22. The collection celebrates the conservation of biodiverse ecosystems as marine monuments under review by Trump administration. The exhibit, includes 30 individual mounted photos from photographers David Littschwager and Susan Middleton who spent time in the Northwestern Hawaiian islands and have published a book of photography titled Archipelago. 9:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com

ADOLESCENTS OF THE ARTS – Thu. Jun 22 – Fri. Jun 23. The youth of Maui come together to showcase their variety of creative and original art pieces at the Adolescents of the Arts: 2017 Art Exhibit. The Exhibit is on display in Suite B-8. Guests will be able to view and purchase one-of-a-kind art pieces benefiting adolescent artists themselves as well as donate to the Maui Family Support Services.Free. 6:00pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Jun 23. Friday evenings at the cafe are bustling with published local artists creating amazing art along with live music from professional musicians and recording artists. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jun 23. Visit the gallery, for live music and Mai Tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

OBSERVE AND PLAY FAMILY DAY – Sat. Jun 24. This family program offers a guided walk-through of the gallery, a chance to meet exhibiting artists, and an opportunity to make a piece of art to take home. Free. 10:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ART TOUR – Mon. Jun 26. View original art and giclees by Local Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations are required. 8:00am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

MAUI ‘THROWDOWN THURSDAY’S’ RALLIES – Thu. Jun 22. Every Thursday, peaceful resistance continues in response to the many untenable policies the new administration is proposing that threaten democracy. Everyone is invited to come out and bring a sign reflecting why you march and make your voices heard! 4:00pm. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3500; Maui.hawaii.edu

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Thu. Jun 29. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with performer at each table and custom head lei made with master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. $199. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

2017 MAUI COUNTY AFFORDABLE HOUSING SUMMIT – Fri. Jun 30. The Maui Chamber of Commerce and Maui County’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns will be co-hosting the summit. The summit will feature a Keynote Address by Rick Jacobus, Principal at Street Level Advisors and many other specialists. Reservations are required. Cost is $65, with a $10 discount if registered by June 23. Deadline to register is June 27. 8:30am. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-873-7834; Mauibeachhotel.net; MauiChamber.com

EVERCLEAR: SO MUCH FOR THE AFTERGLOW 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR – Sat. Jul 1. See Everclear live at the Castle Theater with special guests Vertical Horizon and Fastball. Everclear is donating $1 per ticket sold to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, an organization that provides financial assistance to career musicians, venue workers, production staff, crew members, and their families suffering from injury, illness or disability. $30.50 – $100. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI TAIKO 20TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – Sun. Jul 2. Twenty years ago, Maui Taiko was formed by the descendants of Japanese immigrants in the hopes of perpetuating a centuries-old drumming tradition. Now blossomed into a performance troupe that entertains thousands of residents and visitors on Maui annually, the group invites you to celebrate with them and their friends: Uneme Daiko (Koriyama, Japan), Marco Leinhard-Taikoza (New York), Nakayama and Maui Minyo Kai (Maui), and nationally acclaimed, San Jose Taiko. $20. 2:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SUMMER COMEDY SERIES – Thu. Jul 13 – Fri. Jul 14. Head to the West for two nights of Aloha-ha. Featuring Jay Davis from HBO and Comedy Central’s Tosh.O; Ahmed Ahmed from Comedy Central, Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Tour and Just Like Us and Jonathan Kite the Star of CBS Series Two Broke Girls and the Family Guy. $15 pre-sale tickets available online now. $20. 8:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL – Fri. Jul 14 – Sat. Aug 26. Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie and set in the late 1970s. This hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays 3pm. $20 – $40. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Thu. Jun 22. Enthusiastic and fit hikers are sought for a service trip with the Friends of Haleakala National Park on Independence Day weekend, July 2-4. Volunteers will stay at Paliku Cabin on Sunday and Monday nights and perform tasks related to native species protection. They will hike out Tuesday up the Switchback Trail. Learn more and register online, then contact the trip leader listed on the website. Free – $2. 7:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

