MauiTime’s Maui Calendar of Events | June 20th-26th, 2019

BIG SHOWS

‘90S NIGHT WITH DJ JOREL – Fri. Jun 21. Come for a totally tubular ‘90s party. It’s so, so fresh with DJ Joralien. 21+. $10. Doors open at 9:30pm. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

MAKAWAO 3RD FRIDAY TOWN PARTY: CELEBRATING FATHERS – Fri. Jun 21. This month’s M3F block party will feature Kapua Entertainment, Makamae Murray performing Hawaiian hula and chant, Relic, and the Get Up and Dance Troupe. Exciting activities include lomilomi and lauhala keiki arts and crafts, kui a lei workshop, Maui Classic Cruisers Club, and the Makawao history walking tour. Plus, visit food trucks and booths, plenty of great local shopping, and restaurants. 6-8pm. Historic Makawao Town, Mauifridays.com/makawao

NA PALAPALAI: BACK TO THE PATCH – Fri. Jun 21. Celebrating their reunion and Hawaiian Music, Na Palapalai (Kuana Torres Kahele, Kapulanakehau Tamure, and Keao Costa) return with seven of Maui’s halau (Kumu Hula Keali‘i Reichel and Halau Kealaokamaile; Kumu Hula Napua Greig and Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Ka Uka; Kumu Hula Kahulu Maluo and Halau Kamaluokaleihulu; Na Kumu Hula Iliahi and Haunani Paredes; Halau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi, Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona and Halau O Ka Hanu Lehua; Kumu Hula Kapono‘ai Moliatu and Halau Na Hanona Kulike O Pi‘ilani; and Kumu Hula Hokulani Holt-Padilla and Pa‘u O Hi‘iaka Halau Hula) to perform together. Free 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

ONO GRIMES BAND – Fri. Jun 21. Serving up a musical cuisine of sultry and jazz-infused blues, latin, rock, R&B, with a dash of swing live is Steve Grimes, Dave Fraser, Tim Hackbarth, Jim Cullen, and Kerry. Their musical stew of styles ranging from hot and spicy New Orleans funk to cool and tasty samba along with great cuisine is sure to make an evening in Wailea a must. $5 cover. 7pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

PURE ALOHA MAUI – Fri. Jun 21 and Sat. Jun 22. ‘Ono kine food, beer garden, vendors, and da hottest reggae jams with Three Houses Down featuring General Fiyah, Anuhea, Spawn Breezie, Sudden Rush, Bonafide, Fiji, and more. Pre-sale: $13/festival; $35/concert available at all Minit Stop locations and Maui Style Market. Day of: $16/festival; $45/concert. Festival is on Friday from 5-10pm; concert is Saturday, 1-10pm. War Memorial Special Events Lot, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Kahului); Vizzun.com/maui

DAMAGED GOODS BAND – Sat. Jun 22. Check out the Damaged Goods live. Arrive early! No Cover. 6pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

DJ RESCUE, MARKISS KNOBS, AND BENJAMIN JAY – Sat. Jun 22. Join DJ Rescue, Markiss Knobs, and Benjamin Jay of Maui House Collective. 21+ $10. 9:30pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

HAWAI‘I HEARS COMMUNITY CONCERT – Sat. Jun 22. This concert showcase celebrating and announcing awareness to Hawai‘i Hears will feature live performances by Eric HelmKamp, Rowdy Love, Deborah Vial Band, and YumYum Beast. Open to the public. A $10 donation is appreciated but not required. Hawai‘i Hears brings advocacy, awareness, and education to families with children who are deaf or hard of hearing, and professional development throughout the state of Hawai‘i. 6:30pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); Hawaiihears.com

ZENSHIN DAIKO’S 20TH ANNUAL TAIKO FESTIVAL – Sat. Jun 22. A celebration of outstanding musicianship played with upbeat fun and boundless heart! Zenshin Daiko has performed all over and had its 1,000th gig this past January! They will be joined by Roy Hirabayashi, cofounder, and PJ Hirabayashi, artistic director emeritus of the prestigious San Jose Taiko, along with esteemed musician, educator, and composer, Eien Hunter-Ishikawa of Portland, OR. Tickets: $25/adults, $12/kids (12 and under). 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); Mauiarts.org; Zenshindaiko.com

28TH ANNUAL KI HO‘ALU GUITAR FESTIVAL – Sun. Jun 23. Slack key has become known as one of the world’s great acoustic guitar methods. Artists performing in the festival this year include Halemanu, Lance Takamiya, Brother Noland, Danny Carvalho, Wilson Kanakaole, Tavana, Dwight Kanae, John Keanaaina, Ka‘eo, Kamuela Kahoano, Kevin Brown, Aja Gample, Jonah Domingo, George Kuo, and more. Island crafters and merchants will be on site with displays of local arts and crafts for purchase, and food trucks will serve a variety of tasty lunch and dessert options. Free admission. Gates: 12:30pm. Show: 1pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH NARA AND TRIPP – Sun. Jun 23. Good vibes, food, and drink. It’s an evening of sultry sounds with Nara and Tripp. Free. 5:30pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380; Stopwatchsportsbar.com

STAGE SHOWS

BRANT QUICK KARAOKE – Thu. Jun 20 & Sat. Jun 22. Karaoke and good times with Brant. 7pm. Stopwatch Sportsbar, (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380.

