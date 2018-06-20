MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | June 21st-27th, 2018

BIG SHOWS ON MAUI

PICNIC FOR POKI HAWAIIAN MUSIC CONCERT – Thu. Jun 21. Roselani Place and Ola Na Mele Productions invite the community to enjoy an afternoon with the ‘Hawaiian Serenaders,’ Mele Fong and Richard Tom. The husband-wife duo will sing a variety of Hawaiian, hapa haole, pop, and jazz favorites with a specialty in nostalgic boat days music on ‘ukulele and u-bass. Guest can also enjoy fresh baked cookies and coffee while relaxing to the beautiful sounds of Hawai‘i. Free. 11:00am. Kaahumanu Church, (103 South High St., Wailuku); 808-871-7720.

POLY’S FINEST FEST – Fri. Jun 22. Hawaii’s Finest presents a show featuring performances by Sammy J, Aaradhna, Finn Gruva, Sammielz, Josh “Wawa” White, Samu and Tenelle. All ages. $25 (General); $75 (VIP). Available at YNVU (Kahului), Mr. Subs (Lahaina), Sparky’s Food Truck or online. Doors open at 4pm. 5pm. War Memorial Complex, (Ka‘ahumanu and Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); Hifinest.com

KIHEI 4TH FRIDAY TOWN PARTY – Fri. Jun 22. This month at K4F, you can enjoy entertainment by Kuaola, Keoni’s Hot Lava Dance Fit Zumba, Missy Aguilar and Ekolu. There’ll be fun for keiki with face painting, balloon twisting, spider jump, Hula hooping, bubbles and more. There will also be arts and crafts, local merchants, a food truck area and eateries with yummy treats. Free. 6:00pm. Kihei Town Party, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

NAOMI NYE AND CATHY SONG IN THE GREEN ROOM – Fri. Jun 22. Taking the stage together for an evening immersed in the power of poetry, the Merwin Conservancy presents poets Naomi Shihab Nye, professor at Texas State University, and Cathy Song, a teacher through Hawaii’s “Poets in the Schools” program. They will explore poetry’s role as an antidote to the chaos in the world around us. Tickets are $25 and $10 for students w/ID. Post-event hosted reception included. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SING IT! TEEN SINGING COMPETITION – Sat. Jun 23. See Maui’s youth perform at the Lahaina Cannery Mall’s second annual SING IT! Teen Singing Competition. Winners will receive cash prizes of $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $300 for third place. 3:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ZENSHIN DAIKO’S TAIKO FESTIVAL – Sat. Jun 23. This year, the 19th annual Zenshin Daiko’s taiko festival concert will start with Stanford Taiko, one of the leading collegiate taiko groups in North America. Then the 50 members of Zenshin Daiko will perform some of their favorite pieces and premier new works written by its members with special guest Kenny Endo, renowned professional taiko artist from Honolulu. Tickets: $20/adults; $10/children 12 and under. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org; Zenshindaiko.com

VON LINNE EXPRESS BAND – Sat. Jun 23. Enjoy a fun night of dancing with the Von Linne Express band. This eclectic blend of talented musicians are internationally performing artists. Hear Steven Von Linne on the guitar, vocals with Leo Javali-bass, Ken Stover on the keys and Randy Littleton-drums. Hear all your favorites from classic rock to blues, Latin and originals. 8:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

SUMMER BOOTY SHAKE CONTEST – Sat. Jun 23. Head to the West Side because it’s time for the Summer Booty Shake Contest hosted by Mr. Shakes. Happening each Saturday, the night will feature a ‘Drop it Low’ dance contest, so shake your booty and qualify to win an All Expense Paid Trip for (2) to Las Vegas. 9:00pm. Maui Grill Kaanapali, (2290 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-6100; Mauigrillkaanapali.com

SUMMER BREAK REVOLUTION – Sat. Jun 23. Presented by Q103 and Judah Sound System, the saloon will turn into a Summer Break Revolution. Hosted by Spence Jah, the night will feature performances by Kohomua, Rootz N Creation and Rootsman. 21+. $10 – $15. 10:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

27TH ANNUAL KI HO’ALU GUITAR FESTIVAL – Sun. Jun 24. Ki Ho‘alu, “loosen the key” is a musical tradition dating back to 19th century paniolo who played around the campfire after completing a day of ranch work. An all-star lineup of Hawaii’s best slack key guitar players will perform a full afternoon of melodious Hawaiian music include Makana, Brother Noland, Ola Hou (Kevin Brown and Friends), Ho‘okena, Stephen Inglis, George Kahumoku and Friends, Paul Togioka, Ian O’Sullivan, Kamuela Kahoano, Donald Kaulia, Dwight Kanae, George Kuo, Aja Gample, and Emma Rose. Additionally island crafters and merchants will be on site with displays of local arts and crafts for purchase, and food trucks with a variety of tasty options. Free Admission. Gates: 12:30pm. 1:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI STAGE SHOWS

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Mon-Sat. Warren Gibson, country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best “close-up” magic and comedy show while, Resident Ghost Annabelle entertains you. $64 – $104.50. 5:00pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

‘SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR’ – Fri. Jun 22 – Sun. Jul 8. Follow the love affair between Doris and George in one of the most popular comedies of the century. See twenty five years of manners and morals hilariously and touchingly played out. Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm and a Sunday matinee at 3pm. $26. Thursday discount for Kama‘aina. 7:30pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