REGAL’S SUMMER MOVIE EXPRESS – Until – Wed. Aug 2. During summer at 10am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Regal will present family-friendly movies such as The Book of Life, The Lego Movie, Madagascar 3, Minions, The Peanuts Movie, Rio 2 and Boxtrolls for $1 admission. A portion of all proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. 10:00am. Maui Mall Megaplex, (70 E. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 800-326-3264; Mauimall.com

SUMMER SPLASH DAYS AT PARADISE FOUNTAINS – Until- Fri. Jun 30. Free fun with giant floaties and splash games Mon-Fri at the Mall’s Paradise Fountains. Meet Lila, a real-life mermaid of Hawaii Mermaid Adventures every Thursday from 11am-12pm. All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian. 8:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR 27TH ANNUAL HULA O NA KEIKI – Until- Sat. Jul 1. Ka’anapali Beach Hotel, Hawaii’s Most Hawaiian Hotel, will host the 27th Anniversary of Maui’s only children’s hula competition, Hula O Na Keiki. Hula students from Hawaii and around the world are invited to compete through interview, dance, chant, and costume categories. For details, requirements and application visit Kbhmaui.com/hawaii-culture/hula-o-na-keiki/27th-Hula-O-Na-Keiki. 8:00am. Kaanapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

PACIFIC CANCER FOUNDATION THRIVE AND SURVIVE WORKSHOP – Until – Thu. Jul 20. This Stanford-based program offers participants ways to live a healthy life by exploring self management skills and exchanging ideas with fellow participants. Patients, survivors and caregivers are all welcomed. This once per week gathering meets for 6 weeks on Thursdays to share techniques on dealing with a variety of issues that arise following a cancer diagnosis. Space is limited! Free. 9:00am. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5546; Jwaltercameroncenter.com; Pacificcancerfoundation.org/participate

SUMMER NEED FOR BLOOD PROMOTION – Thu. Jun 22 – Fri. Jun 23. To encourage more donors to come out Blood Bank of Hawaii is have a summer giveaway promotion. Blood donors, who take the time to save lives, will be entered to win a weekly giveaway of a $100 Foodland gift card, and grand-prize of a 3-night neighbor island getaway compliments of Castle Resorts and Hotels, including airfare on Hawaiian Airlines and a $250 gift card. Donate today from 8am-5pm or tomorrow 8am-1:45pm at the Cameron Center Auditorium. 8:00am. Blood Bank of Hawaii, (); 808-848-4770; BHS.org

SUMMER OCEAN SAFETY PROGRAM – Thu. Jun 22. Makena Golf and Beach Club introduces Kiai Kai Keiki Academy, a complimentary summer ocean safety and stewardship program for Maui’s youth ages 8-18. The keiki ocean safety clinics will be held at Maluaka Beach Park from 8:30am-3pm on June 29th, July 27th, and August 10th. All participants must be able to swim well in open water. Free. 8:30am. Makena Golf and Beach Club. Makenagolfandbeachclub.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Thu. Jun 22. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamali’i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali’iokekai and Hui Lanakila every Tuesday and Thursday. 6:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

AIKIDO INTRODUCTORY COURSE – Thu. Jun 22 – Thu. Jul 6. Anyone interested in the practice of Aikido is invited to try a four-week introductory course. Tracy Reasoner, 5th Dan, will provide an introduction to the history and principles of Aikido, cover basic Aikido posture and meditation, and teach a few simple Aikido arts. Open to adults and teens, class will meet from 6:30-8:30pm on July 6, 13, 20, and 27. Come 15 minutes early to the first class to register and sign in. $40. 6:30pm. Maui Ki-Aikido Dojo, (194 S. Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172 or 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