OPEN MIC IN HA‘IKU – Thu. Jun 20. This open mic is unique for its ability to hold loving space for whatever you need to share on stage, providing a grab bag of performance art to enjoy – a great place for first time performers. No alcohol and talking during performances. $5 at the door, artists who perform get paid back. Door open at 6:30pm, with pre-show jam sessions! Show starts at 7pm. Ha‘iku Cannery, (810 Ha‘iku Rd., Unit 244); 808-633-4820; Facebook.com

SLEUTH – Thu. Jun 20-Sun. Jun 23. This mystery play by Anthony Shaffer is the ultimate game of cat and mouse revolving around a celebrated writer and the rival for his wife’s affections. Filled with brilliant skullduggery, and revenge! Every time you think you have it figured out… You don’t! Starring Dale Button, Brian Connolly , Jack Witworth, Leon Pearsontra , and Tom Good. $23. Showtimes: Thu, Fri, Sat 7:30pm and Sun at 3pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; Proartsmaui.com

WARREN AND ANNABELLE’S MAGIC SHOW – Thu. Jun 20, Fri. Jun 21, Sat. Jun 22, Mon. Jun 24, Tue. Jun 25, Wed. Jun 26. Warren Gibson, the country’s premier sleight-of-hand magician, treats you to the best close-up magic and comedy show while, resident ghost Annabelle entertains you. $69-$115. 5pm. Warren and Annabelle’s, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-6244; Warrenandannabelles.com

FAMILY MAGIC WITH HOLDEN MOWAT – Sat. Jun 22. Join Maui magician Holden Mowat with his interactive, all-ages magic-comedy performance on the mall’s center stage. \Free 12pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304, Lahainacannerymall.com

YOUTH OPEN MIC – Sat. Jun 22. Do you sing? Dance? Perform? Play music? Are you 18 or younger? Then come and express yourself in an afternoon of open mic fanatics. Hosted by Ed the Dread, all are welcome to come and watch Maui’s up and coming talent. 2pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

CHARLEY’S LIVE BAND OPEN MIC & JAM HOSTED BY NICK SICKLES – Mon. Jun 24. Come over and play every Monday night. No cover! 7pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

KARAOKE NIGHT! – Mon. Jun 24. Come and drink and sing your heart out. Bring your friends or make new ones. No cover. 8:30pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

BRENTON KEITH MAGIC SHOW – Tue. Jun 25. Master of magic Brenton Keith will amuse and amaze the audience with his bag-o-tricks. His high-energy fun comedy and magic show is enjoyed by all ages. $5. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

GEORGE KAHUMOKU, JR. & THE SLACK KEY SHOW ‘OHANA – Wed. Jun 26. This week’s slack show features the whole ‘ohana: George Kahumoku, Jr., Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton, Max Angel, and Wainani Kealoha performing hula. Tickets: $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner is 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show: doors open at 6:45pm. 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd.); Slackkeyshow.com

MAUI FOODIE

CHAMPAGNE HALE – Thu-Sun. The oceanside pop-up bar and lounge returns! Perched above Namalu Bay, Cliff House will feature the Rich and Rich Rose Champagne cocktails. Guest can enjoy a front row seat to the finest Maui sunsets, champagnes and seasonal bites. Open to all 21 years and older. Walk-in only. 4-7:30pm each day. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua).

DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC LUAU – Thu-Wed. Experience a journey throughout the islands of Polynesia. Hear the sound of the conch, the beating of drums, the echoes of Hawaiian chant, enjoy authentic dance and music of Polynesia, and an unforgettable fire-knife dance finale. Indulge in the flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine, complete with a traditional imu ceremony. Offered daily. Hyatt Regency Maui, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Drumsofthepacificmaui.com

‘HEROES AT HEART’ EXCLUSIVE COFFEE & TEA BLENDS – Offered daily until Sun. Jul 28. Following a devastating year of wildfires across Hawai‘i and the record-breaking eruption of Kilauea volcano, local Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf stores partner with Hawaii Professional Firefighters Foundation. Each purchase of limited edition coffee and tea blends in Hawai‘i will benefit the Hawaii Professional Firefighters Foundation, to give back to all the brave men and women who they serve. The exclusive “Heroes at Heart” coffee blend is a dark and distinctive roast with roasted nut aroma, dried fruit, and semi-sweet chocolate notes sourced from the Cerrado region of Brazil. 5am. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, (344 Kehalani Village Dr., Wailuku); 808-244-4460; Coffeebean.com

MAUIWINE TASTING KINGS COTTAGE – Offered Daily. Take yourself on the self-guided tour of this historic Ulupalakua estate where King Kalakaua once took leisure time when it was called Rose Ranch. Now you can taste a selection of MauiWine bottles, order small bites, and enjoy the lovely botanical grounds. 10am. MauiWine, (14815 Pi‘ilani Hwy., Ulupalakua); 808-878-6058; Mauiwine.com

MAUKA MAKAI FIRE UP THE FUN – Thu. Jun 20. Join chef Ikaika Manuka for an extraordinary interactive culinary event. Sample his favorite dishes while learning more about local island cuisine and what it takes to cook them. $25. 4:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

FRESH SQUEEZED FRIDAY – Fri. Jun 21. Super fresh just like the name says! It’s all about the handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at DTH. With a new menu each week based on seasonal local ingredients, there is always a thirst quenching surprise in store for you. 6pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PAINA DINNER – Fri. Jun 21. Hawaiian fare and all your local favorites served in this luscious buffet. Join in favorites such as like banana steam island catch, chicken katsu, kalua pork, a poke station, and much more! Live entertainment will get the party started. $45. 5:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6300; Westinnanea.com

THE GRAPE ESCAPE – Fri. Jun 21. What would chef Tylun Pang do? You don’t have to wonder, just come to this beautiful pairing of wines from around the world with island culinary selections. Live music and themed wines will set the mood. $49. 5pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

HMSA MAUI FRESH FARMERS MARKET – Tue, Wed & Fri. Shop fresh, local farm-grown produce and specialty products in the open-air market. Free. 8am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

DUKE’S WEEKEND BRUNCH – Sat. Jun 22, Sun. Jun 23. Spend a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific and yummy breakfast options, accompanied by live Hawaiian music by Keali‘i Lum on Saturday and Garrett Probst on Sunday. 11am-1pm both days. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

LUNCH ON THE ROOF – Sun. Jun 23. Spend an afternoon on the roof for lunch with favorites like the Greek-style lamb sliders and the Lahaina burger. Guests will be treated to live music by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of Hapa along with hula. 11am. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

NEGRONI WEEK – Mon. Jun 24-Sun. Jun 30. Celebrating with a special Negroni menu. $1 from each Negroni sold throughout the week will be donated to the Surfrider Foundation. 5pm. Lineage, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-8800; Lineagemaui.com