COMEDY AND MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jun 23. Join Maui Magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. 11:30am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

ISLAND FRESH SPONTANEOUS COMEDY – Sun. Jun 24. Maui Improve returns to the stage with another of their zany, crazy, made-up-on-the-spot, full improvised end of the month show. Doors open at 6:30pm. $5. 7:00pm. ProArts Playhouse, (1280 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

MULLIGAN’S MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jun 26. Here’s a high-energy fun comedy and magic show all ages will enjoy. See how Brenton Keith amuses and amazes the audience with his bag-o-tricks. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT – Tue. Jun 26. Put on your laughing pants, sip on your favorite libations and let these funny folks tickle your funny bone. Hosted by Power Up Comedy. 9:00pm. Three’s Bar and Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU JR.’S SLACK KEY SHOW – Wed. Jun 27. Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku Jr. will perform in concert with his slack key ohana: Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton and Wainani Kealoha. Pre-show dinner package also available for Sea House Restaurant, advance purchase required call or go online. $37.99. 7:30pm. Slack Key Show at Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 Lower Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-669-3858; Slackkeyshow.com

OPEN MIC COMEDY – Wed. Jun 27. Power Up Comedy welcome all 21+ individuals to stand up for up to 5 minutes and show the crowd what you got. There will also be food and drink specials all night. Sign up at 9pm. 9:30pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

MAUI FOODIE

KING’S VISIT WINE TASTING AND TOUR – Thu. Jun 21. Here’s an opportunity for wine lovers, and for those who want to learn about grape production on Maui. This exclusive tour includes visiting the Old Jail, tasting small-production single varietal Ulupalakua Vineyards estate wines, a walk through the vineyard grounds, and learn the history of Rose Ranch. Reservations are required. 3:30pm. MauiWine, Ulupalakua Vineyards, (14815 Piilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

KAPALUA SUNSET EXPERIENCE – Thu. Jun 21. Sit back, relax and take in the sunset at Banyan Tree Restaurant. Enjoy a three-course sunset menu, a glass of sparkling wine and an amuse-bouche. $65 + $25 optional wine pairing available. Offered daily. 5:30pm. The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

CHAMPAGNE HALE AT CLIFF HOUSE – Thu-Sun. Welcome back the pop-up bar and lounge and celebrate the 200th anniversary of Veuve Clicquot’s Rose label. Guests can enjoy Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rose along with new food pairings created by execute chef Chris Damskey and his culinary team. 21+. Walk-ins only. First come, first served. 4:30-8:30pm. 4:30pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

ECO FARM TOURS – Fri. Jun 22. Join in an educational tour of permaculture design features. $20 – $39. 4:00pm. Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm, (4505 Hana Hwy., Haiku); 808-283-8057; Ahimsasanctuaryfarm.com

CRAB LEGS AND PRIME RIB BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Fri. Jun 22. Maui musician Ron Kuala‘au’s velvety voice and melodic guitar provides a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian and contemporary music while you enjoy a scrumptious buffet. $44.95 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. 5:30pm. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FILMS – Fri. Jun 22. Mixologists stir up movie magic with cocktails inspired by the stars, classic films of the silver screen and live music. 7:30pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

ISLAND BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sat. Jun 23. Spend your Saturday on the Northshore enjoying brunch items like the famous Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs Benedict Pacifica and Mediterranean Scrambled Eggs. Local musicians Brian Mansano and Eddie Tanaka will entertain with traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and Spanish guitar. 10:30am-1pm. Island Fresh Cafe, (381 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-633-2770; Islandfreshcafe.com

FLANAGAN AND GILLIOM DINNER SHOW – Sat. Jun 23. Locals and visitors will enjoy delicious dining with great Hawaiian music by award-winning artists Barry Flanagan of HAPA and Eric Gilliom. Opening sets by Anthony Pfluke. Dinner and show: $55. Show only: $25. A $5 donation from each ticket will go to a different Maui charity each month. 6:30pm. Nalu’s South Shore Grill, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-891-8650.

SUNDAY BRUNCH AND BLOODY MARY BAR – Sun. Jun 24. Start your morning with a live musical jazz performance and delicious brunch selections including favorites shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and steak and eggs. Indulge in the “Build-your-own Bloody Mary” with a bar of mixers and all the trimmings to make the most decadent libation. 7am-12pm. Cane and Canoe, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH BUFFET WITH LIVE MUSIC – Sun. Jun 24. Enjoy a full buffet featuring roast beef carving and create your-own omelet stations while listening to amazing Hawaiian, contemporary, falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe. Kaniala sets a beautiful ambiance of Hawaiian music while enjoying breakfast overlooking Haleakala and both the north and south shores of Maui. $27.50 per person, half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations are recommended. 10:00am. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Jun 24. Spend your Sunday afternoon in Lahaina on the roof for lunch favorites like the Greek style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa. There’ll also be hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH GARRETT PROBST – Sun. Jun 24. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, yummy breakfast options and live music. 11:00am. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

WINE SOCIAL – Sun and Mon. Join in an intimate wine and food pairing with restaurant and wine list manager, Jim Hansen. Jim’s thoughtful selections paired with light bites make for a wonderful pre-dinner experience for wine enthusiasts. 4:30pm. Pulehu, an Italian Grill, (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Pulehurestaurantmaui.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jun 26. Enjoy classic tiki-style with elixirs and tunes inspired by the tropics. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana

FAT TUESDAYS – Tue. Jun 26. Hit up the West Side for Fat Tuesdays and enjoy food specials like gumbo, shrimp po boys, beignets and a southern fried chicken sandwich. Wash it all down with drink specials including hurricanes and hand grenades. 9pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

CASTAWAY CAFE DATE NIGHT – Wed. Jun 27. A perfect destination to bring your sweetheart with oceanfront dining and couple specials. Enjoy entrees, house or caesar salad and a bottle of wine for $49.95 per couple. 5:00pm. Castaway Cafe, (45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-661-9091; CastawayCafe.com

WILLIE K DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jun 27. Enjoy 3-course dinner and show with Uncle Willie K. Hear an astounding array of music styles, like Hawaiian, Latin, Italian and opera. Reservations required, call the Willie K Hotline at 808-250-8288. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

MAUI ART SCENE

‘LOYALTY, COURAGE, SACRIFICE: THE 442nd STORY’ EXHIBIT – Until Fri. Aug 24. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the formation of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The exhibit includes memorabilia from Maui’s Nisei WWII veterans who served in the 442nd RCT. Open Mon-Fri. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

DIANE SNOEY APPLER – Until Fri. Jun 29. Plein air oil painter Diane Snoey Appler’s warm landscape scenes of California and Maui are inspired by a sincere love of the outdoors. She will be in the gallery every Friday painting on-site. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St.); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

AMANDA SCOTT – Until Fri. Jun 29. Watercolor artist Amanda Scott’s muse is usually the female figure which she renders beautifully in a variety of ethnic contexts. She will be in the gallery every Friday in June, practicing her pyrography techniques. 2pm. Maui Hands Makawao, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

ZARIAH ART ‘BLESSINGS OF THE MYTHICAL GODDESS’ EXHIBIT – Until Tue. Jul 3. Zariah Art’s solo exhibition expresses the wonders of life shared through enchanting paintings. The public will have the opportunity to meet and talk story with Zariah during her reception on June 10 (11am-3pm) while enjoying pupus and live music. Zariah’s works will remain on display daily. 9am. Lahaina Arts Society, (648 Wharf St.); 808-661-0111; Lahainaarts.com; Zariahart.com

LUANA KAMA – Until Wed. Jun 27. Watercolor artist Luana Kama’s favorite subjects to paint are people and flowers. She will be in the gallery every Wednesday in June working on one of her newest works of art. 11am. Maui Hands Lahaina, (612 Front St.); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

CHRISTINE HALTON – Thu. Jun 21 & 28. Mixed Media artist Christine Halton will be in gallery on Thursday’s creating beautiful new pieces. Galley schedule is June 21, 11am-2pm at the Pa‘ia Gallery and June 28, 11am-2pm at Lahaina gallery and 3-7pm at Hyatt gallery. Maui Hands Galleries, 808-573-2021; Mauihands.com

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Jun 21. Find handcrafted jewelry that uses Tahitian Pearls, coral pieces, seashells, sea glass and semi-precious stones. 808-665-8282. 9am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

FINE ART TOUR – Thu. Jun 21. View original art and giclees by Local Maui Artists and tour one of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings in the State of Hawaii. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations required. 12:00pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapiilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

CAFE FRIDAY, LIVE ART AND MUSIC – Fri. Jun 22. Wind-down after a long week with local art and live music along with a selection of high-quality teas and coffees, healthy smoothies and snacks. 5:30pm. Cafe Cafe Maui, (129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-283-2739; Cafecafemaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jun 22. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase the new artist of the week. Free. 6:00pm. Lahaina Printsellers Ltd., (764 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

FANTASTIC FORMING – Sat. Jun 23 – Sun. Jun 24. Husband and wife duo David and Andrea Petersons (New York), will lead this workshop. They’ll explore “anticlastic raising” as a means of transforming flat sheet metal into dynamic, fluid forms; ideally suited for jewelry and small sculpture. Learn how to strategically stretch and compress thin sheet metal into highly dimensional, lightweight forms. 9:00am. Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

LALUNA TRUNK SHOW – Sat. Jun 23. The event will feature rich and colorful aesthetics in playful prints. 11:00am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-8282; Montagehotels.com/kapaluabay

MAUI FINEST GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jun 24. Explore Maui’s art and culture while finding unique made on Maui gifts, jewelry, crafts and art from local artisans. Enjoy woodcarving and tapa demonstrations and live music by the Maui Ukulele Sisters. 808-385-7594. 8:00am. King Kamehameha III Elementary School, (611 Front St., lahaina).

POLITICAL EVENTS ON MAUI

SMALL BUSINESS SUMMIT WITH DON GUZMAN – Tue. Jun 26. Mayoral Candidate, Don Guzman, will moderate a discussion on the challenges facing small business in Maui County Small Business owners and operators. The general public is encouraged to attend and share their thoughts. This will be an “open conversation” to identify problems and discuss what can be improved for small businesses operating in Maui County. The discussion will follow an open mic format. Light refreshments will be provided. Seating is limited, pre-register via 808-281-0001. Free. 6pm. [email protected]; Guzman4Mayor.myevent.com.