CULTURAL ACTIVITIES – Until – Fri. Jun 30. During the month of June The Shops at Wailea features an array of cultural activities that all can enjoy. Lei Po’o Making: Mondays 2:30-3:30pm and Wednesdays 1:30-2:30pm; Ukulele Lessons: Mondays 5:30-6:30pm and Fridays 3-4pm; Coconut Husking: Tuesdays 2:30-3:30pm; Island Wood Carving: Wednesdays 10:30am-1pm and Fridays 12:30-3:30pm; Coconut Frond Weaving: Thursdays 2:30-3:30pm; Polynesian Show: Tuesdays and Thursdays 5:30-6:30pm. 2:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

GROOVE TO MOOVE – Thu. Jun 22. Bring your walking shoes and get “moving” together toward a healthier community. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TAI CHI – Thu. Jun 22. Southern Praying Mantis present tai chi demonstration and class with Master Sifu David Morane. All ages welcome. Free. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

OED GRANTS WORKSHOP – Thu. Jun 22. Attendees will receive an application packet for Fiscal Year 2018 and complete step-by-step training on the application process. OED staff will also be on hand to answer any questions attendees might have. Topics covered include the types of projects and programs that are applicable for OED funding and how to create performance metrics. Free. 9:00am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Halau Hula Kauluokala Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero Hula Classes – Thu. Jun 22. Halau Hula Kauluokala under the direction of Kumu Uluwehi Guerrero is opening classes for adults who cannot make a full halau commitment but still want to have hula in their lives. No fundraising, performance, or protocol commitments. Must have knowledge of the hula basics. These are not beginner classes. $30. 5:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jun 22. Want to learn hula? Drop by the mall’s center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

NATIONAL PINK DAY – Fri. Jun 23. Join a pool party to celebrate National Pink Day. Enjoy the beat of the DJ, pool games and activities, and pink specials throughout the hotel. Help Hyatt raise funds for Susan G. Komen Hawaii, and their efforts for breast cancer awareness, education, prevention and treatment in the Hawaiian Islands. Make sure to sport your favorite shade of pink. 12:00pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

PAU HANA AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT – Fri. Jun 23. Pau Hana celebrates the end of the work week with live musical performances by Maui’s talented up and coming artists as well as Maui’s more well established musicians. 4:00pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

KARAOKE STAR SATURDAYS – Fri. Jun 23. Grab your friends or go solo for QKC’s Karaoke Night with Karaoke Jockey Dean Sakurai of Star Tracks Karaoke Maui. There will be thousands of songs to choose from and KJ Dean is available to help you select just the right tune. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY GOLF TOURNAMENT – Sat. Jun 24. Maui Humane Society is hosting its first annual golf tournament at the Blue Course with an award lunch to follow at Manoli’s Pizza Company. Interested individuals, teams and tee sponsors can register now at Mauihumanesociety.org or call 808-877-3680 ext. 219 for more information. 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the animals at the Maui Humane Society. 6:00am. Wailea Golf Club, (100 Wailea Ike Dr., Wailea); 808-875-7450; Waileagolf.com

YU-GI-OH CARD SESSION – Sat. Jun 24. Free card session at Maui Toy Works. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

INTENTIONS MAUI LAUNCH PARTY – Sat. Jun 24. Intentions Maui focuses on the well being of women with an emphasis on their pregnancy, birthing and motherhood journeys. Join this collaborative event, featuring over 40 local women run business and over $5,000 worth in giveaways and free services. 5:30pm. Monkeypod Art and Creative Studio, (830 Kolu St., Wailuku); 808-866-0041; Monkeypodartstudio.com; Intentionsmaui.com

KEOKEA HO’OLAULE’A – Sat. Jun 24. Enjoy daylong entertainment at the fourth Keokea Ho’olaule’a, featuring fresh produce, plants and flowers, local-grindz plate lunches, crafts, sweeping vistas, cool breezes and Upcountry hospitality. 10:00am. Keokea Market Place, (Mile Marker 17, Kula).