RARE FRUIT TASTING FARM TOUR – Tue. Jun 25. Enjoy a fruit-filled “Garden of Eden” with an exotic tropical fruit tasting adventure. Sample 10 to 12 in-season fruits, “ONO-licious” home grown Arabica estate coffee and roasted chocolate beans. Tours take place every Tuesday. Online reservations required. Same day reservations available prior to 12:30pm. 1:30pm. Ono Organic Farms, (149 Hana Hwy.); Onofarms.com

TIKI TUESDAY – Tue. Jun 25. Vintage tiki cocktails made contemporary by Luana Mixologists. Tiki cocktail culture was a mid century craze, and fueled the fire of exotica music and design. Come for a boozy lesson in where Hawai‘i’s most made drink, the mai tai, got its roots. 4pm. Luana Lounge at Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com

HUAKA’I LUAU DINNER SHOW – Wed. Jun 26. Greeted with a lei, guests will be treated to a Hawaiian luau buffet while enjoying hula performances and music. There will also be traditional games, Hawaiian crafts, wood carvers, cultural demonstrations, and a fire knife dance finale. 5:30pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Club Luau, (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858; Huakailuau.com

MIGRATIONS: LUAU SHOW – Wed. Jun 26. Immerse in the action of authentic Polynesian dance with master of ceremonies, dancers, musicians and fire artists, and Manutea Nui E, a hula halau. There will be traditional ‘awa ceremony with performers at each table and custom head lei made with a master lei maker. Enjoy plated, locally sourced Pacific Rim-Hawaiian fusion cuisine followed by an intimate fire pit talk story session with performers. $179. Seating is limited to 50 guests, reservations are required. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

ART SCENE

ADULT OPEN STUDIO – Daily until Wed. Jul 31. Supplies are not included. Paint brushes and canvases are available for purchase. $20 for use of space. Drinks available at the bar for purchase. 2pm. Island Art Party, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-419-6020; Islandartparty.com

AUDRA CORNS – Thu. Jun 20. Mixed metal jeweler Audra Corns is the designer behind Seek The Wildflowers Jewelry. Creating bohemian jewelry, her brass pieces are all textured with natural stones such as lava rock from the island. Each shape and design is hand cut, so no two are alike. Meet Audra and see her unique designs. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9898; Mauihands.com

FIRST NATIONS ART OF BRITISH COLUMBIA EXHIBIT – Tue-Sun. This traveling exhibition brings inspiring traditional and contemporary work from Indigenous artists of the Northwest Coast of Canada, showcased through woodcarving, painting, printmaking, textiles, and basketry. In partnership with the Aboriginal Gathering Collective in Vancouver, B.C., and the East-West Center in Honolulu, HI, and in collaboration with Emily Carr University of Art + Design in Vancouver, this is the first organized exhibition of Northwest Coast Indigenous artists to visit Maui. Exhibit is on display through Aug 11. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului);

JEWELS OF MAUI TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Jun 20, Fri. Jun 21. Showcasing one-of-a-kind, handmade and inspired-by-the-island jewels. View in the lobby. 8am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); Jewelsofmaui.com

JOHN ENSIGN AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Thu. Jun 20. Acrylic painter and landscape artist John Ensign has hiked the valleys and coasts to create vivid expressions of this tropical paradise and its people. See John work on a new painting while in the gallery. 12pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

MEET THE ARTISTS – Thu. Jun 20. This interactive event will feature live painting by internationally renowned artists residing on Maui. Featured painters include visual artist Khalilah Birdsong, creative duo Madeline and Peter Powell, Wanda Russell, Lori Koprowski, and Susanne Stark. Each artist will create original paintings for the gallery, live and in-person. 3pm. Gottling Gallery, (The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

SIX-WORD MEMOIRS THEMED JURIED EXHIBITION – Daily. Legend has it that Ernest Hemingway was once challenged to write a story in only six words. His response? “For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” Hui No‘eau is thrilled to collaborate with Larry Smith to bring Six-Word Memoirs to Maui, combining the written word with visual arts in this exciting and dynamic exhibition! Free admission. 9am-4pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-6560; Huinoeau.com

WATER ELEMENT CREATIONS TRUNK SHOW – Thu. Jun 20. Fine jewelry inspired by Chinese medicine and treasures from the sea made by hand on Maui. View in the lobby. 9am. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6600; Waterelementcreations.com

CHRIS LARSON AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jun 21. Mixed media artist Chris Larson loves how color, light, and shadows visually define objects and enjoys using watercolors and acrylics to express that look in her paintings. Meet Chris and see a collection of her work. 11am. Maui Hands, (612 Front St., Lahaina); Mauihands.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ART NIGHT – Fri. Jun 21. Visit the gallery for live music and mai tais while they showcase a new artist of the week. 6pm. Lahaina Print Sellers Ltd., (764 Front St.); 808-667-5815; Printsellers.com

GLORIA MADDEM AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jun 21. Glorious Oceanic Creations jeweler Gloria Maddem is drawn to French Polynesia and black pearls. Her goal is to blend the finest leather with the highest quality pearls. Each of her pieces are handmade. Meet Gloria and see a collection of her work. 4pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

PATTI GILDERSLEEVE AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Fri. Jun 21. Painter Patti Gildersleeve’s love of nature is inspired by the rainbows, turquoise oceans, brightly colored flowering trees, fragrant flowers, and softly glowing sunsets; exploring color, value, composition, light, rhythm, and mood. See a collection of Patti’s work and watch her painting techniques. 3:30pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-579-2008; Mauihands.com

ARIEL QUIROZ AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. Jun 22. Fine artist Ariel Quiroz creates with oil paints as well as pastels. A large selection of his original paintings and prints will be on display. A very talented portrait artist, he can also create an image of you and your loved ones while you are visiting. Come meet Ariel and watch him create. 10am. Maui Hands, (210 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-7997; Mauihands.com