MAUI TICKETS ON SALE

LEILANI WOLFGRAM – Fri. Jun 29. John Doe Entertainment presents the return of Leilani Wolfgramm for her Live Wire tour. This epic night of entertainment will also feature Culture Crew Music and Maui’s own T-Flatz with DJ Riri Haki kicking off the party for a raging night. Tickets available on Eventbrite or $20 at the door. 5:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

ARMY OF SASS PRESENTS ‘QUEEN BEY’ – Fri. Jun 29. Paying tribute to the “Queen Bee” Beyonce, Army Of Sass Maui presents a show full of hair flips and booty poppin.’ See a showcase of burlesque inspired pieces that are choreographed to some of Beyonce’s classic hits. There will be two shows for your viewing pleasure: first show takes place at Club Tropical Maui followed by the finale after party at The Dirty Monkey which includes acrobatic artists such as Cirquelicious, Maui Hoop Girl, Anna Hansen and Maui’s boss babe, DJ Sweets. $15-20. 7:30pm (Doors at 6pm). Club Tropical Maui, (840 Waine‘e St., Lahaina). After party: 10:30pm (Doors at 9pm). The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); Eventbrite.com

EAST MEETS WEST FESTIVAL – Fri. Jun 29 – Sat. Jun 30. Cross-cultural dance and musical collaborations inspired by east and west will collide in two concerts. Choreographer Sammay from San Francisco will perform with local Filipino, Hawaiian and hip-hop dance troupes. UHMC Jazz Band Director Mike Lewis will lead King Kekaulike High School’s Na Ali‘i Big Band and Maui’s Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra. Dance workshops and music clinics will also be held during the week. 7:30pm. King Kekaulike High School, (121 Kula Hwy.); 808-727-3500; Jazzmaui.org

MISS MAUI FILIPINA SCHOLARSHIP PAGEANT – Sat. Jun 30. The first Miss Maui Filipina Pageant started in 1959 as a fundraiser to raise money for scholarship. Now in it’s 59th year, they continue the tradition of providing scholarship funds to all contestants, with the main purpose being the selection of one young lady to represent the Filipino community. The public is invited to attend and see who will be crowned Miss Maui Filipina 2018. No Host cocktails. $30 in advance or $35 at-the-door. Doors open at 5:15pm and pageant takes place 6-9pm. Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-879-1922; Missmauifilipina.webs.com

‘A FOUNDATION OF LOVE’ FEATURING KUmZ AND HALAU I KA WEKIU – Sat. Jun 30. Join an evening of mele, hula, and celebration with KUmZ and Halau I Ka Wekiu. Under the direction of Kumu Hula Karl Veto Baker and Michael Lanakila Casupang, they’ll present their 20th anniversary show. The audience will hear original songs from their new CD “KUmZ – Listen to Your Heart,” and also hear personal tales and fond memories of the halau. $10 – $35. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

BRING IT HOME 2018 – Fri. Jul 6 – Sat. Jul 7. “Bring it Home” brings back its largest cast yet! Watch local and guest artists share their craft with the Maui community as they demonstrate the island’s homegrown talent in contemporary dance. Opening night reception is for 21+ on Friday, July 6 priced at $55 and includes the performance and Afterparty with the Artists, 5:30pm. Saturday, July 7 is open to all ages, priced at $29 for adults and $15 for students, includes performance and Q/A with the artist, 7pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org; Adaptationsdancetheater.com/bring-it-home.

‘RACE TO THE RESCUE’ PAW PATROL LIVE! – Fri. Jul 13 – Sun. Jul 15. Based on the hit preschool series, PAW Patrol Live! is presented by Pedigree. The show will bring everybody’s favorite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure. Join your favorite pups Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest as they visit Maui. Showtimes: Friday, July 13, 6pm; Saturday, July 13, 10am, 2pm and 6pm; Sunday, July 15, 10am and 2pm. Tickets: $23-39/GA; $55/Gold Circle; $129/VIP. (VIP includes features premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show Meet and Greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

‘SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN’ – Fri. Jul 13 – Sun. Aug 5. With all makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man and a love affair, learn the story of Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont. In silent movies, Don and Lina are a hot item, but with Lina’s squeaky voice threatening the end to her career in talking pictures she will need the help of a talented young actress. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. 7:30pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

KULOLO WORKSHOP – Sat. Jul 14. Kulolo is a Hawaiian dessert staple made from freshly steamed kalo (taro), coconut milk, sugar and little else. MNBG Kalo Varieties Manager Namea Hoshino will teach participants to make kulolo three different ways. Cost is $25 for garden members or $50 for non-members. Call or email for reservations. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

BLACKLIGHT CHARITY YOGA EVENT – Sat. Jul 14. Put the glow in your flow during the third blacklight yoga fundraiser for Maui United Way at the Kihei Studio. Dress in your black-light sensitive clothing. All paints will be provided. Cost is $10 and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Maui United Way and their continued support of the community. Space is limited. Call or go online to sign-up. 7:00pm. Afterglow Yoga, (Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku, ); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

ILIZA SHLESINGER: ILIZA: ELDER MILLENNIAL TOUR – Fri. Aug 3. As a Dallas native, Shlesinger is the youngest female comedian to hold the NBC’s Last Comic Standing title. She’s appeared on “The Today Show,” “The Tonight Show,” “The Late Late Show,” featured in Elle’s “Women in Comedy,” and recently completing her talk show “Truth and Iliza” on Freeform. If you’ve seen her on Neflix and Hulu, you will want to see her live in the Castle Theater. $19.50 – $39.50. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