BENDS AND BREWS – Sat. Jun 24. Join in an all levels class, led by Amber Tesoro from PopUp Yoga Maui. This class is perfect for anyone new to yoga or the seasoned yogi! Bring your own mat, a friend or two, and an appetite for a fun and playful class with some delicious brews. Ticket includes yoga class and your first drink. 21+. $20. 10:45am. Maui Brewing Company Kihei, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

RHMC’S 30th ANNIVERSARY – Sat. Jun 24. Ronald Mcdonald House of Charities of Hawaii invite the public to celebrate their 30th anniversary. Re-connect, engage and celebrate. 11:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ECO FARM TOURS – Sat. Jun 24. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. Their goal is to create whole systems which produce healthy food sustainably. $20 – $25. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

WEST AFRICAN DANCE WITH QUINCEY – Sat. Jun 24. Live Drumming! Have fun following the beats of the drums, learn new steps and moves with this great teacher. $10. 11:00am. Pahu Creations, (870 Hailiimaile Rd., Makawao); 808-385-2642; Pahumaui.com

AGING WISELY COMMUNITY EVENT – Sat. Jun 24. Guest Speaker Dr. Steve Blake, ScD will be presenting a class and slide presentation on ‘The Hawaii Dementia Prevention Trial.’ Come and learn how to reduce your risk of memory loss by increasing your intake of antioxidant fruits and vegetables. Free. 1:30pm. Roselani Place, (88 S Papa Ave., Kahului); 808-871-7720; Roselaniplace.com

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Sun. Jun 25. Enjoy a traditional Polynesian performance by Te Tiare Patitifa on the mall’s center stage. 11:00am. Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jun 25. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit! Every Class is a Party! Every body is welcome. You’ll Sweat, You’ll Laugh, You’ll Cheer… and you’ll wanna come back for more. Free. 8:30am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jun 25. Get your sweat on with Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit. Free. 9:00am. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit at Maui Mall, (70 E Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. Jun 25. Let’s keep Ka’ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. This beautiful sandy/rocky coastline gets inundated with marine debris from all over the Pacific. These items can be deadly ingestion and entanglement hazards to animals of all sizes. Come lend a hand for a few hours of fun and exercise. Bring reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies provided. Free. 9:00am. Ka’ehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihee); SHARKastics.org

MONDAY, JUNE 26

SALSA DANCE CLASS – Mon. Jun 26. Maui dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes with Demian and Lasensua, singles and couple welcome. Beginners class starts at 6pm with Intermediate class to follow at 6:45pm. $10 per class, $15 per couple. 6:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

QUEEN’S KIDS CLUB – Mon. Jun 26. Presented by QKC in conjunction with Easter Seals Hawaii and the Maui Friends of the Library. Keiki 3-12 can enjoy crafts, games and story time in the Center Court. Keiki will also receive a Maui Friends of the Library coupon which they can redeem for a free book at their library. 10:00am. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jun 27. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian Guitar. Free. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

Keiki Aloha Hula Class – Wed. Jun 28. Keiki Aloha Hula brings the aloha, and the love of Hawaiian dance to the kids ages 7 to 12 of upcountry in a non-competitive, creative, nurturing environment. This is a fun class where students will learn the basics, and fundamentals of hula movement, as well as language and culture appreciation. 4:15pm. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-205-0908; WisdomFlowYoga.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Auntie’s Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/dining

Cane and Canoe at Montage Kapalua – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Daniel Querubin and Dayan Kai 5:30-9pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-4:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Scott Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Scott Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scott Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Scott Freeman 4:30-7:30pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui – Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; Thu, Thu-Wed, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Cliffdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Kendall and The Armadillo 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Alex Calma 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Jason Macapulay 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Ronnie Lawrence 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali’i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Ron Hetten 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Kealii Lum and Friends 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo and Friends 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Ma’a 2-5pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana and Friends 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum and Friends 6-9pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Japengo at Hyatt Regency Maui – Thu, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Stephanie Falcone 5:30-7:30pm; Sat, Kawika Ortiz 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Kelly Covington Duo 5:30-7:30pm; Mon, Margie Heart 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Kanoa Kukaua 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Deason Baybayan 5:30-7:30pm; Wed, Josh Sumibcay 5:30-7:30pm; (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-4727; Japengomaui.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Crazy Fingers Duo 8-10pm; Sat, Ma’a 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Mon, Benny and Rock 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Thu, Josh Kahula and Dave of ‘Nuff Sedd’ 3-5pm; Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Fri, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Sat, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 3-5pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Massa and Meryl Yecies 3-5pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Peter deAquino 3-5pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pailolo Bar and Grill at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Thu, Live Music 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com/dining/pailolo