ART SHOW AND PARTY – Sat. Jun 22. The South Maui Aloha Artists’ Circle 2nd annual event will feature new art for sale by: Ane Takaha, Dechen Groode, Neerja Parsons, Ellen Whitney, and more. There will also be entertainment by Pamela Polland, Neerja, and DJ Marc plus a Garden Art tour of Marc’s magical creations. This is a potluck event (bring something to share). Bring a lawn chair. For info or questions call Ane at 808-874-1049 or Dechen at 808-238-7889. 4pm. Maui Meadows, (511 Kupulau Dr., Kihei);

DYE MAKING WORKSHOP WITH LISA & LEI – Sat. Jun 22. Participants will learn innovative processing techniques of many Hawaiian plants, and other substances, to produce traditional natural dyes used on kapa cloth! Lisa Schattenburg-Raymond and Lei Ishikawa will share information on identifying, collecting, preparing dyes, and the use of natural additives to manipulate color. Call or email for reservations. $100. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave, Kahului); 808 249-2798; [email protected]

LAHAINA ARTS SOCIETY ART FESTIVAL – Sat. Jun 22, Sun. Jun 23. Come out and talk story with Lahaina Arts Society artists, and view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more! 9am-5pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); Lahainaarts.com

PATTI GILDERSLEEVE AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Sat. Jun 22. Painter Patti Gildersleeve’s love of nature is inspired by the rainbows, turquoise oceans, brightly colored flowering trees, fragrant flowers, and softly glowing sunsets; exploring color, value, composition, light, rhythm, and mood. See a collection of Patti’s work and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

KEIKI O KA ‘AINA GIFTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL – Sun. Jun 23. Educational fun and games for youth and free hula lessons. Support local and shop from the eclectic artisan vendors with their made on maui products. 9am. Campbell Park, (680 Front St., Lahaina).

MAUI GIFT AND CRAFT FAIR – Sun. Jun 23. The largest arts and crafts fair in West Maui, with over 50 vendors and lots of free parking. Featured vendors include jewelry, unique island crafts, fine art, photography, and much more. 9am. Lahaina Gateway Center, (305 Keawe St.).

GLORIA MADDEM AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Mon. Jun 24. Glorious Oceanic Creations jeweler Gloria Maddem is drawn to French Polynesia and black pearls. Her goal is to blend the finest leather with the highest quality pearls. Each of her pieces are hand made. Meet Gloria and see a collection of her work. 11:30am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

SUMMER KIDS CRAFT CLASSES – Mondays until Jul 29. Headed by Olivia, keiki ages 6-11 will have fun creating arts and crafts. Activities are: June 24, Mosaics; July 1, Stained “Glass”; July 8, Puzzle Painting; July 15, Mask Making; July 22, Cookie Decorating Party; July 29, Mini Canvas or Rock Painting Party. Details online. 10:30am. Island Art Party, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-419-6020; Islandartparty.com

CECILIA CHENAULT AS ARTIST IN RESIDENCE – Tue. Jun 25. Oil painter Cecelia Chenault’s paintings, both plein air and portraiture, capture the natural beauty of her subjects with illuminating color and realistic renderings, and are inspired by nature, human emotions and ancient wisdom. See a collection of Cecilia work and watch her painting techniques. 11am. Maui Hands, (84 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-9245; Mauihands.com

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

AKAKU UPSTAIRS PRESENTS: PROTECTING HAWAI‘I’S SEA TURTLES – Thu. Jun 20. Hannah Bernard is an award-winning marine biologist with 35 years of experience in conducting research, education, and community outreach programs on protected marine life. Hannah will talk about the risks that sea turtles face today and show Jay April & Lou Diliberto’s film, Red Turtle Rising, about Hawai‘i’s endangered hawksbill turtles. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

ENERGY TRIVIA NIGHT – Thu. Jun 20. Blue Planet Foundation will be hosting an energy trivia night. Attendees can sign up as a team of four to six or as an individual. This is a free event and each participant will get a free alcoholic drink and heavy pupus. 5:30pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); Blueplanetfoundation.org

GAME ME UP! – Thu. Jun 20, Mon. Jun 24. Family and friends can battle it out for a fun-filled day with GIANT chess, checkers, tic-tac-toe & cards. Free. 10am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HEART AND SOLE WALKING CLUB – Thu. Jun 20, Tue. Jun 25. QKC Cares initiative partners with Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Blue Zones Project Maui. All walker levels are welcome and walking groups are encouraged. Registration is free and prizes will be distributed to the registered walker with the highest number of laps. Please note that running is not permitted. For more info go online or visit Guest Services. Free. 8:30am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

HORSEMANSHIP FOR VETERANS PROGRAM – Thu. Jun 20. Open to all U.S. military service members, including active duty, disabled, and retired veterans. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

MANA‘OLANA PINK PADDLERS – Thu. Jun 20, Tue. Jun 25. A support group for all cancer patients, survivors, and supporters. Meet at North Kihei at the very end as you come to Kealia Pond. You will see a picnic table surrounded by pink canoes. Sign in and waiver papers required. For cancer patients and survivors, the first year of membership is $25. Free. 7:30am. Maui Canoe Club, (99 N Kihei Rd.);

PUB QUIZ – Thu. Jun 20. It’s five rounds of fun with Laura and AL for interactive trivia night. Questions will appear on all six TVs and the answers come with funny pictures broadcast. Following is Power Hour with half-price drinks for anyone in the bar. 7pm. Dog and Duck Irish Pub, (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-875-9669.