HOME FREE TIMELESS WORLD TOUR – Thu. Aug 9. The all-vocal country sensation and five-man band is bringing Nashville country standards and country-dipped pop hits to Maui. Attendees are sure to experience a fun night with new music and new stylings off their most recent full-length album release, ‘Timeless.’ $25.50-45.50 (GA), $95.50 (VIP), $195.50 (Ultimate VIP). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

GRETA VAN FLEET – Thu. Aug 23. Consisting of four young musicians, from the tiny Michigan hamlet of Frankenmuth, Greta Van Fleet’s message is to spread “peace, love, and unity” through music. Their high-energy hybrid of rock, blues, and soul created singles “Highway Tune” and “Safari Song” hitting them the #1 spot on U.S. Rock Radio. The band will also record their debut full-length album for a 2018 release. $35-45 general admission and $90 VIP. Gates: 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

MAUI CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 21

INTRODUCTORY TO KI-AIKIDO – Until – Thu. Jun 28. Ki-Aikido is a Japanese Martial Art based on Zen principles and teaching practical self-defense with a peaceful mindset. Instructor 6th Dan Tracy Reasoner under the guidance of Christopher Curtis, Head Instructor of Maui Ki-Aikido and Chief Instructor of Hawaii Ki Federation, will offer a four-week introductory course in Ki-Aikido. Ki-Aikido is a Japanese Martial Art based on Zen principles and teaching practical self-defense with a peaceful mindset. $40. Class will take place on Thursdays from 6:30-8:30pm. Maui Ki-Aikido Dojo, (194 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172 or 808-244-5165; Mauiaikido.com

MAUI RACE SERIES 2018 – Until – Sat. Jul 28. In coordination with the US Windsurfing National Racing Tour, the Maui Race Series is the longest running windsurf Slalom series. Held at Kanaha for 31 consecutive years, windsurfers of all ages and abilities including; Pro, Semi-Pro and Sport will vie for the overall Maui County Champion title, and go on to compete for the Hawaii State Championship title. Details and registration forms are available online, deadline for entries is the Wednesday prior to each event. Schedule: June 23, DaKine Classic; July 21, Goya Pro/AM; July 28, Neil Pryde Hawaii State Championship. 10:00am. Kanaha Beach Park, (Alama Pl., Kahului); 808-877-2111; Surfmaui.com

HALEAKALA CRATER SERVICE TRIP – Until – Wed. Jul 4. The Friends of Haleakala National Park are seeking physically fit volunteers to participate in a service trip project, July 4-6. The group will stay at the Paliku Cabin, while working on the protection of native plants. Participants will also have ample time for recreational activities. Cost of meals is shared. Details, more information and registration can be found online. $2. 7:00am. Haleakala National Park, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); 808-205-4067; Fhnp.org

MAUI UNITED WAY’S MEETING AND RECOGNITION LUNCH – Thu. Jun 21. Mark your calendars for the 49th annual Maui United Way meeting and recognition luncheon. Call or go online for details and registration. 11am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-244-8787; Mauiunitedway.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jun 21. Open to all U.S. military service members including active duty, disabled and retired veterans. 9:00am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

TAI CHI – Thu. Jun 21. Presented by Southern Praying Mantis, all ages are welcome to join Master Sifu David Moragne for a mediation in motion class to promote serenity and peace. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETINGS – Thu. Jun 21. Recovered alcoholics share a common purpose: to assure that Alcoholics Anonymous will continue to be available to those who need. Public information committees in AA carry the message of recovery to the still-suffering alcoholic by informing the general public about the AA program. 8am. AA Central Office, ([email protected], ); 808-244-9673; AAmaui.org

HULA LESSONS – Thu. Jun 21. Want to learn hula? Drop by the center stage for a free lesson with Jan Kitaguchi. Free. 5:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GIANT GAME-ON! – Thu and Mon. Come and play the giant sized games of Chess, Checkers and Connect Four. All ages welcome. 12:00pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 22

FELINE FRIDAY – Fri. Jun 22. Every Friday, the Maui Humane Society hosts Feline Friday where you can adopt any cat 6 months or older for just $5. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

DTH FOOSBALL TOURNAMENT – Until – Sat. Jul 7. The World Cup begins so the DTH crew presents the Scissor Kick Saturday’s Foosball Tournament. The tournament is one-on-one, and winners will advance each week to the final. Prizes will be a team jersey of your choice and a regulation FIFA Soccer Ball. 9:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

2018 FIELD DAY – MAUI AMATEUR RADIO CLUB – Sat. Jun 23 – Sun. Jun 24. Members of the Maui Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio. Free. 8:00am. Amateur Radio, (Open Field off Hana Hwy., past Hookipa Beach Park, ); Kh6rs.org; Arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio

CRUISE NIGHT WITH NOCTURNALS CTC | K AND K KUSTOMS – Sat. Jun 23. See Maui’s car and truck club showcase lowriders and lifted vehicles. Free. 5:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Sat. Jun 23. Sandy Callender will show you how using traditional yoga postures and breath work brings you greater flexibility, strength and a deeper connection to your wholeness. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Sandy Callender, (VFW, 2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-214-2766; Easyyogamaui.com

KAULANA ‘O NA WAI ‘EHA – HONORING OUR STREAMS AND AGRICULTURE – Sat. Jun 23. Honor Na Wai ‘Eha Streams and Agriculture during this free community event. Attendees will be treated to a great entertainment line-up featuring Ahumanu, Napua Greig-Nakasone, Na Wai Eha, Halau Na Lei Kaumako o Uka and Halau ‘o Ka Hanu Lehua. The day will include speaker panels and presentations, contest, crafters, cultural demonstrations and ‘ono eats. 9am-4pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauitropicalplantation.com