Pau Huakai Tiki Bar – Fri, Josh Sumibcay 5-8pm; Mon, Kawika Ortiz 6-8pm; (180 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-1000; Kaanapalibeach.hyatt.com

Pi Artisan Pizzeria – Fri, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Mon, Scot Freeman 6-9pm; (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791; Pi808.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; Sun, Codae 6-8pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; Tue, Ah-Tim Eleniki 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Relish Oceanside Bar at Westin Maui Resort – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-2525; Westinmaui.com/dining/relish-oceanside

Sangrita Grill and Cantina – Thu, Live Flamenco Music by Indio and Avi 6:30-8:30pm; (2580 Kekaa Dr., Lahaina); 808-662-6000; Sangritagrill.com

Sea House Restaurant at Napili Kai Resort – Thu, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Fri, Phillip Stevens 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Beach Club at Aston Kaanapali Shores – Wed, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; (3445 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-667-2211.

The Dirty Monkey – Thu-Wed, Guest Musician 3-6pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

South Maui

Botero Lounge at Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com/experience/dine/botero-lounge

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Fri, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Kahale’s Beach Club – Sun, Brant Quick 8-11pm; Tue, Brant Quick 8-11pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Kono’s on the Green – Thu, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Sal Godinez Band 5-8pm; Sat, Neto Peraza 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Island Soul Dance Party 5-8pm; (470 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-633-4220; Konosonmaui.com

Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani – Fri-Sat, Live Entertainment 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Fri, Lewis and Louis 5-8pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 5-8pm; Fri, Bristol Dunlap 5-8pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 5-8pm; Sun, Hamilton and Sebastian 5-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 5-8pm; Tue, Brian and Meryl 5-8pm; Wed, Damien Awai 5-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Dat Guyz 1-3pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4-6pm; Thu, Louis and Lewis 7-9pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1-3pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Fri, Alika 7-9pm; Sat, Ron Kualaua 1-3pm; Sat, An Den 4-6pm; Sat, Randall Rospond 7-9pm; Sun, T-Flatz and The Highlights 1-3pm; Sun, Dat Guyz 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Tue, Stay EZ 4-6pm; Tue, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Wed, Damien and Brian 1-3pm; Wed, Alika 4-6pm; Wed, Jarret 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Pat Simmons Jr. 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9:30pm; Mon, David Connolly 7-9pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

Shearwater Tavern – Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Nestor Ugale 5-7pm; Thu, Kanoa 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Damien Awai 5-7pm; Fri, Joe Chee Jr. 10-10pm; Sat, Joe Chee Jr. 5-7pm; Sat, Marc Dumalata 10pm-12am; Sun, Vitamin D 5-7pm; Mon, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; Tue, Mondo Kane 5-7pm; (1279 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-793-2324; Shearwatermaui.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Thu, Jaime Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Viva La Rumba 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jon Bowser 4-6pm; Wed, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

The Shops at Wailea – Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

What Ales You – Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Sat, Erica Ambrin 7-9pm; Wed, Jon Bowser 7-9pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-214-6581; WhatAlesYouMaui.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Fri, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Kahili Restaurant – Wed, Ron Kuala’au 4-5:30pm; (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Mauiliveevents.com

Kahului Ale House – Thu-Wed, Local Live Music 5-8pm; (355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului); 808-877-9001; Kahuluialehouse.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Kaulike Pescaia 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-5149-3071; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Ryan Robinson 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com