SACRED PLANT MEDICINE YOGA – Thu. & Tue. Experience what ancient yogis knew a thousand years ago: Sacred plant medicine in the form of cannabis with yoga helps heal the body and mind, allowing you to feel and release what you no longer need. See how cannabis combined with yoga helps break up energetic, emotional, and physical patterns allowing you to move, think, and love with greater freedom and vitality. Thursdays and Tuesdays at 4pm. $16. 6pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahi St.); 808-205-2005; Brewolf.com

THE SOUNDWAVE PROJECTTM BY CABRINHA KITESURFING – Thu. Jun 20-Wed. Jun 26. This summer Cabrinha celebrates its 20th year in business. The upcoming 2020 launch is a 20th kite and surf collection in 20 years. Cabrinha is presenting 10 hand painted Lanikai ‘ukuleles by artists Patrick Dunne and Pete Cabrinha. Theses unique art pieces will be offered for sale and the proceeds will benefit the Surfrider Maui chapter and various other ocean minded organizations. Those interested in purchasing one of these unique art pieces contact Maria Felber at [email protected]

TRAINING MIND AND BODY THROUGH THE ART OF KI-AIKIDO – Thu. Jun 20. Martial arts, meditation and mindfulness – an introduction to aikido with Maui Ki-Aikido. In this four-week course for beginners course, instructor Tracy Reasoner will introduce the basics of ki training, aikido movement, and a few simple techniques. $40/course. 6:30pm. Shunshinkan dojo of Maui Ki-Aikido, (194 S Market St., Wailuku); 808-357-5172; Mauiaikido.com

UNLIMITED BOOT CAMP – Thu. Jun 20. Summer is nearly here! Get the bikini body you want at these unlimited bootcamp classes. $400. 6am. Body In Balance, (142 Kupohi, Lahaina).

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT PACIFIC PRIMATE SANCTUARY – Thu. Jun 20. Seeking volunteers for animal caretakers, support staff, office assistant/creative project development, and groundskeeper/handyperson. Retirees welcome. Also looking for pet carriers. Not open for public visitation. Contact the sanctuary. Pacific Primate Sanctuary Inc., 808-572-8089; [email protected]; Pac.org

WAILUKU CIVIC COMPLEX PUBLIC MEETING – Thu. Jun 20. Learn more and ask questions about the Wailuku Civic Complex and the upcoming construction, planned to begin in August. Hear the County’s projected impacts during the construction period, and provide input on best ways to mitigate any disruption. Free. 6pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St.); 808-270-7735; Rewailuku.org

WAILUKU NITE MARKET – Thu. Jun 20. In association with Wai Bar, Fresh Island ArtGallery, Request Music, Cut Market, Brown Eyed Bella, Sandal Gallery, Aloha Creation, Hi THAI, pop up vendors, food trucks, and entertainment, come discover and create a Nite life in Wailuku. 5pm. Wailuku Town, (Market and Main); 808-298-5034

WORLD OCEANS DAY: KEIKI OCEAN CAMP – Thu. Jun 20-Wed. Jun 26. Keiki are encouraged to celebrate with a special World Oceans Day theme at Ocean Camp, including a “Pollution Solutions” art project. Your keiki can compete in the contest as well! Have them artistically answer the question, “How will you help to keep plastic out of the ocean to protect marine animals?” Submissions can be uploaded to their Facebook page using #reuseorrefuse and tagging @pacificwhalefoundation. Pacific Whale Foundation, 808-249-8811; Pacificwhale.org

Friday, June 21

ENHANCEFITNESS – Fri, Tue, Wed. Improve strength, flexibility, balance, cardiovascular health, and social engagement for elderly ages 50+. Suggested contribution of $20 per month to help offset the cost of the program. Registration required, contact the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-463-3166. 9:30am. Hale Mahaolu Ehiku, (56 Ehiku St., Kihei); 808-891-8588; Halemahaolu.org

OLA KA HANA MENTAL HEALTH SAME DAY COUNSELING SERVICES – Offered every Friday until Feb 28, 2020. In need of supportive space for life transitions, feeling anxious or a sense of crisis (non emergency), desiring support to process relationship issues, or wishing to expand your mindfulness practice? EMDR, MCT, solution-focused, somatic awareness are a few of the models use to help you achieve your goals. Contact between 9-11am. Many insurance plans accepted. 1pm. Mindful Living Group, (1300 N Holopono Dr. Ste. 108, Kihei); 808-206-9371; Mindfullivinggroup.org

THE SUN SET FREEFORM DANCE – Fri. Jun 21. This is a fun evening for the whole family, with free-form dance in a safe environment. All ages welcome. $10. 7:30pm. Wailea Healing Center, (120 Kaukahu St.);

UNCLE WAYNE AND THE HOWLING DOG BAND! – Fri. Jun 21. Get ready to sing, dance, laugh, learn, and have a rollicking good time with Uncle Wayne. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St.); 808-875-6833; Librarieshawaii.org

VOLUNTEER AT WAIHE‘E COASTAL DUNES AND WETLANDS REFUGE – Fri. Jun 21. Volunteers on Vacation is a free program offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Free. 8am. Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge, (Halewaiu Rd.); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

Saturday, June 22

AMATEUR RADIO “FIELD DAY” – Sat. Jun 22, Sun. Jun 23. Members of the Maui Amateur Radio Club will be participating in a two day national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill, and service to the communities and nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. Details can be found online. Cow Pasture, (Mile Marker 9, Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); Arrl.org/field-day

CAR WASH AND COOKIE SALE FUNDRAISER – Sat. Jun 22. Enjoy fresh baked cookies while waiting for your vehicle to get washed! Car wash is an $8 donation per vehicle, any size. Fresh-baked Roselani Place cookies will be available for $5 donation per bag. All proceeds will go to benefit their resident activities! 8am-12pm. Roselani Place, (88 Papa Ave., Kahului); 808-871-7720.