SUPER SENIOR SATURDAY – Sat. Jun 23. Every Saturday, you can name your adoption fee on any senior pet over 7 years old. For more information, call, go online or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Puunene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

SHURI-STYLE KUMIWUDUI: CONTINUING THE LEGACY OF KIN RYOSHO SENSEI – Sat. Jun 23. Here is a rare opportunity to learn about kumiwudui, the classical Okinawan dance/drama which was created during the days of the Ryukyu Kingdom. Presented by Cheryl Yoshie Nakasone Sensei, the artistic director of Jimpu Kai USA, Kin Ryosho Ryukyu Geino Kenkyusho, Hawaii Shibu and along with her student Wendy Tamashiro, with support from the Maui Okinawa Kenjin Kai. 1:00pm. Maui Okinawa Cultural Center, (688 Nukuwai Pl., Wailuku); 808-242-1560.

AGING WISELY COMMUNITY SERIES – Sat. Jun 23. Join an educational class and slide presentation on “Defensive Medicine” by guest speaker Dr. Steve Blake, ScD. This informative slide will show the four foundations of health; how to improve resistance and prevent disease; find a deeper diagnosis; discover the true causes of disease; and how to lower your risk of health problems. There will also be an Open House with Model apartments open for viewing, door prizes, refreshments along with musical entertainment by Frances Ku. Free. 1:00pm. Roselani Place, (88 S Papa Ave., Kahului); 808-871-7720; Roselaniplace.com

SUNDAY, JUNE 24

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA’EHU – Sun. Jun 24. Lend a hand for fun and exercise and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore. Bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. 9:00am. Kaehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Waihee); SHARKastics.org

FREE ZUMBA – Sun. Jun 24. Get your sweat on! Every body is welcome. Free. Sundays from 8:30-9:30am at the Maui Mall and from 9-10am at the Outlets of Maui. Keoni’s Hot Lava DanceFit, (); 808-344-7122; Hotlavadancefit.com

KEIKI HULA SHOW – Sun. Jun 24. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as Te Tiare Patitifa, Na Kamalii Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Aliiokekai and Hui Lanakila every Saturday and Sunday. 1:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MONDAY, JUNE 25

HULA DANCE WORKSHOP WITH PAPA HULA – Mon. Jun 25. Gain a deeper appreciation of the traditional dance with papa hula (dance class) and learn about the history of hula, the art of chanting, basic hula footwork and hand movements. Also learn about different instruments and how they are used in hula. There will be a Q/A session following class. 1pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

READ-A-PALOOZA – Mon. Jun 25. Keiki 12 and under are invited to join Mrs. Readaloud as she reads books aloud followed by a colorful procession to Maui Friends of the Library for a free book. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 26

OPEN FORUM: INPUT ON LIQUOR CONTROL OPERATIONS SOUGHT – Tue. Jun 26. An open forum will be held as part of a performance audit of the County of Maui, Department of Liquor Control. Liquor licensee and interested members of the public are invited to attend and provide comments on the efficiency, effectiveness, and fairness of Department of Liquor Control operations. The forum will be facilitated by outside consultants to the Maui County Council. Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to submit comments to [email protected] 5:30-7:30pm. Kihei Community Center, (303 E. Lipoa St., Kihei).

ENHANCEFITNESS – Tue., Wed. & Fri. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health and social engagement for elderly 50+. $20 suggested contribution. Registration required. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-463-3166; Halemahaolu.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27

JAZZ MUSIC CLINIC + JAZZ WORKSHOP – Wed. Jun 27 – Thu. Jun 28. Taking place at King Kekaulike High School, Wednesday offers a ‘Vocal Improv and Stage Technique Clinic’ from 12-1:30pm with internationally renowned jazz and R/B artist Ginai. It will be an introduction to scat and developing improv skills along with performance tips and tricks. The Jazz Technique workshop is from 2-4pm with Mike Lewis, covering topics in sound, listening, storytelling, scales, sequencing, air support and jazz history. Thursdays’ workshop, ‘in8 flow’ will take place at the MACC’s Omori Studio from 1-3pm with founding artistic director of URBAN x INDIGENOUS Sammay. Here’s where you’ll find innate flow through hip hop and modern dance. Free. Jazz Maui; 808-283-3576; JazzMaui.org; EastMeetsWestMaui.org

HAIKU IN ENGLISH – Wed. Jun 27. Presented by Maui Friends of the Library. 4:30pm. Queen Kaahumanu Center, (275 W Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

TE TIARE PATITIFA – Wed. Jun 27. Enjoy a true Polynesian show from Te Tiare Patitifa on the center stage. 7:00pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapiilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

SHANTI SACRED SOUND BATH – Wed. Jun 27. Envelope yourself in a divinely inspired chorus of healing vibrational sound. Christina and Paul will use sacred metal Tibetan singing bowls to take you away on a transcendent sound journey. $20 (Advance); $25 (Door). 7:30pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Shantiyogasound.com