FRESH EARS: PERFECT VIBRATIONAL COMMUNICATION – Sat. Jun 22. This is a transformative event, organically revealing new dimensions in how we embody, communicate, love, and live on this planet, through our embodied experience of sound and vibration. Scientifically orchestrated exercises facilitate deep revelation of the underlying vibrational nature of the universe. Activities include meditative listening practices, one-on-one exercises, dialogue, as well as the insight, science, and wisdom shared by Dr. Hoefs. $15. 7pm. Temple of Peace, (575 Ha‘iku Rd.); 808-575-5220; Freshears.org

HULA HALAU SHOWCASE – Sat. Jun 22, Sun. Jun 23. Enjoy a true Hawaiian hula show from various hula halau, such as, Na Kamali‘i Nani O Lahaina, Halau Hula O Keola Ali‘iokekai, Te Tiare Patitifa, and Hui Lanakila. Free. 1pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI BOWL FOR KIDS’ SAKE – Sat. Jun 22. Let’s take it back to the ‘80s, for the 32nd annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake. Enjoy a totally gnarly day of bowling, sweet jams, and competition to raise funds to help empower Maui’s keiki to achieve their greatest potential. Hilarious team rivalries, radical costumes, and all levels of bowling skill (or lack thereof) are welcomed and encouraged. For information or sign your team up, contact Char Tomas at: 808-442-7894 or [email protected] or online at: Bbshawaii.org/mauievents.html. 9am. Maui Bowling Center & Banyan Tree Park, (Vineyard St., Wailuku).

OUTDOOR GENTLE YOGA – Sat. Jun 22, Mon. Jun 24, Wed. Jun 26. Breathe ocean air as you move into postures with certified yoga instructor Sandy Callender. All levels of experience welcome. Donations appreciated. 8am. Waipuilani Park, (Monkey Pod Tree, Kihei); 808-214-2766.

UNCLE WAYNE AND THE HOWLING DOG BAND! – Sat. Jun 22. Get ready to sing, dance, laugh, learn and have a rollicking good time with Uncle Wayne. 1pm. Kahului Public Library, (90 School St.); 808-873-3097; Librarieshawaii.org

VANGUARD CARDFIGHT TRADING – Sat. Jun 22. Vanguard fighters step up! There is no better time to grab hold of your future destiny with the power of bonds. Do not let the Dragon Deity of Destruction destroy everything. Meet at the Maui Toy Works. Free. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

VOLUNTEER WITH MALAMA HONOKOWAI – Sat. Jun 22. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Free. 9am. Honokowai Valley, (Pu‘ukoli’i Station “Sugar Cane Train”, Lahaina); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

BEACH CLEANUP: KOKUA KA‘EHU – Sun. Jun 23. Lend a hand for fun and exercise and help keep Ka‘ehu free of marine debris and research what washes ashore on the fourth Sunday of every month. Please bring a reusable water bottle, and wear sun protection and sturdy shoes. All supplies and snacks provided. Free. 9am. Ka‘ehu Beach, (Kukona Pl., Wailuku); 808-385-5464; SHARKastics.org

CULTURAL SUNDAYS – Sun. Jun 23. Bring your ‘ohana and come to the Center Court for the weekly celebrations. Free hula show from 1-2pm, followed by a Hawaiian Cultural Workshop hosted by Manutea Nui E from 2-3pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave, Kahului); Mauimall.com

DRAGON BALL SUPER TRADING CARD GAME – Sun. Jun 23. Searching online for synergies between cards, checking up on strategies and optimal deck builds? Find out who’s Beerus beat your Gohan and annihilates your Energy cards. Meet at Maui Toy Works. 2pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

MAUI MADE SUNDAYS – Sun. Jun 23. Live island-style performances, locally Maui made products, and more at Center Court. Free. 9am. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-856-8109; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

SUPER SENIOR SUNDAYS – Sun. Jun 23. Stop by the shelter on Sundays and name your adoption fee on any senior pet ages 7-years-and-older. For more information, call, go online, or stop by the shelter between 11am-6pm. Maui Humane Society, (1350 Mehameha Lp., Pu‘unene); 808-877-3680; Mauihumanesociety.org

MONDAY, JUNE 24

AKAKU TV STUDIO YOUTH SUMMER CAMPS – Akaku TV Studio Youth Summer Camp programs offer a fun, technology-based TV production experience and a great place to meet new friends with similar interests. This is a day camp program which runs Monday through Friday 10am-4pm. Two sessions are planned for youths 9-12 years old. They will take place June 24-28 and July 15-19. Camp sessions for teens age 13-18 are planned for the week of July 8-12 and July 22-26. Participants will learn broadcast TV production skills while creating fun and engaging show segments for cablecast that can also be shared online. $299. 10am. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 104, Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

MARIO KART TOURNAMENT – Mon. Jun 24. Get your thumbs ready. Every fourth Monday of the month, Down The Hatch is bringing you the N64 Mario Kart Tournament! Old school gamers, nostalgic junkies, and just folks who want to have some good ‘ol fun come join us for your chance to win some sweet prizes! You’ll BATTLE – BLOCK FORT on our projector screen. Bragging rights, DTH Cash, and more to the victor. Let the games begin! Tournament starts at 10pm, bar closes at 2am! 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; DTHmaui.com

MONDAY MOVIE NIGHTS – Mon. Jun 24. Super chill movie nights at the cafe! There’ll be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 630pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

SHOP AND SIP LAUNCH PARTY – Mon. Jun 24. Fun family summer with games, puzzles, and kids crafts. Bar will be open with drinks to purchase as well as retail items, art activities, games, and puzzles. Popcorn and pupus are provided. Free entrance. All ages welcome. 4pm. Island Art Party, (1279 S Kihei Rd.); 808-419-6020; Islandartparty.com

VOLUNTEER IN SOUTH MAUI WITH HOALOHA ‘AINA – Mon. Jun 24. Offered by Pacific Whale Foundation to help you easily find meaningful service projects to benefit Maui’s environment. Visitors and residents can spend a few hours giving back to the local community while enjoying access to “off the beaten trail” places and learning about the history and natural ecosystem of the area. Plus, you’ll receive a free tote bag made of recycled materials when you volunteer for three hours or more. Help “Friends of the Land” maintain South Maui’s scenic coast. Free. 7:30am. Various South Maui locations; 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

BEACH BALL BINGO – Tue. Jun 25. Fabulous fun and great prizes! No reservations. Must be 12+ years old to play & win. 5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

BINGO! – Tue. Jun 25. Beer, food, and BINGO! Have fun with friends at the brew pub. 7pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; Mauibrewingco.com

BOOK READING OF ‘THE UNFOLDING NOW’ – Tue. Jun 25. Join the ongoing exploration of this inspiring book and experience being in the now through the awareness practices of inquiry and meditation. Free. 6:30pm. Hospice Maui, (400 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-283-6667; Hospicemaui.org

FREE ‘UKULELE LESSONS – Tue. Jun 25. It’s never too late to learn how to play the Hawaiian guitar! Stop by the center stage for some musical fun. 5:45pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA – Tue. Jun 25. Bringing the nation’s best live hosted pub quiz in eight rounds of audio, visual, and live-hosted trivia. Free to play and prizes given for answering bonus questions and gift cards awarded for top teams at the end of the night. Gather your smartest six friends and head over. 7pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

GRANDCARES SUMMER PROGRAM – Tuesdays until July 23. Open to all grandfamilies, GRANDcares is a project of the University of Hawai‘i Extension and offers classes and resources to grandparents raising their grandchildren. The summer program includes separate programs for grandparents, youth, and children. Breakfast is included. Registration is required! Email [email protected] 9:30am. University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

TRIVIA NIGHT W/ DYLAN – Tue. Jun 25. Come out and give that brain the workout it deserves. This trivia also involves a little extra oomph because you have to wager your points for the final question in each set. It’s challenging. It’s fun. Smart people are hanging out (and they’ll help you if you’re nice)! 7pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com

YOGA, BREATH AND MEDITATION – Tue. Jun 25. Pacific Cancer Foundation offers a six-week yoga series to Maui’s cancer community on Tuesdays. Join Christina Martini, an international yoga teacher, educator, and ashtanga yoga practitioner. Christina will teach cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers the importance of breathing, yoga’s physical movements and postures, and meditation. Offered free of charge, space is limited. For more information and to register call or go online. 4pm. Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Kahului); 808-242-7661; Pacificcancerfoundation.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

HAIKU IN ENGLISH – Wed. Jun 26. Presented by Maui Friends of the Library. Free. 4:30pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului); MFOL.org

SUMMER SPLASH DAYS – Wednesdays until July 31. Jun 26. Keiki can play with giant floaties and beach balls while cooling off in the summer heat at the newly refreshed Splash Pad at Center Court. Children will also have the opportunity to meet Moana and Mermaid Ariel from Imagination Reality as they share stories about their ocean adventures. 12-1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-8952; Mauimall.com

VOLUNTEER AT O‘O FARM WITH PACIFIC WHALE FOUNDATION – Wed. Jun 26. Lend a hand with farm chores at an exquisite organic farm in the misting forest of Waipoli in Upcountry Maui. O’o Farm is a unique and multi-faceted operation with its 8.5 acres sustaining numerous crops that have been developed from virgin land. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water, sunscreen, and a light jacket. Free. 8:45-11:30am. O‘o Farm, (651 Waipoli Rd, Kula); 808-856-8362; Pacificwhale.org

WAHINE WEDNESDAY – Wed. Jun 26. Celebrating women’s empowerment, with a feature wahine sharing her talents, thoughts, and spirit. The ceremony is intended for the local wahine on Maui to share their talents with the world. Come cool down with a refreshing drink and enjoy the show. There will also be kama‘aina drink specials. 5pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

LIVE MUSIC

WEST MAUI

CANE AND CANOE – (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681. Sat, Gary Larson 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Gary Larson Duo 9am-12pm.

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL – (672 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0988. Sun, Jason Tepora 2-4:30pm; Mon, Scott Baird 2-4:30pm.

COOL CAT – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-579-8085. Thu, Peter DeAquino 7:30-9:30pm; Fri, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Dave Carroll 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Gu Fidelis 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Aaron Booth 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Jazz at the Cat 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Jason Tepora 7:30-9:30pm.

DOWN THE HATCH – (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900. Thu, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Fri, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Sat, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sat, Scott Baird 9:30-11:30am; Sun, Brant Quick 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Brant Quick 9:30-11:30am; Mon, Jason Tepora 3-5pm; Tue, Jason Tepora 9:30-11:30am; Tue, Lawrence Alva 3-5pm; Wed, Aaron Boothe 3-5pm; Wed, Ken Wacker 9:30am-11:30pm.

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900. Thu, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Thu, Garrett Probst and Keali‘i Lum 6-8:30pm; Fri, Damien Awai 3-5pm; Fri, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Damon Parillo and Tim Osbourne 6-8:30pm; Sat, Keali’i Lum 11am-1pm; Sat, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Sun, Damien Awai 6-8:30pm; Sun, Garret Probst 11am-1pm; Sun, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Mon, Keali‘i Lum 3-5pm; Tue, Ben DeLeon 3-5pm; Wed, Fausto Allosada 3-5pm; Wed, Malanai 6-8:30pm.

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. – (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425. Thu, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Thu, Kelly Covington Band 7-10pm; Thu, The Take Outs 2:30-5:30pm; Fri, Anthony Pfluke 2-4pm; Fri, I-DRIVE 7-10pm; Fri, The Take Outs 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, Anthony Pfluke 12-2pm; Sat, Danyel Alana 2:30-5:30pm; Sat, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sat, North Shore Jazz Trio 7-10pm; Sun, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Sun, Levi Poasa 2:30-5:30pm; Sun, North Shore Jazz Trio 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, Karrie O’Neill 7:30-9:30pm; Mon, Levi Poasa 6:30-9:30pm; Mon, May Lee Duo 2:30-5:30pm; Tue, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Tue, Karrie O’Neill 6:30-9:30pm; Tue, Levi Poasa 2:30-5:30pm; Wed, Johnny Ringo 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Kandall Dean 7:30-9:30pm; Wed, Thunder n Lightnin’ 2:30-5:30pm.

JAVA JAZZ – (3350 L Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0787. Thu, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm; Fri, Ori Aviv 7-10pm; Sat, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Sun, Mike Madden and Farzad 7-10pm; Mon, Brian Monsano 7-10pm; Mon, Paul Bunyan and Nino Toscano 7-10pm; Wed, Rick Glenn Cross 7-10pm.