EASE INTO YOGA OUTDOORS – Wed. Jun 27. Expand, explore and ease into yoga with certified yoga instructor, Gylian Solay. Focus on the breath as you gently move in and out of poses, gaining balance and flexibility in both body and attitude. Donation. 8am. Yoga for EveryBody w/ Gylian Solay, (VFW, 2110 Uluniu Rd., Kihei); 808-344-8068; Gyliansolay.com

LIVE MUSIC ON MAUI

West Maui

Aunties Kitchen at Westin Kaanapali Resort – Fri, Live Music 4-7pm; Mon, Live Music 4-7pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3254; Westinkaanapali.com/auntieskitchen

Cane and Canoe – Thu, Piilani Arias 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson and Eric van Ketel Jazz Duo 9am-12pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, Kincaid Kipahu 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Brian Haia 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

Captain Jack’s Island Grill – Thu, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Fri, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Mon, Will Hartzog 2-5pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 2-5pm; Wed, Tori Dixon Band 2-5pm; (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988; CaptainJacksMaui.com

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Thu, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Fri, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; Sat, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Sun, Joe Benedet 4:30-7:30pm; Sun, Scot Freeman 8-11pm; Mon, Mark Burnett 4:30-7:30pm; Mon, Evan Shulman 8-11pm; Tue, Brooks Maguire 8-11pm; Wed, Brooks Maguire 4:30-7:30pm; Wed, Harry Troupe 8-11pm; (811 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4855; Cheeseburgerland.com

Cliff Dive Grill at Sheraton Maui Resort – Thu, Local Live Entertainment 6-8pm; (2605 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-0031; Clifdivegrillmaui.com

Cool Cat Cafe – Thu, Will Hartzog 7:30-10pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-10pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-10pm; Sun, Justin Phillips 7-9pm; Mon, Garrett Probst 7:30-10pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-10pm; Wed, Benny Uyetake 7:30-10pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com

Down the Hatch – Thu, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Thu, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Fri, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Fri, Jeremiah Khan 3-5pm; Sat, Kendall Dean 10:30am-12:30pm; Sat, Dave Kresy 3-5pm; Sun, Damian Awai 10:30am-12:30pm; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Mon, Ian Galleisky 10:30am-12:30pm; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 10:30am-12:30pm; Tue, Danyel Alana 3-5pm; Wed, Brant Quick 10:30am-12:30pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Duke’s Beach House – Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Guest 6-8:30pm; Fri, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sat, Damon Parrillo and Guest 6-8:30pm; Sun, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Mon, Keali’i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Danyel Alana and Guest 6-8:30pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Tue, Roy Kato and Guest 6-8:30pm; Wed, Garrett Probst 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm; (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

Fairmont Kea Lani Maui – Fri, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; Wed, Luana Lounge Live Music 7-10pm; (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com/KeaLani

Fleetwood’s on Front St. – Thu, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Mon, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Paul West 2:30-5:30pm; Wed, Southside Mike and Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm; (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Hula Grill – Thu, Keali‘i Lum 2-5pm; Thu, Damon Parillo 6-9pm; Thu, Keali’i Lum 6-9pm; Fri, Derick Sebastian 11am-1pm; Fri, Kawika Lum Ho and Roy Kato 6-9pm; Sat, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 6-9pm; Sun, Josh Lum 2-5pm; Sun, Lahui 6-9pm; Mon, Ua Aloha Maji 2-5pm; Tue, Kawika Lum Ho 2-5pm; Tue, Wili Pohaku 6-9pm; Wed, Danyel Alana 2-5pm; Wed, Ernest Pua’a, Roy Kato and Kamuela Hamakua 6-9pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Kaanapali); 808-667-6636; Hulagrillkaanapali.com

Java Jazz – Thu, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; Fri, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sat, Guest Musician 7-10pm; Sun, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Mon, Jon Bowser 7-10pm; Tue, Nino Toscano and Paul Bunuan 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glencross 7-10pm; (3350 L Honoapiilani, Lahaina); 808-667-0787; Javajazzmaui.com

Kaanapali Beach Club – Thu, Mondo Kane 3-7pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar and Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; (104 Kaanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina); 1-800-438-2929; Kaanapalibeachclub.com

Kimo’s – Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Danyel Alana 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6-8pm; Tue, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Sam Ahia 6:30-8:30pm; (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811; Kimosmaui.com

Lahaina Pizza Company – Thu, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Fri, John Kane 7:30-9pm; Sat, Joseph Chee 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Scotty Rotten 7:30-9:30pm; (730 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-0700; Lahainapizzaco.com

Leilani’s on the Beach – Fri, JD and Friends 3-5pm; Sun, ‘Kilohana’ Merv Oana and Duane Feig 3-5pm; Wed, Jarret Roback, Josh Kahula and Roy Kato 3-5pm; (2435 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-4495; Leilanis.com

Longhis Lahaina – Thu, Summer Macedo and Shawn McLauglin 5:30-7:30pm; Fri, Brian and Meryl 5:30-7:30pm; Sun, Two Cats 6-9pm; Mon, Chad Kaya 5:30-7:30pm; Tue, Wilmont Kahaialii and Shawn McLaughlin 5:30-7:30pm; (888 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-2288; Longhis.com

Merriman’s Kapalua – Thu, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Mon, David Wolf 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Phil and Angela Benoit 5:30-8:30pm; Wed, Gabe and Austin 10am-1pm; Wed, Ranga Pae 5:30-8:30pm; (1 Bay Club Pl., Lahaina); 808-669-6400; Merrimanshawaii.com