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH CLUB’S OHANA BAR AND GRILL – (104 Ka‘anapali Shores); 888-582-8858. Thu, Mondo Kane 4-8pm; Fri, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Sat, Evan Shulman 4-8pm; Sun, Edgar & Sean 3-7pm; Mon, Braddah Larry Golis 4-8pm; Tue, Kalani Smythe 4-8pm; Wed, Mondo Kane 4-8pm.

KIMO’S – (845 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4811. Thu, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, Willie K. 9-11pm; Sat, Luau Stew 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm; Mon, Benny Uyetake 6:30-8:30pm.

KOHOLA BREWERY – (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198. Fri, Jason Tepora 4-6pm.

PI ARTISAN PIZZERIA – (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-0791. Mon, Scott Freeman 6-9pm.

PIONEER INN MAUI – (658 Wharf St., Lahaina); 808-270-4858. Thu, Greg DiPiazza and Joel Katz 5-8pm; Tue, Ah Tim 5-8pm.

THE BEACH CLUB – (3445 LHonoapi‘ilani Rd ., Lahaina); 808-667-3723. Thu, Benny Uyetake 6-9pm; Fri, Harry Troupe 3-6pm.

THE DIRTY MONKEY – (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268. Thu, Grace C. Elliot 5-8pm; Fri, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Sun, Bluegrass and Beyond 4-7pm; Mon, Deborah Lynn 5:30-8:30pm; Tue, Scott Baird 4-7pm; Wed, Jeff Bowen Live Music 4-7pm.

THE HIDEAWAY AT KAPALUA BAY – (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6690. Thu, Pi‘ilani Arias 6-9pm; Fri, Kapali Keahi 6-9pm; Sat, Dayan Kai 6-9pm; Sun, Joseph Chee 6-9pm; Mon, Scott Baird 6-9pm; Tue, Brian Haia 6-9pm; Wed, Kalani Smythe 6-9pm;

SOUTH MAUI

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000. Fri, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm; Mon, Eric Gilliom 8-11pm.

GANNON’S WAILEA – (605 Lipoa Pkwy.); 808-875-8080. Thu, Ricardo Dioso 5:30-8:30pm; Fri, Nevah Too Late 5:30-8:30pm; Sat, Jim Spector 5:30-8:30pm.

KAHALE’S – (36 Keala Pl, Kihei); 808-875-7711. Fri, Annie and the Orfinz 8-10pm; Sat, Sunburn 8-10pm; Sun, Jeff & Josh 7-10pm.

LUANA LOUNGE AT FAIRMONT KEA LANI – (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. Fri, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm; Sat, Contemporary Live Music 7-10pm.

MAUI BREWING CO. – (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER. Thu, Jason Arcilla 4:30pm; Thu, Matt Del Olmo 6:45pm; Fri, Marc Dumalanta 4:30pm; Fri, Peter Hamilton 6:45pm; Sat, Eammon McKinney 4:30pm; Sat, Steve Craig 6:45-8pm; Sun, Randall Rospond 6:15-8pm; Mon, Johnny Ringo 4:30-6:45pm; Tue, Kekai Enomoto 4:30pm; Wed, Alex Segovia 6:45-8pm; Wed, Tom Conway 4:30-6:30pm.

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN – (10 Wailea Gateway Pl.); 808-891-2322. Thu, Island Time 1pm; Thu, Kanoa and Jessica 7pm; Thu, Levi and Chad 4pm; Fri, Live Music 7pm; Fri, Stay EZ 1pm; Fri, Tom Conway 4pm; Sat, An Den 4pm; Sat, Dat Guyz 7pm; Sat, Mike Stills 1pm; Mon, Josh Kahula 7pm; Mon, Tom Conway 4pm; Tue, Elua 1pm; Tue, Mike Stills 7pm; Tue, Stay Easy 4pm; Wed, Damien Awai and Brian Haia 1pm; Wed, Elua 4pm; Wed, Ohana Groove 7pm.

MULLIGAN’S ON THE BLUE – (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea,); 808-874-1131. Thu, Brooks Maguire w/Jimmy Dillon 6:30-8:30pm; Fri, ONO Grimes Band 7-9pm; Sat, Makai Jazz 6:30-8:30pm; Sun, Celtic Tigers 7-9pm.

PITA PARADISE – (34 Wailea Gateway); 808-879-7177. Sat, David Wolf 5:30-8pm; Sun, Phil and Angela Benoit 6:30-9pm.

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-874-6444. Thu, Jamie Gallo 4-6pm; Fri, Randall Rospond 4-6pm; Sat, Tom Conway 4-6pm; Sun, Kevin Leonard 4-6pm; Sun, Natalie Nicole 4-6pm; Mon, Kanoa 4-6pm; Tue, Jeff Bowen 4-6pm.

THREE’S BAR AND GRILL – (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-879-3133. Thu, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Fri, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Sat, Hoaloha Westcott 6-9pm; Sat, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm; Sun, Rose 6-9pm; Mon, Jim Spector 9am-2pm; Mon, Rose 6-9pm; Tue, Cpt. Dan Saunders 9am-2pm; Wed, Cpt. Dan Saunders 4-9pm; Wed, Hoaloha Westcott 9am-2pm; Wed, Mark Harvey 9am-2pm.

WHAT ALES YOU – (1913 S Kihei Rd.); 808-214-6581. Thu, Jason Arcilla 7-9pm; Fri, Pete Sebastian 7-9pm; Sat, Daniel Shishido 7-9pm; Mon, Kevin Leonard 7-9pm; Tue, Natalie Nicole Robles Live Music 7-9pm; Wed, Kerri O’Neill 7-9pm;

UPCOUNTRY MAUI

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON – (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Thu, Mark Johnstone & Friends 6:30-8:30pm; Tue, Tom Conway 6:30-8:30pm; Wed, Justin Morris & Nick Sickles 6:30-8:30pm.

STOPWATCH SPORTSBAR – (1127 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-1380. Fri, Luna Overdrive 8pm.