Pacific’O on the Beach – Fri, The Armadillo 4:30-6:30pm; Sat, David King 4:30-6:30pm; (505 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-4341; Pacificomaui.com

Pineapple Grill – Fri, Johnny Ringo 3-6pm; Sat, Howard Ahia 3-6pm; (200 Kapalua Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-9600; Pineapplegrillmaui.com

Pioneer Inn Maui – Thu, Greg di Piazza 5-8pm; (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-661-3636 / 808-270-4858; Pioneerinnmaui.com

Sea House Restaurant – Thu, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Fri, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sat, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; Sun, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Mon, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Tue, Albert Kaina 7-9pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 7-9pm; (5900 L Honoapiilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-1500; Seahousemaui.com

The Dirty Monkey – Thu, Evan Dove 3-6pm; Thu, Red Dirt 6-8pm; Fri, Seda 3-6pm; Tue, Kendall Dean 4-7pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 4-7pm; (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas – Thu, Live Music at Pailolo 6-9pm; Tue, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; Wed, Live Music at Pailolo 5-8pm; (6 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

Westin Maui Resort and Spa – Thu-Wed, Braddah Keoki Ruiz at Relish Bar 6:30-9pm; (2365 Kaanapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-661-2992; Westinmaui.com

South Maui

Cheeseburger Grille and Tap Room – Thu, Mark Burnett 6-9pm; Fri, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Mondo Kane 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Ben DeLeon 5:30-8:30pm; (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-874-8990; Cheeseburgernation.com

Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill – Sun, Gina Martinelli Band 6-8pm; (1279 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Gannon’s Wailea – Thu-Sat, Wailea Live Music 5-7pm; (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea-Makena); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

Grand Wailea – Thu-Sat, Contemporary Hawaiian Music at Botero Lounge 5-10pm; (3850 Wailea Alanui, Wailea); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Kahale’s Dive Bar – Sun, Justin “JJ” Jones and Cuzin Josh 8-10pm; (36 Keala Pl., Kihei); 808-875-7711.

Lava Rock Bar and Grill – Sun, Lava Live Music 7-9pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-727-2521; Lavarockhawaii.com

Maui Brewing Company Kihei – Thu, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:15-8pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4-6pm; Fri, Micah Manzano 6:15-8pm; Sat, Julianna Trowbridge 4-6pm; Sat, Peter Hamilton 6:15-8pm; Sun, Pete Sebastian 4-6pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Sean Kim 4-6pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 6:15-8pm; Tue, Karrie O’Neill 4-6pm; Tue, Luke Olson and Kaylee Madsen 6:15-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Wed, Damien Awai 6-8pm; (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauibrewingco.com

Monkeypod Kitchen – Thu, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Thu, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Thu, Tori Dixon 7-9pm; Sat, Garrett Probst 1-3pm; Sat, Damian Awai 4-6pm; Sun, Damian Awai 1-3pm; Sun, Marvin Tevaga 4-6pm; Sun, Ohana Groove 7-9pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 1-3pm; Mon, Marvin Tevaga 7-9pm; Tue, Kanoa 1-3pm; Tue, Josh Kahula 7-9pm; Wed, Kanoa 1-3pm; Wed, Nestor and Kale 4-6pm; Wed, Jarrett 7-9pm; (10 Wailea Gateway, Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com/wailea

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Thu, Brooks Maguire 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sat, Makai Jazz Group 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm; Wed, Joel Katz 5:30-6:15pm; (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

Ohana Seafood Bar and Grill – Thu-Wed, Contemporary Island Music 4-8pm; (1945 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-868-3247; Ohanaseafoodgrill.com

Pita Paradise – Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm; (34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea); 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com

South Shore Tiki Lounge – Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; (1913 S. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea – Fri, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; Sat, Mark Johnstone 7-9pm; (555 Kaukahi Rd., Wailea); 808-879-2224; Hotelwailea.com/rhw

Wailea Kitchen and Tap – Fri, Hamilton and Sebastian 5:30-8:30pm; (131 Wailea Ike Pl., Wailea); 808-878-3663; Waileakitchentap.com

Central Maui

Beach Bums Maalaea – Fri, Mike Finkiewicz and Tom Cherry 5-8pm; Tue, Randall Rospond 5-8pm; Wed, Mark Burnett 5-8pm; (300 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-243-2286; Beachbumshawaii.com

Seascape Maalaea Restaurant – Fri, Anthony Pfluke 6-8pm; Sat, Live Music 5-7:30pm; Sun, Live Music 5-7:30pm; (192 Maalaea Rd., Maalaea); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

Wai Bar – Fri, Gene Argel Trio 6-9pm; (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

Upcountry Maui

Cafe Mambo Maui – Tue, Brant Quick 4-8pm; (30 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-8021; Cafemambomaui.com

Cafe des Amis – Mon, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; (42 Baldwin Ave., Paia); 808-579-6323; Cdamaui.com

Casanova Italian Restaurant – Sun, Weatherly and Wainwright 3-5pm; (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon – Thu, Mark Johnstone 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris and Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm; (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Paia Bay Coffee and Bar – Thu, Ami Schoor 5-7pm; Sun, I Goodfriend 10am-12pm; (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111.

The Enchanted Floral Garden of Kula – Sat, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; Sun, Garden Live Music 2-6pm; (2505 Kula Hwy., Kula); 808-727-2180; Enchantedfloralgardensofkula.com